Paradigme de l'hyperesthésie fascisante

DGSI

DGSE

France, et autres pays

De l'officier traitant

Tout le monde le devenant

Tout le monde le défendant

Et à son corps défendant

Tout pouvant

Du numérique au téléphonique

Qui est qui ?

Qui est quoi ?

Qui fait qui ?

Qui fait quoi ?

Du simple détail au quotidien

Et même si l'on n'y peut rien

Avec l'imparable alibi

D'un attentat se préparant

La surveillance surveillée, tout la nourrit

Comme tout nourrit

Toutes les diverses bourgeoisies

Et même quand elle est policière sociologie

Aux mains de complices universitaires

Comme de mal me répéter

Sans jamais, ouf, tant mieux, me citer

Donc, des analyses de données

Toute une bureaucratie pour tout dérouler

Filatures, couvertures, et de tout un ciblé !

Mais vraie ou fausse clandestinité

90 pour cent d'échecs et dix pour cent de réussite

Mais surtout pour les petits dangers

De toutes façons

Tout ce qui peut être démantelé

Est encore plus vite reconstitué

Cela devient, du système, comme une finalité

Le capital intégrant son engendrant

Et renforçant même tout son faux luttant

C'est comme pour l'énergie utilisée en France

De nos jours, soixante pour cent, c'est du fossile

Quand on sait que le cacao, face ou pile

De l'urgence climatique sans fragrance

Une empreinte carbone de 17 kg de CO2

Pour un kilogramme de chocolat noir produit

Après le boeuf, mais c'est de l'infini

Les lois du capital nous mettent aux fers, insécables

Tout métier, forcément complice, relais câble

Et le cacaoyer est un boit sans soif

Quand 20.000 litres d'eau sont nécessaires

Pour obtenir un kilogramme de fèves, et ô déforestation

Si même, une plante sur cinq, est un arbre

Prosopographie d'éthopée sans le sabre

Paradigme de l'hyperesthésie réactionnaire

Pour un humanisme

Vraie et donc, genre humain, ni masculiniste, ni féministe

Sinon, c'est du philistin

Tout art, de la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle

Est son sang, ses artères, son vin, et se fait la belle

Artiste, terme apparaissant au dix-huitième siècle

Cela sentait déjà le sapin

Avant, artisan, fut son prédécesseur

Ou des anciens historiens penseurs

" L'Internationale Situationniste

De Jean-Jacques Raspaud et Jean-Pierre Voyer, janvier 1972

Protagonistes, chronologie, bibliographie : Editions Champ Libre

( Avec un index des noms insultés : 540 sur 940 ) "

Ou relire le méconnu, l'oublié, le proscrit, l'exilé

Feu ( 1825 - 1862 ) Ernest Coeurderoy

Du poétique pamphlétaire

De la sorte de prose sauvage et libertaire

Et de quelques autres révolutionnaires qui en furent des rois

Dont la famille Coeurderoy, très jadis, habita en face de chez moi

Tonnerre, où moi, le nomade, j'ai ma tanière

Quand, rarement, douloureusement, je sais ce que je vais faire

C'est au jour le jour, que je fais dans une litière

Instable, imprévisible, mais fidèle dans ce que je dois faire

Donc, tout produit de la prostitution

Du capital c'est là la principale fonction

De l'extrême gauche du capital à l'extrême droite du capital

Tout pouvoir, toute dominance, toute autorité

Toute séparation, toute fragmentation, toute comparaison

Y sont ses phares, et son plein de vacuité

De la France, 10.000 jeunes filles

Sont victimes de la prostitution

Et aussi, parfois, des garçons

Et à 80 pour cent en aide à la protection

Mais l'enfance mal éduquée est toujours en perdition

Quand il lui faut obéir et sans réfléchir

Avec des classes sociales pour leur reproduction

Ce qui rentre dans les cerveaux, ô putréfaction et ô abomination

Le capital, en tout, est une ABJECTION

L'écologie mentale dans sa malédiction

Et même si 73000 espèces d'arbres sont de ce monde

Plus de sept mètres de haut à l'âge adulte comme sonde

Neuf mille espèces, environ, restant à découvrir

Plus que l'on ne pourra jamais dire

Quand la spécialisation

Se spécialise elle-même dans la classificatoire spécialisation !

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

DGSI

DGSE

France, and other countries

From the treating officer

Everyone becoming one

Everyone defending him

And against his will

Everything can

From digital to telephone

Who is who ?

Who is what?

Who does who?

Who does what ?

From simple everyday details

And even if we can't do anything about it

With the unstoppable alibi

Of an attack being prepared

Monitored surveillance, everything feeds it

Like everything nourishes

All the various bourgeoisies

And even when she is a sociology police officer

In the hands of university accomplices

Like repeating myself badly

Without ever, phew, so much the better, quoting me

So, data analyzes

A whole bureaucracy to unfold everything

Spinning, blankets, and everything targeted!

But true or false clandestinity

90 percent failure and ten percent success

But especially for small dangers

Anyway

Anything that can be dismantled

Is reconstituted even more quickly

This becomes, of the system, like a finality

Capital integrating its begetter

And even strengthening all his false struggle

It's like the energy used in France

Nowadays, sixty percent is fossil

When we know that cocoa, heads or tails

Climate emergency without fragrance

A carbon footprint of 17 kg of CO2

For one kilogram of dark chocolate produced

After the beef, but it's infinite

The laws of capital put us in irons, unbreakable

Any profession, necessarily accomplice, cable relay

And the cocoa tree is a drink without thirst

When 20,000 liters of water are needed

To obtain a kilogram of beans, and oh deforestation

Even if one plant in five is a tree

Ethopoeic prosopography without the sword

Paradigm of reactionary hyperesthesia

For a humanism

True and therefore, humankind, neither masculinist nor feminist

Otherwise, it's philistine

All art, from the spectacular techno-industrial merchant society

Is his blood, his arteries, his wine, and makes himself beautiful

Artist, term appearing in the eighteenth century

It already smelled like pine

Avant, artisan, was his predecessor

Or ancient thinker historians

"The Situationist International

By Jean-Jacques Raspaud and Jean-Pierre Voyer, January 1972

Protagonists, chronology, bibliography: Editions Champ Libre

(With an index of insulted names: 540 out of 940) "

Or reread the unknown, the forgotten, the proscribed, the exiled

Late (1825 - 1862) Ernest Coeurderoy

From poetic pamphleteer

Of the kind of wild and libertarian prose

And some other revolutionaries who were kings

Whose Coeurderoy family, long ago, lived opposite my house

Thunder, where I, the nomad, have my den

When, rarely, painfully, I know what I'm going to do

It's day by day, that I do in a litter

Unstable, unpredictable, but faithful in what I must do

Therefore, any product of prostitution

This is the main function of capital

From the extreme left of capital to the extreme right of capital

All power, all dominance, all authority

All separation, all fragmentation, all comparison

There are its headlights, and its full of emptiness

From France, 10,000 young girls

Are victims of prostitution

And also, sometimes, boys

And 80 percent in protection assistance

But poorly educated childhood is still in decline

When he must obey and without thinking

With social classes for their reproduction

What enters the brains, oh putrefaction and oh abomination

Capital, in everything, is an ABJECTION

Mental ecology in its curse

And even if 73,000 species of trees are in this world

More than seven meters tall as an adult as a probe

Around nine thousand species remain to be discovered

More than we can ever say

When specialization

Specializes itself in the classification specialization!

Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicist (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)