Flux et reflux, deus ex machina
D'une époque l'autre
D'une tradition l'autre
D'une mentalité l'autre
Flux et reflux, cela s'y vautre
Juin 1945
La cigarette en principale monnaie d'échange
Maintenant, c'est le diable, plus en ange
Et avec vingt cigarettes
L'on pouvait avoir une miche de pain
Et au fond
De l'esprit militaire si profond
L'armée comme produit du peuple
Du peuple comme produit de l'armée
Même dans le civil, tant et tant de gradés
Tout y étant sidérurgie de la pensée
Toute fausse autarcie
Préparant une guerre
La guerre
De toute fausse autarcie
Alors
Qu'il faudrait la paix de l'autarcie
Contre toute la guerre de l'économie
Qui est le contraire, de la guerre, et de son économie
Avec ses annonceurs publicitaires à l'infini
Deus ex machina sacramentelle
Renoncement orwellien, et à la poubelle !
Du confinement de la pauvreté
Assignation à résidence par pauvreté
Quoique
Il y a si peu à voir
Partout, une désolation, à ne pas y croire
Avec toute une institutionnalisation
De toute une fallacieuse rébellion
Toute catastrophe étant en gestion
Quand il faut vivre avec des pandémies
Des pandémies du faux vivre
Tout un air empoisonné
De toute une respiration mondialisée
Tuant, ce, chaque année
Des millions de gens
Déjà, bientôt, et partout
Il faudra sortir avec le masque à gaz
Comme pour se rendre à une manifestation
Elle n'est plus de sortie
Ni envisagée réellement, l'immuno-écologie
Mais tout bio ou rien bio
Le capital est toujours aussi salaud
Biosécurité, biopolice
Biosurveillance, bioarmée
Et quand tout est trop intoxiqué
Des populations non-humaines déplacées
Des populations humaines exportées !
Inondations, incendies, guerres, intempéries
Et milliardaires, et c'est à voir, toujours à l'abri
Tout le reste , en présence de l'agonie
C'est bien le capitalisme qu'il faut abolir
Dans toutes ses représentations, il faut en finir
Et pour supprimer toutes les inégalités
Révolution sociale et libertaire
Mais qui veut vraiment tout partager ?
Quand tout s'induit du fascisant et du réactionnaire
De tout un casting
Comme sortant du pressing
Faux seins, faux culs, en string
Quand le monde du travail
N'est que le travail du monde
Et surtout que tout ou presque y travaille
Et surtout que tout le travaille
Avec le travail de l'éducation
Qui n'est que l'éducation au travail
Au travail du monde tel qu'il est
Et zones d'obscuration au détail
Avec du vêlage des glaciers comme éventail
Avec toujours du volcanisme qui braille
Le capital, jamais rien d'arbitraire
Atrabilaire, tout est étudié, et aussi son contraire
1850, France, création du casier judiciaire
Pour les lingères, servantes, ouvrières
Des bagnes de femmes, pour des vols domestiques
Surveillance religieuse et des coups de trique
Outrages à agents, prostitution, domesticité sans fric
Des colonies pénales, relégation, au tout humilié
Du couvent ou du pénitencier
Récidivistes en Guyane ou en Nouvelle-Calédonie
Tout un enfer sans aucun répit
Et tout, si vite, scotomisé
Pourtant, présent, futur, passé !
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
From one era to another
From one tradition to another
From one mentality to another
Ebb and flow, it wallows in it
June 1945
The cigarette as the main currency of exchange
Now, it's the devil, no longer an angel
And with twenty cigarettes
You could have a loaf of bread
And deep down
Of the military spirit so profound
The army as a product of the people
Of the people as a product of the army
Even in civilian life, so many and so many officers
Everything being a steel industry of thought
All false autarky
Preparing for a war
The war
Of all false autarky
Whereas
We need the peace of autarky
Against all the war of the economy
Which is the opposite of war and its economy
With its infinite advertisers
Sacramental deus ex machina
Orwellian renunciation, and in the trash!
Of the confinement of poverty
House arrest by poverty
Although
There is so little to see
Everywhere, a desolation, not to be believed
With a whole institutionalization
Of a whole fallacious rebellion
Every catastrophe being managed
When we have to live with pandemics
Pandemics of false living
A whole poisoned air
Of a whole globalized breathing
Killing, this, every year
Millions of people
Already, soon, and everywhere
We will have to go out with the gas mask
As to go to a demonstration
It is no longer out
Nor really considered, immuno-ecology
But all organic or nothing organic
Capital is still as bastard
Biosecurity, biopolice
Biosurveillance, bioarmy
And when everything is too intoxicated
Non-human populations displaced
Human populations exported! Floods, fires, wars, bad weather
And billionaires, and it's to be seen, always sheltered
All the rest, in the presence of agony
It is capitalism that must be abolished
In all its representations, it must be ended
And to eliminate all inequalities
Social and libertarian revolution
But who really wants to share everything?
When everything is induced by the fascist and the reactionary
Of a whole cast
Like coming out of the dry cleaners
Fake breasts, fake asses, in a thong
When the world of work
Is only the work of the world
And especially that everything or almost everything works there
And especially that everything works it
With the work of education
Which is only the education to work
To the work of the world as it is
And areas of obscuration in detail
With the calving of glaciers as a fan
With always some volcanism that screams
Capital, never anything arbitrary
Atrabiliary, everything is studied, and also its opposite
1850, France, creation of the criminal record
For seamstresses, servants, workers
Women's prisons, for domestic thefts
Religious surveillance and beatings
Insults to agents, prostitution, domesticity without money
From penal colonies, relegation, to the humiliated
From the convent or the penitentiary
Repeat offenders in Guyana or New Caledonia
A hell without any respite
And everything, so quickly, scotomized
Yet, present, future, past!
Patrice Faubert (2024) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
