Paraphysique du verbatim tatouiste

Je déguste avec un régal

Qui eut, jusqu'ici, peu d'égal

" NOTRE CERVEAU à TOUS LES NIVEAUX

DU BIG BANG à LA CONSCIENCE SOCIALE

Bruno Dubuc avec Yvon D.Ranger, illustrations de Rémy Guenin ( Ed : écosociété )

Voici un ouvrage

Qui pourrait faire de bons ravages

Si il devenait un livre en grande diffusion

Diffuser la science cérébrale

Et pour participer d'une révolution sociale globale

Car, il y a partout des luttes ouvrières

USA, Europe, Asie, Afrique, autres, là, sans aucune frontière

Mais c'est sous muselière

Et le merdiatique en parle peu

Car pour lui, c'est du pouilleux

Ou alors, c'est du Radio Libertaire

Ou alors, c'est de la radio marginale révolutionnaire

Beaucoup de livres

Publiés, dont lectrices et lecteurs, sont ivres

Sont écrits par d'autres

Ont été écrits par d'autres

Vingt pour cent au moins

Et beaucoup plus, c'est certain

Du fameux Paul-Loup Sulitzer

Lui à cent pour cent, ho le vilain

Les gens font l'autruche, et cela les sert

Tout un illettrisme historique littéraire

D'autres aussi y ont battu le fer

Dumas, Balzac, Shakespeare

Et s'y fondèrent des empires

Il y en a un nombre considérable

Encore plus, de nos jours, partant, si intolérables

De toute une fumisterie ineffable

De tout un proscenium factice

Des gens, postiches, tout buvant ce calice

Et aimant, faut croire

Dans ce tout à croire

Qu'on les prennent pour des cons

Pas ceux des femmes, eux, sont des bons

Et du coup, ils sont pris pour des cons

La preuve, ils et elles ont voté pour l'autocrate Macron

Mais lui ou un autre

Toutes ou tous des ordures

Il faudrait en faire une friture

Mais elles et ils ont la peau dure !

Puisque tout sert

Toutes les tyrannie pour faire

Il n'y a plus

Et d'une certaine façon

L'information de la désinformation

La désinformation de l'information

Il s'agit, avant tout, que le fascisme du capital

Reste en place

Coûte que coûte

Et bien sûr, quoi qu'il en coûte

Et toujours faire face

Toute vérité y devenant comme une farce

Ainsi

Il fut un temps, en Ukraine

Du soldat russe, de la foutaise pérenne

Quand tout grotesque y parraine

Ne pouvait crever

Que d'un infarctus du myocarde

Comme une jolie poupée, le mensonge se farde

Même plus l'envie d'en rigoler

Mais toute vérité

Heureusement, ne peut-être éternellement ignorée

Mais dans toute menterie tout peut s'aveugler

Car la réalité est sinistre, triste, terrifiante, à nous décourager

Ainsi, en France

94 pour cent des plaintes pour des viols

Sont classées sans suite, quand la conscience est veule

Ainsi, aussi

Treize kilogrammes de cobalt pour une voiture électrique

Tout se tenant dans l'horreur éclectique !

Et dans avec le même aboutissant

Forcément, rien n' y est disjonctant

En France, Smic, en 2023, 1362,82 euros

Par mois, pas de quoi faire du rigolo

Souvent les plus ingrats des boulots

Où il y faut de bons biscoteaux

Au fond, le monde est un salaud

Où toute dominance

Y parle beaucoup de tolérance

Laquelle ? La sienne

Pas celle des autres !

Toute dominance sachant bien maîtriser le langage

Tous les mots y sont prêts dans son bagage

Hélas, contre cela, tout y est vain barrage

Ou alors, il y faudrait l'art des castors

Vingt jours avec un barrage de castors

Pour l'écoulement de l'eau

Et sans le barrage des castors

Deux à trois heures

Et ils ont plusieurs millions d'années, ô cadors

Alors que les humains si inhumains

Avec leurs idéologies et leurs religions

Souvent en plus ou moins du crétin

Avec des mortes et des morts par millions

Ainsi, du catholicisme

An 0 à 2025, 236 millions

Sans compter les autres religions

Sans compter les autres idéologies

Finalement, de l'égo, du fanatisme, du pognon !

Et pour cela

Femmes ouvrant leurs cuisses

Et pour cela

Hommes sortant leurs pénis

Mais, ouf

Toute généralisation en absurdité

Toute erreur ne pouvant rien éclairer

Comme la technologie qui déshumanise

Et tout ce qui s'y fait, s'y décrédibilise

Il faudrait une super éruption solaire

Environ une par siècle

Comme l'on dit, tout y prendrait cher

Plus aucune artificielle lumière

Enfin, vraiment

Se voir, se toucher, se parler

C'est-à-dire, mettre en commun, communiquer

Nuée ardente mais de cérébralité

De retour, de l'anarchie, et son bref été

Détruire toutes les armes et les armées

Les polices, truands, mafias, merdias et affidés

Voilà qui serait magnifique à photographier

Doisneau, Ronis, Sabine Weiss, Cartier-Bresson

Pour tout immortaliser et sans le son

Plus besoin de l'imagerie multispectrale

Bromance sans agiotage devenant du banal

Le contraire de toute dictature salazariste

Expertise en magouillage, opportuniste, corporatiste

La plus longue dictature d'Europe de feu ( 1889 -1970 ) Oliveira Salazar

De 1933 à 1974, un cauchemar

Forcément, tout y fut interlope

Modèle pour tout futur fascisme, au top !

Patrice Faubert ( 2025 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

I enjoy with a treat

Which had, until now, few equals

" OUR BRAIN at ALL LEVELS

FROM THE BIG BANG TO SOCIAL CONSCIOUSNESS

Bruno Dubuc with Yvon D. Ranger, illustrations by Rémy Guenin (Ed: écosociété)

Here is a work

Which could wreak havoc

If it became a widely distributed book

Spread brain science

And to participate in a global social revolution

Because, there are workers' struggles everywhere

USA, Europe, Asia, Africa, others, there, without any borders

But it is under muzzle

And the media rarely talks about it

Because for it, it is lousy

Or else, it is Radio Libertaire

Or else, it is revolutionary marginal radio

Many books

Published, whose readers, are drunk

Are written by others

Have been written by others

Twenty percent at least

And many more, that's for sure

From the famous Paul-Loup Sulitzer

Him one hundred percent, oh the villain

People bury their heads in the sand, and it serves them

A whole historical literary illiteracy

Others have also beaten iron there

Dumas, Balzac, Shakespeare

And empires were founded there

There are a considerable number of them

Even more, nowadays, therefore, so intolerable

Of a whole ineffable hoax

Of a whole artificial proscenium

People, wigs, all drinking this chalice

And loving, one must believe

In this all to believe

That they are taken for fools

Not those of women, they, are good

And suddenly, they are taken for fools

The proof, they voted for the autocrat Macron

But him or another

All or all garbage

We should make a fry of them

But they have tough skin!

Since everything serves

All tyranny to do

There is no more

And in a way

The information of disinformation

The disinformation of information

It is, above all, that the fascism of capital

Stays in place

At all costs

And of course, whatever it costs

And always face up to it

All truth becoming like a farce

Thus

There was a time, in Ukraine

Of the Russian soldier, perennial nonsense

When everything grotesque sponsors it

Could not die

Only from a myocardial infarction

Like a pretty doll, the lie is made up

Even more the desire to laugh at it

But all truth

Fortunately, cannot be eternally ignored

But in all lies everything can be blinded

Because reality is sinister, sad, terrifying, to discourage us

Thus, in France

94 percent of complaints for rapes

Are filed without further action, when the conscience is weak

Thus, also

Thirteen kilograms of cobalt for an electric car

Everything is held together in eclectic horror!

And in with the same outcome

Of course, nothing is disconnected

In France, minimum wage, in 2023, 1362.82 euros

Per month, not enough to make fun

Often the most thankless of jobs

Where you need good biscuits

Deep down, the world is a bastard

Where all dominance

He talks a lot about tolerance

Which one? His own

Not that of others!

Any dominance knowing how to master language well

All the words are ready in its baggage

Alas, against that, everything is a vain barrier

Or else, it would take the art of beavers

Twenty days with a beaver dam

For the flow of water

And without the beaver dam

Two to three hours

And they are several million years old, oh big shots

While humans so inhuman

With their ideologies and their religions

Often more or less of the moron

With deaths by the millions

Thus, from Catholicism

Year 0 to 2025, 236 million

Not counting the other religions

Not counting the other ideologies

Finally, ego, fanaticism, money!

And for that

Women opening their thighs

And for that

Men taking out their penises

But, phew

Any generalization in absurdity

Any error can't shed light on anything

Like technology that dehumanizes

And everything that is done there, discredits itself

We would need a super solar flare

About one per century

As they say, everything would take a hit

No more artificial light

Finally, really

See each other, touch each other, talk to each other

That is to say, share, communicate

Ardent cloud but of cerebrality

Back, from anarchy, and its brief summer

Destroy all weapons and armies

The police, crooks, mafias, media and cronies

That would be magnificent to photograph

Doisneau, Ronis, Sabine Weiss, Cartier-Bresson

To immortalize everything and without sound

No more need for imagery multispectral

Bromance without speculation becoming banal

The opposite of any Salazar dictatorship

Expertise in swindling, opportunistic, corporatist

The longest dictatorship in Europe by the fire (1889-1970) Oliveira Salazar

From 1933 to 1974, a nightmare

Of course, everything was shady there

Model for any future fascism, at the top!

Patrice Faubert (2025) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )