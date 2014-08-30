Inhumanisme agent/argent axiomatique

Le pire ennemi de l'être humain

Un autre être humain

Chacun contre chacun

Chacune contre chacune

Les idéologies et les politiques

N'ont même plus à y voir

Les religions et les croyances

N'ont même plus à y voir

Nous ne pouvons plus nous voir en peinture

Nous nous voyons comme des ordures

Partis contre partis

Syndicats contre syndicats

Associations contre associations

Organisations contre organisations

Foules contre foules

Individus contre individus

Nous nous haïssons

Nous nous méprisons

C'est de la haine universelle

De toute une recherche de dominance, consensuelle

Du dominé dominant

Du dominant dominé

Tout le monde, femmes, hommes, enfants

Tour à tour du dominant et du dominé

Et tout le monde veut dominer

Toi, moi, lui, elles, eux

Alors ? En joue, et feu !

Nous disparaîtrons, et bientôt, ouf, tant mieux !

Certes, je suis un misanthrope

Trop déçu de tout le pithécanthrope

Où les putains ne sont pas celles que l'on croit

Ce sont les artistes qui en sont les rois

La plupart des gens connus

Relevant jupes, ou baissant pantalons

Faut ce qu'il faut, et hop, dans le cul

Mais dans un monde où tout est pute

Et où tout fait la pute

Faut pas le dire, chut, chut

Parfois, il y en a du chant

Comme de feu ( 1939 - 2023 ) Henri Tachan

De toutes façons

L'on ne fait qu'admirer ou applaudir

Que ce que l'on pourrait, soi-même, faire ou dire

Si l'on pouvait le faire ou le dire

Tout le reste étant de la merde

Quand tout est ou se prend pour de la merde

Tout s'y maquille dans chaque clique

Punk, jazz, classique, et toutes les musiques

Et dans nos gueules, l'engramme de toute mimique

Comme les quatre kilogrammes de rouge à lèvres

Mangés par femme, dans sa vie, je soulève un lièvre

Au Portugal, il fut un temps

Signaux partiaux, lèvres rouges d'un signifiant

Contre le fascisme et le racisme, du ralliement

Mais tout est devenu du marché publicitaire

Et à un moment, en France, tout réactionnaire

TF1 et M6, 75 pour cent du marché télévisuel publicitaire !

Fiche de la merde bien enrobée

Dans la tête des gens bien lobotomisés

Sévices subtils comme 1914, la guerre des tranchées

Chloropicrine mais en version télévisée

Tout s'y poursuivant, année après année

Pays, régions, tout y étant enchaîné

2020, France, déficit de la Sécurité sociale

38,7 milliards d'euros

D'un référentiel pénitentiel séculaire en idiot

Le passé est le futur du présent

Le présent est le passé du futur

Le futur est le présent du passé

Avec de la maltraitance en toute malignité

Exhérédation de l'idyllique bientraitance

Avec toute une reproduction culturelle et sociale

Familiale, idéologique, religieuse, le capital

Avec toute une reproduction

Sociologique, philosophique, économique, politique

Avec toute une reproduction scientifique

Du jamais neutre, et de la fausse critique

Avec finalement, immense accumulation des solitudes

De tous âges et milieux, de tous les sexes, ô décrépitude

Faussement reliées, vraiment séparées, par les ordinateurs

Axiome du futur étalé comme du beurre

Dès que la mémoire artificielle, supplanta

La mémoire naturelle, l'humanité se supprima !

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)

The worst enemy of the human being

Another human being

Each against each

Each against each

Ideologies and politics

Don't even have anything to do with it anymore

Religions and beliefs

Don't even have anything to do with it anymore

We can't stand the sight of each other anymore

We see each other as trash

Parties against parties

Unions against unions

Associations against associations

Organizations against organizations

Crowds against crowds

Individuals against individuals

We hate each other

We despise each other

It's universal hatred

A whole search for dominance, consensual

Of the dominated dominating

Of the dominant dominated

Everyone, women, men, children

Alternatively dominant and dominated

And everyone wants to dominate

You, me, him, them, them

So? Aim, and fire!

We will disappear, and soon, phew, so much the better!

Of course, I'm a misanthrope

Too disappointed with all the pithecanthrope

Where the whores are not who we think

It's the artists who are the kings

Most famous people

Lifting up skirts, or lowering pants

You need what you need, and hop, in the ass

But in a world where everything is a whore

And where everything acts like a whore

Don't say it, shh, shh

Sometimes, there's singing

Comme de feu (1939 - 2023) Henri Tachan

Anyway

We only admire or applaud

What we could, ourselves, do or say

If we could do it or say it

Everything else is shit

When everything is or thinks it's shit

Everything is disguised in each clique

Punk, jazz, classical, and all music

And in our mouths, the engram of all mimic

Like the four kilograms of lipstick

Eaten by a woman, in her life, I raise a hare

In Portugal, there was a time

Partial signals, red lips of a signifier

Against fascism and racism, rallying

But everything became advertising market

And at one point, in France, all reactionary

TF1 and M6, 75 percent of the television advertising market!

Well-coated shit sheet

In the heads of well-lobotomized people

Subtle abuse like 1914, trench warfare

Chloropicrine but in a televised version

Everything continuing, year after year

Countries, regions, everything being chained

2020, France, social security deficit

38.7 billion euros

From a secular penitential frame of reference to an idiot

The past is the future of the present

The present is the past of the future

The future is the present of the past

With mistreatment in all malice

Disinheritance of the idyllic good treatment

With a whole cultural and social reproduction

Family, ideological, religious, capital

With a whole reproduction

Sociological, philosophical, economic, political

With a whole scientific reproduction

Never neutral, and false criticism

With finally, immense accumulation of solitudes

Of all ages and backgrounds, of all sexes, oh decrepitude

Falsely connected, truly separated, by computers

Axiom of the future spread like butter

As soon as artificial memory supplanted

Natural memory, humanity eliminated itself!

