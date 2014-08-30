Obstructionnisme plausibilité à toute guerre
Tout gouvernement
Et de tous les temps
A su, sait, imposer, ses propres lois marchandes
S'arrangeant, des corsaires et des offrandes
Comme entre 1920 et 1933, la France
Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon
De l'argent déjà blanchi par la prohibition
Via l'Amérique
S'organisant de tout un trafic
Spiritueux, vins et champagne
Contrebande de France, le mât de cocagne
Des gouvernements aveugles de toute vraie castagne
Pour l'Etat français
Sans odeur, il avait besoin d'argent et frais
Légal ou illégal, c'est un fait
Tout gouvernement est un gangster aux divers méfaits
Un président peut en chasser un autre
Mais ce sont des puissances d'argent
Et qui en sont le vrai vent
Contre cela, l'on est impuissante ou impuissant
Adaptation, révolte, complicité
Et selon ses moyens, l'on peut toujours lutter
En solitude, en multitude, ne pas se laisser duper
Des expériences marginales peuvent encore exister
Avec d'autres rapports
Mais le système est bien d'accord
Surtout, il ne faut pas en parler !
Le capital c'est que de la guerre
1914/1918, guerre de positions
1939/1945, guerre de mouvements
1950/1953, guerre de Corée
Retour à une guerre de positions
Là, où le plus de napalm, trouvé en 1942 a été utilisé
En trois ans, deux fois plus meurtrière
Que le Viêt Nam, en vingt ans de guerre
Et marchands d'armes, du mentor Cerbère
Plausibilité d'obstructionnisme à toute guerre
Et en général, à toutes les sortes d'affaires
Afin, que les gens n'y voient plus qu'en clair
En économie, en politique, en écologie
Pour que le capital, tout son poison, le chie
Produisant du général au particulier
En tout, pour tout, du cancer généralisé
Ainsi, feu ( 1922 - 1959 ) Gérard Philipe
199 fois le Cid au théâtre, ce Fanfan la Tulipe
Merveilleux acteur et son terrifiant cancer du foie
Homme d'honneur, donc, le cancer de son père fasciste assumé
Lui, son contraire, un résistant déclaré
L'inconscient, sait, lui, nous travailler
Tout cancer est une histoire oubliée
De tout individu et de toute société
Et puis, le rôle de devoir toujours sourire
Lui ayant caché qu'il devait bientôt mourir
Bien qu'essoré et rincé
Il resta encore léonin dans sa dignité !
Quand, de nos jours, le dévendre
Reste encore, avant tout, du vendre
Tout se faisant, tout naissant
Tout se défaisant, tout mourant
Des individus aux sociétés
Avec le premier traité de paix de non-agression
Hittites et égyptiens, il y a environ trois mille ans
Puis la fin de l'âge du bronze, il y a 3200 ans
Avec comme un premier effondrement
Tout y étant prêt comme maintenant
Des séismes aussi, forte magnitude, puis l'âge du fer
Et nous en sommes maintenant à l'âge nucléaire
Avec des accumulations et des causes diverses
Mais fini, dix pour cent d'étain
Mais fini, quatre-vingt-dix-pour cent de cuivre
Le bronze n'y a plus ses averses
Chaque temps historique, avec ses traverses
Même en astrophysique tout fait suivre
1054, l'astronomie chinoise, supernova, ensuivre
Nébuleuse du Crabe, visible presque une année entière
De nos jours, avec un matériel un peu cher
Jusqu'à 2015, trous noirs, ondes gravitationnelles
Jusqu'à 2017, deux étoiles à neutrons, ondes gravitationnelles
Dans d'inimaginables fusions
Du cannibalisme cosmique, tout en interaction
Comme d'autres personnes, que nous, le même nom
Ou même prénom, mais sur internet, devenant protection
Car cela prête à confusion
Car, qui est le bon ? Ou avoir son Wikipedia
Mais là, c'est pour les divas
Ce que je ne puis, être, voilà !
Patrice Faubert ( 2025 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
Every government
And of all times
Knew how to impose its own commercial laws
Arranging privateers and offerings
As between 1920 and 1933, France
Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon
Money already laundered by prohibition
Via America
Organizing a whole traffic
Spirits, wines and champagne
Contraband from France, the greasy pole
Governments blind to any real fight
For the French State
Without smell, it needed money and expenses
Legal or illegal, it is a fact
Every government is a gangster with various misdeeds
A president can chase another one
But they are powers of money
And who are the real wind
Against this, one is powerless or powerless
Adaptation, revolt, complicity
And according to one's means, one can always fight
In solitude, in multitude, not to let oneself fool
Marginal experiments can still exist
With other reports
But the system is in agreement
Above all, we must not talk about it!
Capital is only war
1914/1918, war of positions
1939/1945, war of movements
1950/1953, Korean War
Return to a war of positions
There, where the most napalm, found in 1942 was used
In three years, twice as deadly
Than Vietnam, in twenty years of war
And arms dealers, from the mentor Cerberus
Plausibility of obstructionism in any war
And in general, in all kinds of business
So that people only see clearly
In economics, in politics, in ecology
So that capital, all its poison, shits it out
Producing from the general to the particular
In all, for all, generalized cancer
Thus, the late (1922 - 1959) Gérard Philipe
199 times the Cid in the theater, this Fanfan the Tulip
A wonderful actor and his terrifying liver cancer
A man of honor, then, the cancer of his fascist father assumed
He, his opposite, a declared resistance fighter
The unconscious, knows, him, how to work on us
Every cancer is a forgotten story
Of every individual and every society
And then, the role of always having to smile
Having hidden from him that he was soon to die
Although wrung out and rinsed
He still remained leonine in his dignity! When, nowadays, unselling it
Still remains, above all, selling
Everything being done, everything being born
Everything being undone, everything dying
From individuals to societies
With the first peace treaty of non-aggression
Hittites and Egyptians, about three thousand years ago
Then the end of the Bronze Age, 3200 years ago
With like a first collapse
Everything being ready for it as now
Earthquakes too, strong magnitude, then the Iron Age
And we are now in the nuclear age
With accumulations and various causes
But finished, ten percent tin
But finished, ninety percent copper
Bronze no longer has its showers
Each historical time, with its crosspieces
Even in astrophysics everything is followed
1054, Chinese astronomy, supernova, to follow
Crab Nebula, visible almost an entire year
Nowadays, with a little material dear
Until 2015, black holes, gravitational waves
Until 2017, two neutron stars, gravitational waves
In unimaginable mergers
Cosmic cannibalism, all in interaction
Like other people, than us, the same name
Or same first name, but on the internet, becoming protection
Because it leads to confusion
Because, who is the right one? Or have his Wikipedia
But there, it's for divas
What I can't, be, that's it!
Patrice Faubert ( 2025 ) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
