Autisme asocial
Communication capital
Communication of capital
Everything circulates there
Everything is calculated there
Everything is its vehicle
Like a societal autism
Autism
Of bacteriological origin
Beyond genetics
Propagated by propionic acid
E280 from industrial food
For you, me, them, they, they
With bodily rigidity
Repetitive behaviors, bent backs
A generalized relational autism
Medical autism
Social autism
Bacterial track, food track
It couldn't be clearer
Gluten, corn, casein, milk
For autism, a very bad effect
Activation or deactivation
Of a hundred genes, it depends
Certainly, mutations
But linked to food
And therefore in a certain way
To the social environment and its organization
Also involved are vaccinations
Bacteria and other indeterminacies
From always perhaps
To ignorance it is necessary recover
And immigrant populations
By autism are still the most affected
60 percent of the brain is fat
It's not just in the buttocks
Autism
Intestinal bacteria
Modifying mental organization
A medical poetry, funny of peuésie
For the one who reads it or for the one who reads it
It's a kind of porridge
In all things, it's the dregs
The autistic spectrum
With its epidemiological profile
1 in 10,000 in the past
Now it becomes king
Each era and its disease, this is proof of it
In South Korea, about 1 in 40
Elsewhere, it's about 1 in 140
Soon a new norm
Restricted and generalized autism in full swing! Intestinal flora, intestinal microbiota
Which would parasitize brain function
With poisoned food, nothing more normal
Like an anomaly of capital
Losses and profits, it's banal
As if the brain of the intestines
The digestive tract is the smartest
And antibiotics
Vancomycin against other antibiotics
Unfixed neurological disorder
Not really determined
Several mixed hypotheses
And in what we want
Processed meats, not just a little
66 kg of meat per year
And per European, all of this eaten, it's edifying
Like pork
Which goes from port to port
Thus
A pig raised in Belgium
And whose entire logistics
Can transit through seven different countries
That is to say, raised, fattened, moved, killed
No wonder about all this
And most often, the public is ignorant of it
Capital
Can completely denounce it
For in another way, better to continue
No criticism seems to really bother him
On the contrary, it is necessary for him, to regenerate!
And all the animals in Europe
Feed with GMO soy from South America, polope
And the weedkiller, how good glyphosate is
For animal and human health, checkmate
And also all the rigged labels
Which are capital, the big market
No reference, no traceability
Like these 70,000 horses
Becoming cows, oh sleight of hand
The great illusion of food
Like Roundup from the criminal Monsanto!
And we find this pesticide everywhere
Which is deadly to health
Present in the urine of one in two people
In eighteen European countries
Intensive agriculture, never a flop
Because the peasantry of capital finds it better
The agrochemistry of a Nazi world
Where everything is planned for profit
And not so surprising
So, developmental disorders
500,000 autistic people in France
A blunder by high finance
1 in 50 autistic people in Canada
Where it is in Sweden that autistic people are best treated, that's it
Not to mention a whole food teratology
As in Argentina, it must be done
And malformed newborns
Due to genetically modified food
Moreover, without seeing everything in black
But the economic reality, we must drink it
Thus
2.6 million people, each year
Die from access to drinking water, which they will miss
So
One person in two
And it's crazy dangerous
Would drink contaminated or poisoned water
Until they end up dying
And this in the world
It's the misery of capital in full swing
So many reasons to revolt
So many reasons to demonstrate
So many reasons to revolutionize
But no, social autism knows how to immobilize everything! All ideologies
All religions
All ideas
Only divide us
Only separate us
Because dogma produces
All this is therefore the opposite of anarchy
Like any organization or party
Can only produce bureaucracy
Which for its own sake, lives
Religious or political, even vileness
For any global revolution, exclude
Like a mushroom, a mold
Stachybotrys chartarum, origin of ghosts
In old houses and old men
Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
