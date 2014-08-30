Palimpseste sisyphéen

73 pour cent

De l'information télévisée, c'est parlant

Est de l'ordre du fait divers

Ce qui nourrit l'information réactionnaire

Manipulation des émotions

Les émotions de la manipulation

Et 4 millions de maniaco-dépressifs

Femmes et hommes, en Europe, cela n'est pas excessif

Cette maladie bipolaire

Comme le capital son frère

L'écriture de la séparation

La séparation de l'écriture

Histoire, poésie, science, littérature

Il faut faciliter la lecture

C'est en fait simplement une affaire de culture

C'est plus amusant de tout mélanger

Car ainsi il faut chercher

Car ainsi il faut assembler et relier

De toutes façons

Tout est approximation

Ainsi

Trois découvertes sur quatre en science

Sont réfutées tôt ou tard

La prétention est sans prudence

La logique toujours en retard

Certes, je ne suis pas ou je suis roboratif

A tout, je sors mes griffes

Comme les bas prix

Pour le personnel un mépris

Lidl, Aldi, Ryanair

Ou autre, dans le ciel et sur Terre

Pas de frais de personnel

A qui l'on coupe les ailes

Personnel exploité et surveillé

Car il pourrait voler

C'est le hard-discount si apprécié

Si entretenu par la pauvreté

" Ici on se soumet

Ou on se démet "

Lidl, aldi, et consorts

Pour le personnel c'est la mort !

Comme pour les juifs du passé

Même si la comparaison est outrée

En 1941

1.200.000 juifs déjà tués

En 1942

2.600.000 juifs déjà tués

En 1943

4.400.000 juifs déjà tués

En 1944

5.100.000 juifs déjà tués

En 1945

5.800.000 juifs déjà tués

Dont 700.000 juifs hongrois

Du système nazi ce fut la loi

Les alliés le savaient dès le début, c'est bien cela

Mais la stratégie avait des priorités, voilà !

Et ce sont des juifs de l'étranger

Que Staline et son armée

Vont financer

Pour contre Hitler, lutter

Alors que c'était une même politique

Paradoxe du préjugé antisémitique

Et finalement, cela est un peu resté

Comme les prix bas, de la guerre, nés

De l'économie de guerre

Pour une économie de guerre

Or, c'est toujours la guerre

Aujourd'hui, demain, hier !

Et même au-dessus de la Terre

Avec les 23000 objets en l'air

Déjà en 2013, en orbite autour de la Terre

La technologie y a sa cour

La cohue y fait son tour !

Comme pour le compte d'auteur

Quand c'est le refus de l'éditeur

Il faut des relations

Avoir un réseau, faire acte de soumission

Il faut baisser son pantalon

Montrer ses nichons

Et d'autres démarches

C'est marche après marche

C'est le monde de l'édition !

Avec l'écriture électronique

Médiocre ou talentueuse

Auteur et éditeur, c'est éclectique

L'Internet des critiques fumeuses et fameuses

Pas de comité de lecture

Mais des bureaucrates de la censure

Certes

C'est tout et n'importe quoi l'Internet

Mais au moins, l'on peut y pondre des textes

Et si vous refusez

Ou que vous êtes refusé

Par le monde de l'édition

Pour vous exprimer c'est la seule solution !

Dans le même temps

Tout se contredit, c'est affligeant

Voilà les EHS, les électro-hypersensibles

Pour l'instant, c'est encore peu tangible

Mais nonobstant de plus en plus perceptible

De cette pollution électromagnétique

Nous baignons dans son champ électromagnétique

Les ondes naturelles sont continues

Les ondes artificielles sont hachées ou coupées

Et l'être humain est bioélectromagnétique

Cela fut

Pour le radar, certifié

Et en avant hue

Pour les téléphones fixes ou mobiles

Des ondes pulsées ou hachées

EHS, une autre maladie prophétisée

Et aucune zone blanche pour se protéger

D'ondes diverses car c'est le monde entier !

Et nous allons

Comme d'insupportables larrons

Sur 67P/Tchourioumov-Guérassimenko

Une comète sur laquelle nous nous promenons

Par robot ou photographie, sans le risque du KO

Très très loin, il faut les gens, préparer

A voyager, l'espèce humaine devra émigrer

Le peu qui se sauvera

Pour fiche la panique ailleurs, voilà !

Pourtant

Le premier vaisseau spatial

Le dire est bien banal

De l'espace-temps sidéral

C'est le ventre de la mère

Dont le bébénaute est la chimère

Le vagin est la porte de la Terre

Au début 70 os de plus que l'adulte

Tout est flou et double, tout exulte

Seize heures de sommeil par 24 heures

Même dans une voiture de sport, à tant à l'heure

Car dans le ventre/vaisseau spatial

C'est pareil, 80 décibels, c'est pas mal !

Tout ce qu'entend, voit, mange la mère

Du bébé, architecture le cerveau et les viscères

Qui voit en odorama

Qui entend en technicolor, drôle de gars

Et qui peut rire 300 fois par jour

Hélas, il en fera le tour

Comme les 110 km à quatre pattes

Avant de rejoindre le camp des deux pattes

Pour le froid, apprendre des langues

Comprendre le subconscient, Big Bang

Le bébénaute pourrait devenir une belle rose

S'il pouvait apprendre autre chose

Que des compétitions inutiles et futiles

Pour devenir ainsi, un adulte, aux autres, utile !

Et pourquoi pas ?

Un monde parfait dans son imparfait

De et avec les autres

Et non sans et sur les autres !

Et pourquoi pas ?

Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

73 percent

Television news is telling

Is of the order of the news item

What feeds reactionary information

Manipulation of emotions

The emotions of manipulation

And 4 million manic-depressives

Women and men, in Europe, that is not excessive

This bipolar disease

Like capital its brother

The writing of separation

The separation of writing

History, poetry, science, literature

We must facilitate reading

It is in fact simply a matter of culture

It is more fun to mix everything up

Because that way you have to search

Because that way you have to assemble and connect

In any case

Everything is an approximation

Thus

Three discoveries out of four in science

Are refuted sooner or later

Pretension is without prudence

Logic always late

Certainly, I am not or I am invigorating

To everything, I take out my claws

Like low prices

For the staff a contempt

Lidl, Aldi, Ryanair

Or other, in the sky and on Earth

No personnel costs

Whose wings are clipped

Staff exploited and monitored

Because they could fly

It's the hard discount so appreciated

So maintained by poverty

"Here we submit

Or we resign"

Lidl, Aldi, and others

For the staff it's death!

As for the Jews of the past

Even if the comparison is outrageous

In 1941

1,200,000 Jews already killed

In 1942

2,600,000 Jews already killed

In 1943

4,400,000 Jews already killed

In 1944

5,100,000 Jews already killed

In 1945

5,800,000 Jews already killed

Of which 700,000 Hungarian Jews

Of the Nazi system it was the law

The allies knew it from the beginning, that's right

But the strategy had priorities, that's it! And these are Jews from abroad

That Stalin and his army

Will finance

To fight against Hitler

While it was the same policy

Paradox of anti-Semitic prejudice

And finally, it has remained a bit

Like low prices, from war, born

From the war economy

For a war economy

But, it is always war

Today, tomorrow, yesterday!

And even above the Earth

With the 23,000 objects in the air

Already in 2013, in orbit around the Earth

Technology has its court there

The crowd makes its rounds there!

Like for the author's account

When it is the refusal of the publisher

You need connections

Have a network, show submission

You have to drop your pants

Show your boobs

And other steps

It is step by step

It is the world of publishing!

With electronic writing

Mediocre or talented

Author and publisher, it's eclectic

The Internet of smoky and famous critiques

No reading committee

But censorship bureaucrats

Certainly

The Internet is anything and everything

But at least, we can write texts there

And if you refuse

Or you are refused

By the world of publishing

To express yourself it's the only solution!

At the same time

Everything contradicts itself, it's distressing

Here are the EHS, the electro-hypersensitive

For the moment, it's still not very tangible

But nevertheless more and more perceptible

Of this electromagnetic pollution

We bathe in its electromagnetic field

Natural waves are continuous

Artificial waves are chopped or cut

And the human being is bioelectromagnetic

That was

For the radar, certified

And forward hue

For landlines or mobile phones

Pulsed or chopped waves

EHS, another prophesied disease

And no white zone to protect yourself

Of various waves because it's the whole world!

And we go

Like unbearable thieves

On 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko

A comet on which we walk

By robot or photography, without the risk of KO

Very very far, people must be prepared

To travel, the human species will have to emigrate

The few who will escape

To spread panic elsewhere, that's it!

However

The first spaceship

Saying it is very banal

From sidereal space-time

It is the mother's womb

Of which the babynaut is the chimera

The vagina is the door to the Earth

At the beginning 70 bones more than the adult

Everything is blurry and double, everything exults

Sixteen hours of sleep per 24 hours

Even in a sports car, at so much per hour

Because in the womb/spaceship

It's the same, 80 decibels, it's not bad!

Everything the mother hears, sees, eats

From the baby, architecture the brain and the viscera

Who sees in odorama

Who hears in technicolor, funny guy

And who can laugh 300 times a day

Alas, he will go around it

Like the 110 km on all fours

Before joining the two-legged camp

For the cold, learn languages

Understand the subconscious, Big Bang

The babynaut could become a beautiful rose

If he could learn something else

Than useless and futile competitions

To become like this, an adult, useful to others!

And why not?

A perfect world in its imperfect

Of and with others

And not without and on others!

And why not?

Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )