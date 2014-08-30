Paraphysique du disruptif mortifère

Et finalement

Les livres, le plus souvent

Ce sont des mêmes choses qui se disent

Et finalement

Pour le tout-venant

Pour le plus souvent

Les gens disent

Les gens répètent

Les gens font

Toujours les mêmes choses

L'on cause, l'on cause

De tout un système

Qui ne mérite pas qu'on l'entretienne

Il faudrait

Ne plus rien y faire

Il faudrait

Ne plus y participer

Dans un tout réactionnaire

Tout métier le renforçant

Toute distraction le jubilant

En France, la principale turbidité

348 sénateurs et 577 députés

Ce qui ne peut toujours qu'enfanter

Comme en 1931, exposition coloniale de Paris

Bois de Vincennes, de l'ignominie comme pari

D'ailleurs, officiellement, en 2002, renommée

Comme du zoo humain, de l'hypocrisie enfin assumée !

Pas étonnant, tout étant continuité

250 millions de cartouches, dans la nature, feu à volonté

En France, chasse et ball-trap

Huit mille tonnes de plomb, au tout attrape

Dans les sols, cours d'eau, muscles et carcasses

Bêtes blessées et confusion avec des graines, ô cocasse

Et encore, faut-il y mettre de la litote

Tant toute ineptie humaine a la cote

Avec de nouvelles technologies très pugnaces

Qui ne sont pourtant que de belles grimaces

Avec la mutagenèse dirigée ou NGT

Avec la cisgenèse, les OGM au placard

Ciseaux moléculaires en nouveaux fards

Avec toujours les guerres comme en retard

Soudan, la guerre entre fractions rivales

Aussi détestables l'une que l'autre

Mais, déjà, 7,1 millions de personnes déplacées

Ce à l'intérieur même du pays, fausse nouveauté

Et toujours et encore des femmes violées

Des groupes de gens tués

En fait, dans le monde entier

Le fascisme, décidément partout

Entretient et nourrit tout fascisme

Alors qu'au-dessus de nos têtes

Tout un plancton aérien moins bête

Aérobiologie, 80 pour cent de voyageurs

Meurent en route, le reste c'est tout un dispatcheur

Cycles, saisons, vents, tempêtes, bactéries glaçogènes

Certes, aussi, miasmes morbides, mais du tué tuteur !

Bref et à propos des guerres

Les femmes n'y sont pas moins familières

De certains siècles, et des femmes guerrières

Seizième siècle en Mongolie, 1m80, grandes

Septième au troisième siècle avant notre ère

Femmes Scythes sachant aussi y faire

Des Amazones aux deux seins

Sachant les protéger dans le malin

Et aussi avec surtout les Sarmates

Du nomadisme sans aucun propriétaire

Reines, prêtresses ou guerrières

Arménie, Iran, très jadis, aussi

De la femme déesse du matrilinéaire

Pacifique et déifiée et sans que nenni

Car avec l'apparition du patriarcat

Elle n'avait pas tort, feu ( 1936 - 1988 ) Valerie Solanas

Qui de l'homme en fit sa casse

De toute une paléoacoustique

Dépourvue, cependant, de toute solastalgique

De toute une domination étatique, suite logique

Tant qu'elle pensera

Tant qu'elle dira

Tant qu'elle fera

Tant qu'elle appliquera

Ce à la place des gens

Pour les rendre dociles à ce conditionnement

Au lieu qu'ils pensent de leur propre lecture

Au lieu qu'ils réfléchissent de leur propre réflexion

Sans leur dire quoi dire, faire, penser, appliquer

Femmes, hommes, enfants, tout interconnecté

Sans le besoin d'un chef ou d'un leader

Féminin, masculin, toujours les mêmes dealers

Sinon, toujours du chaland dans le bousin

Tout devenant du pollué ou du crétin

Tout y participant à 200 à l'heure

Savants, ingénieurs, ouvriers, employés, techniciens

Du non genré avec du disruptif produisant de l'inhumain

De toute une industrialisation sans aucun frein

En France

Sept mille restaurants font vraiment de la cuisine

Et encore, plus qu'autre chose, l'on y cousine

Sur 175 000 qui font de la cuisine d'assemblage

Plats industriels surgelés, du sous vide

De nos estomacs qui prennent les rides

Tout un prêt-à-manger sans opprobre

La survie elle-même devenant iconique

L'on se repasse les plats, voilà, c'est du triste comique

Avec la guerre quasiment mondiale

Ne cessant, jamais, vraiment, c'est la loi du capital

Du fascisme religieux ou du fascisme libéral

Du fascisme rouge ou du fascisme brun

D'un pays l'autre, d'une région l'autre

Populations massacrées ou déplacées

Un peu partout, femmes, hommes, enfants, réfugiés

Gaza ou ailleurs

Partout, toujours de la terreur

L'on imagine rien qui n'ait été déjà imaginé

De ce qui existe, existera, a existé

L'on écrit rien qui n'ait déjà été écrit

L'on ne dit rien qui n'ait déjà été dit

L'on ne fait rien qui n'ait déjà été fait

L'on ne pense rien qui n'ait déjà été pensé

Et 500 millions de caméras dans le monde

Pour éviter et contrôler toute fronde !

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

And finally

Books, most often

These are the same things that are said

And finally

For everyone

For the most often

The people say

People repeat

People do

Always the same things

We talk, we talk

Of a whole system

Who doesn't deserve to be looked after

It should

Do nothing more

It should

No longer participate

In a completely reactionary

Any job reinforcing it

Any distraction makes him jubilant

In France, the main turbidity

348 senators and 577 deputies

Which can only always give birth

As in 1931, colonial exhibition in Paris

Bois de Vincennes, ignominy as a bet

Moreover, officially, in 2002, renamed

Like a human zoo, hypocrisy finally accepted!

No wonder, everything being continuity

250 million cartridges, in nature, fire at will

In France, hunting and shooting

Eight thousand tons of lead, all caught

In soils, waterways, muscles and carcasses

Wounded animals and confusion with seeds, oh funny

And again, should we put an understatement in it?

So much so that all human ineptitude is valued

With very pugnacious new technologies

Which are, however, only beautiful grimaces

With site-directed mutagenesis or NGT

With cisgenesis, GMOs in the closet

Molecular scissors in new shades

With wars always as late

Sudan, the war between rival factions

As detestable as each other

But already, 7.1 million people have been displaced

This within the country itself, false novelty

And again and again women are raped

Groups of people killed

In fact, all over the world

Fascism, definitely everywhere

Maintains and feeds all fascism

While above our heads

A whole less stupid aerial plankton

Aerobiology, 80 percent travelers

Die on the way, the rest is all a dispatcher

Cycles, seasons, winds, storms, ice-forming bacteria

Certainly, also, morbid miasma, but from the slain guardian!

In short and about wars

Women are no less familiar with it

Of certain centuries, and warrior women

Sixteenth century in Mongolia, 1m80, large

Seventh to third century BCE

Scythian women also know how to do it

Amazons with two breasts

Knowing how to protect them in the evil

And also with especially the Sarmatians

Nomadism without any owner

Queens, priestesses or warriors

Armenia, Iran, very long ago, too

Of the female goddess of the matrilineal

Peaceful and deified and without saying anything

Because with the appearance of patriarchy

She wasn't wrong, the late (1936 - 1988) Valerie Solanas

Which man made his breakage

Of a whole paleoacoustics

Devoid, however, of any solastalgic

Of all state domination, logical continuation

As long as she thinks

As long as she says

As long as she does

As long as she applies

This instead of people

To make them docile to this conditioning

Instead of them thinking about their own reading

Instead of them thinking on their own

Without telling them what to say, do, think, apply

Women, men, children, everything interconnected

Without the need for a boss or leader

Feminine, masculine, always the same dealers

Otherwise, always a lot of customers in the area

Everything becomes polluted or stupid

Everyone participating at 200 miles an hour

Scientists, engineers, workers, employees, technicians

Non-gendered with the disruptive producing the inhuman

Of a whole industrialization without any brake

In France

Seven thousand restaurants really do cooking

And again, more than anything else, we are cousins

Out of 175,000 who do assembly cooking

Frozen industrial meals, sous vide

Of our stomachs which take on wrinkles

All ready-to-eat without opprobrium

Survival itself becoming iconic

We go over the dishes again, that's it, it's sad comedy

With the almost world war

Never stopping, never, really, it's the law of capital

Religious fascism or liberal fascism

Red fascism or brown fascism

From one country to another, from one region to another

Populations massacred or displaced

Almost everywhere, women, men, children, refugees

Gaza or elsewhere

Everywhere, always terror

We imagine nothing that has not already been imagined

Of what exists, will exist, has existed

We write nothing that has not already been written

Nothing is said that has not already been said

We don't do anything that hasn't already been done

We don't think anything that hasn't already been thought

And 500 million cameras around the world

To avoid and control any slingshots!

Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicist (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)