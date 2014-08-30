Colonisation des identités
Et qui se souvient
De Reclus, de William Barbotin
Personnages de l'île de Ré
Et par la police, bien surveillés
Reclus, de l'anarchie, un savant théoricien
Du peintre graveur Barbotin
D'autres, dont l'on parla moins
Avec des passages et des visites
Révolution sociale anarchiste, mais là, sans dynamite
Kropotkine et son éthique anarchiste
Reclus, de l'anarchie en plus haute expression de l'ordre
Mais l'ordre des choses par elles-mêmes
Et pour elles-mêmes
Mais l'ordre des personnes s'organisant par elles-mêmes
Et pour elles-mêmes
Et non les ordres bourgeois
Et non l'ordre militaire
Et non l'ordre policier
Et non l'ordre étatique
Pour savoir savourer toute beauté
Comme le cachalot bébé
Tétant sa mère
Ô doux géant des mers
D'ailleurs, les pêcheurs japonais
Toujours aussi bêtes, aussi niais
Continuant, mammifères marins, de les massacrer
Malgré de courageux Paul Watson
Qui pour les protéger, fortement, klaxonne
Ce qui en prison, peut vous envoyer
Démocratie et dictature
Devenant une seule et même confiture
De la nature, de la bavure, et tout s'y perdure !
De tout amplexus qui étreint
Quand le soupir du monde nous atteint
Avec toute une société informationnelle qui éteint
Quand elle n'est pas de l'autogestion
Quand elle n'est pas de révolution
Pas de toute technologie
Mais de toute mentalité
Et il n'y a pas de sortie
Quand au coin, nous sommes mis
Le blaireau, à cinquante sorties, lui
Hélas, il est maltraité et tué
Avec un discours logique pour le justifier
Et là, point de famadihana
La mort est morte, et voilà
Il y a donc des émissions
Des radios et des télévisions
Mais comme tout ce que nous faisons
CO2, mais déjà du passé
4,9 tonnes par an et par personne
Il n'y faudrait pas plus d'entonne
2,8 tonnes par an et par personne
Tout augmentant au fil des années
Comme la résistance aux antibiotiques
L'on reviendra à l'ancienne thérapeutique
De la phagothérapie mieux que les antibiotiques
Selon les affections et l'enzybiotique
Retour à feu ( 1873 - 1949 ) Félix d'Hérelle
Lysine phage et non l'acide aminé
De l'effet parfois physique, retour vers le passé !
Des guerres dans l'organisme
Comme des guerres nationalistes
Elles pourraient tout à fait s'éluder
Avec une une forme de société
Ainsi, toujours la guerre d'Algérie
1954/1962
Avec des centaines de milliers d'appelés
Des dizaines de milliers en mortalité
Là, de la France, en Bourse, pas coté
Des centaines de milliers de mortalité
Là, de l'Algérie, en Bourse, pas coté
Quoique
Tout et rien la faisant fluctuer
Mais
Deux millions au moins d'algériennes et algériens
Qui furent déplacés de leurs villages
Avec des répressions qui firent des ravages
Puis, un million de pieds-noirs
Avec soixante mille harkis rapatriés en France
Tout, dans tout conflit guerrier, y fait sang
Et ne peut être véritablement compté
Et avec de l'audace, seulement, estimé
Mais des appelés écrivirent sur les trains
L'Algérie aux algériens
La Tunisie aux tunisiens
Furieux d'être appelés pour du crétin
Avec le courrier comme seul vrai soutien
Bordels militaires pour s'obséder moins
Colonisation des mentalités
Mentalités des colonisations
Et c'est en perpétuelle réactualisation !
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
And who remembers
Of Reclus, by William Barbotin
Characters of the Isle of Ré
And by the police, well watched
Reclus, of anarchy, a learned theoretician
Of the painter engraver Barbotin
Others, of whom we spoke less
With passages and visits
Anarchist social revolution, but there, without dynamite
Kropotkin and his anarchist ethics
Reclus, of anarchy in the highest expression of order
But the order of things by themselves
And for themselves
But the order of people organizing themselves
And for themselves
And not bourgeois orders
And not military order
And not police order
And not state order
To know how to savor all beauty
Like the baby sperm whale
Suckling its mother
Oh gentle giant of the seas
Besides, Japanese fishermen
Always as stupid, as silly
Continuing, marine mammals, to massacre them
Despite the courageous Paul Watson
Who to protect them, loudly, honks
What in prison, can send you
Democracy and dictatorship
Becoming one and the same jam
Of nature, of the blunder, and everything continues there! Of all amplexus that embraces
When the sigh of the world reaches us
With a whole information society that turns off
When it is not self-management
When it is not revolution
Not all technology
But all mentality
And there is no way out
When in the corner, we are put
The badger, at fifty exits, him
Alas, he is mistreated and killed
With a logical speech to justify it
And there, no famadihana
Death is dead, and that's it
So there are emissions
Radios and televisions
But like everything we do
CO2, but already from the past
4.9 tons per year and per person
We wouldn't need more intone
2.8 tons per year and per person
Everything increasing over the years
Like resistance to antibiotics
We will return to the old therapy
Of phage therapy better than antibiotics
According to the conditions and the enzybiotic
Back to fire ( 1873 - 1949 ) Félix d'Hérelle
Lysine phage and not the amino acid
Sometimes physical effect, back to the past!
Wars in the body
Like nationalist wars
They could quite easily be avoided
With a form of society
Thus, always the Algerian war
1954/1962
With hundreds of thousands of conscripts
Tens of thousands in mortality
There, from France, on the Stock Exchange, not listed
Hundreds of thousands of mortality
There, from Algeria, on the Stock Exchange, not listed
Although
Everything and nothing made it fluctuate
But
At least two million Algerians
Who were displaced from their villages
With repressions that wreaked havoc
Then, a million pieds-noirs
With sixty thousand harkis repatriated to France
Everything, in any warlike conflict, causes blood
And cannot be truly counted
And with audacity, only, estimated
But conscripts wrote on the trains
Algeria to the Algerians
Tunisia to the tunisians
Furious to be called for morons
With the mail as the only real support
Military brothels to obsess less
Colonization of mentalities
Mentalities of colonizations
And it is in perpetual updating!
Patrice Faubert (2024) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
