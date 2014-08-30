Obstructionnisme plausibilité à toute guerre

Tout gouvernement

Et de tous les temps

A su, sait, imposer, ses propres lois marchandes

S'arrangeant, des corsaires et des offrandes

Comme entre 1920 et 1933, la France

Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon

De l'argent déjà blanchi par la prohibition

Via l'Amérique

S'organisant de tout un trafic

Spiritueux, vins et champagne

Contrebande de France, le mât de cocagne

Des gouvernements aveugles de toute vraie castagne

Pour l'Etat français

Sans odeur, il avait besoin d'argent et frais

Légal ou illégal, c'est un fait

Tout gouvernement est un gangster aux divers méfaits

Un président peut en chasser un autre

Mais ce sont des puissances d'argent

Et qui en sont le vrai vent

Contre cela, l'on est impuissante ou impuissant

Adaptation, révolte, complicité

Et selon ses moyens, l'on peut toujours lutter

En solitude, en multitude, ne pas se laisser duper

Des expériences marginales peuvent encore exister

Avec d'autres rapports

Mais le système est bien d'accord

Surtout, il ne faut pas en parler !

Le capital c'est que de la guerre

1914/1918, guerre de positions

1939/1945, guerre de mouvements

1950/1953, guerre de Corée

Retour à une guerre de positions

Là, où le plus de napalm, trouvé en 1942 a été utilisé

En trois ans, deux fois plus meurtrière

Que le Viêt Nam, en vingt ans de guerre

Et marchands d'armes, du mentor Cerbère

Plausibilité d'obstructionnisme à toute guerre

Et en général, à toutes les sortes d'affaires

Afin, que les gens n'y voient plus qu'en clair

En économie, en politique, en écologie

Pour que le capital, tout son poison, le chie

Produisant du général au particulier

En tout, pour tout, du cancer généralisé

Ainsi, feu ( 1922 - 1959 ) Gérard Philipe

199 fois le Cid au théâtre, ce Fanfan la Tulipe

Merveilleux acteur et son terrifiant cancer du foie

Homme d'honneur, donc, le cancer de son père fasciste assumé

Lui, son contraire, un résistant déclaré

L'inconscient, sait, lui, nous travailler

Tout cancer est une histoire oubliée

De tout individu et de toute société

Et puis, le rôle de devoir toujours sourire

Lui ayant caché qu'il devait bientôt mourir

Bien qu'essoré et rincé

Il resta encore léonin dans sa dignité !

Quand, de nos jours, le dévendre

Reste encore, avant tout, du vendre

Tout se faisant, tout naissant

Tout se défaisant, tout mourant

Des individus aux sociétés

Avec le premier traité de paix de non-agression

Hittites et égyptiens, il y a environ trois mille ans

Puis la fin de l'âge du bronze, il y a 3200 ans

Avec comme un premier effondrement

Tout y étant prêt comme maintenant

Des séismes aussi, forte magnitude, puis l'âge du fer

Et nous en sommes maintenant à l'âge nucléaire

Avec des accumulations et des causes diverses

Mais fini, dix pour cent d'étain

Mais fini, quatre-vingt-dix-pour cent de cuivre

Le bronze n'y a plus ses averses

Chaque temps historique, avec ses traverses

Même en astrophysique tout fait suivre

1054, l'astronomie chinoise, supernova, ensuivre

Nébuleuse du Crabe, visible presque une année entière

De nos jours, avec un matériel un peu cher

Jusqu'à 2015, trous noirs, ondes gravitationnelles

Jusqu'à 2017, deux étoiles à neutrons, ondes gravitationnelles

Dans d'inimaginables fusions

Du cannibalisme cosmique, tout en interaction

Comme d'autres personnes, que nous, le même nom

Ou même prénom, mais sur internet, devenant protection

Car cela prête à confusion

Car, qui est le bon ? Ou avoir son Wikipedia

Mais là, c'est pour les divas

Ce que je ne puis, être, voilà !

Patrice Faubert ( 2025 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

Every government

And of all times

Knew how to impose its own commercial laws

Arranging privateers and offerings

As between 1920 and 1933, France

Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon

Money already laundered by prohibition

Via America

Organizing a whole traffic

Spirits, wines and champagne

Contraband from France, the greasy pole

Governments blind to any real fight

For the French State

Without smell, it needed money and expenses

Legal or illegal, it is a fact

Every government is a gangster with various misdeeds

A president can chase another one

But they are powers of money

And who are the real wind

Against this, one is powerless or powerless

Adaptation, revolt, complicity

And according to one's means, one can always fight

In solitude, in multitude, not to let oneself fool

Marginal experiments can still exist

With other reports

But the system is in agreement

Above all, we must not talk about it!

Capital is only war

1914/1918, war of positions

1939/1945, war of movements

1950/1953, Korean War

Return to a war of positions

There, where the most napalm, found in 1942 was used

In three years, twice as deadly

Than Vietnam, in twenty years of war

And arms dealers, from the mentor Cerberus

Plausibility of obstructionism in any war

And in general, in all kinds of business

So that people only see clearly

In economics, in politics, in ecology

So that capital, all its poison, shits it out

Producing from the general to the particular

In all, for all, generalized cancer

Thus, the late (1922 - 1959) Gérard Philipe

199 times the Cid in the theater, this Fanfan the Tulip

A wonderful actor and his terrifying liver cancer

A man of honor, then, the cancer of his fascist father assumed

He, his opposite, a declared resistance fighter

The unconscious, knows, him, how to work on us

Every cancer is a forgotten story

Of every individual and every society

And then, the role of always having to smile

Having hidden from him that he was soon to die

Although wrung out and rinsed

He still remained leonine in his dignity! When, nowadays, unselling it

Still remains, above all, selling

Everything being done, everything being born

Everything being undone, everything dying

From individuals to societies

With the first peace treaty of non-aggression

Hittites and Egyptians, about three thousand years ago

Then the end of the Bronze Age, 3200 years ago

With like a first collapse

Everything being ready for it as now

Earthquakes too, strong magnitude, then the Iron Age

And we are now in the nuclear age

With accumulations and various causes

But finished, ten percent tin

But finished, ninety percent copper

Bronze no longer has its showers

Each historical time, with its crosspieces

Even in astrophysics everything is followed

1054, Chinese astronomy, supernova, to follow

Crab Nebula, visible almost an entire year

Nowadays, with a little material dear

Until 2015, black holes, gravitational waves

Until 2017, two neutron stars, gravitational waves

In unimaginable mergers

Cosmic cannibalism, all in interaction

Like other people, than us, the same name

Or same first name, but on the internet, becoming protection

Because it leads to confusion

Because, who is the right one? Or have his Wikipedia

But there, it's for divas

What I can't, be, that's it!

Patrice Faubert ( 2025 ) whore, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )