Tout produisant du produit polluant

Du salaire annuel des ministres

Juillet 2022

Premier ministre

182 463 euros

Autres ministres

121 623 euros

Secrétaires d'Etat

115 000 euros

Et en 2024

Sans doute, encore plus gros

Et voilà les sinistres

Qui osent faire la chasse aux pauvres

Pour toutes les allocations

Du parcours du combattant et de l'humiliation

Et la plupart des gens

Y ayant droit, laissent tomber, trop suffocant

Voilà même que l'ASPA des personnes âgées

Est maintenant sous le couteau menaçant

Diverses subtilités pour les éjecter

Pour ne pas piocher les milliardaires

Le fascisme libéral s'en prend aux précaires

Et là, c'est de la grande diffusion

Sans l'abjecte notion de vulgarisation

Vulgarisant autant le lecteur que l'auteur

Paraphrasant feu ( 1914 - 1995 ) Henri Laborit, savant salvateur !

France

13,7 millions de cochons dans des cages

95 pour cent d'élevages industriels, des camps de concentration

De toute une industrie atteint de cette rage

Bestiaux divers en des camps d'extermination

Il y a des boucheries

Animaux humains, et oui

Mangeant des animaux non-humains

Et tout le monde se mangeant, c'est ainsi

Tout produit produisant

D'une façon l'autre, du harcèlement

Comme school bullying, déjà en 1970

Harcèlement scolaire qui fut théorisé

Par le psychologue suèdo-norvégien, de la binationalité

Dan Olweus, mais aussi déjà envisagé

Par le psychiatre suédois Peter-Paul Heinemann

En 1960 et en 2010 en France

L'on s'aperçut que cela n'était point romance

Tout fut une progression sans évidence

1899, Chicago

Encore, toujours, le martinet comme évidence

Ouverture du premier tribunal pour l'enfance

Puis donc en Amérique du Nord

Puis en Europe, car, l'obéissance, d'abord !

Et si les forêts françaises

Couvrent trente pour cent de son territoire

Les gens de France, et il faut le croire

Eux, elles, émettent, dix tonnes de CO2 par an

Environ, mais c'est par personne, et à l'aise

Avec les bourgeoisies en mondialisation

Réception, diffusion, réappropriation

Compréhension, adaptation, récupération

Les misères s'aveuglent des fausses richesses

Même les fesses des putains n'y font pas liesse

Pas pire que les femmes mariées

Et donc, en toute légalité, battues et ou violées

De toute inhumanité le monde y est en cécité

Et à quoi bon, l'optogénétique

Les neurones des yeux, qui un jour

Aux aveugles, la vue rendue, dans le futur

Mais que tout gentil, l'on abdique

Avec des addictions

Des traumatismes et des suicides et des dépressions

La technologie n'y sera jamais à l'heure

Pour toute l'holographie des humeurs

Pour le pire ou le meilleur

De toute une manipulation des émotions

Contrebande, swap, phishing, spoofing, malware

Rançongiciel, oui, vraiment, rien pour plaire

Fraude numérique, économique, politique

Ou fraude écologique

Brésil, 3669 pesticides, herbicides, insecticides

Tous en genre, sont ou furent autorisés

Car avec l'export, soja, maïs, bananes, autres, et coton

Dans tous les pays, c'est retrouvé, toute une propagation !

Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)

Of the annual salary of ministers

July 2022

Prime Minister

182,463 euros

Other ministers

121,623 euros

Secretaries of State

115,000 euros

And in 2024

No doubt, even bigger

And here are the sinister ones

Who dare to hunt down the poor

For all the allowances

Of the obstacle course and humiliation

And most people

Having the right, give up, too suffocating

Here is even the ASPA for the elderly

Is now under the threatening knife

Various subtleties to eject them

To avoid picking the billionaires

Liberal fascism attacks the precarious

And there, it is mass dissemination

Without the abject notion of popularization

Popularizing both the reader and the author

Paraphrasing the late (1914 - 1995) Henri Laborit, saving scientist! France

13.7 million pigs in cages

95 percent of factory farms, concentration camps

A whole industry affected by this rage

Various livestock in extermination camps

There are butcher shops

Human animals, yes

Eating non-human animals

And everyone eating each other, that's how it is

Every product producing

In one way or another, harassment

Like school bullying, already in 1970

School bullying that was theorized

By the Swedish-Norwegian psychologist, of dual nationality

Dan Olweus, but also already considered

By the Swedish psychiatrist Peter-Paul Heinemann

In 1960 and in 2010 in France

We realized that this was not romance

Everything was a progression without evidence

1899, Chicago

Again, always, the whip as evidence

Opening of the first court for childhood

Then in North America

Then in Europe, because, obedience, first!

And if the French forests

Cover thirty percent of its territory

The people of France, and we must believe it

They, they, emit, ten tons of CO2 per year

About, but it is per person, and at ease

With the bourgeoisies in globalization

Reception, diffusion, reappropriation

Understanding, adaptation, recovery

The miseries are blinded by false wealth

Even the buttocks of whores do not make joy there

No worse than married women

And so, in all legality, beaten and or raped

From all inhumanity the world is blind there

And what good is optogenetics

The neurons of the eyes, which one day

To the blind, sight restored, in the future

But that all nice, we abdicate

With addictions

Traumas and suicides and depressions

Technology will never be on time

For all the holography of moods

For the worst or best

A whole manipulation of emotions

Smuggling, swap, phishing, spoofing, malware

Ransomware, yes, really, nothing to please

Digital, economic, political fraud

Or ecological fraud

Brazil, 3669 pesticides, herbicides, insecticides

All in kind, are or were authorized

Because with export, soy, corn, bananas, others, and cotton

In all countries, it is found, a whole spread!

Patrice Faubert (2024) stinker, little stinker, slut, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)