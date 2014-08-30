Archives sédimentaires

Comme des archives du réactionnaire

Comme des archives du révolutionnaire

Rien n'est panacée

Naissance ou mortalité

Comme les énergies renouvelables

Le moins pire, le plus valable

1) Hydraulique

2) Solaire

3) L'éolien

4) La géothermie

Là, c'est en France

Ne pas confondre

Les énergies renouvelables

Ne pas confondre

Les mentalités renouvelables

Car un monde vert

Pourrait être toujours et encore réactionnaire

Il y a bien des fascistes, hommes

Qui sont végétariens ou végans

Il y a bien des fascistes femmes

Qui sont végétariennes ou véganes

Il en va ainsi aussi pour le naturisme

Et plus forcément anarchiste ou révolutionnaire

Car cela peut-être purement hygiéniste

Cela peut-être de toutes les tendances

Cela peut-être de toutes les mouvances !

Comme de jadis, le pirate

Plus près du libertaire

Déjà, de la sécurité sociale

Comme le corsaire

Plus près du réactionnaire

Au nom d'un souverain

Au nom d'une souveraine

Pour piller sans gloire et sans peine

1700

Apparition officielle du drapeau pirate

Officieusement, sans doute bien avant

Le rouge, pas de quartier, on se carapate

L'on ne peut y faire aucune épate

Les boucaniers français en première étape

Le noir, l'on pouvait encore espérer

En devenir l'équipage

Surtout en tant qu'esclave

Comme une lueur de liberté

Plus tard, les corsaires barbaresques

Musulmans pratiquant l'esclavage

Blanches et blancs, en capture

Maltraitance habituelle et sans pittoresque

Navires marchands, Alger, Tunis

L'Afrique du Nord, toute une torture !

Déjà, tout un fanatisme religieux

Avec les notions de l'infidèle ou du mécréant

Pour des femmes, des hommes, des enfants

Au moins

Un million au dix-huitième siècle

De l'or blanc pour les esclavagistes arabes

Aux USA, l'or noir africain pour les colons

L'on est toujours la blanche, le blanc

L'on est toujours la noire, le noir

L'on est toujours la jaune, le jaune

D'un esclavagisme l'autre

D'un colonialisme l'autre

D'un racisme l'autre

Et toujours les guerres du capital

Avec des fragmentations toujours fatales

Alors

Qu'il n'y a que le genre humain

Alors

Qu'il n'y a que l'espèce humaine

Qui est UNE et INDIVISIBLE

Avec un seul même fusible

Avec toute une idiote intersectionnalité

Pour encore et davantage, où tout est séparé

Ainsi de l'identitarisme

Ce nouveau corporatisme en fascisme

Et en vérité

Le capital ne peut se réformer

Comme tous les fascismes, c'est de la gangrène

Il faut éradiquer, quoi qu'il en advienne

Sinon, l'on en crève dans son Amen !

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)

Sedimentary archives

Like archives of the reactionary

Like archives of the revolutionary

Nothing is a panacea

Birth or mortality

Like renewable energies

The least bad, the most valid

1) Hydraulic

2) Solar

3) Wind

4) Geothermal

Here, it is in France

Do not confuse

Renewable energies

Do not confuse

Renewable mentalities

Because a green world

Could always be reactionary

There are many fascists, men

Who are vegetarians or vegans

There are many fascist women

Who are vegetarians or vegans

This is also true for naturism

And not necessarily anarchist or revolutionary

Because it can be purely hygienist

It can be of all tendencies

It can be of all movements! Like the pirate of old

Closer to the libertarian

Already, to social security

Like the privateer

Closer to the reactionary

In the name of a sovereign

In the name of a sovereign

To plunder without glory and without pain

1700

Official appearance of the pirate flag

Unofficially, probably well before

The red, no quarter, we run away

We can't make any splash there

The French buccaneers in the first stage

The black, we could still hope

To become the crew

Especially as a slave

Like a glimmer of freedom

Later, the Barbary corsairs

Muslims practicing slavery

White men and women, in capture

Habitual and unpicturesque mistreatment

Merchant ships, Algiers, Tunis

North Africa, quite a torture! Already, a whole religious fanaticism

With the notions of the infidel or the unbeliever

For women, men, children

At least

A million in the eighteenth century

White gold for Arab slavers

In the USA, African black gold for the colonists

We are always the white, the white

We are always the black, the black

We are always the yellow, the yellow

From one slavery to another

From one colonialism to another

From one racism to another

And always the wars of capital

With always fatal fragmentations

While

There is only the human race

While

There is only the human species

Which is ONE and INDIVISIBLE

With a single same fuse

With a whole idiotic intersectionality

For more and more, where everything is separated

Thus from identitarianism

This new corporatism into fascism

And in truth

Capital cannot reform itself

Like all fascisms, it is gangrene

It must be eradicated, whatever happens

Otherwise, we die in our Amen!

Patrice Faubert (2024) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)