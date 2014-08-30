Biodiversité ou la nature privatisée
" La vitesse d'extinction des espèces, c'est cent à mille fois plus rapide que
la moyenne géologique des cinq cent mille dernières années. "
Christophe Bonneuil ( né en 1968, historien des sciences )
1865
L'abattage industriel
La souffrance animale, pas belle
Il faudrait pratiquer le végétarisme
Le végétalisme et le véganisme
Ou c'est mieux que rien
Et à tout le moins
L'accommodement raisonnable, du flexitarien
Et il y a au moins
Quatre fois plus de végétariennes et de végétariens
En Angleterre et en Allemagne, c'est certain
Qu'en France, du carnivore communiel
C'est la catholicité si formelle
Avec son commensalisme contractuel
Même si cela est un peu partout pareil
Et si la majorité de gens en France
Sont carnivores, la plupart, pour les animaux
Sont contre la souffrance
A ce point de contradiction, cela est sot
Pas tant que cela
Car les êtres humains se tuent entre eux, voilà !
Tout est comme un alphabet
Qui n'a finalement rien de secret
Comme le mal que tu me fais
C'est à toi aussi que tu le fais
Comme le mal que je te fais
C'est aussi à moi que je le fais
C'est l'histoire de l'humanité
C'est l'histoire de la conscience aliénée
Ainsi
Si passer du coq à l'âne
Fait passer pour insane
Mais il ne peut en être ainsi
Dans notre monde où tout est si
Le monde du complexe militaro-industriel
Où tout travail salarié est son miel
Cela produit du géopolitique
Cela produit du géoéconomique
Où la paix n'intéresse personne
Car c'est la guerre, qui tout, conditionne !
Comme en 1885
La conférence de Berlin, l'Afrique
Pour l'Europe une pompe à fric
Colonialisme, impérialisme
Le discours logique du fascisme
Chine, France, Amérique
C'est maintenant, ô lutte homérique
Il faut aller à la source
Pour prendre possession des ressources
L'Amérique qui a des bases partout
Aussi, il fallut éliminer feu ( 1942-2011 ) Kadhafi, ce tyran fou
Car ancien dirigeant de l'unité africaine
Qui dérangeait les visées américaines
Africom
Qui se conjugue à tous les tomes
A quand US GO HOME
Qui eut pourtant son Danone
A 21 millions d'euros d'amende à se faire rembourser
Pour de Danone, de la mensongère publicité
A des Etats américains, l'escroqueur escroqué
C'est un peu
Donc, le tyran tyrannisé
C'est un peu
L'inhumanité à laquelle personne ne peut échapper !
Il est pourtant vrai
Cependant c'est un fait
Du moins pour l'Europe
Sans que nullement je me moque
Que les crimes et délits
N'ont fait que diminuer, c'est ainsi
En 1626 à Stockholm
C'était tout à fait la norme
Un peu partout à cette époque
A cela pas la moindre équivoque
80 meurtres par an
Tous les soirs des vols
Le travail dur des enfants
La nourriture et le coucher comme obole
Cela n'était jamais vraiment, ni pire, ni mieux, avant
La souffrance est de tous les temps
Diverses formes, diverses variétés
Dans la fragmentation, rien n'est si différent !
" L'art de vivre... Le plus grand de tous les arts au monde, est
l'art de vivre "
Jiddu Krishnamurti, philosophe holiste ( 1895-1986 )
Et comment vivre
Dans un monde
Où à l'argent tout se livre
Cet argent qui rend tout immonde !
Capital naturel
Capital artificiel
Capital de la culture
Capital de la nature
Marché de l'environnement
L'environnement du marché
Et des services écosystémiques
Sous l'emprise des lois économiques
Quand déjà onze pour cent de l'écosystème
Est seulement en bon état, le marché se démène
Quand la crise écologique
Devient une opportunité économique
Et pour le secteur privé
Encore plus de marché
La nature devenue une valeur monétaire
Nature privatisée par la banque réactionnaire
C'est la biobanque
Qui vend des actions nature, son tank
Le capital sait s'adapter
Et des actions nature pour compenser
Du capital la fausse bonne volonté
Des actions pour les espèces menacées
Marché du carbone crédit
Spéculation du carbone crédit
Bayer, Vale, Nestlé, des multinationales
Et autres bourses vertes du capital
Comme pour la mouche des sables, c'est banal
Première mouche américaine
En voie d'extinction, la vilaine
Et des actions de banque pour la protéger
Le règne de la nature privatisée
La révolution industrielle
N'est pas belle
Population mondiale multipliée par six
Consommation de l'eau multipliée par trois
Taux de carbone dans l'atmosphère multiplié par deux
La moitié des forêts tropicales
N'existe plus, c'est infernal !
Les abeilles qui pollinisent se meurent
200 milliards de dollars de labeur
Le beurre et l'argent du beurre
C'est ou c'était gratuit, l'être humain est son tueur
Il faut maintenant les louer
Pour les récoltes, pouvoir polliniser
La finance privatise la nature
C'est son vol, sa fermeture
Mais nous sommes ce que nous pensons
Et c'est donc ainsi que nous nous organisons
Pas étonnant tous les stress
Du stress aigu au stress chronique
La rançon de la vie économique
De la biopsychosociologie des cancers, c'est la messe
De la biogenèse du cancer, sa stase
De l'inhibition de l'action, qui nous gaze
Le capital de nos mentalités
Les mentalités du capital
Cancer du capital
Capital du cancer
Et revoilà Henri Laborit et Hans Selye
Avec le cortisol comme seule paye
Certes au dix-huitième siècle
Les rues de Paris puaient les déchets
Excréments, viscères, autres méfaits
Sur les beaux vêtements s'affichaient
Malgré les décrotteurs
L'ordure éclaboussait à toute heure
Eaux usées dans la Seine
Foetus jetés par des femmes en peine
Chaque époque a ses problèmes
Mais c'était comme un poème
Mais aujourd'hui, la pollution comme principal thème !
Et c'est deux à cinq fois plus pollué chez soi
Qu'à l'extérieur et donc hors de chez soi
Comme les 500 milliards en publicité
Qui chaque année sont dépensés
Alors que dix pour cent de cette somme
Résoudrait le problème de la faim, c'est scandaleusement énorme !
Il ne faut pas applaudir
Il ne faut plus applaudir
Qui que ce soit
Quoi que ce soit
Car c'est toujours soi-même
Que l'on applaudit
Et à tort ou à raison, c'est une supercherie
Il ne faut pas applaudir
Il faut simplement réfléchir
Sur soi-même
De soi-même
Il ne faut avoir aucune image
Toute image est un mirage
Comme dans le ciel les nuages
Ne rien enregistrer
Pour ne pas être flatté ou blessé
Tout être humain doit intégralement changer
De A à Z, sinon, terminus pour l'humanité
En finir avec l'opinion perroquet
L'opinion idiosyncrasique, c'est moins niais !
Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
"The speed of extinction of species is a hundred to a thousand times faster than
the geological average of the last five hundred thousand years."
Christophe Bonneuil (born in 1968, historian of science)
1865
Industrial slaughter
Animal suffering, not beautiful
We should practice vegetarianism
Veganism and veganism
Or it's better than nothing
And at the very least
Reasonable accommodation, of the flexitarian
And there are at least
Four times more vegetarians
In England and Germany, that's for sure
Than in France, of the communal carnivore
It's the so formal catholicity
With its contractual commensalism
Even if it's pretty much the same everywhere
And if the majority of people in France
Are carnivores, most of them, for animals
Are against suffering
At this point of contradiction, it's stupid
Not so much
Because human beings kill each other, that's it!
Everything is like an alphabet
Which ultimately has nothing secret
Like the harm you do to me
You do it to you too
Like the harm I do to you
I do it to me too
It's the story of humanity
It's the story of alienated consciousness
So
If jumping from one thing to another
Makes you seem insane
But it can't be like that
In our world where everything is so
The world of the military-industrial complex
Where all paid work is its honey
It produces geopolitics
It produces geoeconomics
Where peace interests no one
Because it is war that conditions everything!
As in 1885
The Berlin Conference, Africa
For Europe a money pump
Colonialism, imperialism
The logical discourse of fascism
China, France, America
It is now, oh Homeric struggle
We must go to the source
To take possession of the resources
America which has bases everywhere
Also, it was necessary to eliminate the late (1942-2011) Gaddafi, this crazy tyrant
Because former leader of African unity
Who disturbed American aims
Africom
Which is conjugated in all volumes
When will US GO HOME
Who nevertheless had his Danone
A 21 million euro fine to be reimbursed
For Danone, false advertising
To American States, the swindled swindler
It's a bit
So, the tyrannized tyrant
It's a bit
The inhumanity that no one can escape!
It is nevertheless true
However it is a fact
At least for Europe
Without me making fun of it
That crimes and misdemeanors
Have only decreased, that's how it is
In 1626 in Stockholm
It was quite the norm
A bit everywhere at that time
There is no ambiguity about that
80 murders per year
Every evening thefts
The hard work of children
Food and bedtime as a pittance
It was never really, neither worse nor better, before
Suffering is of all times
Various forms, various varieties
In fragmentation, nothing is so different!
"The art of living... The greatest of all arts in the world, is
the art of living"
Jiddu Krishnamurti, holistic philosopher (1895-1986)
And how to live
In a world
Where everything is given over to money
This money that makes everything filthy!
Natural capital
Artificial capital
Cultural capital
Nature capital
Environmental market
The environment of the market
And ecosystem services
Under the influence of economic laws
When already eleven percent of the ecosystem
Is only in good condition, the market struggles
When the ecological crisis
Becomes an economic opportunity
And for the private sector
Even more market
Nature has become a monetary value
Nature privatized by the reactionary bank
It is the biobank
Who sells nature shares, its tank
Capital knows how to adapt
And nature shares to compensate
False goodwill of capital
Shares for endangered species
Carbon credit market
Carbon credit speculation
Bayer, Vale, Nestlé, multinationals
And other green stock exchanges of capital
As for the sand fly, it is banal
First American fly
On the verge of extinction, the ugly one
And bank shares to protect it
The reign of nature privatized
The industrial revolution
Isn't beautiful
World population multiplied by six
Water consumption multiplied by three
Carbon rate in the atmosphere multiplied by two
Half of the tropical forests
No longer exist, it's hell!
Pollinating bees are dying
$200 billion of work
The butter and the money for the butter
It is or was free, the human being is its killer
We must now rent them
For the crops, to be able to pollinate
Finance privatizes nature
It is its theft, its closure
But we are what we think
And so this is how we organize ourselves
No wonder all the stress
From acute stress to chronic stress
The ransom of economic life
Of the biopsychosociology of cancers, it's the mass
Of the biogenesis of cancer, its stasis
Of the inhibition of action, which gasses us
The capital of our mentalities
The mentalities of capital
Cancer of capital
Capital of cancer
And here are Henri Laborit and Hans Selye again
With cortisol as the only pay
Certainly in the eighteenth century
The streets of Paris stank of waste
Excrement, viscera, others misdeeds
On the beautiful clothes were displayed
Despite the shoe cleaners
The garbage splashed at all hours
Waste water in the Seine
Foetuses thrown by women in pain
Every era has its problems
But it was like a poem
But today, pollution as the main theme!
And it is two to five times more polluted at home
Than outside and therefore outside the home
Like the 500 billion in advertising
Which are spent each year
While ten percent of this sum
Would solve the problem of hunger, it is scandalously enormous!
We must not applaud
We must no longer applaud
Whoever
Whatever
Because it is always ourselves
That we applaud
And rightly or wrongly, it is a deception
We must not applaud
We must simply reflect
On ourselves
Of ourselves
We must not have any image
Every image is a mirage
Like the clouds in the sky
Do not record anything
In order not to be flattered or hurt
Every human being must change completely
From A to Z, otherwise, the end of the world for humanity
End the parrot opinion
Idiosyncratic opinion is less silly!
Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
