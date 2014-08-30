Féralité étatisée ou privée, généralisée
C'est fou
Le nombre de personnes
Que l'on peut décevoir
Que l'on décevra
Que l'on a pu décevoir
Car et à tort
Moi, toi, lui, elles, eux
L'on attend d'elles et d'eux
Toujours, sa suite de grand soir
Et là, s'agissant de vrais gens
C'est-à-dire de gens inconnus ou méconnus
Et quand aux gens connus
C'est là, " La société du spectacle "
Car ils et elles font et sont le spectacle
Avec une belle tapineuse en réceptacle
Et où rien n'y fait tacle
Comme les gens qui dans la rue
Ne se regardent même plus
Ou alors avec peu d'aménité
Et même une grosse pointe de féralité
Car avec la fragmentation fragmentée des idées
Et avec l'influence spectaculaire de fécalité
Hélas, tout le monde finit par s'en imprégner
L'autre, les autres, devenant du possible ennemi en potentialité
Bientôt, ils et elles
Vont se fichent sur la gueule
Tout ce qui ne pense pas facho, et hop, on le dégueule !
Pas tellement plus évolué
Finalement, le genre dit " humain "
Que le bourreau des années écoulées
Certes, un lointain passé
Qui était aussi guérisseur, anatomiste
Et des médicaments d'exécutés en tête de liste
Avec certaines parties du corps
Environ 24 substances des morts
Peau, crâne, graisse, chair, cerveau
Sang, urine, moelle, tout y faisait le beau
Du bourreau apothicaire
Et aussi pour torturer, savait y faire
Pas très différent
Et à une autre échelle, évidemment
De tout gouvernement
Avec en France, sa garde de protection présidentielle
Trois mille militaires qui se font la vie belle
En 2022, 230 millions d'euros, 480 chevaux
120.000 euros par an, c'est-y pas beau
Et autres honteux avantages immérités
De toute une frime bien diligentée
Faut-il être benêt pour le tolérer
Il faudrait tout insurrectionner
Au fumier, les 577 députés de France
Au fumier, les 348 sénateurs de France
Femmes ou hommes, aucune tolérance
Comme en août 1944, s'armer
600 barricades à Paris contre l'occupant nazi
Mais là, contre tout gouvernement, dans tous les pays !
Comme l'on pourrait
Agrivoltaïsme, si l'on voulait
300.000 ha de terres agricoles électrifiées
Qui produire, elles pourraient
Et oui, autant d'électricité
Que toutes les centrales nucléaires françaises
Donc, l'on pourrait relativement vite, tout transformer
Mais du monde, les dominantes et les dominants
Ne veulent absolument aucun vrai changement
Après moi le déluge quitte à en crever
Avec la luge du tout industrialisé
14,4 milliards d'oeufs en production
Par an en France, médaille d'or en Europe
Pour la bêtise, jamais en retard d'un top
Et bonjour la souffrance des poules
Dès que l'on mange, c'est rarement cool
Consommation de l'industrialisation
Industrialisation de la consommation
Avec, sans doute, tout un travail forcé
Comme en 1939/1945, toutes les personnes déportées
Environ 13 millions de gens déplacés de l'Europe
De toute une misère horrible de l'interlope
Direction l'Allemagne nazifiée
Les quatorze millions de soldats allemands
Aux postes de travail, il fallut les remplacer
Du sujet régalien selon les opportunités
Pas moyen, même à 37,58 km/heure de s'échapper
Du record du monde du 100 mètres d'Usain Bolt
Ou alors, il fallait, il faut, sortir le colt
Tout étant hélas toujours en vive réactualité
Avec l'impression d'être déjà dans la mort
Tout en étant du vivant en seul tort
Le dernier rescapé
La dernière rescapée
Faisant foi, d'un perpétuel et éternel, CHARNIER !
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
It's crazy
The number of people
That we can disappoint
That we will disappoint
That we have been able to disappoint
Because and wrongly
Me, you, him, them, them
We expect from them
Always, his continuation of the big night
And there, concerning real people
That is to say unknown or little-known people
And as for the known people
That is there, "The society of the spectacle"
Because they make and are the spectacle
With a beautiful prostitute as a receptacle
And where nothing makes a tackle
Like the people who in the street
Don't even look at each other anymore
Or with little amenity
And even a big touch of ferality
Because with the fragmented fragmentation of ideas
And with the spectacular influence of fecality
Alas, everyone ends up being imbued with it
The other, the others, becoming the possible enemy in potentiality
Soon, they
Will make fun of each other
Everything that doesn't think like a fascist, and hop, we throw it up!
Not much more evolved
Finally, the so-called "human" kind
Than the executioner of years gone by
Certainly, a distant past
Who was also a healer, an anatomist
And medicines for the executed at the top of the list
With certain parts of the body
About 24 substances of the dead
Skin, skull, fat, flesh, brain
Blood, urine, marrow, everything was there to make it look good
From the executioner apothecary
And also to torture, knew how to do it
Not very different
And on another scale, obviously
From any government
With in France, its presidential protection guard
Three thousand soldiers who make life beautiful
In 2022, 230 million euros, 480 horses
120,000 euros per year, isn't that beautiful
And other shameful undeserved advantages
From a whole well-executed show
Do you have to be stupid to tolerate it
We would have to insurrection everything
To manure, the 577 deputies of France
To the manure, the 348 senators of France
Women or men, no tolerance
As in August 1944, arm yourself
600 barricades in Paris against the Nazi occupier
But there, against any government, in any country!
As we could
Agrivoltaism, if we wanted
300,000 ha of electrified agricultural land
Who to produce, they could
And yes, as much electricity
As all the French nuclear power plants
So, we could relatively quickly transform everything
But of the world, the dominants and the dominants
Absolutely do not want any real change
After me the deluge even if it means dying
With the sled of all industrialization
14.4 billion eggs in production
Per year in France, gold medal in Europe
For stupidity, never late for a top
And hello the suffering of the chickens
As soon as we eat, it's rarely cool
Consumption of industrialization
Industrialization of consumption
With, no doubt, all the forced labor
As in 1939/1945, all the deported people
About 13 million people displaced from Europe
From all a horrible misery of the underworld
Towards Nazified Germany
The fourteen million German soldiers
At the work stations, they had to be replaced
From the regal subject according to the opportunities
No way, even at 37.58 km/hour to escape
From Usain Bolt's 100-meter world record
Or else, it was necessary, it is necessary, to take out the colt
Everything being unfortunately always in lively actuality
With the impression of already being in death
While being alive in only fault
The last survivor
The last survivor
Attesting, of a perpetual and eternal, CHARNIER!
Patrice Faubert (2024) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
