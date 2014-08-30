Paraphysique de la communication

La communication aliénée est l ' aliénation de la communication ...

" Le principe d ' incertitude qui exprime l ' effet de l ' observateur sur ce qu ' il observe

peut - être étendu jusqu ' à inclure l ' effet de celui qui parle sur ce qu ' il nomme . "

Alfred Korzybski ( 1879 - 1950 ) " Prolégomènes aux systèmes

non - aristotéliciens et à la sémantique générale . "

Ainsi , il y a des niveaux d ' organisation qui ne sont pas les mêmes . Les lois de la mécanique quantique ne sont pas les mêmes que les lois de la mécanique classique . Les cellules hépatiques ne participent pas aux discours que nous prononçons . Et cependant , sans nos cellules du foie , nous ne pourrions pas vivre .

Chaque niveau d ' organisation de la matière à ses propres fonctions . C ' est comme notre étoile solaire qui est ridiculement petite par rapport à d ' autres soleils beaucoup plus gros .

Et même les deux planètes géantes gazeuses de notre système solaire , sont - elles aussi très petites en rapport à d ' autres planètes gazeuses d ' autres systèmes stellaires .

Le petit est toujours le grand de quelque chose . Le grand est toujours le petit de quelque chose . Ce sont simplement des repères .

La cosmologie nous le prouve d ' une façon aussi irréfutable qu ' implacable . De même , rien n ' est hasardeux en quoi que ce soit . Et si l ' information n ' est qu ' information , elle n ' est ni masse ni énergie , le hasard n ' est et ne peut - être que la cause ignorée d ' un effet connu , pour paraphraser tant feu le mathématicien Norbert Wiener ( 1894 - 1964 ) que feu le philosophe Voltaire ( 1694 - 1778 ) ... ( Dans la mesure où l ' indétermination est elle - même déterminée , par des effecteurs quantiques indéterminés ... )

Ainsi , rien que la façon de frapper ou de sonner à une porte peut vous indiquer la personnalité d ' une personne . Et vous saurez qui elle est , avant même qu ' elle ne vous adresse la parole .

Sa façon de se mouvoir , sa façon de se tenir , vous diront qui elle est , bien plus que ses paroles . Ainsi , aussi , dans les milieux de la politique , ou dans les milieux du tout venant , les femmes qui sont grandes et blondes , sont parfois d ' extrême droite , et elles votent donc pour l ' extrême droite du capital . Pour le Front National , en France , dont le programme politique , est déjà appliqué , en grande partie , par l ' aile droite ou l ' aile gauche du fascisme libéral , sous le règne des représentants du capital , par exemple .

Il s ' agit là , d ' un clonage psychologique . Il s ' agit là d ' une identification inconsciente à la mythologie nazie et fasciste . De l ' homme grand et blond , de la femme grande et blonde .

Bien sûr , toute généralisation est erreur , mais cela n ' est pourtant pas si rare , de voir de ces grandes femmes blondes qui sont de l ' extrême droite du capital .

Déjà , si elles sont grandes , c ' est qu ' elles sont issues , en général , de l ' une des grandes bourgeoisies riches , et même si elles sont naturellement brunes , elles auront tendance à se faire teindre les cheveux en blond .

" Dans le livre de feu Guy Debord ( 1931 - 1994 ) , " La société du spectacle " ( 1967 ) , l ' on peut relever la fréquence des expressions utilisées , soit : économie . économique ( 114 ) , production , productif , productive , productrice ( 84 ) , producteur ( 11 ) , matériel , matériellement , matérialité , matérialisation , matière ( 26 ) , économie politique ( 8 ) , spectacle , spectaculaire ( 205 ) , consommation ( 43 ) , images ( 38 ) , représentation ( 22 ) , apparence ( 16 ) . Références économiques ( 235 ) . "

D ' après les recherches de Jean - Pierre Voyer qui détestait feu Guy Debord ( 1931 - 1994 ) et que feu Guy Debord considérait comme un dément ...

Elles seront ainsi croient - elles , de " vraies " françaises , de " vraies " allemandes , etc . Comme le fameux type imaginaire de la femme allemande , sous le régime nazi .

La façon de marcher est aussi un indicateur de la classe sociale à laquelle l ' on appartient .

La manière de bouger ses mains ou son corps , indique si une personne est inquiète ou si une personne est sereine .

Les dominants et dominantes se tiennent le plus souvent avec la colonne vertébrale bien droite , contrairement aux dominés / dominées , qui sont le plus fréquemment en atteinte de lordose ou de cyphose . Le dominant apprenant à commander , le dominé apprenant à obéir . Chaque courant politique architecture des comportements sociaux . Le courant politique stalinien nervure des comportements staliniens où le mensonge est comme une respiration , une façon d ' être . Le courant politique gauchiste cimente des comportements gauchistes , où l ' on conteste pour contester , même ce qui n ' est pas contestable .

Le courant politique fasciste scelle des comportements où le culte du chef et de la hiérarchie sont les principes premiers . Le courant politique capitaliste engramme des comportements capitalistes où l ' argent fait loi et foi pour toutes les choses et toutes les opérations de la vie quotidienne . Chaque courant politique ayant ses propres dogmatismes , ses inamovibles théoriciens , sa vérité intouchable .Et quelquefois , les gestes démentent les paroles ... car le corps est un langage aussi.

Nos mots sont la trahison de nos corps . Nos corps sont la trahison de nos mots . La réalité de notre perception n ' est pas la perception de la réalité . Notre réalité de la perception est donc forcément réductionniste . Nous pouvons savoir que nous ne savons rien , sans pouvoir savoir , réellement , pourquoi nous ne savons rien .

L ' on préfère ainsi remplacer certains mots trop connotés symboliquement , par d ' autres , comme par exemple , le mot de compétition remplacé par celui d ' émulation . Mais , le fait , restera le même fait , que ce fait soit dénommé émulation ou compétition .

Il ne s ' agit encore , ici , que de perception de la réalité d ' un fait , et non de la réalité de la perception , de ce fait . Le tout étant à l ' infini des perceptions de la réalité , sans jamais être la réalité de la perception . Ainsi , tout individu est indéfinissable . Ainsi , toute société est indéfinissable . Mais , nous y mettons les interprétations de nos perceptions de la réalité qui ne sont pas la réalité de nos perceptions . Le fou comme le physicien quantiste sont tous les deux à se poser la question de ce qu ' est la " réalité " . Donc , l ' extrême gauche du capitalisme , la gauche du capitalisme , la droite du capitalisme , l ' extrême droite du capitalisme , sont indispensables à la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle , qui de ce fait , les entretient largement , pécuniairement et spectaculairement , à des degrés divers ...

Ces quatre grands courants sont les briques de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle . Et cela n ' est pas parce que des millions et des millions de gens sont d ' accord avec ces erreurs , que ces erreurs en deviennent pour autant des vérités .

Je puis tout à fait , avoir raison , contre tout le monde !

Quel toupet , c ' est parfaitement scandaleux ! Et c ' est bien normal , venant de quelqu ' un qui est contre toutes les idéologies et contre toutes les religions , me semble t - il ?

Même la façon de bouger son petit doigt n ' a rien de hasardeux . Cela est entièrement déterminé . Par tout un tas d ' histoires, en fait , de divers déterminismes . Il n ' y a d ' ailleurs que des déterminismes , mais nous ne les connaissons pas tous , c ' est tout . Nous sommes en déficit informationnel . Chaque niveau d ' organisation procède et effectue un déterminisme . Tout se mimétise à l ' usine . C est partout l ' usine . Et les mots se chargent de nous structurer . Ainsi , si nous n ' avions pas peur de la mort , le mot mort n ' existerait pas . C ' est la peur des choses , qui engendre les choses de la peur . Et même si le mot n ' est jamais la chose du mot .

" Pourtant s ' ils sont presque tous révoltés de l ' adjectif , séditieux du verbe , insoumis du participe , insurgés de la conjonction , émeutiers de la forme pronominale ! Une fois dans le vif du réel, vous les trouverez plutôt larbinos dans l ' ensemble ... flagorneurs au cours des cocktails ... obséquieux avec les puissants , les riches , les excellences , les animateurs de télévision ... au sprint dès que l ' Elysée leur fait signe ! S ' ils se plient en deux ! ... l ' échine extra - souple ... les miches tendues dès qu ' ils aperçoivent monsieur le directeur littéraire ."

Alphonse Boudard ( 1925 - 2000 ) " Le banquet des léopards " Ed : La table ronde , 1980 .

Dans les hôpitaux , où l ' on a plus de probabilités de passer l ' arme à gauche lors d ' une opération que de gagner le gros lot au loto ( une probabilité sur des millions ) , et de loin , tout fait penser à une usine ou à une entreprise quelconque . Rien n ' y est humain . Un personnel peu aimable , surmené , sous - payé , en sous - effectif , hautain et quelquefois méprisant . Tout semblant participer de l ' inhumanité . Tout est donc forcément inhumain à l ' hôpital comme ailleurs . Dans les hôpitaux , la séparation règne aussi , ainsi le personnel soignant n ' a aucune formation psychologique , et n ' est pas , ou très peu , à l ' écoute des malades . C ' est une écoute organique , mais pas une écoute psychologique .

L ' on nie les angoisses et les anxiétés des malades . Les médicaments contre la douleur sont distribués plus que chichement . Beaucoup d ' opérations sont abusives , mais il faut bien faire vivre l ' hôpital et son personnel ... comme les médicaments qui font vivre l ' industrie pharmaceutique . Le profit est le principal moteur de l ' institution médicale , et les soins s ' en ressentent .

Il s ' agit donc toujours d ' une écoute séparée . Et donc d ' une fausse écoute . Et il faut être riche maintenant pour pouvoir se faire soigner correctement . Le pauvre n ' est pas plus soigné qu ' écouté , le plus souvent ...

A quand une formation d ' aide psychologique pour l ' écoute des malades en détresse ?

A quand des visiteurs / visiteuses d ' aide psychologique auprès des malades dans les hôpitaux ? Mais l ' on préfère fabriquer des armes pour tuer , plutôt que construire des hôpitaux pour soigner ... Il suffit de prendre un bus ou autre , aux heures d ' affluence , et d ' écouter les jeunes vieillards parler entre eux , pour être édifié sur la réalité terrifiante de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle .

Et l ' on voit toute cette masse fin prête à grossir les rangs du fascisme libéral de gauche ou de droite , et même le nationalisme populiste du type du Front National en France ( dont le programme est déjà appliqué par le gouvernement actuel et celui à venir ) pour peu que l ' on sache l ' utiliser et la manipuler . Et cela n ' est jamais difficile quand l ' on dispose de la technicité propre à cet effet . Les pauvres sont un excellent réservoir pour le fascisme , je dirais pour les fascismes .

Il y en a tellement qu ' ils se disputent entre eux, pour en avoir l ' hégémonie .

Des fascismes de gauche et des fascismes de droite .

" Dans la théorie des supercordes , la longueur de Planck joue un rôle fondamentale . Celle - ci est définie comme étant le diamètre minimal d ' une corde . Le corollaire le plus important de ce postulat est qu ' aucune longueur inférieure à la longueur de Planck n ' a de sens physique . En elle - même , cette façon de voir les choses résout certaines incompatibilités vécues lors de l ' utilisation conjointe des équations de la relativité générale et de la mécanique quantique . "

Petit aperçu de la théorie des supercordes

Une hégémonie donc très contestée entre les divers fascismes , et c ' est même de ce fait , une guerre larvée entre les différents fascismes .

Les gens qui se ressemblent de trop ne s ' entendent pas , car ce sont des rivaux ou des rivales . Et l ' on s ' accorde de ce fait , quelquefois mieux , avec des gens qui ne pensent pas comme nous , car paradoxalement , ainsi , la rivalité s ' efface . L ' anarchiste se voulant plus anarchiste que les autres anarchistes , le communiste plus communiste que les autres communistes , le nationaliste plus nationaliste que les autres nationalistes , le démocrate plus démocrate que les autres démocrates , le capitaliste plus capitaliste que les autres capitalistes , etc ... et le tout à l ' avenant ! et le tout annihilant les parties . Ou l ' on rejoint la physique des hautes énergies , la physique des particules .

Le monde est devenu nazi . Le monde est devenu fasciste . Et tant les nazis que les fascistes étaient aussi pour un certain socialisme basé sur un socle nationaliste .

Et il y avait des nazis de gauche et des nazis de droite . Il y avait des fascistes de gauche et des fascistes de droite . J ' affirme même que dans le fascisme mussolinien , il y avait une extrême gauche , une gauche , une droite , une extrême droite . Et dans le nazisme de fondation , il y avait une extrême gauche , une gauche , une droite , une extrême droite .

Ces systèmes totalitaires se seraient effondrés de l ' intérieur s ' ils n ' avaient été démis de l ' extérieur . Dans toute ville de France et d ' ailleurs , il y a des courants politiques selon les endroits de la ville . L ' on peut les traverser comme dans une rivière . Mais de plus en plus , un seul courant semble emporter tous les autres , il s ' agit du courant fasciste libéral . Car ce courant - là , est constitutif de tous les autres .

Au fond , le fascisme libéral s ' accommode de tous les courants qui l ' enrichissent , qui le rendent plus fort et subtil , en prétendant le combattre , surtout .

Notre mission est de rendre l ' individu ingouvernable , de faire comprendre à tout individu sans exception , qu ' il n ' est ni inférieur , ni supérieur , à qui que ce soit .

Il n ' y a pas de " grands hommes " pour leurs valets . Tout un chacun , toute une chacune , doit se vêtir , doit se soigner , doit manger , doit boire , doit déféquer , doit uriner , doit mémoriser , doit se socialiser en somme . Toute foule , petite ou grande , correspond à des notes de musique , selon ses mouvements et ses déplacements . Nous en sommes tous et toutes les compositeurs .

" 1 ) Une carte n ' est pas le territoire . ( Les mots ne sont pas les choses qu ' elles représentent).

2 ) Une carte ne couvre pas tout le territoire . ( Les mots ne peuvent pas couvrir tout ce qu ' ils représentent .

3 ) Une carte est auto - réflexive . ( Dans le langage nous pouvons parler à

propos du langage . )

Alfred Korzybski ( 1879 - 1950 ) " Une carte n ' est pas le territoire "

Aux éditions de l ' Eclat

Il n ' y a pas de dons . Il n ' y a que des motivations .Nous sommes motivés / motivées ou pas motivés / motivées à faire ceci ou cela , c ' est tout . Mais malheureusement , c ' est l ' argent qui est le moteur principal de toutes nos actions , de tous nos faits et gestes , et donc de toutes nos motivations . Le vrai potlatch se situe en dehors de toute considération pécuniaire . Il n ' est donc plus possible dans le fascisme libéral , ou extrêmement rare ...

Et à vrai dire , le fascisme libéral est un fascisme social , et n ' oublions pas que les économistes nazis n ' étaient pas contre l ' économie distributive de feu le banquier et industriel Jacques Duboin ( 1878 - 1976 ) . Le fascisme social ou fascisme libéral , est un fascisme qui d ' un côté critique l ' assistanat économique ( les diverses allocations sociales et autres ) , mais qui d ' un autre côté ne pourrait pas perdurer sans le marketing social de ces diverses allocations de charité sociale , justement et paradoxalement . Un fascisme libéral / social , tant de son aile gauche , que de son aile droite ...

Un fascisme libéral , tant de gauche , que de droite , qui s ' effondrerait vite , sans son obligation d ' être quelque peu social , pour ainsi pouvoir se succéder à lui - même , en quelque sorte . Mais fort heureusement , il y a encore des gens , dans les hôpitaux comme ailleurs , qui font leur travail du mieux qu ' ils / qu ' elles peuvent , car de leur travail peut dépendre la vie des gens . Mais le personnel qualifié devient rare dans l ' écoulement du temps capitaliste . En effet , c ' est l ' insensibilité et l ' incompétence qui caractérisent le temps de la société du spectaculaire intégré ou spectaculaire variationnel . Nos jeunes générations qui sont engrammées par l ' insensibilité du capitalisme moderne et du fascisme social , sont des générations de plus en plus insensibles , habituées à n ' avoir plus aucune relation avec les autres .

Le langage tend d ' ailleurs à s ' appauvrir , il est le reflet de l ' appauvrissement de toutes les relations humaines . Les générations futures seront terrifiantes , sans aucune empathie , sans aucun savoir vivre , sans aucune relation , sans savoir faire , sans aucun goût , sans aucun respect , sans aucune culture , sans aucune sympathie , et seules les personnes les plus déshumanisées pourront survivre dans le monde qui se profile .

" Car 10 - puissance 43 seconde correspond à ce que l ' on dénomme le temps de Planck , sorte de quantum temporel incompressible . Cet intervalle de temps semble être le plus petit possible selon la physique quantique , de la même manière que la distance de Planck ( 10 - puissance 35 m ) semble être la plus petite distance accessible à notre physique . "

Hommage au physicien allemand feu Max Planck ( 1858 - 1947 ) , prix Nobel de physique en 1918 , pour ses travaux en théorie des quanta .

Elles ne subsistent plus que là où elles sont toujours indispensables , à savoir , dans le monde du travail salarié . Et encore , car déjà , les machines commencent d ' envahir tout le monde du travail salarié . Le fascisme libéral qui ne peut fonctionner que dans le fascisme social , a bien su travestir le mot de révolution . La moindre révolte légitime d ' un peuple contre une dictature est appelée abusivement , une " révolution " .

Il faut pour les castes nombreuses de la domination capitaliste moderne , faire croire au plus grand nombre , qu ' un coup d ' Etat ou un changement de régime , sont une " révolution " .

Qu ' une élection est une " révolution " , qu ' une dictature qui en remplace une autre , est une " révolution " , que les nanotechnologies sont une " révolution " . Pour bien sûr , que nous ne sachions plus , à la longue , ce qu ' est vraiment une révolution . Dans ce genre de fausse révolution , l ' on a tout à perdre et rien à gagner .

Car tout redevient progressivement comme avant .

D ' une dictature à l ' autre . C ' est ce qui ne tardera pas à arriver , tant en Tunisie qu ' en Egypte ... car les dictatures sont manifestes ou subtiles sous le règne de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle .

Mais , il n ' y a que dans une révolution globale , avec la révolution de soi - même et des autres , où l ' on à tout à gagner et rien à perdre . Nous avons de la police dans nos têtes , et à ce propos , il y a des gens qui ne sont pas policiers et qui sont pourtant beaucoup plus policiers que les policiers eux - mêmes . Cela n ' est pas forcément l ' uniforme qui fait le policier . Et il y a heureusement encore quelques gens de la police qui ne sont pas forcément des fascistes ou des tortionnaires . Bien moins , que beaucoup de gens , qui néanmoins , ne portent aucun uniforme de la police . Car les clichés ne font que travailler à la construction des fausses révolutions . Tout cliché est contre - révolutionnaire . Tout cliché produit de la contre - révolution . Tout cliché est dogmatique . Tout cliché est donc menteur .

" Premier janvier 0 h 0 min 0 s : Big Bang : environ 15 milliard d ' années .

Janvier : Premières galaxies : Environ 13 milliards d ' années .

Mai : Formation de la voie lactée : Environ 11 milliards d ' années .

Mi - septembre : Formation du système solaire : Environ 4 , 5 milliards d ' années .

30 septembre : Sur la Terre , premiers organismes unicellulaires : Environ 3 , 8

milliards d ' années . "

An 1 du calendrier cosmique

Tout cliché produit de la mort relationnelle . Le cliché est le contraire de la vie . Et nous sommes tous et toutes dans les clichés , moi , toi , lui , eux / elles , dans la vie quotidienne .

Ainsi , si l ' uniforme fait le policier , le policier ne fait pas l ' uniforme . Et il y a dans la police comme partout ailleurs , une extrême gauche , une gauche , une droite , une extrême droite . Mais le plus souvent , ce sont les deux courants de la droite et de l ' extrême droite de la police qui peuvent le plus s ' exprimer , de par la fonction policière devenue essentiellement répressive , et ce , un peu partout dans le monde .

L ' armée , elle aussi , à une extrême gauche , une gauche , une droite , une extrême droite . Quand dans l ' armée , les deux courants de la droite et de l ' extrême droite sont trop dominants , c ' est alors qu ' un coup d ' Etat militaire intervient ou peut intervenir , en cas surtout , de nécessité stratégique . Cela est encouragé et aidé par des pays amis plus puissants , lorsqu ' il s ' agit de préserver ou de maintenir à longue échéance , des intérêts économiques exportés et importés , bref , de conserver par intérim , une hégémonie politique et surtout économique .

Nous n ' avons pas réussi à prendre contact entre nous sur la planète Terre , et nous avons , de plus , l ' outrecuidance chimérique de vouloir entrer en " contact " avec d ' hypothétiques autres civilisations d ' outre espace ... La seule rencontre qui vaille la peine , est celle que les humains doivent faire entre eux / elles , une rencontre qui reste toujours à concrétiser .

Déjà sur Terre , nos aliens qui sont nos jeunes , nos pas comme tout le monde , nos marginaux / marginales , nos contestataires , nos libertaires , nos rebelles , etc .

Et qui prennent des coups de matraque par les forces armées légales au service de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle . Alors des aliens d ' outre espace ... que serait - ce ? Nous n ' acceptons pas la différence sur notre propre planète , et nous l ' accepterions de créatures venant d ' autres mondes ?

De qui se moque t - on ? Les univers naissent peut - être de collisions de branes qui créent ainsi des Big Bang , des séries d ' univers parallèles . Tout univers est peut - être un accident de brane , au même titre qu ' un accident de voiture .

" Un être humain produit plus de six tonnes d ' excréments au cours de sa vie . Une personne de 70 ans a passé en moyenne six mois de son existence aux toilettes et un individu constipé , plus du double . Selon un rythme propre à chacun , on expulse quotidiennement entre 1 à 3 fois par jour et en France une selle dite normale pèse en moyenne 150 g , elle varie ailleurs de 100 à 300 g . Un végétarien produit des étrons généralement plus gros , plus facilement expulsés et moins odorants . Le carnivore , lui , a des crottes plus denses dont l ' odeur est plus forte . "

Béatrice Blondeau (S!lence , février 2011 )

Cela produit des énergies papillonnaires . Mais que la matière soit une corde , une note de musique , une vibration , ou autre , elle reste un niveau d ' organisation extérieure à la vie humaine , à l ' échelle humaine . Le fait que dans dix milliards d ' années , une collision de notre galaxie avec la galaxie d ' Andromède , engendrera la naissance d ' une super galaxie , n ' empêchera pas un policier , de matraquer présentement , un jeune étudiant , un soir de fête , si cet étudiant est jugé trop " exubérant " ... Les lois de la mécanique quantique ne sont pas les mêmes que les lois de la mécanique classique . C ' est encore un autre niveau d ' organisation de la matière .

J ' avais été , jadis , membre du G.E.P.A ( Groupement d ' Etudes des Phénomènes Aériens , association ufologique fondée en 1962 , sous la direction de feu René Fouéré et Francine Fouéré , la première association ufologique scientifique sérieuse en France ) , à la fin des années 1960 , et au début des années 1970 , et je me dis qu ' il est un peu fantasmatique de vouloir prendre un contact aussi aléatoire qu ' illusionniste avec d ' éventuelles créatures d ' autres mondes ... Et encore faudrait - il le pouvoir technologiquement parlant ...

Et j'entendis parler , pour la première fois, de feu le philosophe ( 1895-1986 ) Jiddu Krishnamurti par feu René Fouéré , justement .

Prenons d ' abord contact véritable , sur notre propre planète , entre nous , les terriens et les terriennes , ce qui serait le principal !

C ' est sur la planète Terre , pas ailleurs , que nous devons nous rencontrer , nous les humains . Et cette rencontre sera le fruit d ' une révolution holiste ou ne sera pas . Il s ' agirait alors , d ' une rencontre du troisième type ...

Tant que nous n ' apprendrons pas que nous sommes en recherche de dominance constante et pourquoi il en est ainsi , la planète Terre sera le théâtre de la guerre permanente , avec toutes les exterminations que cela implique ...

Patrice Faubert ( 2012 ) pouète , peuète , puète , paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

Alienated communication is the alienation of communication...

"The principle of uncertainty that expresses the effect of the observer on what he observes

can be extended to include the effect of the speaker on what he names."

Alfred Korzybski (1879 - 1950) "Prolegomena to Non-Aristotelian Systems and General Semantics."

Thus, there are levels of organization that are not the same. The laws of quantum mechanics are not the same as the laws of classical mechanics. Liver cells do not participate in the speeches we make. And yet, without our liver cells, we could not live.

Each level of organization of matter has its own functions. It is like our solar star which is ridiculously small compared to other much larger suns.

And even the two gas giant planets of our solar system, are they also very small compared to other gas planets of other stellar systems.

The small is always the big of something. The big is always the small of something. They are simply landmarks.

Cosmology proves it to us in a way as irrefutable as it is implacable. Similarly, nothing is random in anything. And if information is only information, it is neither mass nor energy, chance is and can only be the unknown cause of a known effect, to paraphrase both the late mathematician Norbert Wiener (1894-1964) and the late philosopher Voltaire (1694-1778) ... (To the extent that indeterminacy is itself determined, by indeterminate quantum effectors ...)

Thus, just the way you knock or ring a doorbell can tell you a person's personality. And you will know who they are, even before they speak to you.

The way they move, the way they stand, will tell you who they are, much more than their words. So, also, in political circles, or in the circles of the general public, women who are tall and blond are sometimes from the extreme right, and they therefore vote for the extreme right of capital. For the National Front, in France, whose political program is already applied, in large part, by the right wing or the left wing of liberal fascism, under the reign of the representatives of capital, for example.

This is a psychological cloning. This is an unconscious identification with Nazi and fascist mythology. Of the tall blond man, of the tall blond woman.

Of course, any generalization is an error, but it is not so rare, to see these tall blond women who are from the extreme right of capital.

Already, if they are tall, it is because they generally come from one of the rich upper middle classes, and even if they are naturally brown, they will tend to have their hair dyed blond.

"In the book by the late Guy Debord (1931-1994), "The Society of the Spectacle" (1967), we can note the frequency of the expressions used, namely: economy. economic (114), production, productive, productive, producer (84), producer (11), material, materially, materiality, materialization, matter (26), political economy (8), spectacle, spectacular (205), consumption (43), images (38), representation (22), appearance (16). Economic references (235). "

According to the research of Jean-Pierre Voyer who hated the late Guy Debord (1931-1994) and whom the late Guy Debord considered to be a madman ...

They will thus be, they believe, "real" French women, "real" German women, etc. Like the famous imaginary type of German woman, under the Nazi regime.

The way of walking is also an indicator of the social class to which one belongs.

The way of moving one's hands or body, indicates whether a person is worried or whether a person is serene.

The dominants most often stand with their spines straight, unlike the dominated, who are most frequently affected by lordosis or kyphosis. The dominant learning to command, the dominated learning to obey. Each political movement structures social behaviors. The Stalinist political movement ribs Stalinist behaviors where lying is like breathing, a way of being. The leftist political current cements leftist behaviors, where we contest for the sake of contesting, even what is not contestable.

The fascist political current seals behaviors where the cult of the leader and hierarchy are the first principles. The capitalist political current engrams capitalist behaviors where money is the law and faith for all things and all operations of daily life. Each political current has its own dogmatisms, its immovable theorists, its untouchable truth. And sometimes, gestures deny words ... because the body is a language too.

Our words are the betrayal of our bodies. Our bodies are the betrayal of our words. The reality of our perception is not the perception of reality. Our reality of perception is therefore necessarily reductionist. We can know that we know nothing, without being able to know, really, why we know nothing.

We thus prefer to replace certain words that are too symbolically connoted, by others, such as, for example, the word competition replaced by that of emulation. But, the fact, will remain the same fact, whether this fact is called emulation or competition.

It is still, here, only a question of perception of the reality of a fact, and not of the reality of perception, of this fact. The whole being at the infinity of perceptions of reality, without ever being the reality of perception. Thus, every individual is indefinable. Thus, every society is indefinable. But we put there the interpretations of our perceptions of reality that are not the reality of our perceptions. The madman as well as the quantum physicist are both to ask themselves the question of what is "reality". Therefore, the extreme left of capitalism, the left of capitalism, the right of capitalism, the extreme right of capitalism, are indispensable to the spectacular techno-industrial market society, which therefore, largely maintains them, financially and spectacularly, to varying degrees ...

These four major currents are the bricks of the spectacular techno-industrial market society. And it is not because millions and millions of people agree with these errors, that these errors become truths.

I can quite well be right, against everyone!

What cheek, it is perfectly scandalous! And that's quite normal, coming from someone who is against all ideologies and all religions, it seems to me?

Even the way you move your little finger is not random. It is entirely determined. By a whole bunch of stories, in fact, of various determinisms. There are only determinisms, but we don't know them all, that's all. We are in information deficit. Each level of organization proceeds and effects a determinism. Everything is mimicked in the factory. It is the factory everywhere. And words take charge of structuring us. Thus, if we were not afraid of death, the word death would not exist. It is the fear of things, which engenders the things of fear. And even if the word is never the thing of the word.

"However, if they are almost all revolted by the adjective, seditious by the verb, insubordinate by the participle, insurgent by the conjunction, rioters by the pronominal form! Once in the thick of reality, you will find them rather lackeys overall... flatterers during cocktails... obsequious with the powerful, the rich, the excellent, the television presenters... sprinting as soon as the Elysée Palace gives them a sign! If they bend in two!... extra-flexible spines... their loaves tense as soon as they see Mr. Literary Director."

Alphonse Boudard (1925 - 2000) "Le banquet des polaires" Ed: La table ronde, 1980.

In hospitals, where you are more likely to die during an operation than to win the lottery jackpot (a probability in millions), and by far, everything reminds you of a factory or some other company. Nothing is human there. Unfriendly, overworked, underpaid, understaffed, haughty and sometimes contemptuous staff. Everything seems to participate in inhumanity. Everything is therefore necessarily inhuman in the hospital as elsewhere. In hospitals, separation also reigns, so the nursing staff has no psychological training, and does not listen, or very little, to the patients. It is an organic listening, but not a psychological listening.

The anguish and anxieties of the patients are denied. Pain medication is distributed more than sparingly. Many operations are abusive, but the hospital and its staff have to survive... like the drugs that keep the pharmaceutical industry alive. Profit is the main driver of the medical institution, and care suffers from it.

So it is always a question of separate listening. And therefore of false listening. And one must be rich now to be able to be treated properly. The poor are not treated any more than listened to, most often ...

When will there be training in psychological support for listening to patients in distress?

When will there be psychological support visitors for patients in hospitals? But we prefer to manufacture weapons to kill, rather than build hospitals to treat ... All you have to do is take a bus or something else, at peak times, and listen to the young old people talking to each other, to be enlightened on the terrifying reality of the spectacular techno-industrial commercial society.

And we see all this mass ready to swell the ranks of liberal fascism of the left or the right, and even populist nationalism of the type of the National Front in France (whose program is already implemented by the current government and the one to come) as long as we know how to use it and manipulate it. And this is never difficult when we have the technical skills for this purpose. The poor are an excellent reservoir for fascism, I would say for fascisms.

There are so many of them that they argue among themselves, to have hegemony.

Left-wing fascisms and right-wing fascisms.

"In superstring theory, the Planck length plays a fundamental role. It is defined as the minimum diameter of a string. The most important corollary of this postulate is that no length less than the Planck length has any physical meaning. In itself, this way of seeing things resolves certain incompatibilities experienced when using the equations of general relativity and quantum mechanics together."

A brief overview of superstring theory

A hegemony therefore very contested between the various fascisms, and it is even because of this, a latent war between the different fascisms.

People who are too similar do not get along, because they are rivals. And we therefore agree, sometimes better, with people who do not think like us, because paradoxically, in this way, the rivalry disappears. The anarchist wanting to be more anarchist than the other anarchists, the communist more communist than the other communists, the nationalist more nationalist than the other nationalists, the democrat more democratic than the other democrats, the capitalist more capitalist than the other capitalists, etc ... and all in the same way! and all annihilating the parties. Or we join high energy physics, particle physics.

The world has become Nazi. The world has become fascist. And both the Nazis and the fascists were also for a certain socialism based on a nationalist base.

And there were left-wing Nazis and right-wing Nazis. There were left-wing fascists and right-wing fascists. I even say that in Mussolini's fascism, there was an extreme left, a left, a right, an extreme right. And in the founding Nazism, there was an extreme left, a left, a right, an extreme right.

These totalitarian systems would have collapsed from the inside if they had not been removed from the outside. In every city in France and elsewhere, there are political currents depending on the location of the city. You can cross them like a river. But more and more, a single current seems to carry all the others, it is the liberal fascist current. Because this current is constitutive of all the others.

Basically, liberal fascism accommodates all the currents that enrich it, that make it stronger and more subtle, by pretending to fight it, above all.

Our mission is to make the individual ungovernable, to make every individual understand without exception that he is neither inferior nor superior to anyone.

There are no "great men" for their servants. Everyone, every single one, must dress, must take care of themselves, must eat, must drink, must defecate, must urinate, must memorize, must socialize in short. Every crowd, small or large, corresponds to musical notes, according to its movements and displacements. We are all composers.

"1) A map is not the territory. (Words are not the things they represent).

2) A map does not cover the entire territory. (Words cannot cover everything they represent.

3) A map is self-reflexive. (In language we can talk about language.)

Alfred Korzybski (1879 - 1950) "A map is not the territory"

Published by l'Eclat

There are no gifts. There are only motivations. We are motivated or not motivated to do this or that, that's all. But unfortunately, it is money that is the main driving force behind all our actions, all our deeds and gestures, and therefore all our motivations. The real potlatch is outside of any pecuniary consideration. It is therefore no longer possible in liberal fascism, or extremely rare ...

And to tell the truth, liberal fascism is a social fascism, and let's not forget that the Nazi economists were not against the distributive economy of the late banker and industrialist Jacques Duboin (1878 - 1976). Social fascism or liberal fascism is a fascism that on the one hand criticizes economic welfare (the various social benefits and others), but on the other hand could not last without the social marketing of these various social charity benefits, precisely and paradoxically. A liberal/social fascism, both from its left wing and its right wing...

A liberal fascism, both from the left and the right, that would quickly collapse, without its obligation to be somewhat social, in order to be able to succeed itself, in a way. But fortunately, there are still people, in hospitals as elsewhere, who do their job as best they can, because people's lives can depend on their work. But qualified personnel are becoming rare in the flow of capitalist time. Indeed, it is insensitivity and incompetence that characterize the time of the society of the integrated spectacular or variational spectacular. Our young generations who are engrammed by the insensitivity of modern capitalism and social fascism, are generations more and more insensitive, accustomed to no longer having any relationship with others.

Language tends to become impoverished, it is the reflection of the impoverishment of all human relationships. Future generations will be terrifying, without any empathy, without any savoir vivre, without any relationship, without know-how, without any taste, without any respect, without any culture, without any sympathy, and only the most dehumanized people will be able to survive in the world that is emerging.

"Because 10 - power 43 seconds corresponds to what is called Planck time, a sort of incompressible temporal quantum. This time interval seems to be the smallest possible according to quantum physics, in the same way that the Planck distance (10 - power 35 m) seems to be the smallest distance accessible to our physics."

Tribute to the late German physicist Max Planck (1858 - 1947), Nobel Prize in Physics in 1918, for his work in quantum theory.

They only exist where they are still indispensable, namely, in the world of salaried work. And even then, because machines are already beginning to invade the entire world of salaried work. Liberal fascism, which can only function in social fascism, has managed to distort the word revolution. The slightest legitimate revolt of a people against a dictatorship is abusively called a "revolution".

For the numerous castes of modern capitalist domination, it is necessary to make the greatest number believe that a coup d'état or a change of regime are a "revolution".

That an election is a "revolution", that a dictatorship that replaces another is a "revolution", that nanotechnologies are a "revolution". Of course, so that in the long run we no longer know what a revolution really is. In this kind of false revolution, one has everything to lose and nothing to gain.

Because everything gradually becomes as before.

From one dictatorship to another. This is what will soon happen, both in Tunisia and in Egypt... because dictatorships are obvious or subtle under the reign of the techno-industrial commercial spectacular society.

But, it is only in a global revolution, with the revolution of oneself and others, where one has everything to gain and nothing to lose. We have the police in our heads, and in this regard, there are people who are not police officers and who are nevertheless much more police officers than the police officers themselves. It is not necessarily the uniform that makes the police officer. And fortunately there are still a few people in the police who are not necessarily fascists or torturers. Much less than many people, who nevertheless, do not wear any police uniform. Because clichés only work to build false revolutions. Every cliché is counter-revolutionary. Every cliché produces counter-revolution. Every cliché is dogmatic. Every cliché is therefore a liar.

" January 1st 0 h 0 min 0 s: Big Bang: about 15 billion years.

January: First galaxies: About 13 billion years.

May: Formation of the Milky Way: About 11 billion years.

Mid-September: Formation of the solar system: About 4.5 billion years.

September 30: On Earth, first single-celled organisms: About 3.8 billion years. "

Year 1 of the cosmic calendar

Every cliché produces relational death. The cliché is the opposite of life. And we are all in the clichés, me, you, him, them, in everyday life.

So, if the uniform makes the policeman, the policeman does not make the uniform. And in the police, as everywhere else, there is a far left, a left, a right, a far right. But most often, it is the two currents of the right and the far right of the police that can express themselves the most, due to the police function that has become essentially repressive, and this, almost everywhere in the world.

The army, too, has a far left, a left, a right, a far right. When in the army, the two currents of the right and the far right are too dominant, it is then that a military coup d'état intervenes or can intervene, especially in the case of strategic necessity. This is encouraged and helped by more powerful friendly countries, when it comes to preserving or maintaining in the long term, exported and imported economic interests, in short, to maintain, in the interim, a political and above all economic hegemony.

But, it is only in a global revolution, with the revolution of oneself and others, where one has everything to gain and nothing to lose. We have the police in our heads, and in this regard, there are people who are not police officers and who are nevertheless much more police officers than the police officers themselves. It is not necessarily the uniform that makes the police officer. And fortunately there are still some police officers who are not necessarily fascists or torturers. Much than many people who nevertheless do not wear any police uniform. Because clichés only work to build false revolutions. Every cliché is counter-revolutionary. Every cliché produces counter-revolution. Every cliché is dogmatic. Every cliché is therefore a lie.

"January 1st 0:00:00: Big Bang: about 15 billion years.

January: First galaxies: About 13 billion years.

May: Formation of the Milky Way: About 11 billion years.

Mid-September: Formation of the solar system: About 4.5 billion years.

September 30: On Earth, first single-celled organisms: About 3.8 billion years. "

Year 1 of the cosmic calendar

Any cliché produces relational death. The cliché is the opposite of life. And we are all in clichés, me, you, him, them, in everyday life.

So, if the uniform makes the policeman, the policeman does not make the uniform. And in the police, as everywhere else, there is a far left, a left, a right, a far right. But most often, it is the two currents of the right and the far right of the police that can express themselves the most, due to the police function that has become essentially repressive, and this, almost everywhere in the world.

The army, too, has a far left, a left, a right, a far right. When in the army, the two currents of the right and the far right are too dominant, it is then that a military coup d'état intervenes or can intervene, especially in cases of strategic necessity. This is encouraged and helped by more powerful friendly countries, when it is a question of preserving or maintaining in the long term, exported and imported economic interests, in short, of conserving, in the interim, a political and especially economic hegemony.

We have not managed to make contact with each other on planet Earth, and we have, moreover, the chimerical arrogance of wanting to make "contact" with hypothetical other civilizations from beyond space... The only meeting worthwhile is the one that humans must make between themselves, a meeting that still remains to be realized.

Already on Earth, our aliens who are our young people, our not like everyone else, our marginalized, our protesters, our libertarians, our rebels, etc.

And who are being beaten by the legal armed forces in the service of the spectacular techno-industrial merchant society. So aliens from beyond space... what would they be? We do not accept difference on our own planet, and we would accept it from creatures coming from other worlds?

Who are we kidding? Universes may be born from brane collisions that create Big Bangs, series of parallel universes. Every universe may be a brane accident, just like a car accident.

"A human being produces more than six tons of excrement during his life. A 70-year-old person has spent an average of six months of his life on the toilet and a constipated individual, more than double. Depending on each person's rhythm, we expel between 1 and 3 times a day and in France a so-called normal stool weighs on average 150 g, it varies elsewhere from 100 to 300 g. A vegetarian produces generally larger turds, more easily expelled and less odorous. The carnivore, on the other hand, has denser droppings with a stronger odor."

Béatrice Blondeau (S!lence, February 2011)

This produces butterfly energies. But whether the matter is a string, a musical note, a vibration, or something else, it remains a level of organization external to human life, on a human scale. The fact that in ten billion years, a collision of our galaxy with the Andromeda galaxy will give rise to the birth of a super galaxy, will not prevent a policeman from currently beating up a young student, on a party night, if this student is judged to be too "exuberant"... The laws of quantum mechanics are not the same as the laws of classical mechanics. It is yet another level of organization of matter.

I had once been a member of the G.E.P.A (Groupement d'Etudes des Phénomènes Aériens, a ufological association founded in 1962, under the direction of the late René Fouéré and Francine Fouéré, the first serious scientific ufological association in France), at the end of the 1960s and the beginning of the 1970s, and I tell myself that it is a bit fantastical to want to make such random and illusionistic contact with possible creatures from other worlds... And yet it would be necessary to be able to do so technologically speaking...

And I heard, for the first time, of the late philosopher (1895-1986) Jiddu Krishnamurti through the late René Fouéré, precisely.

Let us first make real contact, on our own planet, between us, earthlings and earthlings, which would be the main thing!

It is on planet Earth, not elsewhere, that we must meet, we humans. And this meeting will be the fruit of a holistic revolution or it will not be. It would then be a meeting of the third type ...

As long as we do not learn that we are in constant search of dominance and why this is so, planet Earth will be the theater of permanent war, with all the exterminations that this implies ...

Patrice Faubert (2012) poet, peuète, puète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )