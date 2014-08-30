Paraphysique de l'algolagnie

C'est dans l'homme

C'est dans tous les tomes

Ce que pensent les gens

Dans ce cas, jamais aucun changement

Pourtant, tout est un apprentissage

Toutes les guerres, toutes les rages

Mais pour presque tout le monde

Car la propagande nous inonde

C'est dans l'homme

C'est dans tous les tomes

Et même chez les libertaires

C'est parfois le même air

Pourtant tout s'apprend

Inutile d'en faire le serment

Et il suffirait d'apprendre autre chose

Pour que le monde devienne une rose

Dans le ventre maternel

C'est déjà du tout culturel

De l'engramme, pour toi, moi, eux, ils, elles

Mais il faut faire croire

Que c'est dans l'homme

C'est comme cela, rien à y faire, il faut tout boire

C'est génétique, voici la femme, voici l'enfant, voici l'homme !

Toujours cette ridicule musique

Du capital, indispensable gymnastique

Par l'environnement, le gène est apprivoisé

Car en vérité

Par l'apprentissage, le gène est conditionné

Rien n'est dans l'homme, la femme ou l'enfant

Qui ne soit le produit de l'environnement

Sinon tout serait statique

Aucun changement, aucune critique

Mais le monde entier

N'est qu'un monde guerrier

A cela, tout être humain est engrammé et conditionné

Ainsi, aucune vraie amitié

Mais uniquement des rivalités

Ceux et celles qui pensent comme nous

Ainsi que des inimitiés

Ceux et celles qui ne pensent pas comme nous

Et qui à défaut de nous ressembler

Sont donc des ennemis, c'est tout

Rivales ou ennemies, rivaux ou ennemis

Dans le capital, cela est organisé ainsi !

Et cela n'est pas la technologie

Du GPS, cette géolocalisation

La surveillance en automatisation

Qui nous fera faire le bon tri

C'est la cartographie numérique

Pour une collective statistique

Bientôt et déjà, la voiture automatique

Encore les militaires américains

Qui du totalitarisme technologique, sont les cousins

L'armée américaine dépendante à 80 pour cent

Du GPS, pas étonnant

Les militaires américains

Qui sont à leur façon, bien malins

Toujours les mieux équipés

Toujours les mieux protégés

Des drones, des bombes, frappes chirurgicales

Géolocalisation du tout banal

Et même l'agriculture par GPS

Les tracteurs aux pesticides GPS

Et surtout pour tout surveiller

24 satellites suffisent pour la planète Terre

Pour tout contrôler

Le monde entier est de mentalité réactionnaire

Géolocalisation de surveillance

Surveillance de la géolocalisation

Technologie de niche

Niche de toute la technologie

Et un navigateur vendu toutes les secondes

Nous sommes dans un drôle de monde

Trafic routier

Déplacement de chaque individu étudié

Voyance technologique, la nouvelle prédiction

Contre tout cela, la seule solution, une globale révolution !

Moi, j'ai bu du vagin

Moi, j'ai bu du sein

Comme tout un chacun

Inutile de m'espionner

Je n'ai pas honte de le proclamer

Et ce que je puis penser

Depuis longtemps, vous le savez

Ce monde, je l'ai révoqué

Ce monde, je l'ai invalidé

Ce monde si mal organisé m'a toujours dégoûté !

Comme aussi les compléments alimentaires

En réalité, du placebo ou du médicament

Avec une inefficacité avérée, cela ment

Mais rien à y faire, c'est règlementaire

En France

Un marché de un milliard d'euros

Qui prend les gens pour des idiots

Marché du placebo

Placebo du marché

Tout est recyclé

Du médicament frauduleux

Le complément alimentaire, nouveau dieu

Bientôt, Konjac, un nouveau marché

Selon les pays, des effets différents, le tour est joué

De quoi avoir mal à la tête

L'esprit jamais en fête

Et si 70 pour cent des céphalées

Sont des céphalées de tension nerveuse ou musculaire

C'est que l'environnement social peut les provoquer

Et aussi culturel ou autre, impossible de le taire

La génétique peut encore aller se rhabiller

Partout le gène veut s'inviter

Le capital a son organisation

Le capital a sa domination

De qui se moque-t-on ?

Science du capital

Capital de la science

Pas étonnant

Qu'il y ait en France

18 millions de chiens et de chats, signifiant

La France championne d'Europe, c'est délirant

63 millions d'animaux en France

Cela confine à la démence

Et souvent

Les animaux ressemblent à leurs maîtres

Les maîtres ressemblent à leurs animaux

Mais nous disent les psychiatres vétérinaires

Car leurs intérêts ne sont que pécuniaires

Ce ne sont pas des substituts affectifs

Cela n'est pas le fric qui rend objectif

Pourtant, si les gens s'aimaient vraiment

La Terre brillerait comme un soleil, évidemment

Le besoin d'animaux serait inutile

Et même tout à fait futile

Mais ces gens défendent leur gagne-pain

Ce qui peut les rendre, parfois, crétines et crétins

Comme leurs confrères, autres tiroirs-caisses

Dont le pognon est devenu la seule motivation, la seule messe

Médecins, chirurgiens, spécialistes, juges et avocats

Qui nous regardent de haut, la plèbe, pouah !

Le monde est comme un hypermarché

Comme encore en France

Pour la bêtise, toujours en avance

16 millions de mètres carrés

3 milliards de visiteurs et de visiteuses, pour consommer

C'est le record d'Europe pour y acheter

Et c'est par an

Je comprends notre étonnement

Et dans le centre-ville, la fin du commerçant

Atomisé par des géants, c'est effarant

Les centres commerciaux

Des centres de loisirs aussi

En France, depuis 1969, c'est ainsi

Cela commença en Amérique du Nord

Pour l'aliénation de masse, made in USA qui fait fort

Le monde est complètement américanisé

Il faut bien le constater

La chalandise

Comme une gourmandise

C'est de l'emploi

C'est surtout de l'effroi

Des champs pas de Auchan

De l'air pas de Leclerc

Des vélos, pas de Casino

De l'humanitude, pas de l'hypermarché

Tout centre commercial

Est une locomotive du capital

C'est donc de l'espace agricole urbanisé

La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle

Est un hypermarché où le miel est du fiel

La psychologie positive

Est donc le sadomasochisme qui salive

Et la prétendue réussite sociale

Entretient à fond le capital

Et la prétendue réussite sociale

Entretient à fond le fascisme libéral

C'est donc le contraire de la réussite sociale

C'est donc de l'abomination sociale

La science et la technologie y participent

Comme les spermatozoïdes in vitro, que la recherche anticipe

Les chaînes de radio et de télévision

Sont du capital, l'excellence de la propagande

Ainsi, tous et toutes, nous nous contaminons

Car TOUT est du capital, partout est son information

Comme les sciences de l'éducation

En vérité, sciences de l'autorité et de la soumission !

Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

It's in the man

It's in all the volumes

What people think

In this case, never any change

However, everything is a learning process

All the wars, all the rages

But for almost everyone

Because propaganda floods us

It's in the man

It's in all the volumes

And even among libertarians

It's sometimes the same tune

However, everything can be learned

No need to swear to it

And it would be enough to learn something else

For the world to become a rose

In the maternal womb

It's already all cultural

Engram, for you, me, them, they, they

But you have to make believe

That it's in the man

That's how it is, nothing to do, you have to drink it all

It's genetic, here is the woman, here is the child, here is the man!

Always this ridiculous music

Of capital, indispensable gymnastics

By the environment, the gene is tamed

Because in truth

By learning, the gene is conditioned

There is nothing in the man, the woman or the child

That is not the product of the environment

Otherwise everything would be static

No change, no criticism

But the whole world

Is only a warlike world

To this, every human being is engrammed and conditioned

Thus, no true friendship

But only rivalries

Those who think like us

As well as enmities

Those who do not think like us

And who, failing to resemble us

Are therefore enemies, that's all

Rivals or enemies, rivals or enemies

In capital, it is organized like this! And this is not technology

GPS, this geolocation

Automation surveillance

Which will make us do the right sorting

It is digital mapping

For a statistical collective

Soon and already, the automatic car

The American military again

Who are the cousins ​​of technological totalitarianism

The American army dependent on 80 percent

GPS, no wonder

The American military

Who are in their own way, very smart

Always the best equipped

Always the best protected

Drones, bombs, surgical strikes

Geolocation of the banal

And even agriculture by GPS

Tractors with GPS pesticides

And above all to monitor everything

24 satellites are enough for the planet Earth

To control everything

The whole world is of a reactionary mentality

Surveillance geolocation

Surveillance of geolocation

Niche technology

Niche of all technology

And a browser sold every second

We are in a strange world

Traffic road

Movement of each individual studied

Technological clairvoyance, the new prediction

Against all this, the only solution, a global revolution!

I drank vagina

I drank breast

Like everyone else

No need to spy on me

I am not ashamed to proclaim it

And what I can think

For a long time, you know

This world, I revoked it

This world, I invalidated it

This world so badly organized has always disgusted me!

Like food supplements

In reality, placebo or medication

With proven ineffectiveness, it lies

But nothing to do, it's regulatory

In France

A billion euro market

Who takes people for idiots

Placebo market

Placebo of the market

Everything is recycled

Fraudulent medication

Food supplement, new god

Soon, Konjac, a new market

Depending on the country, different effects, the trick is done

Enough to give you a headache

The spirit never in party mode

And if 70 percent of headaches

Are headaches of nervous or muscular tension

It's because the social environment can cause them

And also cultural or other, impossible to keep quiet about it

Genetics can still go get dressed again

Everywhere the gene wants to invite itself

Capital has its organization

Capital has its domination

Who are we kidding? Science of capital

Capital of science

No wonder

That in France there are

18 million dogs and cats, meaning

France, European champion, it's crazy

63 million animals in France

This borders on dementia

And often

Animals look like their masters

Masters look like their animals

But veterinary psychiatrists tell us

Because their interests are only pecuniary

They are not emotional substitutes

It is not money that makes one objective

Yet, if people really loved each other

The Earth would shine like a sun, obviously

The need for animals would be useless

And even completely futile

But these people defend their livelihood

Which can make them, sometimes, morons and cretins

Like their colleagues, other cash drawers

Whose money has become the only motivation, the only mass

Doctors, surgeons, specialists, judges and lawyers

Who look down on us, the plebs, ugh!

The world is like a hypermarket

As in France again

For stupidity, always ahead

16 million square meters

3 billion visitors, both male and female, to consume

It's the European record for buying there

And it's per year

I understand our astonishment

And in the city center, the end of the trader

Atomized by giants, it's appalling

Shopping centers

Leisure centers too

In France, since 1969, it's like this

It started in North America

For mass alienation, made in the USA which is strong

The world is completely Americanized

It must be noted

The customer base

Like a delicacy

It's employment

It's above all fear

Fields, no Auchan

Air, no Leclerc

Bicycles, no Casino

Humanitude, no hypermarket

Every shopping center

Is a locomotive of capital

So it is urbanized agricultural space

The techno-industrial commercial spectacular society

Is a hypermarket where honey is gall

Positive psychology

So it is salivating sadomasochism

And the so-called social success

Maintains capital to the core

And the so-called social success

Maintains liberal fascism to the core

So it is the opposite of social success

So it is social abomination

Science and technology participate in it

Like in vitro spermatozoa, which research anticipates

Radio and television channels

Are capital, the excellence of propaganda

Thus, we all contaminate ourselves

Because EVERYTHING is capital, its information is everywhere

Like the sciences of education

Truly, sciences of authority and submission!

Patrice Faubert (2015) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicist ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )