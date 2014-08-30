Féralité étatisée ou privée, généralisée

C'est fou

Le nombre de personnes

Que l'on peut décevoir

Que l'on décevra

Que l'on a pu décevoir

Car et à tort

Moi, toi, lui, elles, eux

L'on attend d'elles et d'eux

Toujours, sa suite de grand soir

Et là, s'agissant de vrais gens

C'est-à-dire de gens inconnus ou méconnus

Et quand aux gens connus

C'est là, " La société du spectacle "

Car ils et elles font et sont le spectacle

Avec une belle tapineuse en réceptacle

Et où rien n'y fait tacle

Comme les gens qui dans la rue

Ne se regardent même plus

Ou alors avec peu d'aménité

Et même une grosse pointe de féralité

Car avec la fragmentation fragmentée des idées

Et avec l'influence spectaculaire de fécalité

Hélas, tout le monde finit par s'en imprégner

L'autre, les autres, devenant du possible ennemi en potentialité

Bientôt, ils et elles

Vont se fichent sur la gueule

Tout ce qui ne pense pas facho, et hop, on le dégueule !

Pas tellement plus évolué

Finalement, le genre dit " humain "

Que le bourreau des années écoulées

Certes, un lointain passé

Qui était aussi guérisseur, anatomiste

Et des médicaments d'exécutés en tête de liste

Avec certaines parties du corps

Environ 24 substances des morts

Peau, crâne, graisse, chair, cerveau

Sang, urine, moelle, tout y faisait le beau

Du bourreau apothicaire

Et aussi pour torturer, savait y faire

Pas très différent

Et à une autre échelle, évidemment

De tout gouvernement

Avec en France, sa garde de protection présidentielle

Trois mille militaires qui se font la vie belle

En 2022, 230 millions d'euros, 480 chevaux

120.000 euros par an, c'est-y pas beau

Et autres honteux avantages immérités

De toute une frime bien diligentée

Faut-il être benêt pour le tolérer

Il faudrait tout insurrectionner

Au fumier, les 577 députés de France

Au fumier, les 348 sénateurs de France

Femmes ou hommes, aucune tolérance

Comme en août 1944, s'armer

600 barricades à Paris contre l'occupant nazi

Mais là, contre tout gouvernement, dans tous les pays !

Comme l'on pourrait

Agrivoltaïsme, si l'on voulait

300.000 ha de terres agricoles électrifiées

Qui produire, elles pourraient

Et oui, autant d'électricité

Que toutes les centrales nucléaires françaises

Donc, l'on pourrait relativement vite, tout transformer

Mais du monde, les dominantes et les dominants

Ne veulent absolument aucun vrai changement

Après moi le déluge quitte à en crever

Avec la luge du tout industrialisé

14,4 milliards d'oeufs en production

Par an en France, médaille d'or en Europe

Pour la bêtise, jamais en retard d'un top

Et bonjour la souffrance des poules

Dès que l'on mange, c'est rarement cool

Consommation de l'industrialisation

Industrialisation de la consommation

Avec, sans doute, tout un travail forcé

Comme en 1939/1945, toutes les personnes déportées

Environ 13 millions de gens déplacés de l'Europe

De toute une misère horrible de l'interlope

Direction l'Allemagne nazifiée

Les quatorze millions de soldats allemands

Aux postes de travail, il fallut les remplacer

Du sujet régalien selon les opportunités

Pas moyen, même à 37,58 km/heure de s'échapper

Du record du monde du 100 mètres d'Usain Bolt

Ou alors, il fallait, il faut, sortir le colt

Tout étant hélas toujours en vive réactualité

Avec l'impression d'être déjà dans la mort

Tout en étant du vivant en seul tort

Le dernier rescapé

La dernière rescapée

Faisant foi, d'un perpétuel et éternel, CHARNIER !

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

It's crazy

The number of people

That we can disappoint

That we will disappoint

That we have been able to disappoint

Because and wrongly

Me, you, him, them, them

We expect from them

Always, his continuation of the big night

And there, concerning real people

That is to say unknown or little-known people

And as for the known people

That is there, "The society of the spectacle"

Because they make and are the spectacle

With a beautiful prostitute as a receptacle

And where nothing makes a tackle

Like the people who in the street

Don't even look at each other anymore

Or with little amenity

And even a big touch of ferality

Because with the fragmented fragmentation of ideas

And with the spectacular influence of fecality

Alas, everyone ends up being imbued with it

The other, the others, becoming the possible enemy in potentiality

Soon, they

Will make fun of each other

Everything that doesn't think like a fascist, and hop, we throw it up!

Not much more evolved

Finally, the so-called "human" kind

Than the executioner of years gone by

Certainly, a distant past

Who was also a healer, an anatomist

And medicines for the executed at the top of the list

With certain parts of the body

About 24 substances of the dead

Skin, skull, fat, flesh, brain

Blood, urine, marrow, everything was there to make it look good

From the executioner apothecary

And also to torture, knew how to do it

Not very different

And on another scale, obviously

From any government

With in France, its presidential protection guard

Three thousand soldiers who make life beautiful

In 2022, 230 million euros, 480 horses

120,000 euros per year, isn't that beautiful

And other shameful undeserved advantages

From a whole well-executed show

Do you have to be stupid to tolerate it

We would have to insurrection everything

To manure, the 577 deputies of France

To the manure, the 348 senators of France

Women or men, no tolerance

As in August 1944, arm yourself

600 barricades in Paris against the Nazi occupier

But there, against any government, in any country!

As we could

Agrivoltaism, if we wanted

300,000 ha of electrified agricultural land

Who to produce, they could

And yes, as much electricity

As all the French nuclear power plants

So, we could relatively quickly transform everything

But of the world, the dominants and the dominants

Absolutely do not want any real change

After me the deluge even if it means dying

With the sled of all industrialization

14.4 billion eggs in production

Per year in France, gold medal in Europe

For stupidity, never late for a top

And hello the suffering of the chickens

As soon as we eat, it's rarely cool

Consumption of industrialization

Industrialization of consumption

With, no doubt, all the forced labor

As in 1939/1945, all the deported people

About 13 million people displaced from Europe

From all a horrible misery of the underworld

Towards Nazified Germany

The fourteen million German soldiers

At the work stations, they had to be replaced

From the regal subject according to the opportunities

No way, even at 37.58 km/hour to escape

From Usain Bolt's 100-meter world record

Or else, it was necessary, it is necessary, to take out the colt

Everything being unfortunately always in lively actuality

With the impression of already being in death

While being alive in only fault

The last survivor

The last survivor

Attesting, of a perpetual and eternal, CHARNIER!

Patrice Faubert (2024) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )