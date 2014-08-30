Mémoires artificielles régénératives
Je ne connais personne
Personne ne me connait
Tu ne connais personne
Personne ne te connait
L'on ne se connait pas
VRAIMENT
Je ne suis pas lucide
Envers moi-même et les autres
Tu n'es pas lucide
Envers toi-même et les autres
Mais qui connait qui VRAIMENT ?
Mais qui est VRAIMENT lucide ?
Et c'est quoi être lucide ?
Tout le monde croyant être lucide !
Ou alors par rapport à trois questions
Votre acteur ou actrice
Que vous préférez
Moi, c'est feu ( 1947 - 1982 ) Patrick Dewaere
Avec son suicide de toute prévisibilité
Via le fusil offert par Coluche
Faut-il qu'il ait été cruche
Coluche lui ayant déjà piqué sa femme
Et après un coup de téléphone inapproprié
Et qui sur la gâchette, fit Patrick Dewaere, appuyer
Certes, Dewaere comme Francis Huster, fut aussi violé
Dans son enfance, lui, par son faux père, mais vrai pédophile
Et pour la vie, cela vous mutile !
Et donc
Votre savant préféré
Moi, c'est feu ( 1914 - 1995 ) Henri Laborit
Votre période historique préférée
Moi c'est La Commune de Paris
Espagne libertaire de juillet 1936, ne pas l'oublier
Voilà qui en dirait plus long
Sur la mentalité et les convictions
De n'importe quelle femme
De n'importe quel homme
Pas si compliqué, en somme !
De tout ce que j'aurais pu faire
Si je n'avais été aussi con
Imprésario
Pour un violoniste au Brésil
Chercheur
Dans un laboratoire
Journaliste
Au journal " L'Equipe "
Professeur du jeu d'échecs
En milieu scolaire
Novateur dans un Bureau d'Aide Sociale
Auprès des personnes âgées, nouveau canal
Et dans ma vingtaine ou trentaine d'années
Avec du culot, partout, l'on pouvait aller
Et tout cela sans compter
Tout, aussi, ce que je n'ai pas pu faire
Il m'aurait fallu parfois
Prendre pour femme la fille du patron
En aurais-je été plus heureux ?
En aurais-je été plus malheureux ?
Et comme l'on ne peut pas faire
Tout à la fois
Ce, même, dans la fin des années, fin 1960
Et du début des années 1970
Je fus surtout auto-stoppeur
Cela m'était comme un esprit frappeur
Et uniquement en recherche d'un impossible ailleurs
De toutes façons, l'on ne peut réussir une vie
Dans un système raté et pourri !
Aujourd'hui en 2024
L'on critique toute dictature
Ancienne ou nouvelle, toujours en perdure
En en faisant, sournoisement, l'apologie
Tout y participant de A à Z, tout s'y inscrit
Et avec l'intelligence artificielle régénérative
1956
Naissance de la notion " d'intelligence artificielle "
En fait, des mémoires artificielles pour des logiciels
Clones vocaux
Et personnes connues détournées dans le faux
De toutes façons
De toutes les opinions
L'on ne peut voir ou croire
Que ce que l'on veut ou peut croire
Et l'on ne peut entendre
Que ce que l'on veut ou peut entendre
Du conditionnement automatisé du comprendre
Mais toute falsification a sa faiblesse
Mensonge de la réalité
Réalité du mensonge
Déjà, juillet 1947, début du bug informatique
L'insecte ( bug ) comme son nom l'indique
Se riant des logiciels et de son numérique
Encore dans la partie d'échecs, là, fausse guerre numérique
Du champion du monde Kasparov en ingénierie entomologique
Avec aussi la géo-ingénierie en pleine tragédie d'utopie
Et des satrapes qui en sont la chienlit
Du chiant qui ne lit
Quand tout nouveau modernisme falsifie
De la prétendue gauche libertaire, ainsi
Elle n'est ni de gauche, ni de droite, l'anarchie
Et surtout, NI DE DROITE, NI DE DROITE, aujourd'hui
Donc, les logiciels ne sont que des mémoires
Au moins, quelqu'un le dit ou l'écrit
Rien de plus bête qu'une machine, aussi
Le secret de l'ignorance
N'est que l'ignorance du secret
Et à NOUS, de trouver, vraiment, qui il est !
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
I don't know anyone
Nobody knows me
You don't know anyone
Nobody knows you
We don't know each other
REALLY
I'm not lucid
Towards myself and others
You're not lucid
Towards yourself and others
But who REALLY knows who?
But who is REALLY lucid?
And what does it mean to be lucid?
Everyone believing they're lucid!
Or else in relation to three questions
Your actor or actress
Whom do you prefer
Me, it's fire (1947 - 1982) Patrick Dewaere
With his suicide of all predictability
Via the rifle offered by Coluche
Does he have to have been a fool
Coluche having already stolen his wife
And after an inappropriate phone call
And who on the trigger, made Patrick Dewaere, press
Certainly, Dewaere like Francis Huster, was also raped
In his childhood, him, by his false father, but real pedophile
And for life, it mutilates you!
And so
Your favorite scholar
Me, it's feu (1914 - 1995) Henri Laborit
Your favorite historical period
Me, it's the Paris Commune
Libertarian Spain of July 1936, don't forget it
That would say more
On the mentality and convictions
Of any woman
Of any man
Not so complicated, in short!
Of all the things I could have done
If I hadn't been such an idiot
Impresario
For a violinist in Brazil
Researcher
In a laboratory
Journalist
At the newspaper "L'Equipe"
Chess teacher
In a school environment
Innovator in a Social Assistance Office
With the elderly, a new channel
And in my twenties or thirties
With nerve, you could go anywhere
And all that without counting
Everything, too, that I couldn't do
Sometimes I would have had to
Take the boss's daughter as my wife
Would I have been happier?
Would I have been unhappier?
And since you can't do
All at once
This, even, in the late 1960s, late 1960s
And early 1970s
I was mostly a hitchhiker
It was like a poltergeist to me
And only in search of an impossible elsewhere
Anyway, you can't succeed in life
In a failed and rotten system!
Today in 2024
We criticize all dictatorships
Old or new, still persisting
By slyly apologizing for them
Everything participating from A to Z, everything is part of it
And with regenerative artificial intelligence
1956
Birth of the concept of "artificial intelligence"
In fact, artificial memories for software
Voice clones
And famous people diverted into falsehood
In any case
Of all opinions
We can only see or believe
What we want or can believe
And we can only hear
What we want or can hear
Of the automated conditioning of understanding
But all falsification has its weakness
Lie of reality
Reality of lies
Already, July 1947, the beginning of the computer bug
The insect (bug) as its name indicates
Laughing at software and its digital
Still in the game of chess, there, false digital war
From the world champion Kasparov in entomological engineering
With also geoengineering in full tragedy of utopia
And satraps who are the doghouse
From the bore who does not read
When all new modernism falsifies
From the so-called libertarian left, thus
It is neither left nor right, anarchy
And above all, NEITHER RIGHT NOR RIGHT, today
So, software is only memories
At least, someone says it or writes it
Nothing more stupid than a machine, too
The secret of ignorance
Is only the ignorance of the secret
And it is up to US to find, really, who he is!
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
