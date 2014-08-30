Tout est viol avec ou sans consentement

" Léo Ferré, le poète, l'écorché, ne fit jamais de cinéma. Mais je reste fier de l'empreinte qu'il a laissée sur un film que je considère comme lui totalement à part "

Ce à propos du film de 1971 ( L'Albatros ) avec musique de Léo Ferré

" Je vais encore me faire des amis " Jean - Pierre Mocky ( ED : Le Cherche Midi )

Et moi encore plus de l'inimitié

Par le site " MesPoemes.net " étant complètement censuré

D'une façon proprement stalinisée

Je devais, trop les déstabiliser

Et comme souvent, ne pas être d'une conformité

Il n'est pas des nôtres

Certes, tant mieux, je ne suis pas des vôtres !

Quant tout peut s'acheter

Comme l'argent

Qui peut en toute impunité, violé

Il a payé

Les cuisses, je peux les écarter

Le pantalon, je peux le baisser

Quand tout peut s'échanger

Quand tout peut se louer

Quand tout peut se vendre

Quand tout peut se détourner

Quand tout peut se compétitionner

Quand tout peut se dealer

Tout cela, de près, de loin

Est du violé

Est du maltraité

Rien ne s'y faisant

Par attraction

Par fascination

Mais par intérêt, tout simplement

Des conditionnements et de l'engrammation

L'argent de la séduction

La séduction de l'argent

Absolument tout y est son entregent

Au travail, toujours forcé, forcément

Loisirs, amitiés, les amours

C'est cela, cause toujours

Comme l'excellent film de 1979, " Cause toujours...tu m'intéresses ! "

Qui sur la solitude est une bonne adresse

Donc, des divertissements

De tout gouvernement

Quand seul le viol de quelque chose, s'agissant

Du couple, de la famille, des nations

Mêmes disputes, mêmes culbutes, et but !

Comme jadis le bourreau

En 1593, feu ( 1555 - 1634 ) Franz Schmidt

Mais toute société autoritaire sait meurtrir

Elle sait aussi guérir

Mais tout y fait sadisme

Mais tout y fait masochisme

Avec encore et toujours

Ce qui se trouve dans sa cour

Aucun miracle, mais diverses subtiles tortures

Ou de manifestes tortures

Aucun cesse, cela dure, cela dure

Avec des émeutes de subsistance

Plus rarement des émeutes de résistance

Et à propos du viol physique

Viol conjugal

Viol extraconjugal

En France

Des centaines de milliers par an

Femmes, et surtout des enfants

Dans le silence des familles

Un vrai jeu de quilles

Et même des hommes, plus rarement

Par la force physique

Par l'emprise psychique

Par la sidération cérébrale

La société patriarcale

La société du capital !

( Ci-joint une lettre électronique

Pour Bruno Dubuc neurobiologiste, et son site " Eloge de la suite "

Clin d'oeil à " L'éloge de la fuite "

Sur Henri Laborit, un musée numérique ! )

De : Patrice Faubert <thx11382@gmx.fr>

Envoyé : 2 octobre 2024 11:21

À : bruno dubuc <bruno.dubuc@videotron.ca>

Objet : Sur le " cerveau reptilien " ...

Bonjour à vous

J'ai écouté ce jour une émission sur France Inter ( La Terre au carré ) sur le cerveau reptilien où un sociologue a très très mal parlé de feu Henri Laborit, déjà en le présentant comme psychiatre alors qu'il était biologiste des comportements et plus que cela, c'était son fils Jacques Laborit qui était psychiatre, mais bref... Tout a été présenté avec une grande CONFUSION peut-être même volontaire afin de déconsidérer toute l'oeuvre de feu Henri Laborit dans son intégralité ! J'ai trouvé cela lamentable, car ce prétendu sociologue n'avait visiblement pas lu ou bien lu, ou écouté Henri Laborit ! Tout a été fait pour dissuader les gens de le lire ou de l'écouter, en se concentrant uniquement sur cette notion de " cerveau reptilien ". C'est honteux ! Vous devriez écouter cette émission en podcast si vous en avez le temps, car elle est édifiante de la pensée réductrice et falsificatrice d'aujourd'hui ! Vous pourriez même y laisser un message car il y a un répondeur pour y remettre les pendules à l'heure ! ( Si il n'est pas censuré... ) Voilà, je voulais vous en informer.

Bien à vous. Amicalement. Patrice Faubert

" Merci Patrice pour l’info. Ça ne m’étonne qu’à moitié car ce genre de critique très ciblé sur un aspect sans perspective historique bien souvent (le cerveau triunique est bien sûr aujourd’hui dépassé, mais à l’époque, c’était une avancée majeure de comprendre que nos différentes régions cérébrales étaient apparues progressivement durant l’évolution, ce qu’apportait l’approche de MacLean, relayée par Laborit, en visionnaire qu’il était bien entendu…).

Peut-être la plus belle réplique qu’on peut apporter ici (et je le dis en toute modestie, ahahahah..), serait par la promotion de mon livre qui sort en Europe le 25 octobre prochain, dans lequel je montre toute la profondeur, la justesse et la vision d’ensemble de Laborit, plus que jamais d’actualité.

Tous les détails de mon livre sur mon blogue.

À bientôt !

B.

Mais revenons à notre ogre du capital

Tout y est de l'objectal

Enfants objets

Femmes objets

Hommes objets

Animaux non-humains objets

Avec aussi de la sécurité matérielle

Contre du viol admis, des faveurs sexuelles

Et finalement

Tout est viol avec ou sans consentement

Le capital ayant tout violé

Surtout les consciences, mais c'est bien voilé

Tout Etat est bourreau

Il nous brise, brûle, découpe, pend

Lapide, guillotine, électrocute, torture, fend

Comme l'épée de jadis qui tranchait

Et la tête, si cela était correctement fait

Devant un public pieux, tombait

Sinon, gare à l'impie

Qui aurait, d'indignation, poussé des cris

Ou du bourreau guérisseur anatomiste

Qui n'aurait pas réussi

La tête tranchée à l'épée, une faveur

Se faire rouer vif était la pire horreur

Mais le bourreau était un intouchable

Comme ménestrels, ramoneurs, bergers, équarrisseurs

Et tout un choeur

Les toucher c'était se déshonorer

Et littéralement parlant

Cela a peu changé, tout se faisant plus hypocritement !

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

"Léo Ferré, the poet, the tormented man, never made a film. But I remain proud of the mark he left on a film that I consider to be totally apart from him"

This about the 1971 film (L'Albatros) with music by Léo Ferré

"I'm going to make friends again" Jean - Pierre Mocky (ED: Le Cherche Midi)

And me even more enmity

By the site "MesPoemes.net" being completely censored

In a properly Stalinized way

I had to destabilize them too much

And as often, not be of a conformity

He is not one of us

Certainly, so much the better, I am not one of yours! When everything can be bought

Like money

Who can with impunity, raped

He paid

The thighs, I can spread them

The pants, I can lower them

When everything can be exchanged

When everything can be rented

When everything can be sold

When everything can be diverted

When everything can be competed

When everything can be dealt

All this, from near, from far

Is raped

Is mistreated

Nothing is done there

By attraction

By fascination

But by interest, quite simply

Conditioning and engramming

The money of seduction

The seduction of money

Absolutely everything is his interpersonal skills

At work, always forced, necessarily

Leisure, friendships, loves

That's it, always talk

Like the excellent 1979 film, " Always talk...you interest me!"

Which on solitude is a good address

So, entertainment

Of any government

When alone the rape of something, concerning

The couple, the family, the nations

Same arguments, same somersaults, and goal!

Like the executioner of old

In 1593, the late (1555 - 1634) Franz Schmidt

But every authoritarian society knows how to murder

It also knows how to heal

But everything is sadistic

But everything is masochistic

With again and again

What is in his yard

No miracle, but various subtle tortures

Or manifest tortures

No cease, it lasts, it lasts

With subsistence riots

More rarely resistance riots

And about physical rape

Marital rape

Extramarital rape

In France

Hundreds of thousands per year

Women, and especially children

In the silence of families

A real game of skittles

And even men, more rarely

By physical force

By psychic influence

By cerebral stupor

Patriarchal society

The society of capital!

( Attached is an electronic letter

For Bruno Dubuc neurobiologist, and his site " Eloge de la suite "

A nod to " L'éloge de la fuite "

On Henri Laborit, a digital museum!)

From: Patrice Faubert <thx11382@gmx.fr>

Sent: October 2, 2024 11:21

To: bruno dubuc <bruno.dubuc@videotron.ca>

Subject: On the "reptilian brain" ...

Hello to you

I listened today to a program on France Inter ( La Terre au carré ) on the reptilian brain where a sociologist spoke very very badly of the late Henri Laborit, already by presenting him as a psychiatrist when he was a behavioral biologist and more than that, it was his son Jacques Laborit who was a psychiatrist, but in short... Everything was presented with great CONFUSION perhaps even voluntary in order to discredit any the work of the late Henri Laborit in its entirety! I found this lamentable, because this so-called sociologist had clearly not read or listened to Henri Laborit! Everything was done to dissuade people from reading or listening to him, by focusing only on this notion of the "reptilian brain". It's shameful! You should listen to this podcast if you have the time, because it is edifying of today's reductive and falsifying thinking! You could even leave a message there because there is an answering machine to set the record straight! (If it is not censored...) There you go, I wanted to inform you.

Yours sincerely. Kind regards. Patrice Faubert

"Thanks Patrice for the info. It only half surprises me because this kind of criticism is very targeted on an aspect without historical perspective very often (the triune brain is of course outdated today, but at the time, it was a major advance to understand that our different brain regions had appeared progressively during evolution, which was brought by MacLean's approach, relayed by Laborit, as the visionary that he was of course...).

Perhaps the most beautiful response that we can make here (and I say this with all modesty, ahahahah..), would be by promoting my book which is coming out in Europe on October 25, in which I show all the depth, accuracy and overall vision of Laborit, more relevant than ever.

All the details of my book on my blog.

See you soon!

But let's get back to our ogre of capital

Everything is objectal

Children objects

Women objects

Men objects

Non-human animals objects

With also material security

Against admitted rape, sexual favors

And finally

Everything is rape with or without consent

Capital having raped everything

Especially consciences, but it is well veiled

Every State is an executioner

It breaks us, burns, cuts us up, hangs

Stones, guillotines, electrocutes, tortures, splits

Like the sword of old that cut

And the head, if it was done correctly

In front of a pious public, fell

Otherwise, beware of the impious

Who would have cried out in indignation

Or of the executioner healer anatomist

Who would not have succeeded

The head cut off with a sword, a favor

To be broken alive was the worst horror

But the executioner was an untouchable

Like minstrels, chimney sweeps, shepherds, knackers

And a whole choir

To touch them was to dishonor oneself

And literally speaking

That has changed little, everything is done more hypocritically!

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )