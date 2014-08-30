Paradigme de l'hyperesthésie fascisante
DGSI
DGSE
France, et autres pays
De l'officier traitant
Tout le monde le devenant
Tout le monde le défendant
Et à son corps défendant
Tout pouvant
Du numérique au téléphonique
Qui est qui ?
Qui est quoi ?
Qui fait qui ?
Qui fait quoi ?
Du simple détail au quotidien
Et même si l'on n'y peut rien
Avec l'imparable alibi
D'un attentat se préparant
La surveillance surveillée, tout la nourrit
Comme tout nourrit
Toutes les diverses bourgeoisies
Et même quand elle est policière sociologie
Aux mains de complices universitaires
Comme de mal me répéter
Sans jamais, ouf, tant mieux, me citer
Donc, des analyses de données
Toute une bureaucratie pour tout dérouler
Filatures, couvertures, et de tout un ciblé !
Mais vraie ou fausse clandestinité
90 pour cent d'échecs et dix pour cent de réussite
Mais surtout pour les petits dangers
De toutes façons
Tout ce qui peut être démantelé
Est encore plus vite reconstitué
Cela devient, du système, comme une finalité
Le capital intégrant son engendrant
Et renforçant même tout son faux luttant
C'est comme pour l'énergie utilisée en France
De nos jours, soixante pour cent, c'est du fossile
Quand on sait que le cacao, face ou pile
De l'urgence climatique sans fragrance
Une empreinte carbone de 17 kg de CO2
Pour un kilogramme de chocolat noir produit
Après le boeuf, mais c'est de l'infini
Les lois du capital nous mettent aux fers, insécables
Tout métier, forcément complice, relais câble
Et le cacaoyer est un boit sans soif
Quand 20.000 litres d'eau sont nécessaires
Pour obtenir un kilogramme de fèves, et ô déforestation
Si même, une plante sur cinq, est un arbre
Prosopographie d'éthopée sans le sabre
Paradigme de l'hyperesthésie réactionnaire
Pour un humanisme
Vraie et donc, genre humain, ni masculiniste, ni féministe
Sinon, c'est du philistin
Tout art, de la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle
Est son sang, ses artères, son vin, et se fait la belle
Artiste, terme apparaissant au dix-huitième siècle
Cela sentait déjà le sapin
Avant, artisan, fut son prédécesseur
Ou des anciens historiens penseurs
" L'Internationale Situationniste
De Jean-Jacques Raspaud et Jean-Pierre Voyer, janvier 1972
Protagonistes, chronologie, bibliographie : Editions Champ Libre
( Avec un index des noms insultés : 540 sur 940 ) "
Ou relire le méconnu, l'oublié, le proscrit, l'exilé
Feu ( 1825 - 1862 ) Ernest Coeurderoy
Du poétique pamphlétaire
De la sorte de prose sauvage et libertaire
Et de quelques autres révolutionnaires qui en furent des rois
Dont la famille Coeurderoy, très jadis, habita en face de chez moi
Tonnerre, où moi, le nomade, j'ai ma tanière
Quand, rarement, douloureusement, je sais ce que je vais faire
C'est au jour le jour, que je fais dans une litière
Instable, imprévisible, mais fidèle dans ce que je dois faire
Donc, tout produit de la prostitution
Du capital c'est là la principale fonction
De l'extrême gauche du capital à l'extrême droite du capital
Tout pouvoir, toute dominance, toute autorité
Toute séparation, toute fragmentation, toute comparaison
Y sont ses phares, et son plein de vacuité
De la France, 10.000 jeunes filles
Sont victimes de la prostitution
Et aussi, parfois, des garçons
Et à 80 pour cent en aide à la protection
Mais l'enfance mal éduquée est toujours en perdition
Quand il lui faut obéir et sans réfléchir
Avec des classes sociales pour leur reproduction
Ce qui rentre dans les cerveaux, ô putréfaction et ô abomination
Le capital, en tout, est une ABJECTION
L'écologie mentale dans sa malédiction
Et même si 73000 espèces d'arbres sont de ce monde
Plus de sept mètres de haut à l'âge adulte comme sonde
Neuf mille espèces, environ, restant à découvrir
Plus que l'on ne pourra jamais dire
Quand la spécialisation
Se spécialise elle-même dans la classificatoire spécialisation !
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
DGSI
DGSE
France, and other countries
From the treating officer
Everyone becoming one
Everyone defending him
And against his will
Everything can
From digital to telephone
Who is who ?
Who is what?
Who does who?
Who does what ?
From simple everyday details
And even if we can't do anything about it
With the unstoppable alibi
Of an attack being prepared
Monitored surveillance, everything feeds it
Like everything nourishes
All the various bourgeoisies
And even when she is a sociology police officer
In the hands of university accomplices
Like repeating myself badly
Without ever, phew, so much the better, quoting me
So, data analyzes
A whole bureaucracy to unfold everything
Spinning, blankets, and everything targeted!
But true or false clandestinity
90 percent failure and ten percent success
But especially for small dangers
Anyway
Anything that can be dismantled
Is reconstituted even more quickly
This becomes, of the system, like a finality
Capital integrating its begetter
And even strengthening all his false struggle
It's like the energy used in France
Nowadays, sixty percent is fossil
When we know that cocoa, heads or tails
Climate emergency without fragrance
A carbon footprint of 17 kg of CO2
For one kilogram of dark chocolate produced
After the beef, but it's infinite
The laws of capital put us in irons, unbreakable
Any profession, necessarily accomplice, cable relay
And the cocoa tree is a drink without thirst
When 20,000 liters of water are needed
To obtain a kilogram of beans, and oh deforestation
Even if one plant in five is a tree
Ethopoeic prosopography without the sword
Paradigm of reactionary hyperesthesia
For a humanism
True and therefore, humankind, neither masculinist nor feminist
Otherwise, it's philistine
All art, from the spectacular techno-industrial merchant society
Is his blood, his arteries, his wine, and makes himself beautiful
Artist, term appearing in the eighteenth century
It already smelled like pine
Avant, artisan, was his predecessor
Or ancient thinker historians
"The Situationist International
By Jean-Jacques Raspaud and Jean-Pierre Voyer, January 1972
Protagonists, chronology, bibliography: Editions Champ Libre
(With an index of insulted names: 540 out of 940) "
Or reread the unknown, the forgotten, the proscribed, the exiled
Late (1825 - 1862) Ernest Coeurderoy
From poetic pamphleteer
Of the kind of wild and libertarian prose
And some other revolutionaries who were kings
Whose Coeurderoy family, long ago, lived opposite my house
Thunder, where I, the nomad, have my den
When, rarely, painfully, I know what I'm going to do
It's day by day, that I do in a litter
Unstable, unpredictable, but faithful in what I must do
Therefore, any product of prostitution
This is the main function of capital
From the extreme left of capital to the extreme right of capital
All power, all dominance, all authority
All separation, all fragmentation, all comparison
There are its headlights, and its full of emptiness
From France, 10,000 young girls
Are victims of prostitution
And also, sometimes, boys
And 80 percent in protection assistance
But poorly educated childhood is still in decline
When he must obey and without thinking
With social classes for their reproduction
What enters the brains, oh putrefaction and oh abomination
Capital, in everything, is an ABJECTION
Mental ecology in its curse
And even if 73,000 species of trees are in this world
More than seven meters tall as an adult as a probe
Around nine thousand species remain to be discovered
More than we can ever say
When specialization
Specializes itself in the classification specialization!
Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicist (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
