Paraphysique du psychonautisme généralisé
Je ne suis, pas même
L'élu à rebours que l'on aime
Une sorte de feu ( 1924 - 1978 ) Ed. Wood
Là, de l'écriture, de l'anti-Hollywood
Les gens les plus estimables
Méconnus, inconnus, oubliés, anonymes
D'un nombre justement inestimable
Souvent récupérés
Souvent plagiés
Souvent déformés
Souvent détournés
Elles et eux, pas une crapulerie médiatisée
Un pompage adroit et jamais avoué
Les coulisses y sont bien cachées
De tout ceci, je me félicite d'y être l'étranger
Et derrière les rideaux
Il ne faut pas trop regarder
Tout y est laid, rien n'y est beau
Sous le tapis, tout un inavoué
Comme pour aller déféquer
En catimini, de la notion de propreté
Fini, l'ex-voto, et de l'apparat
Quand, jadis, rien ne s'y voila
Et toujours, la mort est notre colle
Toutes les guerres, en acropole nécropole
Modernité ancienne
Modernité nouvelle
Fin du début
Début de la fin !
Il faudrait faire l'exégèse
De toutes les fausses ou vraies genèses
Avec minutie, comme des crêtes capillaires
Quand toute une société fabrique des pervers
Quand tout est fait de travers
De l'aridification continuée
Quarante pour cent de notre planète, en aridité
Certes, du minimisé, et déjà, de grandes villes brûlées
Ou zones semi-arides
Prenant au fil des années, des rides
Avec des précipitations en annuité
Contenu de la sécheresse en distribué
Selon des épisodes extrêmes en évaporé
Planification et classification
Selon toute une aberrante capitalisation
Le capital devenu lividité cadavérique
Mais de moins en moins apothéotique
Quand ce sont
Et toujours diverses baronnies
Toujours décriées, mais pas réellement, honnies
Qui sont les mondes
Qui font les mondes
Notre monde humain et non-humain
Et qui avec tout font du rien
Quand il faudrait avec rien
Faire du tout, le pain quotidien
Ce sont les gens de tous les jours
Qui font toutes choses, et non, du monde, les cours !
Peut-être dans quelques siècles, ou avant
Après les guerres nucléaires, survivantes et survivants
En des sociétés libertaires, enfin, s'organisant
Et tout sur un modèle d'anarchisme, s'inspirant
Ou quoi, plus rien du tout sur Terre
Quelques insectes ou des tardigrades
Certes, dans le vivant, aucun grade
Mais plus même un seul ver de terre
Et quand, par des gens ordinaires
Moi, toi, eux, elles, eux, c'est clair
Immense caisse à payer, mais, sans considération
Ainsi, de la CDC, Caisse des dépôts et Consignations
En France, financée
Par les épargnantes et les épargnants du Livret A
Six-cents milliards d'euros en 2024
Finançant aussi le logement social
Des infrastructures et la transition écologique, moindre mal
Certes
Mais qui organise et qui paye ?
Pas un gouvernement, mais on le raye
Ceci dit
Il faut payer son électricité, sa bouffe, son gaz, son loyer
Et où les gros frais d'une maison achetée
Renforçant ainsi, de tout gouvernement, l'autorité
D'un nationalisme individualisé
Et que l'on ne peut éviter
Forcément peu en évidence et en hypogée
Quand, ils règnent en maître, les clichés
Tout pugilat dedans, et jamais éculé !
Ainsi, la plus grande actrice
Dans l'espace, par feu Gagarine ( 12 avril 1961 ) fut mythifiée
De feu ( 1908 - 1973 ) Anna Magnani, jamais oubliée
Elle ne fut pas de Mussolini et de son Italie
Avec son fils, des jambes, en totale paralysie
Sinon, une carrière vite finie
Et même Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, en furent suie
Bref
Mais selon les goûts et les envies
Dans un ring que nous faisons vie
Et de l'automobile qui coûta tant de vies
En 1888, Bertha Benz, première femme
Conduisant, en Allemagne, longue distance, auto sans drame
Quand tout sexisme y rougit d'infâme
Et au Japon, de nos jours, 95000 centenaires
Femmes à 88 pour cent, sans être un doctrinaire
Elles sont aussi moins en compétition que leurs congénères
Mais pour elles aussi, la tendance inversée, s'accélère
Et pour paraphraser, feu ( 1759 - 1805 ) F.Schiller
Dans sa pièce de théâtre, " Les brigands "
" Malheur à l'infortunée victime lorsque la bouche qui a fait la loi
prononce aussi la sentence. "
Comme aussi de tout un écocide
Des tas de sinistres ministres, de l'héraut putride
Contre la nature, déjà ravagée, réabusant de l'infanticide
Depuis cinquante ans, moins un pour cent par an
Et moins, du minimum, quarante pour cent en cinquante ans
Du phytoplancton qui se meurt et rapidement
L'humanité doit devenir psychonaute avisée
Ou disparition précoce sans avoir pu ou su, tout réviser !
Patrice Faubert ( 2025 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
I am not even
The chosen one in reverse that we love
A kind of fire (1924 - 1978) Ed. Wood
There, writing, anti-Hollywood
The most estimable people
Unknown, unknown, forgotten, anonymous
Of a precisely inestimable number
Often recovered
Often plagiarized
Often distorted
Often diverted
They and them, not a mediatized scumbag
A clever and never admitted copying
The backstage is well hidden
Of all this, I am glad to be the stranger
And behind the curtains
You must not look too much
Everything is ugly, nothing is beautiful
Under the carpet, everything unacknowledged
As if to go and defecate
On the sly, of the notion of cleanliness
Gone, the ex-voto, and the pomp
When, formerly, nothing is hidden there
And always, death is our glue
All wars, in acropolis necropolis
Ancient modernity
New modernity
End of the beginning
Beginning of the end!
It would be necessary to do the exegesis
Of all false or true geneses
With meticulousness, like capillary crests
When an entire society manufactures perverts
When everything is done crookedly
Of continued aridification
Forty percent of our planet, in aridity
Certainly, of the minimized, and already, of large cities burned
Or semi-arid zones
Taking over the years, wrinkles
With precipitations in annuity
Content of the drought in distributed
According to extreme episodes in evaporated
Planning and classification
According to a whole aberrant capitalization
Capital become cadaverous lividity
But less and less apotheotic
When they are
And always various baronies
Always decried, but not really, hated
Who are the worlds
Who make the worlds
Our human and non-human world
And who with everything make nothing
When it would be necessary with nothing
To make everything, the daily bread
It is the everyday people
Who do all things, and not, of the world, the courses!
Maybe in a few centuries, or before
After nuclear wars, survivors
In libertarian societies, finally, organizing themselves
And everything on a model of anarchism, inspired
Or what, nothing at all left on Earth
A few insects or tardigrades
Certainly, in the living, no rank
But not even a single earthworm
And when, by ordinary people
Me, you, them, them, it's clear
Huge fund to pay, but, without consideration
Thus, from the CDC, Caisse des dépôts et Consignations
In France, financed
By the savers of the Livret A
Six hundred billion euros in 2024
Also financing social housing
Infrastructures and the ecological transition, lesser evil
Certainly
But who organizes and who pays? Not a government, but we cross it out
That said
You have to pay for your electricity, your food, your gas, your rent
And where the big expenses of a house bought
Thus reinforcing, of any government, the authority
Of an individualized nationalism
And that we cannot avoid
Necessarily not very visible and in hypogeum
When, they reign supreme, the clichés
All pugilism inside, and never hackneyed!
Thus, the greatest actress
In space, by the late Gagarin (April 12, 1961) was mythologized
Of the late (1908 - 1973) Anna Magnani, never forgotten
She was not Mussolini and his Italy
With his son, legs, in total paralysis
Otherwise, a career quickly ended
And even Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, were sued
In short
But according to tastes and desires
In a ring that we make life
And of the automobile that cost so many lives
In 1888, Bertha Benz, first woman
Driving, in Germany, long distance, car without drama
When all sexism blushes there infamous
And in Japan, today, 95,000 centenarians
Women at 88 percent, without being a doctrinaire
They are also less in competition than their peers
But for them too, the reverse trend, accelerates
And to paraphrase, the late (1759 - 1805) F. Schiller
In his play, "The Brigands"
"Woe to the unfortunate victim when the mouth that made the law
also pronounces the sentence."
As well as a whole ecocide
Lots of sinister ministers, of the putrid herald
Against nature, already ravaged, re-abusing infanticide
For fifty years, minus one percent per year
And minus, at least, forty percent in fifty years
Of the phytoplankton that is dying and quickly
Humanity must become a wise psychonaut
Or early disappearance without having been able or known how to revise everything!
Patrice Faubert (2025) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicist (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
