Paraphysique du non séparé

" Prince , jugiez , pour tous nous accorder .

Quand est a moy , mais qu ' à nul n ' en déplaise ,

Petit enfant , j ' ay oÿ recorder :

Il n ' est point tresor que de vivre à son aise . "

Maistre Françoys Villon ( 1431 - disparu en 1463 ) , en jargon de l ' époque .

Ainsi , l ' on a pu déguiser un homme de nos jours , en homo sapiens neanderthalensis , le faire se promener sur une avenue chic de Paris , et comme l ' on pouvait s ' y attendre , il est passé tout à fait inaperçu ... comme quoi l ' habit fait bien le moine !

Et messieurs et mesdames les racistes et xénophobes , sachez aussi que nous avons encore quelques gènes néandertaliens dans le sang , tout le monde , sauf les africains et africaines ... les créationnistes américains et les nationalistes blancs sud - africains vont en être verts de rage ... comment ? mais c ' est honteux , c ' est le monde à l ' envers ce que vous nous - chantez là ...

En fait , tout ceci était déjà évident , depuis longtemps , pour beaucoup de gens qui s ' intéressent à la paléoanthropologie , et je me souviens de discussions allant dans ce sens , avec des amis / amies , il y a de cela une trentaine d ' années ... le bon sens n ' a pas le besoin impérieux d ' être prouvé .

Comme un homme médecin et une femme médecin peuvent être compétents , sans avoir une bonne culture générale , comme beaucoup de jeunes gens dans nos années 2000 ...

Alors qu ' un ou une quidam , sans aucune spécialité et sans emploi , peuvent avoir une grande culture générale , et même une connaissance spécialisée , si il ou elle passe ses journées à lire des ouvrages scientifiques , philosophiques , littéraires , etc ...

Le travail aliéné , quoi qu ' il en soit , est là pour empêcher , justement ,que l ' on est du temps , soit pour s ' instruire , soit pour s ' informer .

Et l ' on pourrait imaginer la scène suivante , un ou une cancérologue demandant à leur client chômeur ou à leur cliente chômeuse de les renseigner sur la pensée philosophique et politique ... voire plus ! Ne nous en déplaise , ce n ' est pas la blouse blanche qui fait le savant .

" L ' urbanisme est cette prise de possession de l ' environnement naturel et humain par le capitalisme qui , se développant logiquement en domination absolue , peut et doit maintenant refaire la totalité de l ' espace comme son propre décor . "

G.E. Debord , 1931 - 1994 , ( La société du spectacle , 1967 )

Pour ma part , j ' ai vu de ces " grands esprits ", sans un sou , sans aucun métier , toujours fourré dans des bibliothèques , à dévorer des livres , et joyeux par la passion de la connaissance , uniquement .

J ' ai été l ' un de ceux et celles - là , à une époque de ma vie quand ma soeur me disait avide de savoir ... il vaut mieux être avide de " savoir " qu ' avide de pouvoir ... mais parfois le savoir devient du pouvoir , le savoir du pouvoir ...

Voilà , les vrais étudiants , les vraies étudiantes , des étudiants et étudiantes à vie .

Ces étudiants et étudiantes - là , sont sans avenir , et sans ambition , ils / elles sont détestés par les " étudiants / étudiantes " à gages des universités et facultés aux mains des diverses bourgeoisies .

Nous sommes des opposés / opposées irréconciliables . Nous pourrions étudier sur le trottoir , au bord de la mer , en faisant l ' amour , en rigolant , et vous les étudiants assermentés et les étudiantes assermentées , vous avez besoin d ' une université ou faculté ... vous avez le besoin de l ' autorité !

Une triste époque où la moindre banalité de base peut prendre le manteau de la subversion ... j ' en apporte la preuve , puisque je suis souvent censuré sur certains sites français des Indymedia et autres ...

Heureusement , j ' ai mon Bruxelles , l' Amérique du Sud et du Nord , et de rares autres en poésie ... et aussi mes bêtes noires ... etc ... mais tout peut très vite changer !

Mon écriture n ' est pas dans le séparé , ou le moins possible , et cela peut déconcerter ! En réalité c ' est le séparé de la multiplicité qui est la multiplicité du séparé comme tout ce qui se manifeste dans notre société du séparé .

Sinon , kakapok dans le kakak , gribouk , ce que je dis en langage pour chats , et autres krapahuks , en traduction humaine , il faut faire pipi ou caca dans la litière ... et tous les animaux de compagnie sont des substituts affectifs qui calment les névroses de leurs propriétaires , mais au moins ces animaux - là ne sont pas tués pour être mangés !

Les rapports relationnels entre les gens sont fatigants , car nous voulons tous et toutes imposer consciemment ou inconsciemment notre dominance ...et c ' est d 'ailleurs pour cela , que feu Henri Laborit ( 1914 - 1995 ) , le biologiste des comportements écrivit le plus célèbre de ses livres , le fameux " Eloge de la fuite . "

Voilà pourquoi , il est illusoire de penser qu ' un front de gauche , ou un front de droite , qui sont toujours au service du capitalisme , puissent vraiment renforcer tant la gauche que la droite , c'est une seule et même chose !

" Nous nous considérons comme honorés par le fait que le terme ( péjoratif ) , de " situ " ... , non seulement a servi à désigner les plus extrémistes participants du mouvement des occupations mais encore comportait certaines connotations évoquant le vandale , le voleur , le voyou ."

Internationale Situationniste ( numéro 12 , Septembre 1969 )

Des fronts censés regrouper des forces politiques proches mais néanmoins divisées , ne pourront qu ' affaiblir l ' idéologie dont ce réclame ces fronts , car chaque groupe politique de ces fronts de gauche ou de droite , va espérer en tirer les marrons du feu ... au profit de son propre groupe politique , de façon à le renforcer , bien sûr !

Il s ' agit avant tout d ' un marché de l ' hypocrisie où se sont toujours les dominants / dominantes qui finissent par s ' y retrouver ...des dominants / dominantes parfaitement inconscients / inconscientes de l ' être ... quoique pas toujours .

Les fronts de gauche ou de droite , sont toujours des fronts de droite , car aucune gauche sérieuse n ' accepterait de se commettre avec n ' importe qui .

Et puis nous savons qu ' il n ' y a pas de gauche en France , pas plus qu ' ailleurs dans le monde , il ne s ' agit que de la droite sociale . Mais , chut ! il ne faut pas désespérer la classe ouvrière ...

Car dans la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle , vraie gauche rime avec coup d ' Etat militaire .

A l ' origine de la constitution des fronts de gauche et des fronts de droite , il y a toujours des dominants et des dominantes .

Dénoncez les comme tels / telles , et vous verrez que cela ira déjà mieux ...

Rien de désespérant , dans cette simple constatation , mais cela ne peut - être autrement , au vu de la présente engrammation socioculturelle .

C ' est étudié pour comme l ' aurait dit feu Fernand Raynaud ( 1926 - 1973 ) , l ' humoriste .

Et pourquoi vouloir faire quelque chose de sa " culture " , de sa force physique , de son savoir - faire , de ses connaissances ?

Dans une société autoritaire , il le faut bien , me répondrez - vous ! car rien n ' y est gratuit . et tout y a un coût ... tout s ' y paye cash .

" Le terrorisme gauchiste et le terrorisme étatique sont les deux mâchoires du même piège à cons . "

Jean - Patrick Manchette ( 1942 - 1995 )

Je suis une marchandise , tu es une marchandise , il est une marchandise , vous êtes une marchandise , nous sommes des marchandises , ils / elles sont des marchandises .

Nous nous utilisons donc les uns et les unes les autres , et nous appelons cela avoir des échanges relationnels .

Et moi , et nous , nous appelons ceci de la prostitution généralisée . Nous nous prostituons dans la vie de tous les jours , car nous devons manger , boire , nous vêtir , travailler , parfois faire l ' amour , et pour pouvoir faire tout cela , il faut se vendre , savoir vendre sa viande , bref ... se prostituer .

Mais nous sommes des artificieux et artificieuses , et nous avons mis uniquement la prostitution dans les rapports d ' argent pour pouvoir copuler ... tant nous sommes habiles dans la flagornerie et le patelinage .

Et tout ce que nous faisons , n ' importe quoi , entretient la marchandisation du monde .

En vérité , nous avons le besoin d ' avouer , tous et toutes , voir les travaux à ce sujet , de feu le psychanalyste , Theodor Reik ( 1888 - 1969 ) , l ' un des premiers analystes non - médecin .

De nos jours , tout le monde va à la confession laïque , la confession politique , la confession philosophique , la confession religieuse .

Tout le monde veut se vider du trop plein que l ' on a en soi ... et une fois délesté de ce que l ' on ressent comme un poids , l ' on se sent plus léger ... ce sont des valises défaites qui seront ainsi portées par d ' autres .

Il y a des gens qui ont des mémoires phénoménales , à force de travail et de technique , et qui utilisent ces mémoires pour s ' élever dans des hiérarchies sociales ou politiques , ou pour gagner de l ' argent à des jeux de radio ou de télévision .

La société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle est surtout une grande ère de scoptophilie ou scopophilie ( voyeurisme ) .

" La peinture , c ' est marcher , courir , boire , manger , dormir , et faire ses besoins . "

Arthur Cravan ( 1887 - 1918 ? ) poète , boxeur , déserteur de dix - sept nations , père

du dadaïsme

Et cette scopophilie s ' affiche absolument partout . Autrefois , il fallait payer pour assouvir ce besoin scopophilique , comme le fit souvent feu Louis - Ferdinand Céline ( 1894 - 1961 ) , médecin des pauvres et écrivain tant décrié ...

Les maisons closes étaient aussi parfaitement spécialisées à cet effet .

Et la télévision est une sorte de nouvelle version de la maison close , comme peut l ' être aussi l ' ordinateur artilectique ...

Mais il y a tellement d ' intermédiaires , que l ' on ne sait plus qui est le hareng , et qui est la tenancière ... L ' on sait seulement qui est le client ou la cliente .

Le lumpen - prolétariat qui n ' est finalement qu ' un prolétariat précarisé a été bien mis en évidence dans le film italien " Rocco et ses frères " de feu Luchino Visconti ( 1906 - 1976 ) , en 1960 , avec Alain Delon ( Rocco Parondi ) , dans l ' un de ses meilleurs rôles , sinon le meilleur...

Ce sous - prolétariat italien des années 1950 qui ressemble étrangement au sous - prolétariat des cités françaises des années 2000 , avec le " Toutes des putains , sauf ma mère " ...

Un prolétariat si précaire qu ' il n ' a aucune conscience de classe , est complètement machiste , et même trop ignorant pour être vraiment fasciste . Un prolétariat miséreux , sans aucune culture générale , et complètement emboucané par la religion . Il y a des exceptions , mais elles sont rares ...

La différence entre l ' intégriste catholique et l ' intégriste musulman est infime , voire inexistante . Ils font partie de la grande famille de la réaction . Ce sont des réactionnaires qui refusent souvent l ' appellation de fascistes , car ils / elles pensent à tort que la religion n ' est pas fasciste .

Bien au contraire , toutes les religions sont toujours machistes et du côté du plus fort , et donc toujours ou le plus souvent , avec les fascistes , avec les franquistes , avec les nazis , etc ... Là où se trouve le pognon , se trouve la religion !

" Un peu partout des officiers F.T.P. , et aussi des anciens d ' Espagne , mais eux tout à fait orthodoxes . Pedro , s ' il était en quart à leur endroit ! il m ' avait en lousdoc affranchi ... qu ' il fallait se la donner à mort ... q u ' un beau matin on pouvait se retrouver étiquetés hitléro - trotskistes ... anarcho - réactionnaires ... au fond d ' une cave et salut ma mère ! douze balles ou bien " oune seule dans la nouque " par économie !"

Alphonse Boudard ( 1925 - 2000 ) " Le corbillard de Jules " Ed : Le livre de poche .

Mais l ' on aura tendance à être plus compréhensif envers un réactionnaire noir ou un réactionnaire arabe , qu ' envers un fasciste bon français , bien de chez nous ...

N ' est - ce pas ?

Si nous recherchons tant l ' acte sexuel , c ' est que c ' est la seule possibilité que nous avons à notre disposition , pour pendant un court instant , avoir cette impression de faire partie d ' un tout , d ' être englobé par quelque chose de plus grand que soi ...

C ' est ce que l ' on appelle avoir un orgasme . Les grands mystiques eux , les grandes mystiques elles , n ' ont pas le besoin de s ' accoupler pour avoir cette impression là ...

Mais pour la majorité d ' entre nous , des mâles , il s ' agit seulement de vider ses gonades , et l ' astrophysique n ' a pas cours dans des orgasmes purement gonadique ...c ' est seulement une sexualité de reproduction ou hygiénique comme l ' on dit .

Mais c ' est quasiment tout le monde , en fait . Avec la " vie " que l ' on nous fait mener , de plus en plus impossible , il est bien difficile d ' avoir du temps sexuel pour la recherche d ' orgasmes étoilés ...

Il est plus simple de devenir astronome amateur , qu ' orgasmonaute amateur . Et j ' ai été , il y a fort longtemps , astronome amateur , et un peu aussi orgasmonaute amateur ...

Il est plus facile de trouver un télescope de bonne qualité , avec un peu d ' argent , que de trouver une camarade amoureuse vraiment compétente en orgasmonologie ...

Et plus cela ira , et plus nous aurons des orgasmes à blanc , des orgasmes sans la moindre étoile ...

Comme nous ne savons plus rire , nous ne savons plus orgasmer ! et croyez - m ' en , c ' est on ne peut plus politique .

Rien n ' est plus politique que le sexe , car c ' est le sexe de la politique .

Là où règne la marchandise règne l ' orgasme à blanc . La société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle est l ' orgasme à blanc . Seule une civilisation de gratuité et de lenteur , peut réellement orgasmer étoilé et donc holiste .

La misère sexuelle et affective est la marque de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle , et c ' est bien pour cela qu ' elle en parle si peu ...

Et c ' est pour cette raison scotomisante qu ' existe toute la sexualité marchandisée . Pour justement faire oublier cette misère affective et sexuelle ...

Sans compter tous ceux et toutes celles qui n ' ont aucune vie affective et sexuelle , étant sans compagnons , compagnes , amants , amantes ... et même si l ' onanisme peut - être une résolution orgastique de secours .

" Quoi que nous puissions devenir individuellement , le nouveau mouvement révolutionnaire ne se fera pas sans tenir compte de ce que nous avons recherché ensemble , et qui peut s ' exprimer comme le passage de la vieille théorie de la révolution permanente restreinte à une théorie de la révolution permanente généralisée . "

Internationale Situationniste ( numéro 6 , Août 1961 )

Patrice Faubert ( 2010 ) pouète , peuète , puète , paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

"Prince, judge, to grant us all.

When it is mine, but let no one be displeased,

Little child, I have heard recorded:

There is no treasure but to live at one's ease."

Master François Villon (1431 - disappeared in 1463), in the jargon of the time.

Thus, one could disguise a man of our days, as a homo sapiens neanderthalensis, make him walk on a chic avenue in Paris, and as one could expect, he went completely unnoticed... as if the habit makes the monk!

And gentlemen and ladies racists and xenophobes, know also that we still have some Neanderthal genes in our blood, everyone, except Africans ... American creationists and South African white nationalists will be green with rage ... how? but it is shameful, it is the world upside down what you are singing to us there ...

In fact, all this was already obvious, for a long time, for many people who are interested in paleoanthropology, and I remember discussions going in this direction, with friends, about thirty years ago ... common sense does not have the imperative need to be proven.

As a male doctor and a female doctor can be competent, without having a good general culture, like many young people in our 2000s ...

While a nobody, without any specialty and without a job, can have a great general culture, and even a specialized knowledge, if he or she spends his or her days reading scientific, philosophical, literary works, etc ...

Alienated work, whatever it may be, is there to prevent, precisely, that we have time, either to educate ourselves, or to inform ourselves.

And we could imagine the following scene, a cancer specialist asking their unemployed client or their unemployed client to inform them on philosophical and political thought ... or even more! Whether we like it or not, it is not the white coat that makes the scholar.

"Urban planning is this taking possession of the natural and human environment by capitalism which, logically developing into absolute domination, can and must now remake the whole of space as its own decor."

G.E. Debord, 1931 - 1994, (The Society of the Spectacle, 1967)

For my part, I have seen these "great minds", penniless, without any job, always stuck in libraries, devouring books, and joyful only by the passion for knowledge.

I was one of those, at a time in my life when my sister told me I was hungry for knowledge... it is better to be hungry for "knowledge" than hungry for power... but sometimes knowledge becomes power, knowledge becomes power...

There you have it, real students, real students, students for life.

These students have no future and no ambition, they are hated by the "paid students" of the universities and faculties in the hands of the various bourgeoisies.

We are irreconcilable opposites. We could study on the sidewalk, by the sea, making love, laughing, and you, the sworn students, you need a university or faculty ... you need authority!

A sad time when the slightest basic banality can take on the cloak of subversion ... I bring proof of it, since I am often censored on certain French sites of Indymedia and others ...

Fortunately, I have my Brussels, South and North America, and rare others in poetry ... and also my pet peeves ... etc ... but everything can change very quickly!

My writing is not in the separate, or as little as possible, and that can be disconcerting! In reality it is the separate of the multiplicity which is the multiplicity of the separate like everything that manifests itself in our society of the separate.

Otherwise, kakapok in the kakak, gribuk, what I say in language for cats, and other krapahuks, in human translation, you have to pee or poop in the litter box ... and all pets are emotional substitutes that calm the neuroses of their owners, but at least these animals are not killed to be eaten!

Relationships between people are tiring, because we all want to impose our dominance consciously or unconsciously ... and that is why the late Henri Laborit (1914 - 1995), the behavioral biologist, wrote the most famous of his books, the famous "In Praise of Flight."

That is why it is illusory to think that a left front, or a right front, which are always in the service of capitalism, can really strengthen both the left and the right, it is one and the same thing!

"We consider ourselves honored by the fact that the term (pejorative), "situ" ..., not only served to designate the most extremist participants in the occupation movement but also included certain connotations evoking the vandal, the thief, the thug."

Situationist International (number 12, September 1969)

Fronts supposed to regroup close but nevertheless divided political forces, can only weaken the ideology that these fronts claim, because each political group of these left or right fronts, will hope to get the chestnuts out of the fire ... for the benefit of its own political group, in order to strengthen it, of course!

It is above all a market of hypocrisy where it is always the dominants who end up finding themselves there ... dominants who are perfectly unconscious of being so ... although not always.

Left or right fronts are always right fronts, because no serious left would agree to commit itself to just anyone.

And then we know that there is no left in France, no more than anywhere else in the world, it is only the social right. But, shush! we must not despair the working class ...

Because in the spectacular techno-industrial merchant society, true left rhymes with military coup d'état.

At the origin of the constitution of left and right fronts, there are always dominants and dominants.

Denounce them as such, and you will see that things will already be better ...

Nothing desperate, in this simple observation, but it cannot be otherwise, in view of the present sociocultural engrammation.

It is studied for as the late Fernand Raynaud (1926 - 1973), the humorist, would have said.

And why would you want to do something with your "culture", your physical strength, your know-how, your knowledge?

In an authoritarian society, you have to, you will answer me! because nothing is free. and everything has a cost ... everything is paid for in cash.

"Leftist terrorism and state terrorism are the two jaws of the same trap for idiots."

Jean-Patrick Manchette (1942 - 1995)

I am a commodity, you are a commodity, he is a commodity, you are a commodity, we are commodities, they are commodities.

So we use each other, and we call that having relational exchanges.

And I, and we, we call this generalized prostitution. We prostitute ourselves in everyday life, because we have to eat, drink, dress, work, sometimes make love, and to be able to do all that, we have to sell ourselves, know how to sell our meat, in short ... prostitute ourselves.

But we are crafty, and we have only put prostitution in money relations to be able to copulate ... so skillful are we in flattery and pandering.

And everything we do, whatever it is, maintains the commodification of the world.

In truth, we all need to confess, see the work on this subject of the late psychoanalyst, Theodor Reik (1888-1969), one of the first non-medical analysts.

Nowadays, everyone goes to secular confession, political confession, philosophical confession, religious confession.

Everyone wants to empty themselves of the excess that they have in themselves ... and once relieved of what they feel as a weight, they feel lighter ... they are unpacked suitcases that will thus be carried by others.

There are people who have phenomenal memories, through hard work and technique, and who use these memories to rise in social or political hierarchies, or to win money in radio or television games.

The techno-industrial commercial spectacular society is above all a great era of scoptophilia or scopophilia (voyeurism).

"Painting is walking, running, drinking, eating, sleeping, and relieving oneself."

Arthur Cravan (1887 - 1918?) poet, boxer, deserter from seventeen nations, father of Dadaism

And this scopophilia is displayed absolutely everywhere. In the past, one had to pay to satisfy this scopophilic need, as the late Louis-Ferdinand Céline (1894 - 1961), doctor of the poor and much-maligned writer, often did...

Brothels were also perfectly specialized for this purpose.

And television is a kind of new version of the brothel, as can also be the artificial computer...

But there are so many intermediaries, that we no longer know who is the herring, and who is the landlady... We only know who is the client.

The lumpen-proletariat which is ultimately only a precarious proletariat was well highlighted in the Italian film "Rocco and his brothers" by the late Luchino Visconti (1906-1976), in 1960, with Alain Delon (Rocco Parondi), in one of his best roles, if not the best...

This Italian sub-proletariat of the 1950s which strangely resembles the sub-proletariat of the French cities of the 2000s, with the "All whores, except my mother"...

A proletariat so precarious that it has no class consciousness, is completely macho, and even too ignorant to be truly fascist. A miserable proletariat, without any general culture, and completely bamboozled by religion. There are exceptions, but they are rare...

The difference between the Catholic fundamentalist and the Muslim fundamentalist is tiny, if not non-existent. They are part of the great family of reaction. They are reactionaries who often refuse the name of fascists, because they wrongly think that religion is not fascist.

Quite the contrary, all religions are always macho and on the side of the strongest, and therefore always or most often, with the fascists, with the Francoists, with the Nazis, etc... Where the money is, there is religion!

"A bit everywhere F.T.P. officers, and also veterans from Spain, but they are completely orthodox. Pedro, if he was on watch with them! he had freed me in a lousdoc ... that we had to give it to death ... that one fine morning we could find ourselves labeled Hitler-Trotskyists ... anarcho-reactionaries ... at the bottom of a cellar and hello my mother! twelve bullets or "one alone in the nouque" to save money!"

Alphonse Boudard (1925 - 2000) "Le corbillard de Jules" Ed: Le livre de poche.

But we will tend to be more understanding towards a black reactionary or an Arab reactionary, than towards a good French fascist, from our country ...

Isn't that right?

If we seek the sexual act so much, it is because it is the only possibility we have at our disposal, to have for a short moment, this impression of being part of a whole, of being encompassed by something greater than oneself ...

This is what we call having an orgasm. The great mystics themselves, the great mystics themselves, do not need to mate to have this impression ...

But for the majority of us, males, it is only a question of emptying one's gonads, and astrophysics has no place in purely gonadal orgasms ... it is only a sexuality of reproduction or hygienic as they say.

But it is almost everyone, in fact. With the "life" that we are made to lead, more and more impossible, it is very difficult to have sexual time for the search for starry orgasms ...

It is easier to become an amateur astronomer, than an amateur orgasmonaut. And I was, a long time ago, an amateur astronomer, and a little amateur orgasmonaut too ...

It is easier to find a good quality telescope, with a little money, than to find a love partner really competent in orgasmonology ...

And the more it goes, the more we will have blank orgasms, orgasms without the slightest star ...

As we no longer know how to laugh, we no longer know how to orgasm! and believe me, it could not be more political.

Nothing is more political than sex, because it is the sex of politics.

Where the commodity reigns, the blank orgasm reigns. The techno-industrial spectacular merchant society is the blank orgasm. Only a civilization of gratuity and slowness can truly orgasm starry and therefore holistic.

Sexual and emotional misery is the mark of the techno-industrial spectacular merchant society, and that is why it speaks so little of it ...

And it is for this scotomizing reason that all commodified sexuality exists. Precisely to make us forget this emotional and sexual misery ...

Not to mention all those who have no emotional and sexual life, being without companions, companions, lovers ... and even if onanism can be an emergency orgasmic resolution.

"Whatever we may become individually, the new revolutionary movement will not happen without taking into account what we have sought together, and which can be expressed as the passage from the old theory of restricted permanent revolution to a theory of generalized permanent revolution."

Situationist International (number 6, August 1961)

Patrice Faubert (2010) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)