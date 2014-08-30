Paraphysique du psychonautisme généralisé
I am not even
The chosen one in reverse that we love
A kind of fire (1924 - 1978) Ed. Wood
There, writing, anti-Hollywood
The most estimable people
Unknown, unknown, forgotten, anonymous
Of a precisely inestimable number
Often recovered
Often plagiarized
Often distorted
Often diverted
They and them, not a mediatized scumbag
A clever and never admitted copying
The backstage is well hidden
Of all this, I am glad to be the stranger
And behind the curtains
You must not look too much
Everything is ugly, nothing is beautiful
Under the carpet, everything unacknowledged
As if to go and defecate
On the sly, of the notion of cleanliness
Gone, the ex-voto, and the pomp
When, formerly, nothing is hidden there
And always, death is our glue
All wars, in acropolis necropolis
Ancient modernity
New modernity
End of the beginning
Beginning of the end!
It would be necessary to do the exegesis
Of all false or true geneses
With meticulousness, like capillary crests
When an entire society manufactures perverts
When everything is done crookedly
Of continued aridification
Forty percent of our planet, in aridity
Certainly, of the minimized, and already, of large cities burned
Or semi-arid zones
Taking over the years, wrinkles
With precipitations in annuity
Content of the drought in distributed
According to extreme episodes in evaporated
Planning and classification
According to a whole aberrant capitalization
Capital become cadaverous lividity
But less and less apotheotic
When they are
And always various baronies
Always decried, but not really, hated
Who are the worlds
Who make the worlds
Our human and non-human world
And who with everything make nothing
When it would be necessary with nothing
To make everything, the daily bread
It is the everyday people
Who do all things, and not, of the world, the courses!
Maybe in a few centuries, or before
After nuclear wars, survivors
In libertarian societies, finally, organizing themselves
And everything on a model of anarchism, inspired
Or what, nothing at all left on Earth
A few insects or tardigrades
Certainly, in the living, no rank
But not even a single earthworm
And when, by ordinary people
Me, you, them, them, it's clear
Huge fund to pay, but, without consideration
Thus, from the CDC, Caisse des dépôts et Consignations
In France, financed
By the savers of the Livret A
Six hundred billion euros in 2024
Also financing social housing
Infrastructures and the ecological transition, lesser evil
Certainly
But who organizes and who pays? Not a government, but we cross it out
That said
You have to pay for your electricity, your food, your gas, your rent
And where the big expenses of a house bought
Thus reinforcing, of any government, the authority
Of an individualized nationalism
And that we cannot avoid
Necessarily not very visible and in hypogeum
When, they reign supreme, the clichés
All pugilism inside, and never hackneyed!
Thus, the greatest actress
In space, by the late Gagarin (April 12, 1961) was mythologized
Of the late (1908 - 1973) Anna Magnani, never forgotten
She was not Mussolini and his Italy
With his son, legs, in total paralysis
Otherwise, a career quickly ended
And even Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, were sued
In short
But according to tastes and desires
In a ring that we make life
And of the automobile that cost so many lives
In 1888, Bertha Benz, first woman
Driving, in Germany, long distance, car without drama
When all sexism blushes there infamous
And in Japan, today, 95,000 centenarians
Women at 88 percent, without being a doctrinaire
They are also less in competition than their peers
But for them too, the reverse trend, speeds up
And to paraphrase, the late (1759 - 1805) F. Schiller
In his play, "The Brigands"
"Woe to the unfortunate victim when the mouth that made the law
also pronounces the sentence."
As well as a whole ecocide
Lots of sinister ministers, of the putrid herald
Against nature, already ravaged, re-abusing infanticide
For fifty years, minus one percent per year
And minus, at least, forty percent in fifty years
Of the phytoplankton that is dying and quickly
Humanity must become a wise psychonaut
Or early disappearance without having been able or known, to revise everything!
Patrice Faubert (2025) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
