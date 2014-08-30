Paraphysique du No Future

Le 19 juillet 1979, au Nicaragua

Ce fut la déferlante sandiniste

Le sacre de feu ( 1895-1934 ) Augusto Sandino

Assassiné par la dictature somoziste

Avec la complicité du gouvernement américain, ce salaud

Et la fin de la famille des Somoza

Des dictateurs, dont feu ( 1925-1980 ) Anastasio Somoza

Fin du somozisme

Et début de la bureaucratie sandiniste

Avec les frères Ortega

Dont ( né en 1945 ) Daniel Ortega

L'actuel président de la république du Nicaragua

Encore une révolution trahie

Une révolution confisquée, salie

Avec les USA, l'éternel appui

Comme le fasciste impérialiste feu ( 1911-2004 ) Ronald Reagan

Certes, le parti unique

La direction nationale du front, c'était bureaucratique

Il en fallait peu pour affoler la réactionnaire Amérique

Et cela fut vite le blocus économique

Et puis à vouloir imposer l'athéisme idéologique

Ce fut la réaction des paysans catholiques

Par un castrisme trop dogmatique

Et 50 pour cent d'une population analphabète

L'alphabétisation salutaire et de la révolte dans les têtes

Avec les Somoza

Ce fut, du peuple en lutte, l'extermination

Avec les Ortega

C'est la trahison, c'est la corruption !

Et toujours le terrorisme économique

Hayek ( 1899-1992 ) Keynes ( 1883-1946 ) et toute la clique

La prétendue nature humaine

L'inné, le mérite, toujours les mêmes

Et leurs livres basiques pour les libéraux

Qui prennent les gens pour des idiots

" La route de la servitude "

" Les conséquences économiques de la paix "

Ces gens-là sont des comptables

Ils ne sont ni aimables ni estimables

L'Economie politique

N'est que la politique de l'Economie

Déjà, elle poussait en Mésopotamie

Selon feu ( 1886-1964 ) Karl Polanyi

Qui voulait repenser le capitalisme

Qui voulait transformer le capitalisme

Mais il ne peut-être réformé

Il ne peut-être que supprimé !

Pour ces économistes bourgeois

Pour qui l'Economie est la seule foi

Le libre marché

Se régule contre le totalitarisme

Alors qu'il est le totalitarisme !

Comme avec feu ( 1912-2006 ) Milton Friedman

Avec les tyrans, toujours self-made-man

Ce sont les théoriciens du fascisme libéral

Avec leurs successeurs aux théories aussi fatales

Pourtant, en 1968, le Club de Rome

Et leur livre de 1972, qui détonne

"Les limites à la croissance "

Traduit en 30 langues, 10 millions d'exemplaires vendus

Un capitalisme éclairé que l'on ne fait plus

Cela n'a rien empêché, tout se continue !

Et même les ( né en 1942 ) Dennis Meadows

Les feu ( 1908-1984 ) Aurelio Peccei, et les autres

Furent traités de prophètes du désastre

Pour ainsi, du sujet, ne pas débattre

C'était en fait

Le véridique rapport pour sauver le capitalisme

Bien avant tout son catastrophisme

Comme un temps en Italie

L'alliance de la démocratie chrétienne

Avec les staliniens et leur parti

Pour ainsi, éviter, que la déroute du capital, advienne

Comme l'avait écrit le situationniste ( né en 1948 ) Gianfranco Sanguinetti

A l'époque, l'un des rares à l'avoir dit !

Pourtant, définir, c'est forcément réduire

Et donc, inévitablement, appauvrir

En toutes choses, il ne faudrait rien dire

Pour enfin vivre, enfin s'épanouir !

En France, 1 enfant sur 5, c'est navrant

Vit sous le seuil de pauvreté

Et donc par cela, sa vie est orientée

Et de ce handicap, il prend l'accent

Et dans le même temps

Des moins de 11 ans, 70 pour cent

Donc des enfants

Ont vu un film pornographique

Souvent médiocre et fort mécanique

C'est toujours de l'instruction gynécologique

Mais sans aucune sensualité ni affectivité

C'est de la guerre, il faut les habituer !

Rien n'est du hasard

Le capital n'aime pas le bazar

Comme pour les prénoms

Prénoms d'employés et d'ouvriers, prénoms de cadres et de patrons

Souvent, Ils indiquent la classe sociale

Surtout selon l'époque, c'est subliminal

Et aussi les prénoms

Qui sont filles et garçons

Comme Claude

Car les parents voulaient un garçon

Comme Dominique

Car les parents voulaient une fille

L'inverse est aussi vrai, garçon ou fille

Mais maintenant, les parents

Peuvent ruser, à l'avance, le sachant

Avoir des enfants c'est être inconscient

Avec la surpopulation c'est même indécent !

Et donc, changer de classe sociale

Via le prénom des enfants, tout est bancal

Il suffirait pourtant

De prendre le prénom de son choix

Choix toujours imposé par le subconscient

Pour feu ( 1825-1893 ) Jean-Martin Charcot, subconscient

Pour son élève, feu ( 1856-1939 ) Sigmund Freud, l'inconscient

Ce qui devrait être la seule loi

Lorsque l'on est un enfant

Colonisé par l'autorité des parents

Et de pouvoir encore en changer, adolescent

Et même toute sa vie durant

Et comme pour n'importe quoi d'autre, évidemment !

Le prénom est assez récent

Dans l'Histoire, cela n'a pas été tout le temps

Une façon de ne plus être figé

De l'autre, ne plus se faire une idée

Qui jamais, ne correspond à la réalité

Car, c'est simplement notre conditionnement, qui est projeté !

La Russie

Du dictateur ( né en 1952 ) Vladimir Poutine et de ses folies

Qui peut plaire aux fascistes de tous les pays

Vient d'augmenter de trente pour cent

Le budget de son armée, c'est inquiétant

D'ici quelques décennies

Si pour l'humanité, l'Histoire n'est pas finie

Chine, Russie, Inde, les futures trois grandes puissances

Face à l'Europe, et à l'Amérique, en décadence

Devenues des provinces, des comptoirs russes, indiens, chinois

Et déjà, beaucoup de gens apprennent le chinois

Toutes les prophéties semblent se réaliser

D'une méthode l'autre, en plus mélangé, en plus fragmenté

C'est plus manifeste ou plus subtil, et plus dilué, en plus falsifié

Voilà, c'est arrivé !

" Le meilleur des mondes ", " 1984 ", " La société du spectacle "

Et autres livres qui furent des bombes

Mais à la réalité, la fiction renâcle !

Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

July 19, 1979, in Nicaragua

It was the Sandinista surge

The coronation of the late (1895-1934) Augusto Sandino

Assassinated by the Somoza dictatorship

With the complicity of the American government, that bastard

And the end of the Somoza family

Dictators, including the late (1925-1980) Anastasio Somoza

End of Somozism

And the beginning of the Sandinista bureaucracy

With the Ortega brothers

Including (born in 1945) Daniel Ortega

The current president of the Republic of Nicaragua

Another revolution betrayed

A revolution confiscated, sullied

With the USA, the eternal support

Like the late imperialist fascist (1911-2004) Ronald Reagan

Certainly, the single party

The national leadership of the front was bureaucratic

It took little to panic the reactionary America

And that quickly became the economic blockade

And then wanting to impose ideological atheism

That was the reaction of the Catholic peasants

By an overly dogmatic Castroism

And 50 percent of an illiterate population

Salutative literacy and revolt in the heads

With the Somozas

That was, of the people in struggle, the extermination

With the Ortegas

That is treason, that is corruption!

And still economic terrorism

Hayek (1899-1992) Keynes (1883-1946) and the whole clique

The so-called human nature

The innate, the merit, always the same

And their basic books for liberals

Who take people for idiots

"The road to servitude"

"The economic consequences of peace"

These people are accountants

They are neither kind nor estimable

Political Economy

Is only the politics of Economy

Already, it was growing in Mesopotamia

According to the late (1886-1964) Karl Polanyi

Who wanted to rethink capitalism

Who wanted to transform capitalism

But it can only be reformed

It can only be eliminated!

For these bourgeois economists

For whom the Economy is the only faith

The free market

Regulates itself against totalitarianism

While it is totalitarianism!

As with the fire (1912-2006) Milton Friedman

With tyrants, always self-made-man

These are the theorists of liberal fascism

With their successors with equally fatal theories

However, in 1968, the Club of Rome

And their 1972 book, which detonates

"The Limits to Growth"

Translated into 30 languages, 10 million copies sold

An enlightened capitalism that we no longer do

That didn't stop anything, everything continues!

And even the (born in 1942) Dennis Meadows

The fire (1908-1984) Aurelio Peccei, and the others

Were treated as prophets of disaster

So as not to debate the subject

It was in fact

The true report to save capitalism

Well before all its catastrophism

Like a time in Italy

The alliance of Christian democracy

With the Stalinists and their party

So as not to prevent the rout of capital from happening

As the situationist (born in 1948) Gianfranco Sanguinetti had written

At the time, one of the few to have said it!

However, to define is necessarily to reduce

And therefore, inevitably, to impoverish

In all things, nothing should be said

To finally live, finally flourish!

In France, 1 child in 5, it's sad

Lives below the poverty line

And so by that, his life is oriented

And from this handicap, he takes the accent

And at the same time

Of those under 11, 70 percent

So children

Have seen a pornographic film

Often mediocre and very mechanical

It's always gynecological instruction

But without any sensuality or affectivity

It's war, we have to get them used to it! Nothing is random

Capital does not like chaos

As for first names

First names of employees and workers, first names of executives and bosses

Often, they indicate social class

Especially depending on the time, it is subliminal

And also first names

Which are girls and boys

Like Claude

Because the parents wanted a boy

Like Dominique

Because the parents wanted a girl

The opposite is also true, boy or girl

But now, parents

Can be cunning, in advance, knowing it

Having children is being unconscious

With overpopulation it is even indecent!

And so, changing social class

Through the children's first name, everything is shaky

It would be enough, however,

To take the first name of one's choice

Choice always imposed by the subconscious

For the late (1825-1893) Jean-Martin Charcot, subconscious

For his student, the late (1856-1939) Sigmund Freud, the unconscious

What should be the only law

When one is a child

Colonized by the authority of parents

And to be able to still change it, as a teenager

And even throughout one's life

And as for anything else, obviously!

The first name is quite recent

In History, it has not always been

A way of no longer being fixed

On the other, no longer having an idea

Which never, corresponds to reality

Because, it is simply our conditioning, which is projected!

Russia

Of the dictator (born in 1952) Vladimir Putin and his follies

Who can please the fascists of all countries

Just increased by thirty percent

His army budget, it's worrying

In a few decades

If for humanity, History is not over

China, Russia, India, the future three great powers

Facing Europe, and America, in decadence

Becoming provinces, Russian, Indian, Chinese trading posts

And already, many people are learning Chinese

All the prophecies seem to be coming true

From one method to another, more mixed, more fragmented

It's more obvious or more subtle, and more diluted, more falsified

There, it happened!

"Brave New World", "1984", "The Society of the Spectacle"

And other books that were bombs

But fiction balks at reality!

Patrice Faubert (2014) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicist ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )