Paraphysique du No Future
Le 19 juillet 1979, au Nicaragua
Ce fut la déferlante sandiniste
Le sacre de feu ( 1895-1934 ) Augusto Sandino
Assassiné par la dictature somoziste
Avec la complicité du gouvernement américain, ce salaud
Et la fin de la famille des Somoza
Des dictateurs, dont feu ( 1925-1980 ) Anastasio Somoza
Fin du somozisme
Et début de la bureaucratie sandiniste
Avec les frères Ortega
Dont ( né en 1945 ) Daniel Ortega
L'actuel président de la république du Nicaragua
Encore une révolution trahie
Une révolution confisquée, salie
Avec les USA, l'éternel appui
Comme le fasciste impérialiste feu ( 1911-2004 ) Ronald Reagan
Certes, le parti unique
La direction nationale du front, c'était bureaucratique
Il en fallait peu pour affoler la réactionnaire Amérique
Et cela fut vite le blocus économique
Et puis à vouloir imposer l'athéisme idéologique
Ce fut la réaction des paysans catholiques
Par un castrisme trop dogmatique
Et 50 pour cent d'une population analphabète
L'alphabétisation salutaire et de la révolte dans les têtes
Avec les Somoza
Ce fut, du peuple en lutte, l'extermination
Avec les Ortega
C'est la trahison, c'est la corruption !
Et toujours le terrorisme économique
Hayek ( 1899-1992 ) Keynes ( 1883-1946 ) et toute la clique
La prétendue nature humaine
L'inné, le mérite, toujours les mêmes
Et leurs livres basiques pour les libéraux
Qui prennent les gens pour des idiots
" La route de la servitude "
" Les conséquences économiques de la paix "
Ces gens-là sont des comptables
Ils ne sont ni aimables ni estimables
L'Economie politique
N'est que la politique de l'Economie
Déjà, elle poussait en Mésopotamie
Selon feu ( 1886-1964 ) Karl Polanyi
Qui voulait repenser le capitalisme
Qui voulait transformer le capitalisme
Mais il ne peut-être réformé
Il ne peut-être que supprimé !
Pour ces économistes bourgeois
Pour qui l'Economie est la seule foi
Le libre marché
Se régule contre le totalitarisme
Alors qu'il est le totalitarisme !
Comme avec feu ( 1912-2006 ) Milton Friedman
Avec les tyrans, toujours self-made-man
Ce sont les théoriciens du fascisme libéral
Avec leurs successeurs aux théories aussi fatales
Pourtant, en 1968, le Club de Rome
Et leur livre de 1972, qui détonne
"Les limites à la croissance "
Traduit en 30 langues, 10 millions d'exemplaires vendus
Un capitalisme éclairé que l'on ne fait plus
Cela n'a rien empêché, tout se continue !
Et même les ( né en 1942 ) Dennis Meadows
Les feu ( 1908-1984 ) Aurelio Peccei, et les autres
Furent traités de prophètes du désastre
Pour ainsi, du sujet, ne pas débattre
C'était en fait
Le véridique rapport pour sauver le capitalisme
Bien avant tout son catastrophisme
Comme un temps en Italie
L'alliance de la démocratie chrétienne
Avec les staliniens et leur parti
Pour ainsi, éviter, que la déroute du capital, advienne
Comme l'avait écrit le situationniste ( né en 1948 ) Gianfranco Sanguinetti
A l'époque, l'un des rares à l'avoir dit !
Pourtant, définir, c'est forcément réduire
Et donc, inévitablement, appauvrir
En toutes choses, il ne faudrait rien dire
Pour enfin vivre, enfin s'épanouir !
En France, 1 enfant sur 5, c'est navrant
Vit sous le seuil de pauvreté
Et donc par cela, sa vie est orientée
Et de ce handicap, il prend l'accent
Et dans le même temps
Des moins de 11 ans, 70 pour cent
Donc des enfants
Ont vu un film pornographique
Souvent médiocre et fort mécanique
C'est toujours de l'instruction gynécologique
Mais sans aucune sensualité ni affectivité
C'est de la guerre, il faut les habituer !
Rien n'est du hasard
Le capital n'aime pas le bazar
Comme pour les prénoms
Prénoms d'employés et d'ouvriers, prénoms de cadres et de patrons
Souvent, Ils indiquent la classe sociale
Surtout selon l'époque, c'est subliminal
Et aussi les prénoms
Qui sont filles et garçons
Comme Claude
Car les parents voulaient un garçon
Comme Dominique
Car les parents voulaient une fille
L'inverse est aussi vrai, garçon ou fille
Mais maintenant, les parents
Peuvent ruser, à l'avance, le sachant
Avoir des enfants c'est être inconscient
Avec la surpopulation c'est même indécent !
Et donc, changer de classe sociale
Via le prénom des enfants, tout est bancal
Il suffirait pourtant
De prendre le prénom de son choix
Choix toujours imposé par le subconscient
Pour feu ( 1825-1893 ) Jean-Martin Charcot, subconscient
Pour son élève, feu ( 1856-1939 ) Sigmund Freud, l'inconscient
Ce qui devrait être la seule loi
Lorsque l'on est un enfant
Colonisé par l'autorité des parents
Et de pouvoir encore en changer, adolescent
Et même toute sa vie durant
Et comme pour n'importe quoi d'autre, évidemment !
Le prénom est assez récent
Dans l'Histoire, cela n'a pas été tout le temps
Une façon de ne plus être figé
De l'autre, ne plus se faire une idée
Qui jamais, ne correspond à la réalité
Car, c'est simplement notre conditionnement, qui est projeté !
La Russie
Du dictateur ( né en 1952 ) Vladimir Poutine et de ses folies
Qui peut plaire aux fascistes de tous les pays
Vient d'augmenter de trente pour cent
Le budget de son armée, c'est inquiétant
D'ici quelques décennies
Si pour l'humanité, l'Histoire n'est pas finie
Chine, Russie, Inde, les futures trois grandes puissances
Face à l'Europe, et à l'Amérique, en décadence
Devenues des provinces, des comptoirs russes, indiens, chinois
Et déjà, beaucoup de gens apprennent le chinois
Toutes les prophéties semblent se réaliser
D'une méthode l'autre, en plus mélangé, en plus fragmenté
C'est plus manifeste ou plus subtil, et plus dilué, en plus falsifié
Voilà, c'est arrivé !
" Le meilleur des mondes ", " 1984 ", " La société du spectacle "
Et autres livres qui furent des bombes
Mais à la réalité, la fiction renâcle !
Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
July 19, 1979, in Nicaragua
It was the Sandinista surge
The coronation of the late (1895-1934) Augusto Sandino
Assassinated by the Somoza dictatorship
With the complicity of the American government, that bastard
And the end of the Somoza family
Dictators, including the late (1925-1980) Anastasio Somoza
End of Somozism
And the beginning of the Sandinista bureaucracy
With the Ortega brothers
Including (born in 1945) Daniel Ortega
The current president of the Republic of Nicaragua
Another revolution betrayed
A revolution confiscated, sullied
With the USA, the eternal support
Like the late imperialist fascist (1911-2004) Ronald Reagan
Certainly, the single party
The national leadership of the front was bureaucratic
It took little to panic the reactionary America
And that quickly became the economic blockade
And then wanting to impose ideological atheism
That was the reaction of the Catholic peasants
By an overly dogmatic Castroism
And 50 percent of an illiterate population
Salutative literacy and revolt in the heads
With the Somozas
That was, of the people in struggle, the extermination
With the Ortegas
That is treason, that is corruption!
And still economic terrorism
Hayek (1899-1992) Keynes (1883-1946) and the whole clique
The so-called human nature
The innate, the merit, always the same
And their basic books for liberals
Who take people for idiots
"The road to servitude"
"The economic consequences of peace"
These people are accountants
They are neither kind nor estimable
Political Economy
Is only the politics of Economy
Already, it was growing in Mesopotamia
According to the late (1886-1964) Karl Polanyi
Who wanted to rethink capitalism
Who wanted to transform capitalism
But it can only be reformed
It can only be eliminated!
For these bourgeois economists
For whom the Economy is the only faith
The free market
Regulates itself against totalitarianism
While it is totalitarianism!
As with the fire (1912-2006) Milton Friedman
With tyrants, always self-made-man
These are the theorists of liberal fascism
With their successors with equally fatal theories
However, in 1968, the Club of Rome
And their 1972 book, which detonates
"The Limits to Growth"
Translated into 30 languages, 10 million copies sold
An enlightened capitalism that we no longer do
That didn't stop anything, everything continues!
And even the (born in 1942) Dennis Meadows
The fire (1908-1984) Aurelio Peccei, and the others
Were treated as prophets of disaster
So as not to debate the subject
It was in fact
The true report to save capitalism
Well before all its catastrophism
Like a time in Italy
The alliance of Christian democracy
With the Stalinists and their party
So as not to prevent the rout of capital from happening
As the situationist (born in 1948) Gianfranco Sanguinetti had written
At the time, one of the few to have said it!
However, to define is necessarily to reduce
And therefore, inevitably, to impoverish
In all things, nothing should be said
To finally live, finally flourish!
In France, 1 child in 5, it's sad
Lives below the poverty line
And so by that, his life is oriented
And from this handicap, he takes the accent
And at the same time
Of those under 11, 70 percent
So children
Have seen a pornographic film
Often mediocre and very mechanical
It's always gynecological instruction
But without any sensuality or affectivity
It's war, we have to get them used to it! Nothing is random
Capital does not like chaos
As for first names
First names of employees and workers, first names of executives and bosses
Often, they indicate social class
Especially depending on the time, it is subliminal
And also first names
Which are girls and boys
Like Claude
Because the parents wanted a boy
Like Dominique
Because the parents wanted a girl
The opposite is also true, boy or girl
But now, parents
Can be cunning, in advance, knowing it
Having children is being unconscious
With overpopulation it is even indecent!
And so, changing social class
Through the children's first name, everything is shaky
It would be enough, however,
To take the first name of one's choice
Choice always imposed by the subconscious
For the late (1825-1893) Jean-Martin Charcot, subconscious
For his student, the late (1856-1939) Sigmund Freud, the unconscious
What should be the only law
When one is a child
Colonized by the authority of parents
And to be able to still change it, as a teenager
And even throughout one's life
And as for anything else, obviously!
The first name is quite recent
In History, it has not always been
A way of no longer being fixed
On the other, no longer having an idea
Which never, corresponds to reality
Because, it is simply our conditioning, which is projected!
Russia
Of the dictator (born in 1952) Vladimir Putin and his follies
Who can please the fascists of all countries
Just increased by thirty percent
His army budget, it's worrying
In a few decades
If for humanity, History is not over
China, Russia, India, the future three great powers
Facing Europe, and America, in decadence
Becoming provinces, Russian, Indian, Chinese trading posts
And already, many people are learning Chinese
All the prophecies seem to be coming true
From one method to another, more mixed, more fragmented
It's more obvious or more subtle, and more diluted, more falsified
There, it happened!
"Brave New World", "1984", "The Society of the Spectacle"
And other books that were bombs
But fiction balks at reality!
Patrice Faubert (2014) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicist ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
