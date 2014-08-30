Tout dans rien, rien dans tout

( MISE AU POINT SUR L'USURPATION D'IDENTITE : Un ami perdu de vue pendant de nombreuses années, puis retrouvé, se fait passer pour moi auprès de ses collègues de travail ou autre. Et me plagiant, s'attribuant, sans vergogne, ainsi, tout ce que je suis ! Je lui ai fait savoir qu'il fallait qu'il arrête cette malhonnêteté, MERCI, s'il avait VRAIMENT de l'amitié pour moi !? Disciple encombrant et mauvais piratage qui pourrait m'amener de gros ennuis par cette usurpation d'identité. Et puis, je suis né le 5 janvier 1951 à La Courneuve et lui Fabrice Péréa en 1962, je ne sais plus où, et habitant à Saint-Ouen ( 93 ) et cela ne pourrait pas marcher longtemps malgré cette mythomanie pour gogos ! ( Et puis, cela finirait par se savoir ! Et mec, MOI C'EST MOI et TOI C'EST TOI, un peu de courage pour s'assumer soi-même sans se faire passer pour un autre, je le dis aussi pour d'autres éventuels usurpateurs à venir ou du passé... Et de plus, c'est sérieusement réprimé par la loi. Comme quoi, aussi, cela n'arrive pas qu'aux personnes connues !!! MISE AU POINT SUR L'USURPATION D'IDENTITE ! )

Nous sommes des ignares

Et moins, on l'est

Plus, pourquoi, on le sait

Mais le dire

Pour le dire

Ne justifie pas de médire

Et d'en profiter

Pour n'importe quoi, raconter

Et nous le faisons tous et toutes

La vanité est d'une même route

Ainsi du ( ghetto de Varsovie )

Où juifs polonais

Durent se débrouiller

Sans l'aide des non-juifs polonais

Et même sans la résistance polonaise

Tant l'antisémitisme y était à l'aise

Juifs et juives de la Pologne

Sur l'air de qui on les cogne

Bref

Dès que l'on gratte un peu l'Histoire

L'on s'y fait un peu moins avoir

Et puis

Les personnes n'entendent que ce qu'elles veulent/peuvent entendre

Et puis

Les personnes ne voient que ce qu'elles veulent/ peuvent voir !

Ce qui est signifiant

Selon tout un codage neuronal

Et ce, malgré la plasticité cérébrale

Qui doit, quand on l'utilise mal

Ce qui n'est pas signifiant

Devenant, devient, de l'inexistant

Chaque histoire personnelle, l'interprétant

Tout y est assaisonné en arrangement

Comme l'assaisonnement des farines des poissons

Certes

Chez soi, ou surtout, au restaurant

Tout ce que l'on mange est du poison

0,04 grammes d'éthoxyquinine

Pour nourrir les salmonidés

Tout étant devenu de l'enquiquine

Ce qui peut se calculer

Un pavé de saumon industrialisé

D'un système mercantile et mercanti

La nature devenue toute dénutrie

Plantes

Dix à quarante pour cent de sa photosynthèse

Merci à ses champignons mycorhiziens

Et dans ses nodosités, la légumineuse s'investit

Environ vingt à trente pour cent pour le produit

Tout un tenant du grand au petit

Car tout ce qui est en grand musicien

Tout un tatouage symphonique

Naturel ou surtout artificiel, sociologique

France. Vingt pour cent de la population tatouée

Trente pour cent des moins de 25 ans étant tatoués !

De toutes les classes sociales

Ce dans le monde entier

Certes, tout approximatif

Tout variant au fil des années écoulées

Vrai un jour, faux un autre jour

Plus qu'une expérience de pensée

Sur les mentalités quelques données

Comme les dix pour cent de la population mondiale

Qui entendrait des voix, du trouble cérébral

Problèmes psychologiques ou matériels

Une sorte d'évasion

Sauf en cas de schizophrénie ou autre chanson

Tout ce qui n'a pas été résolu

Devenant obsessif et voix sans véritable élu

Comme feu Jeanne d'arc, et sa voix royale

Conseillers secrets à son service, contre un mythe vital

Contradiction. déstabilisation, harmonisation

Les médicaments en étant addition ou soustraction

Avec les dix pour cent de la population

Et dans le monde, en dépression

Mais n'étant vraiment sur le terrain de rien

De et en toutes choses, nous n'y comprenons plus rien

Ce monde a besoin de soupapes de sécurité

Du divertissement, des manifestations, du rebellé spectacularisé

Contrôle mal maîtrisé des maladies mentales

Quand le capital est la plus grande maladie mentale

Qui met bas ainsi toutes maladies physiques ou mentales

Surtout avec du faux refus et de la vraie acceptation

De toutes les soumissions en réactualisation

Phénomènes de turbulence

Pour la génuflexion de la cadence

Six ou sept personnes par mètre carré

Des vagues de bousculade écervelées

6 ou 7 personnes par mètre carré

Tout y veut sa trempe ou sa fouettée

Mais là, en bêtise précipitée

Mécanique des fluides

Mécanique des corps

Foules se piétinant

Au tout se détestant

S'ignorant, se méprisant, s'humiliant

Densité ou pas, la physique des corps

Des coups, toujours et encore

Travail salarié

Esclavage relooké qui a bien voté

Pour tout édile élu, de l'autodestruction

Et dans nos fausses figurations

Tous et toutes, nous nous crachons !

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

( UPDATE ON IDENTITY THEFT: A friend I lost touch with for many years, then found again, pretends to be me to his work colleagues or others. And plagiarizing me, attributing to himself, shamelessly, everything that I am! I let him know that he had to stop this dishonesty, PLEASE, if he REALLY had a friendship for me!? Cumbersome disciple and bad hacking that could bring me big trouble by this identity theft. And then, I was born on January 5, 1951 in La Courneuve and he Fabrice Péréa in 1962, I don't remember where, and living in Saint-Ouen (93) and that could not work for long despite this mythomania for suckers! ( And then, it would end up getting out! And man, ME IS ME and YOU IS YOU, a little of courage to assume oneself without pretending to be someone else, I also say it for other possible usurpers to come or from the past... And what's more, it is seriously repressed by the law. As if, also, it doesn't only happen to famous people!!! UPDATE ON IDENTITY THEFT! )

We are ignorant

And less, we are

More, why, we know

But saying it

To say it

Does not justify slandering

And taking advantage of it

For anything, telling

And we all do it

Vanity is the same road

Thus of the (Warsaw ghetto)

Where Polish Jews

Had to manage

Without the help of Polish non-Jews

And even without the Polish resistance

So much was anti-Semitism at ease there

Jews and Jewesses of Poland

To the tune of which we beat them

In short

As soon as we scratch a little History

We are a little less taken in

And then

People only hear what they want/can hear

And then

People only see what they want/can see! What is significant

According to a whole neuronal coding

And this, despite the cerebral plasticity

Which must, when it is used badly

What is not significant

Becoming, becomes, of the nonexistent

Each personal story, interpreting it

Everything is seasoned in arrangement

Like the seasoning of fish meal

Certainly

At home, or especially, at the restaurant

Everything we eat is poison

0.04 grams of ethoxyquinine

To feed salmonids

Everything having become a nuisance

What can be calculated

A piece of industrialized salmon

Of a mercantile and mercanti system

Nature has become completely malnourished

Plants

Ten to forty percent of its photosynthesis

Thanks to its mycorrhizal fungi

And in its nodules, the legume invests itself

About twenty to thirty percent for the product

A whole tenant from large to small

Because everything that is in great musician

A whole symphonic tattoo

Natural or especially artificial, sociological

France. Twenty percent of the population tattooed

Thirty percent of those under 25 being tattooed!

From all social classes

This in the whole world

Certainly, all approximate

Everything varying over the years

True one day, false another day

More than a thought experiment

On mentalities some data

Like the ten percent of the world's population

Who would hear voices, brain disorder

Psychological or material problems

A kind of escape

Except in the case of schizophrenia or other song

Everything that has not been resolved

Becoming obsessive and voice without a real chosen one

Like the late Joan of Arc, and her royal voice

Secret advisers at her service, against a vital myth

Contradiction. destabilization, harmonization

Medicines being addition or subtraction

With ten percent of the population

And in the world, in depression

But not really being on the ground of anything

Of and in all things, we no longer understand anything

This world needs safety valves

Entertainment, demonstrations, spectacularized rebellion

Poorly controlled control of mental illnesses

When capital is the greatest mental illness

Which thus gives birth to all physical or mental illnesses

Especially with false refusal and true acceptance

Of all submissions in reactualization

Phenomena of turbulence

For the genuflection of the cadence

Six or seven people per square meter

Waves of brainless jostling

6 or 7 people per square meter

Everything wants its temper or its whipping

But there, in hasty stupidity

Mechanics of fluids

Mechanics of bodies

Crowds trampling each other

At all hating

Ignoring, despising, humiliating each other

Density or not, the physics of bodies

Blows, always and again

Salaried work

Revamped slavery that voted well

For every elected official, self-destruction

And in our false representations

We all spit on each other!

Patrice Faubert (2024) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )