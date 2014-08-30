World Leaders Meet for Spring IMF, World Bank and G20 Meetings

World leaders, finance ministers, business groups, academics and development organizations attend the Spring IMF, World Bank and G20 meetings.

“Debt, climate issues and poor economic growth top the agenda during these meetings,” said Eric LeCompte, Executive Director of the religious development group Jubilee USA Network. “We've seen some progress on debt challenges during the meetings."

On Tuesday, the IMF's Executive Board approved new policies on debt in “Policy Reform Proposals to Promote the Fund’s Capacity to Support Countries Undertaking Debt Restructurings.”

"The IMF leadership endorsed some important proposals that introduce more predictability, transparency and certainty in debt restructurings, financing and negotiations," noted LeCompte who is attending the meetings. "Debt crises are hurting the global economy and it's urgent we continue to improve processes for debt relief and foster positive investment in developing countries."

