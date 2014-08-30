Transinhumanisme ( Transe inhumanisme )

Tout le monde

Se croit lucide

Mais personne n'est lucide

Tout le monde se croit objectif

Mais personne n'est objectif

Car l'ignorance

N'est jamais lucide

Car l'ignorance

N'est jamais objective

Et nous sommes tous et toutes

Cela ne fait aucun doute

Dans une ignorance profonde

De tout ce qui régit le monde

Parfois surgit une idée féconde

Et de cette infime parcelle de réalité

Que seule nous pouvons appréhender

C'est cela que nous appelons lucidité ou objectivité

Chacun, chacune, voyant midi à sa porte

Mais le mot porte n'est jamais la porte !

Mais il y a nonobstant des réalités

Que tout le monde peut constater

Comme la viande irradiée

Comme la viande clonée

Comme le poisson transgénique

De toute une bouffe biotechnologique

C'était bien la peine

La domestication du feu en Afrique

Il y a au moins, un million d'années

C'était bien la peine

La domestication du feu, en Europe

Il y a au moins, environ 500.000 années

A l'époque des tribus et des clans

Comme sous feu ( 1942 - 2011 ) Kadhafi, ce tyran

Cette Libye

Cadeau des Nations Unies

Un pays en trois grandes parties

De colonies qui deviennent une monarchie

En 1959, voilà le pétrole

Des compagnies pétrolières, l'idole

Puis vint ( 1969 ) le coup d'Etat militaire

Kadhafi sut bien y faire

Pour les clans et les tribus, les diviser

Pour le pouvoir, mieux le conserver

Machiavéliques jeux d'alliance

Qui ne sont sur le long terme, que mésalliance

Faux comités populaires

Sous une dictature de fer

Et seulement l'identité tribale

Toujours prégnante, toujours fondamentale

Dans une tentative d'union supranationale

Panarabisme, panafricanisme

L'Otan ne le voulait pas, interdit

Nations arabes, nations africaines, des Etats-unis

Pas évident d'y retrouver ses petits

Dans la politique de certains pays

Et puis aussi le massacre d'Abou Salim

En 1996, 1200 islamistes massacrés, aucun rescapé

Comme une pure épouvante dans un film

Fut contre Kadhafi, fédérateur, et le fit chuter

Il fut aussi un prédateur sexuel, un violeur

Abusa sexuellement de gens, et un tueur

Mais le dénominateur commun, cette unanimité

Que contre lui, il finit par créer

Ce fut le massacre d'Abou Salim, il ne put être caché

Donc toujours un dénominateur commun

Pour prendre le pouvoir, c'est le moyen

Comme les quatre mois de feu ( 1902 - 1989 ) Khomeini

En France, qui fut de bonne compagnie

Le 6 octobre 1978, furtivement à Cachan

Puis à Neauphle-le-Château, plus charmant

L'exil pour renverser le Chah d'Iran

Moins long que celui d'Irak, qui dura 14 ans

Avec sa cour de propagandistes

Il prépara en douceur la terreur islamiste

Une tyrannie

En remplacerait une autre

Et dans les manifestations en Iran

En 1978, un seul slogan

De Khomeini, exporté " Mort au Chah "

Avec d'autres complicités, et voilà

Comme les intellectuels français, manipulés

Par l'idéologie, aveuglés, la sottise intellectuelle

Vrais mandarins, faux rebelles

Les Sartre, Foucault, bien abusés, et d'autres

Dans la pensée séparée, tant d'apôtres

La réaction islamiste

Et non pas la révolution islamiste

La réaction nationaliste

Et non pas la révolution nationaliste

La réaction de ceci ou de cela

Il n'y a que cela

La révolution à tort et à travers

Cela est tout à fait volontaire

Cela sert toutes les bourgeoisies et idéologies réactionnaires

De faire croire qu'un changement de régime est révolutionnaire !

Partout en effet

D'une méthode l'autre, c'est la guerre

Partout en effet

D'une méthode l'autre, c'est la misère

Comme le transhumanisme

En fait le transinhumanisme

La femme commandée sur un catalogue

L'homme commandé sur un catalogue

L'enfant commandé sur un catalogue

Cela sera du sur-mesure

Selon les bourses pour la facture

L'amortalité ou l'immortalité

Pourquoi faire ? dans une société

Où tout est délétère et mortifère

Où tout est de la guerre

Où tout est de la misère

Certes

110.000 personnes dans le monde

Car la mort sort sa fronde

Meurent chaque jour

Car la mort fait sa cour

Mais vivre cent ou deux-cents ans

Dans une société où tout est un conflit

Où tout est un bras de fer permanent

Et puis par tous les suicides, cela est contredit

Donc, à part les inconscientes et inconscients

L'on se demande qui cela intéresse vraiment !

Des nantis, des grandes bourgeoisies, des tyrans ?

Le fascisme libéral de la technologie

La technologie du fascisme libéral

Déjà, l'espèce humaine a fait son temps

Car 35000 espèces de poissons, comparativement

Et puis, c'est maintenant la biologie de synthèse

Comme la fabrique de drogue, à l'aise

Codéine, morphine, cocaïne

Par des levures, le capital la joue fine !

Le monde entier

Est devenu une vaste escroquerie

Il faut le constater

L'escroquerie sentimentale en fait partie

Des milliers de suicides en quatre ans

Tout cela par l'internet, c'est effarant

Misère affective, misère sexuelle, pas étonnant

La solitude dans la multitude

La multitude dans la solitude

Les brouteurs de l'Afrique

Font avec la misère, du fric

Il leur suffit d'un ordinateur

Pour y donner faussement le coeur

Car tout y est du travestissement

Une identité usurpée, rémunérateur divertissement

C'est la misère

Qui s'en prend à la misère

C'est la misère qui prend de grands airs

Il en va ainsi dans notre monde réactionnaire

Tout le monde y étouffe, de l'air, de l'air !

Et bientôt l'utérus artificiel

Plus besoin d'une mère porteuse même la plus belle

Un monde artificiel

Pour une humanité artificielle !

Dans le même temps

Et c'est assez quotidiennement

Dans nos 35000 boulangeries françaises

Qui sur le bon pain, nous racontent des fadaises

102 additifs, la baguette du supermarché

98 additifs, la baguette du boulanger

15 additifs, pour le label rouge

5 additifs, le label rouge tradition

2 additifs, la baguette biologique

De toutes façons, cela est autorisé

En toutes choses, en tous domaines

C'est par le faux que les envies sont formées

Que le goût est formé

C'est le référent qui nous mène

Il fait course en tête

Il rend l'humanité sous-humaine

Et c'est cela qui fait, de tout, de rien, une fête

La technologie n'empêche pas d'être bête !

Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

Everyone

Thinks they are lucid

But no one is lucid

Everyone thinks they are objective

But no one is objective

Because ignorance

Is never lucid

Because ignorance

Is never objective

And we are all

There is no doubt about it

In profound ignorance

Of everything that governs the world

Sometimes a fertile idea arises

And from this tiny particle of reality

That only we can grasp

That is what we call lucidity or objectivity

Each one, each one, seeing noon at his door

But the word door is never the door! But there are nevertheless realities

That everyone can see

Like irradiated meat

Like cloned meat

Like transgenic fish

A whole biotechnological food

It was well worth it

The domestication of fire in Africa

At least a million years ago

It was well worth it

The domestication of fire in Europe

At least about 500,000 years ago

At the time of tribes and clans

As if under fire (1942 - 2011) Gaddafi, this tyrant

This Libya

Gift from the United Nations

A country in three large parts

Of colonies that become a monarchy

In 1959, here comes the oil

Oil companies, the idol

Then came (1969) the military coup

Gaddafi knew how to do it well

For clans and tribes, divide them

For power, better conserve

Machiavellian games of alliance

Which are in the long term, only misalliance

False popular committees

Under an iron dictatorship

And only tribal identity

Still prevalent, still fundamental

In an attempt at supranational union

Pan-Arabism, Pan-Africanism

NATO did not want it, banned it

Arab nations, African nations, the United States

Not easy to find your little ones there

In the politics of certain countries

And then also the massacre of Abu Salim

In 1996, 1200 Islamists massacred, no survivors

Like pure horror in a film

Was against Gaddafi, unifier, and brought him down

He was also a sexual predator, a rapist

Sexually abused people, and a killer

But the common denominator, this unanimity

That against him, he ended up creating

It was the massacre of Abu Salim, he could not be hidden

So always a common denominator

To take power, it is the means

Like the four months of fire (1902 - 1989) Khomeini

In France, who was good company

On October 6, 1978, furtively in Cachan

Then in Neauphle-le-Château, more charming

Exile to overthrow the Shah of Iran

Less long than that of Iraq, which lasted 14 years

With his court of propagandists

He gently prepared the Islamist terror

A tyranny

Would replace another

And in the demonstrations in Iran

In 1978, a single slogan

From Khomeini, exported "Death to the Shah"

With other accomplices, and there you have it

Like the French intellectuals, manipulated

By ideology, blinded, intellectual stupidity

True mandarins, false rebels

The Sartre, Foucault, well abused, and others

In separate thought, so many apostles

The Islamist reaction

And not the Islamist revolution

The nationalist reaction

And not the nationalist revolution

The reaction of this or that

There is only that

The revolution at random

This is completely voluntary

It serves all the bourgeoisies and reactionary ideologies

To make believe that a change of regime is revolutionary!

Everywhere indeed

From one method to another, it is war

Everywhere indeed

From one method to another, it is misery

Like transhumanism

In fact transinhumanism

The woman ordered from a catalog

The man ordered from a catalog

The child ordered from a catalog

It will be tailor-made

According to the scholarships for the invoice

Amortality or immortality

Why do it? in a society

Where everything is deleterious and deadly

Where everything is war

Where everything is misery

Certainly

110,000 people in the world

Because death takes out its sling

They die every day

Because death holds court

But to live a hundred or two hundred years

In a society where everything is a conflict

Where everything is a permanent arm wrestling

And then by all the suicides, this is contradicted

So, apart from the unconscious

One wonders who this really interests!

The wealthy, the big bourgeoisies, tyrants?

The liberal fascism of technology

The technology of liberal fascism

Already, the human species has had its day

Because 35,000 species of fish, comparatively

And then, it is now synthetic biology

Like the drug factory, at ease

Codeine, morphine, cocaine

By yeasts, capital plays it smart!

The whole world

Has become a vast scam

It must be noted

Emotional fraud is part of it

Thousands of suicides in four years

All this on the internet, it's appalling

Emotional misery, sexual misery, no wonder

Loneliness in the multitude

The multitude in solitude

The grazers of Africa

Make money with misery

All they need is a computer

To falsely give their heart to it

Because everything there is disguise

A usurped identity, lucrative entertainment

It is misery

That attacks misery

It is misery that puts on airs

This is how it is in our reactionary world

Everyone is suffocating, air, air!

And soon the artificial uterus

No more need for a surrogate mother, even the most beautiful

An artificial world

For an artificial humanity!

At the same time

And it's pretty much daily

In our 35,000 French bakeries

Who tell us nonsense about good bread

102 additives, the supermarket baguette

98 additives, the baker's baguette

15 additives, for the red label

5 additives, the traditional red label

2 additives, the organic baguette

In any case, this is allowed

In all things, in all areas

It is through falsehood that desires are formed

That taste is formed

It is the referent that leads us

It races ahead

It makes humanity subhuman

And that is what makes everything, nothing, a party

Technology does not prevent you from being stupid!

Patrice Faubert ( 2015 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )