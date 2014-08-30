Lexicalité plastifiée et industrialisée
La vie est un décalage
Permanent
L'on ne rencontre pas les gens
Au bon moment
Trop tôt ou trop tard
Sinon, pour chaque vie, peut-être du différent
De l'amicalement jusqu'au sexuellement
Tout un faux quorum en vrai summum
Parfois
Du, il était une fois
Les idées, nous font, des choses, rater
Ainsi, jadis, un copain joueur d'échecs
Mais copain de loin, le mec
Me proposa de téter sa femme
Qui était pleine de lait
Et c'est par retenue idéelle que je ne l'ai pas fait
Elle était d'accord
De son grand plantureux corps
Un sein pour son nourrisson
Un sein pour moi, coquin glouton
Bref, à cause d'idées différentes
L'occasion ratée d'une possible entente
Mais ce que j'écris ou je dis
Forcément, une personne l'a déjà dit ou écrit
Mais rarement l'on ne le sait
Mais ce que je pense ou ce que je fais
Forcément, une personne le pense ou le fait
Des personnes l'écriront, le diront, le penseront, ou l'on fait
D'autres toujours, bien avant nous, c'est bien cela !
Le ressasser, c'est mon dada
Tu me dis, tu m'écris, tu me fais
Je te dis, je t'écris, je te fais
Au TOUT perroquet, en effet
Ainsi
Toute prétention forcément ridicule
De toute proportionnelle minuscule
Mais on ne le saura jamais
Mais on ne l'a jamais su
Mais on ne le sait pas
Nos pas toujours dans d'autres pas
Comme
Savoir pourquoi l'on ne sait rien
Ne pas savoir pourquoi l'on ne sait rien
Tout le monde le sait
Personne ne le sait
Déjà feu ( 1533 - 1592 ) Montaigne dans ses " Essais "
Ainsi du consortium d'extractivisme
Des milliardaires au tout capitalisme
Tout y étant pacte même pas occulte
Où toute mafia n'y est jamais inculte
Quand Corleone en 1945, devint
Ville puissante aux mains des américains
Mafia sicilienne puis Etat italien
Mafia et Etat étant indissociables
Démocratie chrétienne, la main dans la main
De l'Amérique contre le Parti communiste italien
S'alliant avec Cosa nostra sur sa liste
Des alliances de guerre
De l'alliance rarement vraiment éphémère
D'une certaine mythologie du contraire
Comme le casse de Nice ( 1976 ) en est une affaire !
Le principal organisateur, mort en 2022
Fut Jacques Cassandri
Et non pas l'imposteur Albert Spaggiari
Qui fut un comparse de toute une équipe
Avec un milieu marseillais très impliqué
Mais la fiction l'emportant encore sur la réalité
Tout un milieu journalistique de complicité
Spaggiari ancien parachutiste
Militant nationaliste proche des fascistes
Et dans des pays amis
Il fut toujours bien accueilli
En rien, aucune vraie nouveauté
Ou alors comme on le lisait dans " Internationale Situationniste "
Tout s'habillant dans le Pompéi moderniste
Un hectare d'oliviers, cela aime picoler
800.000 litres d'eau par an
Cela fait penser aux pizzas
Depuis deux mille ans, déjà là
Tout n'étant que du lexicalisé
Dans du plastique peu recyclable et bien industrialisé
Dans un agenda mondial bien contrôlé
Ou alors, il faut l'éradiquer, l'éliminer
Comme ( 1949 - 1985 ) Eloi Machoro
Qui lors d'une intervention du GIGN, des pas rigolos
Fut assassiné en Nouvelle-Calédonie
Indépendantiste kanak de trop d'imprévisibilité
En faire un martyre fut de plus grande utilité
Pour surtout l'exemple de la destinée du révolté
Sachant qu'il allait être tué
Tout étant protéiforme, moufter ou ne pas moufter
La dignité toujours seule authentique légitimité
Plus rien à prouver
Des tous et des toutes
Et selon chaque route
Tous lieux, tous temps, mourir dans la fierté !
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
Life is a shift
Permanent
We don't meet people
At the right time
Too early or too late
Otherwise, for each life, maybe something different
From friendly to sexual
A whole false quorum in true pinnacle
Sometimes
From, once upon a time
Ideas, make us, things, miss
Thus, once upon a time, a chess-playing buddy
But a friend from afar, the guy
Offered to suckle his wife
Who was full of milk
And it was out of ideal restraint that I didn't do it
She agreed
With her big, buxom body
A breast for her infant
A breast for me, a gluttonous rascal
In short, because of different ideas
The missed opportunity for a possible understanding
But what I write or say
Inevitably, someone has already said or written it
But we rarely know it
But what I think or what I do
Obviously, someone thinks it or does it
People will write it, say it, think it, or do it
Always others, well before us, that's right!
To ruminate on it is my hobby
You tell me, you write to me, you make me
I tell you, I write to you, I make you
To the EVERYTHING parrot, indeed
Thus
All pretension necessarily ridiculous
Of all proportional tiny
But we will never know
But we have never known
But we do not know
Our steps always in other steps
Like
To know why we know nothing
Not to know why we know nothing
Everyone knows it
No one knows it
Already fire (1533 - 1592) Montaigne in his "Essays"
Thus of the consortium of extractivism
From billionaires to all capitalism
Everything being a pact not even occult
Where any mafia is never uncultured
When Corleone in 1945, became
Powerful city in the hands of the Americans
Sicilian mafia then State Italian
Mafia and State being inseparable
Christian Democracy, hand in hand
America against the Italian Communist Party
Allying with Cosa Nostra on its list
War alliances
Of the rarely truly ephemeral alliance
Of a certain mythology of the opposite
As the Nice heist (1976) is a case! The main organizer, who died in 2022
Was Jacques Cassandri
And not the impostor Albert Spaggiari
Who was a sidekick of a whole team
With a very involved Marseille milieu
But fiction still prevailing over reality
A whole journalistic milieu of complicity
Spaggiari former paratrooper
Nationalist activist close to the fascists
And in friendly countries
He was always well received
In nothing, no real novelty
Or as we read in "Situationist International"
Everything dressed in modernist Pompeii
A hectare of olive trees, that likes to drink
800,000 liters of water per year
That makes you think of pizzas
For two thousand years, already there
Everything being only lexicalized
In plastic that is not very recyclable and well industrialized
In a well-controlled global agenda
Or else, it must be eradicated, eliminated
Like (1949 - 1985 ) Eloi Machoro
Who during a GIGN intervention, funny steps
Was assassinated in New Caledonia
Kanak independence activist of too much unpredictability
Making him a martyr was of greater use
Above all for the example of the destiny of the rebel
Knowing that he was going to be killed
Everything being protean, to mutter or not to mutter
Dignity always alone authentic legitimacy
Nothing more to prove
Of all and all
And according to each road
All places, all times, die in pride!
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
