Paraphysique du psychonautisme généralisé

Je ne suis, pas même

L'élu à rebours que l'on aime

Une sorte de feu ( 1924 - 1978 ) Ed. Wood

Là, de l'écriture, de l'anti-Hollywood

Les gens les plus estimables

Méconnus, inconnus, oubliés, anonymes

D'un nombre justement inestimable

Souvent récupérés

Souvent plagiés

Souvent déformés

Souvent détournés

Elles et eux, pas une crapulerie médiatisée

Un pompage adroit et jamais avoué

Les coulisses y sont bien cachées

De tout ceci, je me félicite d'y être l'étranger

Et derrière les rideaux

Il ne faut pas trop regarder

Tout y est laid, rien n'y est beau

Sous le tapis, tout un inavoué

Comme pour aller déféquer

En catimini, de la notion de propreté

Fini, l'ex-voto, et de l'apparat

Quand, jadis, rien ne s'y voila

Et toujours, la mort est notre colle

Toutes les guerres, en acropole nécropole

Modernité ancienne

Modernité nouvelle

Fin du début

Début de la fin !

Il faudrait faire l'exégèse

De toutes les fausses ou vraies genèses

Avec minutie, comme des crêtes capillaires

Quand toute une société fabrique des pervers

Quand tout est fait de travers

De l'aridification continuée

Quarante pour cent de notre planète, en aridité

Certes, du minimisé, et déjà, de grandes villes brûlées

Ou zones semi-arides

Prenant au fil des années, des rides

Avec des précipitations en annuité

Contenu de la sécheresse en distribué

Selon des épisodes extrêmes en évaporé

Planification et classification

Selon toute une aberrante capitalisation

Le capital devenu lividité cadavérique

Mais de moins en moins apothéotique

Quand ce sont

Et toujours diverses baronnies

Toujours décriées, mais pas réellement, honnies

Qui sont les mondes

Qui font les mondes

Notre monde humain et non-humain

Et qui avec tout font du rien

Quand il faudrait avec rien

Faire du tout, le pain quotidien

Ce sont les gens de tous les jours

Qui font toutes choses, et non, du monde, les cours !

Peut-être dans quelques siècles, ou avant

Après les guerres nucléaires, survivantes et survivants

En des sociétés libertaires, enfin, s'organisant

Et tout sur un modèle d'anarchisme, s'inspirant

Ou quoi, plus rien du tout sur Terre

Quelques insectes ou des tardigrades

Certes, dans le vivant, aucun grade

Mais plus même un seul ver de terre

Et quand, par des gens ordinaires

Moi, toi, eux, elles, eux, c'est clair

Immense caisse à payer, mais, sans considération

Ainsi, de la CDC, Caisse des dépôts et Consignations

En France, financée

Par les épargnantes et les épargnants du Livret A

Six-cents milliards d'euros en 2024

Finançant aussi le logement social

Des infrastructures et la transition écologique, moindre mal

Certes

Mais qui organise et qui paye ?

Pas un gouvernement, mais on le raye

Ceci dit

Il faut payer son électricité, sa bouffe, son gaz, son loyer

Et où les gros frais d'une maison achetée

Renforçant ainsi, de tout gouvernement, l'autorité

D'un nationalisme individualisé

Et que l'on ne peut éviter

Forcément peu en évidence et en hypogée

Quand, ils règnent en maître, les clichés

Tout pugilat dedans, et jamais éculé !

Ainsi, la plus grande actrice

Dans l'espace, par feu Gagarine ( 12 avril 1961 ) fut mythifiée

De feu ( 1908 - 1973 ) Anna Magnani, jamais oubliée

Elle ne fut pas de Mussolini et de son Italie

Avec son fils, des jambes, en totale paralysie

Sinon, une carrière vite finie

Et même Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, en furent suie

Bref

Mais selon les goûts et les envies

Dans un ring que nous faisons vie

Et de l'automobile qui coûta tant de vies

En 1888, Bertha Benz, première femme

Conduisant, en Allemagne, longue distance, auto sans drame

Quand tout sexisme y rougit d'infâme

Et au Japon, de nos jours, 95000 centenaires

Femmes à 88 pour cent, sans être un doctrinaire

Elles sont aussi moins en compétition que leurs congénères

Mais pour elles aussi, la tendance inversée, s'accélère

Et pour paraphraser, feu ( 1759 - 1805 ) F.Schiller

Dans sa pièce de théâtre, " Les brigands "

" Malheur à l'infortunée victime lorsque la bouche qui a fait la loi

prononce aussi la sentence. "

Comme aussi de tout un écocide

Des tas de sinistres ministres, de l'héraut putride

Contre la nature, déjà ravagée, réabusant de l'infanticide

Depuis cinquante ans, moins un pour cent par an

Et moins, du minimum, quarante pour cent en cinquante ans

Du phytoplancton qui se meurt et rapidement

L'humanité doit devenir psychonaute avisée

Ou disparition précoce sans avoir pu ou su, tout réviser !

Patrice Faubert ( 2025 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

I am not even

The chosen one in reverse that we love

A kind of fire (1924 - 1978) Ed. Wood

There, writing, anti-Hollywood

The most estimable people

Unknown, unknown, forgotten, anonymous

Of a precisely inestimable number

Often recovered

Often plagiarized

Often distorted

Often diverted

They and them, not a mediatized scumbag

A clever and never admitted copying

The backstage is well hidden

Of all this, I am glad to be the stranger

And behind the curtains

You must not look too much

Everything is ugly, nothing is beautiful

Under the carpet, everything unacknowledged

As if to go and defecate

On the sly, of the notion of cleanliness

Gone, the ex-voto, and the pomp

When, formerly, nothing is hidden there

And always, death is our glue

All wars, in acropolis necropolis

Ancient modernity

New modernity

End of the beginning

Beginning of the end!

It would be necessary to do the exegesis

Of all false or true geneses

With meticulousness, like capillary crests

When an entire society manufactures perverts

When everything is done crookedly

Of continued aridification

Forty percent of our planet, in aridity

Certainly, of the minimized, and already, of large cities burned

Or semi-arid zones

Taking over the years, wrinkles

With precipitations in annuity

Content of the drought in distributed

According to extreme episodes in evaporated

Planning and classification

According to a whole aberrant capitalization

Capital become cadaverous lividity

But less and less apotheotic

When they are

And always various baronies

Always decried, but not really, hated

Who are the worlds

Who make the worlds

Our human and non-human world

And who with everything make nothing

When it would be necessary with nothing

To make everything, the daily bread

It is the everyday people

Who do all things, and not, of the world, the courses!

Maybe in a few centuries, or before

After nuclear wars, survivors

In libertarian societies, finally, organizing themselves

And everything on a model of anarchism, inspired

Or what, nothing at all left on Earth

A few insects or tardigrades

Certainly, in the living, no rank

But not even a single earthworm

And when, by ordinary people

Me, you, them, them, it's clear

Huge fund to pay, but, without consideration

Thus, from the CDC, Caisse des dépôts et Consignations

In France, financed

By the savers of the Livret A

Six hundred billion euros in 2024

Also financing social housing

Infrastructures and the ecological transition, lesser evil

Certainly

But who organizes and who pays? Not a government, but we cross it out

That said

You have to pay for your electricity, your food, your gas, your rent

And where the big expenses of a house bought

Thus reinforcing, of any government, the authority

Of an individualized nationalism

And that we cannot avoid

Necessarily not very visible and in hypogeum

When, they reign supreme, the clichés

All pugilism inside, and never hackneyed!

Thus, the greatest actress

In space, by the late Gagarin (April 12, 1961) was mythologized

Of the late (1908 - 1973) Anna Magnani, never forgotten

She was not Mussolini and his Italy

With his son, legs, in total paralysis

Otherwise, a career quickly ended

And even Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, were sued

In short

But according to tastes and desires

In a ring that we make life

And of the automobile that cost so many lives

In 1888, Bertha Benz, first woman

Driving, in Germany, long distance, car without drama

When all sexism blushes there infamous

And in Japan, today, 95,000 centenarians

Women at 88 percent, without being a doctrinaire

They are also less in competition than their peers

But for them too, the reverse trend, accelerates

And to paraphrase, the late (1759 - 1805) F. Schiller

In his play, "The Brigands"

"Woe to the unfortunate victim when the mouth that made the law

also pronounces the sentence."

As well as a whole ecocide

Lots of sinister ministers, of the putrid herald

Against nature, already ravaged, re-abusing infanticide

For fifty years, minus one percent per year

And minus, at least, forty percent in fifty years

Of the phytoplankton that is dying and quickly

Humanity must become a wise psychonaut

Or early disappearance without having been able or known how to revise everything!

Patrice Faubert (2025) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicist (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)