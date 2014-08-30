Paraphysique anamnèse de la ZAD

There is no

Monday, Tuesday

Wednesday, Thursday

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

The economy is revenge

These are economic benchmarks

In the service of various policies

But it is completely arbitrary

It is still and always war

Worked days

Paid vacation days

All this has a history

Of which knowledge is lost

The time elapsed

The economy wants to measure it

The economy makes a market of it

Ideologies and religions are its complicity

Lobby work

Labor lobby

The entertainment of lobbies

Entertainment lobbies

There are no specific days

There is simply the economy

By the dominant classes, everything is governed

It has always been like this!

Tastes, fashions, desires

This is imposed by the dominant classes

To impose domination, they are learned

And each taste that believes itself to be personal

Is in truth one cannot be more impersonal

Every human being

Is produced by his time

Is the product of his time

Every human being

Is a creation

From the time of domination

From the time of his domination

Every human being

At this time, is a submission

A true revolution

At this time, will not be able to make any exemption

Because we denounce domination

With the words of domination

This is what drives its eternal perpetuation

Because this is the language of domination

In sublimation of all frustrations

Therefore, no word is cowardly

Therefore, no word is neutral! The domination of games

The games of domination

The economy of domination

The domination of the economy

For everything it is thus

Like the paving (1185) of the streets of Paris

By fire (1165-1223) Philippe Auguste, who had the desire

And after, everything that goes with it, follows

Like the plastic trash bag

It is the same process too

It stank

The problem of waste

From 1950, in New York, but from 1883, in Paris

For large trash bins of the prefect Poubelle

He had even thought of sorting

But the people of Paris ignored it

And in Paris alone today

That is 1.2 million tons of waste

Per year, garbage, that makes a lot

Because in 1656, the future city of New York, first decree

For a regulation on garbage

To stop throwing everything in the river, as and when as

Not to mention the problem of excrement, it is a fact

Sometimes, it is the mafia that manages the garbage of the cities

No one else wants to touch it, it is vile matter

But nevertheless, in the past

In the time of kings

Very few people washed

Or rarely like kings

It is the medicine of the moment that makes law!

And all the fuss we make

For coitus in humans

3 to 7 minutes for such a long obsession

To encompass everything, the only way

Unless you are an ace at meditation

And then the woman is clitoral

The vagina is not average

The length of the penis does not matter to the clitoris

Except for those obsessed with the cliché, this vice

Because the penis is about 14.5 cm

And this in full erection

Certainly, with sometimes more or less

But it is the size of the average penis

And again, for some sexologists

As for some urologists

It is still exaggerated

But the male must be made to fantasize

And certainly a little smaller in the Korean

And certainly a little longer in the African

But for female pleasure it is worthless

The woman does not care about her clitoral orgasm! In short

It has no importance

As for enjoyment

It is not like CDD

Fixed-term employment contracts

To better exploit people

And 83 percent of employment contracts

But you have to make money