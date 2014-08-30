Paraphysique de l'algolagnie
C'est dans l'homme
C'est dans tous les tomes
Ce que pensent les gens
Dans ce cas, jamais aucun changement
Pourtant, tout est un apprentissage
Toutes les guerres, toutes les rages
Mais pour presque tout le monde
Car la propagande nous inonde
C'est dans l'homme
C'est dans tous les tomes
Et même chez les libertaires
C'est parfois le même air
Pourtant tout s'apprend
Inutile d'en faire le serment
Et il suffirait d'apprendre autre chose
Pour que le monde devienne une rose
Dans le ventre maternel
C'est déjà du tout culturel
De l'engramme, pour toi, moi, eux, ils, elles
Mais il faut faire croire
Que c'est dans l'homme
C'est comme cela, rien à y faire, il faut tout boire
C'est génétique, voici la femme, voici l'enfant, voici l'homme !
Toujours cette ridicule musique
Du capital, indispensable gymnastique
Par l'environnement, le gène est apprivoisé
Car en vérité
Par l'apprentissage, le gène est conditionné
Rien n'est dans l'homme, la femme ou l'enfant
Qui ne soit le produit de l'environnement
Sinon tout serait statique
Aucun changement, aucune critique
Mais le monde entier
N'est qu'un monde guerrier
A cela, tout être humain est engrammé et conditionné
Ainsi, aucune vraie amitié
Mais uniquement des rivalités
Ceux et celles qui pensent comme nous
Ainsi que des inimitiés
Ceux et celles qui ne pensent pas comme nous
Et qui à défaut de nous ressembler
Sont donc des ennemis, c'est tout
Rivales ou ennemies, rivaux ou ennemis
Dans le capital, cela est organisé ainsi !
Et cela n'est pas la technologie
Du GPS, cette géolocalisation
La surveillance en automatisation
Qui nous fera faire le bon tri
C'est la cartographie numérique
Pour une collective statistique
Bientôt et déjà, la voiture automatique
Encore les militaires américains
Qui du totalitarisme technologique, sont les cousins
L'armée américaine dépendante à 80 pour cent
Du GPS, pas étonnant
Les militaires américains
Qui sont à leur façon, bien malins
Toujours les mieux équipés
Toujours les mieux protégés
Des drones, des bombes, frappes chirurgicales
Géolocalisation du tout banal
Et même l'agriculture par GPS
Les tracteurs aux pesticides GPS
Et surtout pour tout surveiller
24 satellites suffisent pour la planète Terre
Pour tout contrôler
Le monde entier est de mentalité réactionnaire
Géolocalisation de surveillance
Surveillance de la géolocalisation
Technologie de niche
Niche de toute la technologie
Et un navigateur vendu toutes les secondes
Nous sommes dans un drôle de monde
Trafic routier
Déplacement de chaque individu étudié
Voyance technologique, la nouvelle prédiction
Contre tout cela, la seule solution, une globale révolution !
Moi, j'ai bu du vagin
Moi, j'ai bu du sein
Comme tout un chacun
Inutile de m'espionner
Je n'ai pas honte de le proclamer
Et ce que je puis penser
Depuis longtemps, vous le savez
Ce monde, je l'ai révoqué
Ce monde, je l'ai invalidé
Ce monde si mal organisé m'a toujours dégoûté !
Comme aussi les compléments alimentaires
En réalité, du placebo ou du médicament
Avec une inefficacité avérée, cela ment
Mais rien à y faire, c'est règlementaire
En France
Un marché de un milliard d'euros
Qui prend les gens pour des idiots
Marché du placebo
Placebo du marché
Tout est recyclé
Du médicament frauduleux
Le complément alimentaire, nouveau dieu
Bientôt, Konjac, un nouveau marché
Selon les pays, des effets différents, le tour est joué
De quoi avoir mal à la tête
L'esprit jamais en fête
Et si 70 pour cent des céphalées
Sont des céphalées de tension nerveuse ou musculaire
C'est que l'environnement social peut les provoquer
Et aussi culturel ou autre, impossible de le taire
La génétique peut encore aller se rhabiller
Partout le gène veut s'inviter
Le capital a son organisation
Le capital a sa domination
De qui se moque-t-on ?
Science du capital
Capital de la science
Pas étonnant
Qu'il y ait en France
18 millions de chiens et de chats, signifiant
La France championne d'Europe, c'est délirant
63 millions d'animaux en France
Cela confine à la démence
Et souvent
Les animaux ressemblent à leurs maîtres
Les maîtres ressemblent à leurs animaux
Mais nous disent les psychiatres vétérinaires
Car leurs intérêts ne sont que pécuniaires
Ce ne sont pas des substituts affectifs
Cela n'est pas le fric qui rend objectif
Pourtant, si les gens s'aimaient vraiment
La Terre brillerait comme un soleil, évidemment
Le besoin d'animaux serait inutile
Et même tout à fait futile
Mais ces gens défendent leur gagne-pain
Ce qui peut les rendre, parfois, crétines et crétins
Comme leurs confrères, autres tiroirs-caisses
Dont le pognon est devenu la seule motivation, la seule messe
Médecins, chirurgiens, spécialistes, juges et avocats
Qui nous regardent de haut, la plèbe, pouah !
Le monde est comme un hypermarché
Comme encore en France
Pour la bêtise, toujours en avance
16 millions de mètres carrés
3 milliards de visiteurs et de visiteuses, pour consommer
C'est le record d'Europe pour y acheter
Et c'est par an
Je comprends notre étonnement
Et dans le centre-ville, la fin du commerçant
Atomisé par des géants, c'est effarant
Les centres commerciaux
Des centres de loisirs aussi
En France, depuis 1969, c'est ainsi
Cela commença en Amérique du Nord
Pour l'aliénation de masse, made in USA qui fait fort
Le monde est complètement américanisé
Il faut bien le constater
La chalandise
Comme une gourmandise
C'est de l'emploi
C'est surtout de l'effroi
Des champs pas de Auchan
De l'air pas de Leclerc
Des vélos, pas de Casino
De l'humanitude, pas de l'hypermarché
Tout centre commercial
Est une locomotive du capital
C'est donc de l'espace agricole urbanisé
La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle
Est un hypermarché où le miel est du fiel
La psychologie positive
Est donc le sadomasochisme qui salive
Et la prétendue réussite sociale
Entretient à fond le capital
Et la prétendue réussite sociale
Entretient à fond le fascisme libéral
C'est donc le contraire de la réussite sociale
C'est donc de l'abomination sociale
La science et la technologie y participent
Comme les spermatozoïdes in vitro, que la recherche anticipe
Les chaînes de radio et de télévision
Sont du capital, l'excellence de la propagande
Ainsi, tous et toutes, nous nous contaminons
Car TOUT est du capital, partout est son information
Comme les sciences de l'éducation
En vérité, sciences de l'autorité et de la soumission !
Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
It's in the man
It's in all the volumes
What people think
In this case, never any change
However, everything is a learning process
All the wars, all the rages
But for almost everyone
Because propaganda floods us
It's in the man
It's in all the volumes
And even among libertarians
It's sometimes the same tune
However, everything can be learned
No need to swear to it
And it would be enough to learn something else
For the world to become a rose
In the maternal womb
It's already all cultural
Engram, for you, me, them, they, they
But you have to make believe
That it's in the man
That's how it is, nothing to do, you have to drink it all
It's genetic, here is the woman, here is the child, here is the man!
Always this ridiculous music
Of capital, indispensable gymnastics
By the environment, the gene is tamed
Because in truth
By learning, the gene is conditioned
There is nothing in the man, the woman or the child
That is not the product of the environment
Otherwise everything would be static
No change, no criticism
But the whole world
Is only a warlike world
To this, every human being is engrammed and conditioned
Thus, no true friendship
But only rivalries
Those who think like us
As well as enmities
Those who do not think like us
And who, failing to resemble us
Are therefore enemies, that's all
Rivals or enemies, rivals or enemies
In capital, it is organized like this! And this is not technology
GPS, this geolocation
Automation surveillance
Which will make us do the right sorting
It is digital mapping
For a statistical collective
Soon and already, the automatic car
The American military again
Who are the cousins of technological totalitarianism
The American army dependent on 80 percent
GPS, no wonder
The American military
Who are in their own way, very smart
Always the best equipped
Always the best protected
Drones, bombs, surgical strikes
Geolocation of the banal
And even agriculture by GPS
Tractors with GPS pesticides
And above all to monitor everything
24 satellites are enough for the planet Earth
To control everything
The whole world is of a reactionary mentality
Surveillance geolocation
Surveillance of geolocation
Niche technology
Niche of all technology
And a browser sold every second
We are in a strange world
Traffic road
Movement of each individual studied
Technological clairvoyance, the new prediction
Against all this, the only solution, a global revolution!
I drank vagina
I drank breast
Like everyone else
No need to spy on me
I am not ashamed to proclaim it
And what I can think
For a long time, you know
This world, I revoked it
This world, I invalidated it
This world so badly organized has always disgusted me!
Like food supplements
In reality, placebo or medication
With proven ineffectiveness, it lies
But nothing to do, it's regulatory
In France
A billion euro market
Who takes people for idiots
Placebo market
Placebo of the market
Everything is recycled
Fraudulent medication
Food supplement, new god
Soon, Konjac, a new market
Depending on the country, different effects, the trick is done
Enough to give you a headache
The spirit never in party mode
And if 70 percent of headaches
Are headaches of nervous or muscular tension
It's because the social environment can cause them
And also cultural or other, impossible to keep quiet about it
Genetics can still go get dressed again
Everywhere the gene wants to invite itself
Capital has its organization
Capital has its domination
Who are we kidding? Science of capital
Capital of science
No wonder
That in France there are
18 million dogs and cats, meaning
France, European champion, it's crazy
63 million animals in France
This borders on dementia
And often
Animals look like their masters
Masters look like their animals
But veterinary psychiatrists tell us
Because their interests are only pecuniary
They are not emotional substitutes
It is not money that makes one objective
Yet, if people really loved each other
The Earth would shine like a sun, obviously
The need for animals would be useless
And even completely futile
But these people defend their livelihood
Which can make them, sometimes, morons and cretins
Like their colleagues, other cash drawers
Whose money has become the only motivation, the only mass
Doctors, surgeons, specialists, judges and lawyers
Who look down on us, the plebs, ugh!
The world is like a hypermarket
As in France again
For stupidity, always ahead
16 million square meters
3 billion visitors, both male and female, to consume
It's the European record for buying there
And it's per year
I understand our astonishment
And in the city center, the end of the trader
Atomized by giants, it's appalling
Shopping centers
Leisure centers too
In France, since 1969, it's like this
It started in North America
For mass alienation, made in the USA which is strong
The world is completely Americanized
It must be noted
The customer base
Like a delicacy
It's employment
It's above all fear
Fields, no Auchan
Air, no Leclerc
Bicycles, no Casino
Humanitude, no hypermarket
Every shopping center
Is a locomotive of capital
So it is urbanized agricultural space
The techno-industrial commercial spectacular society
Is a hypermarket where honey is gall
Positive psychology
So it is salivating sadomasochism
And the so-called social success
Maintains capital to the core
And the so-called social success
Maintains liberal fascism to the core
So it is the opposite of social success
So it is social abomination
Science and technology participate in it
Like in vitro spermatozoa, which research anticipates
Radio and television channels
Are capital, the excellence of propaganda
Thus, we all contaminate ourselves
Because EVERYTHING is capital, its information is everywhere
Like the sciences of education
Truly, sciences of authority and submission!
Patrice Faubert (2015) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicist ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
