Autisme asocial
Capital de la communication
Communication du capital
Tout y circule
Tout s'y calcule
Tout y est son véhicule
Comme un autisme sociétal
L'autisme
D'origine bactériologique
Au-delà de la génétique
Propagé par l'acide propionique
E280 de la nourriture industrielle
Pour toi, moi, eux, ils, elles
Avec la rigidité corporelle
Comportements répétitifs, les dos courbés
Un autisme relationnel généralisé
Autisme médical
Autisme social
Piste bactérienne, piste alimentaire
C'est on ne peut plus clair
Le gluten, maïs, caséine, lait
Pour l'autisme, un très mauvais effet
Activation ou désactivation
D'une centaine de gènes, c'est selon
Certes, des mutations
Mais liées à l'alimentation
Et donc d'une certaine façon
A l'environnement social et à son organisation
En cause aussi les vaccinations
Les bactéries et autres indéterminations
Du toujours peut-être
A l'ignorance il faut s'en remettre
Et les populations immigrées
Par l'autisme sont encore les plus touchées
60 pour cent du cerveau c'est de la graisse
Cela n'est pas que dans les fesses
L'autisme
Des bactéries intestinales
Modifiant l'organisation mentale
Une poésie médicale, drôle de peuésie
Pour celui qui la lit ou pour celle qui la lit
C'est une sorte de bouillie
En toutes choses, c'est la lie
Le spectre autistique
Avec son profil épidémiologique
1 sur 10.000 autrefois
Maintenant il devient roi
Chaque époque et sa maladie, cela en fait foi
En Corée du Sud, environ 1 sur 40
Ailleurs, c'est environ 1 sur 140
Bientôt une nouvelle norme
L'autisme restreint et généralisé en pleine forme !
La flore intestinale, microbiote intestinal
Qui parasiterait le fonctionnement cérébral
Avec la bouffe empoisonnée, rien de plus normal
Comme une anomalie du capital
Pertes et profits, c'est son banal
Comme quoi le cerveau des intestins
Le tube digestif est le plus malin
Et des antibiotiques
Vancomycine contre d'autres antibiotiques
Trouble neurologique non fixé
Non vraiment déterminé
Plusieurs hypothèses mélangées
Et en ce qu'on veut
Viandes transformées, pas qu'un peu
66 kg de viande par an
Et par européen, tout cela mangé, c'est édifiant
Comme le porc
Qui va de port en port
Ainsi
Un porc élevé en Belgique
Et dont toute la logistique
Peut transiter par sept pays différents
C'est à dire, élevé, engraissé, déplacé, tué
De tout cela, pas de quoi s'étonner
Et le plus souvent, le public en est ignorant
Le capital
Peut tout à fait le dénoncer
Pour d'une autre façon, mieux continuer
Aucune critique ne semble vraiment le déranger
Au contraire, cela lui est nécessaire, pour se régénérer !
Et tous les animaux en Europe
Nourris avec du soja OGM d'Amérique du Sud, polope
Et le désherbant, que c'est bon le glyphosate
Pour la santé animale et humaine, échec et mat
Et aussi toutes les étiquettes truquées
Qui sont du capital, le grand marché
Aucun repère, aucune traçabilité
Comme ces 70.000 chevaux
Devenus des vaches, ô prestidigitation
La grande illusion de l'alimentation
Comme le Roundup du criminel Monsanto !
Et l'on retrouve partout ce pesticide
Qui à la santé est homicide
Présent dans les urines, d'une personne sur deux
Dans dix-huit pays d'Europe
Agriculture intensive, jamais un flop
Car la paysannerie du capital trouve cela mieux
L'agrochimie d'un monde nazi
Où tout dans le profit, se planifie
Et pas si étonnant
Donc, les troubles du développement
500.000 autistes en France
Une bavure de la haute finance
1 autiste sur 50 au Canada
Où c'est en Suède que l'autiste est le mieux traité, voilà
Sans compter toute une tératologie alimentaire
Comme en Argentine, il faut le faire
Et des nouveaux-nés malformés
Du fait d'une nourriture génétiquement modifiée
De plus, sans voir tout en noir
Mais la réalité économique, il faut la boire
Ainsi
2,6 millions de personnes, chaque année
Meurent de l'accès à l'eau potable, dont elles vont manquer
Ainsi
Une personne sur deux
Et c'est follement dangereux
Boirait de l'eau contaminée ou empoisonnée
Jusqu'à finir par en décéder
Et ce dans le monde
C'est la misère du capital en trombe
Tant de motifs de se révolter
Tant de motifs de manifester
Tant de motifs de révolutionner
Mais non, l'autisme social sait tout immobiliser !
Toutes les idéologies
Toutes les religions
Toutes les idées
Ne font que nous diviser
Ne font que nous séparer
Car du dogme cela produit
Tout cela est donc le contraire de l'anarchie
Comme toute organisation ou parti
Ne peut produire que de la bureaucratie
Qui pour son propre compte, vit
Religieuse ou politique, même vilenie
Pour toute révolution globale, exclure
Comme d'un champignon, une moisissure
Stachybotrys chartarum, origine des fantômes
Dans les vieilles maisons et vieux homes
Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
Communication capital
Communication of capital
Everything circulates there
Everything is calculated there
Everything is its vehicle
Like a societal autism
Autism
Of bacteriological origin
Beyond genetics
Propagated by propionic acid
E280 from industrial food
For you, me, them, they, they
With bodily rigidity
Repetitive behaviors, bent backs
A generalized relational autism
Medical autism
Social autism
Bacterial track, food track
It couldn't be clearer
Gluten, corn, casein, milk
For autism, a very bad effect
Activation or deactivation
Of a hundred genes, it depends
Certainly, mutations
But linked to food
And therefore in a certain way
To the social environment and its organization
Also involved are vaccinations
Bacteria and other indeterminacies
From always perhaps
To ignorance it is necessary recover
And immigrant populations
By autism are still the most affected
60 percent of the brain is fat
It's not just in the buttocks
Autism
Intestinal bacteria
Modifying mental organization
A medical poetry, funny of peuésie
For the one who reads it or for the one who reads it
It's a kind of porridge
In all things, it's the dregs
The autistic spectrum
With its epidemiological profile
1 in 10,000 in the past
Now it becomes king
Each era and its disease, this is proof of it
In South Korea, about 1 in 40
Elsewhere, it's about 1 in 140
Soon a new norm
Restricted and generalized autism in full swing! Intestinal flora, intestinal microbiota
Which would parasitize brain function
With poisoned food, nothing more normal
Like an anomaly of capital
Losses and profits, it's banal
As if the brain of the intestines
The digestive tract is the smartest
And antibiotics
Vancomycin against other antibiotics
Unfixed neurological disorder
Not really determined
Several mixed hypotheses
And in what we want
Processed meats, not just a little
66 kg of meat per year
And per European, all of this eaten, it's edifying
Like pork
Which goes from port to port
Thus
A pig raised in Belgium
And whose entire logistics
Can transit through seven different countries
That is to say, raised, fattened, moved, killed
No wonder about all this
And most often, the public is ignorant of it
Capital
Can completely denounce it
For in another way, better to continue
No criticism seems to really bother him
On the contrary, it is necessary for him, to regenerate!
And all the animals in Europe
Feed with GMO soy from South America, polope
And the weedkiller, how good glyphosate is
For animal and human health, checkmate
And also all the rigged labels
Which are capital, the big market
No reference, no traceability
Like these 70,000 horses
Becoming cows, oh sleight of hand
The great illusion of food
Like Roundup from the criminal Monsanto!
And we find this pesticide everywhere
Which is deadly to health
Present in the urine of one in two people
In eighteen European countries
Intensive agriculture, never a flop
Because the peasantry of capital finds it better
The agrochemistry of a Nazi world
Where everything is planned for profit
And not so surprising
So, developmental disorders
500,000 autistic people in France
A blunder by high finance
1 in 50 autistic people in Canada
Where it is in Sweden that autistic people are best treated, that's it
Not to mention a whole food teratology
As in Argentina, it must be done
And malformed newborns
Due to genetically modified food
Moreover, without seeing everything in black
But the economic reality, we must drink it
Thus
2.6 million people, each year
Die from access to drinking water, which they will miss
So
One person in two
And it's crazy dangerous
Would drink contaminated or poisoned water
Until they end up dying
And this in the world
It's the misery of capital in full swing
So many reasons to revolt
So many reasons to demonstrate
So many reasons to revolutionize
But no, social autism knows how to immobilize everything! All ideologies
All religions
All ideas
Only divide us
Only separate us
Because dogma produces
All this is therefore the opposite of anarchy
Like any organization or party
Can only produce bureaucracy
Which for its own sake, lives
Religious or political, even vileness
For any global revolution, exclude
Like a mushroom, a mold
Stachybotrys chartarum, origin of ghosts
In old houses and old men
Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
Add new comment