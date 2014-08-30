Transinhumanisme ( Transe inhumanisme )
Tout le monde
Se croit lucide
Mais personne n'est lucide
Tout le monde se croit objectif
Mais personne n'est objectif
Car l'ignorance
N'est jamais lucide
Car l'ignorance
N'est jamais objective
Et nous sommes tous et toutes
Cela ne fait aucun doute
Dans une ignorance profonde
De tout ce qui régit le monde
Parfois surgit une idée féconde
Et de cette infime parcelle de réalité
Que seule nous pouvons appréhender
C'est cela que nous appelons lucidité ou objectivité
Chacun, chacune, voyant midi à sa porte
Mais le mot porte n'est jamais la porte !
Mais il y a nonobstant des réalités
Que tout le monde peut constater
Comme la viande irradiée
Comme la viande clonée
Comme le poisson transgénique
De toute une bouffe biotechnologique
C'était bien la peine
La domestication du feu en Afrique
Il y a au moins, un million d'années
C'était bien la peine
La domestication du feu, en Europe
Il y a au moins, environ 500.000 années
A l'époque des tribus et des clans
Comme sous feu ( 1942 - 2011 ) Kadhafi, ce tyran
Cette Libye
Cadeau des Nations Unies
Un pays en trois grandes parties
De colonies qui deviennent une monarchie
En 1959, voilà le pétrole
Des compagnies pétrolières, l'idole
Puis vint ( 1969 ) le coup d'Etat militaire
Kadhafi sut bien y faire
Pour les clans et les tribus, les diviser
Pour le pouvoir, mieux le conserver
Machiavéliques jeux d'alliance
Qui ne sont sur le long terme, que mésalliance
Faux comités populaires
Sous une dictature de fer
Et seulement l'identité tribale
Toujours prégnante, toujours fondamentale
Dans une tentative d'union supranationale
Panarabisme, panafricanisme
L'Otan ne le voulait pas, interdit
Nations arabes, nations africaines, des Etats-unis
Pas évident d'y retrouver ses petits
Dans la politique de certains pays
Et puis aussi le massacre d'Abou Salim
En 1996, 1200 islamistes massacrés, aucun rescapé
Comme une pure épouvante dans un film
Fut contre Kadhafi, fédérateur, et le fit chuter
Il fut aussi un prédateur sexuel, un violeur
Abusa sexuellement de gens, et un tueur
Mais le dénominateur commun, cette unanimité
Que contre lui, il finit par créer
Ce fut le massacre d'Abou Salim, il ne put être caché
Donc toujours un dénominateur commun
Pour prendre le pouvoir, c'est le moyen
Comme les quatre mois de feu ( 1902 - 1989 ) Khomeini
En France, qui fut de bonne compagnie
Le 6 octobre 1978, furtivement à Cachan
Puis à Neauphle-le-Château, plus charmant
L'exil pour renverser le Chah d'Iran
Moins long que celui d'Irak, qui dura 14 ans
Avec sa cour de propagandistes
Il prépara en douceur la terreur islamiste
Une tyrannie
En remplacerait une autre
Et dans les manifestations en Iran
En 1978, un seul slogan
De Khomeini, exporté " Mort au Chah "
Avec d'autres complicités, et voilà
Comme les intellectuels français, manipulés
Par l'idéologie, aveuglés, la sottise intellectuelle
Vrais mandarins, faux rebelles
Les Sartre, Foucault, bien abusés, et d'autres
Dans la pensée séparée, tant d'apôtres
La réaction islamiste
Et non pas la révolution islamiste
La réaction nationaliste
Et non pas la révolution nationaliste
La réaction de ceci ou de cela
Il n'y a que cela
La révolution à tort et à travers
Cela est tout à fait volontaire
Cela sert toutes les bourgeoisies et idéologies réactionnaires
De faire croire qu'un changement de régime est révolutionnaire !
Partout en effet
D'une méthode l'autre, c'est la guerre
Partout en effet
D'une méthode l'autre, c'est la misère
Comme le transhumanisme
En fait le transinhumanisme
La femme commandée sur un catalogue
L'homme commandé sur un catalogue
L'enfant commandé sur un catalogue
Cela sera du sur-mesure
Selon les bourses pour la facture
L'amortalité ou l'immortalité
Pourquoi faire ? dans une société
Où tout est délétère et mortifère
Où tout est de la guerre
Où tout est de la misère
Certes
110.000 personnes dans le monde
Car la mort sort sa fronde
Meurent chaque jour
Car la mort fait sa cour
Mais vivre cent ou deux-cents ans
Dans une société où tout est un conflit
Où tout est un bras de fer permanent
Et puis par tous les suicides, cela est contredit
Donc, à part les inconscientes et inconscients
L'on se demande qui cela intéresse vraiment !
Des nantis, des grandes bourgeoisies, des tyrans ?
Le fascisme libéral de la technologie
La technologie du fascisme libéral
Déjà, l'espèce humaine a fait son temps
Car 35000 espèces de poissons, comparativement
Et puis, c'est maintenant la biologie de synthèse
Comme la fabrique de drogue, à l'aise
Codéine, morphine, cocaïne
Par des levures, le capital la joue fine !
Le monde entier
Est devenu une vaste escroquerie
Il faut le constater
L'escroquerie sentimentale en fait partie
Des milliers de suicides en quatre ans
Tout cela par l'internet, c'est effarant
Misère affective, misère sexuelle, pas étonnant
La solitude dans la multitude
La multitude dans la solitude
Les brouteurs de l'Afrique
Font avec la misère, du fric
Il leur suffit d'un ordinateur
Pour y donner faussement le coeur
Car tout y est du travestissement
Une identité usurpée, rémunérateur divertissement
C'est la misère
Qui s'en prend à la misère
C'est la misère qui prend de grands airs
Il en va ainsi dans notre monde réactionnaire
Tout le monde y étouffe, de l'air, de l'air !
Et bientôt l'utérus artificiel
Plus besoin d'une mère porteuse même la plus belle
Un monde artificiel
Pour une humanité artificielle !
Dans le même temps
Et c'est assez quotidiennement
Dans nos 35000 boulangeries françaises
Qui sur le bon pain, nous racontent des fadaises
102 additifs, la baguette du supermarché
98 additifs, la baguette du boulanger
15 additifs, pour le label rouge
5 additifs, le label rouge tradition
2 additifs, la baguette biologique
De toutes façons, cela est autorisé
En toutes choses, en tous domaines
C'est par le faux que les envies sont formées
Que le goût est formé
C'est le référent qui nous mène
Il fait course en tête
Il rend l'humanité sous-humaine
Et c'est cela qui fait, de tout, de rien, une fête
La technologie n'empêche pas d'être bête !
Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
Everyone
Thinks they are lucid
But no one is lucid
Everyone thinks they are objective
But no one is objective
Because ignorance
Is never lucid
Because ignorance
Is never objective
And we are all
There is no doubt about it
In profound ignorance
Of everything that governs the world
Sometimes a fertile idea arises
And from this tiny particle of reality
That only we can grasp
That is what we call lucidity or objectivity
Each one, each one, seeing noon at his door
But the word door is never the door! But there are nevertheless realities
That everyone can see
Like irradiated meat
Like cloned meat
Like transgenic fish
A whole biotechnological food
It was well worth it
The domestication of fire in Africa
At least a million years ago
It was well worth it
The domestication of fire in Europe
At least about 500,000 years ago
At the time of tribes and clans
As if under fire (1942 - 2011) Gaddafi, this tyrant
This Libya
Gift from the United Nations
A country in three large parts
Of colonies that become a monarchy
In 1959, here comes the oil
Oil companies, the idol
Then came (1969) the military coup
Gaddafi knew how to do it well
For clans and tribes, divide them
For power, better conserve
Machiavellian games of alliance
Which are in the long term, only misalliance
False popular committees
Under an iron dictatorship
And only tribal identity
Still prevalent, still fundamental
In an attempt at supranational union
Pan-Arabism, Pan-Africanism
NATO did not want it, banned it
Arab nations, African nations, the United States
Not easy to find your little ones there
In the politics of certain countries
And then also the massacre of Abu Salim
In 1996, 1200 Islamists massacred, no survivors
Like pure horror in a film
Was against Gaddafi, unifier, and brought him down
He was also a sexual predator, a rapist
Sexually abused people, and a killer
But the common denominator, this unanimity
That against him, he ended up creating
It was the massacre of Abu Salim, he could not be hidden
So always a common denominator
To take power, it is the means
Like the four months of fire (1902 - 1989) Khomeini
In France, who was good company
On October 6, 1978, furtively in Cachan
Then in Neauphle-le-Château, more charming
Exile to overthrow the Shah of Iran
Less long than that of Iraq, which lasted 14 years
With his court of propagandists
He gently prepared the Islamist terror
A tyranny
Would replace another
And in the demonstrations in Iran
In 1978, a single slogan
From Khomeini, exported "Death to the Shah"
With other accomplices, and there you have it
Like the French intellectuals, manipulated
By ideology, blinded, intellectual stupidity
True mandarins, false rebels
The Sartre, Foucault, well abused, and others
In separate thought, so many apostles
The Islamist reaction
And not the Islamist revolution
The nationalist reaction
And not the nationalist revolution
The reaction of this or that
There is only that
The revolution at random
This is completely voluntary
It serves all the bourgeoisies and reactionary ideologies
To make believe that a change of regime is revolutionary!
Everywhere indeed
From one method to another, it is war
Everywhere indeed
From one method to another, it is misery
Like transhumanism
In fact transinhumanism
The woman ordered from a catalog
The man ordered from a catalog
The child ordered from a catalog
It will be tailor-made
According to the scholarships for the invoice
Amortality or immortality
Why do it? in a society
Where everything is deleterious and deadly
Where everything is war
Where everything is misery
Certainly
110,000 people in the world
Because death takes out its sling
They die every day
Because death holds court
But to live a hundred or two hundred years
In a society where everything is a conflict
Where everything is a permanent arm wrestling
And then by all the suicides, this is contradicted
So, apart from the unconscious
One wonders who this really interests!
The wealthy, the big bourgeoisies, tyrants?
The liberal fascism of technology
The technology of liberal fascism
Already, the human species has had its day
Because 35,000 species of fish, comparatively
And then, it is now synthetic biology
Like the drug factory, at ease
Codeine, morphine, cocaine
By yeasts, capital plays it smart!
The whole world
Has become a vast scam
It must be noted
Emotional fraud is part of it
Thousands of suicides in four years
All this on the internet, it's appalling
Emotional misery, sexual misery, no wonder
Loneliness in the multitude
The multitude in solitude
The grazers of Africa
Make money with misery
All they need is a computer
To falsely give their heart to it
Because everything there is disguise
A usurped identity, lucrative entertainment
It is misery
That attacks misery
It is misery that puts on airs
This is how it is in our reactionary world
Everyone is suffocating, air, air!
And soon the artificial uterus
No more need for a surrogate mother, even the most beautiful
An artificial world
For an artificial humanity!
At the same time
And it's pretty much daily
In our 35,000 French bakeries
Who tell us nonsense about good bread
102 additives, the supermarket baguette
98 additives, the baker's baguette
15 additives, for the red label
5 additives, the traditional red label
2 additives, the organic baguette
In any case, this is allowed
In all things, in all areas
It is through falsehood that desires are formed
That taste is formed
It is the referent that leads us
It races ahead
It makes humanity subhuman
And that is what makes everything, nothing, a party
Technology does not prevent you from being stupid!
Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
