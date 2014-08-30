Mémoires artificielles régénératives

Je ne connais personne

Personne ne me connait

Tu ne connais personne

Personne ne te connait

L'on ne se connait pas

VRAIMENT

Je ne suis pas lucide

Envers moi-même et les autres

Tu n'es pas lucide

Envers toi-même et les autres

Mais qui connait qui VRAIMENT ?

Mais qui est VRAIMENT lucide ?

Et c'est quoi être lucide ?

Tout le monde croyant être lucide !

Ou alors par rapport à trois questions

Votre acteur ou actrice

Que vous préférez

Moi, c'est feu ( 1947 - 1982 ) Patrick Dewaere

Avec son suicide de toute prévisibilité

Via le fusil offert par Coluche

Faut-il qu'il ait été cruche

Coluche lui ayant déjà piqué sa femme

Et après un coup de téléphone inapproprié

Et qui sur la gâchette, fit Patrick Dewaere, appuyer

Certes, Dewaere comme Francis Huster, fut aussi violé

Dans son enfance, lui, par son faux père, mais vrai pédophile

Et pour la vie, cela vous mutile !

Et donc

Votre savant préféré

Moi, c'est feu ( 1914 - 1995 ) Henri Laborit

Votre période historique préférée

Moi c'est La Commune de Paris

Espagne libertaire de juillet 1936, ne pas l'oublier

Voilà qui en dirait plus long

Sur la mentalité et les convictions

De n'importe quelle femme

De n'importe quel homme

Pas si compliqué, en somme !

De tout ce que j'aurais pu faire

Si je n'avais été aussi con

Imprésario

Pour un violoniste au Brésil

Chercheur

Dans un laboratoire

Journaliste

Au journal " L'Equipe "

Professeur du jeu d'échecs

En milieu scolaire

Novateur dans un Bureau d'Aide Sociale

Auprès des personnes âgées, nouveau canal

Et dans ma vingtaine ou trentaine d'années

Avec du culot, partout, l'on pouvait aller

Et tout cela sans compter

Tout, aussi, ce que je n'ai pas pu faire

Il m'aurait fallu parfois

Prendre pour femme la fille du patron

En aurais-je été plus heureux ?

En aurais-je été plus malheureux ?

Et comme l'on ne peut pas faire

Tout à la fois

Ce, même, dans la fin des années, fin 1960

Et du début des années 1970

Je fus surtout auto-stoppeur

Cela m'était comme un esprit frappeur

Et uniquement en recherche d'un impossible ailleurs

De toutes façons, l'on ne peut réussir une vie

Dans un système raté et pourri !

Aujourd'hui en 2024

L'on critique toute dictature

Ancienne ou nouvelle, toujours en perdure

En en faisant, sournoisement, l'apologie

Tout y participant de A à Z, tout s'y inscrit

Et avec l'intelligence artificielle régénérative

1956

Naissance de la notion " d'intelligence artificielle "

En fait, des mémoires artificielles pour des logiciels

Clones vocaux

Et personnes connues détournées dans le faux

De toutes façons

De toutes les opinions

L'on ne peut voir ou croire

Que ce que l'on veut ou peut croire

Et l'on ne peut entendre

Que ce que l'on veut ou peut entendre

Du conditionnement automatisé du comprendre

Mais toute falsification a sa faiblesse

Mensonge de la réalité

Réalité du mensonge

Déjà, juillet 1947, début du bug informatique

L'insecte ( bug ) comme son nom l'indique

Se riant des logiciels et de son numérique

Encore dans la partie d'échecs, là, fausse guerre numérique

Du champion du monde Kasparov en ingénierie entomologique

Avec aussi la géo-ingénierie en pleine tragédie d'utopie

Et des satrapes qui en sont la chienlit

Du chiant qui ne lit

Quand tout nouveau modernisme falsifie

De la prétendue gauche libertaire, ainsi

Elle n'est ni de gauche, ni de droite, l'anarchie

Et surtout, NI DE DROITE, NI DE DROITE, aujourd'hui

Donc, les logiciels ne sont que des mémoires

Au moins, quelqu'un le dit ou l'écrit

Rien de plus bête qu'une machine, aussi

Le secret de l'ignorance

N'est que l'ignorance du secret

Et à NOUS, de trouver, vraiment, qui il est !

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

I don't know anyone

Nobody knows me

You don't know anyone

Nobody knows you

We don't know each other

REALLY

I'm not lucid

Towards myself and others

You're not lucid

Towards yourself and others

But who REALLY knows who?

But who is REALLY lucid?

And what does it mean to be lucid?

Everyone believing they're lucid!

Or else in relation to three questions

Your actor or actress

Whom do you prefer

Me, it's fire (1947 - 1982) Patrick Dewaere

With his suicide of all predictability

Via the rifle offered by Coluche

Does he have to have been a fool

Coluche having already stolen his wife

And after an inappropriate phone call

And who on the trigger, made Patrick Dewaere, press

Certainly, Dewaere like Francis Huster, was also raped

In his childhood, him, by his false father, but real pedophile

And for life, it mutilates you!

And so

Your favorite scholar

Me, it's feu (1914 - 1995) Henri Laborit

Your favorite historical period

Me, it's the Paris Commune

Libertarian Spain of July 1936, don't forget it

That would say more

On the mentality and convictions

Of any woman

Of any man

Not so complicated, in short!

Of all the things I could have done

If I hadn't been such an idiot

Impresario

For a violinist in Brazil

Researcher

In a laboratory

Journalist

At the newspaper "L'Equipe"

Chess teacher

In a school environment

Innovator in a Social Assistance Office

With the elderly, a new channel

And in my twenties or thirties

With nerve, you could go anywhere

And all that without counting

Everything, too, that I couldn't do

Sometimes I would have had to

Take the boss's daughter as my wife

Would I have been happier?

Would I have been unhappier?

And since you can't do

All at once

This, even, in the late 1960s, late 1960s

And early 1970s

I was mostly a hitchhiker

It was like a poltergeist to me

And only in search of an impossible elsewhere

Anyway, you can't succeed in life

In a failed and rotten system!

Today in 2024

We criticize all dictatorships

Old or new, still persisting

By slyly apologizing for them

Everything participating from A to Z, everything is part of it

And with regenerative artificial intelligence

1956

Birth of the concept of "artificial intelligence"

In fact, artificial memories for software

Voice clones

And famous people diverted into falsehood

In any case

Of all opinions

We can only see or believe

What we want or can believe

And we can only hear

What we want or can hear

Of the automated conditioning of understanding

But all falsification has its weakness

Lie of reality

Reality of lies

Already, July 1947, the beginning of the computer bug

The insect (bug) as its name indicates

Laughing at software and its digital

Still in the game of chess, there, false digital war

From the world champion Kasparov in entomological engineering

With also geoengineering in full tragedy of utopia

And satraps who are the doghouse

From the bore who does not read

When all new modernism falsifies

From the so-called libertarian left, thus

It is neither left nor right, anarchy

And above all, NEITHER RIGHT NOR RIGHT, today

So, software is only memories

At least, someone says it or writes it

Nothing more stupid than a machine, too

The secret of ignorance

Is only the ignorance of the secret

And it is up to US to find, really, who he is!

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )