Paraphysique de l'imputrescibilité abiotique
Le cinéma
Est un milieu de plagiaires
Tout comme son confrère
Il s'agit du milieu littéraire
Et comme feu ( 1803 - 1836 ) Lacenaire
Dans le plus que fameux film " Les enfants du paradis "
Il me serait agréable d'en tuer le plus possible
Mais quand on est contre tout
Tout est contre soi
Une solitude spatiale
Un abandon abyssal
L'on y est affreusement seul comme homme
L'on y est affreusement seule comme femme
Quand tout ou presque, nous désole
Le monde n'a jamais existé
Car il n'est jamais né
Toutes et tous
Comme des illusions qui toussent
Du malheur, du bonheur, de la souffrance
Des guerres, des régions, des pays, remontrances
Et au jour de nos morts
Nous en subirons la sentence
Il faut bien en issir
Comme nous ignorons nos naissances
Nous ignorerons nos morts sans ou avec descendance
C'est tout le cornucopien
Qui n'y changera jamais rien
Les lois du marché
Du doublon, du triplon, partout sont infiltrés !
Pour comprendre, il faut aller à reculons
Ainsi, USA, et au début de sa fondation
Un noir
Ne valait que 3/5 d'un blanc
Irréfutable, d'un pays et son Histoire
Vu ce qui s'y passe, rien d'esbaudissant
Et d'un pays l'autre, tout s'y continuant
Et d'un bord l'autre, tout aussi dément
Et c'est ainsi que depuis un an
356 soldats israéliens sont morts
42603 gazaouis sont morts
2483 libanais sont morts
Hommes, femmes, enfants
Cherchez l'erreur
Cherchez la terreur
Mais quand nous voyons tout de loin
Cela ne nous fait rien
Certes, nous le savons bien
De toute une future et déjà présente
Catastrophe à peine chuchoteuse, et pas absente
Et nous en payons déjà la fracture
Pardon, je voulais écrire la facture
Et écrire
C'est pouvoir parler sans jamais être interrompu
Ou par soi-même, sans le terme échu
Hélas, la principale obsession des hommes
C'est l'entrecuisse des femmes
Et qui s'en paluchent
Par milliards de fois, de l'imaginaire peluche !
Comme les derniers mots
Femmes suicidées, hommes suicidés
Rien n'y est faux, rien n'y est sot
" Ouf, terminée la mauvaise plaisanterie "
" De toute souffrance, de tout cela délivré "
Ou d'un même signifié
" La vie ne vaut pas la peine d'être vécue "
Mais pas parce que l'on vous cracherait dans la gueule
Façon Hitler ou autre dégueule
Mais par lassitude morale ou physique
Quand le monde entier est de l'engueule
Avec toute sa fausse magnificence
Et l'envie d'y tirer sa révérence
Charbon de bois
Avec des substances endormantes
Et si la mort n'existait pas
Il faudrait l'inventer
Tant le monde est d'absurdité
Tant le monde est de cruauté
Sans amour et sans amitié
Ou ersatz à peine amélioré
L'argent ayant absolument tout faussé
Tout y étant de l'élevage en batterie
Trente-six jours pour un poulet, 1,8 kilo
De ce fait, le dire, faut un certain culot
Car, pour un bébé humain de trois kilos
En deux mois, il atteindrait trois cents kilos
Allo, maman bobo !
Quand c'est l'aurifère
Qui parfume toute notre atmosphère
Avec des tas d'idées préconçues
Comme toutes les histoires de cul
Même pour la pizza, apparut
En 1911 dans un restaurant de New York
Ou comme les pâtes à la carbonara
En 1954, dans un restaurant de Chicago
Et tant et tant de fausses idées sont comme cela
Mais quand c'est vrai
L'on y songe dans le distrait
Cependant, qu'en France, on le sait
Une personne sur cinq est touchée
Par un trouble mental qui peut l'invalider
Et nous avalons en moyenne
23,8 microgrammes d'arsenic par jour
Dans nos verres ou dans nos assiettes
Rien d'imputrescible, même dans nos miettes
Mais si tout peut-être vrai dans un contexte
Tout peut-être faux hors d'un contexte
Il y faut, date, lieu, époque, temps
Ainsi, tout ou presque, va en se trompant
Et ne pas le comprendre est navrant
De moi, l'on ne peut s'identifier
N'avoir point du disciple, comme garant
Aucune flatterie, aucune calomnie, la sérénité !
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
Cinema
Is a milieu of plagiarists
Just like his colleague
It is the literary milieu
And like fire (1803 - 1836) Lacenaire
In the more than famous film "Children of Paradise"
It would be nice for me to kill as many as possible
But when you are against everything
Everything is against you
A spatial solitude
An abysmal abandonment
You are terribly alone there as a man
You are terribly alone there as a woman
When everything or almost, saddens us
The world has never existed
Because it was never born
All and all
Like illusions that cough
Of misfortune, happiness, suffering
Of wars, regions, countries, remonstrances
And on the day of our deaths
We will suffer the sentence
We must come out of it
As we ignore our births
We will ignore our deaths without or with descendants
It is the whole cornucopian
Who will never change anything
The laws of the market
Duplicates, triplicates, everywhere are infiltrated!
To understand, you have to go backwards
Thus, USA, and at the beginning of its foundation
A black
Was only worth 3/5 of a white
Irrefutable, of a country and its History
Given what is happening there, nothing astonishing
And from one country to another, everything continues
And from one side to the other, just as crazy
And that is how for a year
356 Israeli soldiers have died
42,603 Gazans have died
2,483 Lebanese have died
Men, women, children
Look for the mistake
Look for the terror
But when we see everything from afar
It does nothing to us
Certainly, we know it well
Of a whole future and already present
A barely whispered catastrophe, and not absent
And we are already paying the fracture
Sorry, I wanted to write the bill
And to write
It is to be able to speak without ever being interrupted
Or by oneself, without the expired term
Alas, the main obsession of men
Is the crotch of women
And who jerk off
By billions of times, imaginary plush!
Like the last words
Suicide women, suicide men
Nothing is false, nothing is stupid
"Phew, the bad joke is over"
"From all suffering, from all that delivered"
Or from the same meaning
"Life is not worth living"
But not because someone would spit in your mouth
Like Hitler or other puke
But out of moral or physical weariness
When the whole world is yelling
With all its false magnificence
And the desire to bow out
Charcoal
With sleeping substances
And if death did not exist
We would have to invent it
So much absurdity is the world
So much cruelty is the world
Without love and without friendship
Or barely improved ersatz
Money having absolutely distorted everything
Everything being battery farming
Thirty-six days for a chicken, 1.8 kilos
Therefore, to say it, requires a certain amount of nerve
Because, for a human baby of three kilos
In two months, it would reach three hundred kilos
Hello, mommy bobo!
When it's gold
Which perfumes our entire atmosphere
With lots of preconceived ideas
Like all sex stories
Even for pizza, appeared
In 1911 in a New York restaurant
Or like pasta carbonara
In 1954, in a Chicago restaurant
And so many false ideas are like that
But when it's true
We think about it in the distracted
However, in France, we know it
One in five people is affected
By a mental disorder that can disable them
And we swallow on average
23.8 micrograms of arsenic per day
In our glasses or on our plates
Nothing rotten, even in our crumbs
But if everything can be true in a context
Everything can be false outside of a context
It is necessary, date, place, era, time
Thus, everything or almost, goes wrong
And not not to understand it is heartbreaking
One cannot identify with me
To have no disciple, as guarantor
No flattery, no slander, serenity!
Patrice Faubert (2024) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
