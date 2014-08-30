Tout produisant du produit polluant
Du salaire annuel des ministres
Juillet 2022
Premier ministre
182 463 euros
Autres ministres
121 623 euros
Secrétaires d'Etat
115 000 euros
Et en 2024
Sans doute, encore plus gros
Et voilà les sinistres
Qui osent faire la chasse aux pauvres
Pour toutes les allocations
Du parcours du combattant et de l'humiliation
Et la plupart des gens
Y ayant droit, laissent tomber, trop suffocant
Voilà même que l'ASPA des personnes âgées
Est maintenant sous le couteau menaçant
Diverses subtilités pour les éjecter
Pour ne pas piocher les milliardaires
Le fascisme libéral s'en prend aux précaires
Et là, c'est de la grande diffusion
Sans l'abjecte notion de vulgarisation
Vulgarisant autant le lecteur que l'auteur
Paraphrasant feu ( 1914 - 1995 ) Henri Laborit, savant salvateur !
France
13,7 millions de cochons dans des cages
95 pour cent d'élevages industriels, des camps de concentration
De toute une industrie atteint de cette rage
Bestiaux divers en des camps d'extermination
Il y a des boucheries
Animaux humains, et oui
Mangeant des animaux non-humains
Et tout le monde se mangeant, c'est ainsi
Tout produit produisant
D'une façon l'autre, du harcèlement
Comme school bullying, déjà en 1970
Harcèlement scolaire qui fut théorisé
Par le psychologue suèdo-norvégien, de la binationalité
Dan Olweus, mais aussi déjà envisagé
Par le psychiatre suédois Peter-Paul Heinemann
En 1960 et en 2010 en France
L'on s'aperçut que cela n'était point romance
Tout fut une progression sans évidence
1899, Chicago
Encore, toujours, le martinet comme évidence
Ouverture du premier tribunal pour l'enfance
Puis donc en Amérique du Nord
Puis en Europe, car, l'obéissance, d'abord !
Et si les forêts françaises
Couvrent trente pour cent de son territoire
Les gens de France, et il faut le croire
Eux, elles, émettent, dix tonnes de CO2 par an
Environ, mais c'est par personne, et à l'aise
Avec les bourgeoisies en mondialisation
Réception, diffusion, réappropriation
Compréhension, adaptation, récupération
Les misères s'aveuglent des fausses richesses
Même les fesses des putains n'y font pas liesse
Pas pire que les femmes mariées
Et donc, en toute légalité, battues et ou violées
De toute inhumanité le monde y est en cécité
Et à quoi bon, l'optogénétique
Les neurones des yeux, qui un jour
Aux aveugles, la vue rendue, dans le futur
Mais que tout gentil, l'on abdique
Avec des addictions
Des traumatismes et des suicides et des dépressions
La technologie n'y sera jamais à l'heure
Pour toute l'holographie des humeurs
Pour le pire ou le meilleur
De toute une manipulation des émotions
Contrebande, swap, phishing, spoofing, malware
Rançongiciel, oui, vraiment, rien pour plaire
Fraude numérique, économique, politique
Ou fraude écologique
Brésil, 3669 pesticides, herbicides, insecticides
Tous en genre, sont ou furent autorisés
Car avec l'export, soja, maïs, bananes, autres, et coton
Dans tous les pays, c'est retrouvé, toute une propagation !
Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
Of the annual salary of ministers
July 2022
Prime Minister
182,463 euros
Other ministers
121,623 euros
Secretaries of State
115,000 euros
And in 2024
No doubt, even bigger
And here are the sinister ones
Who dare to hunt down the poor
For all the allowances
Of the obstacle course and humiliation
And most people
Having the right, give up, too suffocating
Here is even the ASPA for the elderly
Is now under the threatening knife
Various subtleties to eject them
To avoid picking the billionaires
Liberal fascism attacks the precarious
And there, it is mass dissemination
Without the abject notion of popularization
Popularizing both the reader and the author
Paraphrasing the late (1914 - 1995) Henri Laborit, saving scientist! France
13.7 million pigs in cages
95 percent of factory farms, concentration camps
A whole industry affected by this rage
Various livestock in extermination camps
There are butcher shops
Human animals, yes
Eating non-human animals
And everyone eating each other, that's how it is
Every product producing
In one way or another, harassment
Like school bullying, already in 1970
School bullying that was theorized
By the Swedish-Norwegian psychologist, of dual nationality
Dan Olweus, but also already considered
By the Swedish psychiatrist Peter-Paul Heinemann
In 1960 and in 2010 in France
We realized that this was not romance
Everything was a progression without evidence
1899, Chicago
Again, always, the whip as evidence
Opening of the first court for childhood
Then in North America
Then in Europe, because, obedience, first!
And if the French forests
Cover thirty percent of its territory
The people of France, and we must believe it
They, they, emit, ten tons of CO2 per year
About, but it is per person, and at ease
With the bourgeoisies in globalization
Reception, diffusion, reappropriation
Understanding, adaptation, recovery
The miseries are blinded by false wealth
Even the buttocks of whores do not make joy there
No worse than married women
And so, in all legality, beaten and or raped
From all inhumanity the world is blind there
And what good is optogenetics
The neurons of the eyes, which one day
To the blind, sight restored, in the future
But that all nice, we abdicate
With addictions
Traumas and suicides and depressions
Technology will never be on time
For all the holography of moods
For the worst or best
A whole manipulation of emotions
Smuggling, swap, phishing, spoofing, malware
Ransomware, yes, really, nothing to please
Digital, economic, political fraud
Or ecological fraud
Brazil, 3669 pesticides, herbicides, insecticides
All in kind, are or were authorized
Because with export, soy, corn, bananas, others, and cotton
In all countries, it is found, a whole spread!
Patrice Faubert (2024) stinker, little stinker, slut, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
