Le monde de l'extrême droite et ses courants

Le monde de l'extrême droite

Il n'y a plus que cela

Certes, elle a sa gauche

Certes, elle a son extrême gauche

Certes, elle a sa droite

Certes, elle a son extrême droite

Et même un courant païen

Comme avec feu ( 1935 - 2013 )

Et à la pointe du tout réactionnaire

Lui qui fut, terroriste, activiste, paganiste

Et ô paradoxe, pas vraiment chrétien

Ancien soldat, proche OAS, devenu théoricien contemplatif

De la réactualisation fasciste fut l'éruptif

Avec le concept très ancien

De feu ( 1913 - 1957 ) René Binet, fin des années 40

De grand remplacement, lui qui passa du trotskisme au fascisme

Fascisme rouge ou fascisme brun, le même totalitarisme

Du fascisme brun, du fascisme rouge, du fascisme libéral

Du fascisme tout court, et donc, qui s'en fiche pas mal !

Quand tout conspire pour le capital, maintenant

Toute fausse contestation

Toute fausse manifestation

Est toujours en faveur du gouvernement en place

Plus de bouffe, la retraite, sécurité de l'emploi, quelle farce

Bio ou pas bio, toujours la même garce

Car, il ne faut plus de gouvernement

Les gens doivent s'organiser autrement

Conseillisme, assembléisme, contre tout étatisme

Le moindre mal restant toujours l'anarchisme

Donc

Toute fausse contestation

Ne peut nourrir que l'extrême droite de la domination

Et ainsi, il y a de plus en plus de fascistes

Qui d'ailleurs, ignares, ne savent même pas, ce qu'est le fascisme

Certes, pas besoin de le connaître

Pour pouvoir l'être

Europe, monde, le même cataclysme

Les ilotes en Histoire, forcément, prêts à tout croire !

Et ce que j'écris est sulfureux

Pour la bêtise des celles et des ceux

Se désintéressant de la politique, qui elle, s'intéresse à elles et à eux

Et l'on pensera et agira pour elles et pour eux

L'identitarisme

Ayant presque comme jumeau, le corporatisme

Et hélas, l'on ne peut recenser

Toutes les nouvelles appellations du fascisme

Courants multiples et nombreux

Plus encore qu'en 1928

Et rien qu'en France, à Paris, 200 maisons et lieux

Endroits de prostitution

Le fascisme en étant la corruption

Ainsi, des truands et de leurs envieux

Tout étant devenu inouï

Dans l'horreur et la tragédie

La camarilla d'une absolue tyrannie

Il faudrait, nonobstant

Fustiger toute autorité avec mordant

En cette adaptation au tout fascisant

Avec tout l'effroyable, l'engendrant

Cybersolitude

Cyberintimité

Cybersexualité

Avec des robots de plus en plus spécialisés

Il devient déjà difficile de les différencier

Robots humains et robots artificiels

Sexbots en et de tous genres

Et de toute industrie en faisant, déjà, son fort !

Et au fond toute autorité est un fanatisme

Imposer aux autres son dogmatisme

En 1945, dans les torpilles japonaises

Des soldats, à l'intérieur, pour les guider

Retour au Docteur Folamour pour se sacrifier

L'aberré de tout nationalisme

Qui devient très vite du fascisme

Mais le vulgum pecus ne le sachant

Et ainsi, pouvoir l'empêcher, ne le pouvant

Tout s'ensuivant, et très logiquement

Ainsi

85 kg de viande, par an, par français et par française

80 milliards d'animaux non-humains, légal forfait

Sont dans le monde, tués

Chaque année et pour être mangés

Poissons, volailles, cochons, oies, lapins, bovins

Parmi les plus titrés de tout un blanc-seing

D'un monde absurde et totalement dingue

Avec le fric roi partout en épingle

De l'écheveau inextricable en vraie synecdoque

D'un tout taré dont presque personne, vraiment, ne se moque

Tout devenant du clonage politique en roque

Et la même heure à toute breloque

Pas, hélas, comme pour les empreintes digitales

Pour deux similaires, une probabilité sur 64 milliards

De ce monde infect, pas moyen de se carapater

Déjà, tout ventre de mère, en est une prison

Quand les fascismes du monde en donnent le ton !

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.patrice.over-blog.com/ )

The world of the far right

There is nothing more than that

Of course, she has her left

Certainly, she has her extreme left

Of course, she has her right

Certainly, she has her extreme right

And even a pagan current

As with fire (1935 - 2013)

And at the forefront of everything reactionary

He who was a terrorist, activist, paganist

And oh paradox, not really Christian

Former soldier, close to OAS, become contemplative theorist

Of the fascist re-actualization was the eruptive

With the very old concept

Late (1913 - 1957) René Binet, late 1940s

A great replacement, he who passed from Trotskyism to fascism

Red fascism or brown fascism, the same totalitarianism

Brown fascism, red fascism, liberal fascism

Just fascism, and so who cares!

When everything conspires for capital, now

Any false dispute

Any false manifestation

Is still in favor of the government in place

No more food, retirement, job security, what a joke

Organic or not organic, always the same bitch

Because we no longer need a government

People need to organize themselves differently

Councilism, assemblyism, against all statism

The lesser evil always remains anarchism

SO

Any false dispute

Can only feed the far right of domination

And so there are more and more fascists

Who, moreover, are ignorant and do not even know what fascism is?

Of course, no need to know it

To be able to be

Europe, world, the same cataclysm

The helots in History, inevitably, ready to believe everything!

And what I write is sulfurous

For the stupidity of those

Disinterested in politics, who is interested in them and them

And we will think and act for them and for them

Identitarianism

Having almost as a twin, corporatism

And unfortunately, we cannot identify

All the new names of fascism

Multiple and numerous currents

Even more than in 1928

And in France alone, in Paris, 200 houses and places

Places of prostitution

Fascism being corruption

So, crooks and their envious people

Everything having become unheard

In horror and tragedy

The camarilla of absolute tyranny

It would be necessary, notwithstanding

Castigating all authority with bite

In this adaptation to the all fascistic

With all the terrible, the engendering

Cybersolitude

Cyberprivacy

Cybersexuality

With increasingly specialized robots

It is already becoming difficult to differentiate them

Human robots and artificial robots

Sexbots of all kinds

And of any industry, already making its strong point!

And basically all authority is fanaticism

Imposing your dogmatism on others

In 1945, in Japanese torpedoes

Soldiers, inside, to guide them

Return to Doctor Strangelove to sacrifice himself

The aberration of all nationalism

Which very quickly becomes fascism

But the vulgum pecus does not know it

And thus, being able to prevent it, not being able to

Everything follows, and very logically

So

85 kg of meat, per year, per Frenchman and per Frenchwoman

80 billion non-human animals, legal package

Are in the world, killed

Every year and to be eaten

Fish, poultry, pigs, geese, rabbits, cattle

Among the most successful of all a blank check

From an absurd and totally crazy world

With the king's money all over the place

From the inextricable skein into true synecdoche

Of a crazy person that almost no one, really, makes fun of

Everything becoming political cloning in castling

And the same time every time

Not, alas, like fingerprints

For two similar ones, one probability in 64 billion

From this filthy world, there is no way to escape

Already, every mother's womb is a prison

When the fascisms of the world set the tone!

Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicist (http://patrice.faubert.patrice.over-blog.com/)