Tout dans rien, rien dans tout
( MISE AU POINT SUR L'USURPATION D'IDENTITE : Un ami perdu de vue pendant de nombreuses années, puis retrouvé, se fait passer pour moi auprès de ses collègues de travail ou autre. Et me plagiant, s'attribuant, sans vergogne, ainsi, tout ce que je suis ! Je lui ai fait savoir qu'il fallait qu'il arrête cette malhonnêteté, MERCI, s'il avait VRAIMENT de l'amitié pour moi !? Disciple encombrant et mauvais piratage qui pourrait m'amener de gros ennuis par cette usurpation d'identité. Et puis, je suis né le 5 janvier 1951 à La Courneuve et lui Fabrice Péréa en 1962, je ne sais plus où, et habitant à Saint-Ouen ( 93 ) et cela ne pourrait pas marcher longtemps malgré cette mythomanie pour gogos ! ( Et puis, cela finirait par se savoir ! Et mec, MOI C'EST MOI et TOI C'EST TOI, un peu de courage pour s'assumer soi-même sans se faire passer pour un autre, je le dis aussi pour d'autres éventuels usurpateurs à venir ou du passé... Et de plus, c'est sérieusement réprimé par la loi. Comme quoi, aussi, cela n'arrive pas qu'aux personnes connues !!! MISE AU POINT SUR L'USURPATION D'IDENTITE ! )
Nous sommes des ignares
Et moins, on l'est
Plus, pourquoi, on le sait
Mais le dire
Pour le dire
Ne justifie pas de médire
Et d'en profiter
Pour n'importe quoi, raconter
Et nous le faisons tous et toutes
La vanité est d'une même route
Ainsi du ( ghetto de Varsovie )
Où juifs polonais
Durent se débrouiller
Sans l'aide des non-juifs polonais
Et même sans la résistance polonaise
Tant l'antisémitisme y était à l'aise
Juifs et juives de la Pologne
Sur l'air de qui on les cogne
Bref
Dès que l'on gratte un peu l'Histoire
L'on s'y fait un peu moins avoir
Et puis
Les personnes n'entendent que ce qu'elles veulent/peuvent entendre
Et puis
Les personnes ne voient que ce qu'elles veulent/ peuvent voir !
Ce qui est signifiant
Selon tout un codage neuronal
Et ce, malgré la plasticité cérébrale
Qui doit, quand on l'utilise mal
Ce qui n'est pas signifiant
Devenant, devient, de l'inexistant
Chaque histoire personnelle, l'interprétant
Tout y est assaisonné en arrangement
Comme l'assaisonnement des farines des poissons
Certes
Chez soi, ou surtout, au restaurant
Tout ce que l'on mange est du poison
0,04 grammes d'éthoxyquinine
Pour nourrir les salmonidés
Tout étant devenu de l'enquiquine
Ce qui peut se calculer
Un pavé de saumon industrialisé
D'un système mercantile et mercanti
La nature devenue toute dénutrie
Plantes
Dix à quarante pour cent de sa photosynthèse
Merci à ses champignons mycorhiziens
Et dans ses nodosités, la légumineuse s'investit
Environ vingt à trente pour cent pour le produit
Tout un tenant du grand au petit
Car tout ce qui est en grand musicien
Tout un tatouage symphonique
Naturel ou surtout artificiel, sociologique
France. Vingt pour cent de la population tatouée
Trente pour cent des moins de 25 ans étant tatoués !
De toutes les classes sociales
Ce dans le monde entier
Certes, tout approximatif
Tout variant au fil des années écoulées
Vrai un jour, faux un autre jour
Plus qu'une expérience de pensée
Sur les mentalités quelques données
Comme les dix pour cent de la population mondiale
Qui entendrait des voix, du trouble cérébral
Problèmes psychologiques ou matériels
Une sorte d'évasion
Sauf en cas de schizophrénie ou autre chanson
Tout ce qui n'a pas été résolu
Devenant obsessif et voix sans véritable élu
Comme feu Jeanne d'arc, et sa voix royale
Conseillers secrets à son service, contre un mythe vital
Contradiction. déstabilisation, harmonisation
Les médicaments en étant addition ou soustraction
Avec les dix pour cent de la population
Et dans le monde, en dépression
Mais n'étant vraiment sur le terrain de rien
De et en toutes choses, nous n'y comprenons plus rien
Ce monde a besoin de soupapes de sécurité
Du divertissement, des manifestations, du rebellé spectacularisé
Contrôle mal maîtrisé des maladies mentales
Quand le capital est la plus grande maladie mentale
Qui met bas ainsi toutes maladies physiques ou mentales
Surtout avec du faux refus et de la vraie acceptation
De toutes les soumissions en réactualisation
Phénomènes de turbulence
Pour la génuflexion de la cadence
Six ou sept personnes par mètre carré
Des vagues de bousculade écervelées
6 ou 7 personnes par mètre carré
Tout y veut sa trempe ou sa fouettée
Mais là, en bêtise précipitée
Mécanique des fluides
Mécanique des corps
Foules se piétinant
Au tout se détestant
S'ignorant, se méprisant, s'humiliant
Densité ou pas, la physique des corps
Des coups, toujours et encore
Travail salarié
Esclavage relooké qui a bien voté
Pour tout édile élu, de l'autodestruction
Et dans nos fausses figurations
Tous et toutes, nous nous crachons !
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
( UPDATE ON IDENTITY THEFT: A friend I lost touch with for many years, then found again, pretends to be me to his work colleagues or others. And plagiarizing me, attributing to himself, shamelessly, everything that I am! I let him know that he had to stop this dishonesty, PLEASE, if he REALLY had a friendship for me!? Cumbersome disciple and bad hacking that could bring me big trouble by this identity theft. And then, I was born on January 5, 1951 in La Courneuve and he Fabrice Péréa in 1962, I don't remember where, and living in Saint-Ouen (93) and that could not work for long despite this mythomania for suckers! ( And then, it would end up getting out! And man, ME IS ME and YOU IS YOU, a little of courage to assume oneself without pretending to be someone else, I also say it for other possible usurpers to come or from the past... And what's more, it is seriously repressed by the law. As if, also, it doesn't only happen to famous people!!! UPDATE ON IDENTITY THEFT! )
We are ignorant
And less, we are
More, why, we know
But saying it
To say it
Does not justify slandering
And taking advantage of it
For anything, telling
And we all do it
Vanity is the same road
Thus of the (Warsaw ghetto)
Where Polish Jews
Had to manage
Without the help of Polish non-Jews
And even without the Polish resistance
So much was anti-Semitism at ease there
Jews and Jewesses of Poland
To the tune of which we beat them
In short
As soon as we scratch a little History
We are a little less taken in
And then
People only hear what they want/can hear
And then
People only see what they want/can see! What is significant
According to a whole neuronal coding
And this, despite the cerebral plasticity
Which must, when it is used badly
What is not significant
Becoming, becomes, of the nonexistent
Each personal story, interpreting it
Everything is seasoned in arrangement
Like the seasoning of fish meal
Certainly
At home, or especially, at the restaurant
Everything we eat is poison
0.04 grams of ethoxyquinine
To feed salmonids
Everything having become a nuisance
What can be calculated
A piece of industrialized salmon
Of a mercantile and mercanti system
Nature has become completely malnourished
Plants
Ten to forty percent of its photosynthesis
Thanks to its mycorrhizal fungi
And in its nodules, the legume invests itself
About twenty to thirty percent for the product
A whole tenant from large to small
Because everything that is in great musician
A whole symphonic tattoo
Natural or especially artificial, sociological
France. Twenty percent of the population tattooed
Thirty percent of those under 25 being tattooed!
From all social classes
This in the whole world
Certainly, all approximate
Everything varying over the years
True one day, false another day
More than a thought experiment
On mentalities some data
Like the ten percent of the world's population
Who would hear voices, brain disorder
Psychological or material problems
A kind of escape
Except in the case of schizophrenia or other song
Everything that has not been resolved
Becoming obsessive and voice without a real chosen one
Like the late Joan of Arc, and her royal voice
Secret advisers at her service, against a vital myth
Contradiction. destabilization, harmonization
Medicines being addition or subtraction
With ten percent of the population
And in the world, in depression
But not really being on the ground of anything
Of and in all things, we no longer understand anything
This world needs safety valves
Entertainment, demonstrations, spectacularized rebellion
Poorly controlled control of mental illnesses
When capital is the greatest mental illness
Which thus gives birth to all physical or mental illnesses
Especially with false refusal and true acceptance
Of all submissions in reactualization
Phenomena of turbulence
For the genuflection of the cadence
Six or seven people per square meter
Waves of brainless jostling
6 or 7 people per square meter
Everything wants its temper or its whipping
But there, in hasty stupidity
Mechanics of fluids
Mechanics of bodies
Crowds trampling each other
At all hating
Ignoring, despising, humiliating each other
Density or not, the physics of bodies
Blows, always and again
Salaried work
Revamped slavery that voted well
For every elected official, self-destruction
And in our false representations
We all spit on each other!
Patrice Faubert (2024) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
Add new comment