Hikikomori capitaliste
Tout ce que nous mangeons
Est de toutes façons
De petite ou grande contamination
La viande, les légumes, les fruits, les poissons
Pesticides et autres perturbateurs endocriniens
C'est le capitalisme qui est vilain
Il faudrait de l'huile d'olive et de l'huile de colza
De la biologique, pour limiter les dégâts
Et surtout, de temps en temps, jeûner
Pour totalement l'organisme revitaliser
Des légumes et des fruits
Et avec tout ceci
L'AVC, l'infarctus, c'est fini
Pour cela il faut aussi
Ce qui détermine tout le reste, une autre vie
Et une agriculture naturelle
Avec un régime crétois
Pour une vie plus belle
La viande est moins riche en protéines, que soja et Pois
Aussi boire un peu de son urine
Mais c'est honte qui nous chagrine
Mais d'un pays l'autre
Mais d'une région l'autre
D'une époque l'autre
Comme quand la vie se moque
Cela devient une autre planète
Où tout semble désuet et bête
Comme en Afghanistan
Pour les femmes un autre temps
La femme qui fuit le domicile conjugal
7 à 16 ans de prison
Pour un meurtre c'est 6 ans de prison
La femme doit adorer son maton
90 pour cent
Des mariages sont forcés, c'est terrifiant
De toutes façons, avec l'économie de marché
Plus ou moins, les mariages, partout, sont toujours arrangés ou forcés
Pour l'union libre ou le concubinage, aussi, c'est copier-coller
Par la richesse ou la pauvreté, aucune liberté, tout est déterminé !
Le mari peut tuer sa femme
Sans que cela fasse un drame
Il peut la battre, la répudier
Il peut l'engrosser puis la jeter
Et dans des tas de pays
Cela se passe souvent ainsi
Et les femmes sont parfois mieux en prison
Qu'avec de tyrans maris dans des maisons
Et pas de burqa obligatoire en prison !
Finalement
C'est la relativité de la tyrannie
Car il y a toujours pire dans d'autres pays
Ainsi
L'extrême droite française
Serait une extrême gauche sans aise
Dans ces pays où la femme est bannie
Dans ces pays où la femme est punie
L'extrême gauche de l'extrême droite
Car il y a toujours plus à droite
Le capital et toutes ses droites
A la pensée plus ou moins étroite
L'extrême droite d'un pays
Peut-être l'extrême gauche d'un autre pays
L'extrême gauche d'un pays
Peut-être l'extrême droite d'un autre pays
La droite d'un pays
Peut-être la gauche d'un autre pays
La gauche d'un pays
Peut-être la droite d'un autre pays
Car le fascisme
Est traversé par plusieurs courants
Comme cette gauche française aux politiciens répugnants
Le fascisme est ainsi toujours ressuscitant
Dans la répression très innovant
Pour la soumission très conquérant
Le fascisme partout en majesté, triomphant
Et comme fascisme rarement se reconnaissant
Un fascisme de gauche
Un fascisme de droite
Un fascisme d'extrême gauche
Un fascisme d'extrême droite
Et en dehors de cela
Il n'y a que la véritable harmonie
Il n'y a que l'anarchie, voilà
Une autre conception de la vie
Sans aucune place pour aucune hiérarchie
Où l'être humain enfin, réfléchit !
Sans hiérarchie des genres
Les genres de hiérarchie
Histoire de l'art
L'art de l'Histoire
Comme
Toutes les femmes oubliées
Femmes silencieuses, femmes trépassées
A l'espace domestique, femmes vouées
A l'espace public, hommes de l'autorité
Femmes célèbres puis effacées
Comme
Sofonisba Anguissola ( 1532-1625 ) peintresse
Artemisia Gentileschi ( 1593-1652 ) peintresse
Rosalba Carriera ( 1675-1757 ) peintresse
Qui des pastels fut la maîtresse
Angelica Kauffmann ( 1741-1807 ) peintresse
Qui osa le nu
Comme l'art, histoire du nu
Elisabeth Vigée Lebrun ( 1755-1842 ) peintresse
De son temps, célèbre à quinze ans
Mais oubliée de notre temps
Rosa Bonheur ( 1822-1899 ) peintresse animalière
Qui fut homosexuelle dans une société réactionnaire
Avec un permis
De travestissement, et oui
Pour pouvoir porter le pantalon
Car il fallait respecter les conventions
Et parmi encore tant d'autres prêtresses
Berthe Morisot ( 1841-1895 ) peintresse
La muse des impressionnistes
Sans être vraiment une féministe
Et la femme sous tutelle
Encore plus pendant la révolution industrielle
Et même si la révolution française bourgeoise
A la femme, toujours, chercha des noises
Elle perdit même des droits, ce sont des faits
Que paradoxalement, sous la monarchie, la femme avait
Mais la femme est devenue revancharde
De l'homme elle est devenue l'écharde
Pour refaire ce que l'homme a fait
Les mêmes bêtises, les mêmes méfaits
Le capital ne peut que se réjouir
Et tout le monde sous sa tutelle, pour finir !
Et puis cette surpopulation
Qui stagne tout en involution
Comme en Irlande en arriération
14 ans de prison pour un avortement
Et pour un violeur, 2 mois de prison seulement
Et depuis 1980, au moins 160.000 irlandaises
Sont allées à l'étranger pour avorter, enfin à l'aise
Et c'est en Irlande avec la France
Où la natalité est la plus forte, même aberrance
Encore une affaire de religion
Cette infamie, cette abomination
Avortement gratuit pour toute femme
Contraception gratuite pour toute femme
Quand elle veut
Là où elle le peut
Dans le monde entier
Cela devrait être appliqué
Et ce sans aucune justification et sans aucun papier
Car la prison ne résout rien
Il faut l'abolir, voilà qui serait malin !
Hikikomori
Dans son coin, tout est dit
Et pour tenir dans ce monde
Où toutes les misères grondent
Béquilles chimiques
Béquilles psychologiques
Béquilles physiques
Béquilles religieuses et idéologiques
Toutes les béquilles sportives, artistiques et politiques
Les maladies du marché
Le marché des maladies
Voilà pourquoi jeûner
Peut déranger les grandes industries
Car moindre en est le prix
Et le Manchot empereur ( Aptenodytes forsteri )
Peut jeûner quatre mois, quel bonheur
Un mécanisme commun
A toutes les espèces
De près ou de loin
Et
La faim psychique
N'est pas la faim physiologique
Jeûner avec raison serait ainsi bon
Mais il faut tenir sur le long
Contre les maladies physiques et mentales
Donc contre le capital
Une sorte de révolution
Et finalement
Les requins de la finance
Sont la seule vraie démence
Car les 529 espèces de requins de notre Terre
De nos océans et de nos mers
Eux, sont inoffensifs, la plupart
Sans leur chercher la bagarre
Il ne faut plus le taire
En vérité, les animaux humains, de la vie sur Terre
On fait le seul véritable enfer !
Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
Everything we eat
Is anyway
Of small or large contamination
Meat, vegetables, fruits, fish
Pesticides and other endocrine disruptors
It's capitalism that is bad
We need olive oil and rapeseed oil
Organic, to limit the damage
And above all, from time to time, fast
To completely revitalize the body
Vegetables and fruits
And with all this
Stroke, heart attack, it's over
For that we also need
What determines everything else, another life
And natural agriculture
With a Cretan diet
For a more beautiful life
Meat is less rich in protein, than soy and peas
Also drink a little of your urine
But it's shame that saddens us
But from one country to another
But from one region to another
From one era to another
Like when life makes fun
It becomes another planet
Where everything seems outdated and stupid
Like in Afghanistan
For women another time
The woman who flees the marital home
7 to 16 years in prison
For murder it's 6 years in prison
The woman must adore her guard
90 percent
Marriages are forced, it's terrifying
Anyway, with the market economy
More or less, marriages, everywhere, are always arranged or forced
For free union or cohabitation, too, it's copy and paste
By wealth or poverty, no freedom, everything is determined!
The husband can kill his wife
Without it causing a drama
He can beat her, repudiate her
He can impregnate her then throw her away
And in lots of countries
It often happens like this
And women are sometimes better off in prison
Than with tyrant husbands in houses
And no obligatory burqa in prison! Finally
It is the relativity of tyranny
Because there is always worse in other countries
Thus
The French far right
Would be an extreme left without ease
In these countries where women are banned
In these countries where women are punished
The extreme left of the extreme right
Because there is always more to the right
Capital and all its rights
To more or less narrow thinking
The extreme right of a country
Maybe the extreme left of another country
The extreme left of a country
Maybe the extreme right of another country
The right of a country
Maybe the left of another country
The left of a country
Maybe the right of another country
Because fascism
Is crossed by several currents
Like this French left with repugnant politicians
Fascism is thus always resurrected
In repression very innovative
For submission very conquering
Fascism everywhere in majesty, triumphant
And as a fascism rarely recognizing itself
A fascism of the left
A fascism of the right
A fascism of the extreme left
A fascism of the extreme right
And outside of that
There is only true harmony
There is only anarchy, that's it
Another conception of life
Without any place for any hierarchy
Where the human being finally, thinks!
Without hierarchy of genres
The genres of hierarchy
History of art
The art of History
Like
All forgotten women
Silent women, deceased women
To the domestic space, dedicated women
To the public space, men of authority
Famous then erased women
Like
Sofonisba Anguissola ( 1532-1625 ) painter
Artemisia Gentileschi ( 1593-1652 ) painter
Rosalba Carriera ( 1675-1757 ) painter
Who was the mistress of pastels
Angelica Kauffmann ( 1741-1807 ) painter
Who dared the nude
Like art, history of the nude
Elisabeth Vigée Lebrun ( 1755-1842 ) painter
In her time, famous at fifteen
But forgotten in our time
Rosa Bonheur ( 1822-1899 ) animal painter
Who was homosexual in a reactionary society
With a permit
For cross-dressing, and yes
To be able to wear pants
Because it was necessary to respect the conventions
And among so many other priestesses
Berthe Morisot ( 1841-1895 ) painter
The muse of the impressionists
Without really being a feminist
And women under guardianship
Even more so during the industrial revolution
And even if the bourgeois French revolution
Woman always picked fights
She even lost rights, these are facts
That paradoxically, under the monarchy, women had
But women have become vengeful
She has become the thorn in the side of men
To redo what men have done
The same stupidities, the same misdeeds
Capital can only rejoice
And everyone under their guardianship, to finish!
And then this overpopulation
Which stagnates while involution
Like in Ireland in backwardness
14 years in prison for an abortion
And for a rapist, only 2 months in prison
And since 1980, at least 160,000 Irish women
Have gone abroad to abort, finally at ease
And it is in Ireland with France
Where the birth rate is the highest, same aberration
Another matter of religion
This infamy, this abomination
Free abortion for all women
Free contraception for all women
When she wants
Where she can
All over the world
This should be applied
And this without any justification and without any papers
Because prison solves nothing
It must be abolished, that would be smart! Hikikomori
In his corner, everything is said
And to hold on in this world
Where all miseries rumble
Chemical crutches
Psychological crutches
Physical crutches
Religious and ideological crutches
All the sporting, artistic and political crutches
Market diseases
The disease market
That's why fasting
Can disturb large industries
Because the price is lower
And the Emperor Penguin (Aptenodytes forsteri)
Can fast for four months, what a joy
A common mechanism
To all species
From near or far
And
Psychic hunger
Is not physiological hunger
Fasting with reason would thus be good
But you have to hold on for the long term
Against physical and mental illnesses
Therefore against capital
A kind of revolution
And finally
The sharks of finance
Are the only real madness
Because the 529 species of sharks on our Earth
Of our oceans and our seas
They are harmless, most of them
Without picking a fight with them
We must no longer keep quiet
In truth, human animals, of life on Earth
We make the only real hell!
Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
