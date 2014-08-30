Du sibyllin dans la dismorphophobie

Aux USA/SA/SS

Mais le monde entier est devenu SS

L'on brûle deux fois plus de bois

Qu'en 1960, tout y fait foi

Et l'Europe, trois fois plus

Qu'au début, du vingtième siècle, horrible bonus

Car, le bois, fournit en quelques jours

Deux fois plus d'énergie que le nucléaire

Et pour le charbon c'est du même éclair

La Chine en consommant

Dix fois plus qu'en 1980, très édifiant

Et la France, pour le charbon, si polluant

C'est soixante dix millions de tonnes par an

Et ailleurs, pire ou pareil

Sous le capital, c'est toujours le même soleil

La transition énergétique est un faux

Du capital c'est la plus belle garce

Sauf pour les benêts

Sauf pour les niaises et les niais

France, record d'Europe pour les pesticides

43000 tonnes dispatchées chaque année

Tout participant de l'écocide

Et chaque litre d'eau embouteillée

Contenant 240.000 nanoparticules de plastique

Des bouteilles PET

Polyéthylène Téréphtalate, et on le sait !

Toute une célérité préraphaélite

Mais dans une hybristophilie pas vraiment artiste

Quand les contraires ou le rien à voir

Et que même là, un relais, l'on peut y revoir

De feu ( 1898 - 1960 ) Félix Kersten

Ce finlandais qui fut le médecin masseur

De feu ( 1900 - 1945 ) Heinrich Himmler, ce massacreur

Qui souffrait de troubles stomacaux

La fausse conscience c'est jamais du rigolo

Et donc que Kersten, lui seul, pouvait soulager

Il était comme un guérisseur

Pendant 200 fois, il sut y remédier

De Mars 1939 à avril 1945, et ainsi, put faire libérer

Pär d'étranges liens presque amicaux

Donnant-donnant, cent mille personnes

De l'anecdote historique qui détonne

Contrepartie d'un très haut dignitaire nazi

Et de soixante mille à 180.000 juives et juifs, sans faux

Une rançon d'êtres humains en défi

Non plus en espèces/épices

Quand le girofle valait de l'or qui pisse

Au début du seizième siècle

D'autres épices, mais pas en Europe, ainsi

Des colons espagnols, de leur temps, des nazis

Dont la taille moyenne, en ce temps, était de 1,50 mètre

Et finalement, dans l'horreur, tout est spécialisé

Pas seulement sur un sujet de spécificité !

Ainsi, le film " Fahrenheit 451 "du cinéaste F. Truffaut

De 1966, où chaque personne doit devenir un livre

Puisque l'on y brûle tous les livres

Mais c'est aussi vrai en science

Mais c'est aussi vrai en Histoire

Mais c'est aussi vrai pour chaque métier

Mais c'est aussi vrai pour une activité

De cela ou de ceci, monomanie ciblée et répétée

Comme dans un épisode de la fameuse série " Le Prisonnier "

Où le numéro 6 veut détruire la machine

En fait, la technologie qui nous déshumanise

Nous conditionne, nous spécialise, nous engramme

Nous soumettant pour d'innommables tâches

Et ce à des milliards d'exemplaires et à cache-cache

Nous en sommes les automates

Nous en sommes les fats

Nous en sommes l'éternel pat

Avec toutes sortes de la fausse carapate

Et si donc, au fil des millénaires, le cerveau humain a rétréci

Le genre humain ne fait que s'adapter, mais sans s'améliorer

Surtout avec la technologie, la connerie

Et c'est justement pour tout dénoncer, que j'en bénéficie

Ma propre connerie stigmatisant d'autres conneries

Et de cogner sur tout, cela donne forte envie

Quand, dans un monde nazi

Plus aucune amitié, plus d'amour, de la haine, de l'envie !

Encore du sexe pour procréer ou si l'on peut se le payer

Des prestations sexuelles

Des prestations professionnelles

Tout y a un coût, tout y a un prix

Comme dans tout, rien n'y est gratuit

Le monde marchand n'est pas d'anarchie

Et si je suis

Du sibyllin dans la dysmorphophobie

Pour ne pouvoir, être vraiment compris

Que d'encore quelques gens d'esprit !

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

In USA/SA/SS

But the whole world has become SS

We burn twice as much wood

That in 1960, everything is authentic

And Europe, three times more

That at the beginning of the twentieth century, horrible bonus

Because wood provides in a few days

Twice as much energy as nuclear

And for coal it's the same lightning

China consuming

Ten times more than in 1980, very edifying

And France, for coal, so polluting

That's seventy million tons per year

And elsewhere, worse or the same

Under capital, it's always the same sun

The energy transition is a fake

Capital, she's the most beautiful bitch

Except for the simpletons

Except for the simpletons and simpletons

France, European record for pesticides

43,000 tonnes dispatched each year

Any participant in ecocide

And every liter of bottled water

Containing 240,000 plastic nanoparticles

PET bottles

Polyethylene Terephthalate, and we know it!

All Pre-Raphaelite celerity

But in a hybristophilia that is not really artistic

When opposites or nothing to do with each other

And that even there, a relay, we can see again

From the late (1898 - 1960) Félix Kersten

This Finn who was the massage doctor

From the late (1900 - 1945) Heinrich Himmler, this massacrer

Who suffered from stomach problems

False consciousness is never a joke

And therefore that Kersten, he alone, could relieve

He was like a healer

For 200 times he knew how to fix it

From March 1939 to April 1945, and thus, was able to free

Through strange, almost friendly ties

Give and take, a hundred thousand people

A historical anecdote that stands out

Counterpart of a very high Nazi dignitary

And from sixty thousand to 180,000 Jews, without falsehood

A ransom of human beings in defiance

No more cash/spices

When cloves were worth pissing gold

At the beginning of the sixteenth century

Other spices, but not in Europe, as well

Spanish settlers, of their time, Nazis

Whose average height, at that time, was 1.50 meters

And finally, in horror, everything is specialized

Not just on a specific subject!

Thus, the film “Fahrenheit 451” by filmmaker F. Truffaut

From 1966, where every person must become a book

Since all the books are burned there

But it's also true in science

But it is also true in History

But it is also true for every profession

But it is also true for an activity

Of this or that, targeted and repeated monomania

Like in an episode of the famous series “The Prisoner”

Where number 6 wants to destroy the machine

In fact, the technology that dehumanizes us

Conditions us, specializes us, engrams us

Submitting ourselves for unspeakable tasks

And this in billions of copies and hide and seek

We are the automatons

We are the ones

We are the eternal pat

With all kinds of fake shells

And if, over the millennia, the human brain has shrunk

Humankind only adapts, but without improving

Especially with technology, bullshit

And it is precisely to denounce everything that I benefit from it

My own bullshit stigmatizing other bullshit

And to hit everything, it makes you want to

When, in a Nazi world

No more friendship, no more love, hatred, envy!

More sex to procreate or if we can afford it

Sexual services

Professional services

Everything has a cost, everything has a price

As in everything, nothing is free

The commercial world is not anarchy

And if I am

Sibylline in dysmorphophobia

To not be able to be truly understood

What a few more intelligent people!

Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicist (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)