Flux et reflux, deus ex machina

D'une époque l'autre

D'une tradition l'autre

D'une mentalité l'autre

Flux et reflux, cela s'y vautre

Juin 1945

La cigarette en principale monnaie d'échange

Maintenant, c'est le diable, plus en ange

Et avec vingt cigarettes

L'on pouvait avoir une miche de pain

Et au fond

De l'esprit militaire si profond

L'armée comme produit du peuple

Du peuple comme produit de l'armée

Même dans le civil, tant et tant de gradés

Tout y étant sidérurgie de la pensée

Toute fausse autarcie

Préparant une guerre

La guerre

De toute fausse autarcie

Alors

Qu'il faudrait la paix de l'autarcie

Contre toute la guerre de l'économie

Qui est le contraire, de la guerre, et de son économie

Avec ses annonceurs publicitaires à l'infini

Deus ex machina sacramentelle

Renoncement orwellien, et à la poubelle !

Du confinement de la pauvreté

Assignation à résidence par pauvreté

Quoique

Il y a si peu à voir

Partout, une désolation, à ne pas y croire

Avec toute une institutionnalisation

De toute une fallacieuse rébellion

Toute catastrophe étant en gestion

Quand il faut vivre avec des pandémies

Des pandémies du faux vivre

Tout un air empoisonné

De toute une respiration mondialisée

Tuant, ce, chaque année

Des millions de gens

Déjà, bientôt, et partout

Il faudra sortir avec le masque à gaz

Comme pour se rendre à une manifestation

Elle n'est plus de sortie

Ni envisagée réellement, l'immuno-écologie

Mais tout bio ou rien bio

Le capital est toujours aussi salaud

Biosécurité, biopolice

Biosurveillance, bioarmée

Et quand tout est trop intoxiqué

Des populations non-humaines déplacées

Des populations humaines exportées !

Inondations, incendies, guerres, intempéries

Et milliardaires, et c'est à voir, toujours à l'abri

Tout le reste , en présence de l'agonie

C'est bien le capitalisme qu'il faut abolir

Dans toutes ses représentations, il faut en finir

Et pour supprimer toutes les inégalités

Révolution sociale et libertaire

Mais qui veut vraiment tout partager ?

Quand tout s'induit du fascisant et du réactionnaire

De tout un casting

Comme sortant du pressing

Faux seins, faux culs, en string

Quand le monde du travail

N'est que le travail du monde

Et surtout que tout ou presque y travaille

Et surtout que tout le travaille

Avec le travail de l'éducation

Qui n'est que l'éducation au travail

Au travail du monde tel qu'il est

Et zones d'obscuration au détail

Avec du vêlage des glaciers comme éventail

Avec toujours du volcanisme qui braille

Le capital, jamais rien d'arbitraire

Atrabilaire, tout est étudié, et aussi son contraire

1850, France, création du casier judiciaire

Pour les lingères, servantes, ouvrières

Des bagnes de femmes, pour des vols domestiques

Surveillance religieuse et des coups de trique

Outrages à agents, prostitution, domesticité sans fric

Des colonies pénales, relégation, au tout humilié

Du couvent ou du pénitencier

Récidivistes en Guyane ou en Nouvelle-Calédonie

Tout un enfer sans aucun répit

Et tout, si vite, scotomisé

Pourtant, présent, futur, passé !

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)

From one era to another

From one tradition to another

From one mentality to another

Ebb and flow, it wallows in it

June 1945

The cigarette as the main currency of exchange

Now, it's the devil, no longer an angel

And with twenty cigarettes

You could have a loaf of bread

And deep down

Of the military spirit so profound

The army as a product of the people

Of the people as a product of the army

Even in civilian life, so many and so many officers

Everything being a steel industry of thought

All false autarky

Preparing for a war

The war

Of all false autarky

Whereas

We need the peace of autarky

Against all the war of the economy

Which is the opposite of war and its economy

With its infinite advertisers

Sacramental deus ex machina

Orwellian renunciation, and in the trash!

Of the confinement of poverty

House arrest by poverty

Although

There is so little to see

Everywhere, a desolation, not to be believed

With a whole institutionalization

Of a whole fallacious rebellion

Every catastrophe being managed

When we have to live with pandemics

Pandemics of false living

A whole poisoned air

Of a whole globalized breathing

Killing, this, every year

Millions of people

Already, soon, and everywhere

We will have to go out with the gas mask

As to go to a demonstration

It is no longer out

Nor really considered, immuno-ecology

But all organic or nothing organic

Capital is still as bastard

Biosecurity, biopolice

Biosurveillance, bioarmy

And when everything is too intoxicated

Non-human populations displaced

Human populations exported! Floods, fires, wars, bad weather

And billionaires, and it's to be seen, always sheltered

All the rest, in the presence of agony

It is capitalism that must be abolished

In all its representations, it must be ended

And to eliminate all inequalities

Social and libertarian revolution

But who really wants to share everything?

When everything is induced by the fascist and the reactionary

Of a whole cast

Like coming out of the dry cleaners

Fake breasts, fake asses, in a thong

When the world of work

Is only the work of the world

And especially that everything or almost everything works there

And especially that everything works it

With the work of education

Which is only the education to work

To the work of the world as it is

And areas of obscuration in detail

With the calving of glaciers as a fan

With always some volcanism that screams

Capital, never anything arbitrary

Atrabiliary, everything is studied, and also its opposite

1850, France, creation of the criminal record

For seamstresses, servants, workers

Women's prisons, for domestic thefts

Religious surveillance and beatings

Insults to agents, prostitution, domesticity without money

From penal colonies, relegation, to the humiliated

From the convent or the penitentiary

Repeat offenders in Guyana or New Caledonia

A hell without any respite

And everything, so quickly, scotomized

Yet, present, future, past!

Patrice Faubert (2024) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)