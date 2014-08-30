A l'époque du spectaculaire concentré et diffus ( hommage à feu Michel Noury )

( Réédition d'un article, en hommage à feu Michel Noury, anartiste peintre, qui vient donc de mourir dans la ville de Tonnerre, à l’hôpital )

( HOMMAGE A FEU ( 1948 - 4-12-2014 ) MICHEL NOURY, qui fréquenta toutes les grandes figures du mouvement libertaire français comme Maurice Laisant, René Bianco, et tant d’autres, il fut l’ancien beau-frère d’Helyette Bess, le demi-frère de René Darras, père du A de l’anarchie en 1964, et participa à de nombreuses émissions radios contre toutes les prisons. Mais il ne se remit jamais vraiment du suicide de sa compagne feu ( 1962-1997 ) Christelle Remiatte en 1997. Il fut un anarchiste très généreux, toujours prêt à rendre service, et beaucoup en profitèrent... Je l’avais rencontré à sa sortie de prison en 1984. )

C ’ était l ’ époque où l ’ on entendait des " ploum ploum tra la la , anarchie vaincra " dans les manifestations libertaires , un slogan qui déplaisait fort aux organisations anarchistes officielles , et où l ’ on pouvait entendre Aguigui Mouna faire ses discours au quartier latin...

" Je voudrais qu ’ à l ’ appui de votre opinion , vous nous citassiez quelques exemples particuliers qui nous en fissent mieux sentir la vérité . "

Niccollo Machiavelli ( 1469-1522 )

Libération , journal qui fut fondé le 3 Février 1973 , et qui parut la première fois expérimentalement le 18 avril 1973 , à titre d ’ essai , fut officiellement lancé le 22 mai 1973 . Il ne s ’ agit pas dans cet article de faire " l ’ historique " du journal fondé par ( Sartre , July , Gavi , Lallement ) et aussi de façon moins directe , par Foucault , Pierre Victor , Serge Livrozet , Jean-Claude Vernier ... Sartre ( Jean Sol Partre comme l ’ appelait feu Boris Vian ) , démissionnera le 24 mai 1974 pour raisons médicales , en fait pour des raisons politiques , et puis avant libé , " la cause du peuple " c ’ était minute en " rouge " , et le futur lili ( libéral " libertaire " Serge July lui succédera ... et lorsqu ’ apparaissent , le 16 février 1982 , les premières pages de publicité dans le journal , l ’ option sociale-démocrate est définitivement prise .

Les principes fondateurs du journal sont totalement trahis . Il s ’ avère que j ’ ai eu un copain qui a vendu le numéro expérimental de Libération le 18 avril 1973 à la gare St-lazare , j ’ étais avec lui , mais moi, j ’ y vendais des journaux anarchistes comme le " monde libertaire " qui hélas à cette époque ne reconnaissait pas encore la lutte des classes ... il faudra attendre encore quelques années pour cela . Je ne fais pas l ’ apologie ni de cette époque ni du journal Libération . Mais ce sont les petites histoires accumulées qui font la grande histoire . Donc Libé , comme l ’ on disait à l ’ époque se caractérisait surtout par ses petites annonces gratuites et ce sans la moindre censure . Ainsi , j ’ ai été l ’ un des premiers à passer des annonces dans ce journal pour des rencontres féminines et de projets de vie . Mais il fallait laisser ses coordonnées dans le journal ou bien en poste restante . Moi , après mes annonces , il y avait mon adresse , l ’ étage , et même le numéro de téléphone .

Mais il y avait également des gens dans la mouise , qui faisaient un appel à la générosité et à la solidarité et cela marchait ! on leur apportait des vivres à domicile et parfois se nouaient des amitiés . La gare St-Lazare , cela a été l ’ époque des bagarres physiques entre les vendeurs/vendeuses des journaux d ’ extrême droite et d ’ extrême gauche , j ’ ai moi-même souvent été attaqué par les nervis de l ’ Action Française aux cris de A MORT . Les jeunes cons qui nous prennent pour des vieux cons ne peuvent plus imaginer cette époque du début des années 1970 où si tout n ’ était pas rose , nous avions notre Libé et ses annonces gratuites ( dont certaines annonces gratuites de cul , feraient rougir les petits jeunes d’aujourd’hui ... et même les vieux ! ) . Beaucoup préféraient s ’ acheter Libé et un paquet de gauloises bleues de préférence à toute autre chose .

C ’ était l ’ époque ( sans nostalgie aucune ) où l ’ extrême gauche , les anarchistes et les conseillistes , réunissaient 15000 personnes à eux seuls dans la moindre manifestation anti-fasciste ...avec une ligue communiste qui dénonçait en ce temps là , l ’ électoralisme et le parlementarisme . C ’ était avant qu ’ elle ne devienne la LCR en 1974 . Rappelons nous que Krivine a écrit le livre " La farce électorale " en 1969 . De nos jours , feu la ligue communiste qui allait physiquement à l ’ affrontement avec les fascistes serait considérée comme " anarcho-autonome " , ultra violente et elle serait interdite . D ’ ailleurs , pas mal d ’ anarchistes à l ’ époque allaient avec la ligue pour pouvoir ( moi-même ) se friter dans de bons rapports de force avec ordre nouveau ( successeur d ’ Occident ) , et c ’ est lors d ’ affrontements avec ordre nouveau que Raymond Marcellin ( ministre de l ’ intérieur en 1973 ) décide de dissoudre la ligue communiste le 23 juin 1973 , qui après une courte transition refondatrice deviendra la LCR en 1974 . De nos jours , la ligue " communiste révolutionnaire " n ’ est même plus " trotskiste " , il s ’ agit d ’ une organisation réformiste proche de la sociale-démocratie .

Il faut aussi se souvenir qu ’ en Janvier 1975 , un certain- Bernard Henry-Lévy avec Michel Butel lance le quotidien " L ’ imprévu " , qui cessa toute activité après onze numéros pour cause officielle de non succès du quotidien . En fait super minus , déjà à l ’ époque , était un fils à papa et un fils de milliardaire , et la fin du journal prévisible , fut un caprice d ’ enfant gâté qui a mal tourné . Il se trouve qu ’ à l ’ époque , mon ex-beau frère ( Gérard Michel ) travaillait pour le quotidien " L ’ imprévu " , ( ex-beau frère qui est aujourd’hui PDG de l ’ Elysée Montmartre à Paris ) en qualité de coursier en camionnette pour ce quotidien . Et comme je l ’ accompagnais parfois dans ses tournées , j ’ ai vu le fonctionnement de ce journal de près ... et donc , un " beau " matin , tout le monde fut licencié par ce BHL sans la moindre explication . Et mon beau frère à cette époque lui dit d ’ ailleurs sa façon de penser , ce qui déplut beaucoup à ce monsieur .

C ’ était aussi l ’ époque du A cerclé de l ’ anarchie , qui fut conceptualisé par le demi-frère de mon ami Michel Noury ( anartiste peintre , qui fit de la prison , pour lutte armée ) feu René Darras ( 1927-1973 ) , auteur d ’ un fameux article " Blouson noir , mon camarade " donc concepteur du A cerclé avec Thomas Ibanez en 1964 . René Darras ( compagnon à cette époque d ’ Helyette Bess ) . Tous deux ( René et Thomas ) étaient au groupe " Jeunes libertaires " ( ne pas confondre Michel Noury mon ami , avec le peintre séparatiste nantais , Michel Noury ) . Pour mémoire , René Darras considérait le suicide comme l ’ acte le plus con qui soit . Et le A cerclé de l ’ anarchie commence vraiment à apparaitre dès le début des années 1970 , et j ’ y ai grandement participé . Par exemple en bombage sur les écoles avec des " ECOLE = PRISON " , avec un beau A cerclé en dessous , etc ... etc...

" L ’ ensemble des connaissances qui continue de se développer actuellement comme pensée du spectacle doit justifier une société sans justifications , et se constituer en science générale de la fausse conscience . Elle est entièrement conditionnée par le fait qu ’ elle ne peut ni ne veut penser sa propre base matérielle dans le système spectaculaire ."

Guy Ernest Debord ( 1931-1994 )

Patrice Faubert ( 2010/2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

(Reissue of an article, in tribute to the late Michel Noury, an artist painter, who has just died in the city of Tonnerre, in hospital)

( TRIBUTE TO THE LATE (1948 - 4-12-2014 ) MICHEL NOURY, who frequented all the great figures of the French libertarian movement like Maurice Laisant, René Bianco, and so many others, he was the former brother-in-law of Helyette Bess, the half-brother of René Darras, father of the A of anarchy in 1964, and participated in many radio broadcasts against all prisons. But he never really recovered from the suicide of his late partner (1962-1997) Christelle Remiatte in 1997. He was a very generous anarchist, always ready to help, and many took advantage of it... I met him when he was released from prison in 1984. )

It was the time when one heard "ploum ploum tra la la, anarchy will win" in libertarian demonstrations, a slogan that greatly displeased the official anarchist organizations, and when one could hear Aguigui Mouna making his speeches in the Latin Quarter...

"I would like you to support your opinion by citing some particular examples that will make us feel the truth of it better."

Niccollo Machiavelli (1469-1522)

Libération, a newspaper that was founded on February 3, 1973, and which first appeared experimentally on April 18, 1973, as a test, was officially launched on May 22, 1973. This article is not about giving a "history" of the newspaper founded by (Sartre, July, Gavi, Lallement) and also in a less direct way, by Foucault, Pierre Victor, Serge Livrozet, Jean-Claude Vernier... Sartre (Jean Sol Partre as the late Boris Vian called him), resigned on May 24, 1974 for medical reasons, in fact for political reasons, and then before Libération, "the cause of the people" was Minute en "rouge", and the future Lili (liberal "libertarian" Serge July succeeded him... and when the first pages of advertising appeared in the newspaper on February 16, 1982, the social-democratic option was definitively taken.

The founding principles of the newspaper were totally betrayed. It turns out that I had a friend who sold the experimental issue of Libération On April 18, 1973, at the St-Lazare train station, I was with him, but I was selling anarchist newspapers like the "libertarian world" which unfortunately at that time did not yet recognize the class struggle ... we will have to wait a few more years for that. I am not advocating either this era or the newspaper Libération. But it is the accumulated little stories that make the big story. So Libé, as they used to say at the time, was characterized above all by its free classified ads and this without the slightest censorship. Thus, I was one of the first to place ads in this newspaper for women's meetings and life projects. But you had to leave your contact details in the newspaper or at the poste restante. For me, after my ads, there was my address, the floor, and even the telephone number.

But there were also people in trouble, who appealed for generosity and solidarity and it worked! Food was brought to their homes and sometimes friendships were made. The St-Lazare station was the time of physical fights between the sellers of far-right and far-left newspapers, I myself was often attacked by the thugs of Action Française shouting DEATH. The young idiots who take us for old idiots can no longer imagine that time of the early 1970s when, if everything was not rosy, we had our Libé and its free ads (including some free sex ads, which would make today's young people blush... and even the old ones!). Many preferred to buy Libé and a packet of Gauloises Bleues rather than anything else.

It was the time (without any nostalgia) when the extreme left, the anarchists and the councilists, gathered 15,000 people alone in the slightest anti-fascist demonstration ... with a communist league which denounced at that time, electoralism and parliamentarism. This was before it became the LCR in 1974. Let us remember that Krivine wrote the book "The electoral farce" in 1969. Nowadays, the late communist league which went physically to the confrontation with the fascists would be considered "anarcho-autonomous", ultra violent and it would be banned. Moreover, quite a few anarchists at the time went with the league to be able (myself) to have a good fight with the new order (successor to the West), and it was during clashes with the new order that Raymond Marcellin (Minister of the Interior in 1973) decided to dissolve the Communist League on June 23, 1973, which after a short refounding transition would become the LCR in 1974. Nowadays, the "revolutionary communist" league is no longer even "Trotskyist", it is a reformist organization close to social democracy.

It should also be remembered that in January 1975, a certain Bernard Henry-Lévy with Michel Butel launched the daily newspaper "L'imprévu", which ceased all activity after eleven issues due to the official reason of the daily's lack of success. In fact, Super Minus, even at that time, was a daddy's boy and a billionaire's son, and the end of the predictable newspaper was a spoiled child's whim that went wrong. It so happens that at the time, my ex-brother-in-law (Gérard Michel) worked for the daily newspaper "L'Imprévu" (ex-brother-in-law who is now CEO of the Elysée Montmartre in Paris) as a van courier for this daily newspaper. And as I sometimes accompanied him on his tours, I saw the workings of this newspaper up close... and so, one "fine" morning, everyone was fired by this BHL without the slightest explanation. And my brother-in-law at that time told him his way of thinking, which greatly displeased this gentleman.

It was also the time of the circled A of anarchy, which was conceptualized by the half-brother of my friend Michel Noury ​​(an artist painter, who was imprisoned for armed struggle) the late René Darras (1927-1973), author of a famous article "Black Jacket, my comrade" and therefore designer of the circled A with Thomas Ibanez in 1964. René Darras (companion at that time of Helyette Bess). Both (René and Thomas) were in the group "Young Libertarians" (do not confuse Michel Noury ​​my friend, with the separatist painter from Nantes, Michel Noury). For the record, René Darras considered suicide to be the stupidest act there is. And the circled A of anarchy really begins to appear from the beginning of the 1970s, and I participated greatly in it. For example, by spray-painting schools with "SCHOOL = PRISON", with a beautiful circled A underneath, etc. etc.

"The whole of knowledge that continues to develop today as the thought of the spectacle must justify a society without justifications, and constitute itself as a general science of false consciousness. It is entirely conditioned by the fact that it cannot and will not think its own material basis in the spectacular system."

Guy Ernest Debord (1931-1994)

Patrice Faubert (2010/2014) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )