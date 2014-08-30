Paraphysique de l'élégie bidonvillisée
Et finalement, l'on embauche
Dans l'extrême droite de la débauche
De l'embauchage dans le marécage
Du marécage dans l'embauchage
Au tout moche
Au tout boche
Toute une bidonvillisation
De la pauvreté, taxonomie en taxons
Du ballotage
Ravauderies, calembredaines, encodage en carnage
Avec toujours du faux ballotage
Du mal-être en transfert
Des individus, des couples, des familles, du thuriféraire
Et la nitroglycérine, 1847
Et la dynamite, 1866
Et de la poudre des chinois
Aux fusées, progrès ou régression, ma foi
De toute une pyrotechnique
Ouvriers, employés, techniciens, ingénieurs, savants
Femmes, hommes, hélas, même des enfants
Certes, explosifs pour construire
Mais aussi pour détruire
Tout ceci est dans nos têtes
Qui sont remplies de toutes nos défaites !
Des effets spéciaux au cinéma
Des systèmes de sécurité au tout va
Parfois, souvent, carburant au silicium
De notre société, c'est le délirium
De l'acier devenant comme du liquide
L'industrialisation de tout solide ou fluide
Pour du bâtiment, pour du blindage
Avec de la déforestation en ravage
Même des rares peuplades d'Amazonie
Refusant tout contact, et en autonomie
Mais toutes, bientôt, en cage
Et
Déforester
Est un crime contre l'humanité
Quand, en tout, pour tout, dominants et dominés
Quand, en tout, pour tout, dominantes et dominées
Comme une sorte de complicité, jamais avouée
Dominantes et dominants
Rarement, se justifiant
Les dominées et les dominés
Souvent, en train de se justifier
Du bas jusqu'au haut des diverses hiérarchies
Et avec ou sans obligation
Des deux côtés, en collusion
Et encore et encore, des guerres
Toujours, différemment, sur la Terre
Avec les petites mains des chefs de guerre
Ainsi de feu, ( 1889 - 1959 ) l'immonde, Ante Pavelic
Tuant des milliers de personnes, horrible autocrate croate
De ses propres mains, Franco en sauveur fut sa carte !
Le NKVD en aurait fait son profit
Psychopathes tueurs, du concours en défi
Tout fascisme est une ignominie
Nazisme, stalinisme, libéralisme, des saloperies
Et cela vote encore pour eux
Et cela rote encore pour eux
Voilà, pourquoi
Si les élections pouvaient
Changer quelque chose, cela se saurait !
Et dans ce cas
Elles seraient prohibées, voilà!
Finalement
Le plus trivial, est le plus oublié, souvent
Comme notre ami véritable, le vers de terre
200 millions d'années, pour les plus récents
600 millions d'années, pour les plus anciens
L'infatigable ouvrier oublié de la terre
Rien que 200 espèces en France
70 à 80 pour cent de la biomasse
Certaines zones du monde
De régions tempérées qui sondent
Tout ceci à la louche
De l'environ qui ne peut faire mouche
Trop d'ancienneté pour y faire touche !
Cela n'est pas de l'élégie
Car faussement nonsensique sont mes écrits
Quand 84 pour cent des gens
Auraient consulté de la pornographie, édifiant
De la misère sexuelle s'y comparant
Comme de la surexploitation du sable de mer
Des plages devenant de la future chimère
Quand avec, il en faut pour la construction
Du sable de mer ou de rivière
N'y servant à rien, celui du désert
De l'or bleu, l'eau
De l'or gris, le sable
Et qui sont les plus consommés
Peut-être, bientôt, disparus, oubliés
10 puissance 24, grains de sable pouvant exister
Et surtout en utilité
De l'estimation saugrenue ou sous-évaluée
Et au pire, bien trop, surévaluée
De toutes façons
Il y faut une taille des grains en fonction
Et puis, et puis
Point de deus ex machina
Dans et de toute industrie multinationalisée
Dans et de toute technologie multinationalisée
De et dans tous les métiers
Du sportif, de l'artiste, de l'ouvrier, de l'écrivain
De l'artisan, du savant, ceci ou cela, et de tout son vain
Du capital et de tous ses refrains
De la complicité en toute dictature
Indirecte ou directe, même mésaventure
Usines, du textile, de l'alimentaire, passé, présent, futur
TOUT y travaillant
Toute défense d'Etat et son armement
De tout commerce à tout divertissement
De la mélasse en pleine déconfiture !
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
And finally, we hire
In the extreme right of debauchery
From hiring in the swamp
From the swamp in hiring
To the very ugly
To the very boche
A whole shanty town
Of poverty, taxonomy in taxa
Of balloting
Buffalo, nonsense, encoding in carnage
With always false balloting
Of malaise in transfer
Of individuals, couples, families, of the thurifer
And nitroglycerin, 1847
And dynamite, 1866
And Chinese powder
To rockets, progress or regression, my faith
Of a whole pyrotechnics
Workers, employees, technicians, engineers, scientists
Women, men, alas, even children
Certainly, explosives to build
But also to destroy
All this is in our heads
Which are filled with all our defeats! Special effects in cinema
Security systems at all costs
Sometimes, often, silicon fuel
Our society is delirium
Steel becoming like liquid
The industrialization of all solid or fluid
For construction, for armor
With ravaging deforestation
Even rare Amazonian tribes
Refusing all contact, and in autonomy
But all, soon, in cages
And
Deforesting
Is a crime against humanity
When, in all, for all, dominants and dominated
When, in all, for all, dominants and dominated
Like a kind of complicity, never admitted
Dominants and dominants
Rarely, justifying themselves
The dominated and the dominated
Often, justifying themselves
From the bottom to the top of the various hierarchies
And with or without obligation
On both sides, in collusion
And again and again, wars
Always, differently, on the Earth
With the little hands of the warlords
Thus of fire, (1889 - 1959) the filthy, Ante Pavelic
Killing thousands of people, horrible Croatian autocrat
With his own hands, Franco as a savior was his card!
The NKVD would have made its profit from it
Psychopathic killers, from the contest to the challenge
All fascism is an ignominy
Nazism, Stalinism, liberalism, filth
And it still votes for them
And it still burps for them
That's why
If elections could
Change something, it would be known!
And in that case
They would be prohibited, that's it!
Finally
The most trivial is the most forgotten, often
Like our true friend, the earthworm
200 million years, for the most recent
600 million years, for the oldest
The tireless forgotten worker of the earth
Only 200 species in France
70 to 80 percent of the biomass
Certain areas of the world
Temperate regions that probe
All this roughly
The environment that cannot hit the mark
Too old to touch it!
This is not an elegy
Because falsely nonsensical are my writings
When 84 percent of people
Would have consulted pornography, edifying
Of sexual misery comparing itself to it
Like the overexploitation of sea sand
Beaches becoming the future chimera
When with, it is necessary for construction
Sea or river sand
Useless there, that of the desert
Blue gold, water
Grey gold, sand
And which are the most consumed
Perhaps, soon, disappeared, forgotten
10 to the power of 24, grains of sand that can exist
And especially in utility
Of the absurd or underestimated estimate
And at worst, far too much, overestimated
In any case
There must be a size of grains according to
And then, and then
No deus ex machina
In and of any multinationalized industry
In and of any multinationalized technology
Of and in all trades
Of the sportsman, the artist, the worker, the writer
Of the craftsman, the scholar, this or that, and all its vain
Of capital and all its refrains
Of complicity in all dictatorships
Indirect or direct, same misadventure
Factories, textiles, food, past, present, future
EVERYONE working there
All state defense and its armament
From all commerce to all entertainment
From molasses in full collapse!
Patrice Faubert (2024) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
