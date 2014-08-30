Paraphysique du psychonautisme généralisé

I am not even

The chosen one in reverse that we love

A kind of fire (1924 - 1978) Ed. Wood

There, writing, anti-Hollywood

The most estimable people

Unknown, unknown, forgotten, anonymous

Of a precisely inestimable number

Often recovered

Often plagiarized

Often distorted

Often diverted

They and them, not a mediatized scumbag

A clever and never admitted copying

The backstage is well hidden

Of all this, I am glad to be the stranger

And behind the curtains

You must not look too much

Everything is ugly, nothing is beautiful

Under the carpet, everything unacknowledged

As if to go and defecate

On the sly, of the notion of cleanliness

Gone, the ex-voto, and the pomp

When, formerly, nothing is hidden there

And always, death is our glue

All wars, in acropolis necropolis

Ancient modernity

New modernity

End of the beginning

Beginning of the end!

It would be necessary to do the exegesis

Of all false or true geneses

With meticulousness, like capillary crests

When an entire society manufactures perverts

When everything is done crookedly

Of continued aridification

Forty percent of our planet, in aridity

Certainly, of the minimized, and already, of large cities burned

Or semi-arid zones

Taking over the years, wrinkles

With precipitations in annuity

Content of the drought in distributed

According to extreme episodes in evaporated

Planning and classification

According to a whole aberrant capitalization

Capital become cadaverous lividity

But less and less apotheotic

When they are

And always various baronies

Always decried, but not really, hated

Who are the worlds

Who make the worlds

Our human and non-human world

And who with everything make nothing

When it would be necessary with nothing

To make everything, the daily bread

It is the everyday people

Who do all things, and not, of the world, the courses!

Maybe in a few centuries, or before

After nuclear wars, survivors

In libertarian societies, finally, organizing themselves

And everything on a model of anarchism, inspired

Or what, nothing at all left on Earth

A few insects or tardigrades

Certainly, in the living, no rank

But not even a single earthworm

And when, by ordinary people

Me, you, them, them, it's clear

Huge fund to pay, but, without consideration

Thus, from the CDC, Caisse des dépôts et Consignations

In France, financed

By the savers of the Livret A

Six hundred billion euros in 2024

Also financing social housing

Infrastructures and the ecological transition, lesser evil

Certainly

But who organizes and who pays? Not a government, but we cross it out

That said

You have to pay for your electricity, your food, your gas, your rent

And where the big expenses of a house bought

Thus reinforcing, of any government, the authority

Of an individualized nationalism

And that we cannot avoid

Necessarily not very visible and in hypogeum

When, they reign supreme, the clichés

All pugilism inside, and never hackneyed!

Thus, the greatest actress

In space, by the late Gagarin (April 12, 1961) was mythologized

Of the late (1908 - 1973) Anna Magnani, never forgotten

She was not Mussolini and his Italy

With his son, legs, in total paralysis

Otherwise, a career quickly ended

And even Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, were sued

In short

But according to tastes and desires

In a ring that we make life

And of the automobile that cost so many lives

In 1888, Bertha Benz, first woman

Driving, in Germany, long distance, car without drama

When all sexism blushes there infamous

And in Japan, today, 95,000 centenarians

Women at 88 percent, without being a doctrinaire

They are also less in competition than their peers

But for them too, the reverse trend, speeds up

And to paraphrase, the late (1759 - 1805) F. Schiller

In his play, "The Brigands"

"Woe to the unfortunate victim when the mouth that made the law

also pronounces the sentence."

As well as a whole ecocide

Lots of sinister ministers, of the putrid herald

Against nature, already ravaged, re-abusing infanticide

For fifty years, minus one percent per year

And minus, at least, forty percent in fifty years

Of the phytoplankton that is dying and quickly

Humanity must become a wise psychonaut

Or early disappearance without having been able or known, to revise everything!

Patrice Faubert (2025) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )