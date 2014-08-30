D'un esclavagisme l'autre
Archives sédimentaires
Comme des archives du réactionnaire
Comme des archives du révolutionnaire
Rien n'est panacée
Naissance ou mortalité
Comme les énergies renouvelables
Le moins pire, le plus valable
1) Hydraulique
2) Solaire
3) L'éolien
4) La géothermie
Là, c'est en France
Ne pas confondre
Les énergies renouvelables
Ne pas confondre
Les mentalités renouvelables
Car un monde vert
Pourrait être toujours et encore réactionnaire
Il y a bien des fascistes, hommes
Qui sont végétariens ou végans
Il y a bien des fascistes femmes
Qui sont végétariennes ou véganes
Il en va ainsi aussi pour le naturisme
Et plus forcément anarchiste ou révolutionnaire
Car cela peut-être purement hygiéniste
Cela peut-être de toutes les tendances
Cela peut-être de toutes les mouvances !
Comme de jadis, le pirate
Plus près du libertaire
Déjà, de la sécurité sociale
Comme le corsaire
Plus près du réactionnaire
Au nom d'un souverain
Au nom d'une souveraine
Pour piller sans gloire et sans peine
1700
Apparition officielle du drapeau pirate
Officieusement, sans doute bien avant
Le rouge, pas de quartier, on se carapate
L'on ne peut y faire aucune épate
Les boucaniers français en première étape
Le noir, l'on pouvait encore espérer
En devenir l'équipage
Surtout en tant qu'esclave
Comme une lueur de liberté
Plus tard, les corsaires barbaresques
Musulmans pratiquant l'esclavage
Blanches et blancs, en capture
Maltraitance habituelle et sans pittoresque
Navires marchands, Alger, Tunis
L'Afrique du Nord, toute une torture !
Déjà, tout un fanatisme religieux
Avec les notions de l'infidèle ou du mécréant
Pour des femmes, des hommes, des enfants
Au moins
Un million au dix-huitième siècle
De l'or blanc pour les esclavagistes arabes
Aux USA, l'or noir africain pour les colons
L'on est toujours la blanche, le blanc
L'on est toujours la noire, le noir
L'on est toujours la jaune, le jaune
D'un esclavagisme l'autre
D'un colonialisme l'autre
D'un racisme l'autre
Et toujours les guerres du capital
Avec des fragmentations toujours fatales
Alors
Qu'il n'y a que le genre humain
Alors
Qu'il n'y a que l'espèce humaine
Qui est UNE et INDIVISIBLE
Avec un seul même fusible
Avec toute une idiote intersectionnalité
Pour encore et davantage, où tout est séparé
Ainsi de l'identitarisme
Ce nouveau corporatisme en fascisme
Et en vérité
Le capital ne peut se réformer
Comme tous les fascismes, c'est de la gangrène
Il faut éradiquer, quoi qu'il en advienne
Sinon, l'on en crève dans son Amen !
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
Sedimentary archives
Like archives of the reactionary
Like archives of the revolutionary
Nothing is a panacea
Birth or mortality
Like renewable energies
The least bad, the most valid
1) Hydraulic
2) Solar
3) Wind
4) Geothermal
Here, it is in France
Do not confuse
Renewable energies
Do not confuse
Renewable mentalities
Because a green world
Could always be reactionary
There are many fascists, men
Who are vegetarians or vegans
There are many fascist women
Who are vegetarians or vegans
This is also true for naturism
And not necessarily anarchist or revolutionary
Because it can be purely hygienist
It can be of all tendencies
It can be of all movements! Like the pirate of old
Closer to the libertarian
Already, to social security
Like the privateer
Closer to the reactionary
In the name of a sovereign
In the name of a sovereign
To plunder without glory and without pain
1700
Official appearance of the pirate flag
Unofficially, probably well before
The red, no quarter, we run away
We can't make any splash there
The French buccaneers in the first stage
The black, we could still hope
To become the crew
Especially as a slave
Like a glimmer of freedom
Later, the Barbary corsairs
Muslims practicing slavery
White men and women, in capture
Habitual and unpicturesque mistreatment
Merchant ships, Algiers, Tunis
North Africa, quite a torture! Already, a whole religious fanaticism
With the notions of the infidel or the unbeliever
For women, men, children
At least
A million in the eighteenth century
White gold for Arab slavers
In the USA, African black gold for the colonists
We are always the white, the white
We are always the black, the black
We are always the yellow, the yellow
From one slavery to another
From one colonialism to another
From one racism to another
And always the wars of capital
With always fatal fragmentations
While
There is only the human race
While
There is only the human species
Which is ONE and INDIVISIBLE
With a single same fuse
With a whole idiotic intersectionality
For more and more, where everything is separated
Thus from identitarianism
This new corporatism into fascism
And in truth
Capital cannot reform itself
Like all fascisms, it is gangrene
It must be eradicated, whatever happens
Otherwise, we die in our Amen!
Patrice Faubert (2024) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
Add new comment