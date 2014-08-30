Paraphysique du disruptif mortifère
Et finalement
Les livres, le plus souvent
Ce sont des mêmes choses qui se disent
Et finalement
Pour le tout-venant
Pour le plus souvent
Les gens disent
Les gens répètent
Les gens font
Toujours les mêmes choses
L'on cause, l'on cause
De tout un système
Qui ne mérite pas qu'on l'entretienne
Il faudrait
Ne plus rien y faire
Il faudrait
Ne plus y participer
Dans un tout réactionnaire
Tout métier le renforçant
Toute distraction le jubilant
En France, la principale turbidité
348 sénateurs et 577 députés
Ce qui ne peut toujours qu'enfanter
Comme en 1931, exposition coloniale de Paris
Bois de Vincennes, de l'ignominie comme pari
D'ailleurs, officiellement, en 2002, renommée
Comme du zoo humain, de l'hypocrisie enfin assumée !
Pas étonnant, tout étant continuité
250 millions de cartouches, dans la nature, feu à volonté
En France, chasse et ball-trap
Huit mille tonnes de plomb, au tout attrape
Dans les sols, cours d'eau, muscles et carcasses
Bêtes blessées et confusion avec des graines, ô cocasse
Et encore, faut-il y mettre de la litote
Tant toute ineptie humaine a la cote
Avec de nouvelles technologies très pugnaces
Qui ne sont pourtant que de belles grimaces
Avec la mutagenèse dirigée ou NGT
Avec la cisgenèse, les OGM au placard
Ciseaux moléculaires en nouveaux fards
Avec toujours les guerres comme en retard
Soudan, la guerre entre fractions rivales
Aussi détestables l'une que l'autre
Mais, déjà, 7,1 millions de personnes déplacées
Ce à l'intérieur même du pays, fausse nouveauté
Et toujours et encore des femmes violées
Des groupes de gens tués
En fait, dans le monde entier
Le fascisme, décidément partout
Entretient et nourrit tout fascisme
Alors qu'au-dessus de nos têtes
Tout un plancton aérien moins bête
Aérobiologie, 80 pour cent de voyageurs
Meurent en route, le reste c'est tout un dispatcheur
Cycles, saisons, vents, tempêtes, bactéries glaçogènes
Certes, aussi, miasmes morbides, mais du tué tuteur !
Bref et à propos des guerres
Les femmes n'y sont pas moins familières
De certains siècles, et des femmes guerrières
Seizième siècle en Mongolie, 1m80, grandes
Septième au troisième siècle avant notre ère
Femmes Scythes sachant aussi y faire
Des Amazones aux deux seins
Sachant les protéger dans le malin
Et aussi avec surtout les Sarmates
Du nomadisme sans aucun propriétaire
Reines, prêtresses ou guerrières
Arménie, Iran, très jadis, aussi
De la femme déesse du matrilinéaire
Pacifique et déifiée et sans que nenni
Car avec l'apparition du patriarcat
Elle n'avait pas tort, feu ( 1936 - 1988 ) Valerie Solanas
Qui de l'homme en fit sa casse
De toute une paléoacoustique
Dépourvue, cependant, de toute solastalgique
De toute une domination étatique, suite logique
Tant qu'elle pensera
Tant qu'elle dira
Tant qu'elle fera
Tant qu'elle appliquera
Ce à la place des gens
Pour les rendre dociles à ce conditionnement
Au lieu qu'ils pensent de leur propre lecture
Au lieu qu'ils réfléchissent de leur propre réflexion
Sans leur dire quoi dire, faire, penser, appliquer
Femmes, hommes, enfants, tout interconnecté
Sans le besoin d'un chef ou d'un leader
Féminin, masculin, toujours les mêmes dealers
Sinon, toujours du chaland dans le bousin
Tout devenant du pollué ou du crétin
Tout y participant à 200 à l'heure
Savants, ingénieurs, ouvriers, employés, techniciens
Du non genré avec du disruptif produisant de l'inhumain
De toute une industrialisation sans aucun frein
En France
Sept mille restaurants font vraiment de la cuisine
Et encore, plus qu'autre chose, l'on y cousine
Sur 175 000 qui font de la cuisine d'assemblage
Plats industriels surgelés, du sous vide
De nos estomacs qui prennent les rides
Tout un prêt-à-manger sans opprobre
La survie elle-même devenant iconique
L'on se repasse les plats, voilà, c'est du triste comique
Avec la guerre quasiment mondiale
Ne cessant, jamais, vraiment, c'est la loi du capital
Du fascisme religieux ou du fascisme libéral
Du fascisme rouge ou du fascisme brun
D'un pays l'autre, d'une région l'autre
Populations massacrées ou déplacées
Un peu partout, femmes, hommes, enfants, réfugiés
Gaza ou ailleurs
Partout, toujours de la terreur
L'on imagine rien qui n'ait été déjà imaginé
De ce qui existe, existera, a existé
L'on écrit rien qui n'ait déjà été écrit
L'on ne dit rien qui n'ait déjà été dit
L'on ne fait rien qui n'ait déjà été fait
L'on ne pense rien qui n'ait déjà été pensé
Et 500 millions de caméras dans le monde
Pour éviter et contrôler toute fronde !
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
And finally
Books, most often
These are the same things that are said
And finally
For everyone
For the most often
The people say
People repeat
People do
Always the same things
We talk, we talk
Of a whole system
Who doesn't deserve to be looked after
It should
Do nothing more
It should
No longer participate
In a completely reactionary
Any job reinforcing it
Any distraction makes him jubilant
In France, the main turbidity
348 senators and 577 deputies
Which can only always give birth
As in 1931, colonial exhibition in Paris
Bois de Vincennes, ignominy as a bet
Moreover, officially, in 2002, renamed
Like a human zoo, hypocrisy finally accepted!
No wonder, everything being continuity
250 million cartridges, in nature, fire at will
In France, hunting and shooting
Eight thousand tons of lead, all caught
In soils, waterways, muscles and carcasses
Wounded animals and confusion with seeds, oh funny
And again, should we put an understatement in it?
So much so that all human ineptitude is valued
With very pugnacious new technologies
Which are, however, only beautiful grimaces
With site-directed mutagenesis or NGT
With cisgenesis, GMOs in the closet
Molecular scissors in new shades
With wars always as late
Sudan, the war between rival factions
As detestable as each other
But already, 7.1 million people have been displaced
This within the country itself, false novelty
And again and again women are raped
Groups of people killed
In fact, all over the world
Fascism, definitely everywhere
Maintains and feeds all fascism
While above our heads
A whole less stupid aerial plankton
Aerobiology, 80 percent travelers
Die on the way, the rest is all a dispatcher
Cycles, seasons, winds, storms, ice-forming bacteria
Certainly, also, morbid miasma, but from the slain guardian!
In short and about wars
Women are no less familiar with it
Of certain centuries, and warrior women
Sixteenth century in Mongolia, 1m80, large
Seventh to third century BCE
Scythian women also know how to do it
Amazons with two breasts
Knowing how to protect them in the evil
And also with especially the Sarmatians
Nomadism without any owner
Queens, priestesses or warriors
Armenia, Iran, very long ago, too
Of the female goddess of the matrilineal
Peaceful and deified and without saying anything
Because with the appearance of patriarchy
She wasn't wrong, the late (1936 - 1988) Valerie Solanas
Which man made his breakage
Of a whole paleoacoustics
Devoid, however, of any solastalgic
Of all state domination, logical continuation
As long as she thinks
As long as she says
As long as she does
As long as she applies
This instead of people
To make them docile to this conditioning
Instead of them thinking about their own reading
Instead of them thinking on their own
Without telling them what to say, do, think, apply
Women, men, children, everything interconnected
Without the need for a boss or leader
Feminine, masculine, always the same dealers
Otherwise, always a lot of customers in the area
Everything becomes polluted or stupid
Everyone participating at 200 miles an hour
Scientists, engineers, workers, employees, technicians
Non-gendered with the disruptive producing the inhuman
Of a whole industrialization without any brake
In France
Seven thousand restaurants really do cooking
And again, more than anything else, we are cousins
Out of 175,000 who do assembly cooking
Frozen industrial meals, sous vide
Of our stomachs which take on wrinkles
All ready-to-eat without opprobrium
Survival itself becoming iconic
We go over the dishes again, that's it, it's sad comedy
With the almost world war
Never stopping, never, really, it's the law of capital
Religious fascism or liberal fascism
Red fascism or brown fascism
From one country to another, from one region to another
Populations massacred or displaced
Almost everywhere, women, men, children, refugees
Gaza or elsewhere
Everywhere, always terror
We imagine nothing that has not already been imagined
Of what exists, will exist, has existed
We write nothing that has not already been written
Nothing is said that has not already been said
We don't do anything that hasn't already been done
We don't think anything that hasn't already been thought
And 500 million cameras around the world
To avoid and control any slingshots!
Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicist (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
