Paraphysique du verbatim tatouiste
Je déguste avec un régal
Qui eut, jusqu'ici, peu d'égal
" NOTRE CERVEAU à TOUS LES NIVEAUX
DU BIG BANG à LA CONSCIENCE SOCIALE
Bruno Dubuc avec Yvon D.Ranger, illustrations de Rémy Guenin ( Ed : écosociété )
Voici un ouvrage
Qui pourrait faire de bons ravages
Si il devenait un livre en grande diffusion
Diffuser la science cérébrale
Et pour participer d'une révolution sociale globale
Car, il y a partout des luttes ouvrières
USA, Europe, Asie, Afrique, autres, là, sans aucune frontière
Mais c'est sous muselière
Et le merdiatique en parle peu
Car pour lui, c'est du pouilleux
Ou alors, c'est du Radio Libertaire
Ou alors, c'est de la radio marginale révolutionnaire
Beaucoup de livres
Publiés, dont lectrices et lecteurs, sont ivres
Sont écrits par d'autres
Ont été écrits par d'autres
Vingt pour cent au moins
Et beaucoup plus, c'est certain
Du fameux Paul-Loup Sulitzer
Lui à cent pour cent, ho le vilain
Les gens font l'autruche, et cela les sert
Tout un illettrisme historique littéraire
D'autres aussi y ont battu le fer
Dumas, Balzac, Shakespeare
Et s'y fondèrent des empires
Il y en a un nombre considérable
Encore plus, de nos jours, partant, si intolérables
De toute une fumisterie ineffable
De tout un proscenium factice
Des gens, postiches, tout buvant ce calice
Et aimant, faut croire
Dans ce tout à croire
Qu'on les prennent pour des cons
Pas ceux des femmes, eux, sont des bons
Et du coup, ils sont pris pour des cons
La preuve, ils et elles ont voté pour l'autocrate Macron
Mais lui ou un autre
Toutes ou tous des ordures
Il faudrait en faire une friture
Mais elles et ils ont la peau dure !
Puisque tout sert
Toutes les tyrannie pour faire
Il n'y a plus
Et d'une certaine façon
L'information de la désinformation
La désinformation de l'information
Il s'agit, avant tout, que le fascisme du capital
Reste en place
Coûte que coûte
Et bien sûr, quoi qu'il en coûte
Et toujours faire face
Toute vérité y devenant comme une farce
Ainsi
Il fut un temps, en Ukraine
Du soldat russe, de la foutaise pérenne
Quand tout grotesque y parraine
Ne pouvait crever
Que d'un infarctus du myocarde
Comme une jolie poupée, le mensonge se farde
Même plus l'envie d'en rigoler
Mais toute vérité
Heureusement, ne peut-être éternellement ignorée
Mais dans toute menterie tout peut s'aveugler
Car la réalité est sinistre, triste, terrifiante, à nous décourager
Ainsi, en France
94 pour cent des plaintes pour des viols
Sont classées sans suite, quand la conscience est veule
Ainsi, aussi
Treize kilogrammes de cobalt pour une voiture électrique
Tout se tenant dans l'horreur éclectique !
Et dans avec le même aboutissant
Forcément, rien n' y est disjonctant
En France, Smic, en 2023, 1362,82 euros
Par mois, pas de quoi faire du rigolo
Souvent les plus ingrats des boulots
Où il y faut de bons biscoteaux
Au fond, le monde est un salaud
Où toute dominance
Y parle beaucoup de tolérance
Laquelle ? La sienne
Pas celle des autres !
Toute dominance sachant bien maîtriser le langage
Tous les mots y sont prêts dans son bagage
Hélas, contre cela, tout y est vain barrage
Ou alors, il y faudrait l'art des castors
Vingt jours avec un barrage de castors
Pour l'écoulement de l'eau
Et sans le barrage des castors
Deux à trois heures
Et ils ont plusieurs millions d'années, ô cadors
Alors que les humains si inhumains
Avec leurs idéologies et leurs religions
Souvent en plus ou moins du crétin
Avec des mortes et des morts par millions
Ainsi, du catholicisme
An 0 à 2025, 236 millions
Sans compter les autres religions
Sans compter les autres idéologies
Finalement, de l'égo, du fanatisme, du pognon !
Et pour cela
Femmes ouvrant leurs cuisses
Et pour cela
Hommes sortant leurs pénis
Mais, ouf
Toute généralisation en absurdité
Toute erreur ne pouvant rien éclairer
Comme la technologie qui déshumanise
Et tout ce qui s'y fait, s'y décrédibilise
Il faudrait une super éruption solaire
Environ une par siècle
Comme l'on dit, tout y prendrait cher
Plus aucune artificielle lumière
Enfin, vraiment
Se voir, se toucher, se parler
C'est-à-dire, mettre en commun, communiquer
Nuée ardente mais de cérébralité
De retour, de l'anarchie, et son bref été
Détruire toutes les armes et les armées
Les polices, truands, mafias, merdias et affidés
Voilà qui serait magnifique à photographier
Doisneau, Ronis, Sabine Weiss, Cartier-Bresson
Pour tout immortaliser et sans le son
Plus besoin de l'imagerie multispectrale
Bromance sans agiotage devenant du banal
Le contraire de toute dictature salazariste
Expertise en magouillage, opportuniste, corporatiste
La plus longue dictature d'Europe de feu ( 1889 -1970 ) Oliveira Salazar
De 1933 à 1974, un cauchemar
Forcément, tout y fut interlope
Modèle pour tout futur fascisme, au top !
Patrice Faubert ( 2025 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
I enjoy with a treat
Which had, until now, few equals
" OUR BRAIN at ALL LEVELS
FROM THE BIG BANG TO SOCIAL CONSCIOUSNESS
Bruno Dubuc with Yvon D. Ranger, illustrations by Rémy Guenin (Ed: écosociété)
Here is a work
Which could wreak havoc
If it became a widely distributed book
Spread brain science
And to participate in a global social revolution
Because, there are workers' struggles everywhere
USA, Europe, Asia, Africa, others, there, without any borders
But it is under muzzle
And the media rarely talks about it
Because for it, it is lousy
Or else, it is Radio Libertaire
Or else, it is revolutionary marginal radio
Many books
Published, whose readers, are drunk
Are written by others
Have been written by others
Twenty percent at least
And many more, that's for sure
From the famous Paul-Loup Sulitzer
Him one hundred percent, oh the villain
People bury their heads in the sand, and it serves them
A whole historical literary illiteracy
Others have also beaten iron there
Dumas, Balzac, Shakespeare
And empires were founded there
There are a considerable number of them
Even more, nowadays, therefore, so intolerable
Of a whole ineffable hoax
Of a whole artificial proscenium
People, wigs, all drinking this chalice
And loving, one must believe
In this all to believe
That they are taken for fools
Not those of women, they, are good
And suddenly, they are taken for fools
The proof, they voted for the autocrat Macron
But him or another
All or all garbage
We should make a fry of them
But they have tough skin!
Since everything serves
All tyranny to do
There is no more
And in a way
The information of disinformation
The disinformation of information
It is, above all, that the fascism of capital
Stays in place
At all costs
And of course, whatever it costs
And always face up to it
All truth becoming like a farce
Thus
There was a time, in Ukraine
Of the Russian soldier, perennial nonsense
When everything grotesque sponsors it
Could not die
Only from a myocardial infarction
Like a pretty doll, the lie is made up
Even more the desire to laugh at it
But all truth
Fortunately, cannot be eternally ignored
But in all lies everything can be blinded
Because reality is sinister, sad, terrifying, to discourage us
Thus, in France
94 percent of complaints for rapes
Are filed without further action, when the conscience is weak
Thus, also
Thirteen kilograms of cobalt for an electric car
Everything is held together in eclectic horror!
And in with the same outcome
Of course, nothing is disconnected
In France, minimum wage, in 2023, 1362.82 euros
Per month, not enough to make fun
Often the most thankless of jobs
Where you need good biscuits
Deep down, the world is a bastard
Where all dominance
He talks a lot about tolerance
Which one? His own
Not that of others!
Any dominance knowing how to master language well
All the words are ready in its baggage
Alas, against that, everything is a vain barrier
Or else, it would take the art of beavers
Twenty days with a beaver dam
For the flow of water
And without the beaver dam
Two to three hours
And they are several million years old, oh big shots
While humans so inhuman
With their ideologies and their religions
Often more or less of the moron
With deaths by the millions
Thus, from Catholicism
Year 0 to 2025, 236 million
Not counting the other religions
Not counting the other ideologies
Finally, ego, fanaticism, money!
And for that
Women opening their thighs
And for that
Men taking out their penises
But, phew
Any generalization in absurdity
Any error can't shed light on anything
Like technology that dehumanizes
And everything that is done there, discredits itself
We would need a super solar flare
About one per century
As they say, everything would take a hit
No more artificial light
Finally, really
See each other, touch each other, talk to each other
That is to say, share, communicate
Ardent cloud but of cerebrality
Back, from anarchy, and its brief summer
Destroy all weapons and armies
The police, crooks, mafias, media and cronies
That would be magnificent to photograph
Doisneau, Ronis, Sabine Weiss, Cartier-Bresson
To immortalize everything and without sound
No more need for imagery multispectral
Bromance without speculation becoming banal
The opposite of any Salazar dictatorship
Expertise in swindling, opportunistic, corporatist
The longest dictatorship in Europe by the fire (1889-1970) Oliveira Salazar
From 1933 to 1974, a nightmare
Of course, everything was shady there
Model for any future fascism, at the top!
Patrice Faubert (2025) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
Add new comment