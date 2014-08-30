Habeas corpus du spectaculaire intégré

Entre 1945 et 2015

70 ans se sont écoulés

C'est très peu et beaucoup

Car en 1945, la France était un vaste chantier

Quand le nazi était la peur du loup

Il fallut tout reconstruire

Et des règlements de compte en point de mire

Mais toujours les privations

Et des paysages de désolation

Des cris, des plaintes, des lamentations

Il fallait en finir avec la collaboration

Qui se poursuivra d'une autre façon

Et toujours et encore des privations

Des émeutes de la faim

Il en va toujours ainsi, quand la population

A manger, n'a plus rien

C'était la CGT à 5 millions de membres

Et aussi beaucoup de communistes staliniens

Qui tenaient le pays dans leurs mains

Le parti des fusillés avait lui aussi, beaucoup de membres

C'était donc

L'époque des nationalisations

C'était donc

L'époque où il y avait encore des opinions

Mais

C'était 100 grammes de viande

Par personne et pour une semaine, la quémande

Et aussi de l'os

Pour l'estomac, ce fut rosse

La guerre toujours se poursuit

Il y eut 8 millions de membres au parti nazi

Pas étonnant une si tenace pénurie

Puis l'occupant fut à son tour occupé

De l'Histoire, un pied de nez

Et en France, ce fut le militaire américain

Qui à son tour fit le malin

Il voulut remplacer le militaire nazi

La colonisation, jamais cela ne finit

Et il fallut aussi les chasser, c'est dit !

Et la France avait aussi des colonies

Chaque pays est le nazi d'un autre pays

Et donc, une dénazification

Qui ne fut qu'une énième mystification

Et si l'uniforme changea

La mentalité, elle, resta

Et nous en sommes toujours là

Plus ou moins, dans chaque pays, c'est cela !

Sous une forme de spectaculaire concentré

Sous une forme de spectaculaire diffus

Qui surent s'adapter en spectaculaire intégré

L'émotion de la contagion

Est la contagion de l'émotion

Comme dans toutes les grandes manifestations

Les plus répandues des phobies

Rats, rongeurs, serpents

Et non pas, le fasciste ou le nazi

Cela est assez édifiant

La preuve cet ancien nazi français

C'est feu ( 1910-2007 ) Maurice Papon, 1997, pour en payer les frais

Mais il fut acquitté

Forcément, pour des raisons de santé

Préfet de police ( 1958-1967 ) dans la France gaulliste

De la dénazification, il n'était pas sur la liste

Fonctionnaire actif sous l'occupation

Et futur PDG de Sud-Aviation

Avec son laboratoire d'expérimentation

Aliénation, participation, dénonciation

Identification, placardisation, exclusion

Pour être toujours du côté du patron !

Et quand l'on était hors cette motivation

L'on préférait parfois la clochardisation

Comme autrefois

Trimardeurs, chemineaux, vagabonds

Mais cela n'est jamais un choix

C'est le marché et sa loi

Et pour les bourgeoisies et leurs vindictes

Ce sont des paresseux ou des parasites

Mais c'est la misère qui les invite

Ils ont bon dos

Ces pauvres déchets sociaux

Car les parasites véritables

Sont toutes les bourgeoisies, c'est indéniable

Et non pas aujourd'hui le SDF, hier le clochard

Dont le mot remonte à 1895, ma foi

De cloche, clocher, faible, maladroit

Vendre, acheter, louer, échanger, il y en a marre !

C'est dans son propre temps

Qu'il faut être un résistant

Pas ce que l'on aurait pu faire

Et ce dans un autre temps

Mais ce que l'on peut ou ne pas faire

Et cela, c'est maintenant

Comme feu ( 1903-1943 ) Elise Hampel

Comme feu ( 1897-1943 ) Otto Hampel

Sous l'Allemagne nazie, des résistants allemands

Qui firent ce qu'ils purent

Ils ne croyaient pas à la race pure

Et à leur petit niveau

Cependant ce fut beau

Mais finalement identifiés

Ils furent capturés et exécutés !

Il s'agit de faire peur

De faire vivre dans la terreur

Car la peur provoquée

Peut-être totalement déconnectée

D'un évènement et de sa réalité

Et c'est la mise en scène de la peur

Qui fait peur à la peur

C'est le processus

Du spectaculaire intégré, ce consensus

Dont le capital fait tant le déni

Et le moindre fait divers fait son profit

Et grande apothéose avec le massacre Charlie

Artistes, intellectuels, journalistes, financiers, politiciens

Qui ont des intérêts en commun

S'embrassent sur la bouche, la main dans la main

Tout avec tout, rien avec rien

Big data, Data mining

Le spectaculaire intégré et son machining

Le capital sait s'adapter, se perfectionner

Pour soumettre à l'autorité

Avec ses vedettes spectaculaires de la complicité

En 1984, spectaculaire concentré et spectaculaire diffus

Copulèrent, encore une histoire de cul

Et ils eurent un enfant

Le spectaculaire intégré, encore plus performant !

Que personne n'y comprenne plus rien

Pour forger les plus solides liens

Où l'accord du désaccord

Est le désaccord de l'accord

Comme seul véritable accord

Même le banquier

Peut ainsi s'indigner

Même le policier

Peut ainsi manifester

C'est le spectaculaire intégré

Où toutes les contradictions sont unifiées

C'est la solidité de leur fragilité

A tout moment, elles peuvent permuter

Elles peuvent s'échanger ou se remplacer

Le monde entier en est irradié !

Avec sa représentation politique et donc économique

Tous les jours, un coup de trique

Extrême gauche, gauche, droite, extrême droite, du capital

Des religions, des idéologies, du capital

Guerres et massacres, attentats, horrible carnaval

Tout se vend, tout s'achète

Le capital est un pickpocket

Tous les jours des attentats contre la vie

Contre toi, moi, elles, eux, lui

Ceux et celles dont on ne parle jamais

Pourtant, chaque jour, l'on en voit les méfaits

Capital du terrorisme

Terrorisme du capital

C'est la société du spectaculaire intégré

Cela fait donc une trentaine d'années

Que par feu ( 1931-1994 ) Guy Debord, cela fut prophétisé

Que même vouloir la contester

Et à moins d'une grande habileté

C'est d'une façon l'autre, la renforcer !

C'est la fausse contestation

Dans laquelle baigne chaque nouvelle génération

Avec des Onfray et des Houellebecq

Du spectaculaire intégré des pauvres mecs

La fausse contestation en a toujours besoin

Du spectaculaire intégré ils sont le lien

Voilà pourquoi, la domination

Les invite à la radio, à la télévision

Il s'agit de noyer le poisson

De l'intérieur, entraver la contestation

Il y en a toute une flopée

Chaque époque peut les collectionner

La fausse conscience ne peut s'en passer !

Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

Between 1945 and 2015

70 years have passed

It's very little and a lot

Because in 1945, France was a vast construction site

When the Nazi was the fear of the wolf

Everything had to be rebuilt

And settling of scores in sight

But always the deprivations

And landscapes of desolation

Cries, complaints, lamentations

It was necessary to end the collaboration

Which will continue in another way

And always and again deprivations

Food riots

It is always like this, when the population

Has nothing left to eat

It was the CGT with 5 million members

And also many Stalinist communists

Who held the country in their hands

The party of the executed also had many members

So it was

The time of nationalizations

So it was

The time when there were still opinions

But

It was 100 grams of meat

Per person and for a week, the begging

And also bone

For the stomach, it was rough

The war still continues

There were 8 million members of the Nazi party

No wonder such a persistent shortage

Then the occupier was in turn occupied

A snub to History

And in France, it was the American military

Who in turn got smart

He wanted to replace the Nazi military

Colonization, it never ends

And they also had to be chased away, it's said!

And France also had colonies

Each country is the Nazi of another country

And so, a denazification

Which was only yet another hoax

And if the uniform changed

The mentality, it remained

And we are still there

More or less, in each country, that's it!

In a form of concentrated spectacular

In a form of diffuse spectacular

Who knew how to adapt into integrated spectacular

The emotion of contagion

Is the contagion of emotion

As in all major demonstrations

The most widespread phobias

Rats, rodents, snakes

And not, the fascist or the Nazi

This is quite edifying

The proof this former French Nazi

It's fire (1910-2007) Maurice Papon, 1997, to pay the costs

But he was acquitted

Inevitably, for health reasons

Prefect of police (1958-1967) in Gaullist France

Of denazification, he was not on the list

Active civil servant under the occupation

And future CEO of Sud-Aviation

With his experimental laboratory

Alienation, participation, denunciation

Identification, placarding, exclusion

To always be on the side of the boss!

And when we were out of this motivation

We sometimes preferred to be tramps

As in the past

Tramps, tramps, vagabonds

But that is never a choice

It is the market and its law

And for the bourgeoisies and their vindictives

They are lazy or parasites

But it is poverty that invites them

They have a good back

These poor social waste

Because the real parasites

Are all the bourgeoisies, it is undeniable

And not today the homeless, yesterday the tramp

Whose word goes back to 1895, my faith

Of bell, steeple, weak, clumsy

Sell, buy, rent, exchange, we are fed up!

It is in one's own time

That one must be a resistant

Not what one could have done

And this in another time

But what one can or cannot do

And that is now

Like fire (1903-1943) Elise Hampel

Like fire (1897-1943) Otto Hampel

Under Nazi Germany, German resistants

Who did what they could

They did not believe in the pure race

And at their small level

However it was beautiful

But finally identified

They were captured and executed!

It is about scaring

To make live in terror

Because the fear provoked

Maybe totally disconnected

From an event and its reality

And it is the staging of fear

Which scares fear

It is the process

Of the integrated spectacular, this consensus

Which capital denies so much

And the slightest news item makes its profit

And great apotheosis with the Charlie massacre

Artists, intellectuals, journalists, financiers, politicians

Who have common interests

Kiss each other on the mouth, hand in hand

Everything with everything, nothing with nothing

Big data, Data mining

The integrated spectacular and its machining

Capital knows how to adapt, to perfect itself

To submit to authority

With its spectacular stars of complicity

In 1984, concentrated spectacular and diffuse spectacular

Copuled, another story of sex

And they had a child

The integrated spectacular, even more efficient! Let no one understand anything anymore

To forge the strongest bonds

Where the agreement of disagreement

Is the disagreement of agreement

As the only true agreement

Even the banker

Can thus be indignant

Even the policeman

Can thus demonstrate

It is the integrated spectacular

Where all contradictions are unified

It is the solidity of their fragility

At any moment, they can permute

They can exchange or replace each other

The whole world is irradiated by it! With its political and therefore economic representation

Every day, a blow from the cudgel

Far left, left, right, far right, of capital

Religions, ideologies, of capital

Wars and massacres, attacks, horrible carnival

Everything is sold, everything is bought

Capital is a pickpocket

Every day attacks on life

Against you, me, them, him

Those of whom we never speak

However, every day, we see its misdeeds

Capital of terrorism

Terrorism of capital

It is the society of the integrated spectacular

So it has been about thirty years

That by the late (1931-1994) Guy Debord, this was prophesied

That even wanting to contest it

And unless one is very clever

It is in one way or another, to reinforce it! This is the false protest

In which each new generation bathes

With Onfrays and Houellebecqs

The integrated spectacular of the poor guys

The false protest always needs it

They are the link to the integrated spectacular

That is why domination

Invites them to the radio, to television

It is a question of clouding the issue

From the inside, hindering the protest

There are a whole bunch of them

Each era can collect them

False consciousness cannot do without them!

Patrice Faubert (2015) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )