Paraphysique anamnèse de la ZAD
There is no
Monday, Tuesday
Wednesday, Thursday
Friday, Saturday, Sunday
The economy is revenge
These are economic benchmarks
In the service of various policies
But it is completely arbitrary
It is still and always war
Worked days
Paid vacation days
All this has a history
Of which knowledge is lost
The time elapsed
The economy wants to measure it
The economy makes a market of it
Ideologies and religions are its complicity
Lobby work
Labor lobby
The entertainment of lobbies
Entertainment lobbies
There are no specific days
There is simply the economy
By the dominant classes, everything is governed
It has always been like this!
Tastes, fashions, desires
This is imposed by the dominant classes
To impose domination, they are learned
And each taste that believes itself to be personal
Is in truth one cannot be more impersonal
Every human being
Is produced by his time
Is the product of his time
Every human being
Is a creation
From the time of domination
From the time of his domination
Every human being
At this time, is a submission
A true revolution
At this time, will not be able to make any exemption
Because we denounce domination
With the words of domination
This is what drives its eternal perpetuation
Because this is the language of domination
In sublimation of all frustrations
Therefore, no word is cowardly
Therefore, no word is neutral! The domination of games
The games of domination
The economy of domination
The domination of the economy
For everything it is thus
Like the paving (1185) of the streets of Paris
By fire (1165-1223) Philippe Auguste, who had the desire
And after, everything that goes with it, follows
Like the plastic trash bag
It is the same process too
It stank
The problem of waste
From 1950, in New York, but from 1883, in Paris
For large trash bins of the prefect Poubelle
He had even thought of sorting
But the people of Paris ignored it
And in Paris alone today
That is 1.2 million tons of waste
Per year, garbage, that makes a lot
Because in 1656, the future city of New York, first decree
For a regulation on garbage
To stop throwing everything in the river, as and when as
Not to mention the problem of excrement, it is a fact
Sometimes, it is the mafia that manages the garbage of the cities
No one else wants to touch it, it is vile matter
But nevertheless, in the past
In the time of kings
Very few people washed
Or rarely like kings
It is the medicine of the moment that makes law!
And all the fuss we make
For coitus in humans
3 to 7 minutes for such a long obsession
To encompass everything, the only way
Unless you are an ace at meditation
And then the woman is clitoral
The vagina is not average
The length of the penis does not matter to the clitoris
Except for those obsessed with the cliché, this vice
Because the penis is about 14.5 cm
And this in full erection
Certainly, with sometimes more or less
But it is the size of the average penis
And again, for some sexologists
As for some urologists
It is still exaggerated
But the male must be made to fantasize
And certainly a little smaller in the Korean
And certainly a little longer in the African
But for female pleasure it is worthless
The woman does not care about her clitoral orgasm! In short
It has no importance
As for enjoyment
It is not like CDD
Fixed-term employment contracts
To better exploit people
And 83 percent of employment contracts
But you have to make money
