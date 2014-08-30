Hikikomori capitaliste

Tout ce que nous mangeons

Est de toutes façons

De petite ou grande contamination

La viande, les légumes, les fruits, les poissons

Pesticides et autres perturbateurs endocriniens

C'est le capitalisme qui est vilain

Il faudrait de l'huile d'olive et de l'huile de colza

De la biologique, pour limiter les dégâts

Et surtout, de temps en temps, jeûner

Pour totalement l'organisme revitaliser

Des légumes et des fruits

Et avec tout ceci

L'AVC, l'infarctus, c'est fini

Pour cela il faut aussi

Ce qui détermine tout le reste, une autre vie

Et une agriculture naturelle

Avec un régime crétois

Pour une vie plus belle

La viande est moins riche en protéines, que soja et Pois

Aussi boire un peu de son urine

Mais c'est honte qui nous chagrine

Mais d'un pays l'autre

Mais d'une région l'autre

D'une époque l'autre

Comme quand la vie se moque

Cela devient une autre planète

Où tout semble désuet et bête

Comme en Afghanistan

Pour les femmes un autre temps

La femme qui fuit le domicile conjugal

7 à 16 ans de prison

Pour un meurtre c'est 6 ans de prison

La femme doit adorer son maton

90 pour cent

Des mariages sont forcés, c'est terrifiant

De toutes façons, avec l'économie de marché

Plus ou moins, les mariages, partout, sont toujours arrangés ou forcés

Pour l'union libre ou le concubinage, aussi, c'est copier-coller

Par la richesse ou la pauvreté, aucune liberté, tout est déterminé !

Le mari peut tuer sa femme

Sans que cela fasse un drame

Il peut la battre, la répudier

Il peut l'engrosser puis la jeter

Et dans des tas de pays

Cela se passe souvent ainsi

Et les femmes sont parfois mieux en prison

Qu'avec de tyrans maris dans des maisons

Et pas de burqa obligatoire en prison !

Finalement

C'est la relativité de la tyrannie

Car il y a toujours pire dans d'autres pays

Ainsi

L'extrême droite française

Serait une extrême gauche sans aise

Dans ces pays où la femme est bannie

Dans ces pays où la femme est punie

L'extrême gauche de l'extrême droite

Car il y a toujours plus à droite

Le capital et toutes ses droites

A la pensée plus ou moins étroite

L'extrême droite d'un pays

Peut-être l'extrême gauche d'un autre pays

L'extrême gauche d'un pays

Peut-être l'extrême droite d'un autre pays

La droite d'un pays

Peut-être la gauche d'un autre pays

La gauche d'un pays

Peut-être la droite d'un autre pays

Car le fascisme

Est traversé par plusieurs courants

Comme cette gauche française aux politiciens répugnants

Le fascisme est ainsi toujours ressuscitant

Dans la répression très innovant

Pour la soumission très conquérant

Le fascisme partout en majesté, triomphant

Et comme fascisme rarement se reconnaissant

Un fascisme de gauche

Un fascisme de droite

Un fascisme d'extrême gauche

Un fascisme d'extrême droite

Et en dehors de cela

Il n'y a que la véritable harmonie

Il n'y a que l'anarchie, voilà

Une autre conception de la vie

Sans aucune place pour aucune hiérarchie

Où l'être humain enfin, réfléchit !

Sans hiérarchie des genres

Les genres de hiérarchie

Histoire de l'art

L'art de l'Histoire

Comme

Toutes les femmes oubliées

Femmes silencieuses, femmes trépassées

A l'espace domestique, femmes vouées

A l'espace public, hommes de l'autorité

Femmes célèbres puis effacées

Comme

Sofonisba Anguissola ( 1532-1625 ) peintresse

Artemisia Gentileschi ( 1593-1652 ) peintresse

Rosalba Carriera ( 1675-1757 ) peintresse

Qui des pastels fut la maîtresse

Angelica Kauffmann ( 1741-1807 ) peintresse

Qui osa le nu

Comme l'art, histoire du nu

Elisabeth Vigée Lebrun ( 1755-1842 ) peintresse

De son temps, célèbre à quinze ans

Mais oubliée de notre temps

Rosa Bonheur ( 1822-1899 ) peintresse animalière

Qui fut homosexuelle dans une société réactionnaire

Avec un permis

De travestissement, et oui

Pour pouvoir porter le pantalon

Car il fallait respecter les conventions

Et parmi encore tant d'autres prêtresses

Berthe Morisot ( 1841-1895 ) peintresse

La muse des impressionnistes

Sans être vraiment une féministe

Et la femme sous tutelle

Encore plus pendant la révolution industrielle

Et même si la révolution française bourgeoise

A la femme, toujours, chercha des noises

Elle perdit même des droits, ce sont des faits

Que paradoxalement, sous la monarchie, la femme avait

Mais la femme est devenue revancharde

De l'homme elle est devenue l'écharde

Pour refaire ce que l'homme a fait

Les mêmes bêtises, les mêmes méfaits

Le capital ne peut que se réjouir

Et tout le monde sous sa tutelle, pour finir !

Et puis cette surpopulation

Qui stagne tout en involution

Comme en Irlande en arriération

14 ans de prison pour un avortement

Et pour un violeur, 2 mois de prison seulement

Et depuis 1980, au moins 160.000 irlandaises

Sont allées à l'étranger pour avorter, enfin à l'aise

Et c'est en Irlande avec la France

Où la natalité est la plus forte, même aberrance

Encore une affaire de religion

Cette infamie, cette abomination

Avortement gratuit pour toute femme

Contraception gratuite pour toute femme

Quand elle veut

Là où elle le peut

Dans le monde entier

Cela devrait être appliqué

Et ce sans aucune justification et sans aucun papier

Car la prison ne résout rien

Il faut l'abolir, voilà qui serait malin !

Hikikomori

Dans son coin, tout est dit

Et pour tenir dans ce monde

Où toutes les misères grondent

Béquilles chimiques

Béquilles psychologiques

Béquilles physiques

Béquilles religieuses et idéologiques

Toutes les béquilles sportives, artistiques et politiques

Les maladies du marché

Le marché des maladies

Voilà pourquoi jeûner

Peut déranger les grandes industries

Car moindre en est le prix

Et le Manchot empereur ( Aptenodytes forsteri )

Peut jeûner quatre mois, quel bonheur

Un mécanisme commun

A toutes les espèces

De près ou de loin

Et

La faim psychique

N'est pas la faim physiologique

Jeûner avec raison serait ainsi bon

Mais il faut tenir sur le long

Contre les maladies physiques et mentales

Donc contre le capital

Une sorte de révolution

Et finalement

Les requins de la finance

Sont la seule vraie démence

Car les 529 espèces de requins de notre Terre

De nos océans et de nos mers

Eux, sont inoffensifs, la plupart

Sans leur chercher la bagarre

Il ne faut plus le taire

En vérité, les animaux humains, de la vie sur Terre

On fait le seul véritable enfer !

Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

Everything we eat

Is anyway

Of small or large contamination

Meat, vegetables, fruits, fish

Pesticides and other endocrine disruptors

It's capitalism that is bad

We need olive oil and rapeseed oil

Organic, to limit the damage

And above all, from time to time, fast

To completely revitalize the body

Vegetables and fruits

And with all this

Stroke, heart attack, it's over

For that we also need

What determines everything else, another life

And natural agriculture

With a Cretan diet

For a more beautiful life

Meat is less rich in protein, than soy and peas

Also drink a little of your urine

But it's shame that saddens us

But from one country to another

But from one region to another

From one era to another

Like when life makes fun

It becomes another planet

Where everything seems outdated and stupid

Like in Afghanistan

For women another time

The woman who flees the marital home

7 to 16 years in prison

For murder it's 6 years in prison

The woman must adore her guard

90 percent

Marriages are forced, it's terrifying

Anyway, with the market economy

More or less, marriages, everywhere, are always arranged or forced

For free union or cohabitation, too, it's copy and paste

By wealth or poverty, no freedom, everything is determined!

The husband can kill his wife

Without it causing a drama

He can beat her, repudiate her

He can impregnate her then throw her away

And in lots of countries

It often happens like this

And women are sometimes better off in prison

Than with tyrant husbands in houses

And no obligatory burqa in prison! Finally

It is the relativity of tyranny

Because there is always worse in other countries

Thus

The French far right

Would be an extreme left without ease

In these countries where women are banned

In these countries where women are punished

The extreme left of the extreme right

Because there is always more to the right

Capital and all its rights

To more or less narrow thinking

The extreme right of a country

Maybe the extreme left of another country

The extreme left of a country

Maybe the extreme right of another country

The right of a country

Maybe the left of another country

The left of a country

Maybe the right of another country

Because fascism

Is crossed by several currents

Like this French left with repugnant politicians

Fascism is thus always resurrected

In repression very innovative

For submission very conquering

Fascism everywhere in majesty, triumphant

And as a fascism rarely recognizing itself

A fascism of the left

A fascism of the right

A fascism of the extreme left

A fascism of the extreme right

And outside of that

There is only true harmony

There is only anarchy, that's it

Another conception of life

Without any place for any hierarchy

Where the human being finally, thinks!

Without hierarchy of genres

The genres of hierarchy

History of art

The art of History

Like

All forgotten women

Silent women, deceased women

To the domestic space, dedicated women

To the public space, men of authority

Famous then erased women

Like

Sofonisba Anguissola ( 1532-1625 ) painter

Artemisia Gentileschi ( 1593-1652 ) painter

Rosalba Carriera ( 1675-1757 ) painter

Who was the mistress of pastels

Angelica Kauffmann ( 1741-1807 ) painter

Who dared the nude

Like art, history of the nude

Elisabeth Vigée Lebrun ( 1755-1842 ) painter

In her time, famous at fifteen

But forgotten in our time

Rosa Bonheur ( 1822-1899 ) animal painter

Who was homosexual in a reactionary society

With a permit

For cross-dressing, and yes

To be able to wear pants

Because it was necessary to respect the conventions

And among so many other priestesses

Berthe Morisot ( 1841-1895 ) painter

The muse of the impressionists

Without really being a feminist

And women under guardianship

Even more so during the industrial revolution

And even if the bourgeois French revolution

Woman always picked fights

She even lost rights, these are facts

That paradoxically, under the monarchy, women had

But women have become vengeful

She has become the thorn in the side of men

To redo what men have done

The same stupidities, the same misdeeds

Capital can only rejoice

And everyone under their guardianship, to finish!

And then this overpopulation

Which stagnates while involution

Like in Ireland in backwardness

14 years in prison for an abortion

And for a rapist, only 2 months in prison

And since 1980, at least 160,000 Irish women

Have gone abroad to abort, finally at ease

And it is in Ireland with France

Where the birth rate is the highest, same aberration

Another matter of religion

This infamy, this abomination

Free abortion for all women

Free contraception for all women

When she wants

Where she can

All over the world

This should be applied

And this without any justification and without any papers

Because prison solves nothing

It must be abolished, that would be smart! Hikikomori

In his corner, everything is said

And to hold on in this world

Where all miseries rumble

Chemical crutches

Psychological crutches

Physical crutches

Religious and ideological crutches

All the sporting, artistic and political crutches

Market diseases

The disease market

That's why fasting

Can disturb large industries

Because the price is lower

And the Emperor Penguin (Aptenodytes forsteri)

Can fast for four months, what a joy

A common mechanism

To all species

From near or far

And

Psychic hunger

Is not physiological hunger

Fasting with reason would thus be good

But you have to hold on for the long term

Against physical and mental illnesses

Therefore against capital

A kind of revolution

And finally

The sharks of finance

Are the only real madness

Because the 529 species of sharks on our Earth

Of our oceans and our seas

They are harmless, most of them

Without picking a fight with them

We must no longer keep quiet

In truth, human animals, of life on Earth

We make the only real hell!

Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )