The Abandon Harris Campaign (formerly the Abandon Biden Campaign) seeks to empower people of conscience to leverage their vote for the US presidency and, consequently, effect moral change in the United States and around the world. The campaign seeks to unite and mobilize all people of conscience to forge a national movement built around grassroots organizing, political lobbying, public advocacy, and voter mobilization to effectively transform people of conscience resisting genocide as a powerful voting block that cannot be ignored.

Before being rebranded the Abandon Harris Campaign, the Abandon Biden campaign was initiated when Joe Biden refused to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Biden was given till October 31, 2023, to call for a permanent ceasefire. When Biden did not call for a ceasefire, on November 1, 2023 – on “Ceasefire Deadline Day” – people of conscience vowed to never vote for Biden and to actively campaign against him. Due to Joe Biden’s immoral position on Gaza, American leaders in pivotal swing states – Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and North Carolina – have pledged to rally their communities against President Biden’s bid for re-election. When Kamala Harris became the presumptive nominee on July 21, the Abandon Harris Campaign came out on July 22, issuing a policy ultimatum to Vice President Kamala Harris. The Abandon Harris Campaign made two demands: a permanent and unconditional ceasefire consistent with the International Court of Justice and a full arms embargo against the state of Israel. The media took the demands of the Abandon Biden Campaign to the Harris campaign, and they refused to engage with the Abandon Biden Campaign. After one month, it became clear that Harris was no different from Biden, seeking to preserve the military dominance of Israel and denying the genocide in Gaza. On August 19, 2024, Abandon Biden became the Abandon Harris Campaign- a campaign now seeking to ensure the defeat of Kamala Harris at the ballot box. Across the nation, Americans have committed not to vote for Harris and to actively campaign against him. The Abandon Harris campaign’s goal is to ensure that Kamala Harris loses the swing states.

The Abandon Harris strategy is for people of conscience to punish Kamala Harris at the ballot box and then take the “blame”—or claim the credit—for her electoral defeat. Punishing the vice-president for her genocide would send a clear signal to the political landscape that genocide is not politically viable. It would create a political earthquake, soliciting a reckoning in the political parties.

People of conscience are powerful. This is a historic moment for Americans—a moment to take responsibility and ensure government accountability. This is a moment for unity and transformational action as communities across the nation come together to shape the future of the United States.

The tensions between campaign's leaders and Harris remained effective as the vice president did not fully agree with the committee's demands. The leaders are not ready to accept the shallow calls of while the authorities continue to send weapons and grants to endorse waging war against innocent civilians in Gaza. According to a press release reported by Fox News, words without meaningful actions are meaningless, and compliance in this cruelty will not be allowed.