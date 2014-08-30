Règlements de comptes à O.K. Corral

A partir

D'un même fait

Nous en faisons 10.000 faits

A partir d'une même idée

Nous en faisons 10.000 idées

C'est ainsi que naît l'idéologie

C'est ainsi que naît la philosophie

C'est ainsi que naît la religion

C'est ainsi que naît la comparaison

C'est ainsi que naît la compétition

Car chaque encéphale, chaque cerveau

Interprète tout laid ou tout beau

Cela n'est pas la loi d'Avogadro

Feu ( 1776-1856 ) le physicien chimiste Amedeo Avogadro

Le nombre de molécules dans 18 grammes d'eau

Il s'agit bien d'un verre d'eau

6.10^23, 10 millions de milliards de milliards

C'est plus intéressant encore que le billard

Mais oui, mais oui

La chimie c'est de l'anarchie

C'est l'organisation sans hiérarchie

Tout se contente d'être

Foin du palabre, foin du paraître

Comme quelques poissons

Fosse des Mariannes ( -10971/10994 mètres ) tout au fond

Et même du corail profond

Avec 4200 années de vie, pour nous, c'est bien long

Si tout le monde

Pensait la même chose

Si tout le monde

S'offrait des roses

Une heure de travail par jour

Tout le monde se ferait la cour

Plus rien de payant

Tout serait gratuit, tout serait charmant

Pour cela, vous me direz

Il faut une transformation des mentalités !

Du matin au soir, nous nous lançons des pierres

Toujours des guerres, tout est réactionnaire

Tout pourrait autrement se faire

Par l'attraction psychique

Par l'attraction physique

En fonction des envies du moment

Plus aucune punition, plus aucun châtiment

Et pour faire tourner la machine

Personne ne ferait la grise mine

Je c'est nous

Nous c'est je

Plus rien d'inutile

Plus rien de futile

Enfin la communication absolue

Tout mettre en commun, chez soi, dans la rue

La seule vraie indépendance

Pour se débarrasser de toutes les dépendances

Personne pour profiter de personne

La communication absolue est une nonne

Un autre codage nerveux

L'être humain en deviendrait envieux

Et donc un autre codage social

Pour ne plus jamais se faire mal !

Aucun épanouissement

N'est possible dans l'organisation du capital

C'est justement cela l'utopie

Et non pas l'anarchie, ce diamant !

Le capital

De toutes les aberrations

De toutes les compétitions

Les moins ceci, les moins cela

Les plus ceci, les plus cela

C'est tellement absurde, tellement bas

Cela sent mauvais, bien plus que nos cacas

Moi, toi, eux, elles, lui

Depuis des milliers d'années, la même alchimie !

Comme les découvertes scientifiques

Au service du capital et de sa politique

Avec bientôt le portrait robot génétique

Et les caractéristiques morphologiques

Et aussi des données géographiques

Même si c'est d'abord l'environnement

C'est cela qui est probant

Qui formate le profil génétique

La génétique est déterminée par l'environnement !

Comme la nourriture, pas besoin de synchrotron

Qui fait grandir les enfants, au fil des générations

C'est prouvé mais rien d'infamant

Pour le racisme, pour le fascisme, c'est frustrant !

D'ailleurs, il n'existe aucune race

Simplement, des populations qui laissent des traces

Néanmoins

En Hollande, en Angleterre, c'est déjà le début

Du portrait robot génétique m'as-tu-vu

Le fétichisme de la marchandise

Est l'addiction de cette hantise

Où toute relation est comme une méprise

Où toute fraternité est comme une sottise

Seule la valeur marchande est de mise

Comme feu ( 1638-1715 ) Louis quatorze, et son grand diamant bleu

Qui ne vaut pas une conversation auprès d'un feu

Diamant volé, retaillé, abimé, et voilà le Hope

A toute vraie rencontre humaine est un flop !

Seule la nature est la vraie magie

Même par rapport à feu ( 1874-1926 ) Harry Houdini

L'ancien roi et superstar de l'illusionnisme

Qui dénonça les supercheries du spiritisme

Où un simple fil de soie d'araignée

Et il y a 42000 espèces d'araignées

Qui est 30 fois plus solide qu'un cheveu

Où les araignées sauteuses et leurs huit yeux !

Les araignées le premier des insectivores

400 millions par hectare et par an, c'est gore

Et finalement Harry Houdini

Sera assassiné, c'est une possibilité, par les spirites et leurs amis

Il est risqué de dénoncer les supercheries !

Comme pour pouvoir s'exprimer aujourd'hui

Il faut être d'un parti

Il faut être du Tout Paris

Il faut être d'une ligne politique

Il faut être d'une clique

Parfois réfugié théorique temporaire, puis censuré, trop frénétique

Il faut être d'un clan

Il faut avoir de l'argent

Il faut avoir de l'entregent

Il faut prêter serment

Il faut être un militant

D'une secte, d'un parti, d'une organisation

Justement le contraire de la vraie révolution !

Et moi je suis stirnérien

Et moi je ne suis rien

Tout ce que je détonne

Comme pour Indymedia Barcelone

Qui m'éjecte, et les cloches me sonnent !

Soyez les médias

Tu parles, mais il faut être présentable

Soyez les médias

Tu parles, mais il faut être raisonnable

Tu comprends camarade

Ici, c'est du militantisme, du syndicalisme

De la propagande, du gauchisme

Soyez les médias

Comme Indymedia Nantes, dont je reçois les crachats

Soyez les médias

Mais selon notre ligne politique

Sinon fermez vos gueules

Chacun dans son coin, chacun tout seul

Soit

C'est rien n'est sacré

Tout peut se dire

Soit

Rien ne peut se dire

Car tout est sacré

Et c'est encore pire qu'à la télé

Bref, de dire quelques vérités

Souvent, je suis le proscrit, je suis le rejeté

Et souvent aussi, des petites chapelles

Orthodoxes ou hétérodoxes qui m'éructent du fiel

Toute cette contre-révolution d'avance

Le capital en a déjà fait une nouvelle danse !

Soyez les médias

Sinon, il faut boycotter les médias

Soyez les médias

Sinon, il faut squatter les médias !

Toujours les propriétés d'une bureaucratie, des patrons

D'une banque, d'une organisation

D'un parti, du marché, d'une idéologie, d'une religion

Indymédia Paris, c'était je ne sais quoi de iste

Indymedia Barcelone, ce sont des orthodoxes cénétistes

Indymedia Nantes, c'est No Pasaran, les antifascistes

Il y en avait beaucoup en France et dans le monde

Il n'en reste plus que certains, la zizanie les inonde

Aucune unité de pensée, le capital sort ses tombes

Toujours la ligne éditoriale, la ligne politique

Ne pas dévier, faire sérieux, faussement critique

C'est comme les notices nécrologiques

Toujours menteuses, toujours flagorneuses

Aucun méchant, aucun drogué, aucun alcoolique

Aucun exploiteur, aucun fou, aucun sadique

Le capital

Entretient les mensonges du capital

Et tout le monde y participe, c'est fatal !

Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

From

A single fact

We make 10,000 facts

From a single idea

We make 10,000 ideas

This is how ideology is born

This is how philosophy is born

This is how religion is born

This is how comparison is born

This is how competition is born

Because each brain, each brain

Interprets everything ugly or beautiful

This is not Avogadro's law

The late (1776-1856) physicist chemist Amedeo Avogadro

The number of molecules in 18 grams of water

This is indeed a glass of water

6.10^23, 10 million billion billion

It's even more interesting than billiards

But yes, but yes

Chemistry is anarchy

It's organization without hierarchy

Everything is content to be

No more talking, no more appearing

Like a few fish

Mariana Trench (-10971/10994 meters) at the very bottom

And even deep coral

With 4200 years of life, for us, it's very long

If everyone

Thought the same thing

If everyone

Gave each other roses

One hour of work per day

Everyone would court each other

Nothing paid anymore

Everything would be free, everything would be charming

For that, you will tell me

We need a transformation of mentalities! From morning to night, we throw stones at each other

Always wars, everything is reactionary

Everything could be done differently

By psychic attraction

By physical attraction

According to the desires of the moment

No more punishment, no more chastisement

And to keep the machine running

No one would look gloomy

I is us

We is I

Nothing useless anymore

No more futile

Finally absolute communication

Put everything in common, at home, in the street

The only true independence

To get rid of all dependencies

No one to take advantage of anyone

Absolute communication is a nun

Another nervous coding

Human beings would become envious of it

And therefore another social coding

To never hurt each other again!

No fulfillment

Is possible in the organization of capital

That is precisely what utopia is

And not anarchy, this diamond! Capital

Of all the aberrations

Of all the competitions

The least this, the least that

The most this, the most that

It's so absurd, so low

It smells bad, much more than our poop

Me, you, them, her, him

For thousands of years, the same alchemy!

Like scientific discoveries

At the service of capital and its politics

With soon the genetic robot portrait

And the morphological characteristics

And also geographical data

Even if it is first the environment

That is what is convincing

Which formats the genetic profile

Genetics is determined by the environment!

Like food, no need for a synchrotron

Which makes children grow, over the generations

It is proven but nothing infamous

For racism, for fascism, it is frustrating!

Besides, there is no race

Simply, populations that leave traces

Nevertheless

In Holland, in England, it is already the beginning

Of the genetic robot portrait of me as-tu-vu

The fetishism of the commodity

Is the addiction of this obsession

Where all relationship is like a mistake

Where all fraternity is like stupidity

Only the market value is relevant

Like fire (1638-1715) Louis fourteen, and his big blue diamond

Which is not worth a conversation by a fire

Stolen diamond, recut, damaged, and there is the Hope

Any real human encounter is a flop!

Only nature is true magic

Even compared to the late (1874-1926) Harry Houdini

The former king and superstar of illusionism

Who exposed the trickery of spiritualism

Where a simple thread of spider silk

And there are 42,000 species of spiders

Which is 30 times stronger than a hair

Where jumping spiders and their eight eyes!

Spiders the first of insectivores

400 million per hectare per year, it's gory

And finally Harry Houdini

Will be assassinated, it's a possibility, by the spiritualists and their friends

It is risky to expose the trickery!

As if to be able to express oneself today

You have to be from a party

You have to be from Tout Paris

You have to be from a political line

You have to be from a clique

Sometimes a temporary theoretical refugee, then censored, too frenetic

You have to be from a clan

You have to have money

You have to have connections

You have to take an oath

You have to be an activist

From a sect, a party, an organization

Exactly the opposite of the real revolution!

And I am Stirnerian

And I am nothing

Everything that I detonate

As for Indymedia Barcelona

Who ejects me, and the bells ring for me!

Be the media

You speak, but you have to be reasonable

You understand comrade

Here, it's militancy, unionism

Propaganda, leftism

Be the media

Like Indymedia Nantes, whose spit I receive

Be the media

But according to our political line

Otherwise shut your mouths

Everyone in their corner, everyone all alone

Either

It's nothing is sacred

Everything can be said

Either

Nothing can be said

Because everything is sacred

And it's even worse than on TV

In short, to tell a few truths

Often, I am the outcast, I am the rejected

And often also, small chapels

Orthodox or heterodox that belch bile at me

All this counter-revolution in advance

Capital has already made a new dance of it! Be the media

Otherwise, boycott the media

Be the media

Otherwise, squat the media!

Always the properties of a bureaucracy, of the bosses

Of a bank, of an organization

Of a party, of the market, of an ideology, of a religion

Indymedia Paris, it was I don't know what of iste

Indymedia Barcelona, ​​they are orthodox CNTs

Indymedia Nantes, it's No Pasaran, the antifascists

There were many in France and in the world

There are only a few left, discord floods them

No unity of thought, capital comes out of its graves

Always the editorial line, the political line

Do not deviate, be serious, falsely critical

It's like obituaries

Always lying, always sycophantic

No bad guy, no drug addict, no alcoholic

No exploiter, no madman, no sadist

Capital

Maintains the lies of capital

And everyone participates, it's fatal!

Patrice Faubert (2014) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicist ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )