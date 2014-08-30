Paraphysique anartiste anartisme, contre...

France, Assemblée nationale

Donc, ce qui représente le capital

Années 1980

6,8 pour cent de l'origine ouvrière

Années 2017 à 2022

Zéro pour cent de l'origine ouvrière

Un vent mauvais puant la charte bancaire

Et cela prétend être des élus du peuple

La preuve qu'il n'y a plus de peuple

Ou alors si étique et si malingre

De la honte comme seul violon d'Ingres

Avec l'artisme et les artistes

Confortant tout cela, en tête de liste

Il y a trop peu de l'anartisme

Il y a trop peu d'anartistes

Pour dénoncer toutes les saloperies

Compétitions, l'autorité, les hiérarchies

Quand tout participe

De toute guerre et qui l'anticipe

Plus rien de formellement romantique

Terme qui vit son cirque

Dans la revue ( 1798 ) Athenaeum

Fondation des frères Schlegel

Dans sa conception nouvelle

Littérature, philosophie, cercle de Iéna

De l'école allemande qui verra !

Pas comme l'Angleterre

Qui pour la paix sociale, rugby et football, les inventa

Mais, plus surprenant, une forme de piraterie

Pour faire échouer les bateaux

Feux allumés comme faux phares

Puis pillage du magot

Au besoin, assassinats des rescapés, peu de la bagarre

Le temps, de tout, en tout, comme univers bazar

Mais divers déterminismes automatisés, aucun hasard

De la nécessité des déterminants avec ou sans fards

Déshérence, désuétude, assuétude

Sans, avec, remboursement des attitudes

France

68.000 accidents industriels par an

187 par jour, environ, selon chaque mesure du temps

Comme ce que nous pouvons recevoir sur nos têtes

Mais là, débris spatiaux, un million, en fête

Entre un et dix centimètres

36.500 de plus de dix centimètres

130 millions d'objets de plus de un millimètre

7,8 kilomètres par seconde

Des collisions que la pollution féconde

De la destruction en grande fragmentation

Le gaulois que le ciel ne lui tombe sur la tête

Anticipation sans le savoir, pas si bête

Comme une jungle du ciel, seconde forêt secondaire !

La Terre utilisée en colosse navire

Différentes affaires d'exploitation, sans médire

1450 / 1890

Douze millions de personnes déportées

Plus d'un million de morts et mortes, pendant la traversée

Avec tant de peuples indigènes massacrés

Surtout, ô paradoxe, par des maladies apportées

Colons portugais

Colons espagnols

Colons anglais et américains

D'autres comme les belges et les français

Le soi-disant non civilisé, donc une brute

Devenant ainsi marchandise comme seul but

De l'esclavage en discours logique, en occiput

Mais là, de la soumission forcée

Non volontaire et donc obligée

Plus voyante

Moins tolérante

Que l'esclavage salarié

Travail aussi forcé

STO, que l'on ose plus, ainsi, nommer

Car, il faut bien manger

Car, il faut bien se loger

Et avoir du fric pour un peu, sexer !

Quand au manger

Quatre kilogrammes de colorants, il faut avaler

Conservateurs, exhausteurs, épaississants

Et en moyenne, par personne, par an

Avec tout son cortège d'émulsifiants

Toute l'organisation de nos vies si ridicules

Avec tout son enfantement des canicules

1995, Chicago, juillet

40 à 45 degrés, sans être au douillet

49.000 édifices privés de courant

Au moins 700 décès, climatologie du navrant

2003, France, deux à trois semaines

Au moins 20.000 décès comme une gangrène

Surtout, là, comme ailleurs, personnes en précarité

Surtout, là, comme ailleurs, personnes isolées

Surtout, là, comme ailleurs, des personnes malades ou âgées

Mais de la sociologie urbaine en banalité

Canicules à venir de ces prochaines années

Tempêtes, inondations, incendies, au tout provoqué

Et du pardon à toute irresponsabilité

Ou alors, des députés jamais vraiment jugés

Toute une suite logique en inhumanité

De toutes les stases sexuelles bien sexophobées

Des frustrations, refoulements, dont il naît tout le violé

Tabou inhibé, comme l'infériorité ou la supériorité

Tant qu'un être humain apprendra des fausses notions

Il n'y aura jamais de vraie révolution

Aussi, en ont le besoin/moyen toutes les dominations!

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)

