Propergol de la merdiatisation

On le sait

L'on naît seul

L'on naît seule

Ne pouvant retrouver

L'équivalent de ce que l'on est, c'est obligé

Mais, tout y est aussi organisé

La solitude y devenant un marché

Et l'individualisme capitaliste a tout accentué

Car dans une société

Où absolument tout serait en solidarité

Toute personne autre que soi

Serait comme soi

Ainsi

Il n'y aurait, partout

Il n'y aurait, en tout

Que de l'empathie

Du communisme libertaire, transition, à l'anarchie

Toute sorte de capitalisme y serait proscrit

Abolition du prolétariat

Abolition du salariat

Abolition du patronat

Abolition de l'actionnariat

Des classes sociales et de l'Etat

Car en vérité tout est à faire

De presque tout, il faut, faudra, faudrait, se défaire

Et pour cela, d'autres écoles

Sans aucune hiérarchie et sans les compétitions

Ou de fausses émulations, et plus aucune nation

Comme si c'était sur une autre planète

D'autres notions pour remplir nos têtes

Qu'aucune domination n'y soit plus en fête

Sinon, barbarie thermonucléarisée, totale défaite !

Hélas, et présentement

Les femmes sont souvent attirées

Par les dominantes et les dominants

Et elles veulent encore faire des enfants

Fric, notoriété, sécurité, entregent

Pour les hommes c'est tout pareillement

Avec tout un système, de la complicité

Pourtant, tout un mal-être généralisé

2023

Quatre pour cent des gens de France

De 4 à 17 ans ont avalé un psychotrope

Au minimum, ad hoc, quel top

Et 5,5 pour cent de l'adolescence de 12 à 17 ans

40 pour cent des enfants autistes sous des psychotropes

Vraiment, la santé mentale, quel flop

Bobine de fil avec tout son déroulement

Ainsi, tout y étant du liant

Après AZF, ArianeGroup

Seul groupe français à produire en Europe

Perchlorate d'ammonium et sa troupe

Principal constituant du propergol, et hop

Fusées et missiles, propulsion en bâfrerie

Donc, site Seveso, avec d'autres caciques

France, 1200 sites Seveso, du sadique

La moitié à seuil bas, à midi comme à minuit

Le capital, du poison, c'est son produit

Il ne faut plus piailler mais dézinguer

Les fascismes et toutes leurs particularités

Mais d'autres noms sachant s'affubler

Diverses gangrènes dont il faut se débarrasser

Déjà, l'on est en train d'en crever !

Jadis, c'était le peuple en armes

Hélas, disparu ou muet, ne restant que ses larmes

Quand à la grève générale illimitée

Expropriatrice, pour tout se réapproprier

Cela n'est même plus être un ou une utopiste

Mais un dément ou une démente en crise de folie

Comme le résistant de " La folie en tête "

Faits divers, pièce radiophonique de 1954

Avec le grand, feu ( 1922- 2004 ) Serge Reggiani

Pourtant

Nous vivons si peu de temps

Le genre humain est un rien de temps

Le requin de Groenland, lui

Peut vivre de 272 ans à 500 ans

Poisson géant de quatre à huit mètres de long

Un mètre par seconde, son temps, le prenant

La lenteur pour du moins sénescent

Au fond, les règles du jeu

Du biologique, et surtout de l'économique

Par diverses bourgeoisies victorieuses et leurs trafics

Elles y font toutes des feux

Le monde entier est à leurs images

Avec des ravages, incendies, inondations, pas des mirages

Et influenceurs et influenceuses, quelle blague

N'influençant que des gens déjà d'accord

Fumisterie postmoderniste très raccord

Mécanique des fluides des gens déjà convaincus

L'on ne prêche qu'à des personnes déjà convaincues

Si les personnes étaient convaincues

De n'être pas convaincues

Mais elles le sont convaincues

Avec un discours logique derrière

Ainsi, rien ne change, vraiment

Capitalisme libéral, vert, brun, rouge

Tout pareil, si les mentalités ne s'y bougent

Avec encore et toujours, guerres, horreurs, inégalités

En plus ou moins polluées

Les diverses misères, du dominant au dominé

Dominantes et dominants que l'on fait parler !

Patrice Faubert ( 2025 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

We know it

We are born alone

We are born alone

Unable to find

The equivalent of what we are, it is obligatory

But, everything is also organized there

Loneliness becoming a market there

And capitalist individualism has accentuated everything

Because in a society

Where absolutely everything would be in solidarity

Any person other than oneself

Would be like oneself

Thus

There would be, everywhere

There would be, in everything

Only empathy

From libertarian communism, transition, to anarchy

Any kind of capitalism would be banned there

Abolition of the proletariat

Abolition of wage labor

Abolition of the employer

Abolition of shareholding

Of social classes and the State

Because in truth everything is to be done

Of almost everything, it is necessary, will be necessary, to get rid of

And for that, other schools

Without any hierarchy and without competitions

Or false emulations, and no more nation

As if it were on another planet

Other notions to fill our heads

May no domination be celebrated there anymore

Otherwise, thermonuclearized barbarity, total defeat!

Alas, and currently

Women are often attracted

To the dominant men and women

And they still want to have children

Money, fame, security, connections

For men it's all the same

With a whole system, complicity

However, a whole generalized malaise

2023

Four percent of people in France

From 4 to 17 years old have swallowed a psychotropic drug

At least, ad hoc, what a top

And 5.5 percent of adolescents from 12 to 17 years old

40 percent of autistic children under psychotropic drugs

Really, mental health, what a flop

Spool of thread with all its unfolding

Thus, everything is a binder

After AZF, ArianeGroup

The only French group to produce in Europe

Ammonium perchlorate and its troop

Main constituent of propellant, and hop

Rockets and missiles, propulsion in gluttony

So, Seveso site, with other bigwigs

France, 1200 Seveso sites, sadistic

Half with low threshold, at noon as at midnight

Capital, poison, it's its product

We must no longer squawk but destroy

Fascisms and all their particularities

But other names knowing how to adorn themselves

Various gangrenes that must be gotten rid of

We are already dying of them! Formerly, it was the people in arms

Alas, disappeared or mute, only their tears remaining

As for the unlimited general strike

Expropriating, to reappropriate everything

That is no longer even being a utopian

But a madman or a madwoman in a fit of madness

Like the resistance fighter in "La folie en tête"

Miscellaneous news, radio play from 1954

With the great, fire (1922-2004) Serge Reggiani

However

We live such a short time

The human race is a nothing of time

The Greenland shark, it

Can live from 272 years to 500 years

Giant fish from four to eight meters long

One meter per second, its time, taking it

Slowness for at least senescent

Basically, the rules of the game

Of the biological, and especially of the economic

By various victorious bourgeoisies and their trafficking

They all make fires there

The world whole is in their images

With devastation, fires, floods, not mirages

And influencers, what a joke

Only influencing people who already agree

Very fitting postmodernist hoax

Fluid mechanics of people who are already convinced

We only preach to people who are already convinced

If people were convinced

Of not being convinced

But they are convinced

With a logical discourse behind it

So, nothing really changes

Liberal capitalism, green, brown, red

All the same, if mentalities don't change

With still and always, wars, horrors, inequalities

More or less polluted

The various miseries, from the dominant to the dominated

Dominants and dominants that we make speak!

Patrice Faubert (2025) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )