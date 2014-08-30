Les gogos stakhanovisés

Hégémonie

De la connerie

Personnes ou gens cons

Bêtes agressives qu'elles ont

Idem pour les enfants

Et de leur éducation

Comme un oeil en défection

Menicon Z, 8 de rayon

Moins 11 de dioptrie et sans contrefaçon

9,60 de diamètre en élection

Mais pour être heureux vraiment

Faut plus de gouvernement !

Il y a peu du refuge

Quand tout nous oblige au transfuge

Comme l'on dit

Tort, trop tôt d'avoir raison

Restant du tort en son temps

Le raisonnement et ses quatre saisons

Et puis, tôt ou tard, faire un bond

Arrière, avant, quand de toutes façons

Tout prend l'eau

Et il y faut déménager

De ses pensées

De toute une habitabilité

Comme des trente-sept déménagements

De feu ( 1809 - 1949 ) Edgar Allan Poe en son errement

De toute son ostension capacitaire

Malgré une vie agitée et déficitaire

Que lui sut sublimer dans son littéraire

Avec tout ce qu'y peut ou put s'y faire

De plus en plus de pensées ou convictions

Parallèles au-delà des idéologies et des religions !

Comme de la Shoah juive

Et à la Nakba palestinienne

La désolation est toujours inhumaine

Fleurs de cimetières qui nous poursuivent

Lentigos du monde

D'une vieillesse de mise en monde

Tout en effet y fait tache

Tout en effet y est peau de vache

Comme le fret du tout dément

Dix pour cent par train seulement

Ou aussi chaque idole médiatique

L'une chassant l'autre d'un simple déclic

S'agissant toujours de prendre les devants

Starting blocks, des dominantes et des dominants

La fausse contestation au tout freinant

La radio du capital

La télévision du capital

Au tout récupérant, au tout retournant

La future traîtrise, TOUT, toujours, devançant

Nouveaux beaux, nouvelles belles

Ou rien, forcément, n'est vraiment rebelle

Comme toute l'industrie du divertissement

TOUTES les musiques en sont un complément

Et donc toujours l'appel à voter

Ce qui serait interdit, si quelque chose, cela pouvait changer

Les gogos s'y laissant baratiner

Avec des futurs gens de pouvoir

Les gogos s'y laissant toujours avoir

Quand les faux cracheurs

Deviendront les vrais crachés

Par de nouveaux cracheuses ou cracheurs

Qui à leur tour, se feront cracher

Dominantes et dominants y attendant leur heure

Le capital

Son personnel, sait bien le renouveler

C'est dans ses usines que tout y est fabriqué

Comme un matériel, cela peut se perfectionner !

Et tout en fausse permutation

Pas comme après le Permien et son extinction

Il y a environ 253 millions d'années

Avant le Trias

De la pluie pendant deux millions d'années

Du volcanisme pendant deux millions d'années

Tout prétendu politologue

Est un rigolo face à n'importe quel géologue

TOUT à TOUT a été, TOUT est, TOUT sera

Mais rien à y comprendre, voilà

Cependant qu'en ce moment

Trente millions de tonnes de glace

Et qui chaque heure, fondent, avidement

Groenland qui prendra nos places

Plus de palace

Pour toutes les crapules de la politique

Qui sont des criminels de guerre et du climatique

Car si les barrières de glace s'effondraient

58 à 70 mètres

Sur les eaux de la planète Terre, cela fera

Quand la cryosphère hurlera

Mais, jamais, vraiment l'imaginer, l'on ne pourra

Ainsi, en tout, pour tout, rien ne changera

Tout ce qui a été imaginé

Ayant déjà existé, a existé, existera

Fiction ou réalité, et en toutes choses, c'est bien cela

Comme si

L'on nous parlait, l'on nous jouait, l'on nous écrivait

L'on nous rêvait, l'on nous vivait, l'on nous disait

D'une ère tranche de vie

Probabilités mathématiques en dents de scie

Tu me dis, je te dis, tu me redis, je te redis

Tu m'écris, je t'écris, tu me réécris, je te réécris

Tu me vis, je te vis, tu me revis, je te revis !

Patrice Faubert ( 2025 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

Hegemony

Bullshit

Stupid people or people

Aggressive beasts that they have

Same for children

And their education

Like a defected eye

Menicon Z, 8 radius

Minus 11 diopter and without counterfeit

9.60 diameter in election

But to be truly happy

We need more government!

There is little refuge

When everything forces us to defect

As they say

Wrong, too soon to be right

Remaining wrong in its time

Reasoning and its four seasons

And then, sooner or later, make a leap

Back, forward, when in any case

Everything takes on water

And you have to move

Of your thoughts

Of a whole habitability

Like thirty-seven moves

Of fire (1809 - 1949) Edgar Allan Poe in his wandering

Of all his ostentatious capacity

Despite a hectic and deficient life

That he knew how to sublimate in his literary

With all that can or could be done there

More and more thoughts or convictions

Parallels beyond ideologies and religions!

Like the Jewish Shoah

And the Palestinian Nakba

Desolation is always inhuman

Cemetery flowers that pursue us

Lentigos of the world

Of an old age of putting into the world

Everything in fact is a stain there

Everything in fact is cowhide there

Like the freight of the insane whole

Only ten percent by train

Or also each media idol

One chasing the other with a simple click

Always a question of taking the lead

Starting blocks, of the dominants and the dominants

The false protest to the braking everything

The radio of capital

The television of capital

To the recuperating everything, to the turning everything around

The future betrayal, EVERYTHING, always, ahead

New beauties, new beauties

Or nothing, necessarily, is really rebellious

Like the whole entertainment industry

ALL music is a complement to it

And therefore always the call to vote

What would be forbidden, if anything, it could change

The suckers letting themselves be fooled

With future people of power

The suckers always letting themselves be fooled

When the false spitters

Will become the real spewed

By new spitters

Who in turn will be spat upon

Dominants and dominants waiting for their time

Capital

Its personnel knows how to renew it

It is in its factories that everything is manufactured

Like equipment, it can be improved! And all in false permutation

Not like after the Permian and its extinction

About 253 million years ago

Before the Triassic

Rain for two million years

Volcanism for two million years

Any so-called political scientist

Is a joker in front of any geologist

EVERYTHING to EVERYTHING has been, EVERYTHING is, EVERYTHING will be

But nothing to understand, that's it

However, at the moment

Thirty million tons of ice

And which melt, greedily, every hour

Greenland which will take our places

No more palaces

For all the political scoundrels

Who are war and climate criminals

Because if the ice barriers collapsed

58 to 70 meters

On the waters of planet Earth, it will be

When the cryosphere screams

But, never, really imagine it, we will not be able

Thus, in all, for all, nothing will change

Everything that has been imagined

Having already existed, has existed, will exist

Fiction or reality, and in all things, it is that

As if

We were spoken to, we were played, we were written to

We were dreamed of, we were lived, we were told

Of an era slice of life

Mathematical probabilities in sawtooth

You tell me, I tell you, you tell me again, I tell you again

You write to me, I write to you, you rewrite me, I rewrite you

You live me, I live you, you live me again, I live you again!

Patrice Faubert ( 2025 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )