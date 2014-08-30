Palimpseste sisyphéen
73 pour cent
De l'information télévisée, c'est parlant
Est de l'ordre du fait divers
Ce qui nourrit l'information réactionnaire
Manipulation des émotions
Les émotions de la manipulation
Et 4 millions de maniaco-dépressifs
Femmes et hommes, en Europe, cela n'est pas excessif
Cette maladie bipolaire
Comme le capital son frère
L'écriture de la séparation
La séparation de l'écriture
Histoire, poésie, science, littérature
Il faut faciliter la lecture
C'est en fait simplement une affaire de culture
C'est plus amusant de tout mélanger
Car ainsi il faut chercher
Car ainsi il faut assembler et relier
De toutes façons
Tout est approximation
Ainsi
Trois découvertes sur quatre en science
Sont réfutées tôt ou tard
La prétention est sans prudence
La logique toujours en retard
Certes, je ne suis pas ou je suis roboratif
A tout, je sors mes griffes
Comme les bas prix
Pour le personnel un mépris
Lidl, Aldi, Ryanair
Ou autre, dans le ciel et sur Terre
Pas de frais de personnel
A qui l'on coupe les ailes
Personnel exploité et surveillé
Car il pourrait voler
C'est le hard-discount si apprécié
Si entretenu par la pauvreté
" Ici on se soumet
Ou on se démet "
Lidl, aldi, et consorts
Pour le personnel c'est la mort !
Comme pour les juifs du passé
Même si la comparaison est outrée
En 1941
1.200.000 juifs déjà tués
En 1942
2.600.000 juifs déjà tués
En 1943
4.400.000 juifs déjà tués
En 1944
5.100.000 juifs déjà tués
En 1945
5.800.000 juifs déjà tués
Dont 700.000 juifs hongrois
Du système nazi ce fut la loi
Les alliés le savaient dès le début, c'est bien cela
Mais la stratégie avait des priorités, voilà !
Et ce sont des juifs de l'étranger
Que Staline et son armée
Vont financer
Pour contre Hitler, lutter
Alors que c'était une même politique
Paradoxe du préjugé antisémitique
Et finalement, cela est un peu resté
Comme les prix bas, de la guerre, nés
De l'économie de guerre
Pour une économie de guerre
Or, c'est toujours la guerre
Aujourd'hui, demain, hier !
Et même au-dessus de la Terre
Avec les 23000 objets en l'air
Déjà en 2013, en orbite autour de la Terre
La technologie y a sa cour
La cohue y fait son tour !
Comme pour le compte d'auteur
Quand c'est le refus de l'éditeur
Il faut des relations
Avoir un réseau, faire acte de soumission
Il faut baisser son pantalon
Montrer ses nichons
Et d'autres démarches
C'est marche après marche
C'est le monde de l'édition !
Avec l'écriture électronique
Médiocre ou talentueuse
Auteur et éditeur, c'est éclectique
L'Internet des critiques fumeuses et fameuses
Pas de comité de lecture
Mais des bureaucrates de la censure
Certes
C'est tout et n'importe quoi l'Internet
Mais au moins, l'on peut y pondre des textes
Et si vous refusez
Ou que vous êtes refusé
Par le monde de l'édition
Pour vous exprimer c'est la seule solution !
Dans le même temps
Tout se contredit, c'est affligeant
Voilà les EHS, les électro-hypersensibles
Pour l'instant, c'est encore peu tangible
Mais nonobstant de plus en plus perceptible
De cette pollution électromagnétique
Nous baignons dans son champ électromagnétique
Les ondes naturelles sont continues
Les ondes artificielles sont hachées ou coupées
Et l'être humain est bioélectromagnétique
Cela fut
Pour le radar, certifié
Et en avant hue
Pour les téléphones fixes ou mobiles
Des ondes pulsées ou hachées
EHS, une autre maladie prophétisée
Et aucune zone blanche pour se protéger
D'ondes diverses car c'est le monde entier !
Et nous allons
Comme d'insupportables larrons
Sur 67P/Tchourioumov-Guérassimenko
Une comète sur laquelle nous nous promenons
Par robot ou photographie, sans le risque du KO
Très très loin, il faut les gens, préparer
A voyager, l'espèce humaine devra émigrer
Le peu qui se sauvera
Pour fiche la panique ailleurs, voilà !
Pourtant
Le premier vaisseau spatial
Le dire est bien banal
De l'espace-temps sidéral
C'est le ventre de la mère
Dont le bébénaute est la chimère
Le vagin est la porte de la Terre
Au début 70 os de plus que l'adulte
Tout est flou et double, tout exulte
Seize heures de sommeil par 24 heures
Même dans une voiture de sport, à tant à l'heure
Car dans le ventre/vaisseau spatial
C'est pareil, 80 décibels, c'est pas mal !
Tout ce qu'entend, voit, mange la mère
Du bébé, architecture le cerveau et les viscères
Qui voit en odorama
Qui entend en technicolor, drôle de gars
Et qui peut rire 300 fois par jour
Hélas, il en fera le tour
Comme les 110 km à quatre pattes
Avant de rejoindre le camp des deux pattes
Pour le froid, apprendre des langues
Comprendre le subconscient, Big Bang
Le bébénaute pourrait devenir une belle rose
S'il pouvait apprendre autre chose
Que des compétitions inutiles et futiles
Pour devenir ainsi, un adulte, aux autres, utile !
Et pourquoi pas ?
Un monde parfait dans son imparfait
De et avec les autres
Et non sans et sur les autres !
Et pourquoi pas ?
Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
73 percent
Television news is telling
Is of the order of the news item
What feeds reactionary information
Manipulation of emotions
The emotions of manipulation
And 4 million manic-depressives
Women and men, in Europe, that is not excessive
This bipolar disease
Like capital its brother
The writing of separation
The separation of writing
History, poetry, science, literature
We must facilitate reading
It is in fact simply a matter of culture
It is more fun to mix everything up
Because that way you have to search
Because that way you have to assemble and connect
In any case
Everything is an approximation
Thus
Three discoveries out of four in science
Are refuted sooner or later
Pretension is without prudence
Logic always late
Certainly, I am not or I am invigorating
To everything, I take out my claws
Like low prices
For the staff a contempt
Lidl, Aldi, Ryanair
Or other, in the sky and on Earth
No personnel costs
Whose wings are clipped
Staff exploited and monitored
Because they could fly
It's the hard discount so appreciated
So maintained by poverty
"Here we submit
Or we resign"
Lidl, Aldi, and others
For the staff it's death!
As for the Jews of the past
Even if the comparison is outrageous
In 1941
1,200,000 Jews already killed
In 1942
2,600,000 Jews already killed
In 1943
4,400,000 Jews already killed
In 1944
5,100,000 Jews already killed
In 1945
5,800,000 Jews already killed
Of which 700,000 Hungarian Jews
Of the Nazi system it was the law
The allies knew it from the beginning, that's right
But the strategy had priorities, that's it! And these are Jews from abroad
That Stalin and his army
Will finance
To fight against Hitler
While it was the same policy
Paradox of anti-Semitic prejudice
And finally, it has remained a bit
Like low prices, from war, born
From the war economy
For a war economy
But, it is always war
Today, tomorrow, yesterday!
And even above the Earth
With the 23,000 objects in the air
Already in 2013, in orbit around the Earth
Technology has its court there
The crowd makes its rounds there!
Like for the author's account
When it is the refusal of the publisher
You need connections
Have a network, show submission
You have to drop your pants
Show your boobs
And other steps
It is step by step
It is the world of publishing!
With electronic writing
Mediocre or talented
Author and publisher, it's eclectic
The Internet of smoky and famous critiques
No reading committee
But censorship bureaucrats
Certainly
The Internet is anything and everything
But at least, we can write texts there
And if you refuse
Or you are refused
By the world of publishing
To express yourself it's the only solution!
At the same time
Everything contradicts itself, it's distressing
Here are the EHS, the electro-hypersensitive
For the moment, it's still not very tangible
But nevertheless more and more perceptible
Of this electromagnetic pollution
We bathe in its electromagnetic field
Natural waves are continuous
Artificial waves are chopped or cut
And the human being is bioelectromagnetic
That was
For the radar, certified
And forward hue
For landlines or mobile phones
Pulsed or chopped waves
EHS, another prophesied disease
And no white zone to protect yourself
Of various waves because it's the whole world!
And we go
Like unbearable thieves
On 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko
A comet on which we walk
By robot or photography, without the risk of KO
Very very far, people must be prepared
To travel, the human species will have to emigrate
The few who will escape
To spread panic elsewhere, that's it!
However
The first spaceship
Saying it is very banal
From sidereal space-time
It is the mother's womb
Of which the babynaut is the chimera
The vagina is the door to the Earth
At the beginning 70 bones more than the adult
Everything is blurry and double, everything exults
Sixteen hours of sleep per 24 hours
Even in a sports car, at so much per hour
Because in the womb/spaceship
It's the same, 80 decibels, it's not bad!
Everything the mother hears, sees, eats
From the baby, architecture the brain and the viscera
Who sees in odorama
Who hears in technicolor, funny guy
And who can laugh 300 times a day
Alas, he will go around it
Like the 110 km on all fours
Before joining the two-legged camp
For the cold, learn languages
Understand the subconscious, Big Bang
The babynaut could become a beautiful rose
If he could learn something else
Than useless and futile competitions
To become like this, an adult, useful to others!
And why not?
A perfect world in its imperfect
Of and with others
And not without and on others!
And why not?
Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
