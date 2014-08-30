Paraphysique du Docteur Folamour
Tout le monde
Et dans ce vaste monde
Tôt ou tard est chocolat
Dans une société de prostitution généralisée
L'argent pouvant tout, vendre, louer, acheter
Et donc, non pas seulement
Ce qui popularisera l'expression, vraiment
Feu ( ( 1868 - 1917 ) Rafaël Padilla
Artiste, premier clown noir Auguste, et du dernier qui rira
De son fameux binôme " Foottit/Chocolat "
Chocolat qui miséreux, oublié, plus glorieux, mourra
Et tant de gens qui furent célébrés
En leur temps, puis, finirent totalement oubliés
Tout y est comme une capsule temporelle
Coulée pyroclastique se faisant la belle
Comme environ 1432 volcans, voire plus, encore actifs
Dont environ une soixantaine en éruption chaque année
Dont l'obsidienne peut tout couper
Quatre cents kilomètres à l'heure
Voiture de course, et la nature comme chauffeur
Tout étant si proche et si éloigné
Du plus petit au plus grand, de l'indispensabilité
Tout apparaît, tout disparaît, au tout illusionné
Avec aussi les nouvelles indulgences du capitalisme
Pour remplacer celles du catholicisme
Vous pouvez polluer
Mais vous pouvez tout compenser
Et donc, d'une façon l'autre, il faut les payer !
C'est ainsi que les multinationales
Peuvent bambocher sans aucun mal
Cela est certes de plus en plus comme dénoncé
Et même par qui peut l'organiser
Plus rien ou faussement, n'est respecté
Et même
Si j'étais un cheval en Mongolie
Si j'étais une vache sacrée en Inde
Si j'étais une Fauvette babillarde du désert
Si j'étais Syrrhapte paradoxal
Quand l'organe était la santé du silence
Quand
Le silence était l'organe de la santé
Quand
La santé était le silence des organes
Et qu'il faudrait
En faire le moins possible
Quand il n'y a plus aucun possible
La fin du film ( 1964 ) " Docteur Folamour "
Se réaliserait en continuant ses tambours
Avec le tyran du moment
Trump, de la fin du film, si ressemblant
Lui-même guidant la bombe finale
Pour éviter que cela ne finisse pas mal
Ressemblance étonnante mais pas sosie
Tout être humain étant unique, c'est ainsi
Et selon les âges de la vie
Des similitudes physiques ou faciales
Forcément, autre chose, que le mental !
Ainsi
Les acteurs Michel de Ré et Philippe Noiret
Avec feu le théoricien situationniste Guy Debord
Ce, à un moment précis qui se fait fort
Du tout vivant, du tout célèbre, indéniable fait
Et de tous les bords
Et ce avec ou sans aucun rapport
Le plus souvent sans escobarderie
Les probabilités sont, elles, sans hypocrisie
Alors que TOUT est absolument pollué
Les meubles, les bâtiments, les transports, les villes
Les campagnes et des zones province, sous le paillasson, le vil
Et des écoles à l'amiante ou au plomb
Toutes bien intoxiquées, saturnisme, France, Pas-de-Calais
Les endroits les plus pauvres, en effet
5615 cas recensés
Depuis les années 1970, tant d'enfants contaminés
Avec des naissances malformées
Ici ou là, dans le monde entier
Les os et les cerveaux malmenés
Depuis le nazisme, tout a pu se continuer
Des zones de mise à mort
Pauvreté, exclusion, pollution, mortalité
Des zones de concentration
Avec la novlangue, c'est maintenant, de la rétention
Des zones d'extermination
Divers goulags, prisons infectes, horribles matons
C'est en attendant la mort, de toutes façons !
Et il faut, avant, si l'on est apte
Travailler pour une abjecte chaîne de production
Puis, avant l'hypothétique retraite
Véritable miroir aux alouettes, liquéfaction
Et donc la mort au bout de toutes façons
Surtout pour la classe défavorisée ou des ouvriers
De, et beaucoup, de moindre longévité
Que la classe favorisée, ou de celle qui peut diriger
Bientôt, déjà
Fragments odorants du monde
Matières fécales, égouts, du chou pourri
Avec de nouveaux venus inédits
Et tout ce que l'on rejette comme de l'oeuf pourri
Comme un tampon Tampax perdu dans un vagin
Le vagin si propre, lui, n'y est pour rien
Comme dans le film de feu ( 1938 - 1981 ) Jean Eustache
" La Maman et la Putain " ( 1973 ) une bonne glace
D'un monde de plus en plus invivable
Plus rien n'y est buvable
Tout homme autre que soi devenant un ennemi
Toute femme autre que soi devenant une ennemie
Il y faut sa drogue, de synthèse ou naturelle
Il y faut sa dope, de synthèse ou naturelle
Du légal, de l'illégal
Médicaments, alcool, opium, haschich, cocaïne, morphine
De bien des gens en véritable héroïne
Pour pouvoir, le monde, le supporter
Et à propos de la morphine
Première utilisation dans un bloc opératoire
1860, c'est à ne pas croire
L'avenir du monde est derrière nous
Et l'on ne peut plus, même, y tirer son coup
Pas de fusil, hélas, mais de sexe, c'est fou !
