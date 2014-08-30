Colonialisme international minier numérisé
Le pire n'est même pas d'être censuré
Mais d'être, truqué, sabordé, saboté
Et cela m'est souvent arrivé
J'ai toujours été publiphobe, et partout, de la publicité
Trois sites m'ont été de grande fidélité
Poésie en ligne, poète et poésie en ligne, e.Stories.org
Là, j'ai pu y jouer mes orgues
Depuis plus de 55 ans
Et que j'écris, comme ivre
Cela représenterait plusieurs gros livres
Si j'avais été édité, mais cela ne me prive
Certes, des pavés de merde et de sang
Et puis le dominé doit rentrer dans le rang
Tout x ou ceci ou cela
Est toujours le nom
De quelqu'un ou de quelqu'une, c'est selon
Qui parle à sa place, à notre place
Et le sang s'y fige et s'y glace
Et sous le paillasson, la vraie trace
En archéologie
En astronomie
En Histoire
En science, et en tout, sorte d'alchimie
Dominantes et dominants forcément invités
De la radio, de la télé, pour en parler
Et leur propre classe sociale, toujours la défendant
En fausse défense des classes exploitées, forcément
Faisant les beaux et les belles, inconsciemment
Comme ce film de feu ( 1896-1967 ) Julien Duvivier
" Boulevard " ( 1960 ) avec Jean-Pierre Léaud
Et à 16 ans, le rôle principal, sacré Léaud
Mais là, du vrai film populaire
Du film que l'on ne sait plus faire
Quand tout est devenu du réactionnaire
Avec chaque nouvelle génération
Qui est comme une autre planète
De son ancienne génération
De nouvelles connes, de nouveaux cons
Remplaçant d'anciennes connes, d'anciens cons
Avec de nouvelles fausses données dans les têtes
Comme pour l'antique Gaule, des millions de personnes
Avec un million de personnes tuées par Rome
Un million de personnes déplacées
Femmes, hommes, enfants, et tout l'ignoré
Sous le soleil, tout est revisité ou rejoué
Et le contraire des romaines et des romains, si hiérarchisés
La Gaule antique avec sa démocratie directe, si caricaturée
La légende est comme une gomme cartonne
Mais guerriers gaulois ni pacifiques ni pacifistes
Pas comme les néandertaliens, aucune comparaison, n'y cantonne
Rien ne se comparant, vraiment, de tout l'aphone !
Moins formel que ce qui sonne
Comme le golf qui à la pollution, donne
18 kilogrammes de pesticides par hectare et par an
Par green, en France
Et il y a 740 golfs en France
33000 hectares mais comme en confidence
La richesse pour certaines données
Polluant bien davantage que la pauvreté
Avec toute coalition protestataire
Selon des intérêts souvent réactionnaires
Tout modèle, fascisant ou pas, y devenant émergent
Il y a très peu du vrai contrevenant
Comme la centaine d'espèces de tardigrades
En France, cette immortalité perdant son grade
Le dérèglement climatique ne leur convenant pas
Résistance de variabilité, d'une espèce l'autre
Tête d'ourson microscopique avec deux yeux
Donc, personne n'est à l'abri, même pas eux
Blanc-seing pour toutes les cabales
De la catastrophe en avant et sans cavale
Bientôt
Même pas un seul rescapé
Sur 18, virus Ebola, au tout inhibé
Certes
En géologie, tout peut, très vite, changer
Du Sahara savane, il y a plusieurs millions d'années
Premiers pré-humains en Europe
Se répandant en Afrique et pas ailleurs !
De l'Afrique à l'Europe en inversé
Et pour nous autres en 2025 ou autre daté
Des catastrophes, des guerres, dans le monde entier
Partout, des ravages ou des carnages
Que nous subissons, subirons, de toutes façons
De près, de loin, avec ou sans passion
Mais quand ça va tomber sur nos têtes
De nos renoncements quotidiens
Nous comprendrons que cela nous éteint
Quand tout est devenu malsain
Comme la puanteur des politiciennes et des politiciens
Car de tous bords, le capital en a le besoin
Depuis longtemps, de l'humanité, la défaite
Car
Nous sommes tout ce qui a été
Car
Nous sommes tout ce qui est
Car
Nous sommes tout ce qui sera
Aucun bonheur n'y est oublié
Aucune horreur n'y est effacée
Tout a toujours été dictature
Nous en sommes la réécriture
Degrés divers, certes, dans les diverses tortures
Des complicités variées pour la déconfiture
Hors le temps
Hors la matière
Hors l'espace
Ailleurs, d'autres monde que l'on ne peut imaginer
L'anarchie y est peut-être une banalité
Tout, en un seul instant t, comprimé
Tout, en un seul instant t, évaporé
De l'industrie numérique du tout pollué
De l'industrie minière comme un tout obligé
Cinquante à soixante éléments
Et au Congo, à quatre-vingt pour cent
Colonialisme international qui sur tout, ment !
Patrice Faubert ( 2025 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
The worst is not even to be censored
But to be, rigged, scuttled, sabotaged
And that has often happened to me
I have always been ad-phobic, and everywhere, advertising
Three sites have been very loyal to me
Online poetry, poet and online poetry, e.Stories.org
There, I was able to play my organs
For more than 55 years
And that I write, as if drunk
That would represent several big books
If I had been published, but that does not deprive me
Certainly, blocks of shit and blood
And then the dominated must fall into line
Every x or this or that
Is always the name
Of someone or someone, it depends
Who speaks in his place, in our place
And the blood freezes and freezes there
And under the doormat, the real trace
In archeology
In astronomy
In History
In science, and in everything, a kind of alchemy
Dominants and dominants necessarily invited
Radio, TV, to talk about it
And their own social class, always defending it
In false defense of the exploited classes, necessarily
Pretending to be handsome, unconsciously
Like this fiery film (1896-1967) Julien Duvivier
"Boulevard" (1960) with Jean-Pierre Léaud
And at 16, the main role, sacred Léaud
But there, a real popular film
A film that we no longer know how to make
When everything has become reactionary
With each new generation
Which is like another planet
From its old generation
New idiots, new idiots
Replacing old idiots, old idiots
With new false data in their heads
As for ancient Gaul, millions of people
With a million people killed by Rome
A million people displaced
Women, men, children, and all the ignored
Under the sun, everything is revisited or replayed
And the opposite of the Romans, so hierarchical
Ancient Gaul with its direct democracy, so caricatured
The legend is like a cardboard eraser
But Gallic warriors neither peaceful nor pacifist
Not like the Neanderthals, no comparison, confines there
Nothing compares, really, of all the aphonic! Less formal than it sounds
Like golf which pollutes, gives
18 kilograms of pesticides per hectare per year
Per green, in France
And there are 740 golf courses in France
33,000 hectares but as if in confidence
Wealth for certain data
Polluting much more than poverty
With any protest coalition
According to often reactionary interests
Any model, fascist or not, becoming emerging
There is very little of the real offender
Like the hundred species of tardigrades
In France, this immortality losing its grade
Climate change does not suit them
Resistance of variability, from one species to another
Microscopic bear head with two eyes
So, no one is safe, not even them
Carefree for all cabals
From the catastrophe forward and without running away
Soon
Not even a single survivor
Out of 18, Ebola virus, at all inhibited
Certainly
In geology, everything can change very quickly
From the Sahara savannah, several million years ago
First pre-humans in Europe
Spreading in Africa and not elsewhere!
From Africa to Europe in reverse
And for us in 2025 or another date
Catastrophes, wars, all over the world
Everywhere, devastation or carnage
That we suffer, will suffer, in any case
Nearby, from afar, with or without passion
But when it falls on our heads
Of our daily renunciations
We will understand that it extinguishes us
When everything has become unhealthy
Like the stench of politicians
Because from all sides, capital has needed it
For a long time, humanity has been defeated
Because
We are all that has been
Because
We are all that is
Because
We are all that will be
No happiness is forgotten there
No horror is erased there
Everything has always been dictatorship
We are its rewriting
Varying degrees, certainly, in the various tortures
Various complicity for the defeat
Outside the time
Outside matter
Outside space
Elsewhere, other worlds that we cannot imagine
Anarchy is perhaps a banality there
Everything, in a single instant t, compressed
Everything, in a single instant t, evaporated
From the digital industry of everything polluted
From the mining industry as an obligatory whole
Fifty to sixty elements
And in the Congo, eighty percent
International colonialism that lies about everything!
Patrice Faubert (2025) stinker, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
