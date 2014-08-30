Ghréline conditionnelle ou inconditionnelle

France

Un enfant

Par sa mère, tué tous les dix jours

La misère

De la détresse absolue, connaît les tours

Pour la richesse

Pour la notoriété

C'est un autre monde

C'est une autre époque

C'est une autre planète

Elle y sont sèches, sans faconde

Où rien n'y féconde

Elle n'y font aucune ronde

Vivant dans leur propre monde

Elles les ignorent ou s'en moquent

Là, pas besoin du pense-bête

Et pour la pauvreté diverse et variée

C'est toujours l'hiver

Et pour les gens bien dotés

C'est plus que souvent l'été

Du après nous le déluge, du tout oublié

Gens riches ou célébrités

Avec du sexe à gogo et à volonté

La notoriété fait les cuisses écartées

Ou aussi les pantalons baissés

Certains milieux pouvant s'y prêter

Surtout, jadis, avant des maladies arrivées

C'est fou comme les femmes se laissaient se baratiner

Sexer

Tout pauvre ne pouvant qu'y rêver

Riches ou les célébrités

Femmes par dizaines, centaines, milliers !

Cherchez l'erreur

Toutes n'ayant pas été violées

Pas comme les femmes sans domicile fixé

Être à la rue étant la pire des atrocités

Et donc par l'intérêt se laissant amadouer

L'argent

N'ouvrant pas seulement que les portes

Mais toute sexualité en devient une cohorte

Tout intérêt y est bien caché

Le plaisir n'y étant pas toujours premier

Milieux aux tentations appropriées

Surtout, de nos jours si bien prostitués

Un peu comme une bestiole, la manger

Petite ou grande, il a bien fallu la tuer

Donc, le cinéma est au baisage

Ce que tout abattoir est au tuage

Et si vous voulez, à tout prix, sexer

Le milieu du cinéma est tout indiqué

Avec derrière, toute une historicité

Comme l'endométriose

De maladie gynécologique sans cause

Sans lien aussi avec la menstruation

Mais des organes en infiltration

L'endomètre ailleurs que dans la cavité utérine

Une femme sur dix, cela l'entérine

Il y faut du traitement hormonal

Hypnose, acupuncture, pilule

Plus parfois, une opération chirurgicale

Et oui, cela fait partie de l'inhumain capital !

Tout maillon

D'un autre maillon

Comme une perle, s'y enfile et sans mal

Comme gomme équipée de son crayon

Tout se mélangeant, tournant en rond

Mémoire émotionnelle

Mémoire culturelle

Mémoire physique

Mémoire neurologique

D'autres aussi moins usuelles

Et qui nous font

Et qui nous défont

Ce de l'individu à toute civilisation

Ainsi de la ghréline

Pour manger, de la stimulation visuelle

Petit ou grand appétit

Passant aussi, surtout, par la carte de crédit

Avec aussi, d'un niveau d'organisation, l'autre

Nourriture et taille des assiettes

De l'éducation, alimentation, consommation

Et toute hormone étant conditionnable

Et c'est selon son habit qu'elle se met à table

Tant de jeûnes forcés sous le capital

Et, alors, de 17h à 8h, serait le jeûne idéal

Mais tout s'affiche au phallus fatal

Ainsi des statues vulvaires si bien cachées

Une sorte d'Afghanistan pour ne pas solliciter

Nymphomanie détestée contre frigidité symbolisée

De l'interdiction comme une obligation

De l'obligation comme une interdiction !

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

France

A child

By his mother, killed every ten days

Poverty

Of absolute distress, knows the tricks

For wealth

For fame

It's another world

It's another time

It's another planet

They are dry there, without eloquence

Where nothing fertilizes there

They do not make any rounds there

Living in their own world

They ignore them or do not care

There, no need for the reminder

And for the diverse and varied poverty

It's always winter

And for the well-endowed

It's more than often summer

From after us the deluge, from all forgotten

Rich people or celebrities

With sex galore and at will

Fame makes the thighs spread

Or also the pants down

Certain circles can lend themselves to it

Especially, in the past, before illnesses arrived

It's crazy how women let themselves chat

Sex

Any poor person can only dream about it

Rich or famous

Women by the dozens, hundreds, thousands!

Look for the mistake

Not all of them having been raped

Not like homeless women

Being on the street is the worst of atrocities

And so by interest letting itself be coaxed

Money

Not only opening doors

But all sexuality becomes a cohort of it

All interest is well hidden there

Pleasure is not always first there

Environments with appropriate temptations

Above all, these days so well prostituted

A bit like a beast, eating it

Small or big, it had to be killed

So, cinema is to fucking

What any slaughterhouse is to killing

And if you want, at all costs, to have sex

The cinema environment is ideal

With behind it, a whole history

Like endometriosis

Of gynecological disease without cause

With no link also with menstruation

But organs in infiltration

The endometrium elsewhere than in the uterine cavity

One woman in ten, this enterin

It requires hormonal treatment

Hypnosis, acupuncture, the pill

And sometimes, a surgical operation

And yes, that is part of the inhuman capital!

Any link

From another link

Like a pearl, slips on and without difficulty

Like an eraser equipped with its pencil

Everything mixing, turning in circles

Emotional memory

Cultural memory

Physical memory

Neurological memory

Others also less usual

And which make us

And which undo us

This of the individual to all civilization

Thus of ghrelin

To eat, of visual stimulation

Small or large appetite

Passing also, especially, by the credit card

With also, from one level of organization, the other

Food and size of plates

Of education, food, consumption

And any hormone being conditionable

And it is according to her dress that she sits at the table

So many forced fasts under capital

And, then, from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m., would be the ideal fast

But everything is displayed to the fatal phallus

Thus of vulvar statues so well hidden

A kind of Afghanistan to not solicit

Hated nymphomania against symbolized frigidity

Of the prohibition as an obligation

Of the obligation as a prohibition!

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) whinge, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )