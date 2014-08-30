Inhumanisme agent/argent axiomatique
Le pire ennemi de l'être humain
Un autre être humain
Chacun contre chacun
Chacune contre chacune
Les idéologies et les politiques
N'ont même plus à y voir
Les religions et les croyances
N'ont même plus à y voir
Nous ne pouvons plus nous voir en peinture
Nous nous voyons comme des ordures
Partis contre partis
Syndicats contre syndicats
Associations contre associations
Organisations contre organisations
Foules contre foules
Individus contre individus
Nous nous haïssons
Nous nous méprisons
C'est de la haine universelle
De toute une recherche de dominance, consensuelle
Du dominé dominant
Du dominant dominé
Tout le monde, femmes, hommes, enfants
Tour à tour du dominant et du dominé
Et tout le monde veut dominer
Toi, moi, lui, elles, eux
Alors ? En joue, et feu !
Nous disparaîtrons, et bientôt, ouf, tant mieux !
Certes, je suis un misanthrope
Trop déçu de tout le pithécanthrope
Où les putains ne sont pas celles que l'on croit
Ce sont les artistes qui en sont les rois
La plupart des gens connus
Relevant jupes, ou baissant pantalons
Faut ce qu'il faut, et hop, dans le cul
Mais dans un monde où tout est pute
Et où tout fait la pute
Faut pas le dire, chut, chut
Parfois, il y en a du chant
Comme de feu ( 1939 - 2023 ) Henri Tachan
De toutes façons
L'on ne fait qu'admirer ou applaudir
Que ce que l'on pourrait, soi-même, faire ou dire
Si l'on pouvait le faire ou le dire
Tout le reste étant de la merde
Quand tout est ou se prend pour de la merde
Tout s'y maquille dans chaque clique
Punk, jazz, classique, et toutes les musiques
Et dans nos gueules, l'engramme de toute mimique
Comme les quatre kilogrammes de rouge à lèvres
Mangés par femme, dans sa vie, je soulève un lièvre
Au Portugal, il fut un temps
Signaux partiaux, lèvres rouges d'un signifiant
Contre le fascisme et le racisme, du ralliement
Mais tout est devenu du marché publicitaire
Et à un moment, en France, tout réactionnaire
TF1 et M6, 75 pour cent du marché télévisuel publicitaire !
Fiche de la merde bien enrobée
Dans la tête des gens bien lobotomisés
Sévices subtils comme 1914, la guerre des tranchées
Chloropicrine mais en version télévisée
Tout s'y poursuivant, année après année
Pays, régions, tout y étant enchaîné
2020, France, déficit de la Sécurité sociale
38,7 milliards d'euros
D'un référentiel pénitentiel séculaire en idiot
Le passé est le futur du présent
Le présent est le passé du futur
Le futur est le présent du passé
Avec de la maltraitance en toute malignité
Exhérédation de l'idyllique bientraitance
Avec toute une reproduction culturelle et sociale
Familiale, idéologique, religieuse, le capital
Avec toute une reproduction
Sociologique, philosophique, économique, politique
Avec toute une reproduction scientifique
Du jamais neutre, et de la fausse critique
Avec finalement, immense accumulation des solitudes
De tous âges et milieux, de tous les sexes, ô décrépitude
Faussement reliées, vraiment séparées, par les ordinateurs
Axiome du futur étalé comme du beurre
Dès que la mémoire artificielle, supplanta
La mémoire naturelle, l'humanité se supprima !
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
The worst enemy of the human being
Another human being
Each against each
Each against each
Ideologies and politics
Don't even have anything to do with it anymore
Religions and beliefs
Don't even have anything to do with it anymore
We can't stand the sight of each other anymore
We see each other as trash
Parties against parties
Unions against unions
Associations against associations
Organizations against organizations
Crowds against crowds
Individuals against individuals
We hate each other
We despise each other
It's universal hatred
A whole search for dominance, consensual
Of the dominated dominating
Of the dominant dominated
Everyone, women, men, children
Alternatively dominant and dominated
And everyone wants to dominate
You, me, him, them, them
So? Aim, and fire!
We will disappear, and soon, phew, so much the better!
Of course, I'm a misanthrope
Too disappointed with all the pithecanthrope
Where the whores are not who we think
It's the artists who are the kings
Most famous people
Lifting up skirts, or lowering pants
You need what you need, and hop, in the ass
But in a world where everything is a whore
And where everything acts like a whore
Don't say it, shh, shh
Sometimes, there's singing
Comme de feu (1939 - 2023) Henri Tachan
Anyway
We only admire or applaud
What we could, ourselves, do or say
If we could do it or say it
Everything else is shit
When everything is or thinks it's shit
Everything is disguised in each clique
Punk, jazz, classical, and all music
And in our mouths, the engram of all mimic
Like the four kilograms of lipstick
Eaten by a woman, in her life, I raise a hare
In Portugal, there was a time
Partial signals, red lips of a signifier
Against fascism and racism, rallying
But everything became advertising market
And at one point, in France, all reactionary
TF1 and M6, 75 percent of the television advertising market!
Well-coated shit sheet
In the heads of well-lobotomized people
Subtle abuse like 1914, trench warfare
Chloropicrine but in a televised version
Everything continuing, year after year
Countries, regions, everything being chained
2020, France, social security deficit
38.7 billion euros
From a secular penitential frame of reference to an idiot
The past is the future of the present
The present is the past of the future
The future is the present of the past
With mistreatment in all malice
Disinheritance of the idyllic good treatment
With a whole cultural and social reproduction
Family, ideological, religious, capital
With a whole reproduction
Sociological, philosophical, economic, political
With a whole scientific reproduction
Never neutral, and false criticism
With finally, immense accumulation of solitudes
Of all ages and backgrounds, of all sexes, oh decrepitude
Falsely connected, truly separated, by computers
Axiom of the future spread like butter
As soon as artificial memory supplanted
Natural memory, humanity eliminated itself!
Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
