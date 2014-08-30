Paraphysique de l'élégie bidonvillisée

Et finalement, l'on embauche

Dans l'extrême droite de la débauche

De l'embauchage dans le marécage

Du marécage dans l'embauchage

Au tout moche

Au tout boche

Toute une bidonvillisation

De la pauvreté, taxonomie en taxons

Du ballotage

Ravauderies, calembredaines, encodage en carnage

Avec toujours du faux ballotage

Du mal-être en transfert

Des individus, des couples, des familles, du thuriféraire

Et la nitroglycérine, 1847

Et la dynamite, 1866

Et de la poudre des chinois

Aux fusées, progrès ou régression, ma foi

De toute une pyrotechnique

Ouvriers, employés, techniciens, ingénieurs, savants

Femmes, hommes, hélas, même des enfants

Certes, explosifs pour construire

Mais aussi pour détruire

Tout ceci est dans nos têtes

Qui sont remplies de toutes nos défaites !

Des effets spéciaux au cinéma

Des systèmes de sécurité au tout va

Parfois, souvent, carburant au silicium

De notre société, c'est le délirium

De l'acier devenant comme du liquide

L'industrialisation de tout solide ou fluide

Pour du bâtiment, pour du blindage

Avec de la déforestation en ravage

Même des rares peuplades d'Amazonie

Refusant tout contact, et en autonomie

Mais toutes, bientôt, en cage

Et

Déforester

Est un crime contre l'humanité

Quand, en tout, pour tout, dominants et dominés

Quand, en tout, pour tout, dominantes et dominées

Comme une sorte de complicité, jamais avouée

Dominantes et dominants

Rarement, se justifiant

Les dominées et les dominés

Souvent, en train de se justifier

Du bas jusqu'au haut des diverses hiérarchies

Et avec ou sans obligation

Des deux côtés, en collusion

Et encore et encore, des guerres

Toujours, différemment, sur la Terre

Avec les petites mains des chefs de guerre

Ainsi de feu, ( 1889 - 1959 ) l'immonde, Ante Pavelic

Tuant des milliers de personnes, horrible autocrate croate

De ses propres mains, Franco en sauveur fut sa carte !

Le NKVD en aurait fait son profit

Psychopathes tueurs, du concours en défi

Tout fascisme est une ignominie

Nazisme, stalinisme, libéralisme, des saloperies

Et cela vote encore pour eux

Et cela rote encore pour eux

Voilà, pourquoi

Si les élections pouvaient

Changer quelque chose, cela se saurait !

Et dans ce cas

Elles seraient prohibées, voilà!

Finalement

Le plus trivial, est le plus oublié, souvent

Comme notre ami véritable, le vers de terre

200 millions d'années, pour les plus récents

600 millions d'années, pour les plus anciens

L'infatigable ouvrier oublié de la terre

Rien que 200 espèces en France

70 à 80 pour cent de la biomasse

Certaines zones du monde

De régions tempérées qui sondent

Tout ceci à la louche

De l'environ qui ne peut faire mouche

Trop d'ancienneté pour y faire touche !

Cela n'est pas de l'élégie

Car faussement nonsensique sont mes écrits

Quand 84 pour cent des gens

Auraient consulté de la pornographie, édifiant

De la misère sexuelle s'y comparant

Comme de la surexploitation du sable de mer

Des plages devenant de la future chimère

Quand avec, il en faut pour la construction

Du sable de mer ou de rivière

N'y servant à rien, celui du désert

De l'or bleu, l'eau

De l'or gris, le sable

Et qui sont les plus consommés

Peut-être, bientôt, disparus, oubliés

10 puissance 24, grains de sable pouvant exister

Et surtout en utilité

De l'estimation saugrenue ou sous-évaluée

Et au pire, bien trop, surévaluée

De toutes façons

Il y faut une taille des grains en fonction

Et puis, et puis

Point de deus ex machina

Dans et de toute industrie multinationalisée

Dans et de toute technologie multinationalisée

De et dans tous les métiers

Du sportif, de l'artiste, de l'ouvrier, de l'écrivain

De l'artisan, du savant, ceci ou cela, et de tout son vain

Du capital et de tous ses refrains

De la complicité en toute dictature

Indirecte ou directe, même mésaventure

Usines, du textile, de l'alimentaire, passé, présent, futur

TOUT y travaillant

Toute défense d'Etat et son armement

De tout commerce à tout divertissement

De la mélasse en pleine déconfiture !

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)

And finally, we hire

In the extreme right of debauchery

From hiring in the swamp

From the swamp in hiring

To the very ugly

To the very boche

A whole shanty town

Of poverty, taxonomy in taxa

Of balloting

Buffalo, nonsense, encoding in carnage

With always false balloting

Of malaise in transfer

Of individuals, couples, families, of the thurifer

And nitroglycerin, 1847

And dynamite, 1866

And Chinese powder

To rockets, progress or regression, my faith

Of a whole pyrotechnics

Workers, employees, technicians, engineers, scientists

Women, men, alas, even children

Certainly, explosives to build

But also to destroy

All this is in our heads

Which are filled with all our defeats! Special effects in cinema

Security systems at all costs

Sometimes, often, silicon fuel

Our society is delirium

Steel becoming like liquid

The industrialization of all solid or fluid

For construction, for armor

With ravaging deforestation

Even rare Amazonian tribes

Refusing all contact, and in autonomy

But all, soon, in cages

And

Deforesting

Is a crime against humanity

When, in all, for all, dominants and dominated

When, in all, for all, dominants and dominated

Like a kind of complicity, never admitted

Dominants and dominants

Rarely, justifying themselves

The dominated and the dominated

Often, justifying themselves

From the bottom to the top of the various hierarchies

And with or without obligation

On both sides, in collusion

And again and again, wars

Always, differently, on the Earth

With the little hands of the warlords

Thus of fire, (1889 - 1959) the filthy, Ante Pavelic

Killing thousands of people, horrible Croatian autocrat

With his own hands, Franco as a savior was his card!

The NKVD would have made its profit from it

Psychopathic killers, from the contest to the challenge

All fascism is an ignominy

Nazism, Stalinism, liberalism, filth

And it still votes for them

And it still burps for them

That's why

If elections could

Change something, it would be known!

And in that case

They would be prohibited, that's it!

Finally

The most trivial is the most forgotten, often

Like our true friend, the earthworm

200 million years, for the most recent

600 million years, for the oldest

The tireless forgotten worker of the earth

Only 200 species in France

70 to 80 percent of the biomass

Certain areas of the world

Temperate regions that probe

All this roughly

The environment that cannot hit the mark

Too old to touch it!

This is not an elegy

Because falsely nonsensical are my writings

When 84 percent of people

Would have consulted pornography, edifying

Of sexual misery comparing itself to it

Like the overexploitation of sea sand

Beaches becoming the future chimera

When with, it is necessary for construction

Sea or river sand

Useless there, that of the desert

Blue gold, water

Grey gold, sand

And which are the most consumed

Perhaps, soon, disappeared, forgotten

10 to the power of 24, grains of sand that can exist

And especially in utility

Of the absurd or underestimated estimate

And at worst, far too much, overestimated

In any case

There must be a size of grains according to

And then, and then

No deus ex machina

In and of any multinationalized industry

In and of any multinationalized technology

Of and in all trades

Of the sportsman, the artist, the worker, the writer

Of the craftsman, the scholar, this or that, and all its vain

Of capital and all its refrains

Of complicity in all dictatorships

Indirect or direct, same misadventure

Factories, textiles, food, past, present, future

EVERYONE working there

All state defense and its armament

From all commerce to all entertainment

From molasses in full collapse!

Patrice Faubert (2024) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)