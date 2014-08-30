Biodiversité ou la nature privatisée

" La vitesse d'extinction des espèces, c'est cent à mille fois plus rapide que

la moyenne géologique des cinq cent mille dernières années. "

Christophe Bonneuil ( né en 1968, historien des sciences )

1865

L'abattage industriel

La souffrance animale, pas belle

Il faudrait pratiquer le végétarisme

Le végétalisme et le véganisme

Ou c'est mieux que rien

Et à tout le moins

L'accommodement raisonnable, du flexitarien

Et il y a au moins

Quatre fois plus de végétariennes et de végétariens

En Angleterre et en Allemagne, c'est certain

Qu'en France, du carnivore communiel

C'est la catholicité si formelle

Avec son commensalisme contractuel

Même si cela est un peu partout pareil

Et si la majorité de gens en France

Sont carnivores, la plupart, pour les animaux

Sont contre la souffrance

A ce point de contradiction, cela est sot

Pas tant que cela

Car les êtres humains se tuent entre eux, voilà !

Tout est comme un alphabet

Qui n'a finalement rien de secret

Comme le mal que tu me fais

C'est à toi aussi que tu le fais

Comme le mal que je te fais

C'est aussi à moi que je le fais

C'est l'histoire de l'humanité

C'est l'histoire de la conscience aliénée

Ainsi

Si passer du coq à l'âne

Fait passer pour insane

Mais il ne peut en être ainsi

Dans notre monde où tout est si

Le monde du complexe militaro-industriel

Où tout travail salarié est son miel

Cela produit du géopolitique

Cela produit du géoéconomique

Où la paix n'intéresse personne

Car c'est la guerre, qui tout, conditionne !

Comme en 1885

La conférence de Berlin, l'Afrique

Pour l'Europe une pompe à fric

Colonialisme, impérialisme

Le discours logique du fascisme

Chine, France, Amérique

C'est maintenant, ô lutte homérique

Il faut aller à la source

Pour prendre possession des ressources

L'Amérique qui a des bases partout

Aussi, il fallut éliminer feu ( 1942-2011 ) Kadhafi, ce tyran fou

Car ancien dirigeant de l'unité africaine

Qui dérangeait les visées américaines

Africom

Qui se conjugue à tous les tomes

A quand US GO HOME

Qui eut pourtant son Danone

A 21 millions d'euros d'amende à se faire rembourser

Pour de Danone, de la mensongère publicité

A des Etats américains, l'escroqueur escroqué

C'est un peu

Donc, le tyran tyrannisé

C'est un peu

L'inhumanité à laquelle personne ne peut échapper !

Il est pourtant vrai

Cependant c'est un fait

Du moins pour l'Europe

Sans que nullement je me moque

Que les crimes et délits

N'ont fait que diminuer, c'est ainsi

En 1626 à Stockholm

C'était tout à fait la norme

Un peu partout à cette époque

A cela pas la moindre équivoque

80 meurtres par an

Tous les soirs des vols

Le travail dur des enfants

La nourriture et le coucher comme obole

Cela n'était jamais vraiment, ni pire, ni mieux, avant

La souffrance est de tous les temps

Diverses formes, diverses variétés

Dans la fragmentation, rien n'est si différent !

" L'art de vivre... Le plus grand de tous les arts au monde, est

l'art de vivre "

Jiddu Krishnamurti, philosophe holiste ( 1895-1986 )

Et comment vivre

Dans un monde

Où à l'argent tout se livre

Cet argent qui rend tout immonde !

Capital naturel

Capital artificiel

Capital de la culture

Capital de la nature

Marché de l'environnement

L'environnement du marché

Et des services écosystémiques

Sous l'emprise des lois économiques

Quand déjà onze pour cent de l'écosystème

Est seulement en bon état, le marché se démène

Quand la crise écologique

Devient une opportunité économique

Et pour le secteur privé

Encore plus de marché

La nature devenue une valeur monétaire

Nature privatisée par la banque réactionnaire

C'est la biobanque

Qui vend des actions nature, son tank

Le capital sait s'adapter

Et des actions nature pour compenser

Du capital la fausse bonne volonté

Des actions pour les espèces menacées

Marché du carbone crédit

Spéculation du carbone crédit

Bayer, Vale, Nestlé, des multinationales

Et autres bourses vertes du capital

Comme pour la mouche des sables, c'est banal

Première mouche américaine

En voie d'extinction, la vilaine

Et des actions de banque pour la protéger

Le règne de la nature privatisée

La révolution industrielle

N'est pas belle

Population mondiale multipliée par six

Consommation de l'eau multipliée par trois

Taux de carbone dans l'atmosphère multiplié par deux

La moitié des forêts tropicales

N'existe plus, c'est infernal !

Les abeilles qui pollinisent se meurent

200 milliards de dollars de labeur

Le beurre et l'argent du beurre

C'est ou c'était gratuit, l'être humain est son tueur

Il faut maintenant les louer

Pour les récoltes, pouvoir polliniser

La finance privatise la nature

C'est son vol, sa fermeture

Mais nous sommes ce que nous pensons

Et c'est donc ainsi que nous nous organisons

Pas étonnant tous les stress

Du stress aigu au stress chronique

La rançon de la vie économique

De la biopsychosociologie des cancers, c'est la messe

De la biogenèse du cancer, sa stase

De l'inhibition de l'action, qui nous gaze

Le capital de nos mentalités

Les mentalités du capital

Cancer du capital

Capital du cancer

Et revoilà Henri Laborit et Hans Selye

Avec le cortisol comme seule paye

Certes au dix-huitième siècle

Les rues de Paris puaient les déchets

Excréments, viscères, autres méfaits

Sur les beaux vêtements s'affichaient

Malgré les décrotteurs

L'ordure éclaboussait à toute heure

Eaux usées dans la Seine

Foetus jetés par des femmes en peine

Chaque époque a ses problèmes

Mais c'était comme un poème

Mais aujourd'hui, la pollution comme principal thème !

Et c'est deux à cinq fois plus pollué chez soi

Qu'à l'extérieur et donc hors de chez soi

Comme les 500 milliards en publicité

Qui chaque année sont dépensés

Alors que dix pour cent de cette somme

Résoudrait le problème de la faim, c'est scandaleusement énorme !

Il ne faut pas applaudir

Il ne faut plus applaudir

Qui que ce soit

Quoi que ce soit

Car c'est toujours soi-même

Que l'on applaudit

Et à tort ou à raison, c'est une supercherie

Il ne faut pas applaudir

Il faut simplement réfléchir

Sur soi-même

De soi-même

Il ne faut avoir aucune image

Toute image est un mirage

Comme dans le ciel les nuages

Ne rien enregistrer

Pour ne pas être flatté ou blessé

Tout être humain doit intégralement changer

De A à Z, sinon, terminus pour l'humanité

En finir avec l'opinion perroquet

L'opinion idiosyncrasique, c'est moins niais !

Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

"The speed of extinction of species is a hundred to a thousand times faster than

the geological average of the last five hundred thousand years."

Christophe Bonneuil (born in 1968, historian of science)

1865

Industrial slaughter

Animal suffering, not beautiful

We should practice vegetarianism

Veganism and veganism

Or it's better than nothing

And at the very least

Reasonable accommodation, of the flexitarian

And there are at least

Four times more vegetarians

In England and Germany, that's for sure

Than in France, of the communal carnivore

It's the so formal catholicity

With its contractual commensalism

Even if it's pretty much the same everywhere

And if the majority of people in France

Are carnivores, most of them, for animals

Are against suffering

At this point of contradiction, it's stupid

Not so much

Because human beings kill each other, that's it!

Everything is like an alphabet

Which ultimately has nothing secret

Like the harm you do to me

You do it to you too

Like the harm I do to you

I do it to me too

It's the story of humanity

It's the story of alienated consciousness

So

If jumping from one thing to another

Makes you seem insane

But it can't be like that

In our world where everything is so

The world of the military-industrial complex

Where all paid work is its honey

It produces geopolitics

It produces geoeconomics

Where peace interests no one

Because it is war that conditions everything!

As in 1885

The Berlin Conference, Africa

For Europe a money pump

Colonialism, imperialism

The logical discourse of fascism

China, France, America

It is now, oh Homeric struggle

We must go to the source

To take possession of the resources

America which has bases everywhere

Also, it was necessary to eliminate the late (1942-2011) Gaddafi, this crazy tyrant

Because former leader of African unity

Who disturbed American aims

Africom

Which is conjugated in all volumes

When will US GO HOME

Who nevertheless had his Danone

A 21 million euro fine to be reimbursed

For Danone, false advertising

To American States, the swindled swindler

It's a bit

So, the tyrannized tyrant

It's a bit

The inhumanity that no one can escape!

It is nevertheless true

However it is a fact

At least for Europe

Without me making fun of it

That crimes and misdemeanors

Have only decreased, that's how it is

In 1626 in Stockholm

It was quite the norm

A bit everywhere at that time

There is no ambiguity about that

80 murders per year

Every evening thefts

The hard work of children

Food and bedtime as a pittance

It was never really, neither worse nor better, before

Suffering is of all times

Various forms, various varieties

In fragmentation, nothing is so different!

"The art of living... The greatest of all arts in the world, is

the art of living"

Jiddu Krishnamurti, holistic philosopher (1895-1986)

And how to live

In a world

Where everything is given over to money

This money that makes everything filthy!

Natural capital

Artificial capital

Cultural capital

Nature capital

Environmental market

The environment of the market

And ecosystem services

Under the influence of economic laws

When already eleven percent of the ecosystem

Is only in good condition, the market struggles

When the ecological crisis

Becomes an economic opportunity

And for the private sector

Even more market

Nature has become a monetary value

Nature privatized by the reactionary bank

It is the biobank

Who sells nature shares, its tank

Capital knows how to adapt

And nature shares to compensate

False goodwill of capital

Shares for endangered species

Carbon credit market

Carbon credit speculation

Bayer, Vale, Nestlé, multinationals

And other green stock exchanges of capital

As for the sand fly, it is banal

First American fly

On the verge of extinction, the ugly one

And bank shares to protect it

The reign of nature privatized

The industrial revolution

Isn't beautiful

World population multiplied by six

Water consumption multiplied by three

Carbon rate in the atmosphere multiplied by two

Half of the tropical forests

No longer exist, it's hell!

Pollinating bees are dying

$200 billion of work

The butter and the money for the butter

It is or was free, the human being is its killer

We must now rent them

For the crops, to be able to pollinate

Finance privatizes nature

It is its theft, its closure

But we are what we think

And so this is how we organize ourselves

No wonder all the stress

From acute stress to chronic stress

The ransom of economic life

Of the biopsychosociology of cancers, it's the mass

Of the biogenesis of cancer, its stasis

Of the inhibition of action, which gasses us

The capital of our mentalities

The mentalities of capital

Cancer of capital

Capital of cancer

And here are Henri Laborit and Hans Selye again

With cortisol as the only pay

Certainly in the eighteenth century

The streets of Paris stank of waste

Excrement, viscera, others misdeeds

On the beautiful clothes were displayed

Despite the shoe cleaners

The garbage splashed at all hours

Waste water in the Seine

Foetuses thrown by women in pain

Every era has its problems

But it was like a poem

But today, pollution as the main theme!

And it is two to five times more polluted at home

Than outside and therefore outside the home

Like the 500 billion in advertising

Which are spent each year

While ten percent of this sum

Would solve the problem of hunger, it is scandalously enormous!

We must not applaud

We must no longer applaud

Whoever

Whatever

Because it is always ourselves

That we applaud

And rightly or wrongly, it is a deception

We must not applaud

We must simply reflect

On ourselves

Of ourselves

We must not have any image

Every image is a mirage

Like the clouds in the sky

Do not record anything

In order not to be flattered or hurt

Every human being must change completely

From A to Z, otherwise, the end of the world for humanity

End the parrot opinion

Idiosyncratic opinion is less silly!

Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )