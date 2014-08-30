PoutinAssadie avec/ sans consentement
Faut-être con comme un gauchiste
Pas celui, si mal nommé, de la femme
Faut-être conne comme une gauchiste
Pour croire que la mort d'une notabilité
Et au fascisme, fut-elle la pièce soudée
Ne donc pas comprendre
Que cela va justement le consolider
Car le fascisme subtil, cela pouvait le géner
Il sait, hélas, très bien se relooker
Certes, un de moins, sans se réjouir
Car le fascisme libéral, sournois, est encore pire
Déjà, là, depuis longtemps, pour nous faire cuire
De la gauche, de la droite
De l'extrême gauche, de l'extrême droite
Tout gouvernement s'y mire
Seule l'anarchie peut, pourrait, pourra, le faire fuir
Pendant qu'une pandémie populiste
Pendant qu'une pandémie fasciste
Se banalisant de famille en famille
Et se déguisant en roule ma bille
Précarité, misère, mendicité, services sociaux très amoindris
L'espèce humaine ou le genre humain
N'est nonobstant qu'une seule famille
L'espèce humaine ou le genre humain
Et tout enfant y serait le sien
Ainsi donc
En France
La monoparentalité sans quelconque
Une famille sur quatre, en monoparentalité
Et à 85 pour cent, ce sont des femmes
Un enfant sur trois en situation monoparentale
Et pourtant, tout se poursuit
Travail, Famille, Patrie
Pour le pariétaliste d'aujourd'hui
Avec des techniques de camouflage
Quand le mental est en dégonflage
Avec aussi des dépressions masquées
Quand tout s'inscrit dans l'anxiété
Chacun
Devenant docteur de soi-même
En soi-même
Le seul vrai diplôme
Qui y agite tous nos atomes
Chacune
Y devenant docteure de soi-même
En soi-même
Le seul vrai diplôme
Qui y régit tous nos atomes
Comme pour moi
Tout y est en/du vrac
Tout un fracas en trac
De soi-même, il faut faire la traque
Ne pas avoir eu
Une vie que l'on aurait voulue
Forcément
Tout nous étant imposé de l'extérieur
Rien que du vulvaire en mère supérieure
Naissance jusqu'à la mort
Y programmant tout notre intérieur
Y engraissant du faux changement , vraie ou fausse ferveur !
Tout ce qui n'est pas vécu directement
Et avec ou sans consentement
Ne peut-être ressenti vraiment
Ce qui explique aussi le peu d'empathie
Et qui valide et banalise toutes les tyrannies
Cela nous passe au-dessus
Purement de l'intellectualité
De tout un imaginaire des miscellanées
Avec/de tous nos automatismes inconscients
Avec/de tous nos déterminismes inconscients
Mais qui nous font
Mais qui font
Plus que trois petits tours et s'en vont
La compétence de l'expérience
L'expérience de la compétence
Chaque personne y faisant son escalade
En solo intégral
Et même surtout en foule sentimentale
TOUT en TOUT est un signal
Que l'on ne peut décrypter sans mal
Dilatation des pupilles
Disponibilité sexuelle chez la femme
Mais avec tout le blabla nécessaire
De toutes façons, pour pouvoir s'y satisfaire
Sauf avec le grisbi du faut plus s'en faire
Pourtant, des milliards de femmes mères
Pas toutes violées, au tout désespère
Bonimenteuses et bonimenteurs
N'y étant jamais en retard d'une heure
D'un monde régit par l'anxiété et la peur
Avec de la guerre via des alliances, du généralisé
Et donc du PoutinAssad de grande variété
Où tout ignoble Assad pourra se réfugier
Selon les intérêts généraux de pays à pays
Hum ! cela sent la Russie
Et TOUT y suinte quand tout est pourri !
Et nous ne vivons pas si longtemps
Pour nous faire chier, passer notre temps
L'anguille géante de Nouvelle-Zélande
De deux mètres, pouvant vivre jusqu'à cent ans
Certes, la torture n'est jamais en quémande
Peut-être, ainsi, d'une courte vie en demande
Cette anguille pouvant vivre plus que la plupart des gens
Et finalement
L'on fait ce que l'on peut
Et rarement ce que l'on veut
Avec ce que l'on a
Car dans la fragmentation elle-même fragmentée
Qui nous conviendrait, l'on ne peut, jamais, rencontrer
L'on fait avec ce que l'on a sous la main
Mais jamais complètement avec qui nous convient
Le divertissement sachant tout y sublimer
Du faux semblant pour nous y habiter
Pour tous nos renoncements, nous y habituer
Nos vies s'arrêtent et sont reprises par d'autres
Et là où elles se sont arrêtées
Et là où elles se sont commencées
Pas même dans du multivers, simplement, et déjà, l'univers
Tour à tour, nourrisson, enfant, adolescent, adulte
Femme, homme, ou animal, minéral, sans culte
Du lieu, du temps, d'une région, d'un pays
Quand du particulaire au moléculaire
Du sans lieu, sans temps, sans région, sans pays
Aussi, de tout lieu, de tout temps, genre, géographie
Tout y étant d'une semblable partition
Mais nous en avons fait des divisions
Pas plus absurde que n'importe quelle religion
Quand en tout, de tout, tout se vivant par procuration
De par toute une identification !
Patrice Faubert ( 2025 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
You have to be stupid like a leftist
Not the one, so badly named, of the woman
You have to be stupid like a leftist
To believe that the death of a notable
And to fascism, even if it was the welded piece
So not to understand
That this will precisely consolidate it
Because subtle fascism, that could bother it
He knows, alas, very well how to makeover
Certainly, one less, without rejoicing
Because liberal fascism, sneaky, is even worse
Already, there, for a long time, to cook us
From the left, from the right
From the extreme left, from the extreme right
Every government is mirrored in it
Only anarchy can, could, will be able to make it flee
While a populist pandemic
While a fascist pandemic
Becoming commonplace from family to family
And disguising itself as a roll my marble
Precariousness, misery, begging, very reduced social services
The human species or the human race
Is nevertheless only one family
The human species or the human race
And every child there would be his own
So therefore
In France
Single parenthood without any
One in four families, single parenthood
And 85 percent of them are women
One in three children in a single parent situation
And yet, everything continues
Work, Family, Homeland
For today's parietalist
With camouflage techniques
When the mind is deflating
With also masked depressions
When everything is part of anxiety
Everyone
Becoming a doctor of oneself
In oneself
The only true diploma
Which agitates all our atoms there
Everyone
Becoming a doctor of oneself
In oneself
The only true diploma
Which governs all our atoms there
As for me
Everything is in/of bulk there
A whole fracas in stage fright
On your own, you have to hunt down
Not having had
A life that you would have wanted
Forcibly
Everything being imposed on us from the outside
Nothing but vulva in mother superior
Birth until death
Programming all our interior
Greasing it with false change, true or false fervor!
Everything that is not experienced directly
And with or without consent
Cannot be truly felt
Which also explains the lack of empathy
And which validates and trivializes all tyrannies
It goes beyond us
Purely intellectuality
Of a whole imaginary of miscellanies
With/of all our unconscious automatisms
With/of all our unconscious determinisms
But which make us
But which make
Just three little turns and they go away
The competence of experience
The experience of competence
Each person doing their own climbing
In complete solo
And even especially in a sentimental crowd
EVERYTHING in EVERYTHING is a signal
That we cannot decipher without difficulty
Dilation of the pupils
Sexual availability in women
But with all the necessary blah blah
In any case, to be able to satisfy oneself
Except with the loot of no need to worry anymore
However, billions of women mothers
Not all raped, to the all despair
Scoopers and swindlers
Never being an hour late
Of a world ruled by anxiety and fear
With war via alliances, generalized
And therefore PutinAssad of great variety
Where any ignoble Assad can take refuge
According to the general interests of country to country
Hum! It smells like Russia
And EVERYTHING oozes there when everything is rotten! And we don't live that long
To piss us off, to pass our time
The giant eel of New Zealand
Two meters long, can live up to a hundred years
Certainly, torture is never in demand
Perhaps, thus, a short life in demand
This eel can live longer than most people
And finally
We do what we can
And rarely what we want
With what we have
Because in the fragmentation itself fragmented
Who would suit us, we can never meet
We do with what we have on hand
But never completely with who suits us
Entertainment knowing how to sublimate everything there
False pretense to inhabit it
For all our renunciations, to get used to it
Our lives stop and are taken up by others
And where they stopped
And where they began
Not even in the multiverse, simply, and already, the universe
In turn, infant, child, adolescent, adult
Woman, man, or animal, mineral, without worship
From place, time, region, country
When from the particulate to the molecular
From without place, without time, without region, without country
Also, from any place, from any time, gender, geography
Everything being of a similar partition
But we have made divisions of it
No more absurd than any religion
When in everything, of everything, everything is lived by proxy
By a whole identification!
Patrice Faubert ( 2025 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
