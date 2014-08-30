Paraphysique de baratinologie et Jeux Olymfrics
De toute une baratinologie
Sauf pour que tout soit anéanti
Crise alimentaire, émeutes de la faim
Crise alimentaire, émeutes de la soif
Et déjà aujourd'hui mais surtout demain
Ce en Europe
Les misères des multiples fragmentations, au top
2023
Google reconnaît avoir utilisé
28 millions de mètres cubes d'eau, prélevés
Et à 75 pour cent refroidir ses centres de données
Microsoft suivant avec
6,4 millions de mètres cubes d'eau, absorbés, en 2022
Et par rapport à 2021, cela a donc augmenté
Toute une vénerie générale pour tonitruer
Puis tout un entreprenariat pour le faire oublier
La fabrication de l'oubli
L'oubli de la fabrication
Tout produisant de la peur
Tout produisant de la guerre
Tout produisant de l'inégalité et de l'injustice
Tout produisant du contrôle, de la surveillance
Tout produisant, conflits, rivalités, et de la malveillance
Tout produisant ce qui produit de la violence
Avec toute une pollution institutionnalisée
Chacun, chacune, loin ou près, pouvant y participer
Ainsi, sous le capital, divers massacres systémiques
Impérialisme colonialiste dans l'économique
Et tout nous y nique !
Avec toute une fausse scandalisation
Devenant une habitude sans action
Comme pour un kilogramme de riz produit
120 grammes de méthane émis
Quatorze grammes pour un litre de lait
Et du troupeau bovin mondial
Quinze pour cent
Des gaz à émission à effet de serre
De l'empreinte carbone devenant notre mère
Et puis le monde s'enfonce
L'activité humaine comme une défonce
Subsidence quand tout y fonce
Remontée des eaux, 30 cm, pour cent ans
Et parfois comme pour Jakarta
Là, c'est trois mètres pour cent ans
Ou en Chine, c'est un centimètre par an
Ou en Asie, en général, sans aucun réel holà
Bientôt les Jeux Olymfrics 2024 de Paris
Avec un million de personnes qui seront contrôlées
Au minimum, par les diverses polices et diverses armées
Mais depuis quelques années
En France, avec l'alibi terroriste obligé
C'est pareil, mais là, pour une année
Avec la précarité ne faisant qu'empirer
Alors qu'en France, ne sont indemnisés
Qu'une personne sur deux au chômage
Moins même, avec toute vraie révolte en cage !
Pas étonnant
Du succès des sectes ou des religions
Alors que si Jésus n'a peut-être jamais existé
Et donc sur l'eau, il n'a jamais pu marcher
L'insecte Gerris, lui, le peut
Les insectes dont les ancêtres sont des crustacés
De tout le vivant
La technologie ne put que s'inspirer
Biomimétisme
Paléomimétisme
De la bioinvention
Toute la nature en piètre imitation
Adroitement ou maladroitement
Comme avoir voulu sérier
Le genre humain en diverses nationalités
De Apion du premier siècle avant notre ère
L'élimination des juives et juifs n'est pas d'hier
Mais tout Apion a son Philon
Et en tous domaines, toutes choses, des filons
Des émeutes d'Alexandrie
38 avant notre ère, juives et juifs, punis
De la persécution bouc émissaire d'hier à aujourd'hui
Nonobstant
Les premiers chrétiens furent juives et juifs, c'est embêtant
Même si Augustin d'Hippone s'en fit le condescendant
Tout saint est une crétinerie
Sauf le sein que l'on peut téter
Toutes les religions sont des débilités
Et aussi toute idéologie d'autorité !
Avec tous les préjugés en accord
Qui sont tous vils et peu accorts
Ainsi, dès 1170 après notre ère
Du prétendu nez crochu des juives et juifs
Apparition d'une absurdité anthropologique
Puis en 1879, l'antisémitisme en syntaxique
Mais déjà, au moyen-âge, toute une pratique
Et au fond
Nos automatismes et déterminismes culturels et sociaux
Et qui sont bien profonds
Folies qui exagèrent, nous disjonctent, en idiotes et en idiots
L'horloge réactionnaire
N'est pas comme l'horloge moléculaire
Lucia, du Silurien, et même avant cette ère
Entre 470 et 500 millions d'années
Avec tout un mimétisme en rapport à l'environnement
Chrysalide, cocon, mue, ce à 80 pour cent
Petite ou grande taille selon l'air que l'on respire
Les insectes qui furent les seuls à pouvoir voler
Et ce pendant environ 150 millions d'années
1446 battements d'ailes par seconde
C'est le moucheron ou record du monde
Aussi insolite que le match de basket-ball, ( 51 à 50 ) URSS/USA
Munich, JO, 1972, finale avec une USA invincible armada
USA, championne, puis match arrêté et repris, pour trois secondes
Donc, match arrêté puis repris, car le coach russe, le réclama
Du vainqueur vaincu
Jamais vu et revu
Dans toute l'Histoire du sport
Du monde parallèle appelé coup du sort !
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicienj ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
Of a whole bullshit
Except for everything to be destroyed
Food crisis, hunger riots
Food crisis, thirst riots
And already today but especially tomorrow
This in Europe
The miseries of multiple fragmentations, at the top
2023
Google acknowledges having used
28 million cubic meters of water, taken
And 75 percent cool its data centers
Microsoft following with
6.4 million cubic meters of water, absorbed, in 2022
And compared to 2021, this has therefore increased
All a general venery to thunder
Then a whole entrepreneurship to make him forget
The making of oblivion
The forgetting of manufacturing
Everything produces fear
Everything producing war
Everything producing inequality and injustice
Everything producing control, surveillance
Everything producing, conflicts, rivalries, and malice
Everything producing that which produces violence
With all the institutionalized pollution
Everyone, far or near, can participate
Thus, under capital, various systemic massacres
Colonialist imperialism in economics
And everything is ruining us!
With all the false scandal
Becoming a habit without action
As for a kilogram of rice produced
120 grams of methane emitted
Fourteen grams for a liter of milk
And the global cattle herd
Fifteen percent
Greenhouse gas emissions
From the carbon footprint becoming our mother
And then the world sinks
Human activity like a high
Subsidence when everything is rushing
Rise of water, 30 cm, per hundred years
And sometimes like Jakarta
There, it's three meters for a hundred years
Or in China, it's one centimeter per year
Or in Asia, in general, without any real hlà
Soon the 2024 Olymfrics Games in Paris
With a million people who will be controlled
At a minimum, by the various police and various armies
But for several years
In France, with the obligatory terrorist alibi
It's the same, but there, for a year
With precariousness only getting worse
While in France, they are not compensated
That one in two people are unemployed
Less even, with any real revolt in the cage!
Not surprising
The success of sects or religions
Although Jesus may never have existed
And so on water he could never walk
The Gerris insect can
Insects whose ancestors are crustaceans
Of all living things
Technology could only be inspired
Biomimicry
Paleomimicry
Of bioinvention
All of nature in poor imitation
Skillfully or clumsily
Like wanting to series
The human race in various nationalities
From Apion of the first century BCE
The elimination of Jews is not new
But every Apion has his Philo
And in all areas, all things, veins
Alexandria riots
38 BCE, Jews, punished
From scapegoat persecution from yesterday to today
Notwithstanding
The first Christians were Jews, it's annoying
Even if Augustine of Hippo was condescending
Every saint is a fool
Except the breast that we can suckle
All religions are idiots
And also any ideology of authority!
With all prejudices in agreement
Who are all vile and unsuitable
Thus, from 1170 A.D.
From the so-called hooked noses of Jews
Appearance of an anthropological absurdity
Then in 1879, anti-Semitism in syntax
But already, in the Middle Ages, a whole practice
And deep down
Our cultural and social automatisms and determinisms
And which are very deep
Follies that exaggerate, distract us, like idiots and idiots
The reactionary clock
Not like the molecular clock
Lucia, from the Silurian, and even before this era
Between 470 and 500 million years ago
With all a mimicry in relation to the environment
Chrysalis, cocoon, molt, 80 percent ce
Small or large size depending on the air we breathe
The insects that were the only ones that could fly
And this for around 150 million years
1446 wing beats per second
It's the midge or world record
As unusual as the basketball match, (51 to 50) USSR/USA
Munich, Olympic Games, 1972, final with an invincible USA armada
USA, champion, then match stopped and restarted, for three seconds
So, match stopped then restarted, because the Russian coach requested it
Of the vanquished victor
Never seen and seen again
Throughout the history of sport
From the parallel world called a twist of fate!
Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicienj (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
