Paraphysique de l'imputrescibilité abiotique

Le cinéma

Est un milieu de plagiaires

Tout comme son confrère

Il s'agit du milieu littéraire

Et comme feu ( 1803 - 1836 ) Lacenaire

Dans le plus que fameux film " Les enfants du paradis "

Il me serait agréable d'en tuer le plus possible

Mais quand on est contre tout

Tout est contre soi

Une solitude spatiale

Un abandon abyssal

L'on y est affreusement seul comme homme

L'on y est affreusement seule comme femme

Quand tout ou presque, nous désole

Le monde n'a jamais existé

Car il n'est jamais né

Toutes et tous

Comme des illusions qui toussent

Du malheur, du bonheur, de la souffrance

Des guerres, des régions, des pays, remontrances

Et au jour de nos morts

Nous en subirons la sentence

Il faut bien en issir

Comme nous ignorons nos naissances

Nous ignorerons nos morts sans ou avec descendance

C'est tout le cornucopien

Qui n'y changera jamais rien

Les lois du marché

Du doublon, du triplon, partout sont infiltrés !

Pour comprendre, il faut aller à reculons

Ainsi, USA, et au début de sa fondation

Un noir

Ne valait que 3/5 d'un blanc

Irréfutable, d'un pays et son Histoire

Vu ce qui s'y passe, rien d'esbaudissant

Et d'un pays l'autre, tout s'y continuant

Et d'un bord l'autre, tout aussi dément

Et c'est ainsi que depuis un an

356 soldats israéliens sont morts

42603 gazaouis sont morts

2483 libanais sont morts

Hommes, femmes, enfants

Cherchez l'erreur

Cherchez la terreur

Mais quand nous voyons tout de loin

Cela ne nous fait rien

Certes, nous le savons bien

De toute une future et déjà présente

Catastrophe à peine chuchoteuse, et pas absente

Et nous en payons déjà la fracture

Pardon, je voulais écrire la facture

Et écrire

C'est pouvoir parler sans jamais être interrompu

Ou par soi-même, sans le terme échu

Hélas, la principale obsession des hommes

C'est l'entrecuisse des femmes

Et qui s'en paluchent

Par milliards de fois, de l'imaginaire peluche !

Comme les derniers mots

Femmes suicidées, hommes suicidés

Rien n'y est faux, rien n'y est sot

" Ouf, terminée la mauvaise plaisanterie "

" De toute souffrance, de tout cela délivré "

Ou d'un même signifié

" La vie ne vaut pas la peine d'être vécue "

Mais pas parce que l'on vous cracherait dans la gueule

Façon Hitler ou autre dégueule

Mais par lassitude morale ou physique

Quand le monde entier est de l'engueule

Avec toute sa fausse magnificence

Et l'envie d'y tirer sa révérence

Charbon de bois

Avec des substances endormantes

Et si la mort n'existait pas

Il faudrait l'inventer

Tant le monde est d'absurdité

Tant le monde est de cruauté

Sans amour et sans amitié

Ou ersatz à peine amélioré

L'argent ayant absolument tout faussé

Tout y étant de l'élevage en batterie

Trente-six jours pour un poulet, 1,8 kilo

De ce fait, le dire, faut un certain culot

Car, pour un bébé humain de trois kilos

En deux mois, il atteindrait trois cents kilos

Allo, maman bobo !

Quand c'est l'aurifère

Qui parfume toute notre atmosphère

Avec des tas d'idées préconçues

Comme toutes les histoires de cul

Même pour la pizza, apparut

En 1911 dans un restaurant de New York

Ou comme les pâtes à la carbonara

En 1954, dans un restaurant de Chicago

Et tant et tant de fausses idées sont comme cela

Mais quand c'est vrai

L'on y songe dans le distrait

Cependant, qu'en France, on le sait

Une personne sur cinq est touchée

Par un trouble mental qui peut l'invalider

Et nous avalons en moyenne

23,8 microgrammes d'arsenic par jour

Dans nos verres ou dans nos assiettes

Rien d'imputrescible, même dans nos miettes

Mais si tout peut-être vrai dans un contexte

Tout peut-être faux hors d'un contexte

Il y faut, date, lieu, époque, temps

Ainsi, tout ou presque, va en se trompant

Et ne pas le comprendre est navrant

De moi, l'on ne peut s'identifier

N'avoir point du disciple, comme garant

Aucune flatterie, aucune calomnie, la sérénité !

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

Cinema

Is a milieu of plagiarists

Just like his colleague

It is the literary milieu

And like fire (1803 - 1836) Lacenaire

In the more than famous film "Children of Paradise"

It would be nice for me to kill as many as possible

But when you are against everything

Everything is against you

A spatial solitude

An abysmal abandonment

You are terribly alone there as a man

You are terribly alone there as a woman

When everything or almost, saddens us

The world has never existed

Because it was never born

All and all

Like illusions that cough

Of misfortune, happiness, suffering

Of wars, regions, countries, remonstrances

And on the day of our deaths

We will suffer the sentence

We must come out of it

As we ignore our births

We will ignore our deaths without or with descendants

It is the whole cornucopian

Who will never change anything

The laws of the market

Duplicates, triplicates, everywhere are infiltrated!

To understand, you have to go backwards

Thus, USA, and at the beginning of its foundation

A black

Was only worth 3/5 of a white

Irrefutable, of a country and its History

Given what is happening there, nothing astonishing

And from one country to another, everything continues

And from one side to the other, just as crazy

And that is how for a year

356 Israeli soldiers have died

42,603 ​​Gazans have died

2,483 Lebanese have died

Men, women, children

Look for the mistake

Look for the terror

But when we see everything from afar

It does nothing to us

Certainly, we know it well

Of a whole future and already present

A barely whispered catastrophe, and not absent

And we are already paying the fracture

Sorry, I wanted to write the bill

And to write

It is to be able to speak without ever being interrupted

Or by oneself, without the expired term

Alas, the main obsession of men

Is the crotch of women

And who jerk off

By billions of times, imaginary plush!

Like the last words

Suicide women, suicide men

Nothing is false, nothing is stupid

"Phew, the bad joke is over"

"From all suffering, from all that delivered"

Or from the same meaning

"Life is not worth living"

But not because someone would spit in your mouth

Like Hitler or other puke

But out of moral or physical weariness

When the whole world is yelling

With all its false magnificence

And the desire to bow out

Charcoal

With sleeping substances

And if death did not exist

We would have to invent it

So much absurdity is the world

So much cruelty is the world

Without love and without friendship

Or barely improved ersatz

Money having absolutely distorted everything

Everything being battery farming

Thirty-six days for a chicken, 1.8 kilos

Therefore, to say it, requires a certain amount of nerve

Because, for a human baby of three kilos

In two months, it would reach three hundred kilos

Hello, mommy bobo!

When it's gold

Which perfumes our entire atmosphere

With lots of preconceived ideas

Like all sex stories

Even for pizza, appeared

In 1911 in a New York restaurant

Or like pasta carbonara

In 1954, in a Chicago restaurant

And so many false ideas are like that

But when it's true

We think about it in the distracted

However, in France, we know it

One in five people is affected

By a mental disorder that can disable them

And we swallow on average

23.8 micrograms of arsenic per day

In our glasses or on our plates

Nothing rotten, even in our crumbs

But if everything can be true in a context

Everything can be false outside of a context

It is necessary, date, place, era, time

Thus, everything or almost, goes wrong

And not not to understand it is heartbreaking

One cannot identify with me

To have no disciple, as guarantor

No flattery, no slander, serenity!

Patrice Faubert (2024) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )