Lexicalité plastifiée et industrialisée

La vie est un décalage

Permanent

L'on ne rencontre pas les gens

Au bon moment

Trop tôt ou trop tard

Sinon, pour chaque vie, peut-être du différent

De l'amicalement jusqu'au sexuellement

Tout un faux quorum en vrai summum

Parfois

Du, il était une fois

Les idées, nous font, des choses, rater

Ainsi, jadis, un copain joueur d'échecs

Mais copain de loin, le mec

Me proposa de téter sa femme

Qui était pleine de lait

Et c'est par retenue idéelle que je ne l'ai pas fait

Elle était d'accord

De son grand plantureux corps

Un sein pour son nourrisson

Un sein pour moi, coquin glouton

Bref, à cause d'idées différentes

L'occasion ratée d'une possible entente

Mais ce que j'écris ou je dis

Forcément, une personne l'a déjà dit ou écrit

Mais rarement l'on ne le sait

Mais ce que je pense ou ce que je fais

Forcément, une personne le pense ou le fait

Des personnes l'écriront, le diront, le penseront, ou l'on fait

D'autres toujours, bien avant nous, c'est bien cela !

Le ressasser, c'est mon dada

Tu me dis, tu m'écris, tu me fais

Je te dis, je t'écris, je te fais

Au TOUT perroquet, en effet

Ainsi

Toute prétention forcément ridicule

De toute proportionnelle minuscule

Mais on ne le saura jamais

Mais on ne l'a jamais su

Mais on ne le sait pas

Nos pas toujours dans d'autres pas

Comme

Savoir pourquoi l'on ne sait rien

Ne pas savoir pourquoi l'on ne sait rien

Tout le monde le sait

Personne ne le sait

Déjà feu ( 1533 - 1592 ) Montaigne dans ses " Essais "

Ainsi du consortium d'extractivisme

Des milliardaires au tout capitalisme

Tout y étant pacte même pas occulte

Où toute mafia n'y est jamais inculte

Quand Corleone en 1945, devint

Ville puissante aux mains des américains

Mafia sicilienne puis Etat italien

Mafia et Etat étant indissociables

Démocratie chrétienne, la main dans la main

De l'Amérique contre le Parti communiste italien

S'alliant avec Cosa nostra sur sa liste

Des alliances de guerre

De l'alliance rarement vraiment éphémère

D'une certaine mythologie du contraire

Comme le casse de Nice ( 1976 ) en est une affaire !

Le principal organisateur, mort en 2022

Fut Jacques Cassandri

Et non pas l'imposteur Albert Spaggiari

Qui fut un comparse de toute une équipe

Avec un milieu marseillais très impliqué

Mais la fiction l'emportant encore sur la réalité

Tout un milieu journalistique de complicité

Spaggiari ancien parachutiste

Militant nationaliste proche des fascistes

Et dans des pays amis

Il fut toujours bien accueilli

En rien, aucune vraie nouveauté

Ou alors comme on le lisait dans " Internationale Situationniste "

Tout s'habillant dans le Pompéi moderniste

Un hectare d'oliviers, cela aime picoler

800.000 litres d'eau par an

Cela fait penser aux pizzas

Depuis deux mille ans, déjà là

Tout n'étant que du lexicalisé

Dans du plastique peu recyclable et bien industrialisé

Dans un agenda mondial bien contrôlé

Ou alors, il faut l'éradiquer, l'éliminer

Comme ( 1949 - 1985 ) Eloi Machoro

Qui lors d'une intervention du GIGN, des pas rigolos

Fut assassiné en Nouvelle-Calédonie

Indépendantiste kanak de trop d'imprévisibilité

En faire un martyre fut de plus grande utilité

Pour surtout l'exemple de la destinée du révolté

Sachant qu'il allait être tué

Tout étant protéiforme, moufter ou ne pas moufter

La dignité toujours seule authentique légitimité

Plus rien à prouver

Des tous et des toutes

Et selon chaque route

Tous lieux, tous temps, mourir dans la fierté !

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

Life is a shift

Permanent

We don't meet people

At the right time

Too early or too late

Otherwise, for each life, maybe something different

From friendly to sexual

A whole false quorum in true pinnacle

Sometimes

From, once upon a time

Ideas, make us, things, miss

Thus, once upon a time, a chess-playing buddy

But a friend from afar, the guy

Offered to suckle his wife

Who was full of milk

And it was out of ideal restraint that I didn't do it

She agreed

With her big, buxom body

A breast for her infant

A breast for me, a gluttonous rascal

In short, because of different ideas

The missed opportunity for a possible understanding

But what I write or say

Inevitably, someone has already said or written it

But we rarely know it

But what I think or what I do

Obviously, someone thinks it or does it

People will write it, say it, think it, or do it

Always others, well before us, that's right!

To ruminate on it is my hobby

You tell me, you write to me, you make me

I tell you, I write to you, I make you

To the EVERYTHING parrot, indeed

Thus

All pretension necessarily ridiculous

Of all proportional tiny

But we will never know

But we have never known

But we do not know

Our steps always in other steps

Like

To know why we know nothing

Not to know why we know nothing

Everyone knows it

No one knows it

Already fire (1533 - 1592) Montaigne in his "Essays"

Thus of the consortium of extractivism

From billionaires to all capitalism

Everything being a pact not even occult

Where any mafia is never uncultured

When Corleone in 1945, became

Powerful city in the hands of the Americans

Sicilian mafia then State Italian

Mafia and State being inseparable

Christian Democracy, hand in hand

America against the Italian Communist Party

Allying with Cosa Nostra on its list

War alliances

Of the rarely truly ephemeral alliance

Of a certain mythology of the opposite

As the Nice heist (1976) is a case! The main organizer, who died in 2022

Was Jacques Cassandri

And not the impostor Albert Spaggiari

Who was a sidekick of a whole team

With a very involved Marseille milieu

But fiction still prevailing over reality

A whole journalistic milieu of complicity

Spaggiari former paratrooper

Nationalist activist close to the fascists

And in friendly countries

He was always well received

In nothing, no real novelty

Or as we read in "Situationist International"

Everything dressed in modernist Pompeii

A hectare of olive trees, that likes to drink

800,000 liters of water per year

That makes you think of pizzas

For two thousand years, already there

Everything being only lexicalized

In plastic that is not very recyclable and well industrialized

In a well-controlled global agenda

Or else, it must be eradicated, eliminated

Like (1949 - 1985 ) Eloi Machoro

Who during a GIGN intervention, funny steps

Was assassinated in New Caledonia

Kanak independence activist of too much unpredictability

Making him a martyr was of greater use

Above all for the example of the destiny of the rebel

Knowing that he was going to be killed

Everything being protean, to mutter or not to mutter

Dignity always alone authentic legitimacy

Nothing more to prove

Of all and all

And according to each road

All places, all times, die in pride!

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )