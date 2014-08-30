Paraphysique de baratinologie et Jeux Olymfrics

De toute une baratinologie

Sauf pour que tout soit anéanti

Crise alimentaire, émeutes de la faim

Crise alimentaire, émeutes de la soif

Et déjà aujourd'hui mais surtout demain

Ce en Europe

Les misères des multiples fragmentations, au top

2023

Google reconnaît avoir utilisé

28 millions de mètres cubes d'eau, prélevés

Et à 75 pour cent refroidir ses centres de données

Microsoft suivant avec

6,4 millions de mètres cubes d'eau, absorbés, en 2022

Et par rapport à 2021, cela a donc augmenté

Toute une vénerie générale pour tonitruer

Puis tout un entreprenariat pour le faire oublier

La fabrication de l'oubli

L'oubli de la fabrication

Tout produisant de la peur

Tout produisant de la guerre

Tout produisant de l'inégalité et de l'injustice

Tout produisant du contrôle, de la surveillance

Tout produisant, conflits, rivalités, et de la malveillance

Tout produisant ce qui produit de la violence

Avec toute une pollution institutionnalisée

Chacun, chacune, loin ou près, pouvant y participer

Ainsi, sous le capital, divers massacres systémiques

Impérialisme colonialiste dans l'économique

Et tout nous y nique !

Avec toute une fausse scandalisation

Devenant une habitude sans action

Comme pour un kilogramme de riz produit

120 grammes de méthane émis

Quatorze grammes pour un litre de lait

Et du troupeau bovin mondial

Quinze pour cent

Des gaz à émission à effet de serre

De l'empreinte carbone devenant notre mère

Et puis le monde s'enfonce

L'activité humaine comme une défonce

Subsidence quand tout y fonce

Remontée des eaux, 30 cm, pour cent ans

Et parfois comme pour Jakarta

Là, c'est trois mètres pour cent ans

Ou en Chine, c'est un centimètre par an

Ou en Asie, en général, sans aucun réel holà

Bientôt les Jeux Olymfrics 2024 de Paris

Avec un million de personnes qui seront contrôlées

Au minimum, par les diverses polices et diverses armées

Mais depuis quelques années

En France, avec l'alibi terroriste obligé

C'est pareil, mais là, pour une année

Avec la précarité ne faisant qu'empirer

Alors qu'en France, ne sont indemnisés

Qu'une personne sur deux au chômage

Moins même, avec toute vraie révolte en cage !

Pas étonnant

Du succès des sectes ou des religions

Alors que si Jésus n'a peut-être jamais existé

Et donc sur l'eau, il n'a jamais pu marcher

L'insecte Gerris, lui, le peut

Les insectes dont les ancêtres sont des crustacés

De tout le vivant

La technologie ne put que s'inspirer

Biomimétisme

Paléomimétisme

De la bioinvention

Toute la nature en piètre imitation

Adroitement ou maladroitement

Comme avoir voulu sérier

Le genre humain en diverses nationalités

De Apion du premier siècle avant notre ère

L'élimination des juives et juifs n'est pas d'hier

Mais tout Apion a son Philon

Et en tous domaines, toutes choses, des filons

Des émeutes d'Alexandrie

38 avant notre ère, juives et juifs, punis

De la persécution bouc émissaire d'hier à aujourd'hui

Nonobstant

Les premiers chrétiens furent juives et juifs, c'est embêtant

Même si Augustin d'Hippone s'en fit le condescendant

Tout saint est une crétinerie

Sauf le sein que l'on peut téter

Toutes les religions sont des débilités

Et aussi toute idéologie d'autorité !

Avec tous les préjugés en accord

Qui sont tous vils et peu accorts

Ainsi, dès 1170 après notre ère

Du prétendu nez crochu des juives et juifs

Apparition d'une absurdité anthropologique

Puis en 1879, l'antisémitisme en syntaxique

Mais déjà, au moyen-âge, toute une pratique

Et au fond

Nos automatismes et déterminismes culturels et sociaux

Et qui sont bien profonds

Folies qui exagèrent, nous disjonctent, en idiotes et en idiots

L'horloge réactionnaire

N'est pas comme l'horloge moléculaire

Lucia, du Silurien, et même avant cette ère

Entre 470 et 500 millions d'années

Avec tout un mimétisme en rapport à l'environnement

Chrysalide, cocon, mue, ce à 80 pour cent

Petite ou grande taille selon l'air que l'on respire

Les insectes qui furent les seuls à pouvoir voler

Et ce pendant environ 150 millions d'années

1446 battements d'ailes par seconde

C'est le moucheron ou record du monde

Aussi insolite que le match de basket-ball, ( 51 à 50 ) URSS/USA

Munich, JO, 1972, finale avec une USA invincible armada

USA, championne, puis match arrêté et repris, pour trois secondes

Donc, match arrêté puis repris, car le coach russe, le réclama

Du vainqueur vaincu

Jamais vu et revu

Dans toute l'Histoire du sport

Du monde parallèle appelé coup du sort !

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicienj ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

Of a whole bullshit

Except for everything to be destroyed

Food crisis, hunger riots

Food crisis, thirst riots

And already today but especially tomorrow

This in Europe

The miseries of multiple fragmentations, at the top

2023

Google acknowledges having used

28 million cubic meters of water, taken

And 75 percent cool its data centers

Microsoft following with

6.4 million cubic meters of water, absorbed, in 2022

And compared to 2021, this has therefore increased

All a general venery to thunder

Then a whole entrepreneurship to make him forget

The making of oblivion

The forgetting of manufacturing

Everything produces fear

Everything producing war

Everything producing inequality and injustice

Everything producing control, surveillance

Everything producing, conflicts, rivalries, and malice

Everything producing that which produces violence

With all the institutionalized pollution

Everyone, far or near, can participate

Thus, under capital, various systemic massacres

Colonialist imperialism in economics

And everything is ruining us!

With all the false scandal

Becoming a habit without action

As for a kilogram of rice produced

120 grams of methane emitted

Fourteen grams for a liter of milk

And the global cattle herd

Fifteen percent

Greenhouse gas emissions

From the carbon footprint becoming our mother

And then the world sinks

Human activity like a high

Subsidence when everything is rushing

Rise of water, 30 cm, per hundred years

And sometimes like Jakarta

There, it's three meters for a hundred years

Or in China, it's one centimeter per year

Or in Asia, in general, without any real hlà

Soon the 2024 Olymfrics Games in Paris

With a million people who will be controlled

At a minimum, by the various police and various armies

But for several years

In France, with the obligatory terrorist alibi

It's the same, but there, for a year

With precariousness only getting worse

While in France, they are not compensated

That one in two people are unemployed

Less even, with any real revolt in the cage!

Not surprising

The success of sects or religions

Although Jesus may never have existed

And so on water he could never walk

The Gerris insect can

Insects whose ancestors are crustaceans

Of all living things

Technology could only be inspired

Biomimicry

Paleomimicry

Of bioinvention

All of nature in poor imitation

Skillfully or clumsily

Like wanting to series

The human race in various nationalities

From Apion of the first century BCE

The elimination of Jews is not new

But every Apion has his Philo

And in all areas, all things, veins

Alexandria riots

38 BCE, Jews, punished

From scapegoat persecution from yesterday to today

Notwithstanding

The first Christians were Jews, it's annoying

Even if Augustine of Hippo was condescending

Every saint is a fool

Except the breast that we can suckle

All religions are idiots

And also any ideology of authority!

With all prejudices in agreement

Who are all vile and unsuitable

Thus, from 1170 A.D.

From the so-called hooked noses of Jews

Appearance of an anthropological absurdity

Then in 1879, anti-Semitism in syntax

But already, in the Middle Ages, a whole practice

And deep down

Our cultural and social automatisms and determinisms

And which are very deep

Follies that exaggerate, distract us, like idiots and idiots

The reactionary clock

Not like the molecular clock

Lucia, from the Silurian, and even before this era

Between 470 and 500 million years ago

With all a mimicry in relation to the environment

Chrysalis, cocoon, molt, 80 percent ce

Small or large size depending on the air we breathe

The insects that were the only ones that could fly

And this for around 150 million years

1446 wing beats per second

It's the midge or world record

As unusual as the basketball match, (51 to 50) USSR/USA

Munich, Olympic Games, 1972, final with an invincible USA armada

USA, champion, then match stopped and restarted, for three seconds

So, match stopped then restarted, because the Russian coach requested it

Of the vanquished victor

Never seen and seen again

Throughout the history of sport

From the parallel world called a twist of fate!

Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicienj (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)