Propergol de la merdiatisation
On le sait
L'on naît seul
L'on naît seule
Ne pouvant retrouver
L'équivalent de ce que l'on est, c'est obligé
Mais, tout y est aussi organisé
La solitude y devenant un marché
Et l'individualisme capitaliste a tout accentué
Car dans une société
Où absolument tout serait en solidarité
Toute personne autre que soi
Serait comme soi
Ainsi
Il n'y aurait, partout
Il n'y aurait, en tout
Que de l'empathie
Du communisme libertaire, transition, à l'anarchie
Toute sorte de capitalisme y serait proscrit
Abolition du prolétariat
Abolition du salariat
Abolition du patronat
Abolition de l'actionnariat
Des classes sociales et de l'Etat
Car en vérité tout est à faire
De presque tout, il faut, faudra, faudrait, se défaire
Et pour cela, d'autres écoles
Sans aucune hiérarchie et sans les compétitions
Ou de fausses émulations, et plus aucune nation
Comme si c'était sur une autre planète
D'autres notions pour remplir nos têtes
Qu'aucune domination n'y soit plus en fête
Sinon, barbarie thermonucléarisée, totale défaite !
Hélas, et présentement
Les femmes sont souvent attirées
Par les dominantes et les dominants
Et elles veulent encore faire des enfants
Fric, notoriété, sécurité, entregent
Pour les hommes c'est tout pareillement
Avec tout un système, de la complicité
Pourtant, tout un mal-être généralisé
2023
Quatre pour cent des gens de France
De 4 à 17 ans ont avalé un psychotrope
Au minimum, ad hoc, quel top
Et 5,5 pour cent de l'adolescence de 12 à 17 ans
40 pour cent des enfants autistes sous des psychotropes
Vraiment, la santé mentale, quel flop
Bobine de fil avec tout son déroulement
Ainsi, tout y étant du liant
Après AZF, ArianeGroup
Seul groupe français à produire en Europe
Perchlorate d'ammonium et sa troupe
Principal constituant du propergol, et hop
Fusées et missiles, propulsion en bâfrerie
Donc, site Seveso, avec d'autres caciques
France, 1200 sites Seveso, du sadique
La moitié à seuil bas, à midi comme à minuit
Le capital, du poison, c'est son produit
Il ne faut plus piailler mais dézinguer
Les fascismes et toutes leurs particularités
Mais d'autres noms sachant s'affubler
Diverses gangrènes dont il faut se débarrasser
Déjà, l'on est en train d'en crever !
Jadis, c'était le peuple en armes
Hélas, disparu ou muet, ne restant que ses larmes
Quand à la grève générale illimitée
Expropriatrice, pour tout se réapproprier
Cela n'est même plus être un ou une utopiste
Mais un dément ou une démente en crise de folie
Comme le résistant de " La folie en tête "
Faits divers, pièce radiophonique de 1954
Avec le grand, feu ( 1922- 2004 ) Serge Reggiani
Pourtant
Nous vivons si peu de temps
Le genre humain est un rien de temps
Le requin de Groenland, lui
Peut vivre de 272 ans à 500 ans
Poisson géant de quatre à huit mètres de long
Un mètre par seconde, son temps, le prenant
La lenteur pour du moins sénescent
Au fond, les règles du jeu
Du biologique, et surtout de l'économique
Par diverses bourgeoisies victorieuses et leurs trafics
Elles y font toutes des feux
Le monde entier est à leurs images
Avec des ravages, incendies, inondations, pas des mirages
Et influenceurs et influenceuses, quelle blague
N'influençant que des gens déjà d'accord
Fumisterie postmoderniste très raccord
Mécanique des fluides des gens déjà convaincus
L'on ne prêche qu'à des personnes déjà convaincues
Si les personnes étaient convaincues
De n'être pas convaincues
Mais elles le sont convaincues
Avec un discours logique derrière
Ainsi, rien ne change, vraiment
Capitalisme libéral, vert, brun, rouge
Tout pareil, si les mentalités ne s'y bougent
Avec encore et toujours, guerres, horreurs, inégalités
En plus ou moins polluées
Les diverses misères, du dominant au dominé
Dominantes et dominants que l'on fait parler !
Patrice Faubert ( 2025 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
We know it
We are born alone
We are born alone
Unable to find
The equivalent of what we are, it is obligatory
But, everything is also organized there
Loneliness becoming a market there
And capitalist individualism has accentuated everything
Because in a society
Where absolutely everything would be in solidarity
Any person other than oneself
Would be like oneself
Thus
There would be, everywhere
There would be, in everything
Only empathy
From libertarian communism, transition, to anarchy
Any kind of capitalism would be banned there
Abolition of the proletariat
Abolition of wage labor
Abolition of the employer
Abolition of shareholding
Of social classes and the State
Because in truth everything is to be done
Of almost everything, it is necessary, will be necessary, to get rid of
And for that, other schools
Without any hierarchy and without competitions
Or false emulations, and no more nation
As if it were on another planet
Other notions to fill our heads
May no domination be celebrated there anymore
Otherwise, thermonuclearized barbarity, total defeat!
Alas, and currently
Women are often attracted
To the dominant men and women
And they still want to have children
Money, fame, security, connections
For men it's all the same
With a whole system, complicity
However, a whole generalized malaise
2023
Four percent of people in France
From 4 to 17 years old have swallowed a psychotropic drug
At least, ad hoc, what a top
And 5.5 percent of adolescents from 12 to 17 years old
40 percent of autistic children under psychotropic drugs
Really, mental health, what a flop
Spool of thread with all its unfolding
Thus, everything is a binder
After AZF, ArianeGroup
The only French group to produce in Europe
Ammonium perchlorate and its troop
Main constituent of propellant, and hop
Rockets and missiles, propulsion in gluttony
So, Seveso site, with other bigwigs
France, 1200 Seveso sites, sadistic
Half with low threshold, at noon as at midnight
Capital, poison, it's its product
We must no longer squawk but destroy
Fascisms and all their particularities
But other names knowing how to adorn themselves
Various gangrenes that must be gotten rid of
We are already dying of them! Formerly, it was the people in arms
Alas, disappeared or mute, only their tears remaining
As for the unlimited general strike
Expropriating, to reappropriate everything
That is no longer even being a utopian
But a madman or a madwoman in a fit of madness
Like the resistance fighter in "La folie en tête"
Miscellaneous news, radio play from 1954
With the great, fire (1922-2004) Serge Reggiani
However
We live such a short time
The human race is a nothing of time
The Greenland shark, it
Can live from 272 years to 500 years
Giant fish from four to eight meters long
One meter per second, its time, taking it
Slowness for at least senescent
Basically, the rules of the game
Of the biological, and especially of the economic
By various victorious bourgeoisies and their trafficking
They all make fires there
The world whole is in their images
With devastation, fires, floods, not mirages
And influencers, what a joke
Only influencing people who already agree
Very fitting postmodernist hoax
Fluid mechanics of people who are already convinced
We only preach to people who are already convinced
If people were convinced
Of not being convinced
But they are convinced
With a logical discourse behind it
So, nothing really changes
Liberal capitalism, green, brown, red
All the same, if mentalities don't change
With still and always, wars, horrors, inequalities
More or less polluted
The various miseries, from the dominant to the dominated
Dominants and dominants that we make speak!
Patrice Faubert (2025) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
