Exhilarating Experience of Desert Safari Dune Bashing

Dubai Desert Safari, in reality, all includes dune bashing. Be an unstoppable driver of a massive 4x4 and smash your way through towering sand dunes, power up steep slopes, and hurtle down into the valleys for the most unmatched adrenaline rush. Carefully the expert drivers navigate over shifting sands, drift around the corners with subtle artistry, and leave you breathless in the hairpin bends. It is a roller coaster ride with every jolt and turn.

While dune-skimming on the golden desert safari dunes https://goldendesertsafari.com/, the scenery around you will call upon you to appreciate the entire expanse of this endless desert there under the golden ray of the sun.

This is one adrenaline-kickened adventure, offering thrills but also a chance to bond with the raw beauty of nature. An experience never to be forgotten, living through the magic and charm of the desert landscape that you have just witnessed here in Dubai.

Abu Dhabi Releases Guide to Free Tours

Residents and visitors of the UAE capital can take advantage of a convenient booking system for free excursions.

The capital of the United Arab Emirates has a variety of free and low-cost excursions to offer visitors, allowing them to immerse themselves in the country's cultural features. All excursions must be booked in advance https://www.articleted.com/article/861354/12276/How-Desert-Safari-Dubai-Tour-is-Full-of-Adventures-

For example, the Al Ain Oasis - the tour lasts 50 minutes. Since 2011, this site has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. In addition to an exciting tour, guests can dine in a traditional Emirati restaurant or canteen. It should be noted that pets are not allowed on the territory, and smoking is also prohibited.

Qasr Al Muwaiji Fort - The tour lasts 1 hour. The ancient building served as the home and administrative centre of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan when he became the ruler's representative in the Al Ain region in 1946. Pets are not allowed on the premises, and food is not permitted.

The House of Artisans - Located in Qasr Al Hosn, it showcases Emirati culture through arts and crafts https://www.janubaba.com/c/forum/topic/243229/Road_Trips__OffRoad__Vacations/What_to_do_in_a_Desert_Safari_Tour_Dubai

. The House of Artisans also hosts workshops and courses. The tour lasts 20 minutes.

Al Jahili Fort offers a 45-minute tour. The fort has a library where visitors can purchase books.

Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa, the ruler of Abu Dhabi in the late 19th century, owned a farm in Al Ain and ordered the construction of Al Jahili Fort to control the tribes that lived in the area. Photography is allowed in the fort's exhibitions. Pets are not allowed on the grounds.

You can also visit Qasr Al Hosn, the oldest building in Abu Dhabi; it includes the city's first structure and a coral watchtower built to protect the settlement founded on the island. The tour lasts 90 minutes, but entry costs AED30 for adults (ages 18 to 99).