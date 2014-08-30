Paraphysique du Docteur Folamour

Tout le monde

Et dans ce vaste monde

Tôt ou tard est chocolat

Dans une société de prostitution généralisée

L'argent pouvant tout, vendre, louer, acheter

Et donc, non pas seulement

Ce qui popularisera l'expression, vraiment

Feu ( ( 1868 - 1917 ) Rafaël Padilla

Artiste, premier clown noir Auguste, et du dernier qui rira

De son fameux binôme " Foottit/Chocolat "

Chocolat qui miséreux, oublié, plus glorieux, mourra

Et tant de gens qui furent célébrés

En leur temps, puis, finirent totalement oubliés

Tout y est comme une capsule temporelle

Coulée pyroclastique se faisant la belle

Comme environ 1432 volcans, voire plus, encore actifs

Dont environ une soixantaine en éruption chaque année

Dont l'obsidienne peut tout couper

Quatre cents kilomètres à l'heure

Voiture de course, et la nature comme chauffeur

Tout étant si proche et si éloigné

Du plus petit au plus grand, de l'indispensabilité

Tout apparaît, tout disparaît, au tout illusionné

Avec aussi les nouvelles indulgences du capitalisme

Pour remplacer celles du catholicisme

Vous pouvez polluer

Mais vous pouvez tout compenser

Et donc, d'une façon l'autre, il faut les payer !

C'est ainsi que les multinationales

Peuvent bambocher sans aucun mal

Cela est certes de plus en plus comme dénoncé

Et même par qui peut l'organiser

Plus rien ou faussement, n'est respecté

Et même

Si j'étais un cheval en Mongolie

Si j'étais une vache sacrée en Inde

Si j'étais une Fauvette babillarde du désert

Si j'étais Syrrhapte paradoxal

Quand l'organe était la santé du silence

Quand

Le silence était l'organe de la santé

Quand

La santé était le silence des organes

Et qu'il faudrait

En faire le moins possible

Quand il n'y a plus aucun possible

La fin du film ( 1964 ) " Docteur Folamour "

Se réaliserait en continuant ses tambours

Avec le tyran du moment

Trump, de la fin du film, si ressemblant

Lui-même guidant la bombe finale

Pour éviter que cela ne finisse pas mal

Ressemblance étonnante mais pas sosie

Tout être humain étant unique, c'est ainsi

Et selon les âges de la vie

Des similitudes physiques ou faciales

Forcément, autre chose, que le mental !

Ainsi

Les acteurs Michel de Ré et Philippe Noiret

Avec feu le théoricien situationniste Guy Debord

Ce, à un moment précis qui se fait fort

Du tout vivant, du tout célèbre, indéniable fait

Et de tous les bords

Et ce avec ou sans aucun rapport

Le plus souvent sans escobarderie

Les probabilités sont, elles, sans hypocrisie

Alors que TOUT est absolument pollué

Les meubles, les bâtiments, les transports, les villes

Les campagnes et des zones province, sous le paillasson, le vil

Et des écoles à l'amiante ou au plomb

Toutes bien intoxiquées, saturnisme, France, Pas-de-Calais

Les endroits les plus pauvres, en effet

5615 cas recensés

Depuis les années 1970, tant d'enfants contaminés

Avec des naissances malformées

Ici ou là, dans le monde entier

Les os et les cerveaux malmenés

Depuis le nazisme, tout a pu se continuer

Des zones de mise à mort

Pauvreté, exclusion, pollution, mortalité

Des zones de concentration

Avec la novlangue, c'est maintenant, de la rétention

Des zones d'extermination

Divers goulags, prisons infectes, horribles matons

C'est en attendant la mort, de toutes façons !

Et il faut, avant, si l'on est apte

Travailler pour une abjecte chaîne de production

Puis, avant l'hypothétique retraite

Véritable miroir aux alouettes, liquéfaction

Et donc la mort au bout de toutes façons

Surtout pour la classe défavorisée ou des ouvriers

De, et beaucoup, de moindre longévité

Que la classe favorisée, ou de celle qui peut diriger

Bientôt, déjà

Fragments odorants du monde

Matières fécales, égouts, du chou pourri

Avec de nouveaux venus inédits

Et tout ce que l'on rejette comme de l'oeuf pourri

Comme un tampon Tampax perdu dans un vagin

Le vagin si propre, lui, n'y est pour rien

Comme dans le film de feu ( 1938 - 1981 ) Jean Eustache

" La Maman et la Putain " ( 1973 ) une bonne glace

D'un monde de plus en plus invivable

Plus rien n'y est buvable

Tout homme autre que soi devenant un ennemi

Toute femme autre que soi devenant une ennemie

Il y faut sa drogue, de synthèse ou naturelle

Il y faut sa dope, de synthèse ou naturelle

Du légal, de l'illégal

Médicaments, alcool, opium, haschich, cocaïne, morphine

De bien des gens en véritable héroïne

Pour pouvoir, le monde, le supporter

Et à propos de la morphine

Première utilisation dans un bloc opératoire

1860, c'est à ne pas croire

L'avenir du monde est derrière nous

Et l'on ne peut plus, même, y tirer son coup

Pas de fusil, hélas, mais de sexe, c'est fou !

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

Everyone

And in this vast world

Sooner or later is chocolate

In a society of widespread prostitution

Money can do everything, sell, rent, buy

And therefore, not only

What will popularize the expression, really

Late ((1868 - 1917) Rafael Padilla

Artist, first black clown Auguste, and the last one to laugh

From his famous pair “Foottit/Chocolat”

Chocolate which poor, forgotten, more glorious, will die

And so many people who were celebrated

In their time, then, ended up completely forgotten

Everything is like a time capsule

Pyroclastic flow showing off

Like about 1432 volcanoes, or more, still active

Of which around sixty erupt each year

Whose obsidian can cut everything

Four hundred kilometers an hour

Race car, and nature as driver

Everything being so close and so far

From the smallest to the largest, from indispensability

Everything appears, everything disappears, all illusioned

With also the new indulgences of capitalism

To replace those of Catholicism

You can pollute

But you can make up for everything

And so, one way or another, we have to pay them!

This is how multinationals

Can move without any harm

This is certainly increasingly denounced

And even by who can organize it

Nothing, or falsely, is respected anymore

And even

If I were a horse in Mongolia

If I were a sacred cow in India

If I were a Desert Warbler

If I were Paradoxical Syrrhapte

When the organ was the health of silence

When

Silence was the organ of health

When

Health was the silence of the organs

And that it would be necessary

Do as little as possible

When there is no longer any possibility

The end of the film (1964) “Doctor Strangelove”

Would come true by continuing his drums

With the tyrant of the moment

Trump, from the end of the film, so similar

Himself guiding the final bomb

To prevent this from ending badly

Amazing resemblance but not double

Every human being being unique, that is how

And according to the ages of life

Physical or facial similarities

Obviously, something other than the mind!

So

The actors Michel de Ré and Philippe Noiret

With the late situationist theorist Guy Debord

This, at a precise moment which is strong

Everything alive, everything famous, undeniable fact

And from all sides

And this with or without any connection

Most often without evasion

The probabilities are without hypocrisy

While EVERYTHING is absolutely polluted

Furniture, buildings, transport, cities

The countryside and provincial areas, under the doormat, the vile

And schools with asbestos or lead

All very intoxicated, lead poisoning, France, Pas-de-Calais

The poorest places, indeed

5615 cases recorded

Since the 1970s, so many children have been infected

With malformed births

Here and there, all over the world

Bones and brains abused

Since Nazism, everything has been able to continue

Killing zones

Poverty, exclusion, pollution, mortality

Areas of concentration

With Newspeak, it's now retention

Extermination zones

Various gulags, filthy prisons, horrible guards

It's while waiting for death, anyway!

And we must, first, if we are able

Working for a despicable production line

Then, before the hypothetical retirement

A true lark's mirror, liquefaction

And so death in the end anyway

Especially for the underprivileged class or workers

Of, and much, less longevity

That the favored class, or that which can lead

Soon, already

Fragrances of the world

Feces, sewage, rotten cabbage

With new newcomers

And everything we reject like rotten eggs

Like a Tampax tampon lost in a vagina

The vagina being so clean has nothing to do with it

As in the late film (1938 - 1981) Jean Eustache

“The Mom and the Whore” (1973) a good ice cream

Of an increasingly unlivable world

Nothing is drinkable anymore

Any man other than yourself becoming an enemy

Any woman other than yourself becoming an enemy

You need your drug, synthetic or natural

You need your dope, synthetic or natural

Legal, illegal

Medicines, alcohol, opium, hashish, cocaine, morphine

Of many people as true heroines

To be able to support the world

And about morphine

First use in an operating theater

1860 is not to be believed

The future of the world is behind us

And we can no longer even get away with it

No gun, alas, but sex, it's crazy!

Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicist (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)