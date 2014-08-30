Les gogos stakhanovisés
Hégémonie
De la connerie
Personnes ou gens cons
Bêtes agressives qu'elles ont
Idem pour les enfants
Et de leur éducation
Comme un oeil en défection
Menicon Z, 8 de rayon
Moins 11 de dioptrie et sans contrefaçon
9,60 de diamètre en élection
Mais pour être heureux vraiment
Faut plus de gouvernement !
Il y a peu du refuge
Quand tout nous oblige au transfuge
Comme l'on dit
Tort, trop tôt d'avoir raison
Restant du tort en son temps
Le raisonnement et ses quatre saisons
Et puis, tôt ou tard, faire un bond
Arrière, avant, quand de toutes façons
Tout prend l'eau
Et il y faut déménager
De ses pensées
De toute une habitabilité
Comme des trente-sept déménagements
De feu ( 1809 - 1949 ) Edgar Allan Poe en son errement
De toute son ostension capacitaire
Malgré une vie agitée et déficitaire
Que lui sut sublimer dans son littéraire
Avec tout ce qu'y peut ou put s'y faire
De plus en plus de pensées ou convictions
Parallèles au-delà des idéologies et des religions !
Comme de la Shoah juive
Et à la Nakba palestinienne
La désolation est toujours inhumaine
Fleurs de cimetières qui nous poursuivent
Lentigos du monde
D'une vieillesse de mise en monde
Tout en effet y fait tache
Tout en effet y est peau de vache
Comme le fret du tout dément
Dix pour cent par train seulement
Ou aussi chaque idole médiatique
L'une chassant l'autre d'un simple déclic
S'agissant toujours de prendre les devants
Starting blocks, des dominantes et des dominants
La fausse contestation au tout freinant
La radio du capital
La télévision du capital
Au tout récupérant, au tout retournant
La future traîtrise, TOUT, toujours, devançant
Nouveaux beaux, nouvelles belles
Ou rien, forcément, n'est vraiment rebelle
Comme toute l'industrie du divertissement
TOUTES les musiques en sont un complément
Et donc toujours l'appel à voter
Ce qui serait interdit, si quelque chose, cela pouvait changer
Les gogos s'y laissant baratiner
Avec des futurs gens de pouvoir
Les gogos s'y laissant toujours avoir
Quand les faux cracheurs
Deviendront les vrais crachés
Par de nouveaux cracheuses ou cracheurs
Qui à leur tour, se feront cracher
Dominantes et dominants y attendant leur heure
Le capital
Son personnel, sait bien le renouveler
C'est dans ses usines que tout y est fabriqué
Comme un matériel, cela peut se perfectionner !
Et tout en fausse permutation
Pas comme après le Permien et son extinction
Il y a environ 253 millions d'années
Avant le Trias
De la pluie pendant deux millions d'années
Du volcanisme pendant deux millions d'années
Tout prétendu politologue
Est un rigolo face à n'importe quel géologue
TOUT à TOUT a été, TOUT est, TOUT sera
Mais rien à y comprendre, voilà
Cependant qu'en ce moment
Trente millions de tonnes de glace
Et qui chaque heure, fondent, avidement
Groenland qui prendra nos places
Plus de palace
Pour toutes les crapules de la politique
Qui sont des criminels de guerre et du climatique
Car si les barrières de glace s'effondraient
58 à 70 mètres
Sur les eaux de la planète Terre, cela fera
Quand la cryosphère hurlera
Mais, jamais, vraiment l'imaginer, l'on ne pourra
Ainsi, en tout, pour tout, rien ne changera
Tout ce qui a été imaginé
Ayant déjà existé, a existé, existera
Fiction ou réalité, et en toutes choses, c'est bien cela
Comme si
L'on nous parlait, l'on nous jouait, l'on nous écrivait
L'on nous rêvait, l'on nous vivait, l'on nous disait
D'une ère tranche de vie
Probabilités mathématiques en dents de scie
Tu me dis, je te dis, tu me redis, je te redis
Tu m'écris, je t'écris, tu me réécris, je te réécris
Tu me vis, je te vis, tu me revis, je te revis !
Patrice Faubert ( 2025 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
Hegemony
Bullshit
Stupid people or people
Aggressive beasts that they have
Same for children
And their education
Like a defected eye
Menicon Z, 8 radius
Minus 11 diopter and without counterfeit
9.60 diameter in election
But to be truly happy
We need more government!
There is little refuge
When everything forces us to defect
As they say
Wrong, too soon to be right
Remaining wrong in its time
Reasoning and its four seasons
And then, sooner or later, make a leap
Back, forward, when in any case
Everything takes on water
And you have to move
Of your thoughts
Of a whole habitability
Like thirty-seven moves
Of fire (1809 - 1949) Edgar Allan Poe in his wandering
Of all his ostentatious capacity
Despite a hectic and deficient life
That he knew how to sublimate in his literary
With all that can or could be done there
More and more thoughts or convictions
Parallels beyond ideologies and religions!
Like the Jewish Shoah
And the Palestinian Nakba
Desolation is always inhuman
Cemetery flowers that pursue us
Lentigos of the world
Of an old age of putting into the world
Everything in fact is a stain there
Everything in fact is cowhide there
Like the freight of the insane whole
Only ten percent by train
Or also each media idol
One chasing the other with a simple click
Always a question of taking the lead
Starting blocks, of the dominants and the dominants
The false protest to the braking everything
The radio of capital
The television of capital
To the recuperating everything, to the turning everything around
The future betrayal, EVERYTHING, always, ahead
New beauties, new beauties
Or nothing, necessarily, is really rebellious
Like the whole entertainment industry
ALL music is a complement to it
And therefore always the call to vote
What would be forbidden, if anything, it could change
The suckers letting themselves be fooled
With future people of power
The suckers always letting themselves be fooled
When the false spitters
Will become the real spewed
By new spitters
Who in turn will be spat upon
Dominants and dominants waiting for their time
Capital
Its personnel knows how to renew it
It is in its factories that everything is manufactured
Like equipment, it can be improved! And all in false permutation
Not like after the Permian and its extinction
About 253 million years ago
Before the Triassic
Rain for two million years
Volcanism for two million years
Any so-called political scientist
Is a joker in front of any geologist
EVERYTHING to EVERYTHING has been, EVERYTHING is, EVERYTHING will be
But nothing to understand, that's it
However, at the moment
Thirty million tons of ice
And which melt, greedily, every hour
Greenland which will take our places
No more palaces
For all the political scoundrels
Who are war and climate criminals
Because if the ice barriers collapsed
58 to 70 meters
On the waters of planet Earth, it will be
When the cryosphere screams
But, never, really imagine it, we will not be able
Thus, in all, for all, nothing will change
Everything that has been imagined
Having already existed, has existed, will exist
Fiction or reality, and in all things, it is that
As if
We were spoken to, we were played, we were written to
We were dreamed of, we were lived, we were told
Of an era slice of life
Mathematical probabilities in sawtooth
You tell me, I tell you, you tell me again, I tell you again
You write to me, I write to you, you rewrite me, I rewrite you
You live me, I live you, you live me again, I live you again!
Patrice Faubert ( 2025 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
