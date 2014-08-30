Paraphysique anartiste anartisme, contre...
France, Assemblée nationale
Donc, ce qui représente le capital
Années 1980
6,8 pour cent de l'origine ouvrière
Années 2017 à 2022
Zéro pour cent de l'origine ouvrière
Un vent mauvais puant la charte bancaire
Et cela prétend être des élus du peuple
La preuve qu'il n'y a plus de peuple
Ou alors si étique et si malingre
De la honte comme seul violon d'Ingres
Avec l'artisme et les artistes
Confortant tout cela, en tête de liste
Il y a trop peu de l'anartisme
Il y a trop peu d'anartistes
Pour dénoncer toutes les saloperies
Compétitions, l'autorité, les hiérarchies
Quand tout participe
De toute guerre et qui l'anticipe
Plus rien de formellement romantique
Terme qui vit son cirque
Dans la revue ( 1798 ) Athenaeum
Fondation des frères Schlegel
Dans sa conception nouvelle
Littérature, philosophie, cercle de Iéna
De l'école allemande qui verra !
Pas comme l'Angleterre
Qui pour la paix sociale, rugby et football, les inventa
Mais, plus surprenant, une forme de piraterie
Pour faire échouer les bateaux
Feux allumés comme faux phares
Puis pillage du magot
Au besoin, assassinats des rescapés, peu de la bagarre
Le temps, de tout, en tout, comme univers bazar
Mais divers déterminismes automatisés, aucun hasard
De la nécessité des déterminants avec ou sans fards
Déshérence, désuétude, assuétude
Sans, avec, remboursement des attitudes
France
68.000 accidents industriels par an
187 par jour, environ, selon chaque mesure du temps
Comme ce que nous pouvons recevoir sur nos têtes
Mais là, débris spatiaux, un million, en fête
Entre un et dix centimètres
36.500 de plus de dix centimètres
130 millions d'objets de plus de un millimètre
7,8 kilomètres par seconde
Des collisions que la pollution féconde
De la destruction en grande fragmentation
Le gaulois que le ciel ne lui tombe sur la tête
Anticipation sans le savoir, pas si bête
Comme une jungle du ciel, seconde forêt secondaire !
La Terre utilisée en colosse navire
Différentes affaires d'exploitation, sans médire
1450 / 1890
Douze millions de personnes déportées
Plus d'un million de morts et mortes, pendant la traversée
Avec tant de peuples indigènes massacrés
Surtout, ô paradoxe, par des maladies apportées
Colons portugais
Colons espagnols
Colons anglais et américains
D'autres comme les belges et les français
Le soi-disant non civilisé, donc une brute
Devenant ainsi marchandise comme seul but
De l'esclavage en discours logique, en occiput
Mais là, de la soumission forcée
Non volontaire et donc obligée
Plus voyante
Moins tolérante
Que l'esclavage salarié
Travail aussi forcé
STO, que l'on ose plus, ainsi, nommer
Car, il faut bien manger
Car, il faut bien se loger
Et avoir du fric pour un peu, sexer !
Quand au manger
Quatre kilogrammes de colorants, il faut avaler
Conservateurs, exhausteurs, épaississants
Et en moyenne, par personne, par an
Avec tout son cortège d'émulsifiants
Toute l'organisation de nos vies si ridicules
Avec tout son enfantement des canicules
1995, Chicago, juillet
40 à 45 degrés, sans être au douillet
49.000 édifices privés de courant
Au moins 700 décès, climatologie du navrant
2003, France, deux à trois semaines
Au moins 20.000 décès comme une gangrène
Surtout, là, comme ailleurs, personnes en précarité
Surtout, là, comme ailleurs, personnes isolées
Surtout, là, comme ailleurs, des personnes malades ou âgées
Mais de la sociologie urbaine en banalité
Canicules à venir de ces prochaines années
Tempêtes, inondations, incendies, au tout provoqué
Et du pardon à toute irresponsabilité
Ou alors, des députés jamais vraiment jugés
Toute une suite logique en inhumanité
De toutes les stases sexuelles bien sexophobées
Des frustrations, refoulements, dont il naît tout le violé
Tabou inhibé, comme l'infériorité ou la supériorité
Tant qu'un être humain apprendra des fausses notions
Il n'y aura jamais de vraie révolution
Aussi, en ont le besoin/moyen toutes les dominations!
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
France, National Assembly
So, what represents capital
1980s
6.8 percent of working-class origin
2017 to 2022
Zero percent of working-class origin
A bad wind stinking of banking charter
And that claims to be elected representatives of the people
Proof that there is no more people
Or else so thin and so puny
Shame as the only hobby
With artistry and artists
Reinforcing all that, at the top of the list
There is too little anartism
There are too few anartists
To denounce all the filth
Competitions, authority, hierarchies
When everything participates
Of all war and who anticipates it
Nothing formally romantic anymore
Term that lives its circus
In the review (1798) Athenaeum
Foundation of the Schlegel brothers
In its new conception
Literature, philosophy, Jena circle
From the German school who will see!
Not like England
Who invented rugby and football for social peace
But, more surprisingly, a form of piracy
To cause ships to run aground
Fires lit as false lighthouses
Then looting of the loot
If necessary, assassinations of survivors, little of the fight
Time, of everything, in everything, like a bazaar universe
But various automated determinisms, no chance
On the necessity of determinants with or without make-up
Abandonment, disuse, addiction
Without, with, reimbursement of attitudes
France
68,000 industrial accidents per year
187 per day, approximately, according to each measure of time
Like what we can receive on our heads
But there, space debris, a million, in celebration
Between one and ten centimeters
36,500 of more than ten centimeters
130 million objects of more than one millimeter
7.8 kilometers per second
Collisions that pollution fertilizes
Of the destruction in great fragmentation
The Gaul that the sky does not fall on his head
Anticipation without knowing it, not so stupid
Like a jungle of the sky, second secondary forest!
The Earth used as a colossus ship
Different exploitation cases, without slander
1450 / 1890
Twelve million people deported
More than a million dead, during the crossing
With so many indigenous peoples massacred
Above all, oh paradox, by diseases brought
Portuguese colonists
Spanish colonists
English and American colonists
Others like the Belgians and the French
The so-called uncivilized, therefore a brute
Thus becoming a commodity as the only goal
Of slavery in logical discourse, in the occiput
But there, forced submission
Not voluntary and therefore obligatory
More visible
Less tolerant
Than wage slavery
Also forced work
STO, which we no longer dare, thus, to name
Because, we have to eat well
Because, we have to have good housing
And have money for a little, sex! As for eating
Four kilograms of colorings, you have to swallow
Preservatives, enhancers, thickeners
And on average, per person, per year
With all its procession of emulsifiers
The whole organization of our lives so ridiculous
With all its birth of heat waves
1995, Chicago, July
40 to 45 degrees, without being cozy
49,000 buildings without power
At least 700 deaths, climatology of the distressing
2003, France, two to three weeks
At least 20,000 deaths like gangrene
Above all, there, as elsewhere, people in precarious situations
Above all, there, as elsewhere, isolated people
Above all, there, as elsewhere, sick or elderly people
But urban sociology in banality
Heat waves to come in the next few years
Storms, floods, fires, all provoked
And forgiveness for all irresponsibility
Or else, deputies never really judged
A whole logical sequence in inhumanity
Of all the sexual stases very sexophobic
Of the frustrations, repressions, from which all the violated is born
Inhibited taboo, like inferiority or superiority
As long as a human being learns false notions
There will never be a real revolution
Also, all dominations have the need/means!
Patrice Faubert (2024) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
Add new comment