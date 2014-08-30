Le monde de l'extrême droite et ses courants
Le monde de l'extrême droite
Il n'y a plus que cela
Certes, elle a sa gauche
Certes, elle a son extrême gauche
Certes, elle a sa droite
Certes, elle a son extrême droite
Et même un courant païen
Comme avec feu ( 1935 - 2013 )
Et à la pointe du tout réactionnaire
Lui qui fut, terroriste, activiste, paganiste
Et ô paradoxe, pas vraiment chrétien
Ancien soldat, proche OAS, devenu théoricien contemplatif
De la réactualisation fasciste fut l'éruptif
Avec le concept très ancien
De feu ( 1913 - 1957 ) René Binet, fin des années 40
De grand remplacement, lui qui passa du trotskisme au fascisme
Fascisme rouge ou fascisme brun, le même totalitarisme
Du fascisme brun, du fascisme rouge, du fascisme libéral
Du fascisme tout court, et donc, qui s'en fiche pas mal !
Quand tout conspire pour le capital, maintenant
Toute fausse contestation
Toute fausse manifestation
Est toujours en faveur du gouvernement en place
Plus de bouffe, la retraite, sécurité de l'emploi, quelle farce
Bio ou pas bio, toujours la même garce
Car, il ne faut plus de gouvernement
Les gens doivent s'organiser autrement
Conseillisme, assembléisme, contre tout étatisme
Le moindre mal restant toujours l'anarchisme
Donc
Toute fausse contestation
Ne peut nourrir que l'extrême droite de la domination
Et ainsi, il y a de plus en plus de fascistes
Qui d'ailleurs, ignares, ne savent même pas, ce qu'est le fascisme
Certes, pas besoin de le connaître
Pour pouvoir l'être
Europe, monde, le même cataclysme
Les ilotes en Histoire, forcément, prêts à tout croire !
Et ce que j'écris est sulfureux
Pour la bêtise des celles et des ceux
Se désintéressant de la politique, qui elle, s'intéresse à elles et à eux
Et l'on pensera et agira pour elles et pour eux
L'identitarisme
Ayant presque comme jumeau, le corporatisme
Et hélas, l'on ne peut recenser
Toutes les nouvelles appellations du fascisme
Courants multiples et nombreux
Plus encore qu'en 1928
Et rien qu'en France, à Paris, 200 maisons et lieux
Endroits de prostitution
Le fascisme en étant la corruption
Ainsi, des truands et de leurs envieux
Tout étant devenu inouï
Dans l'horreur et la tragédie
La camarilla d'une absolue tyrannie
Il faudrait, nonobstant
Fustiger toute autorité avec mordant
En cette adaptation au tout fascisant
Avec tout l'effroyable, l'engendrant
Cybersolitude
Cyberintimité
Cybersexualité
Avec des robots de plus en plus spécialisés
Il devient déjà difficile de les différencier
Robots humains et robots artificiels
Sexbots en et de tous genres
Et de toute industrie en faisant, déjà, son fort !
Et au fond toute autorité est un fanatisme
Imposer aux autres son dogmatisme
En 1945, dans les torpilles japonaises
Des soldats, à l'intérieur, pour les guider
Retour au Docteur Folamour pour se sacrifier
L'aberré de tout nationalisme
Qui devient très vite du fascisme
Mais le vulgum pecus ne le sachant
Et ainsi, pouvoir l'empêcher, ne le pouvant
Tout s'ensuivant, et très logiquement
Ainsi
85 kg de viande, par an, par français et par française
80 milliards d'animaux non-humains, légal forfait
Sont dans le monde, tués
Chaque année et pour être mangés
Poissons, volailles, cochons, oies, lapins, bovins
Parmi les plus titrés de tout un blanc-seing
D'un monde absurde et totalement dingue
Avec le fric roi partout en épingle
De l'écheveau inextricable en vraie synecdoque
D'un tout taré dont presque personne, vraiment, ne se moque
Tout devenant du clonage politique en roque
Et la même heure à toute breloque
Pas, hélas, comme pour les empreintes digitales
Pour deux similaires, une probabilité sur 64 milliards
De ce monde infect, pas moyen de se carapater
Déjà, tout ventre de mère, en est une prison
Quand les fascismes du monde en donnent le ton !
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.patrice.over-blog.com/ )
The world of the far right
There is nothing more than that
Of course, she has her left
Certainly, she has her extreme left
Of course, she has her right
Certainly, she has her extreme right
And even a pagan current
As with fire (1935 - 2013)
And at the forefront of everything reactionary
He who was a terrorist, activist, paganist
And oh paradox, not really Christian
Former soldier, close to OAS, become contemplative theorist
Of the fascist re-actualization was the eruptive
With the very old concept
Late (1913 - 1957) René Binet, late 1940s
A great replacement, he who passed from Trotskyism to fascism
Red fascism or brown fascism, the same totalitarianism
Brown fascism, red fascism, liberal fascism
Just fascism, and so who cares!
When everything conspires for capital, now
Any false dispute
Any false manifestation
Is still in favor of the government in place
No more food, retirement, job security, what a joke
Organic or not organic, always the same bitch
Because we no longer need a government
People need to organize themselves differently
Councilism, assemblyism, against all statism
The lesser evil always remains anarchism
SO
Any false dispute
Can only feed the far right of domination
And so there are more and more fascists
Who, moreover, are ignorant and do not even know what fascism is?
Of course, no need to know it
To be able to be
Europe, world, the same cataclysm
The helots in History, inevitably, ready to believe everything!
And what I write is sulfurous
For the stupidity of those
Disinterested in politics, who is interested in them and them
And we will think and act for them and for them
Identitarianism
Having almost as a twin, corporatism
And unfortunately, we cannot identify
All the new names of fascism
Multiple and numerous currents
Even more than in 1928
And in France alone, in Paris, 200 houses and places
Places of prostitution
Fascism being corruption
So, crooks and their envious people
Everything having become unheard
In horror and tragedy
The camarilla of absolute tyranny
It would be necessary, notwithstanding
Castigating all authority with bite
In this adaptation to the all fascistic
With all the terrible, the engendering
Cybersolitude
Cyberprivacy
Cybersexuality
With increasingly specialized robots
It is already becoming difficult to differentiate them
Human robots and artificial robots
Sexbots of all kinds
And of any industry, already making its strong point!
And basically all authority is fanaticism
Imposing your dogmatism on others
In 1945, in Japanese torpedoes
Soldiers, inside, to guide them
Return to Doctor Strangelove to sacrifice himself
The aberration of all nationalism
Which very quickly becomes fascism
But the vulgum pecus does not know it
And thus, being able to prevent it, not being able to
Everything follows, and very logically
So
85 kg of meat, per year, per Frenchman and per Frenchwoman
80 billion non-human animals, legal package
Are in the world, killed
Every year and to be eaten
Fish, poultry, pigs, geese, rabbits, cattle
Among the most successful of all a blank check
From an absurd and totally crazy world
With the king's money all over the place
From the inextricable skein into true synecdoche
Of a crazy person that almost no one, really, makes fun of
Everything becoming political cloning in castling
And the same time every time
Not, alas, like fingerprints
For two similar ones, one probability in 64 billion
From this filthy world, there is no way to escape
Already, every mother's womb is a prison
When the fascisms of the world set the tone!
Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicist (http://patrice.faubert.patrice.over-blog.com/)
