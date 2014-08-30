Du sibyllin dans la dismorphophobie
Aux USA/SA/SS
Mais le monde entier est devenu SS
L'on brûle deux fois plus de bois
Qu'en 1960, tout y fait foi
Et l'Europe, trois fois plus
Qu'au début, du vingtième siècle, horrible bonus
Car, le bois, fournit en quelques jours
Deux fois plus d'énergie que le nucléaire
Et pour le charbon c'est du même éclair
La Chine en consommant
Dix fois plus qu'en 1980, très édifiant
Et la France, pour le charbon, si polluant
C'est soixante dix millions de tonnes par an
Et ailleurs, pire ou pareil
Sous le capital, c'est toujours le même soleil
La transition énergétique est un faux
Du capital c'est la plus belle garce
Sauf pour les benêts
Sauf pour les niaises et les niais
France, record d'Europe pour les pesticides
43000 tonnes dispatchées chaque année
Tout participant de l'écocide
Et chaque litre d'eau embouteillée
Contenant 240.000 nanoparticules de plastique
Des bouteilles PET
Polyéthylène Téréphtalate, et on le sait !
Toute une célérité préraphaélite
Mais dans une hybristophilie pas vraiment artiste
Quand les contraires ou le rien à voir
Et que même là, un relais, l'on peut y revoir
De feu ( 1898 - 1960 ) Félix Kersten
Ce finlandais qui fut le médecin masseur
De feu ( 1900 - 1945 ) Heinrich Himmler, ce massacreur
Qui souffrait de troubles stomacaux
La fausse conscience c'est jamais du rigolo
Et donc que Kersten, lui seul, pouvait soulager
Il était comme un guérisseur
Pendant 200 fois, il sut y remédier
De Mars 1939 à avril 1945, et ainsi, put faire libérer
Pär d'étranges liens presque amicaux
Donnant-donnant, cent mille personnes
De l'anecdote historique qui détonne
Contrepartie d'un très haut dignitaire nazi
Et de soixante mille à 180.000 juives et juifs, sans faux
Une rançon d'êtres humains en défi
Non plus en espèces/épices
Quand le girofle valait de l'or qui pisse
Au début du seizième siècle
D'autres épices, mais pas en Europe, ainsi
Des colons espagnols, de leur temps, des nazis
Dont la taille moyenne, en ce temps, était de 1,50 mètre
Et finalement, dans l'horreur, tout est spécialisé
Pas seulement sur un sujet de spécificité !
Ainsi, le film " Fahrenheit 451 "du cinéaste F. Truffaut
De 1966, où chaque personne doit devenir un livre
Puisque l'on y brûle tous les livres
Mais c'est aussi vrai en science
Mais c'est aussi vrai en Histoire
Mais c'est aussi vrai pour chaque métier
Mais c'est aussi vrai pour une activité
De cela ou de ceci, monomanie ciblée et répétée
Comme dans un épisode de la fameuse série " Le Prisonnier "
Où le numéro 6 veut détruire la machine
En fait, la technologie qui nous déshumanise
Nous conditionne, nous spécialise, nous engramme
Nous soumettant pour d'innommables tâches
Et ce à des milliards d'exemplaires et à cache-cache
Nous en sommes les automates
Nous en sommes les fats
Nous en sommes l'éternel pat
Avec toutes sortes de la fausse carapate
Et si donc, au fil des millénaires, le cerveau humain a rétréci
Le genre humain ne fait que s'adapter, mais sans s'améliorer
Surtout avec la technologie, la connerie
Et c'est justement pour tout dénoncer, que j'en bénéficie
Ma propre connerie stigmatisant d'autres conneries
Et de cogner sur tout, cela donne forte envie
Quand, dans un monde nazi
Plus aucune amitié, plus d'amour, de la haine, de l'envie !
Encore du sexe pour procréer ou si l'on peut se le payer
Des prestations sexuelles
Des prestations professionnelles
Tout y a un coût, tout y a un prix
Comme dans tout, rien n'y est gratuit
Le monde marchand n'est pas d'anarchie
Et si je suis
Du sibyllin dans la dysmorphophobie
Pour ne pouvoir, être vraiment compris
Que d'encore quelques gens d'esprit !
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
In USA/SA/SS
But the whole world has become SS
We burn twice as much wood
That in 1960, everything is authentic
And Europe, three times more
That at the beginning of the twentieth century, horrible bonus
Because wood provides in a few days
Twice as much energy as nuclear
And for coal it's the same lightning
China consuming
Ten times more than in 1980, very edifying
And France, for coal, so polluting
That's seventy million tons per year
And elsewhere, worse or the same
Under capital, it's always the same sun
The energy transition is a fake
Capital, she's the most beautiful bitch
Except for the simpletons
Except for the simpletons and simpletons
France, European record for pesticides
43,000 tonnes dispatched each year
Any participant in ecocide
And every liter of bottled water
Containing 240,000 plastic nanoparticles
PET bottles
Polyethylene Terephthalate, and we know it!
All Pre-Raphaelite celerity
But in a hybristophilia that is not really artistic
When opposites or nothing to do with each other
And that even there, a relay, we can see again
From the late (1898 - 1960) Félix Kersten
This Finn who was the massage doctor
From the late (1900 - 1945) Heinrich Himmler, this massacrer
Who suffered from stomach problems
False consciousness is never a joke
And therefore that Kersten, he alone, could relieve
He was like a healer
For 200 times he knew how to fix it
From March 1939 to April 1945, and thus, was able to free
Through strange, almost friendly ties
Give and take, a hundred thousand people
A historical anecdote that stands out
Counterpart of a very high Nazi dignitary
And from sixty thousand to 180,000 Jews, without falsehood
A ransom of human beings in defiance
No more cash/spices
When cloves were worth pissing gold
At the beginning of the sixteenth century
Other spices, but not in Europe, as well
Spanish settlers, of their time, Nazis
Whose average height, at that time, was 1.50 meters
And finally, in horror, everything is specialized
Not just on a specific subject!
Thus, the film “Fahrenheit 451” by filmmaker F. Truffaut
From 1966, where every person must become a book
Since all the books are burned there
But it's also true in science
But it is also true in History
But it is also true for every profession
But it is also true for an activity
Of this or that, targeted and repeated monomania
Like in an episode of the famous series “The Prisoner”
Where number 6 wants to destroy the machine
In fact, the technology that dehumanizes us
Conditions us, specializes us, engrams us
Submitting ourselves for unspeakable tasks
And this in billions of copies and hide and seek
We are the automatons
We are the ones
We are the eternal pat
With all kinds of fake shells
And if, over the millennia, the human brain has shrunk
Humankind only adapts, but without improving
Especially with technology, bullshit
And it is precisely to denounce everything that I benefit from it
My own bullshit stigmatizing other bullshit
And to hit everything, it makes you want to
When, in a Nazi world
No more friendship, no more love, hatred, envy!
More sex to procreate or if we can afford it
Sexual services
Professional services
Everything has a cost, everything has a price
As in everything, nothing is free
The commercial world is not anarchy
And if I am
Sibylline in dysmorphophobia
To not be able to be truly understood
What a few more intelligent people!
Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicist (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
