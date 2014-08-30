Subversion de la théorie

" En 1995 , nous sommes passés à deux doigts de la guerre nucléaire par erreur . Un missile norvégien d ' étude du climat n ' avait pas été déclaré et allait vers Moscou . Boris Eltsine avait une douzaine de minutes pour décider d ' une contre - attaque nucléaire . Il a refusé d ' appuyer sur le bouton , pensant improbable une attaque américaine . Mais tous les missiles étaient prêts à partir . "

Dominique Lalanne , physicien nucléaire , ( relevé dans la revue " Silence " )

La novlangue de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle veut nous faire ingurgiter de force , le terme de complot .

Un terme absurde , car tout pouvoir , tend à tout faire , pour conserver ce pouvoir , justement . Pas le moindre complot dans ce phénomène , aussi vieux que le pouvoir en soi .

Par exemple , des services secrets de n ' importe quel pays , peuvent laisser faire des saboteurs / saboteuses , dans le but de tirer un profit politique de l ' attentat ou des attentats , que pourront commettre ces saboteurs / saboteuses .

Il ne s ' agit pas de complot , mais simplement de la stratégie de tension que tout gouvernement peut employer , si cela s ' avère indispensable comme alibi , pour un objectif précis .

Cela c ' est d ' ailleurs souvent produit , dans l ' histoire de nos sociétés , et c ' est un moyen simple et efficace , pour que les Etats fassent aboutir leurs projets expansionnistes .

Un exemple classique est celui de l ' attentat du 11 Septembre 2001 , contre les tours World trade center de New York , où les services secrets américains et israéliens ont laissé agir un groupe de saboteurs .

Et peut - être avaient - ils infiltré le réseau même de ces saboteurs , afin qu ' ils ne renoncent pas à leur projet ...

Il fallait bien ce prétexte à l ' impérialisme américain , pour pouvoir par la suite , aller à la course au pétrole ...

Et ainsi , la novlangue spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle préfère le terme complot à celui plus connoté politiquement de " Du terrorisme et de l ' Etat " ...

Tout Etat crée son propre terrorisme car il ne pourrait se survivre sans ce terrorisme , qui n ' est que le terrorisme de l ' Etat .

" Comme la société où nous vivons est vouée à la propriété et au profit , nous n ' apercevons que rarement des indices du mode être d ' existence et la plupart des gens considèrent le mode avoir comme le plus naturel , sinon comme la seule façon acceptable de vivre . "

Eric Fromm , 1900 - 1980 , ( " Avoir ou être ? un choix dont dépend l ' avenir de l ' homme " ) Ed : Robert Laffont / 1978 )

Au fond , ce terme de complot ne sert que toutes les droites et les gauches de la droite , des droites plus sociales , car l ' art de gouverner c ' est forcément l ' art de comploter .

Et c ' est ainsi , que la bêtise généralisée et entretenue par la prostituée qu ' est la presse , une presse dont le souteneur est l ' homme de la finance , et donc l ' homme d ' Etat , justement .

Donc , cette bêtise va entretenir l ' idée que tout serait en somme , une affaire de complot , des complots qui échapperaient même aux services secrets des Etats . La belle affaire !

Et aujourd'hui les refoulés / refoulées au banquet des cadavres , vous trouveront une aigreur , qui n ' est en vérité , que le reflet de toutes leurs défaites existentielles .

Car , pour vous décevoir encore , nous avons relativement bien vécu et ce avec très peu d ' argent , au cours de nos vies , nous autres les inclassables , sans être pour autant , jamais dupes du peu des possibilités disponibles , pour une vie vraiment ludique et épanouie .

Cela n ' est pas parce que l ' on dit la vérité sur la vérité , que l ' on est aigri , bien au contraire . Ainsi , dans le long mûrissement de la vie historique , il arrive parfois , que vos ennemis / ennemies se comportent malgré eux / elles , comme des amis / amies .

N ' oublions pas , en effet , ces quelques exemples paradoxaux , où feu le critique d ' art du journal satirique le " Charivari " , Louis Leroy ( 1812 - 1885 ) , traita un tableau de feu Claude Monet ( 1840 - 1926 ) , qui fut exposé dans une grande galerie en 1874 , d ' impressionnisme . Ce terme finit par convenir si parfaitement aux peintres des impressions , que ceux - ci se dirent impressionnistes ...

De même le cosmologiste sir Fred Hoyle ( 1915 - 2001 ) , l ' ennemi intime de la théorie du big bang , et à qui l ' on doit cependant , le terme , dénomination qu ' il employa par dérision et par mépris , et qui pourtant , plut tant au public des années 1950 , qu ' il finit finalement par s ' imposer .

" Il est clair pour tout un chacun que les phénomènes naturels sont évidemment irréversibles . Je veux dire qu ' il se passe des choses qui ne peuvent se faire à l ' envers . Vous lâchez une tasse , elle se casse , mais vous pouvez toujours attendre pour que les morceaux se rassemblent tout seuls et sautent dans votre main . "

Richard Feynman , 1918 - 1988 , prix Nobel de physique en 1965 , ( " La nature de la physique " Ed : du seuil )

Ou encore les marxistes historiques traitant les bakouninistes antiautoritaires historiques d ' anarchistes , et là encore , les bakouninistes historiques conserveront cette appellation , en sorte de défi aux marxistes historiques ...

Et par la suite , les anarchistes emprunteront d ' eux - mêmes , d ' elles - mêmes , le " Ni dieu ni maître " à Louis Auguste Blanqui ( 1805 - 1881 ) .

L ' on peut aussi deviner que feu le peintre Fernand Léger ( 1881 - 1955 ) , fut , bien que stalinien ou surtout à cause de cela , le père de la peinture de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle ... et sans l ' avoir compris réellement , bien sur !

Tout comme le peintre du fantastique au début de la renaissance , feu Jérome Bosch ( v 1453 - v 1516 ) , fut le peintre de la philosophie scolastique " finissante " .

Être libertaire n ' est pas être un soliveau , comme beaucoup de gens le pensent à tort . Au contraire , c ' est être autoritaire qui est le propre du soliveau .

Mais les bourgeoisies possédantes et dominantes , ont renversé toutes les valeurs .

Et les bourgeoisies pauvres ont fini elles aussi , par se rattacher aux valeurs des bourgeoisies riches .

Un bourgeois pauvre n ' aspire de fait , le plus souvent , qu ' à devenir un bourgeois riche .

Les bourgeoisies sont fractales et c ' est pourquoi comme dans les fractales présentes dans la nature et l ' univers , elles sont forcément itératives . Le mot " fractale " est un néologisme forgé par le grand mathématicien Benoît Mandelbrot ( né en 1924 ) , en 1974 . Ma théorie des 64 courants de la bourgeoisie des bourgeoisies , tient de la théorie des ensembles de feu le mathématicien mort fou , feu Georg Cantor ( 1845 - 1918 ) , et de l ' équation magistrale de feu Mandelbrot ( F ( Z ) = Z 2 +C ) qui englobe les travaux de ces prédécesseurs feu Gaston Julia ( 1893 - 1978 ) , et feu Cantor donc , pour les principaux ... lorsque les mathématiques marginales s ' impliquent dans le domaine politique ...

" C ' est par son beau - frère chirurgien que Pierre Deniker fut informé des expériences d ' hibernation de Laborit et Huguenard avec le 4560 R . P . ( chlorpromazine - Largactil ) - Les patients sont sidérés , calmes , passifs , sous hibernation , on peut en faire ce qu ' on veut . Pourquoi ne pas essayer sur les malades mentaux . "

Docteur Jean Thuillier ( " La révolution des tranquillisants " Ed : Renaudot et Cie , 1988 )

Tout est décidément bien lié , relié , délié , mélangé , et restructuré . Comme la formule magique qui régit la dépense énergétique de tous les êtres vivants , indépendamment de leur volume ( E = M 3/4 ) .

Plus la masse augmente et plus la quantité d ' énergie requise par gramme de tissu baisse .Tout ce qui se trouve dans un individu se retrouve dans une foule , tout ce qui se trouve dans une foule , se retrouve dans un individu .

Voilà pourquoi , il ne peut y avoir seulement une bourgeoisie , mais inévitablement des bourgeoisies qui se sont fractalisées au cours des âges de la bourgeoisie d ' origine .

Ce sont des bourgeoisies sans aucun panache sincère , comme le panache de feu Philippe Auguste ( 1165 - 1223 ) , rendant hommage à feu Guillaume le maréchal ( 1145 - 1219 ) , en l ' immortalisant comme " le meilleur chevalier du monde " .

Ou encore , autre hommage épique , celui de feu James John Corbett ( 1866 - 1933 ) .

Ce gentleman Jim , ( Corbett ) , donc , père de la boxe moderne , ( règles du marquis de Queensbury ) , dit de feu le champion du monde toutes catégories à poings nus , le boxeur John L . Sullivan ( 1858 - 1918 ) , qu ' il avait vaincu celui - ci , uniquement parce qu ' il avait rencontré un Sullivan vieillissant et peu habitué à la boxe avec des gants ...

Il est à noter que toutes les bourgeoisies étaient contenues , déjà donc , dans les différentes branches de l ' aristocratie ...

Et la pratique des sports , surtout réservée dans un premier temps , à l ' aristocratie , devint vite la soupape de sécurité , dont toutes les bourgeoisies se convainquirent vite de l ' impérieuse nécessité .

Et puis la pratique du sport , prépare surtout à la pratique de la guerre .Compétition , sport , guerre , guerre , sport , compétition , sport , compétition , guerre . La trilogie de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle .

" Patrice Alègre affirme , aujourd'hui encore , qu ' il aime sa mère . Et comme personne ne lui est venu en aide et qu ' il n ' a trouvé aucun témoin lucide pour lui donner la possibilité et l ' autorisation de laisser émerger ses désirs de mort envers elle , d ' en prendre conscience et de les comprendre , ceux - ci ont sans répit bouillonné et proliféré en lui , l ' ont contraint à tuer d ' autres femmes à la place de sa mère . "

Alice Miller ( " Notre corps ne ment jamais " Ed : Flammarion )

Chercher à être subversif pour être subversif , est le contraire de la subversion . L ' on constate beaucoup cette erreur funeste parmi les jeunes gens , qui s ' en guériront en devenant plus matures ... mais je ne peux le leur reprocher réellement , car j ' ai bu le vin de la jeunesse , moi aussi ...

L ' on ne cherche pas à être éversif , l ' éversion est une attitude de l ' esprit et une façon d ' être .

Nous baignons dans une telle désinformation , qui tient du terrorisme d ' Etat intellectuel , qu ' énoncer quelques évidences , devient vite une sorte de " subversion " ...

Et en quelque sorte , être éversif consisterait , dans nos pauvres jours en vie réelle , à éructer que l ' esprit de subversion est mort en 1968 , et que l ' on peut voir sa dépouille revisitée , un peu partout , dans l ' affligeant spectacle des démissions à une vie qui vaudrait vraiment la peine d ' être vécue ...

Et l ' on nous fait croire , que ceux et celles qui se suicident , le font " d ' eux - mêmes , d ' elles - mêmes " , quel sophisme , c ' est la société mortifère qui les assassine !

Ils / elles ne se sont pas suicidés , ils / elles ont été assassinés .

Il s ' agit bel et bien d ' un assassinat . Des suicidés / suicidées de la société . Le suicide étant la fuite la plus libératrice , quand aucune autre fuite n ' est plus possible .

Rien ne devrait avoir de valeur , à part la vie de tout être vivant ( minéral , végétal , animal humain , animal non humain ) , toutes les valeurs , hormis la vie , ne devraient avoir aucune valeur .

Ou une valeur très relative .

Ce sont les humains qui font et défont , selon les lieux et les temps , la valeur ou la non valeur d ' un être ou d ' une chose .

Quand un pouvoir se sent vacillant , il ressort le père fouettard / terroriste .

" Quel , mon ami ? celui du néant . Jamais il ne m ' a effrayé , et je n ' y vois rien que de consolant et de simple ; tous les autres sont l ' ouvrage de l ' orgueil , celui - là seul l ' est de la raison .

D ' ailleurs il n ' est ni affreux ni absolu , ce néant . "

Marquis D.A.F de Sade , 1740 - 1814 , ( Philosophe )

Pour mieux comprendre le terrorisme d ' Etat , il faut lire le livre de Gianfranco Sanguinetti "

Du terrorisme et de l ' Etat " que Jean - François Martos traduisit de l ' Italien au Français , ouvrage qui parut en 1980 . Gianfranco Sanguinetti fut expulsé de France en Juillet 1971 , sur ordre du ministre de l ' intérieur , Raymond Marcellin ( 1914 - 2004 ) .

Quand un pouvoir politique se sent menacé , il ressort les vieilles ficelles du terrorisme idéologique ( auquel personne d ' informé ne croit plus ) , et pour les avoir trop utilisées , elles ne font plus guère recette .

Et même cette gauche de la droite ne peut , parfois , que dénoncer ce ridicule positionnement défensif .

Le plus à craindre , est ce qui ne se dit pas , à savoir que le terrorisme d ' Etat se substitue à un terrorisme idéologique plus présentable , pour être sûr qu ' il se manifeste enfin ...

Mais les services secrets de tous les pays craignent toujours des opérations qui pourraient leur échapper , à l ' intérieur même de leurs services ... et certains militaires connaissent bien les affaires de la guerre de déstabilisation et de tension ...

Et pour nous autres , qui refusons les sucreries empoisonnées de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle , nous ne pouvons hélas , les refuser que jusqu ' à un certain degré , car nous devons malgré tout , en croquer un peu , ne serait - ce que pour ne pas mourir de faim ou de soif ...

Combien sommes - nous exactement ? et dans ce " nous autres " , ce x , combien finiront par changer de route ? Et dans ce " nous autres " , il y a aussi une extrême gauche , une gauche , une droite , une extrême droite . Il faut une contestation de la fausse contestation.

Nous voulûmes changer la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle et c ' est la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle qui nous changeât .

L ' on ne peut prévoir ce que sera le parcours évolutif ou régressif d ' un individu . C ' est ce qu ' avait bien compris feu Ivan Vladimirovitch Chtcheglov dit Gilles Ivain ( 1933 - 1998 ) , psychogéographe et lettriste ( voir sa vidéo sur la toile artilectique ) , qui déplorait les exclusions , du fait que l ' on n ' avait pu prédire le comportement futur tant des lettristes que des situationnistes ...

Patrice Faubert ( 2010 ) puète , peuète, pouète , paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

"In 1995, we came within a hair's breadth of nuclear war by mistake. A Norwegian climate-study missile had not been declared and was heading toward Moscow. Boris Yeltsin had a dozen minutes to decide on a nuclear counterattack. He refused to press the button, thinking an American attack unlikely. But all the missiles were ready to go."

Dominique Lalanne, nuclear physicist, (recorded in the journal "Silence")

The newspeak of the techno-industrial, commercial, spectacular society wants to force-feed us the term conspiracy.

An absurd term, because all power tends to do everything to preserve this power, precisely. Not the slightest conspiracy in this phenomenon, as old as power itself.

For example, the secret services of any country can let saboteurs do what they want, in order to gain political advantage from the attack or attacks that these saboteurs may commit.

This is not a conspiracy, but simply a strategy of tension that any government can use, if it proves to be essential as an alibi for a specific objective.

This has often happened in the history of our societies, and it is a simple and effective way for states to carry out their expansionist projects.

A classic example is the attack of September 11, 2001, against the World Trade Center towers in New York, where the American and Israeli secret services let a group of saboteurs act.

And perhaps they had infiltrated the very network of these saboteurs, so that they would not give up on their project...

American imperialism needed this pretext, in order to subsequently go on the oil race...

And so, the spectacular techno-industrial mercantile newspeak prefers the term conspiracy to the more politically connoted term "On terrorism and the State"...

Every State creates its own terrorism because it could not survive without this terrorism, which is only the terrorism of the State.

"Since the society we live in is devoted to property and profit, we rarely see any signs of the being mode of existence and most people consider the having mode as the most natural, if not the only acceptable way to live."

Eric Fromm, 1900 - 1980, ("To have or to be? a choice on which the future of man depends") Ed: Robert Laffont / 1978)

Basically, this term conspiracy only serves all the right and left of the right, the more social rights, because the art of governing is necessarily the art of plotting.

And this is how the generalized stupidity is maintained by the prostitute that is the press, a press whose pimp is the man of finance, and therefore the statesman, precisely.

So, this stupidity will maintain the idea that everything would be, in short, a matter of conspiracy, conspiracies that would escape even the secret services of the States. What a great deal!

And today, those repressed at the banquet of corpses, will find you a bitterness, which is in truth, only the reflection of all their existential defeats.

Because, to disappoint you again, we have lived relatively well and with very little money, during our lives, we the unclassifiable, without being, however, ever fooled by the few possibilities available, for a truly playful and fulfilling life.

It is not because we tell the truth about the truth, that we are bitter, quite the contrary. Thus, in the long maturation of historical life, it sometimes happens that your enemies behave, in spite of themselves, like friends.

Let us not forget, in fact, these few paradoxical examples, where the late art critic of the satirical newspaper "Charivari", Louis Leroy (1812-1885), treated a painting by the late Claude Monet (1840-1926), which was exhibited in a large gallery in 1874, as impressionism. This term ended up being so perfectly suited to the painters of impressions that they called themselves impressionists...

Similarly, the cosmologist Sir Fred Hoyle (1915-2001), the intimate enemy of the Big Bang theory, and to whom we nevertheless owe the term, a denomination that he used in derision and contempt, and which nevertheless pleased the public of the 1950s so much that it finally ended up being imposed.

"It is clear to everyone that natural phenomena are obviously irreversible. I mean that things happen that cannot be done in reverse. You drop a cup, it breaks, but you can always wait for the pieces to come together by themselves and jump into your hand."

Richard Feynman, 1918 - 1988, Nobel Prize in Physics in 1965, ("The Nature of Physics" Ed: du threshold) Or again the historical Marxists treating the historical anti-authoritarian Bakuninists as anarchists, and there again, the historical Bakuninists will keep this appellation, as a sort of challenge to the historical Marxists... And subsequently, the anarchists will borrow from themselves, from themselves, the "Neither god nor master" from Louis Auguste Blanqui (1805 - 1881).

We can also guess that the late painter Fernand Léger (1881 - 1955), was, although Stalinist or especially because of that, the father of the painting of the spectacular techno-industrial merchant society ... and without having really understood it, of race!

Just like the painter of the fantastic at the beginning of the Renaissance, the late Hieronymus Bosch (c. 1453 - c. 1516), was the painter of the "ending" scholastic philosophy.

Being a libertarian is not being a joist, as many people wrongly think. On the contrary, it is being authoritarian which is the joist's own.

But the possessing and dominant bourgeoisies have overturned all values.

And the poor bourgeoisies have also ended up attaching themselves to the values ​​of the rich bourgeoisies.

A poor bourgeois actually aspires, most often, only to become a rich bourgeois.

Bourgeoisies are fractals and that is why, as in the fractals present in nature and the universe, they are necessarily iterative. The word "fractal" is a neologism coined by the great mathematician Benoît Mandelbrot (born in 1924), in 1974. My theory of the 64 currents of the bourgeoisie of the bourgeoisies, is based on the set theory of the late mathematician who died mad, the late Georg Cantor (1845 - 1918), and the masterful equation of the late Mandelbrot (F (Z) = Z 2 +C) which includes the work of his predecessors the late Gaston Julia (1893 - 1978), and the late Cantor therefore, for the main ones ... when marginal mathematics gets involved in the political domain ...

"It was through his surgeon brother-in-law that Pierre Deniker was informed of the hibernation experiments of Laborit and Huguenard with 4560 R. P. (chlorpromazine - Largactil) - The patients are stunned, calm, passive, under hibernation, we can do what we want with them. Why not try on the mentally ill."

Doctor Jean Thuillier ("The revolution of tranquilizers" Ed: Renaudot et Cie, 1988)

Everything is definitely well linked, connected, unlinked, mixed, and restructured. Like the magic formula that governs the energy expenditure of all living beings, regardless of their volume (E = M 3/4).

The more the mass increases, the more the quantity of energy required per gram of tissue decreases. Everything that is in an individual is found in a crowd, everything that is in a crowd is found in an individual.

This is why there cannot be only one bourgeoisie, but inevitably bourgeoisies that have fractalized over the ages of the original bourgeoisie.

These are bourgeoisies without any sincere panache, like the panache of the late Philip Augustus (1165-1223), paying homage to the late William Marshal (1145-1219), immortalizing him as "the best knight in the world".

Or, another epic homage, that of the late James John Corbett (1866-1933).

This gentleman Jim, (Corbett), therefore, father of modern boxing, (rules of the Marquis of Queensbury), said of the late world champion in all categories with bare fists, the boxer John L. Sullivan (1858 - 1918), that he had defeated him, only because he had met an aging Sullivan and not used to boxing with gloves ...

It should be noted that all the bourgeoisies were already contained in the different branches of the aristocracy ...

And the practice of sports, especially reserved at first, for the aristocracy, quickly became the safety valve, of which all the bourgeoisies quickly convinced themselves of the imperative necessity.

And then the practice of sport, prepares above all for the practice of war. Competition, sport, war, war, sport, competition, sport, competition, war. The trilogy of the spectacular techno-industrial merchant society.

"Patrice Alègre still affirms today that he loves his mother. And since no one came to his aid and he found no lucid witness to give him the possibility and the authorization to let his death wishes towards her emerge, to become aware of them and to understand them, they have relentlessly bubbled and proliferated in him, forced him to kill other women in place of his mother."

Alice Miller ("Our body never lies" Ed: Flammarion)

Seeking to be subversive for the sake of being subversive is the opposite of subversion. This fatal error is often observed among young people, who will be cured of it by becoming more mature... but I cannot really blame them, because I have drunk the wine of youth, too...

One does not seek to be eversive, eversion is an attitude of the mind and a way of being.

We are immersed in such disinformation, which is like intellectual state terrorism, that stating some obvious facts quickly becomes a kind of "subversion"...

And in a way, being eversive would consist, in our poor days in real life, in belching out that the spirit of subversion died in 1968, and that we can see its remains revisited, a little everywhere, in the distressing spectacle of resignations to a life that would really be worth living...

And we are made to believe that those who commit suicide, do so "of their own accord, of their own accord", what a sophism, it is the deadly society that murders them!

They did not commit suicide, they were murdered.

This is indeed an assassination. Suicides of society. Suicide being the most liberating escape, when no other escape is possible.

Nothing should have any value, except the life of any living being (mineral, vegetable, human animal, non-human animal), all values, except life, should have no value.

Or a very relative value.

It is humans who make and unmake, according to the places and times, the value or non-value of a being or a thing.

When a power feels shaky, it brings out the bogeyman/terrorist.

"What, my friend? That of nothingness. It has never frightened me, and I see nothing in it that is not consoling and simple; all the others are the work of pride, this one alone is the work of reason.

Besides, it is neither horrible nor absolute, this nothingness."

Marquis D.A.F de Sade, 1740 - 1814, (Philosopher)

To better understand state terrorism, you must read Gianfranco Sanguinetti's book "

On Terrorism and the State" that Jean-François Martos translated from Italian to French, a work that appeared in 1980. Gianfranco Sanguinetti was expelled from France in July 1971, on the orders of the Minister of the Interior, Raymond Marcellin (1914-2004).

When a political power feels threatened, it brings out the old tricks of ideological terrorism (which no informed person believes in any more), and for having used them too much, they are no longer very popular.

And even this left of the right can, sometimes, only denounce this ridiculous defensive positioning.

The most to be feared is what is not said, namely that state terrorism is replacing a more presentable ideological terrorism, to be sure that it finally manifests itself...

But the secret services of all countries always fear operations that could escape them , within their own services ... and some military personnel are well acquainted with the business of war of destabilization and tension ...

And for us, who refuse the poisoned sweets of the techno-industrial spectacular market society, we can unfortunately only refuse them to a certain degree, because we must, despite everything, take a little of them, if only to avoid dying of hunger or thirst ...

How many of us are there exactly? And in this "us", this x, how many will end up changing course? And in this "us", there is also an extreme left, a left, a right, an extreme right. There must be a challenge to the false challenge.

We wanted to change the techno-industrial spectacular market society and it is the techno-industrial spectacular market society that changed us.

We cannot predict what the evolutionary or regressive path of an individual will be. This is what the late Ivan Vladimirovitch Chtcheglov, known as Gilles Ivain (1933 - 1998), psychogeographer and lettrist (see his video on the artilectic web), understood well, deploring the exclusions, due to the fact that the future behavior of both the lettrists and the situationists could not be predicted...

Patrice Faubert (2010) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )