Tout est viol avec ou sans consentement
" Léo Ferré, le poète, l'écorché, ne fit jamais de cinéma. Mais je reste fier de l'empreinte qu'il a laissée sur un film que je considère comme lui totalement à part "
Ce à propos du film de 1971 ( L'Albatros ) avec musique de Léo Ferré
" Je vais encore me faire des amis " Jean - Pierre Mocky ( ED : Le Cherche Midi )
Et moi encore plus de l'inimitié
Par le site " MesPoemes.net " étant complètement censuré
D'une façon proprement stalinisée
Je devais, trop les déstabiliser
Et comme souvent, ne pas être d'une conformité
Il n'est pas des nôtres
Certes, tant mieux, je ne suis pas des vôtres !
Quant tout peut s'acheter
Comme l'argent
Qui peut en toute impunité, violé
Il a payé
Les cuisses, je peux les écarter
Le pantalon, je peux le baisser
Quand tout peut s'échanger
Quand tout peut se louer
Quand tout peut se vendre
Quand tout peut se détourner
Quand tout peut se compétitionner
Quand tout peut se dealer
Tout cela, de près, de loin
Est du violé
Est du maltraité
Rien ne s'y faisant
Par attraction
Par fascination
Mais par intérêt, tout simplement
Des conditionnements et de l'engrammation
L'argent de la séduction
La séduction de l'argent
Absolument tout y est son entregent
Au travail, toujours forcé, forcément
Loisirs, amitiés, les amours
C'est cela, cause toujours
Comme l'excellent film de 1979, " Cause toujours...tu m'intéresses ! "
Qui sur la solitude est une bonne adresse
Donc, des divertissements
De tout gouvernement
Quand seul le viol de quelque chose, s'agissant
Du couple, de la famille, des nations
Mêmes disputes, mêmes culbutes, et but !
Comme jadis le bourreau
En 1593, feu ( 1555 - 1634 ) Franz Schmidt
Mais toute société autoritaire sait meurtrir
Elle sait aussi guérir
Mais tout y fait sadisme
Mais tout y fait masochisme
Avec encore et toujours
Ce qui se trouve dans sa cour
Aucun miracle, mais diverses subtiles tortures
Ou de manifestes tortures
Aucun cesse, cela dure, cela dure
Avec des émeutes de subsistance
Plus rarement des émeutes de résistance
Et à propos du viol physique
Viol conjugal
Viol extraconjugal
En France
Des centaines de milliers par an
Femmes, et surtout des enfants
Dans le silence des familles
Un vrai jeu de quilles
Et même des hommes, plus rarement
Par la force physique
Par l'emprise psychique
Par la sidération cérébrale
La société patriarcale
La société du capital !
( Ci-joint une lettre électronique
Pour Bruno Dubuc neurobiologiste, et son site " Eloge de la suite "
Clin d'oeil à " L'éloge de la fuite "
Sur Henri Laborit, un musée numérique ! )
De : Patrice Faubert <thx11382@gmx.fr>
Envoyé : 2 octobre 2024 11:21
À : bruno dubuc <bruno.dubuc@videotron.ca>
Objet : Sur le " cerveau reptilien " ...
Bonjour à vous
J'ai écouté ce jour une émission sur France Inter ( La Terre au carré ) sur le cerveau reptilien où un sociologue a très très mal parlé de feu Henri Laborit, déjà en le présentant comme psychiatre alors qu'il était biologiste des comportements et plus que cela, c'était son fils Jacques Laborit qui était psychiatre, mais bref... Tout a été présenté avec une grande CONFUSION peut-être même volontaire afin de déconsidérer toute l'oeuvre de feu Henri Laborit dans son intégralité ! J'ai trouvé cela lamentable, car ce prétendu sociologue n'avait visiblement pas lu ou bien lu, ou écouté Henri Laborit ! Tout a été fait pour dissuader les gens de le lire ou de l'écouter, en se concentrant uniquement sur cette notion de " cerveau reptilien ". C'est honteux ! Vous devriez écouter cette émission en podcast si vous en avez le temps, car elle est édifiante de la pensée réductrice et falsificatrice d'aujourd'hui ! Vous pourriez même y laisser un message car il y a un répondeur pour y remettre les pendules à l'heure ! ( Si il n'est pas censuré... ) Voilà, je voulais vous en informer.
Bien à vous. Amicalement. Patrice Faubert
" Merci Patrice pour l’info. Ça ne m’étonne qu’à moitié car ce genre de critique très ciblé sur un aspect sans perspective historique bien souvent (le cerveau triunique est bien sûr aujourd’hui dépassé, mais à l’époque, c’était une avancée majeure de comprendre que nos différentes régions cérébrales étaient apparues progressivement durant l’évolution, ce qu’apportait l’approche de MacLean, relayée par Laborit, en visionnaire qu’il était bien entendu…).
Peut-être la plus belle réplique qu’on peut apporter ici (et je le dis en toute modestie, ahahahah..), serait par la promotion de mon livre qui sort en Europe le 25 octobre prochain, dans lequel je montre toute la profondeur, la justesse et la vision d’ensemble de Laborit, plus que jamais d’actualité.
Tous les détails de mon livre sur mon blogue.
À bientôt !
B.
Mais revenons à notre ogre du capital
Tout y est de l'objectal
Enfants objets
Femmes objets
Hommes objets
Animaux non-humains objets
Avec aussi de la sécurité matérielle
Contre du viol admis, des faveurs sexuelles
Et finalement
Tout est viol avec ou sans consentement
Le capital ayant tout violé
Surtout les consciences, mais c'est bien voilé
Tout Etat est bourreau
Il nous brise, brûle, découpe, pend
Lapide, guillotine, électrocute, torture, fend
Comme l'épée de jadis qui tranchait
Et la tête, si cela était correctement fait
Devant un public pieux, tombait
Sinon, gare à l'impie
Qui aurait, d'indignation, poussé des cris
Ou du bourreau guérisseur anatomiste
Qui n'aurait pas réussi
La tête tranchée à l'épée, une faveur
Se faire rouer vif était la pire horreur
Mais le bourreau était un intouchable
Comme ménestrels, ramoneurs, bergers, équarrisseurs
Et tout un choeur
Les toucher c'était se déshonorer
Et littéralement parlant
Cela a peu changé, tout se faisant plus hypocritement !
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
"Léo Ferré, the poet, the tormented man, never made a film. But I remain proud of the mark he left on a film that I consider to be totally apart from him"
This about the 1971 film (L'Albatros) with music by Léo Ferré
"I'm going to make friends again" Jean - Pierre Mocky (ED: Le Cherche Midi)
And me even more enmity
By the site "MesPoemes.net" being completely censored
In a properly Stalinized way
I had to destabilize them too much
And as often, not be of a conformity
He is not one of us
Certainly, so much the better, I am not one of yours! When everything can be bought
Like money
Who can with impunity, raped
He paid
The thighs, I can spread them
The pants, I can lower them
When everything can be exchanged
When everything can be rented
When everything can be sold
When everything can be diverted
When everything can be competed
When everything can be dealt
All this, from near, from far
Is raped
Is mistreated
Nothing is done there
By attraction
By fascination
But by interest, quite simply
Conditioning and engramming
The money of seduction
The seduction of money
Absolutely everything is his interpersonal skills
At work, always forced, necessarily
Leisure, friendships, loves
That's it, always talk
Like the excellent 1979 film, " Always talk...you interest me!"
Which on solitude is a good address
So, entertainment
Of any government
When alone the rape of something, concerning
The couple, the family, the nations
Same arguments, same somersaults, and goal!
Like the executioner of old
In 1593, the late (1555 - 1634) Franz Schmidt
But every authoritarian society knows how to murder
It also knows how to heal
But everything is sadistic
But everything is masochistic
With again and again
What is in his yard
No miracle, but various subtle tortures
Or manifest tortures
No cease, it lasts, it lasts
With subsistence riots
More rarely resistance riots
And about physical rape
Marital rape
Extramarital rape
In France
Hundreds of thousands per year
Women, and especially children
In the silence of families
A real game of skittles
And even men, more rarely
By physical force
By psychic influence
By cerebral stupor
Patriarchal society
The society of capital!
( Attached is an electronic letter
For Bruno Dubuc neurobiologist, and his site " Eloge de la suite "
A nod to " L'éloge de la fuite "
On Henri Laborit, a digital museum!)
From: Patrice Faubert <thx11382@gmx.fr>
Sent: October 2, 2024 11:21
To: bruno dubuc <bruno.dubuc@videotron.ca>
Subject: On the "reptilian brain" ...
Hello to you
I listened today to a program on France Inter ( La Terre au carré ) on the reptilian brain where a sociologist spoke very very badly of the late Henri Laborit, already by presenting him as a psychiatrist when he was a behavioral biologist and more than that, it was his son Jacques Laborit who was a psychiatrist, but in short... Everything was presented with great CONFUSION perhaps even voluntary in order to discredit any the work of the late Henri Laborit in its entirety! I found this lamentable, because this so-called sociologist had clearly not read or listened to Henri Laborit! Everything was done to dissuade people from reading or listening to him, by focusing only on this notion of the "reptilian brain". It's shameful! You should listen to this podcast if you have the time, because it is edifying of today's reductive and falsifying thinking! You could even leave a message there because there is an answering machine to set the record straight! (If it is not censored...) There you go, I wanted to inform you.
Yours sincerely. Kind regards. Patrice Faubert
"Thanks Patrice for the info. It only half surprises me because this kind of criticism is very targeted on an aspect without historical perspective very often (the triune brain is of course outdated today, but at the time, it was a major advance to understand that our different brain regions had appeared progressively during evolution, which was brought by MacLean's approach, relayed by Laborit, as the visionary that he was of course...).
Perhaps the most beautiful response that we can make here (and I say this with all modesty, ahahahah..), would be by promoting my book which is coming out in Europe on October 25, in which I show all the depth, accuracy and overall vision of Laborit, more relevant than ever.
All the details of my book on my blog.
See you soon!
But let's get back to our ogre of capital
Everything is objectal
Children objects
Women objects
Men objects
Non-human animals objects
With also material security
Against admitted rape, sexual favors
And finally
Everything is rape with or without consent
Capital having raped everything
Especially consciences, but it is well veiled
Every State is an executioner
It breaks us, burns, cuts us up, hangs
Stones, guillotines, electrocutes, tortures, splits
Like the sword of old that cut
And the head, if it was done correctly
In front of a pious public, fell
Otherwise, beware of the impious
Who would have cried out in indignation
Or of the executioner healer anatomist
Who would not have succeeded
The head cut off with a sword, a favor
To be broken alive was the worst horror
But the executioner was an untouchable
Like minstrels, chimney sweeps, shepherds, knackers
And a whole choir
To touch them was to dishonor oneself
And literally speaking
That has changed little, everything is done more hypocritically!
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
