Ghréline conditionnelle ou inconditionnelle
France
Un enfant
Par sa mère, tué tous les dix jours
La misère
De la détresse absolue, connaît les tours
Pour la richesse
Pour la notoriété
C'est un autre monde
C'est une autre époque
C'est une autre planète
Elle y sont sèches, sans faconde
Où rien n'y féconde
Elle n'y font aucune ronde
Vivant dans leur propre monde
Elles les ignorent ou s'en moquent
Là, pas besoin du pense-bête
Et pour la pauvreté diverse et variée
C'est toujours l'hiver
Et pour les gens bien dotés
C'est plus que souvent l'été
Du après nous le déluge, du tout oublié
Gens riches ou célébrités
Avec du sexe à gogo et à volonté
La notoriété fait les cuisses écartées
Ou aussi les pantalons baissés
Certains milieux pouvant s'y prêter
Surtout, jadis, avant des maladies arrivées
C'est fou comme les femmes se laissaient se baratiner
Sexer
Tout pauvre ne pouvant qu'y rêver
Riches ou les célébrités
Femmes par dizaines, centaines, milliers !
Cherchez l'erreur
Toutes n'ayant pas été violées
Pas comme les femmes sans domicile fixé
Être à la rue étant la pire des atrocités
Et donc par l'intérêt se laissant amadouer
L'argent
N'ouvrant pas seulement que les portes
Mais toute sexualité en devient une cohorte
Tout intérêt y est bien caché
Le plaisir n'y étant pas toujours premier
Milieux aux tentations appropriées
Surtout, de nos jours si bien prostitués
Un peu comme une bestiole, la manger
Petite ou grande, il a bien fallu la tuer
Donc, le cinéma est au baisage
Ce que tout abattoir est au tuage
Et si vous voulez, à tout prix, sexer
Le milieu du cinéma est tout indiqué
Avec derrière, toute une historicité
Comme l'endométriose
De maladie gynécologique sans cause
Sans lien aussi avec la menstruation
Mais des organes en infiltration
L'endomètre ailleurs que dans la cavité utérine
Une femme sur dix, cela l'entérine
Il y faut du traitement hormonal
Hypnose, acupuncture, pilule
Plus parfois, une opération chirurgicale
Et oui, cela fait partie de l'inhumain capital !
Tout maillon
D'un autre maillon
Comme une perle, s'y enfile et sans mal
Comme gomme équipée de son crayon
Tout se mélangeant, tournant en rond
Mémoire émotionnelle
Mémoire culturelle
Mémoire physique
Mémoire neurologique
D'autres aussi moins usuelles
Et qui nous font
Et qui nous défont
Ce de l'individu à toute civilisation
Ainsi de la ghréline
Pour manger, de la stimulation visuelle
Petit ou grand appétit
Passant aussi, surtout, par la carte de crédit
Avec aussi, d'un niveau d'organisation, l'autre
Nourriture et taille des assiettes
De l'éducation, alimentation, consommation
Et toute hormone étant conditionnable
Et c'est selon son habit qu'elle se met à table
Tant de jeûnes forcés sous le capital
Et, alors, de 17h à 8h, serait le jeûne idéal
Mais tout s'affiche au phallus fatal
Ainsi des statues vulvaires si bien cachées
Une sorte d'Afghanistan pour ne pas solliciter
Nymphomanie détestée contre frigidité symbolisée
De l'interdiction comme une obligation
De l'obligation comme une interdiction !
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
France
A child
By his mother, killed every ten days
Poverty
Of absolute distress, knows the tricks
For wealth
For fame
It's another world
It's another time
It's another planet
They are dry there, without eloquence
Where nothing fertilizes there
They do not make any rounds there
Living in their own world
They ignore them or do not care
There, no need for the reminder
And for the diverse and varied poverty
It's always winter
And for the well-endowed
It's more than often summer
From after us the deluge, from all forgotten
Rich people or celebrities
With sex galore and at will
Fame makes the thighs spread
Or also the pants down
Certain circles can lend themselves to it
Especially, in the past, before illnesses arrived
It's crazy how women let themselves chat
Sex
Any poor person can only dream about it
Rich or famous
Women by the dozens, hundreds, thousands!
Look for the mistake
Not all of them having been raped
Not like homeless women
Being on the street is the worst of atrocities
And so by interest letting itself be coaxed
Money
Not only opening doors
But all sexuality becomes a cohort of it
All interest is well hidden there
Pleasure is not always first there
Environments with appropriate temptations
Above all, these days so well prostituted
A bit like a beast, eating it
Small or big, it had to be killed
So, cinema is to fucking
What any slaughterhouse is to killing
And if you want, at all costs, to have sex
The cinema environment is ideal
With behind it, a whole history
Like endometriosis
Of gynecological disease without cause
With no link also with menstruation
But organs in infiltration
The endometrium elsewhere than in the uterine cavity
One woman in ten, this enterin
It requires hormonal treatment
Hypnosis, acupuncture, the pill
And sometimes, a surgical operation
And yes, that is part of the inhuman capital!
Any link
From another link
Like a pearl, slips on and without difficulty
Like an eraser equipped with its pencil
Everything mixing, turning in circles
Emotional memory
Cultural memory
Physical memory
Neurological memory
Others also less usual
And which make us
And which undo us
This of the individual to all civilization
Thus of ghrelin
To eat, of visual stimulation
Small or large appetite
Passing also, especially, by the credit card
With also, from one level of organization, the other
Food and size of plates
Of education, food, consumption
And any hormone being conditionable
And it is according to her dress that she sits at the table
So many forced fasts under capital
And, then, from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m., would be the ideal fast
But everything is displayed to the fatal phallus
Thus of vulvar statues so well hidden
A kind of Afghanistan to not solicit
Hated nymphomania against symbolized frigidity
Of the prohibition as an obligation
Of the obligation as a prohibition!
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) whinge, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
