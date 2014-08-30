Règlements de comptes à O.K. Corral
A partir
D'un même fait
Nous en faisons 10.000 faits
A partir d'une même idée
Nous en faisons 10.000 idées
C'est ainsi que naît l'idéologie
C'est ainsi que naît la philosophie
C'est ainsi que naît la religion
C'est ainsi que naît la comparaison
C'est ainsi que naît la compétition
Car chaque encéphale, chaque cerveau
Interprète tout laid ou tout beau
Cela n'est pas la loi d'Avogadro
Feu ( 1776-1856 ) le physicien chimiste Amedeo Avogadro
Le nombre de molécules dans 18 grammes d'eau
Il s'agit bien d'un verre d'eau
6.10^23, 10 millions de milliards de milliards
C'est plus intéressant encore que le billard
Mais oui, mais oui
La chimie c'est de l'anarchie
C'est l'organisation sans hiérarchie
Tout se contente d'être
Foin du palabre, foin du paraître
Comme quelques poissons
Fosse des Mariannes ( -10971/10994 mètres ) tout au fond
Et même du corail profond
Avec 4200 années de vie, pour nous, c'est bien long
Si tout le monde
Pensait la même chose
Si tout le monde
S'offrait des roses
Une heure de travail par jour
Tout le monde se ferait la cour
Plus rien de payant
Tout serait gratuit, tout serait charmant
Pour cela, vous me direz
Il faut une transformation des mentalités !
Du matin au soir, nous nous lançons des pierres
Toujours des guerres, tout est réactionnaire
Tout pourrait autrement se faire
Par l'attraction psychique
Par l'attraction physique
En fonction des envies du moment
Plus aucune punition, plus aucun châtiment
Et pour faire tourner la machine
Personne ne ferait la grise mine
Je c'est nous
Nous c'est je
Plus rien d'inutile
Plus rien de futile
Enfin la communication absolue
Tout mettre en commun, chez soi, dans la rue
La seule vraie indépendance
Pour se débarrasser de toutes les dépendances
Personne pour profiter de personne
La communication absolue est une nonne
Un autre codage nerveux
L'être humain en deviendrait envieux
Et donc un autre codage social
Pour ne plus jamais se faire mal !
Aucun épanouissement
N'est possible dans l'organisation du capital
C'est justement cela l'utopie
Et non pas l'anarchie, ce diamant !
Le capital
De toutes les aberrations
De toutes les compétitions
Les moins ceci, les moins cela
Les plus ceci, les plus cela
C'est tellement absurde, tellement bas
Cela sent mauvais, bien plus que nos cacas
Moi, toi, eux, elles, lui
Depuis des milliers d'années, la même alchimie !
Comme les découvertes scientifiques
Au service du capital et de sa politique
Avec bientôt le portrait robot génétique
Et les caractéristiques morphologiques
Et aussi des données géographiques
Même si c'est d'abord l'environnement
C'est cela qui est probant
Qui formate le profil génétique
La génétique est déterminée par l'environnement !
Comme la nourriture, pas besoin de synchrotron
Qui fait grandir les enfants, au fil des générations
C'est prouvé mais rien d'infamant
Pour le racisme, pour le fascisme, c'est frustrant !
D'ailleurs, il n'existe aucune race
Simplement, des populations qui laissent des traces
Néanmoins
En Hollande, en Angleterre, c'est déjà le début
Du portrait robot génétique m'as-tu-vu
Le fétichisme de la marchandise
Est l'addiction de cette hantise
Où toute relation est comme une méprise
Où toute fraternité est comme une sottise
Seule la valeur marchande est de mise
Comme feu ( 1638-1715 ) Louis quatorze, et son grand diamant bleu
Qui ne vaut pas une conversation auprès d'un feu
Diamant volé, retaillé, abimé, et voilà le Hope
A toute vraie rencontre humaine est un flop !
Seule la nature est la vraie magie
Même par rapport à feu ( 1874-1926 ) Harry Houdini
L'ancien roi et superstar de l'illusionnisme
Qui dénonça les supercheries du spiritisme
Où un simple fil de soie d'araignée
Et il y a 42000 espèces d'araignées
Qui est 30 fois plus solide qu'un cheveu
Où les araignées sauteuses et leurs huit yeux !
Les araignées le premier des insectivores
400 millions par hectare et par an, c'est gore
Et finalement Harry Houdini
Sera assassiné, c'est une possibilité, par les spirites et leurs amis
Il est risqué de dénoncer les supercheries !
Comme pour pouvoir s'exprimer aujourd'hui
Il faut être d'un parti
Il faut être du Tout Paris
Il faut être d'une ligne politique
Il faut être d'une clique
Parfois réfugié théorique temporaire, puis censuré, trop frénétique
Il faut être d'un clan
Il faut avoir de l'argent
Il faut avoir de l'entregent
Il faut prêter serment
Il faut être un militant
D'une secte, d'un parti, d'une organisation
Justement le contraire de la vraie révolution !
Et moi je suis stirnérien
Et moi je ne suis rien
Tout ce que je détonne
Comme pour Indymedia Barcelone
Qui m'éjecte, et les cloches me sonnent !
Soyez les médias
Tu parles, mais il faut être présentable
Soyez les médias
Tu parles, mais il faut être raisonnable
Tu comprends camarade
Ici, c'est du militantisme, du syndicalisme
De la propagande, du gauchisme
Soyez les médias
Comme Indymedia Nantes, dont je reçois les crachats
Soyez les médias
Mais selon notre ligne politique
Sinon fermez vos gueules
Chacun dans son coin, chacun tout seul
Soit
C'est rien n'est sacré
Tout peut se dire
Soit
Rien ne peut se dire
Car tout est sacré
Et c'est encore pire qu'à la télé
Bref, de dire quelques vérités
Souvent, je suis le proscrit, je suis le rejeté
Et souvent aussi, des petites chapelles
Orthodoxes ou hétérodoxes qui m'éructent du fiel
Toute cette contre-révolution d'avance
Le capital en a déjà fait une nouvelle danse !
Soyez les médias
Sinon, il faut boycotter les médias
Soyez les médias
Sinon, il faut squatter les médias !
Toujours les propriétés d'une bureaucratie, des patrons
D'une banque, d'une organisation
D'un parti, du marché, d'une idéologie, d'une religion
Indymédia Paris, c'était je ne sais quoi de iste
Indymedia Barcelone, ce sont des orthodoxes cénétistes
Indymedia Nantes, c'est No Pasaran, les antifascistes
Il y en avait beaucoup en France et dans le monde
Il n'en reste plus que certains, la zizanie les inonde
Aucune unité de pensée, le capital sort ses tombes
Toujours la ligne éditoriale, la ligne politique
Ne pas dévier, faire sérieux, faussement critique
C'est comme les notices nécrologiques
Toujours menteuses, toujours flagorneuses
Aucun méchant, aucun drogué, aucun alcoolique
Aucun exploiteur, aucun fou, aucun sadique
Le capital
Entretient les mensonges du capital
Et tout le monde y participe, c'est fatal !
Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
From
A single fact
We make 10,000 facts
From a single idea
We make 10,000 ideas
This is how ideology is born
This is how philosophy is born
This is how religion is born
This is how comparison is born
This is how competition is born
Because each brain, each brain
Interprets everything ugly or beautiful
This is not Avogadro's law
The late (1776-1856) physicist chemist Amedeo Avogadro
The number of molecules in 18 grams of water
This is indeed a glass of water
6.10^23, 10 million billion billion
It's even more interesting than billiards
But yes, but yes
Chemistry is anarchy
It's organization without hierarchy
Everything is content to be
No more talking, no more appearing
Like a few fish
Mariana Trench (-10971/10994 meters) at the very bottom
And even deep coral
With 4200 years of life, for us, it's very long
If everyone
Thought the same thing
If everyone
Gave each other roses
One hour of work per day
Everyone would court each other
Nothing paid anymore
Everything would be free, everything would be charming
For that, you will tell me
We need a transformation of mentalities! From morning to night, we throw stones at each other
Always wars, everything is reactionary
Everything could be done differently
By psychic attraction
By physical attraction
According to the desires of the moment
No more punishment, no more chastisement
And to keep the machine running
No one would look gloomy
I is us
We is I
Nothing useless anymore
No more futile
Finally absolute communication
Put everything in common, at home, in the street
The only true independence
To get rid of all dependencies
No one to take advantage of anyone
Absolute communication is a nun
Another nervous coding
Human beings would become envious of it
And therefore another social coding
To never hurt each other again!
No fulfillment
Is possible in the organization of capital
That is precisely what utopia is
And not anarchy, this diamond! Capital
Of all the aberrations
Of all the competitions
The least this, the least that
The most this, the most that
It's so absurd, so low
It smells bad, much more than our poop
Me, you, them, her, him
For thousands of years, the same alchemy!
Like scientific discoveries
At the service of capital and its politics
With soon the genetic robot portrait
And the morphological characteristics
And also geographical data
Even if it is first the environment
That is what is convincing
Which formats the genetic profile
Genetics is determined by the environment!
Like food, no need for a synchrotron
Which makes children grow, over the generations
It is proven but nothing infamous
For racism, for fascism, it is frustrating!
Besides, there is no race
Simply, populations that leave traces
Nevertheless
In Holland, in England, it is already the beginning
Of the genetic robot portrait of me as-tu-vu
The fetishism of the commodity
Is the addiction of this obsession
Where all relationship is like a mistake
Where all fraternity is like stupidity
Only the market value is relevant
Like fire (1638-1715) Louis fourteen, and his big blue diamond
Which is not worth a conversation by a fire
Stolen diamond, recut, damaged, and there is the Hope
Any real human encounter is a flop!
Only nature is true magic
Even compared to the late (1874-1926) Harry Houdini
The former king and superstar of illusionism
Who exposed the trickery of spiritualism
Where a simple thread of spider silk
And there are 42,000 species of spiders
Which is 30 times stronger than a hair
Where jumping spiders and their eight eyes!
Spiders the first of insectivores
400 million per hectare per year, it's gory
And finally Harry Houdini
Will be assassinated, it's a possibility, by the spiritualists and their friends
It is risky to expose the trickery!
As if to be able to express oneself today
You have to be from a party
You have to be from Tout Paris
You have to be from a political line
You have to be from a clique
Sometimes a temporary theoretical refugee, then censored, too frenetic
You have to be from a clan
You have to have money
You have to have connections
You have to take an oath
You have to be an activist
From a sect, a party, an organization
Exactly the opposite of the real revolution!
And I am Stirnerian
And I am nothing
Everything that I detonate
As for Indymedia Barcelona
Who ejects me, and the bells ring for me!
Be the media
You speak, but you have to be reasonable
You understand comrade
Here, it's militancy, unionism
Propaganda, leftism
Be the media
Like Indymedia Nantes, whose spit I receive
Be the media
But according to our political line
Otherwise shut your mouths
Everyone in their corner, everyone all alone
Either
It's nothing is sacred
Everything can be said
Either
Nothing can be said
Because everything is sacred
And it's even worse than on TV
In short, to tell a few truths
Often, I am the outcast, I am the rejected
And often also, small chapels
Orthodox or heterodox that belch bile at me
All this counter-revolution in advance
Capital has already made a new dance of it! Be the media
Otherwise, boycott the media
Be the media
Otherwise, squat the media!
Always the properties of a bureaucracy, of the bosses
Of a bank, of an organization
Of a party, of the market, of an ideology, of a religion
Indymedia Paris, it was I don't know what of iste
Indymedia Barcelona, they are orthodox CNTs
Indymedia Nantes, it's No Pasaran, the antifascists
There were many in France and in the world
There are only a few left, discord floods them
No unity of thought, capital comes out of its graves
Always the editorial line, the political line
Do not deviate, be serious, falsely critical
It's like obituaries
Always lying, always sycophantic
No bad guy, no drug addict, no alcoholic
No exploiter, no madman, no sadist
Capital
Maintains the lies of capital
And everyone participates, it's fatal!
Patrice Faubert (2014) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicist ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
Add new comment