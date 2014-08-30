Colonialisme international minier numérisé

Le pire n'est même pas d'être censuré

Mais d'être, truqué, sabordé, saboté

Et cela m'est souvent arrivé

J'ai toujours été publiphobe, et partout, de la publicité

Trois sites m'ont été de grande fidélité

Poésie en ligne, poète et poésie en ligne, e.Stories.org

Là, j'ai pu y jouer mes orgues

Depuis plus de 55 ans

Et que j'écris, comme ivre

Cela représenterait plusieurs gros livres

Si j'avais été édité, mais cela ne me prive

Certes, des pavés de merde et de sang

Et puis le dominé doit rentrer dans le rang

Tout x ou ceci ou cela

Est toujours le nom

De quelqu'un ou de quelqu'une, c'est selon

Qui parle à sa place, à notre place

Et le sang s'y fige et s'y glace

Et sous le paillasson, la vraie trace

En archéologie

En astronomie

En Histoire

En science, et en tout, sorte d'alchimie

Dominantes et dominants forcément invités

De la radio, de la télé, pour en parler

Et leur propre classe sociale, toujours la défendant

En fausse défense des classes exploitées, forcément

Faisant les beaux et les belles, inconsciemment

Comme ce film de feu ( 1896-1967 ) Julien Duvivier

" Boulevard " ( 1960 ) avec Jean-Pierre Léaud

Et à 16 ans, le rôle principal, sacré Léaud

Mais là, du vrai film populaire

Du film que l'on ne sait plus faire

Quand tout est devenu du réactionnaire

Avec chaque nouvelle génération

Qui est comme une autre planète

De son ancienne génération

De nouvelles connes, de nouveaux cons

Remplaçant d'anciennes connes, d'anciens cons

Avec de nouvelles fausses données dans les têtes

Comme pour l'antique Gaule, des millions de personnes

Avec un million de personnes tuées par Rome

Un million de personnes déplacées

Femmes, hommes, enfants, et tout l'ignoré

Sous le soleil, tout est revisité ou rejoué

Et le contraire des romaines et des romains, si hiérarchisés

La Gaule antique avec sa démocratie directe, si caricaturée

La légende est comme une gomme cartonne

Mais guerriers gaulois ni pacifiques ni pacifistes

Pas comme les néandertaliens, aucune comparaison, n'y cantonne

Rien ne se comparant, vraiment, de tout l'aphone !

Moins formel que ce qui sonne

Comme le golf qui à la pollution, donne

18 kilogrammes de pesticides par hectare et par an

Par green, en France

Et il y a 740 golfs en France

33000 hectares mais comme en confidence

La richesse pour certaines données

Polluant bien davantage que la pauvreté

Avec toute coalition protestataire

Selon des intérêts souvent réactionnaires

Tout modèle, fascisant ou pas, y devenant émergent

Il y a très peu du vrai contrevenant

Comme la centaine d'espèces de tardigrades

En France, cette immortalité perdant son grade

Le dérèglement climatique ne leur convenant pas

Résistance de variabilité, d'une espèce l'autre

Tête d'ourson microscopique avec deux yeux

Donc, personne n'est à l'abri, même pas eux

Blanc-seing pour toutes les cabales

De la catastrophe en avant et sans cavale

Bientôt

Même pas un seul rescapé

Sur 18, virus Ebola, au tout inhibé

Certes

En géologie, tout peut, très vite, changer

Du Sahara savane, il y a plusieurs millions d'années

Premiers pré-humains en Europe

Se répandant en Afrique et pas ailleurs !

De l'Afrique à l'Europe en inversé

Et pour nous autres en 2025 ou autre daté

Des catastrophes, des guerres, dans le monde entier

Partout, des ravages ou des carnages

Que nous subissons, subirons, de toutes façons

De près, de loin, avec ou sans passion

Mais quand ça va tomber sur nos têtes

De nos renoncements quotidiens

Nous comprendrons que cela nous éteint

Quand tout est devenu malsain

Comme la puanteur des politiciennes et des politiciens

Car de tous bords, le capital en a le besoin

Depuis longtemps, de l'humanité, la défaite

Car

Nous sommes tout ce qui a été

Car

Nous sommes tout ce qui est

Car

Nous sommes tout ce qui sera

Aucun bonheur n'y est oublié

Aucune horreur n'y est effacée

Tout a toujours été dictature

Nous en sommes la réécriture

Degrés divers, certes, dans les diverses tortures

Des complicités variées pour la déconfiture

Hors le temps

Hors la matière

Hors l'espace

Ailleurs, d'autres monde que l'on ne peut imaginer

L'anarchie y est peut-être une banalité

Tout, en un seul instant t, comprimé

Tout, en un seul instant t, évaporé

De l'industrie numérique du tout pollué

De l'industrie minière comme un tout obligé

Cinquante à soixante éléments

Et au Congo, à quatre-vingt pour cent

Colonialisme international qui sur tout, ment !

Patrice Faubert ( 2025 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

The worst is not even to be censored

But to be, rigged, scuttled, sabotaged

And that has often happened to me

I have always been ad-phobic, and everywhere, advertising

Three sites have been very loyal to me

Online poetry, poet and online poetry, e.Stories.org

There, I was able to play my organs

For more than 55 years

And that I write, as if drunk

That would represent several big books

If I had been published, but that does not deprive me

Certainly, blocks of shit and blood

And then the dominated must fall into line

Every x or this or that

Is always the name

Of someone or someone, it depends

Who speaks in his place, in our place

And the blood freezes and freezes there

And under the doormat, the real trace

In archeology

In astronomy

In History

In science, and in everything, a kind of alchemy

Dominants and dominants necessarily invited

Radio, TV, to talk about it

And their own social class, always defending it

In false defense of the exploited classes, necessarily

Pretending to be handsome, unconsciously

Like this fiery film (1896-1967) Julien Duvivier

"Boulevard" (1960) with Jean-Pierre Léaud

And at 16, the main role, sacred Léaud

But there, a real popular film

A film that we no longer know how to make

When everything has become reactionary

With each new generation

Which is like another planet

From its old generation

New idiots, new idiots

Replacing old idiots, old idiots

With new false data in their heads

As for ancient Gaul, millions of people

With a million people killed by Rome

A million people displaced

Women, men, children, and all the ignored

Under the sun, everything is revisited or replayed

And the opposite of the Romans, so hierarchical

Ancient Gaul with its direct democracy, so caricatured

The legend is like a cardboard eraser

But Gallic warriors neither peaceful nor pacifist

Not like the Neanderthals, no comparison, confines there

Nothing compares, really, of all the aphonic! Less formal than it sounds

Like golf which pollutes, gives

18 kilograms of pesticides per hectare per year

Per green, in France

And there are 740 golf courses in France

33,000 hectares but as if in confidence

Wealth for certain data

Polluting much more than poverty

With any protest coalition

According to often reactionary interests

Any model, fascist or not, becoming emerging

There is very little of the real offender

Like the hundred species of tardigrades

In France, this immortality losing its grade

Climate change does not suit them

Resistance of variability, from one species to another

Microscopic bear head with two eyes

So, no one is safe, not even them

Carefree for all cabals

From the catastrophe forward and without running away

Soon

Not even a single survivor

Out of 18, Ebola virus, at all inhibited

Certainly

In geology, everything can change very quickly

From the Sahara savannah, several million years ago

First pre-humans in Europe

Spreading in Africa and not elsewhere!

From Africa to Europe in reverse

And for us in 2025 or another date

Catastrophes, wars, all over the world

Everywhere, devastation or carnage

That we suffer, will suffer, in any case

Nearby, from afar, with or without passion

But when it falls on our heads

Of our daily renunciations

We will understand that it extinguishes us

When everything has become unhealthy

Like the stench of politicians

Because from all sides, capital has needed it

For a long time, humanity has been defeated

Because

We are all that has been

Because

We are all that is

Because

We are all that will be

No happiness is forgotten there

No horror is erased there

Everything has always been dictatorship

We are its rewriting

Varying degrees, certainly, in the various tortures

Various complicity for the defeat

Outside the time

Outside matter

Outside space

Elsewhere, other worlds that we cannot imagine

Anarchy is perhaps a banality there

Everything, in a single instant t, compressed

Everything, in a single instant t, evaporated

From the digital industry of everything polluted

From the mining industry as an obligatory whole

Fifty to sixty elements

And in the Congo, eighty percent

International colonialism that lies about everything!

Patrice Faubert (2025) stinker, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )