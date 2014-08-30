Habeas corpus du spectaculaire intégré
Entre 1945 et 2015
70 ans se sont écoulés
C'est très peu et beaucoup
Car en 1945, la France était un vaste chantier
Quand le nazi était la peur du loup
Il fallut tout reconstruire
Et des règlements de compte en point de mire
Mais toujours les privations
Et des paysages de désolation
Des cris, des plaintes, des lamentations
Il fallait en finir avec la collaboration
Qui se poursuivra d'une autre façon
Et toujours et encore des privations
Des émeutes de la faim
Il en va toujours ainsi, quand la population
A manger, n'a plus rien
C'était la CGT à 5 millions de membres
Et aussi beaucoup de communistes staliniens
Qui tenaient le pays dans leurs mains
Le parti des fusillés avait lui aussi, beaucoup de membres
C'était donc
L'époque des nationalisations
C'était donc
L'époque où il y avait encore des opinions
Mais
C'était 100 grammes de viande
Par personne et pour une semaine, la quémande
Et aussi de l'os
Pour l'estomac, ce fut rosse
La guerre toujours se poursuit
Il y eut 8 millions de membres au parti nazi
Pas étonnant une si tenace pénurie
Puis l'occupant fut à son tour occupé
De l'Histoire, un pied de nez
Et en France, ce fut le militaire américain
Qui à son tour fit le malin
Il voulut remplacer le militaire nazi
La colonisation, jamais cela ne finit
Et il fallut aussi les chasser, c'est dit !
Et la France avait aussi des colonies
Chaque pays est le nazi d'un autre pays
Et donc, une dénazification
Qui ne fut qu'une énième mystification
Et si l'uniforme changea
La mentalité, elle, resta
Et nous en sommes toujours là
Plus ou moins, dans chaque pays, c'est cela !
Sous une forme de spectaculaire concentré
Sous une forme de spectaculaire diffus
Qui surent s'adapter en spectaculaire intégré
L'émotion de la contagion
Est la contagion de l'émotion
Comme dans toutes les grandes manifestations
Les plus répandues des phobies
Rats, rongeurs, serpents
Et non pas, le fasciste ou le nazi
Cela est assez édifiant
La preuve cet ancien nazi français
C'est feu ( 1910-2007 ) Maurice Papon, 1997, pour en payer les frais
Mais il fut acquitté
Forcément, pour des raisons de santé
Préfet de police ( 1958-1967 ) dans la France gaulliste
De la dénazification, il n'était pas sur la liste
Fonctionnaire actif sous l'occupation
Et futur PDG de Sud-Aviation
Avec son laboratoire d'expérimentation
Aliénation, participation, dénonciation
Identification, placardisation, exclusion
Pour être toujours du côté du patron !
Et quand l'on était hors cette motivation
L'on préférait parfois la clochardisation
Comme autrefois
Trimardeurs, chemineaux, vagabonds
Mais cela n'est jamais un choix
C'est le marché et sa loi
Et pour les bourgeoisies et leurs vindictes
Ce sont des paresseux ou des parasites
Mais c'est la misère qui les invite
Ils ont bon dos
Ces pauvres déchets sociaux
Car les parasites véritables
Sont toutes les bourgeoisies, c'est indéniable
Et non pas aujourd'hui le SDF, hier le clochard
Dont le mot remonte à 1895, ma foi
De cloche, clocher, faible, maladroit
Vendre, acheter, louer, échanger, il y en a marre !
C'est dans son propre temps
Qu'il faut être un résistant
Pas ce que l'on aurait pu faire
Et ce dans un autre temps
Mais ce que l'on peut ou ne pas faire
Et cela, c'est maintenant
Comme feu ( 1903-1943 ) Elise Hampel
Comme feu ( 1897-1943 ) Otto Hampel
Sous l'Allemagne nazie, des résistants allemands
Qui firent ce qu'ils purent
Ils ne croyaient pas à la race pure
Et à leur petit niveau
Cependant ce fut beau
Mais finalement identifiés
Ils furent capturés et exécutés !
Il s'agit de faire peur
De faire vivre dans la terreur
Car la peur provoquée
Peut-être totalement déconnectée
D'un évènement et de sa réalité
Et c'est la mise en scène de la peur
Qui fait peur à la peur
C'est le processus
Du spectaculaire intégré, ce consensus
Dont le capital fait tant le déni
Et le moindre fait divers fait son profit
Et grande apothéose avec le massacre Charlie
Artistes, intellectuels, journalistes, financiers, politiciens
Qui ont des intérêts en commun
S'embrassent sur la bouche, la main dans la main
Tout avec tout, rien avec rien
Big data, Data mining
Le spectaculaire intégré et son machining
Le capital sait s'adapter, se perfectionner
Pour soumettre à l'autorité
Avec ses vedettes spectaculaires de la complicité
En 1984, spectaculaire concentré et spectaculaire diffus
Copulèrent, encore une histoire de cul
Et ils eurent un enfant
Le spectaculaire intégré, encore plus performant !
Que personne n'y comprenne plus rien
Pour forger les plus solides liens
Où l'accord du désaccord
Est le désaccord de l'accord
Comme seul véritable accord
Même le banquier
Peut ainsi s'indigner
Même le policier
Peut ainsi manifester
C'est le spectaculaire intégré
Où toutes les contradictions sont unifiées
C'est la solidité de leur fragilité
A tout moment, elles peuvent permuter
Elles peuvent s'échanger ou se remplacer
Le monde entier en est irradié !
Avec sa représentation politique et donc économique
Tous les jours, un coup de trique
Extrême gauche, gauche, droite, extrême droite, du capital
Des religions, des idéologies, du capital
Guerres et massacres, attentats, horrible carnaval
Tout se vend, tout s'achète
Le capital est un pickpocket
Tous les jours des attentats contre la vie
Contre toi, moi, elles, eux, lui
Ceux et celles dont on ne parle jamais
Pourtant, chaque jour, l'on en voit les méfaits
Capital du terrorisme
Terrorisme du capital
C'est la société du spectaculaire intégré
Cela fait donc une trentaine d'années
Que par feu ( 1931-1994 ) Guy Debord, cela fut prophétisé
Que même vouloir la contester
Et à moins d'une grande habileté
C'est d'une façon l'autre, la renforcer !
C'est la fausse contestation
Dans laquelle baigne chaque nouvelle génération
Avec des Onfray et des Houellebecq
Du spectaculaire intégré des pauvres mecs
La fausse contestation en a toujours besoin
Du spectaculaire intégré ils sont le lien
Voilà pourquoi, la domination
Les invite à la radio, à la télévision
Il s'agit de noyer le poisson
De l'intérieur, entraver la contestation
Il y en a toute une flopée
Chaque époque peut les collectionner
La fausse conscience ne peut s'en passer !
Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
Between 1945 and 2015
70 years have passed
It's very little and a lot
Because in 1945, France was a vast construction site
When the Nazi was the fear of the wolf
Everything had to be rebuilt
And settling of scores in sight
But always the deprivations
And landscapes of desolation
Cries, complaints, lamentations
It was necessary to end the collaboration
Which will continue in another way
And always and again deprivations
Food riots
It is always like this, when the population
Has nothing left to eat
It was the CGT with 5 million members
And also many Stalinist communists
Who held the country in their hands
The party of the executed also had many members
So it was
The time of nationalizations
So it was
The time when there were still opinions
But
It was 100 grams of meat
Per person and for a week, the begging
And also bone
For the stomach, it was rough
The war still continues
There were 8 million members of the Nazi party
No wonder such a persistent shortage
Then the occupier was in turn occupied
A snub to History
And in France, it was the American military
Who in turn got smart
He wanted to replace the Nazi military
Colonization, it never ends
And they also had to be chased away, it's said!
And France also had colonies
Each country is the Nazi of another country
And so, a denazification
Which was only yet another hoax
And if the uniform changed
The mentality, it remained
And we are still there
More or less, in each country, that's it!
In a form of concentrated spectacular
In a form of diffuse spectacular
Who knew how to adapt into integrated spectacular
The emotion of contagion
Is the contagion of emotion
As in all major demonstrations
The most widespread phobias
Rats, rodents, snakes
And not, the fascist or the Nazi
This is quite edifying
The proof this former French Nazi
It's fire (1910-2007) Maurice Papon, 1997, to pay the costs
But he was acquitted
Inevitably, for health reasons
Prefect of police (1958-1967) in Gaullist France
Of denazification, he was not on the list
Active civil servant under the occupation
And future CEO of Sud-Aviation
With his experimental laboratory
Alienation, participation, denunciation
Identification, placarding, exclusion
To always be on the side of the boss!
And when we were out of this motivation
We sometimes preferred to be tramps
As in the past
Tramps, tramps, vagabonds
But that is never a choice
It is the market and its law
And for the bourgeoisies and their vindictives
They are lazy or parasites
But it is poverty that invites them
They have a good back
These poor social waste
Because the real parasites
Are all the bourgeoisies, it is undeniable
And not today the homeless, yesterday the tramp
Whose word goes back to 1895, my faith
Of bell, steeple, weak, clumsy
Sell, buy, rent, exchange, we are fed up!
It is in one's own time
That one must be a resistant
Not what one could have done
And this in another time
But what one can or cannot do
And that is now
Like fire (1903-1943) Elise Hampel
Like fire (1897-1943) Otto Hampel
Under Nazi Germany, German resistants
Who did what they could
They did not believe in the pure race
And at their small level
However it was beautiful
But finally identified
They were captured and executed!
It is about scaring
To make live in terror
Because the fear provoked
Maybe totally disconnected
From an event and its reality
And it is the staging of fear
Which scares fear
It is the process
Of the integrated spectacular, this consensus
Which capital denies so much
And the slightest news item makes its profit
And great apotheosis with the Charlie massacre
Artists, intellectuals, journalists, financiers, politicians
Who have common interests
Kiss each other on the mouth, hand in hand
Everything with everything, nothing with nothing
Big data, Data mining
The integrated spectacular and its machining
Capital knows how to adapt, to perfect itself
To submit to authority
With its spectacular stars of complicity
In 1984, concentrated spectacular and diffuse spectacular
Copuled, another story of sex
And they had a child
The integrated spectacular, even more efficient! Let no one understand anything anymore
To forge the strongest bonds
Where the agreement of disagreement
Is the disagreement of agreement
As the only true agreement
Even the banker
Can thus be indignant
Even the policeman
Can thus demonstrate
It is the integrated spectacular
Where all contradictions are unified
It is the solidity of their fragility
At any moment, they can permute
They can exchange or replace each other
The whole world is irradiated by it! With its political and therefore economic representation
Every day, a blow from the cudgel
Far left, left, right, far right, of capital
Religions, ideologies, of capital
Wars and massacres, attacks, horrible carnival
Everything is sold, everything is bought
Capital is a pickpocket
Every day attacks on life
Against you, me, them, him
Those of whom we never speak
However, every day, we see its misdeeds
Capital of terrorism
Terrorism of capital
It is the society of the integrated spectacular
So it has been about thirty years
That by the late (1931-1994) Guy Debord, this was prophesied
That even wanting to contest it
And unless one is very clever
It is in one way or another, to reinforce it! This is the false protest
In which each new generation bathes
With Onfrays and Houellebecqs
The integrated spectacular of the poor guys
The false protest always needs it
They are the link to the integrated spectacular
That is why domination
Invites them to the radio, to television
It is a question of clouding the issue
From the inside, hindering the protest
There are a whole bunch of them
Each era can collect them
False consciousness cannot do without them!
Patrice Faubert (2015) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
