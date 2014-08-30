L'humain et les artilects suivi de Gloire au robot

Les plastifiants et les divers emballages, tant pour nos nourritures que pour nos vêtements et chaussures, ainsi que la composition même de nos habits et chaussures, sont des poisons. Ce qui enveloppe la nourriture est empoisonnée, au même titre que la nourriture elle-même. Ce sont des poisons pour l'organisme humain, qui finiront à la longue, par rendre l'espèce humaine stérile. Les animaux humains et non humains ne pourront plus vivre dans un tel environnement, et c'est pour cela aussi, que la robotique nanotechnicienne travaille déjà à la conception des artilects, même si cela est encore de la théorie pour l'instant… Les matériaux qui nous entourent, routes, murs, autoroutes, trains, avions, maisons, immeubles, voitures, etc… sont tous contaminés et empoisonnés. Ces matériaux nous contaminent et nous empoisonnent. Nous les respirons et nous vivons dedans. Terrifiant, n'est-ce pas ?

“ Suis pas un intellectuel

Suis pas un manuel

Suis pas un sportif

Suis pas un artiste

Suis pas de ce monde

Suis pas de votre monde

Si simple d'être compliqué

Si compliqué d'être simple ”

Patrice Faubert, ( puète, pouète, peuète, paraphysicien ) né en 1951

L'extrême droite de la vie aliénée, n'est que la continuation des rapports de domination et de compétition qu'ont entre eux / elles les gens dans la vie de tous les jours. Ce que nous appelons nos amitiés, ne sont que des rapports de force. Nous voulons toujours avoir raison, même quand nous sommes dans l'erreur, et ces rapports de force inconscients que nous critiquons chez les autres, nous les tolérons pour nous.

Dès qu'un groupe politique ou autre se forme, il en va ainsi. Que ce soit en politique, que ce soit en recherche scientifique, ( voir le thème de la souris truquée où l'on est prêt à tous les trucages pour obtenir le prix Nobel ), que ce soit dans nos amitiés ou nos amours, nous sommes dans la domination ou la compétition. Il n'y a qu'à voir la compétition entre anarchistes, du c'est moi le plus anarchiste… Il ne peut y avoir ni amitié ni amour, dans une société de compétition, dans une société de domination.

Ce que nous appelons nos amis/amies sont en fait toujours ou souvent, et pour cause, des futurs ennemis ou futures ennemies. La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle ne peut engendrer, et ce, sans aucune exception, que des rivaux et des rivales. Peut-il y avoir de l'amitié dans une société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle ? Peut-il y avoir de l'amour dans une société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle ? En réalité, nous n'avons pas la moindre amitié, nous n'avons que des rivaux et des rivales. En réalité, nous n'avons pas le moindre amour, nous n'avons que des rapports dans le domaine sexuel. Il ne peut exister ni amour ni amitié, dans une société de compétition. Il pourrait même exister des concours de sexualité, et il faudrait passer des examens, pour tenter d'obtenir des diplômes, dans ce domaine.

" Puis voici ce que j'ai pensé: à y réfléchir on se rend compte qu'il devient de moins en moins fréquent de croiser quelqu'un, qui soit quelqu'un, un regard avec quelqu'un dedans. "

Baudouin de Bodinat ( La vie sur Terre, Réflexions sur le peu d'avenir que contient le temps où nous sommes ) tome second. Editions de l'encyclopédie des nuisances, 1999.

Tout ceci, pour démontrer l'absurdité de toute forme de compétition . Et nous critiquons les rapports de domination et de compétition que nous voyons dans les divers gouvernements et chez les politiciens/politiciennes, qui sont pour la plupart, des névropathes et des psychopathes, que la bourgeoisie dominante sait recycler pour faire suivre sa ligne politique. Et une ligne politique est toujours dictatoriale. Mais les rapports que nous avons entre nous, nous les gens ordinaires, sont le plus souvent, les mêmes rapports de domination et de compétition, qu'ont justement les politiciens/politiciennes névropathes et psychopathes que nous abhorrons. Et la vie politique, de l'extrême gauche de la bourgeoisie à l'extrême droite de la vie aliénée, n'est que la continuation des rapports de domination et de compétition qu'ont les gens entre eux/elles dans la vie de tous les jours. Ce que nous appelons nos amitiés, ne sont que des rapports de force. Nous voulons toujours avoir raison, même quand nous sommes dans l'erreur, et ces rapports de force inconscients que nous critiquons chez autrui, nous les tolérons pour nous.

Beaucoup vont dire que nous exagérons. Nous ne le croyons pas. Certes, il y a des gens sympathiques et avenants. Cependant, tout ce que nous faisons, nous ne le faisons que parce que nous en éprouvons du plaisir. Sinon, nous ne le ferions pas. Ainsi, il y a des femmes battues qui aiment quand même leurs compagnons ou maris qui les frappent. Parfois ceux-ci vont en prison pour des histoires de délinquance avec la justice. Elles vont les voir en prison. Elles reproduisent des schémas, avec souvent comme exemple, dans leur enfance, un père violent et/ou malade alcoolique qui battait leur mère. J'ai discuté, jadis, avec de telles femmes, dans une cité d'Ivry-sur-Seine, et pour elles, un mec qui ne battait pas sa compagne ou sa femme, n'était pas un vrai mec. Et si cela vous étonne ou vous dérange, c'est que vous n'avez jamais fréquenté de loubards ou de loubardes, moi si.

" Même lorsque, pendant un certain temps, on a aidé le client à admettre enfin la maltraitance dont il a été victime, il s'entendra dire tôt ou tard que son père ou sa mère avaient aussi de bons côtés, qu'ils lui ont beaucoup donné enfant, et qu'adulte il doit s'efforcer de leur en être reconnaissant. "

Alice Miller ( Notre corps ne ment jamais ) Ed: Flammarion

Ces gens-là qui ont peu de mots à leur disposition, s'expriment par les coups. C'est la violence physique qui fait foi et loi. L'on exprime sa détresse et sa souffrance par les coups, car l'on ne peut les exprimer par les mots. Selon les milieux, la dominance s'établit soit par les mots ou soit par les coups. Mais, même la bourgeoisie éclairée peut délaisser la violence verbale au profit de la violence physique dans la relation conjugale, quand les paroles sont impuissantes à véhiculer la douleur du ressenti affectif, et surtout à le faire comprendre. Et nous reproduisons tous et toutes des schémas comportementaux. Nous refaisons ce qu'ont fait nos parents ou nos grands-parents, les génosociogrammes en apportent la preuve magistrale. Aïe mes aïeux ! Donc, la force physique, savoir se battre, etc… peut aussi conduire à la dominance aussi bien que le bagage culturel.

" Se laisser aller demeure synonyme de féminité, alors, les cris et les mots de l'amante feront, au contraire, l'orgueil et la satisfaction du mâle en action, et de nombreuses femmes comprendront vite que, si elles ne ressentent rien, elles ont intérêt à simuler le plaisir le plus vif. "

Nadine Lefaucheur / Georges Falconnet ( La fabrication des mâles )

Et si nous prenons un membre du gouvernement et ce dans n'importe quel pays, et que nous analysons son parcours politique, son enfance, son adolescence, etc… nous comprenons tout de suite pourquoi cet individu est là où il est … n'est-ce pas ? Nous ne connaissons pas son parcours individuel ou très peu, bien sûr, mais si nous le connaissions, nous pourrions nous exclamer comme autrefois l'inspecteur principal Bourrel dans la série policière, “ Les cinq dernières minutes ” ( feu Raymond Souplex, 1901-1972 ), mais, bon dieu, c'est bien sûr, rappelez-vous ! Et tout, effectivement, nous paraîtrait évident. Nous sommes donc des automates. Et nous ne sommes qu'un ensemble d'automatismes inconscients. Nous ne faisons que répéter et imiter ce que nous avons vu ou entendu depuis notre prime enfance. De temps à autre, nous ajoutons un “ nouveau ” concept, qui est souvent très ancien, et nous appelons cela innovation.

Et si vous écoutez vos politiciens et politiciennes qui ne sont que les représentants et représentantes de la répression et de l'oppression sous toutes ses formes, qu'ils soient de l'extrême gauche ou de la gauche de la bourgeoisie, vous vous apercevez que ce sont quasiment les mêmes discours logiques que ceux tenus par leurs prédécesseurs, il y a des dizaines d'années. Un même discours logique, dans une bouche différente, avec une adaptation politique du discours logique à l'époque où le discours logique est prononcé. Tout est toujours du réchauffé. Et l'on fait passer ce réchauffé pour de la nouveauté. Et il importe peu de connaître le nom d'un politicien ou d'une politicienne, car si leurs noms sont différents, leurs discours logiques sont quand à eux, toujours identiques ou à défaut, similaires. Et ce de l'extrême gauche à l'extrême droite de la bourgeoisie. En cas de révolution, tous ces gens se retrouveraient pendus au bout d'une corde, et l'on comprend qu'ils/qu'elles, ne souhaitent pas une véritable révolution.

" J'ai bien dit les os, car, bien qu'il soit courant de concevoir le crâne comme un seul os, il est fait de seize os ( sans compter ceux de la mâchoire ), et d'une cinquantaine d’ articulations : fait que j'aurais très bien pu ignorer moi-même puisque le programme d’ études de kinésithérapie classique que j'ai suivi avant d'apprendre la méthode Mézières n’ inclut pas la tête. "

Thérèse Bertherat et Carole Bernstein ( Courrier du corps, nouvelles voies de l’ anti-gymnastique, Ed : Seuil )

Et que nous soyons pauvres ou riches, nos rapports sont strictement les mêmes. Il s'agit toujours de rapports de compétition ou de domination. Il y a les gros bras et les grosses têtes. Simplement, cette domination, ou cette compétition, s'exprimera différemment dans un milieu pauvre ou dans un milieu riche. Par la force physique dans l'un, par le bagage culturel dans l'autre, mais de toutes façons, il s'agit toujours de rapports de domination et de compétition. Nous ne faisons jamais rien gratuitement. Et cela est d'ailleurs tout à fait inconscient. La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle est une abomination, absolument monstrueuse, c'est une tueuse en série, où les pires criminels ont maintenant le prix Nobel de la paix.

Car il y a maintenant des criminels sociaux dans tous les gouvernements du monde, qui ont leurs propres lois, leurs hommes de mains, leurs vedettes du petit et grand écran. Et l'armée comme la police sont au service de ces criminels sociaux qui sont dans tous les gouvernements du monde. Mais certaines gens les aiment au même titre que certaines femmes battues aiment leurs maris ou leurs compagnons qui les maltraitent. Il s'agit d'un masochisme que l'on inculque aux animaux humains dès le berceau. La vérité déplaît toujours, n'est-ce pas ?

" Si comme je le crois, la conscience est liée indissolublement à son substrat matériel, on ne voit guère comment quoi que ce fut de la personnalité spirituelle pourrait survivre à la désagrégation de l'organe cérébral, et, plus généralement, de l'édifice corporel "

Jean Rostand ( Ce que je crois, Ed : Grasset )

Patrice Faubert ( 2010 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)

Plasticizers and various packaging, both for our food and for our clothes and shoes, as well as the very composition of our clothes and shoes, are poisons. What surrounds the food is poisoned, just like the food itself. These are poisons for the human organism, which will ultimately make the human species sterile. Human and non-human animals will no longer be able to live in such an environment, and this is also why nanotechnical robotics is already working on the design of objects, even if this is still theory for the moment... Materials that surround us, roads, walls, highways, trains, planes, houses, buildings, cars, etc. are all contaminated and poisoned. These materials contaminate and poison us. We breathe them and we live in them. Terrifying, isn't it?

“Am not an intellectual

Am not a manual

Am not a sportsman

Am not an artist

Am not of this world

I'm not from your world

So simple to be complicated

So complicated to be simple”

Patrice Faubert, (puète, pouète, peuète, paraphysicist) born in 1951

The extreme right of alienated life is only the continuation of the relationships of domination and competition that people have among themselves in everyday life. What we call our friendships are only power struggles. We always want to be right, even when we are wrong, and these unconscious power relations that we criticize in others, we tolerate for ourselves.

As soon as a political or other group is formed, it is like this. Whether in politics, whether in scientific research (see the theme of the tricked mouse where we are ready to do anything to obtain the Nobel Prize), whether in our friendships or our loves, we are in domination or competition. You only have to see the competition between anarchists, I'm the most anarchist... There can be neither friendship nor love, in a society of competition, in a society of domination.

What we call our friends are in fact always or often, and for good reason, future enemies. The spectacular techno-industrial commercial society can only generate, without exception, rivals. Can there be friendship in a spectacular techno-industrial commercial society? Can there be love in a spectacular techno-industrial commercial society? In reality, we don't have the slightest friendship, we only have rivals. In reality, we don't have the slightest love, we only have sexual relations. There can be neither love nor friendship in a competitive society. There could even be sexuality competitions, and exams would have to be taken to try to obtain diplomas in this field.

“Then here’s what I thought: thinking about it we realize that it’s becoming less and less common to come across someone, who is someone, a look with someone in it.”

Baudouin de Bodinat (Life on Earth, Reflections on the little future that the time we are in contains) second volume. Editions of the encyclopedia of nuisances, 1999.

All this, to demonstrate the absurdity of any form of competition. And we criticize the relationships of domination and competition that we see in the various governments and among politicians, who are for the most part neuropaths and psychopaths, whom the dominant bourgeoisie knows how to recycle to get its political line followed. And a political line is always dictatorial. But the relationships that we have among ourselves, we ordinary people, are most often the same relationships of domination and competition, which are precisely those of the neuropath and psychopathic politicians that we abhor. And political life, from the extreme left of the bourgeoisie to the extreme right of alienated life, is only the continuation of the relationships of domination and competition that people have among themselves in the lives of all. days. What we call our friendships are only power struggles. We always want to be right, even when we are wrong, and these unconscious power relations that we criticize in others, we tolerate for ourselves.

Many will say that we are exaggerating. We think not. Certainly, there are friendly and outgoing people. However, everything we do, we only do because we feel pleasure from it. Otherwise, we wouldn't do it. Thus, there are battered women who still love their partners or husbands who hit them. Sometimes they go to prison for crimes with the law. They go to see them in prison. They reproduce patterns, often with the example, in their childhood, of a violent and/or alcoholic father who beat their mother. I once spoke with such women, in a housing estate in Ivry-sur-Seine, and for them, a guy who did not beat his partner or his wife was not a real guy. And if this surprises or bothers you, it's because you've never been around any thugs, I have.

"Even when, for a certain time, we have helped the client to finally admit the mistreatment of which he was a victim, he will be told sooner or later that his father or his mother also had good sides, that they given a lot as a child, and as an adult he must strive to be grateful to them.

Alice Miller (Our body never lies) Ed: Flammarion

These people who have few words at their disposal express themselves through blows. It is physical violence that is the law. We express our distress and our suffering through blows, because we cannot express them through words. Depending on the environment, dominance is established either through words or through blows. But even the enlightened bourgeoisie can abandon verbal violence in favor of physical violence in the marital relationship, when words are powerless to convey the pain of emotional feelings, and above all to make them understood. And we all reproduce behavioral patterns. We are repeating what our parents or grandparents did; genosociograms provide masterful proof of this. Ouch my ancestors! So, physical strength, knowing how to fight, etc. can also lead to dominance as well as cultural background.

"Letting go remains synonymous with femininity, so the cries and words of the lover will, on the contrary, bring pride and satisfaction to the male in action, and many women will quickly understand that, if they feel nothing, they have an interest in simulating the most vivid pleasure.”

Nadine Lefaucheur / Georges Falconnet (The Making of Males)

And if we take a member of the government in any country, and we analyze his political career, his childhood, his adolescence, etc... we immediately understand why this individual is where he is... is not isn't it? We do not know his individual journey or very little, of course, but if we did, we could exclaim like Chief Inspector Bourrel once did in the police series, “The Last Five Minutes” (the late Raymond Souplex, 1901-1972 ), but, by golly, it’s safe, remember! And everything, indeed, would seem obvious to us. We are therefore automatons. And we are just a set of unconscious automatisms. We only repeat and imitate what we have seen or heard since our early childhood. Every now and then we add a “new” concept, which is often very old, and we call this innovation.

And if you listen to your politicians who are only the representatives of repression and oppression in all its forms, whether they are from the extreme left or the left of the bourgeoisie, you realize that These are almost the same logical speeches as those made by their predecessors decades ago. The same logical speech, in a different mouth, with a political adaptation of the logical speech at the time when the logical speech is pronounced. Everything is always reheated. And we pass this reheated meal off as something new. And it matters little to know the name of a politician, because if their names are different, their logical speeches are always identical or, failing that, similar. And this from the extreme left to the extreme right of the bourgeoisie. In the event of a revolution, all these people would find themselves hanging at the end of a rope, and we understand that they do not want a real revolution.

"I said bones, because, although it is common to think of the skull as a single bone, it is made up of sixteen bones (not counting those of the jaw), and around fifty joints: fact that I could very well have ignored myself since the classic physiotherapy study program that I followed before learning the Mézières method does not include the head.

Thérèse Bertherat and Carole Bernstein (Mail from the body, new ways of anti-gymnastics, Ed: Seuil)

And whether we are poor or rich, our relationships are strictly the same. It is always a question of competition or domination. There are big arms and big heads. Simply, this domination, or this competition, will be expressed differently in a poor environment or in a rich environment. By physical strength in one, by cultural background in the other, but in any case, it is always a question of domination and competition. We never do anything for free. And this is completely unconscious. The spectacular techno-industrial commercial society is an abomination, absolutely monstrous, it is a serial killer, where the worst criminals now have the Nobel Peace Prize.

Because there are now social criminals in all the governments of the world, who have their own laws, their henchmen, their stars of the small and big screen. And both the army and the police are at the service of these social criminals who are in all the governments of the world. But some people love them in the same way that some battered women love their husbands or their partners who mistreat them. It is a masochism that is instilled in human animals from the cradle. The truth always displeases, doesn't it?

"If, as I believe, consciousness is indissolubly linked to its material substrate, it is difficult to see how anything of the spiritual personality could survive the disintegration of the cerebral organ, and, more generally, of the edifice. bodily "

Jean Rostand (What I believe, Ed: Grasset)

Patrice Faubert (2010) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicist (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)

(Followed by “GLORY TO THE ROBOT” (December 19, 1947) by the late (1909-1991) Maurice Laisant

of the Anarchist Federation, FA, then of the Anarchist Union, UA, but always synthesist,

was a friend of a friend (Michel Noury, an artist painter, former member of the armed struggle) and I

took speaking lessons, with the late Maurice Laisant, in the early 1970s)

Glory to the robot

Glory to the standard robot of this twentieth century,

Lowered ceiling and core type,

Masking, under the cover of a mocking smile,

In disgust for everything, disgust for himself.

Assiduous enthusiast, tender spectator,

Ready to cry over everything, except the sublime,

Smug tax payer, fed with eloquence

And zealous producer of premium mustard.

Wonderful specimen, exceptional beast,

Made for parades, blows and bravos,

Coward who, through cowardice, breaks his bones,

Slaughterhouse animal of eternal glory!

Devourer of all slogans, perfect moron,

Guaranteed to be devoid of any critical spirit,

“Bank-not” binder, ticket puncher,

Consumer dreamed of the atomic bomb.

Maurice Laisant (1947) Charles Baudelaire Prize for poetry (after

the original text)

Patrice Faubert (2010) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicist (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)