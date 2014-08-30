Déréliction dans l'exhaustion

Autrui est le faquin

Préciser, nul n'est besoin

Attention, voilà l'humain

Et, la franchise rentre vite dans l'écrin

Dire la vérité

N'est pas chose aisée

Sans risquer d'être blessé

Ou de finir la tête tranchée

La mode est de dauber

La fleur n'est plus appréciée

Et bientôt, la ténèbre nuit

Va nous aspirer, tel le puits

Et le cri de toutes nos peurs

Jaillira de toutes les tombes

Et le hurlement de toutes nos douleurs

Jaillira de toutes les tombes

Et cela surgira de tous les mondes

Patrice Faubert ( 1972 ) puète, pouète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

The other is the fool

Specify, no need

Be careful, here comes the human

And, the franchise quickly enters the box

Tell the truth

Is not an easy thing

Without risking being injured

Or end up with your head cut off

The fashion is to fool

The flower is no longer appreciated

And soon, the darkness of night

Will suck us in, like the well

And the cry of all our fears

Will spring from all graves

And the howl of all our pain

Will spring from all graves

And it will arise from all worlds

Patrice Faubert (1972) puète, pouète, peuète, paraphysicist (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)