De ma réforme militaire

1969

because, worst of all, the call, I had anticipated

The army

Do everything to be reformed

Suippes

Dismal military artillery camp, enough to depress

And barely arrived

Without knowing it, I had pushed

A lieutenant colonel in fatigues

It was flattering, I took it

For a recruit, a conscript

I therefore had to act for my reform

Not meeting any standards

And with a friend in complicity

Who notified the military hierarchy

Because, leaving on the railway track

And at night, we don't see clearly

Because I falsely wanted to kill myself

But outside the military field

And so I had deserted

Instead of being crushed by the train

I went to see the gatekeeper

Who brought me back half or almost naked

After eating well with him

So in this military camp

And to the infirmary, I went!

Then, they didn't want to reform me

And so I made another false attempt

Breaking my glasses, and swallowing them

With breadcrumbs, for the x-ray, being done

There, in Châlons-sur-Marne, I was evacuated

And where I wasn't even reformed

For this, in Nancy, I had to be transferred

T2, temporary, for one year

For advice from the colonels, in the meantime

And, phew, definitely reformed

Just before, and within a few days

But this was done on purpose

To not pay me a military pension

It would have been especially funny

Almost more than three months of acting like a puppet

With two false suicide attempts

After deserting, and burning my military clothing

To warm me, at night, the cold (-15) January, was the air

I couldn't hold on to this reactionary anymore

Otherwise, it was direct desertion, England

Lieutenant Colonel

Had understood that I wanted to look good

For him, I was a strong head

Earthen pot versus iron pot

What is this story ? to displease him

That I answered him, full of gall

He threatened to put me in a fortress

But my ruse was too distressed

Me, I wanted to get up whenever I wanted

I wanted to do what I wanted!

No code, I didn't want to respect

Besides, the chief adjutant called me constipated

Thank you, to this forgotten friend and complicity

Moreover, he wanted to do his army time

Strong head?

In any case, I did what I wanted!

The other badasses told me

You are stupid, the service, doing it, you had to

Alone against almost an entire regiment

And already, and again, rebellious, antimilitarist, anarchist

Suippes, the worst military camp

Besides, now it's for waste

Once upon a time, everything was out of date there, in fact

Near Châlons-sur-Marne

Becoming more glamorous in Châlons-en-Champagne

To erase everything from this pole of plenty

I had to go to the Nancy reform council

Because in Châlons-sur-Marne, the reform, no more folds

And COLONEL first, psychiatrist in the event

Moreover, with the most fascist colonel psychiatrist, I was passed

Finally, therefore, the council of the colonels of Paris

A camp, therefore, where people died of pneumonia

Everything there dated from 1914/1918, everything rotten

I had nightmares about it for many years

Where I was called back late

And there, all by assault, I took, with a tank

Phew, I was able to escape

Alas, others remained there

Diseases or failed reforms

Me, I was almost always in the infirmary or the hospital

Because military stupidity hurt me too much

And forgetting can't make me say everything

It is enough, between the lines, to know how to read

By car, the very future factotum of Coluche

Jean-Michel Vaguelsy, came to pick me up

Because I was nevertheless naive and stupid

And from the camp, I had to exfiltrate

In short, curtain, on this bad stuffed animal

Memory, poorly erased, all of it peels away!

