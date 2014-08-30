Autisme asocial

4 727 / 5 000

Communication capital

Communication of capital

Everything circulates there

Everything is calculated there

Everything is its vehicle

Like a societal autism

Autism

Of bacteriological origin

Beyond genetics

Propagated by propionic acid

E280 from industrial food

For you, me, them, they, they

With bodily rigidity

Repetitive behaviors, bent backs

A generalized relational autism

Medical autism

Social autism

Bacterial track, food track

It couldn't be clearer

Gluten, corn, casein, milk

For autism, a very bad effect

Activation or deactivation

Of a hundred genes, it depends

Certainly, mutations

But linked to food

And therefore in a certain way

To the social environment and its organization

Also involved are vaccinations

Bacteria and other indeterminacies

From always perhaps

To ignorance it is necessary recover

And immigrant populations

By autism are still the most affected

60 percent of the brain is fat

It's not just in the buttocks

Autism

Intestinal bacteria

Modifying mental organization

A medical poetry, funny of peuésie

For the one who reads it or for the one who reads it

It's a kind of porridge

In all things, it's the dregs

The autistic spectrum

With its epidemiological profile

1 in 10,000 in the past

Now it becomes king

Each era and its disease, this is proof of it

In South Korea, about 1 in 40

Elsewhere, it's about 1 in 140

Soon a new norm

Restricted and generalized autism in full swing! Intestinal flora, intestinal microbiota

Which would parasitize brain function

With poisoned food, nothing more normal

Like an anomaly of capital

Losses and profits, it's banal

As if the brain of the intestines

The digestive tract is the smartest

And antibiotics

Vancomycin against other antibiotics

Unfixed neurological disorder

Not really determined

Several mixed hypotheses

And in what we want

Processed meats, not just a little

66 kg of meat per year

And per European, all of this eaten, it's edifying

Like pork

Which goes from port to port

Thus

A pig raised in Belgium

And whose entire logistics

Can transit through seven different countries

That is to say, raised, fattened, moved, killed

No wonder about all this

And most often, the public is ignorant of it

Capital

Can completely denounce it

For in another way, better to continue

No criticism seems to really bother him

On the contrary, it is necessary for him, to regenerate!

And all the animals in Europe

Feed with GMO soy from South America, polope

And the weedkiller, how good glyphosate is

For animal and human health, checkmate

And also all the rigged labels

Which are capital, the big market

No reference, no traceability

Like these 70,000 horses

Becoming cows, oh sleight of hand

The great illusion of food

Like Roundup from the criminal Monsanto!

And we find this pesticide everywhere

Which is deadly to health

Present in the urine of one in two people

In eighteen European countries

Intensive agriculture, never a flop

Because the peasantry of capital finds it better

The agrochemistry of a Nazi world

Where everything is planned for profit

And not so surprising

So, developmental disorders

500,000 autistic people in France

A blunder by high finance

1 in 50 autistic people in Canada

Where it is in Sweden that autistic people are best treated, that's it

Not to mention a whole food teratology

As in Argentina, it must be done

And malformed newborns

Due to genetically modified food

Moreover, without seeing everything in black

But the economic reality, we must drink it

Thus

2.6 million people, each year

Die from access to drinking water, which they will miss

So

One person in two

And it's crazy dangerous

Would drink contaminated or poisoned water

Until they end up dying

And this in the world

It's the misery of capital in full swing

So many reasons to revolt

So many reasons to demonstrate

So many reasons to revolutionize

But no, social autism knows how to immobilize everything! All ideologies

All religions

All ideas

Only divide us

Only separate us

Because dogma produces

All this is therefore the opposite of anarchy

Like any organization or party

Can only produce bureaucracy

Which for its own sake, lives

Religious or political, even vileness

For any global revolution, exclude

Like a mushroom, a mold

Stachybotrys chartarum, origin of ghosts

In old houses and old men

Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )