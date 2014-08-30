PoutinAssadie avec/ sans consentement

Faut-être con comme un gauchiste

Pas celui, si mal nommé, de la femme

Faut-être conne comme une gauchiste

Pour croire que la mort d'une notabilité

Et au fascisme, fut-elle la pièce soudée

Ne donc pas comprendre

Que cela va justement le consolider

Car le fascisme subtil, cela pouvait le géner

Il sait, hélas, très bien se relooker

Certes, un de moins, sans se réjouir

Car le fascisme libéral, sournois, est encore pire

Déjà, là, depuis longtemps, pour nous faire cuire

De la gauche, de la droite

De l'extrême gauche, de l'extrême droite

Tout gouvernement s'y mire

Seule l'anarchie peut, pourrait, pourra, le faire fuir

Pendant qu'une pandémie populiste

Pendant qu'une pandémie fasciste

Se banalisant de famille en famille

Et se déguisant en roule ma bille

Précarité, misère, mendicité, services sociaux très amoindris

L'espèce humaine ou le genre humain

N'est nonobstant qu'une seule famille

L'espèce humaine ou le genre humain

Et tout enfant y serait le sien

Ainsi donc

En France

La monoparentalité sans quelconque

Une famille sur quatre, en monoparentalité

Et à 85 pour cent, ce sont des femmes

Un enfant sur trois en situation monoparentale

Et pourtant, tout se poursuit

Travail, Famille, Patrie

Pour le pariétaliste d'aujourd'hui

Avec des techniques de camouflage

Quand le mental est en dégonflage

Avec aussi des dépressions masquées

Quand tout s'inscrit dans l'anxiété

Chacun

Devenant docteur de soi-même

En soi-même

Le seul vrai diplôme

Qui y agite tous nos atomes

Chacune

Y devenant docteure de soi-même

En soi-même

Le seul vrai diplôme

Qui y régit tous nos atomes

Comme pour moi

Tout y est en/du vrac

Tout un fracas en trac

De soi-même, il faut faire la traque

Ne pas avoir eu

Une vie que l'on aurait voulue

Forcément

Tout nous étant imposé de l'extérieur

Rien que du vulvaire en mère supérieure

Naissance jusqu'à la mort

Y programmant tout notre intérieur

Y engraissant du faux changement , vraie ou fausse ferveur !

Tout ce qui n'est pas vécu directement

Et avec ou sans consentement

Ne peut-être ressenti vraiment

Ce qui explique aussi le peu d'empathie

Et qui valide et banalise toutes les tyrannies

Cela nous passe au-dessus

Purement de l'intellectualité

De tout un imaginaire des miscellanées

Avec/de tous nos automatismes inconscients

Avec/de tous nos déterminismes inconscients

Mais qui nous font

Mais qui font

Plus que trois petits tours et s'en vont

La compétence de l'expérience

L'expérience de la compétence

Chaque personne y faisant son escalade

En solo intégral

Et même surtout en foule sentimentale

TOUT en TOUT est un signal

Que l'on ne peut décrypter sans mal

Dilatation des pupilles

Disponibilité sexuelle chez la femme

Mais avec tout le blabla nécessaire

De toutes façons, pour pouvoir s'y satisfaire

Sauf avec le grisbi du faut plus s'en faire

Pourtant, des milliards de femmes mères

Pas toutes violées, au tout désespère

Bonimenteuses et bonimenteurs

N'y étant jamais en retard d'une heure

D'un monde régit par l'anxiété et la peur

Avec de la guerre via des alliances, du généralisé

Et donc du PoutinAssad de grande variété

Où tout ignoble Assad pourra se réfugier

Selon les intérêts généraux de pays à pays

Hum ! cela sent la Russie

Et TOUT y suinte quand tout est pourri !

Et nous ne vivons pas si longtemps

Pour nous faire chier, passer notre temps

L'anguille géante de Nouvelle-Zélande

De deux mètres, pouvant vivre jusqu'à cent ans

Certes, la torture n'est jamais en quémande

Peut-être, ainsi, d'une courte vie en demande

Cette anguille pouvant vivre plus que la plupart des gens

Et finalement

L'on fait ce que l'on peut

Et rarement ce que l'on veut

Avec ce que l'on a

Car dans la fragmentation elle-même fragmentée

Qui nous conviendrait, l'on ne peut, jamais, rencontrer

L'on fait avec ce que l'on a sous la main

Mais jamais complètement avec qui nous convient

Le divertissement sachant tout y sublimer

Du faux semblant pour nous y habiter

Pour tous nos renoncements, nous y habituer

Nos vies s'arrêtent et sont reprises par d'autres

Et là où elles se sont arrêtées

Et là où elles se sont commencées

Pas même dans du multivers, simplement, et déjà, l'univers

Tour à tour, nourrisson, enfant, adolescent, adulte

Femme, homme, ou animal, minéral, sans culte

Du lieu, du temps, d'une région, d'un pays

Quand du particulaire au moléculaire

Du sans lieu, sans temps, sans région, sans pays

Aussi, de tout lieu, de tout temps, genre, géographie

Tout y étant d'une semblable partition

Mais nous en avons fait des divisions

Pas plus absurde que n'importe quelle religion

Quand en tout, de tout, tout se vivant par procuration

De par toute une identification !

Patrice Faubert ( 2025 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

You have to be stupid like a leftist

Not the one, so badly named, of the woman

You have to be stupid like a leftist

To believe that the death of a notable

And to fascism, even if it was the welded piece

So not to understand

That this will precisely consolidate it

Because subtle fascism, that could bother it

He knows, alas, very well how to makeover

Certainly, one less, without rejoicing

Because liberal fascism, sneaky, is even worse

Already, there, for a long time, to cook us

From the left, from the right

From the extreme left, from the extreme right

Every government is mirrored in it

Only anarchy can, could, will be able to make it flee

While a populist pandemic

While a fascist pandemic

Becoming commonplace from family to family

And disguising itself as a roll my marble

Precariousness, misery, begging, very reduced social services

The human species or the human race

Is nevertheless only one family

The human species or the human race

And every child there would be his own

So therefore

In France

Single parenthood without any

One in four families, single parenthood

And 85 percent of them are women

One in three children in a single parent situation

And yet, everything continues

Work, Family, Homeland

For today's parietalist

With camouflage techniques

When the mind is deflating

With also masked depressions

When everything is part of anxiety

Everyone

Becoming a doctor of oneself

In oneself

The only true diploma

Which agitates all our atoms there

Everyone

Becoming a doctor of oneself

In oneself

The only true diploma

Which governs all our atoms there

As for me

Everything is in/of bulk there

A whole fracas in stage fright

On your own, you have to hunt down

Not having had

A life that you would have wanted

Forcibly

Everything being imposed on us from the outside

Nothing but vulva in mother superior

Birth until death

Programming all our interior

Greasing it with false change, true or false fervor!

Everything that is not experienced directly

And with or without consent

Cannot be truly felt

Which also explains the lack of empathy

And which validates and trivializes all tyrannies

It goes beyond us

Purely intellectuality

Of a whole imaginary of miscellanies

With/of all our unconscious automatisms

With/of all our unconscious determinisms

But which make us

But which make

Just three little turns and they go away

The competence of experience

The experience of competence

Each person doing their own climbing

In complete solo

And even especially in a sentimental crowd

EVERYTHING in EVERYTHING is a signal

That we cannot decipher without difficulty

Dilation of the pupils

Sexual availability in women

But with all the necessary blah blah

In any case, to be able to satisfy oneself

Except with the loot of no need to worry anymore

However, billions of women mothers

Not all raped, to the all despair

Scoopers and swindlers

Never being an hour late

Of a world ruled by anxiety and fear

With war via alliances, generalized

And therefore PutinAssad of great variety

Where any ignoble Assad can take refuge

According to the general interests of country to country

Hum! It smells like Russia

And EVERYTHING oozes there when everything is rotten! And we don't live that long

To piss us off, to pass our time

The giant eel of New Zealand

Two meters long, can live up to a hundred years

Certainly, torture is never in demand

Perhaps, thus, a short life in demand

This eel can live longer than most people

And finally

We do what we can

And rarely what we want

With what we have

Because in the fragmentation itself fragmented

Who would suit us, we can never meet

We do with what we have on hand

But never completely with who suits us

Entertainment knowing how to sublimate everything there

False pretense to inhabit it

For all our renunciations, to get used to it

Our lives stop and are taken up by others

And where they stopped

And where they began

Not even in the multiverse, simply, and already, the universe

In turn, infant, child, adolescent, adult

Woman, man, or animal, mineral, without worship

From place, time, region, country

When from the particulate to the molecular

From without place, without time, without region, without country

Also, from any place, from any time, gender, geography

Everything being of a similar partition

But we have made divisions of it

No more absurd than any religion

When in everything, of everything, everything is lived by proxy

By a whole identification!

Patrice Faubert ( 2025 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )