Autisme asocial

Capital de la communication

Communication du capital

Tout y circule

Tout s'y calcule

Tout y est son véhicule

Comme un autisme sociétal

L'autisme

D'origine bactériologique

Au-delà de la génétique

Propagé par l'acide propionique

E280 de la nourriture industrielle

Pour toi, moi, eux, ils, elles

Avec la rigidité corporelle

Comportements répétitifs, les dos courbés

Un autisme relationnel généralisé

Autisme médical

Autisme social

Piste bactérienne, piste alimentaire

C'est on ne peut plus clair

Le gluten, maïs, caséine, lait

Pour l'autisme, un très mauvais effet

Activation ou désactivation

D'une centaine de gènes, c'est selon

Certes, des mutations

Mais liées à l'alimentation

Et donc d'une certaine façon

A l'environnement social et à son organisation

En cause aussi les vaccinations

Les bactéries et autres indéterminations

Du toujours peut-être

A l'ignorance il faut s'en remettre

Et les populations immigrées

Par l'autisme sont encore les plus touchées

60 pour cent du cerveau c'est de la graisse

Cela n'est pas que dans les fesses

L'autisme

Des bactéries intestinales

Modifiant l'organisation mentale

Une poésie médicale, drôle de peuésie

Pour celui qui la lit ou pour celle qui la lit

C'est une sorte de bouillie

En toutes choses, c'est la lie

Le spectre autistique

Avec son profil épidémiologique

1 sur 10.000 autrefois

Maintenant il devient roi

Chaque époque et sa maladie, cela en fait foi

En Corée du Sud, environ 1 sur 40

Ailleurs, c'est environ 1 sur 140

Bientôt une nouvelle norme

L'autisme restreint et généralisé en pleine forme !

La flore intestinale, microbiote intestinal

Qui parasiterait le fonctionnement cérébral

Avec la bouffe empoisonnée, rien de plus normal

Comme une anomalie du capital

Pertes et profits, c'est son banal

Comme quoi le cerveau des intestins

Le tube digestif est le plus malin

Et des antibiotiques

Vancomycine contre d'autres antibiotiques

Trouble neurologique non fixé

Non vraiment déterminé

Plusieurs hypothèses mélangées

Et en ce qu'on veut

Viandes transformées, pas qu'un peu

66 kg de viande par an

Et par européen, tout cela mangé, c'est édifiant

Comme le porc

Qui va de port en port

Ainsi

Un porc élevé en Belgique

Et dont toute la logistique

Peut transiter par sept pays différents

C'est à dire, élevé, engraissé, déplacé, tué

De tout cela, pas de quoi s'étonner

Et le plus souvent, le public en est ignorant

Le capital

Peut tout à fait le dénoncer

Pour d'une autre façon, mieux continuer

Aucune critique ne semble vraiment le déranger

Au contraire, cela lui est nécessaire, pour se régénérer !

Et tous les animaux en Europe

Nourris avec du soja OGM d'Amérique du Sud, polope

Et le désherbant, que c'est bon le glyphosate

Pour la santé animale et humaine, échec et mat

Et aussi toutes les étiquettes truquées

Qui sont du capital, le grand marché

Aucun repère, aucune traçabilité

Comme ces 70.000 chevaux

Devenus des vaches, ô prestidigitation

La grande illusion de l'alimentation

Comme le Roundup du criminel Monsanto !

Et l'on retrouve partout ce pesticide

Qui à la santé est homicide

Présent dans les urines, d'une personne sur deux

Dans dix-huit pays d'Europe

Agriculture intensive, jamais un flop

Car la paysannerie du capital trouve cela mieux

L'agrochimie d'un monde nazi

Où tout dans le profit, se planifie

Et pas si étonnant

Donc, les troubles du développement

500.000 autistes en France

Une bavure de la haute finance

1 autiste sur 50 au Canada

Où c'est en Suède que l'autiste est le mieux traité, voilà

Sans compter toute une tératologie alimentaire

Comme en Argentine, il faut le faire

Et des nouveaux-nés malformés

Du fait d'une nourriture génétiquement modifiée

De plus, sans voir tout en noir

Mais la réalité économique, il faut la boire

Ainsi

2,6 millions de personnes, chaque année

Meurent de l'accès à l'eau potable, dont elles vont manquer

Ainsi

Une personne sur deux

Et c'est follement dangereux

Boirait de l'eau contaminée ou empoisonnée

Jusqu'à finir par en décéder

Et ce dans le monde

C'est la misère du capital en trombe

Tant de motifs de se révolter

Tant de motifs de manifester

Tant de motifs de révolutionner

Mais non, l'autisme social sait tout immobiliser !

Toutes les idéologies

Toutes les religions

Toutes les idées

Ne font que nous diviser

Ne font que nous séparer

Car du dogme cela produit

Tout cela est donc le contraire de l'anarchie

Comme toute organisation ou parti

Ne peut produire que de la bureaucratie

Qui pour son propre compte, vit

Religieuse ou politique, même vilenie

Pour toute révolution globale, exclure

Comme d'un champignon, une moisissure

Stachybotrys chartarum, origine des fantômes

Dans les vieilles maisons et vieux homes

Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

Communication capital

Communication of capital

Everything circulates there

Everything is calculated there

Everything is its vehicle

Like a societal autism

Autism

Of bacteriological origin

Beyond genetics

Propagated by propionic acid

E280 from industrial food

For you, me, them, they, they

With bodily rigidity

Repetitive behaviors, bent backs

A generalized relational autism

Medical autism

Social autism

Bacterial track, food track

It couldn't be clearer

Gluten, corn, casein, milk

For autism, a very bad effect

Activation or deactivation

Of a hundred genes, it depends

Certainly, mutations

But linked to food

And therefore in a certain way

To the social environment and its organization

Also involved are vaccinations

Bacteria and other indeterminacies

From always perhaps

To ignorance it is necessary recover

And immigrant populations

By autism are still the most affected

60 percent of the brain is fat

It's not just in the buttocks

Autism

Intestinal bacteria

Modifying mental organization

A medical poetry, funny of peuésie

For the one who reads it or for the one who reads it

It's a kind of porridge

In all things, it's the dregs

The autistic spectrum

With its epidemiological profile

1 in 10,000 in the past

Now it becomes king

Each era and its disease, this is proof of it

In South Korea, about 1 in 40

Elsewhere, it's about 1 in 140

Soon a new norm

Restricted and generalized autism in full swing! Intestinal flora, intestinal microbiota

Which would parasitize brain function

With poisoned food, nothing more normal

Like an anomaly of capital

Losses and profits, it's banal

As if the brain of the intestines

The digestive tract is the smartest

And antibiotics

Vancomycin against other antibiotics

Unfixed neurological disorder

Not really determined

Several mixed hypotheses

And in what we want

Processed meats, not just a little

66 kg of meat per year

And per European, all of this eaten, it's edifying

Like pork

Which goes from port to port

Thus

A pig raised in Belgium

And whose entire logistics

Can transit through seven different countries

That is to say, raised, fattened, moved, killed

No wonder about all this

And most often, the public is ignorant of it

Capital

Can completely denounce it

For in another way, better to continue

No criticism seems to really bother him

On the contrary, it is necessary for him, to regenerate!

And all the animals in Europe

Feed with GMO soy from South America, polope

And the weedkiller, how good glyphosate is

For animal and human health, checkmate

And also all the rigged labels

Which are capital, the big market

No reference, no traceability

Like these 70,000 horses

Becoming cows, oh sleight of hand

The great illusion of food

Like Roundup from the criminal Monsanto!

And we find this pesticide everywhere

Which is deadly to health

Present in the urine of one in two people

In eighteen European countries

Intensive agriculture, never a flop

Because the peasantry of capital finds it better

The agrochemistry of a Nazi world

Where everything is planned for profit

And not so surprising

So, developmental disorders

500,000 autistic people in France

A blunder by high finance

1 in 50 autistic people in Canada

Where it is in Sweden that autistic people are best treated, that's it

Not to mention a whole food teratology

As in Argentina, it must be done

And malformed newborns

Due to genetically modified food

Moreover, without seeing everything in black

But the economic reality, we must drink it

Thus

2.6 million people, each year

Die from access to drinking water, which they will miss

So

One person in two

And it's crazy dangerous

Would drink contaminated or poisoned water

Until they end up dying

And this in the world

It's the misery of capital in full swing

So many reasons to revolt

So many reasons to demonstrate

So many reasons to revolutionize

But no, social autism knows how to immobilize everything! All ideologies

All religions

All ideas

Only divide us

Only separate us

Because dogma produces

All this is therefore the opposite of anarchy

Like any organization or party

Can only produce bureaucracy

Which for its own sake, lives

Religious or political, even vileness

For any global revolution, exclude

Like a mushroom, a mold

Stachybotrys chartarum, origin of ghosts

In old houses and old men

Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )