Colonisation des identités

Et qui se souvient

De Reclus, de William Barbotin

Personnages de l'île de Ré

Et par la police, bien surveillés

Reclus, de l'anarchie, un savant théoricien

Du peintre graveur Barbotin

D'autres, dont l'on parla moins

Avec des passages et des visites

Révolution sociale anarchiste, mais là, sans dynamite

Kropotkine et son éthique anarchiste

Reclus, de l'anarchie en plus haute expression de l'ordre

Mais l'ordre des choses par elles-mêmes

Et pour elles-mêmes

Mais l'ordre des personnes s'organisant par elles-mêmes

Et pour elles-mêmes

Et non les ordres bourgeois

Et non l'ordre militaire

Et non l'ordre policier

Et non l'ordre étatique

Pour savoir savourer toute beauté

Comme le cachalot bébé

Tétant sa mère

Ô doux géant des mers

D'ailleurs, les pêcheurs japonais

Toujours aussi bêtes, aussi niais

Continuant, mammifères marins, de les massacrer

Malgré de courageux Paul Watson

Qui pour les protéger, fortement, klaxonne

Ce qui en prison, peut vous envoyer

Démocratie et dictature

Devenant une seule et même confiture

De la nature, de la bavure, et tout s'y perdure !

De tout amplexus qui étreint

Quand le soupir du monde nous atteint

Avec toute une société informationnelle qui éteint

Quand elle n'est pas de l'autogestion

Quand elle n'est pas de révolution

Pas de toute technologie

Mais de toute mentalité

Et il n'y a pas de sortie

Quand au coin, nous sommes mis

Le blaireau, à cinquante sorties, lui

Hélas, il est maltraité et tué

Avec un discours logique pour le justifier

Et là, point de famadihana

La mort est morte, et voilà

Il y a donc des émissions

Des radios et des télévisions

Mais comme tout ce que nous faisons

CO2, mais déjà du passé

4,9 tonnes par an et par personne

Il n'y faudrait pas plus d'entonne

2,8 tonnes par an et par personne

Tout augmentant au fil des années

Comme la résistance aux antibiotiques

L'on reviendra à l'ancienne thérapeutique

De la phagothérapie mieux que les antibiotiques

Selon les affections et l'enzybiotique

Retour à feu ( 1873 - 1949 ) Félix d'Hérelle

Lysine phage et non l'acide aminé

De l'effet parfois physique, retour vers le passé !

Des guerres dans l'organisme

Comme des guerres nationalistes

Elles pourraient tout à fait s'éluder

Avec une une forme de société

Ainsi, toujours la guerre d'Algérie

1954/1962

Avec des centaines de milliers d'appelés

Des dizaines de milliers en mortalité

Là, de la France, en Bourse, pas coté

Des centaines de milliers de mortalité

Là, de l'Algérie, en Bourse, pas coté

Quoique

Tout et rien la faisant fluctuer

Mais

Deux millions au moins d'algériennes et algériens

Qui furent déplacés de leurs villages

Avec des répressions qui firent des ravages

Puis, un million de pieds-noirs

Avec soixante mille harkis rapatriés en France

Tout, dans tout conflit guerrier, y fait sang

Et ne peut être véritablement compté

Et avec de l'audace, seulement, estimé

Mais des appelés écrivirent sur les trains

L'Algérie aux algériens

La Tunisie aux tunisiens

Furieux d'être appelés pour du crétin

Avec le courrier comme seul vrai soutien

Bordels militaires pour s'obséder moins

Colonisation des mentalités

Mentalités des colonisations

Et c'est en perpétuelle réactualisation !

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

And who remembers

Of Reclus, by William Barbotin

Characters of the Isle of Ré

And by the police, well watched

Reclus, of anarchy, a learned theoretician

Of the painter engraver Barbotin

Others, of whom we spoke less

With passages and visits

Anarchist social revolution, but there, without dynamite

Kropotkin and his anarchist ethics

Reclus, of anarchy in the highest expression of order

But the order of things by themselves

And for themselves

But the order of people organizing themselves

And for themselves

And not bourgeois orders

And not military order

And not police order

And not state order

To know how to savor all beauty

Like the baby sperm whale

Suckling its mother

Oh gentle giant of the seas

Besides, Japanese fishermen

Always as stupid, as silly

Continuing, marine mammals, to massacre them

Despite the courageous Paul Watson

Who to protect them, loudly, honks

What in prison, can send you

Democracy and dictatorship

Becoming one and the same jam

Of nature, of the blunder, and everything continues there! Of all amplexus that embraces

When the sigh of the world reaches us

With a whole information society that turns off

When it is not self-management

When it is not revolution

Not all technology

But all mentality

And there is no way out

When in the corner, we are put

The badger, at fifty exits, him

Alas, he is mistreated and killed

With a logical speech to justify it

And there, no famadihana

Death is dead, and that's it

So there are emissions

Radios and televisions

But like everything we do

CO2, but already from the past

4.9 tons per year and per person

We wouldn't need more intone

2.8 tons per year and per person

Everything increasing over the years

Like resistance to antibiotics

We will return to the old therapy

Of phage therapy better than antibiotics

According to the conditions and the enzybiotic

Back to fire ( 1873 - 1949 ) Félix d'Hérelle

Lysine phage and not the amino acid

Sometimes physical effect, back to the past!

Wars in the body

Like nationalist wars

They could quite easily be avoided

With a form of society

Thus, always the Algerian war

1954/1962

With hundreds of thousands of conscripts

Tens of thousands in mortality

There, from France, on the Stock Exchange, not listed

Hundreds of thousands of mortality

There, from Algeria, on the Stock Exchange, not listed

Although

Everything and nothing made it fluctuate

But

At least two million Algerians

Who were displaced from their villages

With repressions that wreaked havoc

Then, a million pieds-noirs

With sixty thousand harkis repatriated to France

Everything, in any warlike conflict, causes blood

And cannot be truly counted

And with audacity, only, estimated

But conscripts wrote on the trains

Algeria to the Algerians

Tunisia to the tunisians

Furious to be called for morons

With the mail as the only real support

Military brothels to obsess less

Colonization of mentalities

Mentalities of colonizations

And it is in perpetual updating!

Patrice Faubert (2024) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )