COPS AND OTHERS PAID BY A FOREIGN GOVERNMENT ARE NECESARRY TO SAVE

THE LIVES OF INNOCENT AMERICANS ONLY BECAUSE SINCE 1997 AND EARLIER AMERICA HAS GONE OUTSIDE IT'S OWN DEMOCRATIC LAWS TO TRY AND IMPOSE A BIZZARE DICTATORSHIP ON THE AMERICAN PEOPLE

BY JIM MCPHEE

WHAT REALLY HAPPENED DURING BILL CLINTON’S PRESIDENCY AND HOW IT AFFECTS THE POST 9/11 WORLD TODAY IN 2024

What happened with me Jim McPhee beginning in 1997,was because of something under the table in America that has been going since before 1962.In 1962 Russia the Soviet Union,controlled half of Europe.The idea the dream of Communism in a heartless world,where up until the 1930’s there was even childlabor in America.Was the idea that you would wake up in a rent free apartment because it is mean and unevolved humanbehavior to force people to have to choose between dying of cold or paying money,rents have been abolished.

After waking up in a rent free apartment,you walk the streets and instead of stores,the friendly places everyone hangsout at are free foodplaces,where you walk in and take free groceries for $0 Dollars or $0 Rubbles off the shelf.Free clothes for $0 Dollars or $0 Rubbles off the shelf.And a Doctor if you are sick will treat you for free for $0Dollars or $0 Rubbles.Since everyone gets free food and shelter and selflessly wants everyone else to have things it will be like a bunch of friends giving things to other people.Except in a country of over 5 Million people every apartment building is rent free every foodplace is a freefood place.Of course at the sametime he called for this Karl Marx in,”The Communist Manifesto”,also called for having a printing press and,”Equal Obligation of all to work”,.

If everyone can take what they want for free and all 5 million of us are friends,no one needs money to buy anything so why have money other then for the Government of the world’s First,”Everything is free society”,to be able to make deals with other country’s? “Equal obligation of all to work”,can be interpreted to mean that this group of 5 million friends all make sure to give eachother free food and clothes.Or maybe eventhough it breaks the rules since it is in the “Communist Manifesto”,some people will have money and instead of happy friends some people eventhough Karl Marx was so opposed to slavery he sent Lincoln a letter,when Marx worked for a newspaper in London congratulating him on the Union winning the CivilWar.Some people’s,”Equal Obligation to work”,will mean they are forced in a not niceway to make the food and provide the clothing.

So in 1962 instead of an “Everything is free”,paradise.Communist Russia,Communism means sharing,was a country of Three levels of people.

Level 3-The 65% of Russians the Government claimed were not against their country because it was a dictatorship.Not because they wanted American style Democracy but because they missed old Russia that had a King called a Czar,that was unfree and American supported.These people lived in rent free apartments in a Nonprofit building or paid minimal rent in a Nonprofit building but every morning they needed to go to their jobs or because the Government could force people to work jobs they couldn’t quit a form of slavery.If they didn’t show up the military would knock on their door and put them in a labor camp.And of course instead of free places there were food and clothing and stores but 100% of all food stores,clothing stores,factories,farms,and apartment buildings in Russia were Government run Nonprofits so the price of food and clothing was always low everything lost money everything was reimbursed by the Government.

Level 2-The 35% of people the Government liked they lived in homes in a suburb of Moscow similar to LongIsland,NewYork.When they arrived at their jobs they were told by a man in a Military uniform,”The law says everyone in Russia must be at their jobs everyday.But you show up Monday through Friday for Two weeks we will give you the other Two weeks off.You will be given passes to put on your front lawn and car so during the Two weeks that you stay in your house or go somewhere here in Russia,the Military will know not to put you in the labor camp.And this 35% of the population that goes to a job Monday through Friday for Two weeks and gets Two weeks off to do whatever but can’t leave the country accepts it.

Level 1-The Communist Government officials.

In 1962 both anti-Communist Conservative Capitalist Republicans and a wing of the Democratic Party actual ex-Communists from the 1930’s,decided if America had to economically compete with a Russian Nonprofit,which controlled half of Europe.Where 100% of their stores and factories make Zero dollars or lose money and are reimbursed,so individual people in a group society have money.But because they lose money to lower prices can sell goods at a cheap price to for profit Capitalist business’s in other country’s who resell at a profit.While also giving equal rights to Black people in a country America that was 80% White 15%Black 5%Latino,Asian,Arab.

So not as a joke but seriously so serious that if President Franklin Roosevelt was actually murdered in 1945,it was because he supported 17 years earlier,the 1962 idea of renaming the United States of America,”The Republic of America.” There would be Three levels of people.Level 3 since the U.S. Constitution has been replaced with a new document people who haven’t been drafted by the military who haven’t been convicted of a crime,can be forced to do unpaid or paid labor for the Government.A group of Black and White people,at least 50% of African-Americans and millions of White people will wake up in their apartment.And need to go to a job everyday or have,”The Republic of America”,Military knock on their apartment door and take them to a labor camp.

Level 2-Because there will be a “Nondiscrimination policy”,so no one is treated differently based on skincolor or Ethnicbackground or religion.A group of Black and White people maybe Half the Black people possibly less,millions of White people will go to their jobs at for profit Capitalist business’s.Because in order to get the unpaid labor from Level 3 they need to pay workers from Level 2 a certain amount of money they will.These workers at Level 2 can quit their jobs and start up a small business using unpaid colorless slaveworkers from Level 3. And all of them in Level 2 Black and White can sit next to eachother in a restaurant and marry eachother.

And while Capitalist slavery exists for the people of Level 3,Level 1 is rich businessmen with in 1962,Franklin Roosevelt Jr.,perhaps as King.Everything NewDeal Liberals who wanted Government jobs people can quit and Government money and a Democratic society were afraid Franklin Roosevelt would try oneday,a wing of the Democratic Party in 1962 and some Republicans wanted.Because in order to even with unpaid slave labor of all colors,pay the workers of level 2 who can quit their jobs what the Government will mandate business’s who use unpaid labor use,without printing excess money,foreign money exchanged for U.S.Dollars must come in.

To have the “Republic of America”,they would invade the Arab Muslim countries,take the Oil.Tell Russia who they can’t fight because Russia has nuclear weapons,they won’t attack Russia.But because Russia can’t fight America either,Russia won’t get Oil for heating in a Moscow winter unless they turn a certain amount of their Nonprofits into Capitalist for profits.This would’ve ended the Soviet Union in 1962,but instead of a dictatorship Russians feel is free for the “Nice people”,in their country.Russia would have a dictatorship backthen Russia wouldn’tve gone Democratic the way it did in 1991.But a NonCommunist dictatorship that would abuse the people they like.

Americans who wrote a Constitution saying all people are to be free,while also putting in that Constitution that anyone of African descent was to be a slave but anything in the document can be changed.So later amendments were added in saying people of African Descent are no longer slaves and have equalrights also.Americans as bizarre as this is could understand how Russian wanted One type of dictatorship and not the other.So for Russia to keep their dictatorship which was inhumane on half of Europe America will need to be a free country that isn’t Communist but is really a form of Democratic-Socialism for profit business’s CivilRights laws,a ban on childlabor,Government jobs 40% of the people went to but could quit.While 60% of Americans were Competitive Capitalists but didn’t exploit people.Instead of Democratic-Socialism which is a word Americans hate since America was less Socialist then Europe,a “A Democratic society”,is simply what you call America.And everyone knows the President of “A Democratic Society”,can belong to the Democratic or Republican Party,different use of the word.

Since Russia in 1962 needed America to remain Democratic for them to be Communist-dictatorial.A Deal where organizations funded by Communist Russia on American soil,could be used to make America more Democratic.So an African-American man must choose between,the dictatorship which includes some Black people but enslaves other Black and White people in a colorless

way.Or use the Organization and while America will be a Democratic country

with Two names on the ballot for President,equalrights for Black people,For profit business’s,Christian Churches and Jewish Synagogues,Government jobs people can quit,and Government assistance,.Russia will still be a Communist dictatorship.And the organization which is due to American racism,the only way to have equalrights for Black people in a Democratic society,decides because they are only helping to get African-Americans equalrights because equalrights for Black people.

A CivilRights law worded to say,”No one can be denied service or put in a segregated section due to Skincolor,Ethnicback ground,Religion,or National origin”,means that while the dictatorship would have a Nondiscrimination law,they can’t in a society so free everyone has rights stop people who don’t want something that without Skincolor has half the Black people along with White people used as slave labor.And while it

is different then the Black experience once you can’t legally keep anyone out for their skincolor Ethnicback ground,Religion or National Origin.

Someone will also want something where legally eventhough it isn’t based on Skincolor,Religion,Ethnic background,or National Origin,people in a mostly White country,so it’s the mostly White majority along with some Black people,can nonviolently express themselves without the terrible loitering laws which didn’t exist in the 1980’s,1990’s,and only in some places from 2003 until 2008.But unfortunately have existed everywhere from 2009-2024 and in the 1950’s.Meaning the majority of Americans who are White,in a country where Black people have equalrights will be hanging out in public places nicely and nonviolently in a way where a dictatorship can’t happen it will lead to that.Because while it is different from the Black experience once you legally can’t keep people out

for skin color others will want a more tolerant society even in an all White town,to not push people away for other unrelated to Black people reasons.

So the Blackman who used the organization in the 1960’s to get Black people equalrights in a Democratic society,discovers since they are only getting Black people equalrights in a Democratic society because it indirectly makes America to Democratic to invade the whole MiddleEast.If some Black people try and locate proof the organization is foreign funded because they would be willing to accept a dictatorship.They don’t feel it is demeaning to go from apartheid victim in a country Democratic for everyone else.To equalrights only because everyone’s rights are limited.And they figure they will be in the 50% of Black people in Level 2.Or Jackie Robinson while it sounds crazy believed proof that the organization is foreign funded would get White American racists to support Civilrights for Black people without Russia,which they wouldn’tve in the 1950’s.Whatever the organization does to those Black people,who are maybe unintentionally in the way of Equalrights for Black people in a Democratic society,he can’t do anything about that or end the organizations use of his movement.

By 1991 this conversation in a thrilling way ended.Because America by the 1980’s was both Democratic,had for profit business’s Capitalism,Christian Churches Jewish Synagogues,but also humane Government regulations saying that while parents could choose to send their kids to a religious school.There would be no prayer in Public Free Government run schools for kids and teenagers.Childlabor laws saying the Capitalist business’s couldn’t hire anyone under 16 without a a work permit.Government jobs people can quit

and Government assistance.

Communist Russia which no longer controlled Half of Europe,they had withdrawn Russian troops from the Half of Germany they controlled,tore down the Berlin wall,withdrew from Poland.But were practicing Communism within their own borders.Communist Russia renamed themselves “The Russian Federation”,all Nonprofit business’s would be for profits.There would be Christian Churches and Jewish Synagogues,Two names on the ballot for President of Russia.But Government regulations to make sure the business’s,didn’t hire anyone under a certain age and Public schools still existed.Every country in Europe was now an American style Democracy.Russia had a Stockexchange and Two candidates running for President.

SouthAfrica released Nelson Mandela from prison in 1990,and was getting ready to end apartheid.But Arab countries still had their own Islamic NonCommunist dictatorships.And because Asian China and Vietnam’s business’s were 95% Nonprofit 5% for profit.And they manufactured American Nike shoes in the 5% for profit area.China and Vietnam were allowed as American allies in a world where Two men ran for President of Russia,to keep their 95% Nonprofit and call themselves Communist countries.And while Russians had a stock exchange,a Church,and Two men running for President,while there country was now called,”The Russian Federation”.And only consisted of Russia,not the Half of Europe they controlled before.

Crackcocaine and guns were brought into America’s mostly Black Ghettos,Chicago only had Two integrated neighborhoods.And mostly White school teachers throughout America only made $28,000 a year,meaning in a world where Communist Russia didn’t exist.America still had it’s own internal problems.

In a world without Communist Russia other types of dictatorships existed. The Arab Islamic dictatorships, NonCommunist American dictatorships,and the few remaining Communist American supported 95% Nonprofit 5% for profit countries,all had humanrights abuses.But none of those countries other then Cuba,which in a world where Russia had Churches,Two names on the ballot for President,and was renamed,”The Russian Federation”,were Western.

Cuba in a world where Communist Russia didn’t exist still was 95% Nonprofit 5% for profit and called themselves Communist.While doing business with every anti-Communist European Democracy while still being boycotted for being Communist and close to Florida,by America.

And once apartheid ended in South Africa White South African business owners were anticipating a Blackman Nelson Mandela in their majority Black African country would be elected President.It seemed like the world was moving towards a time when every country could be Democratic and free.

But America had economic problems not at all as bad as anything in the post 9/11 world,to deal with in 1992.When Bill Clinton a Democrat after 12 years of Republicans Ronald Reagan and George Bush Sr.,with less then 50% of the vote in a Three way race was elected President of the United States,defeating Republican Incumbent George Bush Sr.,and Third Party candidate Ross Perot.

In 1993 once Bill Clinton became President,Bill Clinton had a choice either.

Option A)Sign an Executive Order saying business’s must give workers time off without being fired to visit a sick relative in the hospital,which benefits the American Majority which happen to be White.Reform welfare so African-Americans and some poor Whites can get jobs.Because only a job which pays more then welfare will give African-Americans enough money to move out of poor Ghettos so Chicago will have more then Two integrated neighborhoods.Make sure people who make under a certain amount of money and have jobs don’t pay income taxes.While a stockbroker can take the money of a Middle class person and invest it in the Stockmarket for them.And teenagers may have parents who buy a share of stock in the WaltDisney company for them in their own name for over $100 but under $200.Make sure the Middleclass can without needing a relative or friendly broker spend their $28,000 bricklayers salary they didn’t pay taxes on on stock,which will move them up to $80,000 for the year enough $80,000 a year to pay Income Tax.And $160,000 after Two years.Then they borrow money set up a business and own their own Construction company.When the economy picks up like this because local Taxes a different Tax funds Public schools school teachers are now making a lot more then $28,000 a year.And something will be put in place so if a future Presidential administration has a bad economy like 1992,but not as bad as the post 9/11 world,school teacher and construction worker salaries won’t drop back to 1980’s,early 1990’s levels.And people who make under a certain amount of money still won’t have to pay income Tax.

Or Option B) Sign an Executive Order saying business’s must give workers time off without being fired to visit a sick relative in the hospital,which benefits the American Majority which happen to be White.Reform welfare so African-Americans and some poor Whites can get jobs.Because only a job which pays more then welfare will give African-Americans enough money to move out of poor Ghettos so Chicago will have more then Two integrated neighborhoods.Make sure people who make under a certain amount of money and have jobs don’t pay income taxes.While a stockbroker can take the money of a Middle class person and invest it in the Stockmarket for them.And teenagers may have parents who buy a share of stock in the WaltDisney company for them in their own name for over $100 but under $200.Make sure the Middleclass can without needing a relative or friendly broker spend their $28,000 bricklayers salary they didn’t pay taxes on on stock,which will move them up to $80,000 for the year enough $80,000 a year to pay Income Tax.And $160,000 after Two years.Then they borrow money set up a business and own their own Construction company.When the economy picks up like this because local Taxes a different Tax funds Public schools school teachers are now making a lot more then $28,000 a year.And move America quietly as much as possibly towards the same inhumane dictatorship called for 31 years earlier in 1962.

After 25 years of Black people having equalrights when it won’t affect White property values to have half of them get jobs and move into mostly White neighborhoods anyway.When

something can be done,so even in

a bust Construction workers and school teachers don’t go back to $28,000 a year.

Bill Clinton who has been CIA since at least the 1970’s,wasn’t really against the Vietnam War got a student deferment to disrupt the anti-war movement and knows what he’s doing.In 1993 when I supported keeping America a Democracy and picking the economy up while having things in place in case of bust.

Instead Bill Clinton created a Corporation for National Service with former President Bush Sr.,as an attempt to eventually once he leaves office move America in violation of amendments added into the U.S.Constitution after the Civilwar into a society where people who haven’t been drafted by the military or convicted of a crime can be forced to do labor for the state,Mandatory National Service.Because the one Black leader who was against the dictatorship proposed in 1962 and before that that Rosa Parks and Jesse Jackson Sr.,would support. The one Black leader who was against the dictatorship was Martin Luther King Jr.,take Martin Luther King Jr.,day the Holiday and rename it,”Martin Luther King Jr.,service day”,.

And since King was for Federal Government jobs people can quit and Federal Government money for the poor.And meant people should volunteer or was sarcastic about Mandatory Service advocates when he said,”Everyone can be great because everyone can serve.” Martin Luther King Jr.,was always against America being a forced labor dictatorship so with the approval of Jesse Jackson Sr.,and Rosa Parks who didn’t get along with Martin Luther King Jr.,Bill Clinton called for,”A Day on not a Day off,Martin Luther King Jr.,service day where young people are encouraged to volunteer.” And while that is as far as Bill Clinton could go in an America,where teenagers still hung out at the mall on the newly renamed Martin Luther King Jr.,service day.

Instead of taking all the $28,000 a year school teachers and Construction workers.Who live in the suburbs of big cities and big cities,but in the late 1970’s early 1980’s lived on farms before the Carter era farm foreclosures.Under the previous Democratic President and arrange for them to live on the land again.But in a 1993 America where there are some farms in Vermont.But most farms are large pieces of land people live on,where despite maybe having a pet Cow in the backyard no food is grown or sold,people live on the land.And since the 1980’s America has had the world’s best food supply by importing food from somewhere.So have them return to the land,live on large pieces of land.But while more Americans enjoy smalltown living continue to get the food from wherever it has been gotten from since the 1980’s.

Bill Clinton began trying to set the farms that haven’t existed since the Carter administration up again.Because these for profit farms can’t run without a certain amount of people working on them.

It would put Americans who need to buy food in a position where they might need to support Mandatory National Service so the farm which would supply the food which is turned into Microwave food on a NewYork City Supermarket shelf,can stay in business.And then Urban nonfarm business’s can use unpaid labor.And the 1962 proposed dictatorship back in 1993 with David Rockefeller as King today in 2024 with Bill Clinton as King or Chelsea Clinton as Queen would happen.

This now meant that anyone who agreed to let Russia which had only been a Democracy with Two names on the ballot for President for Two years,to invade

other European countries which don’t have nuclear weapons.And as long as the nuclear armed European Democracies Poland,Germany,(which is One Germany which is friends with Israel and has some Jewish people actually moving backthere to live.)France can choose not to join.

A smaller Soviet Union with all business’s turned into Nonprofits in Russia,Ukraine,Belarus,will happen.Since when they went from Communism to Democracy Russia kept it’s nuclear weapons.And in exchange for letting them be a dictatorship again,Russia will help to support Organizations on American soil.But the primary backers of the Organizations will be Arab Muslim countries.Even Osama BinLaden and Saddam Hussein in 1993 believed and accepted that Israel will always be a Majority Jewish country.These organizations will supply information to Pro-Democracy American Government officials about everything the American CIA is doing to try and move America towards a dictatorship.And these Arab funded organizations will use White Chrisitan American Cops and others to go after those who are moving America towards a dictatorship.So the dream of both America and Russia being Democracies with Two names on the ballot for President is over.

And in street language what is being said is,”If you can accept Russia within it’s borders and Ukraine and someother European countries being Communist for the Firstttime since 1991.And while Israel will always be a majority Jewish country,either America will only be able to invade some Arab Muslim Countries Afghanistan,Iraq,while Palestinians get to leave and move to Saudi Arabia.Or all the Arab Muslims will get is an America that can’t invade every Arab Muslim country,they only invade Afghanistan and Iraq.And you the American can have your Democracy with,’Saved by the Bell’,on the TV.”

This lead to people like me who didn’t know what was going on liking and disliking things about Bill Clinton.

And Four different types of people.

1)Democrats who can’t be normal Democrats and deliver services without trying to move America towards a dictatorship.

2)Normal Democrats who while agreeing with Bill Clinton on Family and Medical leave were willing to help the organizations to keep America Democratic,while accepting unfortunately Russia won’t be anymore.

3)Republicans who were for the dictatorship.

4)Republicans who know that all the people quitting their jobs and setting up small business’s using unpaid slave labor would be economic competition.So they will oppose the dictatorship. Instead of the Republican of 1986 who supported low Taxes,a strong National Defense,the elimination of Communism in Russia,and knew Black people would keep their rights.The Republican of 1993 who supported low Taxes,a strong National Defense,allowing Russia within it’s own borders and within Ukraine and Belarus’s borders to be a Nonprofit anti-Capitalist place since they won’t have business’s to compete with American companies,and knows Black people will keep their rights.And is willing to be nice to the Black people who also want America to be a Democracy,but likes the idea of them being the Democrats and him being the Republican.While congratulating himself for opposing a new form of slavery against Americans on American soil.

After the chaos of Bill Clinton being told again and again,if he backed off on whatever this thing is that was an attempt not to humanely return people to the farm land they lived on.But to bring food farms back to America,which can’t be run in a Democracy.These Arab funded organizations would go away.Bill Clinton continued with what he was doing.

Bill Clinton’s mother died in 1993.The CIA in 1995,believed the organization was trying to blow something up,to get Bill Clinton to agree not to bring the farms back.People who were ran off the farms in the late 1970’s,early 1980’s could live on the land again with money and jobs.But America would continue to get it’s food from where it got it before,since it would mean good food,Democracy,no need to rely on forced labor to try and make a farm that hasn’t existed since 1981 turn a profit.

Since the CIA is for the dictatorship they decided a couple hundred dead is better then a couple Thousand dead.So to try in 1995,as ridiculous as this sounds to have the biggest war since Vietnam against an Arab country with Bill Clinton,who the CIA knew was not really anti-military as President.The CIA blew up a building in Oklahoma City in 1995.The patsy Tim McVeigh,who didn’t blow up the Oklahoma City building but was probably trying to blow something else up in a different city,probably a Gulf War I veteran,who was now working for the organization, since he fought Arab Muslims in the war.To say he wasn’t racist now was willing to keep America Democratic by working for an organization that Arab Muslims funded.And because while most Black people were Democrats supporting Bill Clinton and like most White people didn’t have the Clinton dictatorship information told to them.A prominent Democratic Black Congressman,who didn’t want a dictatorship that in a colorless way would enslave some Black people along with White people.This prominent Black Congressmans children and the First Black President of SouthAfrica Nelson Mandela,supported this Left-Right group,with White Republicans in it to keep America Democratic,despite Mandela’s concerns about some racism in the group.

Tim McVeigh being the patsy instead of an Arab Muslim,meant America wouldn’t be going to war in the MiddleEast in 1995.Gore Vidal years later in 2001 in a Vanity Fair article that read like disinformation a combination of truth and lies,admitted MiddleEasterns Arabs were helping the alleged Militia movement McVeigh supported.

O.J.Simpson may have been innocent of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman,but was involved in the Pro-Democracy organization.So in 1994 a year after Bill Clinton’s mother died in 1993,O.J. was charged with Two murders he was acquitted of in 1995.

By 1997 things had improved for the American people under Bill Clinton.People who made under a certain amount of money didn’t have to pay Taxes,welfare had been replaced with,”Temporary assistance to needy families”,where people after Two years of assistance needed to get a job.But something was put in where some people could get more then Two years financial assistance if they were in college.And because America leaves people unemployed on purpose something was done for the people who will be unemployed for 10 years or life.

This,”End of welfare as we know it",meant half of African-Americans got jobs and moved into mostly White neighborhoods.Real Estate agents quickly adjusted things,so Skokie,Illinois a Chicago suburb being 20% Black didn’t affect the property values of the White Jewish Skokie homeowners,who got along with their Black neighbors.While leaving half the Black people temporarily behind to move the other 50%,the moveable ones into mostly White neighborhoods isn’t the idealistic way to integrate a country.The fact Skokie was now 20% Black,it wasn’t just Black people from Evanston,Illinois One of Chicago’s Two previously integrated suburbs visiting,means maybe Jesse Jackson and Rosa Parks did in a less then politically correct way,actual accomplish massive integration of African-Americans under President Bill Clinton.

In a 1990’s Chicago area where the big sport was ProBasketball,in a town of losers,the Cubs hadn’t won since 1908 the Bears won One Superbowl in 1986.The Basketball Bulls won the 1991,1992,1993,1996,1997,1998 NBA WorldChampionships and Rap Music was mainstream music as Jay Z played on the radio.

And while 50% of Black people nationwide were living in mostly White neighborhoods,including in Chicago and the Chicago suburbs. The White workingclass now renamed the Middleclass,could now using a Computer the Internet,after not paying Income Tax on their $28,000 a year salary,go to the website Sharebuilder.Com read the Phonenumber on the website,call the number on the phone,ask some questions get answers, hang up,enter their creditcard number on the website.And turn that $28,000 into $80,000 by buying shares of stock.And then in the future pay Taxes.

Besides Black people America had an increase in Latino’s Mexicans coming to America,to serve in America’s volunteer Military.And to be employees for the White workingclass renamed Middleclass Americans,who even if these specific members of the Middleclass made enough to pay Taxes,quit their jobs and set up business’s and accepted having a Black nextdoor neighbor.But wanted a Mexican employee who might be a nextdoor neighbor also.

The population of America which was 80%White 15%African-American 5% Latino Mexican in 1992 was by 1997 60% White 15% African-American 25% Latino Mexican. Latino’s were America’s largest minority group but because Chicago now had more then Two integrated neighborhoods and more then Two integrated suburbs Black people accepted it.

Meanwhile in 1997 just like in 1987 and 1985 people were hanging out in every store in the mall,there were recordstores that sold mostly Music CD’s no longer Tapes.But while picking up the Cd’s putting them down and not buying anything,everyone was walking around moving their head to the music,asking Women for their Phone numbers.It was CD’s and tapes in 1995.CD’s and the same hangout party at the mall in 1997.And everyone was having as much fun as they had in the 1980’s except people who had been left out of the 1980’s were included.And the whole country even NewYork City got excited, when in Chicago the city of losers where the Cubs hadn’t won a Baseball World Series since 1908 and hadn’t gotten there since 1945.The Bears hadn’t won a Football Superbowl since 1986.The WhiteSox hadn’t won a WorldSeries since 1917 and hadn’t gotten there since 1959 and lost the Worldseries in 1919 on purpose and had players suspended in 1919,when they got caught.The Hockey team the Blackhawks hadn’t won since the 1960’s.But the Basketball Chicago Bulls lead by Michael Jordan went on to win the 1991,1992,1993,1996,1997,1998 NBA WorldChampionships making Chicago the,”City of winners those Chicago Bulls are to the 1990’s what Babe Ruth’s NewYork Yankees were to the 1920’s,with their Six World Championships”,people said.And there was also Hall of Fame Small Forward Scottie Pippen a Black Basketball Lou Gerhig to Michael Jordan the Babe Ruth.In the Spring of 1997 the Bulls were closing in on their Fifth NBA WorldChampionship.

While the CIA blew up the Oklahoma City building in 1995.The American people believed at the sametime what seemed like a good Presidency went on,that Oklahoma City was an isolated incident of a building being blown up.While the CIA blew up the Oklahoma City building. The American people believed Tim McVeigh was a lone angry White loner, Army veteran,drawn to Militias,racist White hategroups,and with the end of Russian Communism the far Right just

irrationally believed the American government is the enemy.Of course this cover explanation doesn’t explain Tim McVeigh saying as a White Army veteran,he didn’t like the treatment of Black Africans in Somalia.There was a picture of McVeigh with Black Africans in Somalia.

And this cover explanation means that while we know,from William Pepper’s 1995 book “Orders to Kill:The truth behind the murder of Martin Luther King:”,which came out backthen in 1995.And other books from Pepper that came out after the year 2000.And Martin Luther King Jr.’s son Dexter King meeting with James Earl Ray in 1997,saying Ray didn’t shoot his father Martin Luther King Jr.in 1968.And that he wanted a new trial for Ray with Pepper as Lawyer.And after Ray’s 1998 death,the Memphis Trial Transcripts from the 1999 wrongful death lawsuit filed by the King family with Pepper Ray’s former lawyer as their Lawyer. Indirectly proving that the CIA was involved in Martin Luther King Jr.’s murder,a man named Earl Clark shot Martin Luther King Jr.,

That the wing of the Democratic Party that wanted this dictatorship.And supported the Vietnam War,because they figured it would lead to small business’s for the Blue collar Working class now called Middleclass,was willing to accept equalrights for Black people.But they agreed with the CIA that they were for murdering Martin Luther King Jr.,and having equalrights for Black people without him around.After Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1968 murder,these Democrats known as “CIA Left”,manytimes got student deferments to pose as Hippies.

While pretending to be against the Vietnam War,”A war Eleanor Roosevelt supported”,the CIA left Democrats did things to mostly White anti-war activists that not only mistreated the anti-war demonstrators but prolonged the Vietnam War.And now that Black people had equalrights in a Democratic society.These participants in Martin Luther King Jr.’s murder,who were in Memphis standing there when he was murdered on April 4,1968.

And either participated in or covered up the November 22,1963 murder of President John Kennedy,by CIA hired Assassin and Chicago Mafia member Sam Giancanna.Because John Kennedy who disagreed with his father Joe’s views,as made President so the Democrats would have a President who opposed the dictatorship supported by Eleanor Roosevelt.

Because in a Rap Music and Rock n Roll world,where the Republican run CIA.(It really was run not by the Director,but by George Bush Sr.and David Rockefeller Sr.,from at least 1981 until 2017.And George Bush Sr. himself until 2018.),is the bad guy.These Democrats who didn’t just cooperate with the CIA,but became agents also in the 1970’s and the 1980’s.In a world where anyone who is against Martin Luther King Jr.,is against CivilRights for Black people.After what they did to King,they get to go on about how everyone must support Bill Clinton even when what he is doing isn’t just economically helping people,it’s setting the stage for limiting CivilLiberties,or for not supporting Bill Clinton,”You are an anti-government extremist supporter,of angry White males.” You get to speak like CivilRights belongs to you,you get to call yourself the Clinton Democrats Liberals,when you are the people who helped the CIA to kill Martin Luther King Jr.,that is hypocrisy.That University Professor isn’t really a Liberal Professor,if he is covering up President Kennedy’s 1963 murder.And went along with Martin Luther King Jr.’s murder,and is an actual CIA agent who is telling George Bush Sr.,what people do.But these “CIA Left”,people get to act like Hippies.

Zbigniew Brzezinski Jimmy Carter’s National Security Advisor wrote the 1997 book on bookstore shelves,”The GrandChess Board”,.In the book by

calling for America to invade, ”Eurasia”,with a map of the countries Afghanistan and Iraq.Brzezinski is calling for America to use it’s military in those countries and signals that he supports moving America towards a dictatorship.Brzezinski also said that Americans didn’t support WorldWarII in 1941 until the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.

Because while the evil Adolph Hitler murdered 6 million Jewish people throughout the continent of Europe.Pearl Harbor was done by the O.S.S.,American Intelligence before the CIA was created.Franklin Roosevelt and this was wrong didn’t really want to go to war against Hitler.Someone and they were right,did things to put FDR in a position where his own money would be affected by not going to war.So finally FDR who was O.S.S.,attacked himself on December 7,1941.

Unlike September 11,2001 when

America a nuclear armed Superpower like Nazi Germany’s Reichstag Fire attacked itself,with the intention eventhough the Arabs themselves and through their organization did things that were wrong on American soil before 9/11,to impose an inhumane dictatorship on innocent Americans.America had no nuclear weapons in 1941,Hitler promised to invade every European country except England.And then Hitler invaded England,Rich anti-Jewish American businessmen with investments in Germany.Some of whom were German Intelligence,would welcome Hitler also lying to America.All Hitler needed was to know if his Nazi Airforce could fly over America and attack it.So American would have been next had they not fought Hitler.

And Hitler was for everyone living under a dictatorship.So Brzezinski in his 1997 book,”The GrandChess Board”,

After calling for the U.S. Military to be in Eurasia with a map of Afghanistan and Iraq,then says Americans didn’t support WorldWarII until the December 7,1941 attack of Pearl Harbor.Brzezinsk i was signalling in 1997,he wants America to invade Afghanistan and Iraq.And he feels America will need to attack itself and blame the Arab Muslims of One of those country’s.

Having this book on shelves in 1997,means people say.”Yeah we had GulfWar I in 1991.It was Tim McVeigh a White Christian Catholic,not an Arab Muslim who blew up the Oklahoma City building in 1995.And Brzezinski says he wants the U.S. Military to be aggressive,he implies maybe troops will be in some countries.It’s 1997 I don’t believe that.He has a Map in the book of Saddam Hussein’s Iraq and some other countries Afghanistan and Iran because they are near Iraq.And Brzezinski says how Americans were in the 1940’s.Ok let’s enjoy ‘BayWatch’ on the TV.

But Foreign leaders,American CIA assets,members of the volunteer American military,U.S.Senators and U.S.Congressmen,will know from the book that after the 2000 election,at the latest a real live major war for the Firsttime since Vietnam is coming.But no one can prove Brzezinski signalled it.But the 1997,”The GrandChess Board”,book got the message to whoever it needed to be gotten to that America would be in a real Vietnam level war in Five years at the latest.Hey if you can’t play Chess and don’t know,what the names of the pieces are.And what to do,but you can read the English language,then “The GrandChess Board”,is the perfect book for you to read.It let’s you know that America by 1997 decided to attack itself and go to war.

In 1999 Hillary Clinton had the idea,because of the lowpay Public school teachers had in 1992,while wages were up for teachers in 1999.To encourage school teachers to quit teaching and become CIA assets.This is fine,America has an Intelligence service.But instead of having teachers quit,their teaching job since CIA assets around kids and teenagers,is no fun for the young people.And give the CIA assets in training jobs at Mafia front companies,(The heads of every major Italian Mafia organization the Chicago Outfit,NewYork Gambino Mafia,Boston Patriachia Mafia,are CIA assets and CIA agents.I am not sure about the Genovese’s.),Hillary Clinton decided to leave CIA assets in training in the schools.With being a Public school teacher,as a cover.Since Public School teachers had their salaries up,invested in the stockmarket through Sharebuilder.Com and quit teaching after 3 or 4 years.And started up a small business,so Hillary Clinton was responding to a problem under paid Public school teachers,which was no longer a problem by 1997.

So if the organization Two years before the CIA did 9/11 is trying to prevent a dictatorship.And a Publicschool teacher the organization knows is doing things to be a CIA asset.Since that teacher has made attempts on people’s lives in foreign countries and is helping to set up 9/11 and the 1990’s killing of nonviolent government.Every foreign government,helping to keep America a Democracy can kill someone,who made an attempt on someone’s life, by sending an American born teenager,with a gun into the school.Why leave Intelligence assets in training,as a cover in Public and Private schools as teachers.That is not on Hillary’s part Intelligence.So in 1999 there was the tragic Columbine shooting.Which shocked America,White teenagers in a town in Colorado that could be a rich suburb,even if it technically isn’t one because it isn’t near any bigcity.White teenagers in affluent Colorado with Military style assault weapons,went into their Highschool shot and killed other White teenagers,One Black teenager,and a Teacher.

I Jim McPhee,born in 1975,was a 23 going on 24 yearold College student at a University in LongIsland, NewYork.Because of my own feelings about how being picked on when I was a 13 yearold teenager in 1988,lead to me not killing anyone.I didn’t kill anyone,but in selfdefense got in fights and a blame the victim happened to me.

So during my 20 something,”Get your feelings out about the past.While taking College classes and living in a dorm”,.I made jokes and asked even if they were wrong for killing people.If the Colorado Columbine teenagers hadn’t been bullied,hit First,and provoked by this picking on teenagers,blame the victim,popular kids table at lunch,let someone beat you up,teenage school thing.Maybe Federal Legislation banning school bullying,so teenagers weren’t mistreated in Junior High and Highschool could come out of this tragedy.Some good out of a tragedy.

Hey these were the years to live in a dorm and get your feelings out about the past.Of course because of that 1980’s Prince song ”1999”,about the world ending in the year 2000.How December 31,1999 at 11:59 PM,will be the end.January 1,2000 Midnight there will be no world.And Prince’s lyrics refer to the Christian Biblical book of Revelation.So by 1998 at the latest,maybe even back in 1992,some religious people spoke out about how the year 2000 would be the Third Millenium.

An idea put forth by the Catholic Church and adopted as Christian superstition also by Protestants.And how if it all began in the year 1 A.D.,maybe the 21st Century really begins in 2001,not 2000.But the actual book of Revelation used by Catholics and Protestants,only says the world will oneday end.The Devil will be held for a Thousand years and released and after the Devils release the world will end.

But since 1 A.D. is when the Catholic Church came up with the idea of Millenium’s 1 A.D.-1000 A.D. Millenium 1 1001 A.D.-1999 A.D. Millenium 2 2000 A.D. Millenium 3,with a prediction in 1 A.D. of the world ending in the year 1000 A.D..And predictions since 1001 A.D. of the world ending in the year 2000 A.D. because it begins with a 2 and it’s another Thousand years.

So if people are still walking around in the year 2000.It is because all the actual Christian bible book of Revelation a book used by both Catholics and Protestants,despite other books,says is a Devil will be caught and held for a Thousand years.After that Devil’s release after that Devil has spent a Thousand years being held the world will end.

And in 1 A.D. they said it would end in 1000 A.D.,One Thousand years neat idea.And from 1,000 A.D. until at least 1992 A.D. they have said it will end in 2000 A.D.,a 2 and another Thousand years.If it doesn’t end in 2000 maybe the Devil wasn’t caught until 1596 A.D. meaning the Devil’s One Thousand year sentence isn’t over with until 2596 A.D.,meaning the world will end in 2596 A.D. instead so you have hundreds of years if it is 2024 A.D..This meant that Christians now were treating the upcoming year 2000,as a normal year.A normal new Century,something there bible doesn’t say they can’t believe.

And the only concern of America was Y2K,the idea that every Computer has a system where the years 1900 A.D. and 2000 A.D. are both 00.So allegedly in an Internet era,where things are online and records are even more Computerized,all the Computers could have an error.And if every Computer on January 1,2000 says January 1,1900 instead,it will somehow affect other things and cause a massive problem with Government and personal Computers,that could crash systems.So software to protect your Computer against Y2K was sold at every mall,but Y2K didn’t happen.And on vacation from College I sat alone in my parents house back in the Midwest on January 1,2000 at 12:02 with MTV on,it took Two minutes to get downstairs.With MTV on,I laughed that a band in NewYork City’s TimesSquare was playing a cover of R.E.M.’s 1980’s hit,”This is the end of the world”,during a televised NewYears celebration.A band sings,”This is the end of the world,as we know it and I feel fine”,.And confetti that says 2000 comes down.Other then Computers that you can send messages to people on and play videos on,called Internet.And Phones that have the number and name of the caller,called caller ID.The world was the same in year 2000,as 1985 just a normal 15 year technology advance.

In 1995,I Jim McPhee was a 19 going on 20 yearsold Freshmen at a University on LongIsland,NewYork.What may have gotten me wrongly accused of something I didn’t even know happened,meaning I couldn’tve done it was the University’s ,”Learning Disabilities program”,.The way this program worked was,the University in LongIsland was a regular University.You wake up in a dormroom with a roommate who is a regular College student or by yourself.If a Psychiatrist sends a letter to the University,saying you need a single room where you live alone.You walk out of your dormroom and are in a dormitory with regular College students your own age.You attend regular University classes,but on day One you inform the Professor,”I know Two times this semester there will be Exams,a midterm and a final.On the Two testdays instead of sitting in this classroom and taking the test with a timelimit.I have a right to take an untimed test in a separate room for students in the Learning Disabilities program.So I have all the time I need.”.

The Professor says back to the student,”I know that you can on both testdays the Midterm and the Final,take the test in a separate room,we also have a notetaker.A fellow student who sits in every class and takes notes,for just students who are in the Learning “Disabilities program.If they want the notes.Since most of the students who will be sitting next to you in the class,are not in the Learning Disabilities Program,it is something you can choose to have or not.The note taker for students in the Learning Disabilities program,is a fellow student but not a student in the Learning Disabilities program.”

From there you sit in a classroom next to students who are regular College students,not students in any special program.But there are some students also in the Special program in this classroom.The Professor lectures,you raise your hand.You ask questions,the Professor in the room full of students gives you answers.On your own you take notes.You and other college students in this small classroom of maybe 50 students,40 who are regular College students and 10 who are in the Learning Disabilities program walk out of class.

You go to the cafeteria where you sit with regular College students and have lunch.You then walk into the Learning Disabilities program office,there is a Woman.She is a Psychologist,you sit alone in a room with her for a counseling session.In other rooms,students are taking there University tests,Professors in an envelope had exams to be taken untimed at the Learning Disabilities Program office,sent over for students.

You sit in that room alone with the counselor,she says to you,”In order to be a college student at this University,who will be getting a regular College diploma but gets untimed testing,you must also attend counseling.While the rules are once a week,you are to come in here.And speak to “me.Because having to come in here,once a week every week may remind you of how you were treated at othertimes in your life,when you always had to go somewhere on the same day ritually scheduled every Tuesday or Wednesday or Friday at Noon.So you can come in once every other week or maybe once a Month.And we won’t do that thing,where it’s always the same day and sametime.”

Because while I had a high reading level I was 4 grade levels ahead of everyone my age in Reading,since the Third Grade.When I Jim McPhee who was born in 1975,with my highreading level,walked into an office back in 1995 when I was 19 going on 20 yearsold.I would pick up a newspaper.I would read every word on the front page correctly.If someone ordered in food,and the bill was $28.56.I would quickly

figure out,that Ten percent of $28.56 is $2.85.So round up,$28.56 is $30.00.Ten percent of $30.00 is $3.Five percent of $30.00 is $1.50.So a 15% or more tip for $30.00 would be $4.50.The bill is $28.56 and you give the deliverman $33.You gave $4.44 as a tip,since 15% of $28.56 is actually $4.27 well done.But if I was handed a 10th grade Math textbook,I would say because I have a Highreading level,”It says the words Math Problems.It says the word PreAlgebra.It has the number 2 and the number 3.It has a Triangle shape.But then there are a bunch of other shapes and numbers and while I know the numbers are 2,3,4,5,the shapes and the rest of it I don’t know what it means.But it says on another page McGraw and Hill Publishing,so I guess the Textbook Publishing company is named McGraw and Hill.”

This means despite my highreading level,I Jim McPhee would be considered to have,”Only an 8th grade Math education.” The Learning Disabilities Program also means,I Jim McPhee could be given a Math waiver.Where since it is spatial also but different,I could either Major in Communications and use a camera to make movies Spike Lee style.Or major in History or Political Science,which really is Political it doesn’t involve Science which I am not good at.And if I complete my classes get the B.A. degree.

Since I Jim McPhee was born Three Months premature in 1975,had a highreading level, memorized the lines from every 1980’s TV sitcom that I enjoyed,was rambunctious,unfairly bullied as a teenager,got into fights in selfdefense.What used to confuse me,is when other kids would say,”There is a kid,his mom screams and yells,she is going to kill herself and she yells mean things at him.”

I figured in a ,”Growing Pains”, ”Footloose”,”Ferris Buellers Day Off”,world,where it is the kids and the teenagers against the mean adults.If I laughed and said,”That kids mom is crazy.That isn’t fair to him that she yells mean things at him.He should tell her he is crazy.”

Other kids would say,”No kid on ‘The Cosby Show’,has a parent say crazy mean things to them.You are cool,you are just like Ren McCormack you are on the side of other kids and teenagers against parents.”

When instead kids and teenagers who called themselves,”The popular kids”,Threw punches at me for being what I felt was

supportive.Since “Popular kids”,on the TV shows don’t say another kid can’t sit next to them at the popular kids table because he is against someone’s parent.Ferris Bueller would laugh,at the idea that,”Popular kids”,are against anyone who criticizes mean adults.And “Popular kids”,who are supposed to be Ren McCormack not the square Beamont,Footloose kids,if they are popular kids wouldn’t be having the teachers help them to do something to me,when I was trying to side with other people my age,who are mistreated so they confused me as a kid.

And spent my teen years going to Special Education Dayschools.And because I agreed to attend a Co-Ed Special Education Boarding school,(People who met the students who went there and lived in the dorms to get their Highschool Diplomas.Since 1993-1995 when I was there,was the Hip-Hop and Grunge era.Said these seemed like the type of teenagers that would maybe be hanging out in Seattle,with one from a suburb of a big Midwestern city,who’s more Urban and into the Rap Music.I was backthen.),

The regular suburban Highschool, I set foot in maybe 4 times but never took a class at.Agreed after I finished up at the Special Education Boarding School,to give me a diploma from the regular Highschool I never took a class at.Under state law they had to.I now had a High school Diploma from a Highschool I never took a single class at.But I probably needed to use a Learning Disabiities program,to have people not care even if I admit it on campus that I never took a class at a regular Highschool and I was in Special Education schools as a teenager.

This is the idea that a society run by unfair people,will not take someone with a Highreading level,who is creative,who can be a Writer,a History teacher,label them,”Attention Deficit: Hyperactivity Disorder.Nonverbal Learning Disability.” Because eventhough he can tell what every facial expression on everyone’s face means.Eventhough he understands every nonverbal social cue,anyone who doesn’t feel that Mafia drugdealing is so different then what other people do.That school teachers should afterschool help to murder,other adults who owe the Mafia money while lecturing kids on,”Just say No”,must not understand something.We are not really going to have nice people like that once they are adults,have their lives ruined.So since it won’t limit other students being accepted,we will run this program.So no one who a Major League teacher a College Professor can help be successful will be limited by what Triple AAA teachers Junior High and Highschool teachers said about them when they were younger.Or did to them by having them removed from the Public Schools and put in Special Education schools.

This means if while I was a college student at that University on Long Island,I told everyone I wanted to Oneday Direct movies or at least write the screenplays for them.That 1995 William Pepper book,”Orders to kill:The truth about the murder of Martin Luther King Jr.,”,because it not only says how Martin Luther King Jr.,was

murdered by the CIA in 1968.But unlike the 1988 Jim Garrison book about President John Kennedy’s murder,”On the trail of the assasins”,which simply says the CIA used the Mafia in John Kennedy’s murder.This book “Orders to kill:The Truth about the murder of Martin Luther King Jr.”,about the 1968 murder of Martin Luther King Jr.,vividly describes the CIA hired Mafia Men and NonItalian Mafia Employees like Raoul who framed James Earl Ray in 1968.(Who a later Pepper book in 2016,”The Plot to kill King:The Truth behind the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.,”,says has the fullname Raoul Coehlo.)

And more then Garrison who gives some names of dead Mafia guys and Garrison says Mafia members were made CIA agents before Kenendy’s 1963 murder but leaves it at that.Pepper in his 1995 “Orders

to Kill:The Truth about the murder of Martin Luther King Jr.”,gives a vivid portrait of Memphis Mafia men like Frank Liberto.And Pepper explains while the Memphis Mafia was hired by the CIA to kill Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968,that Raoul was a NonItalian employee of the Italian Chicago Mafia sent to Memphis.

Indirect proof,without any names mentioned,that a Chicago Mafia member who allegedly owns a piece of the Chicago Bears Football team,sent Raoul to participate in the 1968 King murder.I was born in 1975.Since in 1985 when I was 10 yearsold.I loved the Rock n Roll,1985 Chicago Bears Football team,what a disappointment.And proof Chicago never remorsefully behaved like because there was segregation apartheid in other states and under the table segregation apartheid in Illinois

in 1966 when Martin Luther King Jr.,came there.That they owed it to Martin Luther King Jr.,not to do anything to him.Eventhough according to Pepper,Chicago Mafia

boss and the man who shot President Kennedy in 1963,Sam Giancanna turned down the request to murder Martin Luther King Jr., in 1968 from an F.B.I. agent.Before an employee of Sam’s sent Raoul to help the Memphis Mafia.How else would Raoul employed by the Chicago Mafia end up in Memphis in 1968.

So if I am walking around a University campus saying how because just like,the ”Malcolm X” movie.Pepper’s book has Black on Black involvement in Martin Luther King Jr.’s murder,I want to make the movie of the William Pepper book.And the idea of a White 20 something College student,meeting Martin Luther King Jr.,at a 1967 Third Party

Presidential Convention where King was getting ready to run.

Then after King’s murder becoming James Earl Ray’s Lawyer in 1978,because freeing the innocent Ray,(Who we now know in

2024 believed he was in Memphis to shoot Jackie Kennedy but never shot Martin Luther King Jr.,Ray went to the movies and left Raoul and guns in his hotelroom,when the shot was fired.),would indirectly prove the evil CIA using Mafia killed Martin Luther King Jr.,and Pepper was now in 1995 still investigating the truth about the King murder because of his friendship with Martin Luther King Jr.,I felt it would be fascinating with enough scenes of Martin Luther King Jr.,in the 1960’s that it wouldn’t really be,a movie with just a White character avenging Black mistreatment as Spike Lee criticized some films for.

And “Orders to Kill:The Truth about the murder of Martin Luther King Jr”,has Black people who in a world,where anyone who is Black who cooperated in Martin Luther King Jr.’s murder according to Rap Music is an Uncle Tom, but these Black people despite meeting with the CIA and cooperating in Martin Luther King Jr.’s murder,actually were considered in 1968 to be Left Black people in the culture.

And besides discussing this then 1990’s idea for a movie.Because I was emotionally letting go of my feelings about my past.I made a video for Communications class where I admitted having been in Special Education Dayschools.And while the Co-Ed Special Education Boarding School,was a place where teenagers were treated nicer then the dayschools.We were dropped off in the Town the school was located in and allowed alone unsupervised to go anywhere we wanted in the Town.The mall,the Recordstore,but if we weren’t back at the bus at 5pm.To not be suspended,we needed to use our own money to take a Cab back to campus.And if dinner wasn’t being served by the time,we got back you should’ve stopped at the only McDonalds in the state before taking the Cab.

But I had feelings about being the only student on a campus of Thousands who despite being a College student,had never taken a class at a regular Highschool.So I made the video.And when I didn’t get along with some people in the Communications Department since being a Half hour train ride from NewYork City,meant I could always go into the city to do things to fullfill the American Dream of being famous anyway.I would major in American History,while still pursuing the Entertainment Dreams.Anyone Half an Hour outside,NewYork City can write a screenplay or novel.I also participated in a student demonstration against the closing of the radio station.I wanted to be able to make Rap Demos and drop them off at the station.And while I could always hangout at the Recordstore,I suspected closing the station when I arrived was a set up,to limit more nonstudents coming to campus.

And when a speaker came to campus,and spoke about H.I.V./AIDS.Because it is the rightthing to do,I spoke into the Microphone and asked whether AIDS was man made as some have alleged.The speaker said there is no proof,but it is man made. Because of an idealistic 1990’s idea that every country could be a Democracy.I said in class since

the Shah of Iran was a dictator. Maybe America supporting the Shah,lead to the backlash that brought Khomeni to power in Iran.And this is why since Iran in 1995 was a dictatorship,maybe America should support Democracy instead of Pro-American dictatorships which lead to other dictatorships coming to power.Ok idealistic 1990’s idea that every country should be free.Of course unless we must let some countries be dictatorships again so they’ll help us keep America free.

If as I suspect any Professor who was a CIA asset in 1996 said,”Get an invitation sent to Jim McPhee telling him there is a speaker who will be speaking over at NYU,about the SanJose Mercury News article,by Gary Webb a White Liberal newswriter.About how the CIA using Nicaraguan Exiles brought CrackCocaine into the Black community.And how POW’s “were left behind after GulfWar I in 1991.Jim McPhee leaves our campus on LongIsland and goes up to NYU in NewYork City.Jim asks any questions about CIA Drugs or POW’s he is now an enemy of the CIA.And CIA and Mafia will want to do things to him.The event is in February 1997.So in a couple months send it.”

This is both saying anyone who is nice enough to care and ask about the CIA’s Ethniccleansing of African-Americans from 1982-95,for being nice as a blame the victim will have things done to them.It is the frightening and Unprofessional idea that the CIA which uses Mafia,will be turned loose on innocent people in order to simply move people out of Universities,when the issue of how Colleges admit people.And who gets to stay in a University and whether University is relaxing standards,is not something a National Security Intelligence Agency has any business being involved in in a Democratic society.

And if the additional motivation to use me being nice,they assumed I would ask a question.Was to set me up.Because I might figure out something was going on on that campus on LongIsland having to do with Mafia.The major Mafia organization in NewYork I believe is the Gambino’s.While they are called the Gambino crime family.The Chicago Mafia to say sorry Al Capone backed Mussolini is simply called,”The Outfit”,

Anyway when it comes to,the appropriate relationship between the CIA and the Mafia.Because America would have been in a 1930’s,2001-2008,2009-2024 Economic Depression back in 1982 and in 1985,had the Cocaine money not been put into the NewYork Stock market and Chicago

Commodities exchange.Since Workingclass now renamed Middleclass people,didn’t buy shares of stock in the 1980’s.But a stockmarket crash,would lead to Rich people losing money,which always leads to Workingclass now renamed Middleclass people losing their jobs.Of course the CIA was going to have to work with the major Mafia organizations to bring in drugmoney.But they didn’t have to leave guns behind in the African-American community,for Black people to shoot eachother with,they didn’t have to pass additional Federal Druglaws, locking up nonviolent users and dealers of cheap smokeable Cocaine Crack,when Powdered Cocaine doesn’t carry a mandatory minimum sentence.This was an attempt to reduce the African-American,the American Black population,at the sametime “The Cosby Show”,was on everyone’s TV.But Chicago only had Two integrated neighborhoods.

So while the double standard of having laws putting adults in prison,in a free society for doing things to their own bodies,it’s called using drugs. While putting other adults in prison in a free society for only selling an adult what they want,it’s called selling drugs. While using the unfreedom of those locked up,to inflate the price of the drugs.While other people,with local Police officers accompanying them are not only allowed to sell the drugs,to put money from the illegal inflating of the price into business’s,Cops say to Mafia guys all the time

”You can walk into the Police Department with bags of Cocaine.I’m a Cop you can with your Cocaine ride,passenger side with me in my Cop car.I’ll come “with you,you sell $100,000 worth of cocaine.You put $10,000 cash in a clothing store register.I’ll come with you having a cop come by let’s the store owner know he won’t be arrested for taking the drugmoney.After you put $10,000 cash leaving you with $90,000 cash in the register.The Clothing store owner will print out receipts saying,that different customers made purchases of $20 and $25 totaling $10,000 cash,cash receipts don’t have the customers name just the store owners.Then the storeowner will give you a Check for $8,000 saying he paid you to remodel the store.You gave $10,000 cash got a check for $8,000 back.The storeowner made $2,000 from you,you paid $2,000 to have a check instead of cash,you can depost in a bank. And you paid $2,000 to have me the Cop not arrest you.You are now with cash and check at $98,000.Once we “finish you will have $75,000 in checks.Actually $72,000 you will write me a check for $3,000 saying you bought something from me also.And you can sell drugs because you Mafa man are keeping the stores in business,run by honest Joe’s.And you paid me $3,000”.

Since this is the reality of what goes on in America the CIA and while he didn’t run it in 1997,David Rockefeller and George Bush Sr. did,Bill Clinton was CIA in 1997,he’d been CIA since at least the 1970’s.

The CIA has the choice of simplying making the heads of the major Italian Mafia organizations the Chicago Outfit,The NewYork Gambinos,the Boston Patriachia’s,and others CIA assets.Who handle Government and for themselves and the clothing store owner,nongovernmental

illegal drugdealing.And some Cops will help Mafia the way that Cop

did.Some Police Chiefs will want local Cops to help Mafia.

But if a Cop decides that a nonviolent druguser,morally someone who did nothing wrong it is their own body.And an innocent infant child,completely morally right,are to be murdered by a Mafia guy.Because the user owes at least Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars for the drugs he bought from the Mafia.Cops who assist Mafia in that,are participating in not just child murder,but siding with the violent One over the Nonviolent Ones.

This may happen in America but the CIA with not just Mafia bosses,but local Police Officers in most Police departments,who are CIA assets,(Who spend time at the CIA’s Federal Government building,while illegally being on American soil with Cop

badges.),doesn’t need to go further.So that a local Cop who objects to the criminal acts of child murder.Is treated like he did something wrong.And while it wasn’t a case of child murder, because of this Mafia/CIA culture which at the sametime the 1990’s was a nicer time went on.If anyone sent me anything in the mail,so me doing the rightthing and going to an event up at NYU where a speaker was going to speak about the Gary Webb article about CIA and Drugs and POW’s left behind after GulfWarI.So if I did the righthing and asked any questions,the CIA and their Mafia guys could be against me.It is taking nonviolent innocent people,and trying to do something off of their campus,that could get them kicked out of their campus,to cover for other violent people,involved in something even if it didn’t involve children.This is an inappropriate level of CIA support and Clinton administration support,for what is not right on paper but tolerated in certain spaces.

So while it wasn’t until 2009 that I Jim McPhee,now that America was shutdown with no Recordstores no places to hangout,fully realized how much people had been trying to do things to me since 1997.And it wasn’t until after 2009 that I figured out that while I did nothing wrong.That they assumed I was an E-Mailer someone who sent off E-mails that diverted law enforcement and without my knowledge there was a 1997 attempt on Bill Clinton’s life.

All that matters is I am not an E-Mailer.And that means everything else is acceptable nonviolent behavior.Underneath this text is both information on John Lennon his association with

an organization.And how as heartbreaking as it is for a Hippie,John Lennon came in the lastyears of his life,the late 1970’s to 1980’s,to support this 1962 dictatorship that Bill Clinton who was CIA Lennon knew supported.And the same article in 2023 about what went on when I didn’t do anything wrong.

John Lennon I now know,was born in 1940.By 1963,at 23 years of age,Lennon probably was doing things for Left organizations that while he lived in England were funded by some other country.While most of the Rockstars of the 1960’s,were Left.They were idealistically interested in Socialism and Communism,based on the idea of people sharing.Lennon it appears even at 23 years of age,simply believed that the Soviet Union was a dictatorship that would economically move some people

up,while pushing other people out of the way.But his Working Class,today renamed Middleclass family in Liverpool,England.An Ethnically Irish family even if Lennon was raised Protestant,his Blue collar family would have financially done better under this type of a dictatorship. However it treats other people.So unlike other idealists who either believed the Soviet Union was sharing Heaven,located in Half of Europe.Or accepted to keep America Democratic while it had to give equalrights to Black people.The funder might abuse it’s own people,Lennon seemed to understand everything and feel it would simply be better economical ly for his family.It appears the Firsttime Lennon was in America,in NewYork City was 1963 not 1964.

President John Kennedy made a deal it appears with the Soviet

Union.Since Russia staying Communist and controlling Europe,meant America couldn’t invade all those Arab countries and become a NonCommunist dictatorship at home.Kennedy accepted that Russia would stay unfree for America to stay free.So temporary Russian front companies,to fund equalrights for all Americans were allowed.If Franklin Roosevelt died of anything other then natural causes in 1945.It was because after putting Japanese-Americans in concentration camps in California,Roosevelt was going to go for the dictatorship which would affect White people.John Kennedy needed the organization to pay the few Secret Service men and Cops protecting him.Now that John Kennedy despite being committed to America being a Democracy,said after being reelected he would in 1965 get bills passed giving Black people the right to vote in all 50 states,eat in the same restaurants as White people in all 50 states,live nextdoor to White people in all 50 states.The U.S.Supreme Court would in 1966 lift the Black-White marriage ban.There would be no war in Vietnam or Cuba.But at a moment when Ronald Reagan was still a Movie Actor,President John Kennedy in 1963 was discussing, in 1965 after being reelected approving a massive Defense build up,Reagan style.So without going to war in Vietnam or Cuba,Kennedy could bring down the Soviet Union.As payback because Kennedy felt with their front companies the Russians caused more of an economic problem to America domestically then he expected.And Kennedy may have decided once Black people got equalrights he would not be focused on moving them from welfare to jobs.

John Lennon’s job allegedly in 1963,was to meet with NewYork City Cops paid by the

organization to even go to other cities and protect President John Kennedy the way some U.S.Secret Service Men wouldn’t.And John Lennon was to tell the NewYork City cops on behalf of the organization they were to no longer go anywhere and help President Kennedy.And if the CIA using Mafia because President Kennedy didn’t have protection, killed Kennedy.The organization didn’t do it and enough had been done.And Jackie Kennedy knew how to do enough on her own that America would give equalrights to Black people and remain Democratic.President John Kennedy of course claimed he was interested in bringing Democracy to both places America and Russia.Allegedly after Sam Giancanna shot President Kennedy on November 22,1963 while riding in a topdown car.Ronald Reagan a movie actor who was doing things to be a CIA asset and had been a hitman for the Chicago Mafia. While if Eleanor Roosevelt died of anything other then natural causes in 1962,she was for the dictatorship and CIA,or it wouldn’tve happened.Ronald Reagan allegedly shot President Kennedy a Second time at the hospital and screamed things about the Roosevelt’s.A year later Reagan was Governor of California.

From 1964-1968 the Beatles were the biggest Rockband in America and the World.John Lennon took African-American music and didn’t just perform it as a Whiteman,the way Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones did.John Lennon,Paul McCartney,Ringo Starr,George Harrison,further Whitened the Music.But because America had to be a Democracy for Russia to stay a Communist dictatorship since a dictatorial America,would impose a different type of dictatorship on Russia.And Black people made the cool music Lennon liked.

Lennon supported Black people having equalrights in America,but had lyrics that may have been sometimes making fun of Martin Luther King Jr.,John Lennon allegedly had a Second home in the Soviet Union.Robert Kennedy in another heartbreak seems to have tricked nice Hippies in 1968.Bobby Kennedy’s shaggy hair was him signalling he didn’t like Lennon.And Bobby Kennedy never became Martin Luther King Jr.’s friend.And Robert Kennedy who it appears went along with the CIA’s murder of his brother President Kennedy in 1963,was actually planning on continuing the Vietnam War and moving America towards the dictatorship.

While the CIA murdered President John Kennedy they hired Mafia people.And Mafia hitmen to do it.The CIA was tricked into believing something went on with Robert Kennedy that didn’t,had the CIA known how much Robert Kennedy supported the dictatorship they wouldn’tve killed him but they didn’t,so the CIA killed Robert Kennedy in 1968.

In 1967 John Lennon had acted in the movie,”How I won the war”,about British soldiers during WorldWarII who fought the Nazis but had Fascism on their side also.While Martin Luther King Jr.,got all of his money from American Christian Churches and American Synagogues.This movie was Lennon making fun of Black people and Anti-war Liberal Whites,who took Russian money because they had no other way to fight for CivilRights and ending the Vietnam War.While Lennon was still working for the organization.Did the Soviet Union want this to go on,to also appeal to Conservative Whites in America or England?Or was Lennon trying to get away from the organization.After Robert Kennedy’s 1968 murder that the CIA was tricked into doing,but may have kept America a Democracy.In 1969 John Lennon,the rest of the Beatles,and Bob Dylan refused to play Woodstock,they were hoping Hippies would go away.They must’ve all figured there was something else they could all do for money.

Since the Beatles song,”With a little help from my friends”,was making fun of a Blackman who uses supporters to remain a CivilRights leader.Joe Cocker a White Liberal singer,who believed in the Hippie idea did a cover

of,”With a little help from my friends”,.But while singing the Beatles words,Cocker sang the words in a very Soulful way,with a group of Black Women singing soulfully as his back up singers.The same words but the song is about carrying on the 1960’s,despite Lennon.In 2022 “60 Minutes”,aired a released film of the Beatles in the studio in 1969 recording onelast time before they broke up.Even if another album was released in 1970.Shockingly a man mockingly dressed as William Pepper who was involved in Left politics back then was in the studio.Yoko Ono,while a Japanese Woman drew Japanese letters which is a reference to the idea that President John Kennedy was involved in President Franklin Roosevelt’s death.

And to make fun of Martin Luther King Jr.,who made phonecalls from

a Payphone in Jamaica to Ramdas Gandhi,Gandhi’s surviving son. Paul McCartney and John Lennon sang in mock Jamaican accents,about wearing a “Rain coat”,whether it was a song with lyrics from another song or not. “Rain Coat”,backthen was slang for a Condom.This was a year after Martin Luther King Jr.,was murdered by the CIA in 1968.After cops quit protecting Martin Luther King Jr.,And we now know from William Pepper’s 2016 book “The plot to kill King”the truth behind the murder of Martin Luther King”,.That after being shot by Earl Clark Martin Luther King Jr.,was shot a Second time at the hospital.A Black Musician who I now know is the guy, Muhammad Ali was Mafia style in a not nice way dressed as.Billy Preston was treated in a racist way,by the Beatles.

And John Lennon and Paul McCartney spoke about,”A serious program of work”,which means John Lennon and Paul McCartney were now supporting the CIA dictatorship that Lennon opposed Robert Kennedy for supporting.

This film after being played on the TV Show “60 Minutes”,in 2022 was censored.When “60 Minutes” put out an edited version in their past shows for viewing and purchasing.John Lennon from there appears to have maybe to the heartbreak of Hippies,not really been against the Vietnam War but in his lyrics was making fun of things.In the 1978 movie,”Game of Death”,a fiction film filmed while Bruce Lee was alive.But not released until at least 5 years after Lee’s death,with the now dead Lee being targeted for murder.And an Actor dressed as John Lennon,but who was a movie Director not a Rockstar standing behind a camera with Asians,Robert Kennedy was shot in front of a camera.A Mafia signal in a movie,that Lennon was being blamed for the trick that killed Robert Kennedy.And Bruce Lee has a man who may have been Bill Clinton he was CIA in the 1970’s,speak about a stubborn Guitarist from England.Two years later,John Lennon who appears to have decided he now agreed with Robert Kennedy and was for the CIA dictatorship and trying to be a CIA asset himself ended up dead in December 1980,killed by the CIA.

I Jim McPhee on a day in October 2023,left my apartment and as I was walking to the

Dentists Office,a block away Two Chicago Police cars in the street,passed by the Dentists office while I stood on the sidewalk.At a moment when I was in the Dentists chair a Woman who was a Dental assistant said to me in an odd tone of voice,”The Doctor will be in with a verdict.” The Dentist also a Woman walked in and began discussing whether I would need a root canal and she said to me,”Isn’t the weather warm here,with all those Fires.” As someone who was a kid in the 1980’s,I said to her,”I believe the weather even in Chicago was this warm,in the 1980’s or maybe I was just focused on how much I enjoyed those Football games on TV”,I did as a kid in the 1980’s enjoy Football on TV and while I wasn’t sure if her mentioning fires after everything that has happened since mostly 2009 but also 1997 was implying I was somehow responsible for things I didn’t do but people blame me for.Joking that I was enjoying Football as a kid on TV in the 1980’s so much the weather may have felt nicer then it was,eventhough Chicago has always had 40,50,55 degree October days only the Winter is brutal,was a mood lightner also because Cops cars passing by made me nervous. After leaving the Dentists without a root canal,there was an ambulance outside my Chicago apartment outside the building which my apartment is in.The Ambulance drove away before I entered the building.At a moment when I was inside my apartment while this would’ve been illegal in America in the 1980’s and

1990’s,there was a Bulldozer on the actual Chicago city street by my apartment.From there it was 4Pm and out of the Blue there were Construction Men who just showed up and were standing in the street across from the building my apartment is in.These Construction Men began doing Construction in the street which could be a cover for someone being murdered,after Police Cars,Ambulances,and an odd Dentists visit.From there the Construction noise stopped and the Construction Men who were in the street across from the building my apartment is in went away.There were now people standing on the sidewalk nonConstruction workers One tapped my apartment window with his hand he climbed up on something and shouted for no reason,”You belong in jail.” While he spoke English the one who climbed up and tapped my window and for no reason said I belonged in jail.The rest of the people standing on the sidewalk began speaking Spanish some were Latino but others were fellow White people who know how to speak Spanish I don’t know what they said.I had had enough,my options were to have someone possibly break into my apartment and murder me.After obviously some Chicago Cops drove by and away from the building and the Dentists office to signal they support it.Or call a former Professor of mine from when I went to college,leave a Voice message or sitdown in front of the Computer in the apartment while a madman is tapping the window and shouting I belong in jail and send the Professor an Email.This time I chose Voicemail,2 Minutes after I left the Professor a Voicemessage and went through the ordeal of speaking after the recorded voice of the Professor and the beap noise,replaying the recording of my own voice,and hitting the button and the recording of another voice saying,”Thank you your message has been sent

Goodbye”,after doing all that while the crazyman kept tapping my apartment window and shouting,”You belong in jail”,2 Minutes after the Professor got the message the man tapping the window climbed down and this English speaking man and the English and Spanish speaking crowd of Whites and Latinos walked away. There was One Police Car across the street from the apartment building I live in,that quickly drove by an actual Chicago Cop who did his job.And after the man tapping the window from outside my apartment came down and he who spoke English and the crowd of Spanish speaking Whites and Latinos all stood on the sidewalk,the Cop car passed by and they all dispersed.I was alone with the windows and doors closed in my apartment the whole time no one touched me. If the Professor allegedly came from a family of CIA agents decided he hated the CIA and didn’t just become a Liberal nonCIA man,but is on the payroll of some foreign government.If the only options are for you to be murdered when you did nothing wrong or call the Professor,somehow the guy tapping the window maybe because of a Textmessage I don’t know knows to comedown.And a Cop actually shows up not to bother you,but to make these lawbreakers go away then it’s selfdefense to call the Professor.And if the Professor and the Cop are paid by a foreign government and without your knowledge they reward themselves by then doing something else and even somewhere without your knowledge saying after doing something you don’t know happened ,”Jim McPhee is One of the people our organization is protecting”,since the CIA and the Mafia have put you in a position where your only other option is to be murdered,you need to keep calling the Professor and fair people will say it’s not you nothing should happen to you.

How did this begin and why was it done more to me in 2009 after the 2008 Stockmarket crash and the election of a Blackman,who like

Clearence Thomas and Colin Powell would not have been considered Black by rapper Ice T.,after the 2008 election? In 1997 I was a student at a University in

LongIsland,NewYork suburban NewYork city a speaker who would be discussing how allegedly the CIA left POW’s behind after GulfWarI and White Liberal Writer Gary Webb’s article on the CIA bringing CrackCocaine into the Black community would be speaking.A postcard was sent to my dorm room mailbox at the College in LongIsland inviting me to the event at NYU University in NewYork City. First off let me explain why these issues American Military POW’S and CIA Drugs are so big. The CIA created in 1948 is the American Intelligence Spy agency,it is supposed to have an Office in Langley,Virginia,a budget,a Director approved by Congress,and agents can live in houses on American soil but can’t engage in political activity on American soil.To make sure these rules are followed every U.S.Attorney General must give the CIA Director a list of,”Reportable Crimes”,and everything on the list must be reported to the

U.S.Attorney General by the CIA Director to make sure no CIA agents even if they go to Washington NFL Football games,are doing anything on Americal soil that they routinely in other people’s countries when visiting foreign lands. So here’s the Five Step. Step1)In 1979 at a moment when if America continues in the same direction it has been traveling since the late 1970’s,America will again be in an Economic Depression Communists take over Nicaragua. Step 2)The U.S.Congress votes $0 Dollars or limited money Millions of Dollars but not Tens of Millions of Dollars,to overthrow the Communist Nicaraguan Government.This means either America will have a Second Marxist country in it’s Hemisphere and this Nicaraguan regime is near Mexico which is near Texas America,meaning a Communist dictator is close to Texas.Or the CIA using Mafia will sell Cocaine and then the money will have to be laundered.So a ton of drugmoney will be put into the NewYork Stock Exchange and Chicago Commodities Exchange even if the Middleclass didn’t invest in the Stockmarket in 1982,the market needed to stay up so more Companies that employ the Middleclass don’t fold.Laundered drugmoney will buy Military Equipment the guns will be shipped down to Nicaragua to arm an Anti-Communist Army.So the American economy will stay afloat at home,while a Marxist regime that they only allowed to come to power to have an excuse to sell Cocaine will be gone in a decade.Rumor has it Nicaraguan anti-Communist dictator Somoza may have had a dispute with the CIA.And while Reagan became President in 1981 after winning in 1980,this looks like the type of thing for Reagan if he wanted to help certain Workingclass now renamed Middleclass Americans like shopkeepers and feel he’s making up for his mistakes,that Jimmy Carter because of how he really is could’ve designed as the outgoing President as a favor from Carter to Reagan.

Step3)So in 1982 according to VolumeII of the CIA Inspector Generals Report released in 1998,U.S.Attorney General William French-Smith agreed in 1982 in a letter to CIA

Director Bill Casey,”’All CIA Agents,Assets,and Independent Contractors will be put on the Nonemployee list and ‘Narcotics Violations’ will be taken off the list of Nonemploye reportable crimes’.”

You still must report employee drugdealing but no CIA agents despite collecting a check are considered employees of the CIA.

It also says in the letter from French-Smith to Casey,to strike a proper balance between Drug Enforcement and National Security,the CIA must report drugcrimes to the DEA.The DEA Drug Enforcement Administration can make arrests but only the Attorney General can prosecute.

If the U.S.Attorney General is not getting the information on who is selling drugs.Because he agreed to allow Employees and others to be put on a Nonemployee list.The DEA Director since he normally wouldn’t get the information on who the CIA agents and assets are who sells drugs,but is getting it.The DEA Director assumes,the U.S.Attorney General appointed by the President of the United States,a President who could fire him probably doesn’t want him to stop drugdealing for the whole U.S.Economy and for the overthrow of a Communist Government near Texas.

And manytimes the DEA Director.A lifetime DEA agent,is also a CIA agent who’s name is secretly kept in the CIA Computer.Because he’s not supposed to be on American soil,with a badge from a domestic law enforcement agency the DEA,so while belonging to the CIA he can with a DEA badge if he lies about his CIA membership . badge and was appointed to arrest people.So the U.S.Attorney General chooses not to get any information on CIA agents and assets,selling drugs that could be used to prosecute anyone.

Since enough Cocaine to fund an

Army,while most drugusers are White,would drop the value of Powdered Cocaine.Cheap Smokeable Cocaine Crack,marketed as a different type of Cocaine,was sold for less then $20 a bag to poor Black people and the Poor Whites who lived in mostly Black neighborhoods.If this is all they did people would say they did their best to keep the society in the 1980’s nicer then it is today in 2024.But that wasn’t all when the choice was to ship 100% of the guns down to Nicaragua to overthrow the Communist Government they set up themselves as an excuse to sell drugs,since it would be overthrown in a decade.And they were doing things

to bring down the Soviet Union,or ship 90% of the guns down to Nicaragua to overthrow the Communists,while leaving 10% of the guns behind and encouraging African-American teenagers to shoot and kill eachother in drive by shootings.And in a blame the victim,pass a Federal druglaw giving automatic jailtime to anyone using or selling CrackCocaine mostly Blackmen.The Federal Cracklaw came after the death of College Basketball star Len Bias,while Len took Powdered Cocaine they claimed it was Crack and rammed the Federal Cracklaw through Congress,the Senate,and onto President Reagan’s desk.

This is using what maybe necessary Government drug dealing to make an economy afloat to Ethnically cleanse and reduce the Black population.As well as the poor Whites in those neighborhoods who join in. Also at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975.A decision was made while Ho Chi Minh’s men,since the Communist Ho Chi Minh died in 1969.While Ho Chi Minh’s Men were Communists who would in 1975 be setting up the enemy Communist Vietnamese Government.Pol

Pot would be allowed under the table,despite Public objection to have a Communist Cambodian Country,if he allowed the land to be used for something benefitting American Corporations which people say also would help the American Middleclass in a bad economy.To secure the alliance with the CIA PolPot was doing crazy things,which allegedly lead to the Mass Murder of 2 Million Cambodians,Second in it’s brutality to the Holocaust where 6 Million Jewish people were murdered,when German dictator Adolph Hitler took control of every European country except England and Russia.And built concentration camps outside of Germany in countries like Poland,to transport all of Europe’s Jews.While it is a fact 6 million Jewish people were murdered during the Holocaust,worldwide maybe 5 million people were murdered when the CIA in America and everyother country unleashed the Covid-19 disease which almost brought America to martial law. Anyway so White U.S.Soldiers were asked to plant Opium to be made into Heroin or plant Heroin,in Cambodia.The CIA selling Heroin in the 1970’s would both put drugmoney into business’s the way it was done in the 1980’s.And some of the Heroin drugmoney would be given to Pol Pot as a Thank you for using Cambodian land for something that benefits American Corporations and some people say the American Middleclass in a bad economy. These All American U.S.Soldiers from the American White Majority,besides Pol Pot being a Communist.Wanted themselves as Working class now called Middleclass guys,to own One of those business’s with drugmoney put into it.After they get out of the military.They were leftbehind as POW’s,released by the Communist Vietnamese and while America is technically breaking it’s own laws by selling drugs,and Pol Pot was an Ethniccleanser,these POW’s were told they could live in Democratic France but for Nonviolently coming back to America or America’s closest allies England or Canada,while they are Nonviolent and legally right for not planting Heroin or Opium,the CIA would have Mafia people kill them.And the American people were lied to about

POW/MIA’s. The emotions of the 1980’s and 1990’s said the POW’s were an example of how Black and

White people were both tricked and victimized by a Government that killed President John Kennedy,Bobby Kennedy an Martin Luther King Jr.,and lead us into this crazy war Vietnam.Of course the further heartbreak was to discover by the 2020’s,that while President John Kennedy wanted America to be a Democracy and stay out of the VietnamWar and was unjustly murdered by the CIA in 1963.And Martin Luther King

Jr.,wanted America to stay a Democracy.Robert Kennedy we now know,secretly until his dying day in 1968 said he wanted to continue the Vietnam War.And while all dictatorships are wrong,he understood that Vietnam would be a dictatorship eitherway and this was about keeping America as a Democracy.But a dictatorship with tanks on the street,Franklin Roosevelt Jr.,who was still alive as King and the majority of AfricanAmericans who were nice to Bobby Kennedy being forced to leave the United States

Bobby secretly supported while nice me,believed Bobby Kennedy felt so bad about President Kennedy’s 1963 murder that he became a champion of the Hippies and the mistreated people,Bobby along with other Kennedy relatives cooperated with the CIA in President Kennedy’s 1963 murder.So they could do business with the richest families in America and Robert Kennedy came up with his own ideas about how he was by supporting the dictatorship helping financially struggling average Americans.Why the CIA screwed up and mistakenly killed Bobby also I don’t know,but if these allegations are true.The horrible CIA that killed JFK and MLK wasn’t able to impose their dictatorship on the American people.

Oliver Stone when he made the 1991 Movie,”JFK”,knew that because Eleanor Roosevelt wanted the dictatorship using a war in Cuba or Vietnam to get there.And President John Kennedy also a Democrat,wanted to stay out of wars and have a Democracy at home.That Jim Garrison may have been a Roosevelt relative who went after a CIA Independent Contractor Clay Shaw who was involved in JFKs murder.So people would never focus on the other CIA people involved in JFK’s murder George Bush Sr.,David Rockefeller,Franklin Rooosevelt Jr.,Clay Shaw the otherguys didn’t like.While a Garrison movie may have been Stone’s way of getting the truth out that the CIA killed JFK.He did it in a way that didn’t include other more important people to CIA who were involved in the Kennedy murder. Because the Director of the CIA doesn’t really run the CIA making George Bush Sr.,CIA Director in the 1970’s gave the impression George Bush Sr.,couldn’t be One of the guys who really ran the

CIA along with Dwight Eisenhower and Harry Truman former U.S.Presidents in 1960.

So logically if I walked around a college campus in

NewYork in the 1990’s,saying the CIA was terrible for bringing CrackCocaine into the Black Community but most of the time,I said I was concerned about allegations POW’s were leftbehind after the Vietnam War in 1975 and GulfWarI in 1991.While the John Kennedy,Martin Luther King Jr.,and while it was 1997,Pearl Jam posters hung from my dormroom wall.And when a speaker came to campus,I spoke into the Microphone at the Q&A and asked the speaker,whether he believed in this claim by some people that AIDS is man made.People needed to be fairenough to say I was simply having the NewYork college experience So if anyone decided to send me the postcard inviting me up to NYU,because anyone nice enough to care and ask if other people believe AIDS is man made,for being nice is going to be,”tested”,They will get a Postcard sent to them inviting them to the event at NYU and if they are so nice and so fair,that they ask any questions to the speaker,after the speakers speech about Gary Webb’s 1996 article about the CIA bringing Crack Cocaine into the Black community.

For being so nice and so fair,that they care about POW’s and mistreated Black people they will then have the CIA and Mafia organizations trying to murder them it is saying,“We feel so little remorse over what we do,anyone objects for being nice and right we will test whether there is anything else we did they object to,and for being nice and right enough to also care that we murder Black people and leave Military Veterans behind,we will then attack them.Eventhough they are simply doing what rap Music said to do it is the 1990’s”,.

It wasn’t until 2018,so it couldn’tve been me.That I discovered which explained odd things that had gone on.How people since 1997,after I did the rightthing and asked questions, may have gotten the idea that someone with no Computer skills,somehow by getting an E-mail sent to them with something untraceable in it,that they could highlight and paste into a browser,sent off an E-mail claiming there was a bomb in a building to divert law enforcement.Whoeever these people were who sent off the E-mails to divert the Cops and help the Million dollar employees of foreign government/organizations they were paid less then $200 by being mailed or picking up a CreditCard. The idea that just for going up to NYU in 1997,and asking if POW’s were really leftbehind after GulfWarI in 1991,and wheather George Bush Sr.,who was supposed to be Bill Clinton’s enemy knew about the CrackCocaine the CIA brought into the Black community.I would have without my knowledge be accused of this.While someone who is not the E-Mailer and concerned about the CIA ethnically cleansing Black people is Left.There was an attempt to get everyone on the Left and Right,who would be against a future dictatorship with Mandatory National Service to at least get along.The reason the Left fellow Democrats while Democrat Bill Clinton was President,would also be interested in the Terry Reed and John Cummings 1994 book,”Compromised:Clinton Bush and the CIA”,is that Reed alleges that the CIA really does despite not being on American soil,run America the CIA the old Anglo-Saxons sponsor candidates under the table for President of the United States.And George Bush Sr.,after Bill Clinton laundered CIA Cocaine for the Nicaraguan War through Arkansas agreed to lose to Clinton on purpose in 1992.Also Bill Clinton it seems maybe the illegtimate son of Republican CIA man David Rockefeller,meaning Bill Clinton’s Billioniare father eventhough he grew up poor himself in Arkansas hired Sam Giancanna to shoot President John Kennedy.And Bill Clinton,a Democrat because he supports certain issues for financially struggling people but also has always supported the idea of America being a NonCommunist

dictatorship,Bill Clinton has secretly hated Democrat John Kennedy and may have even as a teenager did things to Democrat John Kennedy but because there are different types of Democrats joined Kennedy’s Party after Kennedy died.This information which may indirectly prove things about Democrat Clinton,would interest admirers of Democrat John Kennedy.Even if they weren’t alive in 1963.But other then asking whether AIDS was man made on a LongIsland College campus Q&A.And maybe getting closer then I realized to figuring out some Mafia things that were going on on that LongIsland campus.What other reason would they have to send me the postcard so after I showed up they could without my knowledge claim I was some E-mailer. Step4)If they really believed that eventhough it was a CreditCard for less then $200,that I sent off E-mails allegedly diverting law enforcement during something bad.Why not call a Cop on me?Because someone decided that many Cops can’t be trusted,based on the fact that being innocent of sending off the E-mail doesn’t mean the Government won’t want to get you,because you might in the future figure out something they are doing wrong.So An organization which has American Police Officers they pay allegedly put my name on a list.So a bunch of things were done to help me and I didn’t until 2009,when I was in Chicago and people in a post 9/11 world really went after me,realize while I knew the Professor liked me that maybe an organization was helping me.

Step5)I don’t know if without my knowledge this organization really sent something saying,”Our organization has added Jim McPhee to the list of people who are not the E-mailer.That means if Jim McPhee does anything that is normal in America,pay adult Women for sex,buy Marijuana continue to use freespeech to speak and write against the Government,you can’t arrest Jim McPhee.”