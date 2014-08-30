Déréliction dans l'exhaustion
Autrui est le faquin
Préciser, nul n'est besoin
Attention, voilà l'humain
Et, la franchise rentre vite dans l'écrin
Dire la vérité
N'est pas chose aisée
Sans risquer d'être blessé
Ou de finir la tête tranchée
La mode est de dauber
La fleur n'est plus appréciée
Et bientôt, la ténèbre nuit
Va nous aspirer, tel le puits
Et le cri de toutes nos peurs
Jaillira de toutes les tombes
Et le hurlement de toutes nos douleurs
Jaillira de toutes les tombes
Et cela surgira de tous les mondes
Patrice Faubert ( 1972 ) puète, pouète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
The other is the fool
Specify, no need
Be careful, here comes the human
And, the franchise quickly enters the box
Tell the truth
Is not an easy thing
Without risking being injured
Or end up with your head cut off
The fashion is to fool
The flower is no longer appreciated
And soon, the darkness of night
Will suck us in, like the well
And the cry of all our fears
Will spring from all graves
And the howl of all our pain
Will spring from all graves
And it will arise from all worlds
Patrice Faubert (1972) puète, pouète, peuète, paraphysicist (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