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
Everyone
And in this vast world
Sooner or later is chocolate
In a society of widespread prostitution
Money can do everything, sell, rent, buy
And therefore, not only
What will popularize the expression, really
Late ((1868 - 1917) Rafael Padilla
Artist, first black clown Auguste, and the last one to laugh
From his famous pair “Foottit/Chocolat”
Chocolate which poor, forgotten, more glorious, will die
And so many people who were celebrated
In their time, then, ended up completely forgotten
Everything is like a time capsule
Pyroclastic flow showing off
Like about 1432 volcanoes, or more, still active
Of which around sixty erupt each year
Whose obsidian can cut everything
Four hundred kilometers an hour
Race car, and nature as driver
Everything being so close and so far
From the smallest to the largest, from indispensability
Everything appears, everything disappears, all illusioned
With also the new indulgences of capitalism
To replace those of Catholicism
You can pollute
But you can make up for everything
And so, one way or another, we have to pay them!
This is how multinationals
Can move without any harm
This is certainly increasingly denounced
And even by who can organize it
Nothing, or falsely, is respected anymore
And even
If I were a horse in Mongolia
If I were a sacred cow in India
If I were a Desert Warbler
If I were Paradoxical Syrrhapte
When the organ was the health of silence
When
Silence was the organ of health
When
Health was the silence of the organs
And that it would be necessary
Do as little as possible
When there is no longer any possibility
The end of the film (1964) “Doctor Strangelove”
Would come true by continuing his drums
With the tyrant of the moment
Trump, from the end of the film, so similar
Himself guiding the final bomb
To prevent this from ending badly
Amazing resemblance but not double
Every human being being unique, that is how
And according to the ages of life
Physical or facial similarities
Obviously, something other than the mind!
So
The actors Michel de Ré and Philippe Noiret
With the late situationist theorist Guy Debord
This, at a precise moment which is strong
Everything alive, everything famous, undeniable fact
And from all sides
And this with or without any connection
Most often without evasion
The probabilities are without hypocrisy
While EVERYTHING is absolutely polluted
Furniture, buildings, transport, cities
The countryside and provincial areas, under the doormat, the vile
And schools with asbestos or lead
All very intoxicated, lead poisoning, France, Pas-de-Calais
The poorest places, indeed
5615 cases recorded
Since the 1970s, so many children have been infected
With malformed births
Here and there, all over the world
Bones and brains abused
Since Nazism, everything has been able to continue
Killing zones
Poverty, exclusion, pollution, mortality
Areas of concentration
With Newspeak, it's now retention
Extermination zones
Various gulags, filthy prisons, horrible guards
It's while waiting for death, anyway!
And we must, first, if we are able
Working for a despicable production line
Then, before the hypothetical retirement
A true lark's mirror, liquefaction
And so death in the end anyway
Especially for the underprivileged class or workers
Of, and much, less longevity
That the favored class, or that which can lead
Soon, already
Fragrances of the world
Feces, sewage, rotten cabbage
With new newcomers
And everything we reject like rotten eggs
Like a Tampax tampon lost in a vagina
The vagina being so clean has nothing to do with it
As in the late film (1938 - 1981) Jean Eustache
“The Mom and the Whore” (1973) a good ice cream
Of an increasingly unlivable world
Nothing is drinkable anymore
Any man other than yourself becoming an enemy
Any woman other than yourself becoming an enemy
You need your drug, synthetic or natural
You need your dope, synthetic or natural
Legal, illegal
Medicines, alcohol, opium, hashish, cocaine, morphine
Of many people as true heroines
To be able to support the world
And about morphine
First use in an operating theater
1860 is not to be believed
The future of the world is behind us
And we can no longer even get away with it
No gun, alas, but sex, it's crazy!
Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicist (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
